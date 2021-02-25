Bishop Keith Ramon Allen Sr.
Bishop Keith Ramon Allen Sr., 63, of Scarbro, passed away Jan. 29, 2021 at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.
Keith was born on July 28, 1957 in Greenbrier County to Charles Wilmer and Joan Willis.
Keith was a bishop at New Generation Christian Fellowship in Forrest City, North Carolina. He started his preaching career in Scarbro at the Glorious Church of God in Christ as head pastor.
His favorite hobby was buying, selling and trading cars and preaching the Word of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joan and James Coleman; his biological father, Charles Wilmer; brothers, Gregory and Charles Allen and Bobbie Mitchell; and sister, Valerie.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jill M. Burcham of Scarbro; sons, Keith Jr. of Scarbro, Ozias Allen of Galax, Virginia, Ty Allen and Alex Allen, both of Columbus, Ohio and Dylan Foster of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; daughter, Chloe Allen of Columbus, Ohio; brothers, Thomas Allen and wife Sonya of Scarbro and Charlie Wilmer Jr.; sisters, Annette Allen of Mount Hope, Pastor Vetta Wilmer, Traci Wilmer and Vickie Wilmer, all of White Sulphur Springs; grandchildren, Kamden Allen, Amolych Allen, Carter Michael Allen and Zavian Allen; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held Feb. 6 in the chapel of High Lawn Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Greg Scott of White Sulphur Springs officiating.
Nola Mae (Kees) Clements
Nola Mae (Kees) Clements, 91, passed away on Feb. 7, 2021 after a long illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was a kind, loving soul. She was a people person and never met a stranger. She loved kids and they loved her.
Her pride and joy was her grandkids, Melodie and Greg.
Nola was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Leva Kees. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Eldridge Clements; sisters, Vada Craig, Ethel Lucas and Gladys Nichols; and brothers, Bill Kees and Bannon Kees.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sherry Smith of Collinsdale; granddaughter, Melodie Smith of Collinsdale; and grandson, Gregory Smith of Given. She is also survived by brother, Robert (Bob) Kees (Donna) of Plain City, Ohio; sister, Kathleen Lively (Paul) of Oak Hill; sister-in-law, Mary Kees, who was like a sister, of Collinsdale; numerous nieces and nephews and loads of friends. We were blessed to have her in our lives and will continue to be blessed by our memories.
Nola graduated from Kingston High School in 1949. Her favorite hobby was reading and she loved to sing. She loved going to church and was a member of Burnwell Church of the Nazarene.
Visitation was held Feb. 10 at High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill. Funeral services were held at the Burnwell Nazarene Church on Feb. 11, with entombment following at High Lawn Memorial Park.
Donations of sympathy may be sent to Burnwell Nazarene Church, 241 Collinsdale Rd., Gallagher, WV 25083.
Billy Garland Cobb
Billy Garland Cobb, 65, of Ocean View, Delaware, formerly of Beckley, passed away on Jan. 27, 2021.
Born Dec. 10, 1955, in Richwood, he was the son of the late Harrison E. and Margaret Ann Williams Cobb.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Larry Cobb and Bobby Roy Cobb; and a sister, Velma Joyce Cobb.
Billy was a United States Army veteran.
Billy is survived by a brother, Marlin Cobb of Ocean View, Delaware; a cousin, Brenda Treadway of Oak Hill; and an uncle, Charles Williams.
Billy was laid to rest at Rinehart Cemetery in Mossy.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Joyce Sue Conner
Joyce Sue Conner, age 59, of Oak Hill, passed away on Feb. 16, 2021.
Born on Oct. 10, 1961, Joyce was the daughter of the late William D. and Grace E. Waugh Pittman.
Joyce was a WVU Tech alumni, an avid animal lover, and enjoyed going to the beach.
She is survived by loving husband, Danny E. Conner; brother, Charles “Rocky” Pittman (Lana) of Pax; sisters, Drema Gambill (Tom) of Oak Hill, Lori “Sam” McDaniel of Oak Hill and Tammy “Buffy” Darnell of Beckley.
Services are private with Pastor Johnny Pittman officiating. An entombment at High Lawn Memorial Park is to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made out to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.
Online condolences may be sent to www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
James Frederick Cosby Sr.
James Frederick Cosby Sr., 80, of Scarbro, died Jan. 20, 2021 at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill.
Born Nov. 14, 1940 in Scarbro, he was the son of the late James and Emma Thompson Cosby.
James had worked as a nursing assistant in New York.
He is survived by a son, James F. Cosby Jr.; and a friend and caregiver, Robert Williams.
Mr. Cosby was cremated. No service is planned at this time.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Philip Wayne Dickerson
Philip Wayne Dickerson, 19, of Hico, passed Feb. 12, 2021.
He was the son of Travis and Lora Carte Dickerson.
Born Feb. 12, 2002 in Oak Hill, Phillip was a 2020 graduate of Midland Trail High School who lived life to the fullest. He worked hard, played harder, and loved deeply. He loved God, his family and his friends. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
He is survived by his parents; brothers, Andrew, Samuel, Joshua, Rayce, Cayson and Nash; grandparents, Lee and Susan Dickerson, Herbie and Clarris Skaggs, and Ron and Beverly Carte; great-grandmother, Patty Nickell; special cousin, Chris Skaggs; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly.
A joint funeral service was held Feb. 18 at the Midland Trail Community Center in Ansted, formerly the Ansted Middle School, with Pastor John Skaggs, Pastor Scott Farnsworth and Pastor Mike Anderson officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Victor.
To assist the Dickerson and Kirk families during this time of tragedy and heartache, the Midland Trail Comunity Center is facilitating financial donations for the benefit of the families. Donations can be made online at the Go Fund Me page or by check and mailed to MTCC, PO Box 446, Ansted, WV 25812.
Online condolences can be made at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Ansted.
Catherine Ritondo Dixon
Catherine Ritondo Dixon, 72, of Oak Hill, died Feb. 2, 2021 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born April 22, 1948 in Bridgeton, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Edith Martha Lawhorn Ritondo.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Ross Dixon Sr.; second husband, Larry Bragg; and son, Michael Wayne Dixon-Bragg.
Survivors include daughter, Teresa Dixon Stine; son, Harold Ross Dixon Jr.; sister, Teresa M. Ritondo Ball; several other sisters and brothers; and grandchildren, Harold Dixon, Hayden Dixon, Hayley Dixon, Heather Dixon, Jason Dixon, Patti Dixon and Shane Jones.
Graveside rites and committal service, with burial following, were Feb. 8 at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Robert Luther Garrett
Robert Luther Garrett, age 87, of Oak Hill, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 18, 2021.
He was born May 28, 1933, the son of the late Jessie Plumb Garrett and Sydney Garrett.
Robert was a longtime member of the Jones Avenue First Church of God.
He loved making stained glass pieces, WVU football, the Green Bay Packers and for many years he was Santa at the Crossroads Mall, something he took great pride in and really enjoyed doing.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 ½ years, Ruby Jean Adkins Garrett; and siblings, Albert Garrett, Daniel Garrett, Doris Ayette, Helen Jorden, Margaret Hamby, Marvin Garrett, David Garrett, Shirley Kay Holcomb, Sharon Fay Querry, Mary Del Conte, Mildred Goode, Ruth Mullette and Emma Jean Price.
Robert is survived by children, Jodi Garrett, Vicki Kistner, Karla Hahn and Randy Garrett; stepchildren, Terria Catherman and Kathleen Adkins Shapiro (Mark); siblings, Michael Garrett and Betty Jamison. Robert is also a grandfather of three and a great-grandfather of four.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jones Avenue First Church of God, PO Box 104, Oak Hill WV 25901.
Services will be held at Jones Avenue First Church of God on Saturday, Feb. 27. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m., with services to follow.
There will be a private, family only committal service with military honors in the Highlawn Memorial Park mausoleum.
Those planning to attend should use proper Covid-19 precautions by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing of six feet.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Mary Sue Godbey
Mary Sue Godbey, 83, of Mount Hope, passed away Feb. 1, 2021 at Hidden Valley Nursing Home.
Mary Sue was born on Nov. 7, 1937 in Kilsyth, daughter of the late Homer Basil and Leona Godbey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Alice Godbey, Emmeline Godbey, H. Basil Godbey Jr., Cecil Godbey and Robert Godbey.
She attended church at Kilsyth Freewill Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory include Cheryl Sue, Larry and Kevin Creed.
Services were held Feb. 5 at Kilsyth Freewill Baptist Church, 115 Freewill Lane, Mount Hope.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Terry Lee Gray
Terry Lee Gray, 61, of Ansted, was taken from us Jan. 29, 2021 at Memorial Division of CAMC in Charleston.
Terry was born April 20, 1959 at Montgomery General to parents Harry and Pearl Taylor of Belva, who preceded her in death.
She graduated from Gauley Bridge High School in 1977, and shortly after, began work at Hawks Nest Lodge in Ansted where she worked until retirement.
She also worked as a security guard for 12 years at the same time as her regular job.
Terry was also preceded in death by sisters, Louise Crouse of Belva and Patricia Jane “Dix” Mullins of Dixie; and brothers, Harry Jr., Gilbert and Bob Taylor.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Vinson Gray of Ansted; son, Whitney Gray of Illinois; and daughter, Deseree Gray of Chicago. Also her twin sister, Tilda Martin of Hilton Village; sister, Nancy Harper of Dixie; and a host of friends and family.
Graveside service was held Feb. 12 at Hill Cemetery, Belva.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 1 p.m. at Carnifex Ferry Shelter 4 in Summersville.
Arrangements by Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Kaye Yvonne Hickman-Woodrum
Kaye Yvonne Hickman-Woodrum, 72, of Roanoke, Virginia, for over 20 years, originally from Oak Hill, earned her place among the Heavenly Angels on Feb. 19, 2021.
Kaye was a medical transcriptionist and paralegal. She was retired from Probity Medical Transcription and also worked at Raleigh General Hospital and Plateau Medical Center in West Virginia.
She studied Medical Terminology at WVU, Class of 1980. She was an Oak Hill Red Devil, Class of 1966, graduating from Collins High School.
Kaye was a dance enthusiast and an avid animal rights activist. She was a kind, gentle soul who loved to laugh, enjoyed great reads and walks in the sun and sand.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Hickman.
She is survived by her husband, Patrick Robertson; son, Darrin (Trish) Woodrum; daughter, Novella (Drew) Thompson; grandchildren, Houston, Dylan, Taylor and Gage; mother, Barbara Hickman; sister, Kathy James; nephew, Reece; niece, Torianna; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and special cousin, Sandy Neubert Koss.
A memorial service will be held late spring, early summer. Kaye will be laid to rest at Blue Ridge Memorial Mausoleum, with her dad, Elmer Hickman.
Memorial donations may be made to The Friends of the Lewis House, PO Box 1035, Oak Hill WV 25901.
David Kent Higgins
David Kent Higgins, 72, of Charleston, died in the early morning hours of Feb. 13, 2021, after a recurrence of cancer. The family is indebted to the caring people of HospiceCare of Kanawha County who made his last days comfortable.
Dave is survived by his wife, Patti Hamilton; brother, the Rev. Kent Higgins (Gail); stepsons, Derek, Wesley (Cassie), and Kyle (Brittany) Thomas; grandsons, KJ, Ziggy and Max Thomas; granddaughter, Cecily Thomas; and nephews, Michael (Jill) and Chris (Rochelle) Higgins. He was a valued member of the Hamilton family and will be missed by sisters-in-law, DL and Jude Hamilton, and brother-in-law, Jay Hamilton, along with nieces, Jade and Courtney Hamilton and Bailey Brooks. He is the son of the late Stanley (Jack) Higgins and Jean Kent HIggins.
Dave was an attorney, one of the founders of Robinson & McElwee PLLC, who spent his entire working career in Charleston.
He grew up in Fayetteville, and graduated from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1966. After graduating from Washington & Lee University, Dave was drafted for Army service which included a tour in Vietnam. He received the Bronze Star Medal. Dave then returned to Lexington for law school.
In addition to his law practice, Dave served two terms on Charleston City Council from 2003 to 2011 where he was instrumental in working on city pensions, home rule and many other initiatives.
He was appointed to the House of Delegates on April 16, 2007 by then-Governor Joe Manchin and sworn in on April 18 in the House Chamber. He served in the 2nd Extraordinary Session of 2007, the Regular Session of 2008 and the 1st and 2nd Extraordinary Sessions of 2008. He served on Banking and Insurance, Constitutional Revision, and Government Organization committees and sponsored 23 bills, four of which were signed by the Governor and became law. He also was a sponsor of 43 resolutions and 16 of those were adopted by the Legislature.
While Dave was best known for his legal career, he was also known for his Mountaineer Chili, love of WVU games, “discerning” movie and series reviews, and willingness to help family and friends with wise and calm counsel.
In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, please honor Dave’s memory through a contribution to the wonderful services of Hospice or to Manna Meal. A burial service will be planned for the spring at High Lawn Cemetery in Oak Hill.
“And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.”
John Merritt James
John Merritt James, of Oak Hill, passed away Feb. 5, 2021.
John was 85 years of age and was born on Nov. 18, 1936.
He was a graduate of Oak Hill’s Collins High School Class of 1955.
John received an Associate Degree from Beckley College in business administration, a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Morris Harvey College, and a Master of Science degree in industrial relations from West Virginia College of Graduate Studies.
John was an aerial photographer in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960, serving on the USS Norton Sound, an experimental guided missile ship in California.
John was a federal coal mine inspector, health specialist, refuse and impoundment specialist, supervisor, and special investigator for the Mine Safety and Health Administration, formerly the United States Bureau of Mines, from 1972 until his retirement in 1994.
John really began his real estate career with Century 21 Cashion and Toler, where he became a salesperson and Associate Broker for them. In 2001, he started his own real estate company, Welcome Home Realty in Oak Hill, serving Fayette, Raleigh, Nicholas, and Summers counties, until he was unable to continue his real estate career.
John is the author of Final Justice in the Mountains, which is an expose of the West Virginia Real Estate Commission and the laws of justice in the great state of West Virginia.
John was a proud supporter of the West Virginia Mountaineers in all sports and there was never a day that was not a good day to be a Mountaineer, win or lose. Win, of course, was the better option. One of the things he enjoyed in life was being able to attend Mountaineer games in Morgantown with the group.
John was a Mason, York rites, Scottish rites, and was a member of Beni Kedem Shrine for many years, having joined the Masons in 1986.
He founded the third and fourth grade boys’ and girls’ basketball league, as well as the fifth through eighth grade basketball leagues for girls in Oak Hill. These teams lasted for about eight years and gave the children a good chance for exercise and fitness for them. It is a shame that these programs are no longer in existence.
John was preceded in death by his father, John Thomas James; his mother, Etta Garnet Thomas; grandparents, George and Sallie James, and Robert Pete Merritt and Gussie Arthur Merritt; stepfather, Frank Calvin Thomas; younger infant brother, John Thomas James Jr.; his son, John Michael James, who passed away in 2004; a sister, Martha Smith, and her husband, Ray.
John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Dotson James; his sons, Richard Wayne James (Elizabeth) of Oak Hill, Charles Joseph James (Terrie) of Florida; granddaughters, Jessica and Keri of Oak Hill; and grandsons, Justyn and Dalton of Florida. He also has two sisters to survive him, Susie Borowski and husband Don of Mashpee, Massachusetts, and Jenny Roberts and husband Rob of Colorado.
John’s great-grandfather, William H. Barringer, received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his bravery at the battle at Vicksburg, Mississippi during the Civil War between the states on May 22, 1863. His citation reads “Gallantry in the charge of the volunteer storming party in 1863.”
John’s family would like to thank everyone at Bowers Hospice House for their wonderful care and support towards them.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bowers Hospice House.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a service will be held at a later date when we can all embrace and celebrate John’s life safely.
Arrangements by Calfee Funeral Home, Beckley.
McKayla Brooke Kirk
It is with great sadness that the family of McKayla Brooke Kirk announce her passing on Feb. 12, 2021 at age 19. McKayla went to be with the angels following a tragic vehicle accident in Oak Hill.
McKayla was born in Beckley on Jan. 2, 2002.
She is a graduate of Midland Trail High School and was studying at Marshall University in Pre-med.
McKayla was kind, smart, and ambitious. She could light up a room anywhere with her beautiful smile and spirit. McKayla was a devoted friend and animal lover. She was passionate about animal rescue, photography, travel and modeling.
McKayla will have the opportunity to continue to help others through CORE with organ recovery and education.
McKayla will be lovingly remembered by her parents, James Lee Kirk Jr. and Amber Kirk (Carte); her brother, Peyton Kirk; grandparents, Tina Lilly, Andy Lilly, Jeanie and Danny Cole, James Kirk, and David and Sherry Carte; great-grandmother, Lucille Adkins; aunts, Chandra Kirk and Laura Roberts; uncles, Brett Lilly and Angie Lilly, Kain Carte and Sherri Carte; great-uncle, Curtis Adkins and Ashley Adkins; and cherished cousins, Laikyn Carte, Starr Griffith, Mika Hatfield, Bella and Miles Kirk, Daylon Carte and Colton Carte. She will be dearly missed by many friends and classmates to include close neighbor, Billy Jo Spade, and best friends, Tyler White, Zach, Keva, Hailey, Justice, Amelia, Tiara, and many others.
The family would like to thank the first responders of Oak Hill Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, ambulance and fire department personnel, staff at Plateau Medical Center and the overwhelming support received by our community, law enforcement family, schools, and many friends and family.
A joint funeral service was held Feb. 18 at the Midland Trail Community Center in Ansted, formerly the Ansted Middle School, with Pastor Mike Anderson, Pastor John Skaggs, and Pastor Scott Farnsworth officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Victor.
To assist the Dickerson and Kirk families during this time of tragedy and heartache, the Midland Trail Community Center is facilitating financial donations for the benefit of the families. Donations can be made online at the Go Fund Me page or by check and mailed to MTCC, PO Box 446, Ansted, WV 25812.
Online condolences can be made at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Ansted.
Michael Eugene Moore
Michael Eugene Moore, 68, of Fayetteville, passed away Feb. 1, 2021 at his home.
Mike was born May 8, 1952 in Charleston, to parents Loy Dewitt Moore and Vivian Joyce Tawney Moore.
In addition to being the best father and husband anyone could ask for, he was a very skilled metal worker for WVA Manufacturing in Alloy for 39 years.
After his retirement, Mike enjoyed sharing his days with friends and family, researching and collecting antique Aladdin lamps, and taking fishing trips with his best friend and wife, Tina. He also was an avid gardener of herbs and vegetables. He was a top notch pickler, sauerkraut being his favorite treat.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, L.D. Moore; his brother, Randy Moore; his mother- and father-in-law, William and Lucille Jeffries; several brothers-in-law, as well as uncles and aunts.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Tina Moore; his mother, Joyce Moore; his children, Micah (Heather) Moore and Rebecca (Robin) Westmoreland; his grandchildren, Olivia Dotterweich, Alexandra Moore, Carter Dotterweich and Avery Westmoreland; along with many special cousins, in-laws, and friends.
A private memorial was held for close family on Feb. 8. Michael was entombed for eternal rest in Huse Memorial Park.
Basil Walter Pennington
Basil Walter Pennington, born Sept. 6, 1958, died Feb. 2, 2021 at BARH Hospital due to a long illness.
He was fondly known to his family and friends as Bubby. He was also a devout Christian and was a lifelong caregiver.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Shirley Basil and Bessie Maxine Pennington of Oak Hill; brothers, Gary Dewayne and Michael Wayne Pennington of Oak Hill; brother-in-law, Billy Eugene Williams of Pax; and nephew, Landon Andrew Williams of Oak Hill.
Survivors include his baby sister, Dolly Hicks and husband Terry and sister, Anita Kay Williams, all of Oak Hill; brother, Robert Keith Pennington and girlfriend Beverly Miller of Oak Hill; nieces, Jackie Sisk, Sassy Pennington, Destiny Sisk, Kaylen Harper and Anita Kay Williams, all of Oak Hill; nephews, Shawn Champ, Nathan Pennington, Travis Sisk, Seth Hicks, Zander Sisk and Jaxon Williams, all of Oak Hill, and several other nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Paul Edward Ratliff
Paul Edward Ratliff, 57, of Fayetteville, passed away on Feb. 2, 2021.
Born on Feb. 13, 1963 at Oak Hill, he was the son of the late George and Sarah Okadane Wimmer Ratliff.
Paul enjoyed tinkering and working on odds and ends. He always had a project going.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Ratliff; uncle, Johnny Ratliff; sister, Brenda Gail; uncle, Johnny Wimmer; and aunts, Dela Arrington, Karen Veltoveen, Mary E. Ratliff and Thelma Ratliff.
Survivors include his brother, Mike (Pauline) Ratliff; sister, Katie (Michael) Poore; sister, Sheila (Charles) Dickerson; stepchildren, Bobby Conley and his family, Lynn Beverage, and Tracy Wickline; stepbrother, Tim Bragg; cousins, Robert Ratliff and Rick Arrington; aunt, Freda Abrams and husband Joe; uncle, Tom Wimmer and wife Vickie; nieces, Autumn and Melissa; and two grand-nieces.
Graveside services was Feb. 10 at Odd Fellow Cemetery, Wood Avenue, Oak Hill, with Jackie Pittman officiating.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
George “G.W” Reeves III
George “G.W” Reeves III, age 78, of Clifftop, died Feb. 21, 2021.
He was born July 5, 1942 in South Charleston and was the son of the late George Jr. and Ida Dunn Reeves J. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Ann B. Reeves; and brother, Jack Reeves.
He was a graduate of WVU and an avid supporter of WVU athletics.
He was retired CEO of Ficon-Bush Insurance agency and he belonged to Fayetteville Presbyterian Church.
Surviving: wife, Donna Miller Reeves; children, Betsy Cunningham and husband Steve of Johnson City, Tennessee and George Reeves IV and wife Kristal of Charleston; stepchildren, Iva Limbach (Dustin) of Glen Allen, Virginia and Donald Conley (Jackie) of Scott Depot; sister, Janet E. Reeves of Charleston; grandchildren, Alex and Jacob Cunningham, Gwen and Brawley Reeves, Ashton and Kaelin Limbach and Maddie Conley.
Graveside service was held Feb. 24 at Graceland Memorial Park in South Charleston with Pastor John Holland officiating. Burial followed in the Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to visit with family one hour prior to the service at the graveside.
Memorial contribution can be made to Fayetteville Presbyterian Church, 401 Maple St., Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Robert E. Rogers Sr.
Robert E. Rogers Sr., 73, of Newark, New York and Fayetteville, passed away Feb. 6, 2021 at home.
He was the son of the late Franklin L. Rogers and Emma Louise Page.
Robert was a decorated United States Marine and Vietnam veteran. His family was his legacy.
He loved hunting, fishing and hanging out with his special friend, Tommy Bazzie from Layland.
Robert is survived by his wife, Catherine Callahan Rogers; daughters, Mishael Rogers and Victoria Rogers; a son, Robert Rogers Jr.; grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Notebaert, Jim Rogers, Bill Rogers and Leeroy Rogers, all from New York; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a member of the Gospel Tabernacle of Oak Hill.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ralph Martin Romage Sr.
Ralph Martin Romage Sr., 90, of Danese, died Feb. 6, 2021 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born July 3, 1930 in Layland, he was the son of the late Martin and Willie Claxton Romage.
A decorated military policeman, Ralph served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
After his service he worked as a coal miner for Westmoreland and Royal Coal Company, later retiring from New River Coal Company.
Ralph was a trustee, caretaker and dedicated member of Zickafoose Methodist Church in Landisburg where he attended with his wife.
In his free time, he enjoyed raising a garden and bird watching.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Anna Lee McClung Romage; grandson, James “Greggie” Brown; and siblings, Ruby Tucker, Eugene Romage, Gladys Humphries, Edna Sexton, Polly Fox and Bobby Romage.
Survivors include children, Debra Brown (Greg) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Ralph Romage Jr. (Sheila) of Danese; grandchildren, Melissa “Missy” Miller (Gavin) of Tuscaloosa and Jason “Jay” Romage of Danese; great-grandchildren, Julie (Caleb) Earnest, Caleb, Ethan and McKenna Miller and Dalton Brown, all of Alabama; and siblings, Ruth Suzza, Patty Tankersly and Roger Romage.
Graveside rites and committal, followed by burial, was Feb. 10 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Prosperity with Pastor Jack Reeves officiating.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley WV 25801.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Lucile Josette Sexton
Lucile Josette Sexton, 84, of Henrico, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2021.
She was born in Champange’-Les-Marais, France on June 20, 1936, to parents Fedinand and Marie Louise Lambert. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Sexton; her sister, Elaine Charneau and brother-in-law, Jean.
She is survived by her son, Eric Sexton and wife Diane; her stepdaughter, Teresa Lycoudes and husband George; her brother, Michele Lambert and sister-in-law Jeanine; and her grandchildren, Hannah, Christopher, Madison Sexton, and Robert Lycoudes; and numerous nieces and nephews in France.
Lucile’s husband was in the military and they spent many years traveling between Europe and the U.S.
When her husband passed away, she worked as a nanny and then a sales associate at Big Lots, Inc. in Oak Hill, West Virginia. She later moved to Richmond, Virginia to care for her grandchildren. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. Being with her family is what she enjoyed the most.
Reading, cooking, knitting, and crocheting were many of the hobbies that she enjoyed. She loved to take care of her yard and flowers and she also enjoyed taking long walks in her neighborhood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
A private funeral service was held Feb. 5 at Cool Spring Baptist Church, Atlee Rd., followed by a private graveside service in Fayetteville on Feb. 6.
Online condolences may be sent at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Adele “Peggy” Aloise Terry
Adele “Peggy” Aloise Terry, of Scarbro, passed away on Jan. 30, 2021.
Born on April 23, 1932 in Prague, Czech Republic, she was the daughter of Gustav and Elfrieda Pozdena.
Adele was an avid animal lover and enjoyed knitting.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by husband, Harold Lloyd Terry; and daughter, Carol Christine Terry.
She is survived by a daughter, Sonja Maria Terry of Oak Hill.
Memorial contributions can be made out to Warm Hands Warm Hearts. 319 Main St, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Due to Covid-19 services will be private.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Donna Rae Matheny Underwood
Donna Rae Matheny Underwood, 70, of Oak Hill, departed this world on Feb. 14, 2021, at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.
Born April 2, 1950, in Sun, she was the daughter of the late Garvis Chester Matheny and Gwennia Warwick Matheny Spradlin.
She also was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Underwood; and brothers, Douglas Wayne Matheny, Phillip “Mike” Matheny, Chester Dean Matheny, Gary “Joe” Matheny, Roger Jeffery Matheny and Preston Lee Matheny.
Donna worked as a cook for Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant in Mount Hope and was a CNA at the old Oak Hill Hospital.
She will be remembered as an avid reader and a lady with a giving soul and kind heart.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Jeremiah Dove and David Heath Dove; granddaughters, Amanda Opal Dove, Heather Gwendolyn Dove and Layla Dove; grandson, Jamison Aboulhouda; sisters, Barbara Jo Chambers, Rebecca E. “Becky” Sumpter, June Johnson, Janice Sumpter and Debra S. “Debbie” Cataldi; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close family friends including Debbie and Farrah Aboulhouda.
Services were Feb. 18 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with Pastor Lum Toney officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Harriette Hope White
Harriette Hope White, 89, of Lansing, passed away on Jan. 31, 2021 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.
Born on Feb. 16, 1931 at Lansing, she was the only child of the late Harry Hampton Campbell and Camilla Grose Christian Campbell.
Mrs. White was a member of Lansing Baptist Church and graduated from Ansted High School.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed painting, housekeeping, and loved animals. She was a retired postal worker, she and her husband owned White’s General Merchandise and she was a former Sunday school teacher.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Howard Owen White; brother-in-law, Dennis Smith; and son-in-law, Dr. Richard Garrison.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Melissa (Kenneth) Minter and Margaret Grose; son, Matthew (Johna) White; grandsons, David Garrison, Bryan Grose, and Ben Garrison; granddaughters, Rema Martinez, Dr. Catherine Velopulos, and Megan Grose; 11 great-grandchildren; and devoted sister-in-law, Margie Smith.
Graveside services was held Feb. 4 at Lansing Cemetery, with Pastor Kenny Hayes officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Harriette’s memory to Lansing Baptist Church, PO Box 43, Lansing, WV 25862, or Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Karl Edward Williams
Karl Edward Williams, 87, of Oak Hill, passed away Feb. 1, 2021, at his home.
Born Oct. 11, 1933, in Johnstown, he was the son of the late Famer A. Williams and Ressie Q. Queen Williams.
Karl graduated from Roosevelt Wilson High School and went on to attend Potomac State College for two years before transferring to West Virginia University. He graduated from WVU with a master’s degree in agriculture.
Mr. Williams taught at Madison High School and later worked as a soil conservationist in Fayetteville.
Karl and his wife often grew beautiful, prize-winning flowers to show at the WV State Fair.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served two years during the Korean Conflict era.
His wife of 54 years, Loretta Francis Law Williams, preceded him in death on Aug. 31, 2012.
Surviving are a brother, Clifford Williams; brother-in-law, Edison Law Jr.; four nephews; and one niece.
A private family graveside service and committal was held at the Johnstown United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lost Creek, with Pastor Shari Stilgenbauer officiating.
The family asks that you make memorial contributions to the Johnstown Cemetery Fund, 4671 Johnstown Road, Lost Creek, WV 26385.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Raymond Lee Wriston
Raymond Lee Wriston, 61, of Lewisburg, gained his angel wings on Feb. 8, 2021 at Greenbrier Health Care Center in Lewisburg.
Born Oct. 23, 1959 in Beckley, he was the son of Bettie Lee Bragg Wriston of Mossy and the late Conard Raymond Wriston.
Raymond loved to go to church, attending the Calvary Baptist Church, Oak Hill.
He also loved music, dance, and singing.
He is survived by a big family on both sides.
Services followed visitation on Feb. 11 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with Pastor Greg Swisher officiating. Burial was at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
