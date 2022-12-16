OAK HILL — Decades of married couples' commitment to spouses and their church were recognized Sunday, Dec. 4 during a 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Oak Hill Baptist Church.
According to church representative George Sumner, Oak Hill Baptist Church over the years has traditionally hosted services to recognize the values of marriage, as after the Second World War "we had so many couples getting married in peacetime America."
"As these couples began to reach their 50th golden anniversary point, special golden anniversary worship services were conducted regularly at the church to honor them," Sumner noted.
This year, Oak Hill Baptist Church Pastor Sam Blaylock enlisted the church's pastor emeritus, the Rev. David White, to bring back, plan and lead a special golden anniversary recognition service similar to the ones he had conducted while he served in the pastorate for 25 years at OHBC. On Sunday, Dec. 4, Oak Hill Baptist conducted a special golden anniversary worship service centered around the values of marriage and commitment.
Thirteen couples who had attained their 50th anniversary status were recognized during the special service. Each couple in attendance came up front to stand under the arch with Rev. White to take part in the service to receive personal recognition and a marriage certificate. A reception followed the anniversary recognition service in the church parlor, complete with golden anniversary decorations and a themed wedding cake.
Jack and Sandy Flint and Dale and Connie Forren were included in the 50th anniversary club for the first time this year. The Flints were married on Aug. 12, 1972 and the Forrens wed on Dec. 9, 1972.
Also recognized during the event were Paul and Faith Allen (Dec. 25, 1956; 66 years); Tom and Dianne Muncy (Feb. 15, 1963; 59 years); Barney and Sara Nell Stinnett (Aug. 13, 1965; 57 years); David and Connie White (Aug. 20, 1966; 56 years); Carroll and Larry Fox (June 29, 1968; 54 years); David and Carol Pettrey (May 4, 1968; 54 years); Johnny and Emogene Scarbro (Aug. 28, 1968; 54 years); Tom and Bev Oxley (June 5, 1969; 53 years); Charles and Barbara Wilson (June 14, 1969; 53 years); Jim and Bonnie Miller (Aug. 6, 1971; 51 years); and Carroll and Sudana Greene (Oct. 16, 1971; 51 years).
During his remarks, White told those gathered, "A husband and wife are partners together in the race of life," as he praised each of them for their commitment.
