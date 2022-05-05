OAK HILL — Students at Oak Hill Middle School participated in a hands-on learning experience geared toward their financial future on Thursday, April 21, thanks to a program presented by the office of State Treasurer Riley Moore.
During the event, OHMS students took part in the financial education activity, Get a Life.
Get a Life is an interactive simulation designed for the state treasurer's office to promote economic literacy. It has been in operation since 2008, said Katlyn Harmon, coordinator for financial education for the treasurer's office. Thursday's event focused on activities that taught students how to realistically budget their money. During the simulation, students are given a family budget and must visit various business stations and manage an expense ledger. The program teaches both basic math skills and problem-solving techniques, officials stress.
"Programs like 'Get a Life' help to prepare our students to live and succeed in the real world by presenting them with realistic budgeting challenges," Moore said in a press release. "We need to do more to ensure our children are ready to handle the financial challenges they will face later in life.
"Giving this experience early on will help plant the seed for them to be more successful as adults."
Community volunteers from local businesses helped complete the learning experience by serving as salespeople, insurance agents and doctors in the simulated world.
"My office is pleased to work with Fayette County Schools and local business leaders to provide this meaningful educational opportunity to our kids," Moore said.
"The economy's definitely changed (since the program's inception in 2008), so the importance now is for kids just to learn how to budget their money better, (know) all the things that they would need just like we would in real life," said Harmon.
Students were presented two different scenarios during Thursday's simulations. In the first round, students "have a low-income job right outside of high school, no prior education, so they have to go around with a low-income job, minimum wage job, and purchase all the necessities (for) their house, car, insurance, gas for their vehicle, groceries, all that stuff," explained Harmon.
The second round involved students who had gone on to higher education or a trade school and were "making significantly more money and be able to afford more things," she noted.
The program includes a follow-up survey in which the students can participate.
For more information on Get a Life and other educational resources available through the West Virginia State Treasurer's Office, visit WVTreasury.com.
Get a Life is a component of the NetWorth program, which is a comprehensive financial education initiative of the treasurer's office. Special funding for NetWorth and Get a Life is provided by the West Virginia Financial Education Foundation.
