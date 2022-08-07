Evans

Anna, holding wedding photo, and Tom Evans, of Oak Hill, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10.

 Submitted photo

Tom and Anna Evans, of Oak Hill, were married Aug. 10, 1972 at the home of a preacher who was holding revival that particular night so it was almost Aug. 11 before they were officially husband and wife.

Fast forward 50 years and they have built a beautiful life together.

They started off as kids and soon welcomed two mean and rotten girls, Aimee and Beth.

Two granddaughters followed, Abagail and Bailea, and three great-grandkids, Aubrey, Annalee and Brady.

They wouldn’t change a thing, but maybe for time slow down a little. We love you Mom and Dad so much! May God bless you with many more years together.

