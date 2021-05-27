Pamela Gouer Arrington
Pamela Gouer Arrington, age 60, a resident of Oak Hill, died May 18, 2021 following a sudden illness.
A lifelong resident of West Virginia, born in Philippi, she was a graduate of Philip Barbour High School in Philippi and briefly attended Potomac State College, in Keyser, to study agriculture.
Later in life, she attended Fairmont State College, Fairmont, and received a degree in accounting.
She worked for the Board of Education throughout various counties in West Virginia as either a teaching assistant or a school bus driver. Over the years, one of her favorite jobs was driving the tour bus for the Ace Whitewater Rafting Adventure Company of Oak Hill.
She loved the mountains of West Virginia and taking long drives through the countryside with family and friends.
She was a member of the West Virginia Quarter Horse Association where she was able to continue her childhood love of horses along with her daughter.
She is survived by her husband, Timmie Arrington; son, Willie Bartley and his wife, Jessica; son, Justin Bartley and his wife, Bobbie; daughter, Taylor Arrington; three grandchildren, William Douglas Bartley III, Shelby Lee Bartley and Gabriel Ace Bartley; parents, Eleanor (Thrasher) Sell and Robert Gouer; siblings, Jeffrey Gouer, General Proudfoot, Michael Proudfoot and Laurel (Proudfoot) Dottellis. In life, our friends are often thought of as the family we choose for ourselves and as such, her family wishes to acknowledge the special bond and friendship “Mamaw Pam” had with James Rudd, Tim Ketterman and their children, Chase and Trent Rudd. Her family would also like to extend a special “Thank You” to the ICU staff of Charleston Area Medical Center Covid Unit.
No services or viewing will be held. Cremation by Wright Funeral Home and Crematory of Philippi. At a later date, the family plans to hold a celebration of Pam’s life near the New River Gorge where we invite family and friends to attend and bring a note with a special memory of Pam so that it may be created into a keepsake for her daughter and sons.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wrightfuneralhomeservices.com
Wanda Lee Ball
Wanda Lee Ball, age 84, of Oak Hill, passed away May 22, 2021 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.
Wanda was born April 27, 1937 in Minden, daughter of the late William (Bill) and Alafair (Micky) Goins.
Wanda was a teacher for Fayette County and Mountain View Christian School.
Wanda lived a full and happy life surrounded by family. Wanda enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is a survivor of polio and leukemia. Wanda has always been a fighter, and eventually succumbed to complications from Covid-19.
She was a member of Mountain View Church of God in Hilltop.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bill, and her mother, Alafair Goins; sister, Leola Goins; spouse, Herman (Monk) Ball; and son, Gregory Ball.
Those left to cherish her memory include son, Stephen E. Ball and his wife, Kathy, of Oak Hill; daughter, Cindy Dance and husband Larry of Oak Hill; grandchildren, Stephanie Sears and her husband, Jason, of Ansted, Brandon Ball his wife, Kaitlyn, of Easton, Pennsylvania, Stephen M. Ball his wife, Brandi, of Oak Hill, Kristina Wills and her wife, Andrea, of Beckley, Joshua Cannon and his partner, Erika York, of Dayton, Ohio, Hannah Lyke and her wife, Kelly, of Oak Hill, Michael Cannon and his wife, Haylee, of Camp Lejeune, South Carolina, Caleb Cannon and his wife, Savannah, of Mount Hope and David Donell of Oak Hill; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Gaye Knapp of Hilltop; brothers, Roger and Brenda Goins, Don and Karen Goins and Meldon and Doris Goins, all of Oak Hill; and many nieces and nephews.
At the family’s request there will be no services held at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to www.highlawnfuneralhomechapel.com
David Bruce Barnhart
David Bruce Barnhart entered into rest on May 7, 2021 following a long illness.
Though his days were diminished, his energy to love, enjoy and build memories with his grandkids, family and friends never waned.
David was the son of the late Clayton and Anne (Bunny) Barnhart.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Debra Massie Barnhart; son, James Barnhart; daughter-in-law, Amy; daughter, Natalie Bigelow; son-in-law, Troy; grandchildren, Trevor and Taylor Bigelow, all from Fairmont; brother, Brian Barnhart of Mobile, Alabama; and sister, Kathy Law of Rutherfordton, North Carolina.
David was a WVIT BSEE graduate, a charter member of Tech’s Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society and completed a five-year engineering study/co-op work program with Union Carbide.
He was a member of the Army National Guard for 6 years and was named the Distinguished Honor Graduate of the 1975 NCO Class with a direct appointment to OCS.
His career involved all facets of production and management of pulverized coal, hydroelectric, wind and water turbines. He held several positions with international companies ranging from project engineer, department head, superintendent, senior manager, general manager, Elkem Metals Energy Coordinator NA and Director of Operations Mid America for Brookfield Renewable Energy Group.
He was a member of the Bridgemont Board of Governors, Fayette County Building Commission, Adjunct Instructor Electrical Circuits, Certified Kepner-Tregoe Program Leader for Engineering Problem Solving and an energetic loyal member of the Collins High School Class of 1967.
He loved travel and to design/build things with his hands. He leaves behind a legacy of family heirloom furniture, structures, church and community improvements, toys, picture books and memories, as you can easily ascertain if you visit his neighborhood, church and family homes of friends.
He had a strong faith in God which he shared with the congregation of the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Hill where he served as deacon, elder and treasurer for many years.
Most of all he was a family man cherished by his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family.
Visitation was held at the First Presbyterian Church, Oak Hill, on Tuesday. Funeral services were held May 12 at the First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Nancy Martin officiating. Internment followed at High Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Hill at 250 Central Ave., Oak Hill, WV.
Arrangements made by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Patricia “Trish” Ann Blake
On May 10, 2021, Patricia “Trish” Ann Blake, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. As she departed to be with the Lord, she was surrounded by her closest loved ones.
Born March 27, 1973, in Beckley, she was the daughter of Dennis Moore and the late Susan Sheehan Moore.
Trish graduated from Beckley College with an Associate’s Degree in Computer Science. Most of her career was spent as a bank teller and loan processer.
She also served as secretary of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, where she was a member. She left working at the church to remain home with her son, who was her most precious gift from God. “Proud Marine Momma.”
An angel; kind, who spoke with love, listened with patience, and acted with compassion. An amazing, special person. She loved her family and horses. She never passed up an opportunity to put her toes in the sand. Trish was a hero; she fought her enemy until the last breath, head on with courage and bravery. She was a lovely devoted wife, daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.
Trish will be missed dearly by her surviving family: husband, Chris Blake; son, William Blake; father, Dennis Moore; sister, Angela Littreal (Robert); Grandma, Wilma Moore; niece, Gracie Littreal; nephews, Corey Littreal, Bobby Shumate and Christopher Blake; mother-in-law, Helen Blake; and brother-in-law, Matthew Blake (Trina).
Services were held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church on May 21, with Father Carlos officiating, Psalm 30:2: O Lord my God, I cried to you for help, and you have healed me.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
David Arnold Brackman
David Arnold Brackman, 79, of Spring, Texas, died May 9, 2021, at Regent Care Center in The Woodlands, Texas.
Born In December, 1941, in Birchton, he was the son of the late Arnold and Nadine Johnson Brackman.
David was a 1959 graduate of Collins High School in Oak Hill.
He then joined the U.S. Air Force and received an honorable discharge in 1966.
David worked for 10 years with Westinghouse in Muncie, Indiana and then Dresser Industries in Houston, Texas, retiring in 2007.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Roberta in 2010. Also preceding him was his brother-in-law, Bonner DeBord, and his niece, Becky Jo Brackman.
Survivors include his son, Michael David Brackman of Spring, Texas; his sister, Linda Brackman DeBord, of Newburgh, Indiana; and his brother, Donald Johnson Brackman (Jamie) of Ninevah, Indiana. Survivors also include five nieces and one nephew who loved their Uncle David so much.
A graveside committal service, with burial following, will be on Saturday, June 12 at 2 p.m. at Forest Park Cemetery with Chaplain Justin Martin officiating. A celebration of life will be hosted by the family at 4 p.m. that day at the home of Michael Brackman.
Arrangements by Forest Park Funeral Home, The Woodlands, Texas.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Sandra Kay Fleming Brown
Sandra Kay Fleming Brown, 67, of Oak Hill, passed away April 26, 2021 at home.
Sandi was born on Feb. 25, 1954 in Dixie, daughter of the late Butler and Eula Fleming.
Sandi was retired but had worked in group sales.
In addition to her parents, Sandi is preceded in death by her brother, Danny Fleming.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Traci Flint (Michael), James Wilson (Chelsea) and Daniel Osborn; grandchildren, Brittany Lesher (Gene), James Flint (Kandis), Aiden Flint, Hannah Wilson (Dakota), Dillon Osborn and Preston Osborne; great-grandchildren, KayLea Lesher, Isaac Lesher, Harper Lesher, Abel Flint and Lydia Reynolds; brothers, Doug Fleming and David Fleming (Tammy) of Greenville, North Carolina; and sister, Shirley Emerson (Don) of Greenville, South Carolina.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Hulda Mae Cole
Hulda Mae Cole, 89, a resident of Genesis Health Care Center, Ansted, formerly of Ramsey, passed away May 16, 2021 after a short illness at Plateau Medical Center, Oak Hill.
Born on June 8, 1931 at Lookout, she was the daughter of the late Leland W. Kincaid and Rosa Viola Wilson Kincaid.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie “Junior” Cole, in 1995; a daughter, Patsy R. Cole; one sister and seven brothers.
Hulda was a longtime member of Liberty Baptist Church of Ramsey and was loved and will be sadly missed by her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are three daughters, Daisy Legg of Victor and Joyce Wood and Debbie Kesler, both of Hico; two sons, Gary Leon Cole of Ansted and Danny R. Cole of Hico; 18 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Service was May 21 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted, with Rev. Charlie Pritt officiating. Burial followed at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, Ramsey.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Clarence Allen Dangerfield Jr.
Clarence Allen Dangerfield Jr. passed away peacefully at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Hospital on May 20, 2021 while surrounded by his family and caregivers.
Born at his childhood home on High Street in Fayetteville on Feb. 17, 1950 to Clarence Allen Dangerfield and Louise Dangerfield (née Spangler), he was a graduate of Fayetteville High School (1968), and West Virginia Tech (1974), where he earned his bachelor’s degree in music education.
He began his career as an elementary teacher at Pax Elementary School (1974), then went on to teach band and general music at Mount Hope High School (1974-77), Fayetteville High School (1977-88), and Collins Middle School (1988-2005). Following his 2005 retirement, he was a substitute teacher from 2005-2009. He came out of retirement for the 2009-10 academic year to teach music at Nuttall Middle School.
In college, he began playing drum set with a band called Rush (no, not that one). After he retired from teaching, he continued to play in a number of classic rock and blues bands. He was also the director of the New River Jazz Band.
He is survived by his sister, Donna Dangerfield Graziani (Robert Graziani); his aunt, Patricia Spangler Bailes; former wife, Jo Ellen Dangerfield (née Conner), and their children, Joseph Allen Dangerfield (Ami Leigh Dangerfield) and Anna Dangerfield Frost (Richard Smith); former sister-in-law, Cathy Young (née Conner); nephews, Clint Young and Joel Young; niece, Ashton Young; and grandchildren, Conner Allen Dangerfield, Piper Elyana Dangerfield, Noah Brent Frost and Jillian Claire Dangerfield; as well as many cousins and the innumerable students he mentored and inspired during his more than 30-year teaching career.
Dad was one of the kindest and most patient people we’ve ever known. A smile always played on his lips, ready to shine with whomever he was engaging. His wit was quick, and his temper slow. He was there when we needed him, and gave freely of his time and knowledge. We will miss him terribly, and will honor his memory by following his example.
Robert Todd Dennler
Robert Todd Dennler passed into heaven on May 4, 2021.
He was born on April 11, 1965 and spent the majority of his life in Fayette County. No matter where he moved or for how long he moved, Fayetteville was always his home.
Throughout his journey on earth, Todd gave his life to his community doing stints as a volunteer firefighter, rescue scuba diver, and paramedic.
First impressions can be deceiving. On meeting Todd for the first time, some may have been under the impression that he was a grumpy old man or that he instantly didn’t like you before they got to know him. However, those that knew him and got to know him past the first encounter understood that, under the surface, he was a big teddy bear who had so much compassion for the world he lived in. In his profession, he took many under his wing and acted as an unofficial mentor and support system.
On and off the clock he acted as an animal shelter, taking in distressed animals and providing temporary (and in some cases, long term) shelter.
In his personal life, Todd loved a good time, whether he was out on the lake, riding his motorcycle, sharing a meal with Coco, spending time with loved ones, or praising the Lord. He knew how to comfort us in our darkest valleys, make us laugh over the littlest things, and celebrate with us as we met important milestones as if they were his own. Todd taught us that restoration and healing are possible, even if that road is a long one to travel. Although we will miss you so dearly, we celebrate the time we had with you and we know this isn’t the end. “Therefore you too have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you” (John 16:22).
Todd is survived by his father, Bob; mother, Jane; brother, Sean (wife, Renea), and three children, Shawna Richmond (husband, Brian), Kimberly Dennler, and Robert Dennler Jr. (fiancée, Brenna Tyree); grandson, Alex Richmond; niece, Christin Dennler; nephew, Christopher Dennler; and several “adopted” family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help with the funeral expenses may be sent to the funeral home.
Services were May 11 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home. Graveside services were held at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Louanna Jane Williams Dicken
Louanna Jane Williams Dicken, age 83, of Mount Hope, passed away May 2, 2021.
Born Feb. 21, 1938, in Kanawha County, she was the daughter of the late Elmore Lowell Williams and Agnus Jane Wriston Williams.
She also was preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry Noel Dicken; son, Bobby; sisters. Freda, Dee, Carol and Brenda; and brothers, Bob, Wayne, Ray and Jerry.
Louanna worked as a nursing assistant for Pine Lodge.
She is survived by her children, William Lowell Dicken (Sherry), Carrie Collins (Jackie Lyn), Henry Noel Dicken Jr. (Sue), Vera Jean Williams (Richard), Gary Keith Dicken (Tammy), Jeff Dicken (Sandra) and Patrick Dicken; sisters, Marida Williams and Roberta Stover; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was May 7 at Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope, with Rev. Dewayne Williams officiating. Burial followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Audwin Wade Fruit
The sun set on Audwin Wade Fruit, 65, of Fayetteville, when he passed at his residence on April 27, 2021.
He was born Oct. 29, 1955 in Minden, and graduated from Collins High School in Oak Hill in 1974.
In his life, he worked as a welder at Ohio Brass, as a coal miner with New River Coal Company, was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the U.S. Park Service after 28 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Alva Lee Fruit; and his lifelong partner, Jacqueline Britton.
He is survived by his three children, Jonathan (Shalane) Britton, Melissa Baird and Steven (Brittany) Fruit; his three brothers, Vernon Lowe, Freddie Fruit and Percy Edward Fruit; his sisters, Brenda (Raymond) Frith, Katre Fruit and Auneka Fruit; his grandchildren, Hunter and Patience McCoy and Lincoln Britton; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Audwin was an avid fisherman, hunter and gardener. He was active in the community’s youth sports leagues for years and was caring and giving to all who knew him. And more than anything, he loved his grandchildren.
A visitation was held May 8 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with a memorial service immediately following.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Zelda E. Nutter Groves
Zelda E. Nutter Groves, 89, of Nettie, passed away May 9, 2021.
She was born in Quinwood on Oct. 31, 1931 to the late Pascal and Rebecca Nutter.
Zelda was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Rev. Garlin Groves; and a son, Richard Groves.
Surviving children are Patrick Groves and wife Nandrea of Woolwine, Virginia, Timothy “Digger” Groves and wife Rebecca of Charleston and Melody McMillion and husband Eddie of Fenwick; and 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Graveside service was May 14 at Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville, with Rev. Mark Stump officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
John Alan Harler
John Alan Harler, 88, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away May 11, 2021 at the Windermere Memory Care Assisted Living Facility, Pensacola.
John was born on Dec. 24, 1932 in Kincaid, son of the late Clyde and Ruby Harler.
He was a retired claims superintendent at State Farm Insurance and served in the United States Air Force.
He was a member of the Green Wood United Methodist Church in Winchester, Virginia.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Jean Harler; three siblings Clyde Harler Jr., James Harler and Betty Prater.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Diana Jenkins of Pensacola; two grandchildren, Phalen Pitts of Martinsburg and Lillian Titus of Ranson; two great-grandchildren, Kayden Smith and Vivian Titus.
Funeral services were held May 21 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, Oak Hill, with Pastor Joann Treadway officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park.
Donations may be made in memory of John Harler to VITAS Healthcare, 1230 Creighton Rd, Pensacola, FL 32504 or to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation 620, Sea Island Rd. Suite 288, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
Dreama Gayle Jeffries
Dreama Gayle Jeffries, 84, of Fayetteville, passed away under the care of hospice on May 23, 2021.
Born on Dec. 8, 1936 in Powelton Holler, she was the daughter of the late John Harvey and Aurelia Harvey.
Mrs. Jeffries was a member of New River Baptist Church for over 20 years and she enjoyed reading her Bible. She also loved sitting on her porch watching her grandchildren play and watching her dog run in the grass.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Ira Arvel Jeffries; three unknown angel babies; a son, John Richmond; one sister and one brother; and a great-great-great-granddaughter, Aurora Reign Smith.
She is survived by her two children, Mark and Louise Jeffries and Phyllis and Timmy Harrah; grandchildren, Sherry Lawhorn, Stacy Richmond, Jonathan Richmond, Jonathan Rogers, Laura Jeffries, Mindy Burns, Justin Jeffries, Nathan Jeffries, Josh Jeffries and Joe Jeffries; many great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Sandy.
We would like to thank her nurses, Bethany and Katie for home services.
Terry Wayne Johnson
Terry Wayne Johnson, 75, of Covington, Virginia died May 9, 2021, at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, Virginia.
Born Feb. 16, 1946, in Oak Hill, he was the son of the late Elmer Thorton and Nina Lee Blake Johnson.
Terry was a 1964 graduate of Collins High School in Oak Hill and earned a certificate and two Associate of Applied Science degrees from Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, Clifton Forge, Virginia in 1985.
He worked for Hercules (AET) in Covington and Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) and at Westvaco (WestRock), also in Covington, retiring in 2002.
His two brothers, Bob Johnson and Bill Johnson, and one nephew, Patrick Johnson, also preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Gail Sinicky Johnson of Covington; one daughter, Lauren Paige Johnson, of Portland, Maine; and one son, Jordan Blake Johnson and wife Allison of Fairfax, Virginia.
Graveside rites and committal service, with burial following, were May 14 at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill with Pastor Delmas Wolfe officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Terry to the American Lung Association or to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Karen “Diane” Lunsford
Karen “Diane” Lunsford, 72, of Quinwood, passed away May 10, 2021 at Summersville Medical Center.
Born on Jan. 25, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Earl Harris and Virginia Sears Harris.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Shelly Lunsford Manspile; an infant grandson, Justin Lunsford; and a brother, Virgil Harris.
Diane worked at Kroger’s for many years and was a loving wife and she was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Charles “Eddie” Lunsford of Quinwood; son, Chris Lunsford; grandchildren, Haley Manspile, Patience Lunsford and Kayley Lunsford; sisters-in-law, Martha Marrinan and Brenda Harris; many extended family members and friends.
Visitation was held May 14 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle. There was no service.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Lereda Gay McGuire McNeely
Lereda Gay McGuire McNeely, age 76, of Robson, went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2021.
Born Oct. 14, 1944, in Lenore, she was the daughter of the late Jonah and Carrie Sturgil McGuire.
Lereda attended Robson Full Gospel Church of Christ and served the church as a pastor’s wife for many years.
In addition to her parents, Lereda is preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers.
She is survived by husband, Pastor Andrew “Jack” McNeely; children, Angela Bailey (Michael), John McNeely (Karen), Jennifer Toney (Gregory), Floyd McNeely (Crystal) and Kara Gansore (Timothee); granchildren, April Rock, Arica Hypes, Christopher McNeely, Leslie Gansore, Izabella Gansore, Jayden Gansore, Jarrell Cury, Daniel Toney and Christopher Toney; great-grandchildren, Caleb Rock, Joshua Rock, Draven Rock, Parker Duncan, Julianna Duncan, Eli Duncan, Aubrey Hypes, Katie Hypes, Aiden McNeely, Ryleigh McNeely and Triston Toney; and siblings, Theodore Floyd and Janice Canterbury.
Services were held May 25 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with John McNeely and Floyd McNeely officiating. Graveside rites followed with burial at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent to www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
William “Bill” Miller
After a long and courageous battle with cancer, William “Bill” Miller died at his home in Moneta, Virginia on April 27, 2021.
Bill was an avid fisherman, hunter and golfer.
He enjoyed living at South Mountain Lake for 14 years.
He is survived by Sally, his loving wife and loyal companion of 56 years. Other survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Sheila Bloxton (Bill) of Woodbridge, Virginia; his brother-in-law, Frank Channel of Los Angeles, California; his special friend, Ed Pulzone of Myersville, Maryland; close friends at the lake; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was an active member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta. He was loved by all and made a lasting impression on everyone he met.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 20 at Wirtz Road), Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151.
Mary Ann Murdock
Mary Ann Murdock, 86, of Oak Hill, passed away quietly at home on May 4, 2021.
Mary was born Aug. 27, 1934 in Scarbro, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Heron.
Mary Ann was a homemaker, wife and mother who loved flowers, especially roses, and was a master photographer when it came to taking pictures of them. She was a great cook and her strawberry pies have been the legend of family outings for years. Mary was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Hill where she was always involved with the women’s work, as well as being a member of the Scarbro Garden Club and Oak Hill Camera Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Elizabeth and W. Ray Murdock Sr.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 67 years, Richard A. “Dick” Murdock Sr.; son, Richard Jr. “Rooster” and wife Diana of Oak Hill; grandsons, Richard Aaron III and wife Carrie of Beckley and Brandon, who will be graduating soon in Bethesda, Maryland as an army doctor and captain; great-grandson, Richard IV and a new grandchild on the way. She also has a brother, Bill Heron and wife Charlotte in Chattanooga, Tennessee and brother Tom and wife Margaret of Wichita Falls, Texas; nieces, Pamela and Tambra; and nephew, Chad.
Funeral services were held May 8 at the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Hill on Central Ave., with Pastor Nancy Martin officiating.
Sherry Ann Nottingham
Sherry Ann Nottingham, 51, of Ansted, passed away May 7, 2021 at Plateau Medical Center.
Sherry was born on Sept. 13, 1969 in Oak Hill, daughter of Basil McKinney and Dorthory Proskin.
She was a homemaker who loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing.
Sherry was preceded in death by her ex-husband, William Dennis Green, and son, Billy Joe Green.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Dencil Ray Nottingham Jr.; daughters, Candy and Jasen Scarbrough and Kimberly and Raymond Bickley Jr.; grandchildren, Chloe Scarbrough, Dakota Green, Dennis Green, Charles Green, Michael Green and Nevaeh Coon; brothers, Junior McKinney and Billy Proskin; sister, Candy Sue Williamson; and friends, Debbie and Troy Thorn, Rhonda Shaver and family.
A memorial service was held May 15 at the Fayetteville Town Park.
Pastor Jessie Oliver “Butch” Parker
Pastor Jessie Oliver “Butch” Parker, 69, of Mount Hope, passed away May 2, 2021, at Appalachian Regional Hospital, Beckley.
Born Aug. 25, 1951, in Sun, he was the son of Elsie Petro Parker and the late Delbert Parker.
A faithful servant of God, Jessie had pastored the First Assembly of God in Mount Hope for 23 years.
He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Preceding him in death in addition to his father were his first wife, Helen Athlene Walker Parker; and sister, Evelyn Forsythe.
A loving and devoted family are left to cherish his memory and include his mother, Elsie; wife, Margaret Goodson Parker; children, Tiffany Cottle (James), Jessie Parker Jr. (Norma Kay), Jimmy Parker (Leslie Nicole) and Ralph D. Phillips (Sara); siblings, Judy Mendenhall (JR), Peggy Meador (Sam), Janice Woodell (Jim), Debra Kincaid, Goldie Parker, Delbert Ray Parker Jr. and Neil Parker (Sharon); eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; as well as many other family members, friends and his beloved church family.
Services were May 8 at the First Assembly of God in Mount Hope with Pastor Ken Souder and Evangelist Steve Board officiating. Burial was at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Prosperity with military graveside rites.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Pearl Richard Plumley
Pearl Richard Plumley, 85, of Springdale, passed away on May 16, 2021 following a long illness.
Born on March 21, 1936 in Pluto, he was the son of Ebert Plumley and Edna Harrah Plumley.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Joseph Plumley.
Richard was a “jack of all trades” and will be missed.
Survivors include his loving wife, Betty Simms Plumley of Springdale; and daughter, Betty Jean Plumley Hizer of Virginia.
A graveside service will be at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Trula Jean Light Raynes
Trula Jean Light Raynes, 83, of Robson, passed away April 29, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division in Charleston.
Born March 18, 1938 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Truman E. and Lula Frances Thompson Light.
She also was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Jean Raynes; sister, Chris Blankenship; and brother, David Light.
Trula was a retired legal secretary and was a loyal and faithful member of the Independent Baptist Church in Powellton.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 67 years, Billy Raynes; daughters, Vicki Oyler (Joe) and Jennifer Phillips (Dewayne); grandchildren, Holli Reading, Guy Wolfe and Chance Wolfe; and five great-granddaughters.
Services were May 6 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Greg Toney officiating. Burial followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Prosperity.
Memorial contributions can be made out to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
John Tharold Ryder
John Tharold Ryder, 82, of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on May 4, 2021.
Born on Oct. 18, 1938 in Corliss, he was the son of the late Cameron John Rider and Bertha Bell Martin Rider.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, John Timothy Rider; sisters, Betty Lou Carver and JoAnn Carte; and brothers, Dewey and Gardner Rider.
John is a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1959 to 1962, and had worked as a lift truck driver.
Survivors include his sisters, Frances Gipson and Carol Wilson; grandchildren, John Tyler Rider and Jesse Renee Rider; and his sister-in-law and best friend, Sharon Rider.
Service was May 8 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle, with Pastor Dallas Mills officiating. Burial followed at Shawver-J.W. Rider Cemetery, Corliss. Friends may call from 1:00 until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Helen Nording Selmquist
Helen Nording Selmquist (Mor Mor) of Fayetteville, formerly a 62-year resident of East Haven, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter, Britta, and beloved son-in-law, Charlie Parsons, on May 20, 2021, at the age of 92.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Selmquist.
She is survived by her children, Ella (John) Sandor of North Haven, Connecticut, Britta (Charles) Parsons of Fayetteville, and Kurt (Paula) Selmquist and Erik (Angela) Selmquist, all of Northford, Connecticut; five grandchildren, Heather (William) Corso of Wallingford, Connecticut, Alan (Kristy) Petrillo of Branford, Connecticut, Alyssa (Matt Natario) Selmquist of Glastonbury, Connecticut, Shawn (Ashton Brunell) Sandor of Milford, Connecticut and Erik Michael Selmquist of Northford, Connecticut; and two great-grandchildren, Dylan Dolceacqua of Wallingford, Connecticut and Makenzie Petrillo of North Branford, Connecticut.
A private service by Pastor Jim Mitchell of Grace Baptist Church will be held at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Internment will be in Connecticut with details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 1472, Beckley, WV 25802-1472 or Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 E. Main Street, Branford, CT 06405.
Shirley A. Smith
Shirley Ann Smith, 74, of Glen Jean, passed away May 4, 2021.
Shirley was born Febr. 21, 1947 to Luther and Beatrice Miller.
She will be greatly missed by her many family members and friends.
In keeping with Shirley’s wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
“Jehovah is close to the brokenhearted; he saves those who are crushed in spirit” (Psalm 34:18).
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Leona Ellen Wheeler Smith Stanley
Leona “Sis” Stanley, age 94, of Fayetteville, passed away April 26, 2021, at her home.
Born on Jan. 14, 1927, at Gatewood, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Carrie Bennett Wheeler.
Leona loved making quilts and spending time in her flower gardens. She last attended Pleasant View Church of the Brethren.
In addition to her parents, Leona was preceded in death by her first husband, Sherman Smith; second husband, Warren Stanley; son, Marvin Randall Smith; sisters, Uldene and Carol June; and brothers, Robert, Buddy, Larry and Donnie.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Carolyn Smith (Duane) of Plant City, Florida, Peggy Jose (Marvin) of Fayetteville and Pam Prevette (Roger) of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; son, Melvin Smith (Sue) of Fayetteville; eight grandchildren; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Gerald.
Funeral services were held April 30 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Paul Basham officiating. Burial followed at Pleasant View Cemetery, Fayetteville.
Please make donations to Bowers Hospice House of Southern West Virginia or your favorite charity.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home.
Beverly Kay Steele
Beverly Kay Steele, age 72, of Mooresville, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord on May 2, 2021.
Beverly was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She enjoyed volunteering in Hospice, attending church, helping others and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Everette Steele Jr., of Mooresville; daughters, Lisa (Thomas) Anzalone of Mooresville, Deedra (Michael) Elliott of Statesville, North Carolina and Angie (Scott) Riffe of Beaver; brothers, Rodney (Nadine) Eads and Dr. Gregory (Penny) Eads, all of Texas; and seven grandchildren.
A private family celebration of life will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any hospice organization.
Michael Dale Underwood Sr.
Michael Dale Underwood Sr., 85, of Hico, passed on May 1, 2021 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Michael was the son of William and Gertrude Crist Underwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Beverly Underwood; son, Gregory Underwood; sisters, Alma Woodrum and Mary McClung; and brothers, Pick Underwood, Mack Underwood, Sonny Underwood, Batman Underwood and Bobby “Taffy” Underwood.
Michael is survived by his wife, Sandra Pierce Underwood; daughter, Crystal (Bill) Paull; sons, Clinton Underwood and Michael (Mysty) Underwood II; sister, Mona Braughman; brothers, Otis (Trish) Underwood and Richard “Half-Pint” Underwood; 19 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; great friends, Tom Crews and Stewart Rigby; and many, many nieces and nephews.
A family-held graveside service was held May 15 at Mt. Lookout Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Elder Johnny Foster officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace of Ansted.
Charles Billie Vance
Charles Billie Vance, 86, of Oak Hill, passed away May 3, 2021 at Beckley ARH hospital.
Charles was born Oct. 9, 1934 in Rita, son of the late Early and Zettie Vance.
Charles was a Federal Mine Inspector at Charlottesville, Virginia and served as a Private First Class in United States Army in Germany.
Charles was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Hill where he served as a deacon.
Charles was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed gardening.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Edward Vance; and sisters, Betty Shadd and Marie Bryant.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Joyce Branham Vance; son, Chuck Vance and wife Pam of Oak Hill; daughter, Cindy Wilson and husband Kyle of Oak Hill; granddaughter, Amanda Bauer; grandsons, Casey Vance and Brendan Wilson; great-grandsons, Silas Bauer, Elias Bauer and baby boy Wilson, arriving in September; brothers, John T. Vance, Clifford Vance, Roy Vance and Leonard Vance; sisters, Mary Lou Patrick and Janice Gross; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services were held May 6 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Greg Swisher of Calvary Baptist Church officiating. Entombment followed at High Lawn Park Mausoleum.
Virginia Lee Williams
Virginia Lee Williams, 101 years old, was a longtime resident of Fayette County and a 75-year member of Oak Hill Baptist Church.
She was born Aug. 30, 1919 in Eccles, daughter of the late Alexander and Henrietta (Duncan) Hyslop.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl M. Williams; daughter, Virginia E. Atkins; three grandsons Brian Atkins, Glenn Atkins snf Richie Williams; two brothers and five sisters.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her son, Sam Williams and wife Kathy of Georgia; daughters, Judith Archer Smith of Hurricane and Ethel Williams of Oak Hill; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her caregivers Amanda Belcher, Barbara Lavender, Dannielle Matheny, Paula Hager and Pam Adkins who cared for her in a compassionate and loving manner.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 27 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of High Lawn Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Oak Hill Baptist Church, 613 Lundale Drive, Oak Hill, WV 25901 or Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801 would be appreciated.
Thomas (Tom) E. Wimmer
Thomas (Tom) E. Wimmer, 77, of Scarbro, passed away, on May 19, 2021 at Plateau Medical Center.
He was born on June 11, 1943 in Fayetteville, son of the late John Morgan Wimmer and Allie Gay Stump.
Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing his guitar.
In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by three sisters, Sarah Ratliff, Della Arrington and Koren Veltoven; and one brother, Johnny Wimmer.
Those left to cherish his memory include his best friend and soul mate of 43 years, Vickie Poff; one sister, Freda Abrams; many nieces, nephews and friends.
In recognition of his passing, the family is asking for donation to be made to the ASPCA animal rescue at www.aspca.org.
At the family’s request, no services will be held at this time.
