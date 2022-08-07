Tom and Anna Evans, of Oak Hill, were married Aug. 10, 1972 at the home of a preacher who was holding revival that particular night so it was almost Aug. 11 before they were officially husband and wife.
Fast forward 50 years and they have built a beautiful life together.
They started off as kids and soon welcomed two mean and rotten girls, Aimee and Beth.
Two granddaughters followed, Abagail and Bailea, and three great-grandkids, Aubrey, Annalee and Brady.
They wouldn’t change a thing, but maybe for time slow down a little. We love you Mom and Dad so much! May God bless you with many more years together.
