Arbutus “Arby” Jean Beaver
Arbutus “Arby” Jean Beaver, 65, of Robson, died March 14, 2020.
She was born in Charlton Heights on May 30, 1954 to the late Jessie and Betty Lively Stover. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Wayne Stover; sister, Judy Taylor; and granddaughter, Annie.
She was a retired store manager for McDonald’s at Smithers.
She was a born again Christian and attended the Hughes Creek Community Church.
She was a great mom, wonderful wife, amazing mama, grandmother, and loving sister. She was a loving, giving, and caring person to all.
She is survived by her husband, Guy W. Beaver; daughter, Mary Dorsey (DL) of Powellton; son, Guy H. Beaver of Robson; grandchildren, Zachary Dorsey and Braden Gage Beaver; sisters, Julie Foster (Junior) of Adonijah, Christine Hill (Terry) of Pratt, Penny Stover of Robson and Debbie Elswick (Timothy) of Dixie; brothers, Matt Stover (Lora) and Michael Stover (Kim), both of Robson; along with many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Service was March 19 at the Hughes Creek Community Church with Pastor Gary H. Tucker officiating. Burial followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Freda Margaret Coleman Burdette
Freda Margaret Coleman Burdette, 85, of Oak Hill, passed away March 13, 2020 at Bluefield Regional Hospital.
Born Feb. 6, 1935 in Page, she was the daughter of the late William and Stella Reese Coleman.
She had a deep love for God, and a passionate love of family. She had a generous and unselfish spirit. Over the course of her lifetime, she found her greatest joys in the time she spent with her siblings, husband, daughters, granddaughters, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, and their families.
She was extremely fortunate to have a long, healthy and blessed life during which she lived life to the fullest. Her zest for life and family became a source of strength and inspiration to each generation that followed her. She left footprints on the hearts of those she touched who appreciated and strived to imitate her talent for nurturing staunch faith, laughter, and appreciation for life.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving daughters, Rebecca Lilly (Chuck) and Lisa K. Burdette; grandchildren, Ashley Lilly-Queen (Wesley), Morgan Treadway (Joshua), Lindsey Shanholtzer (Darryl) and Caitlin Pauley (Jon); great-grandchildren, Ava and Adalyn Queen, Lacey Treadway, Nolin and Sayla Shanholtzer, and Cameron, Maxton, and Axell Pauley.
Funeral service was March 17 at the Church of the Nazarene in Oak Hill with Pastor Dan Cupp officiating. Entombment followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent to www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Marcella ‘Susie’ Garvin
Ida Marcella “Susie” Garvin entered into Heaven on March 24, 2020, at Oak Hill Place in Oak Hill.
She was born Feb. 1, 1929, in Bradshaw, the younger daughter of the late Milton and Esther McCoy Hendrix.
She was married Oct. 31, 1971, to Richard Clay Garvin, who preceded her in death on Feb. 6, 1982. Also preceding her were her beloved stepfather, Enoch Adkins; sister, Eula R. Szuch; brother-in-law, Steve Szuch; son-in-law, Donald Channell; and great-nephew, Stephen Dixon.
She is survived by daughters, Pam Channell of Mount Clare and Melody McClung (Fred) of Beckley; grandchildren, Shelly Channell (Luke) of Clarksburg, Larry Whitmore (Patricia) ) of Lolo, Montana, Stephanie Hankins (Jimmy) of Clarksburg and Josh Rice (Leanne) of Fayetteville; and great-grandchildren, Hailey Whitmore, Madison Hankins, Natalee Rice, Lauren Rice, Lance Rice and Noah Whitmore.
Marcella grew up in various small West Virginia coal towns, but eventually her family settled in Oak Hill, where she attended Oak Hill High School with the class of 1946.
She was a devoted daughter, mother, sister and grandmother.
Marcella had a creative soul and devoted many years to decorating for dinners, weddings, birthdays and anniversaries at the Jones Avenue Church of God. Her faith and love of God was expressed by bringing beauty to those around her. She gave of herself abundantly to her church family and spent several spring weekends yearly cleaning dorm rooms and designing landscapes at the church’s camp meeting grounds at Craigsville. She was a true prayer warrior and was often called upon for special prayers by those close to her who recognized her special connection with God. Her smile was always at the ready and she had a kind word for everyone she met.
In earlier years Marcella was active in fundraising with the Collins High School band boosters, and served twice as chairwoman of Oak Hill Mothers’ March for the March of Dimes.
There will be a private family graveside service.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Jones Avenue First Church of God, PO Box 104, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Harry Earnest Giroud
Harry Earnest Giroud, 73, of Mount Hope, passed away at home from a sudden and unexpected illness on March 9, 2020.
Born in Abington, Pennsylvania on Feb. 5, 1947, he was the son of the late Louis A. Giroud Sr. and Verona Hulme.
A brother, Louis A. Giroud Jr., also preceded him in death.
Survived by his life partner of 42 years, Mary E. Ball; best friend, Lil Bitty; sisters, Verona “Dolly” Adams, Edith “Babe” Hulton and Suzanne Moyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Abington High School and Morris Harvey College, Charleston, his early work career included news director at Channel 4 WOAY, Oak Hill, and promotion director at Honey In The Rock and Hatfields and McCoys Outdoor Dramas.
Harry followed his passion to become an executive chef, studying at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs. Throughout his career he held positions in West Virginia, Georgia and Louisiana. He was co-founder and creator of Gumbo’s Cajun Restaurant in Fayetteville.
Memorial service was held at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope on March 22 with Pastor John Coffee officiating.
Online condolences may sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Melton Mortuary and Tyree Funeral Home.
John L. Kinder
John L. Kinder, age 94, of Lewisburg, formerly of Oak Hill, died March 2, 2020, at the Seasons Place Assisted Living in Lewisburg.
Born in Nellis on May 29, 1925, he was the son of the late Harvey and Gracie Mae Kinder.
He also was preceded in death by three brothers, Ed Kinder, Dennis Kinder and Ray Kinder; and four sisters, Hester Chapman, Elsie Houser, Audrey Parcell and Vada McCormick.
Surviving are his sister-in-law, Dola Kinder; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Left behind to cherish his memory are close friends Larry and Beulah Lilly of Lewisburg.
Mr. Kinder was a World War II United States Navy veteran serving a little over two years and attaining the rank of seaman second class. He went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Army for 20 years, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. He served two tours in Korea.
John was a member of he Oak Hill Gospel Tabernacle.
He had worked for a retail store in Marmet, enjoyed working on cars, and performing odd jobs for others. He had a wonderful singing voice and a good sense of humor.
The funeral was March 6 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Dallas Smith and Pastor Charles Schmuck officiating. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Oak Hill with military graveside honor.
Donations to Alzheimer’s research or to Hospice would be appreciated by the family.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Arnold Lee Martin
Arnold Lee Martin, 83, formerly of Oak Hill, passed away on March 20, 2020 at Doctors Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Born Oct. 6, 1936, in Oak Hill, he was the son of Theodore Martin and Virginia Dare Pegram.
Arnold was a long-haul truck driver and a U.S. veteran of the Marine Corps.
Arnold was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lee Withrow Martin; a son, Arnold Lee Martin Jr.; and a daughter, Lana Louise Martin.
Those left to cherish his memory are children, Linda Elaine Brownfield Martin (Buddy), Lillian Ann Brown, Jerry Lee Martin (Tara), Adam (Martin) Link and Arnold Collins; his sister, Donna Frances; his brother, James Martin; 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside rites were March 22 at Highlawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Joseph Edward Massie
Joseph Edward Massie, 82, of Oak Hill, passed away March 17, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Born April 11, 1937, in Sun, he was the son of the late Charles Raymond and Mattie Lilly Massie. He also was preceded in death by brother, William “Bill” Massie; and sister, Anna Mae Moskal.
Joe was a graduate of Collins High School and a life-long member of the Scarbro Baptist Church.
He was a United States Army veteran and a member of the Oak Hill Masonic Lodge #120.
A retired coal miner having worked for Rowland Mine, he was a member of UMWA Local 1330; and past president of the Fayette County Black Lung Association and the National Black Lung Association.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 61 years, Nancy Wriston Massie; son, Paul Massie (Terri); grandchildren, Sutton Higginbotham (Jarrod), Torre Massie and Isaac Massie; brother, James T. Massie (Charlotte); sister, Mary Jane Toney (Adam); special nephew, William Lee Massie (Cheryl); and special companion, Emma, his beloved puppy.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family asks that donations of sympathy be made to the National Black Lung Association in Fayette County, 1508 Gatewood Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Albert “Al” Henry Michaels Jr.
Albert “Al” Henry Michaels Jr., 70, of Fayetteville, passed away March 12, 2020, after a long battle with Corticobasal Degeneration, a rare brain disease.
Born Oct. 18, 1949, in Wheeling, he was the son of the late Albert H. Michaels Sr. and Minetta L. Minch Michaels.
Al graduated from Wheeling Jesuit College and Saint Joseph Preparatory Seminary School, where his friends knew him as “Albee.” He earned a Master’s Degree in Business and passionately served as a healthcare administrator for 34 years.
He was a United States Army veteran, a faithful member of the Catholic Church and a member of the International Rotary, receiving the Paul Harris Fellow Honor Award.
A brother, Robert “Bob” Michaels, preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Rose Anne Gilbert Michaels; children, Erin Lakin (Mike), Carly Norosky and Darlene Norosky; grandchildren, Miles Henry Lakin, Harper Lakin, Jackson Hartsuch and Alexis Palmer; brothers, Charles Michaels and John Michaels; and his two beloved cairn terriers, Teddy and Scruffy.
Family members of “Mike” are often reminded by those who worked for and with him that he was admired and respected greatly, and never failed to treat others in the same regard.
He was well known for being the life of the crowd with a smile and laugh that could light up a room. Whether it be a board meeting or a family vacation, his talent for storytelling made his charisma shine through and through.
A gentle, kind, and fun spirit woven into a powerful, strong businessman and leader are a distinctive set of qualities that undoubtedly set him apart from others. He was a deeply loving husband to his wife, Rose, and a remarkable father and grandfather.
Whether he was known to them as “Al,” “Mike,” or “Albee,” his memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him dearly.
Mass of Christian burial was held March 16 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father Soosai Arokiadass officiating. Burial followed at Huse Memorial Park in Fayetteville.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Suellen Pinson
In 1956, Perry Como declared that Suellen Pinson was the most beautiful girl in the junior class at Collins High School, and in Larry Navicki’s eyes, during all their years together, that beauty never diminished. They never quit being sweethearts.
Suellen Pinson Navicki was born May 23, 1939, in Minden, shortly after her mother finished reading Gone With the Wind. Her parents were the late Benjamin Hansford Pinson and Katie Agnes Blizzard Pinson, and she was reported to be the last child delivered by Dr. Walter Bundy.
She died peacefully at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley on March 8, 2020.
Known throughout her childhood as “Sue Baby,” she was raised in Oak Hill where she attended Oak Hill Elementary School and graduated with the Collins High Class of 1957. During her sophomore year, she met Larry Navicki and her search for a lifetime mate ended. She and Larry were married April 27, 1959.
The following April, their first son, Lawrence Edward II, “Nick,” was born. He was followed by Allen in 1962 and John Kristin in 1970.
While the boys were growing up, she was active in the PTO at Saints Peter and Paul School, working at many carnivals, spaghetti dinners and fundraisers.
As parents of athletes at Oak Hill High, she and Larry could always be counted on for team dinners or monetary support. The couple were the Grand Honorees of the Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association in 2018. They were lifetime members of the Association.
Sue and Larry owned and operated the Three Gables Club and Restaurant, the longest continuously running family-owned club in the state, for 61 years. People drove from miles around for her succulent steaks, unparalleled bleu cheese dressing, and twice-baked potatoes.
Sue doted on their sons and was devastated by the loss of Nicki in 1989 when he was on business in Poland, and John, who died in 2014 as a result of complications of diabetes. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Virginia Allen, Rosemary Feazell and Patricia Hinte, leaving her as the matriarch of the Pinson clan.
In addition to her husband, Larry, she is survived by her loving and devoted son, Allen, and his wife, Lee, and three grandchildren whom she loved fiercely: Julia Woodson and her husband, Rodney, Alaina Rust and her husband, Trent, and Jacob Navicki. She is also survived by a host of adoring nieces and nephews.
The mass of Christian burial was conducted March 14 by the Rev. S.A. Arokiadass (Father Das) at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at http://www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Pastor Ed Persinger
Pastor Ed Persinger, 71, of Fayetteville, went home to be with his Lord and his loved ones on March 9, 2020.
Born on July 12, 1948 at Garten, he was the son of the late Howard Lee and Clara Frances Holstine Persinger. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 39 years, Patricia Ann Asbury Persinger.
Ed was pastor at Kaymoor Community Church for 40 years.
He was a retired electrician in the coal mines.
In his spare time he was always working on a project like his old Mustang. He could fix anything and enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, and discussing politics.
He was a graduate of Fayetteville High School Class of 1966.
Left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Nikki Burwell (Larry) of Union; son, Steven Bradford (Leslie) of Fayetteville; grandsons, Harrison Burwell, Aaron Bradford and Matthew Bradford; sisters, Mary Flores (Gil) of Hurricane, Cathy Jarrett (Eric) of Hico and Debbie Rinehart (Jim) of Fayetteville; brothers, Ronnie Persinger (Yolonda) and Stanley Persinger (Judy), both of Fayetteville; and his faithful dog, Bindi.
Funeral services were March 11 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Trzicak and Pastor Ronnie Persinger officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Alice Ruth Vandall Snuffer
Alice Ruth Vandall Snuffer, 86, of Mount Hope, died March 5, 2020, at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.
Born Jan. 12, 1934, at Meadow Creek, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Anna Ethel Clement Vandall.
She also was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Eugene Snuffer; brothers, Chester, Bill, Buster, Jesse and Tom Vandall; and sisters, Pauline Berry, Wanda McMillion and Hester Snuffer.
Alice was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church.
She was a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include son, Timothy Eugene (Laura) Snuffer of Elyria, Ohio; daughter, Tammy Kay Brazil of Hogansville, Georgia; adopted children, Crystal Meddings of Mount Hope and Michael Meddings of Beckley; brother, Bob Vandall of Florida; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside rites and committal service, followed by burial, were March 9 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Prosperity with Bishop Sam R. Calloway Jr. officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Edgar Lewis Totten
Edgar Lewis Totten, 76, of Oak Hill, died Feb. 26, 2020 at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill.
Born Nov. 27, 1943 at Oak Hill, he was the son of the late Harry Bruce and Mamie Lois Thompson Totten.
He also was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie Coleman Brown.
Edgar was self-employed in construction.
Survivors include daughter, Sandra Ruff and husband Jeffrey Dicken of Willow Spring, North Carolina; grandchildren, Lola Elizabeth Woodson and David Wayne Parker; and great-grandchildren, Logan Jeffrey Woodson, Riley Maveia Woodson and Davion Omaraa Jones.
Mr. Totten will be cremated. There will be no visitation or service.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Herman Hunter Williams Sr.
Herman Hunter Williams Sr., 80, of Clear Creek, passed away March 3, 2020 at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.
Born Jan. 18, 1940 in Beckley, he was the son of the late Johnny Page and Ethel McBride Williams.
He also was preceded in death by his loving wife, Julia “Judy” Scarbro Williams; grandson, Austin Fraley; brothers, Lorin Williams and Harry Williams; sister, Nora Stover; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Williams.
Herman retired from the coal mines after 35 years.
He was a loyal and faithful member of the Clear Creek Presbyterian Church, and most importantly loved spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving children, Ronnie Williams and wife Carol, Leshia Littreal and husband Scott, Kevin Williams, Melanie Bower and husband Marty, Herman Williams Jr. and wife Brenda, Lewis Eddy Williams and Angel Fraley and husband Bobby; 14 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Willie Williams and Milton Williams; and sisters, Joy Bailey and Phyllis Agee; and many other family members.
He will be missed; everyone that knew Herman loved him.
In keeping with Herman’s wishes he was cremated. A memorial service was held March 7 at the Clear Creek Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
