OAK HILL — Oak Hill Middle School will welcome a special guest speaker on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The presentation is rescheduled from Dec. 11.
Jim Harris, Ed.D., MSW, will address students during the day and follow that up with a presentation for parents and students beginning at 5 p.m.
"All grade levels will hear the student presentation, and we are encouraging parents to bring their children to hear the evening presentation, as well," said Principal Cynthia Hedrick. Food will be served following the evening presentation.
Harris is the associate director of the West Virginia Autism Training Center (WV ATC) at Marshall University. His focus at the WV ATC is on improvement and expansion of services ranging from in-home programs to national partnerships.
He has presented at a variety of conferences from the local to the international levels on topics such as behavioral intervention, parenting, positive behavior support, trauma-informed care, organizational change and many more. Additionally, Harris has worked with children and families throughout his career as an early interventionist, parent educator, educational consultant and behavioral health therapist. He has worked with a variety of public and private entities including the Fred Rogers Company, United States Department of Education and the United States Department of Justice.
His student presentation will be titled "3 Things Teens Need to Know: Tips for Thriving in a Complicated World." According to supplied promotional material, "Get ready to laugh and learn as Dr. Harris uses his down to earth style to help teens better understand themselves and the complicated world they live in." He will explore such topics as decision-making, relationships, mental health, substance abuse and social media.
The parent presentation is titled "So, What's Wrong with Kids These Days? An Exploration of What We Can Do to Support Children in a Complicated World." In the session, he will return to the developmental basics and give parents some ideas about better understanding and supporting youth in an ever-changing and complicated world.
For more information about the WV ATC, visit http://www.marshall.edu/atc/.
