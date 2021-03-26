William “Billy” Edward Adams Jr.
William “Billy” Edward Adams Jr., 61, of Mount Hope, passed away on March 18, 2021 in Beckley after a long illness.
Born Nov. 14, 1959 in Beckley, he was the son of Helen Ethel Jackson Adams and the late William Edward Adams Sr.
Surviving are his mother, Helen E. Adams of Mount Hope; brother, Jerry Adams of Charleston; aunt who is more like a sister, Sandy Jackson of Roanoke, Virginia; aunt, Shirley Lukie of Maple Fork; uncle, Fred “Buddy” Adams of Virginia Beach, Virginia; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, close friends, and best friend, Charles Howard of Morgantown.
Billy was a graduate of Mount Hope High Class of 1978, and received academic and athletic scholarships to St. Joseph’s College. He graduated cum laude from West Virginia Institute of Technology Class of 1983 with a History and Government Degree, and a minor in Chemistry. Billy graduated top 20 in his class from West Virginia University in 1986 earning a Juris Doctorate studying property, corporate, criminal and environmental law work.
He was a Former Deputy Secretary, General Counsel; Chief, Office of Legal Services at WV Department of Environmental Protection, 1994 to 2002; former Associate Attorney at Spilman Thomas & Battle, 1986 to 1992; and was self-employed as an environmental non-profit in 2003.
Billy was not only brilliant in his professional law career, working hard for individuals and the environment, he was also a brilliant light forever woven through the hearts and lives of his family and friends.
Funeral service was March 24 at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope with Pastor Richard Allen officiating. Burial followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
Edward L. Aldridge
Edward L. Aldridge, born on June 20, 1947 at Corliss, passed away Feb. 24, 2021. He was the son of the late Harold and Freda Aldridge of Corliss.
Eddie was a faithful member of Minnie Bell Baptist Church and was always eager to tell others about his faith.
Eddie was at his happiest when he was hunting or fishing.
He is survived by sons, Marvin and Frankie; sisters, Bonnie (Gale) Reed and Rita (Randy) Tincher; brother, Harold (Sue) Aldridge; and many nieces and nephews.
Service was Feb. 28 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle, with Pastor Justin Seay officiating. Burial followed at the Aldridge Cemetery at Corliss.
Jim Marion Angel
An earthly Angel earned his heavenly wings March 12, 2021. Jim Marion Angel, 66, of Boomer, passed away in his sleep.
Jim was a loving husband and loyal brother, father and friend.
He was a retired coal miner and former member of the UMWA.
He was an avid outdoorsman and a lifelong hunter and fisherman, making new friends wherever he traveled. His camp in Summersville and Lake Marion in South Carolina were some of his happiest places.
While we will miss him greatly, we take comfort knowing he is no longer suffering and that he is surely on the lake with his buddies that have gone before him.
Jim was the kindest and quietest guy in the room, and arguably the best cook. He loved cooking for everyone even when cancer made it impossible for him to eat the meal himself. He especially loved cooking on all his camping and fishing trips with his family and friends. We will all miss his fish fries and campfire pizza. He loved sharing his knowledge and passion of the kitchen and the outdoors with all of us. He was a mentor to many in his love for hunting and fishing.
He was the son of the late Horace and Mary Angel of Longacre/Boomer. He was also preceded in death by brother-in-law, Bill Giacomo; and nephews, Billy Giacomo and Scott Angel.
Jim is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Anita Runyon Angel; his son, Christopher (Kendra) and their children; Jayden, Hayley and Cameron of Point Pleasant; his daughter, Tiffany (Casey) and her children, Skylar, Dakota, Haven and Kaseton of Boomer; his children’s mother, Debbie Doss; his stepdaughter, Amanda Shelton (Christy), and step-grandson, Matt Shelton.
He is also survived by his siblings, Nancy Giacomo of Boomer, Linda (Frank) Carelli of Tennessee, Sam of South Carolina, and Jeff (Laura) of Cannelton as well as a long list of nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss him greatly. He will also be greatly missed by longtime friends, Ronald “Buzz” Senters and Billy Lopez, and his little buddy and cousin who loved Jim dearly, Addison Perdue.
Kenneth Archie Bailey
Kenneth Archie Bailey passed on Feb. 13, 2021 in Beckley.
Kenny was born in Romont on Nov. 28, 1950, son of the late Cecil H. Bailey Sr. and Ina Bailey of Ansted.
Kenny lived most of his life in Ansted.
Surviving are his brothers, Cecil H. Bailey Jr. of Shelton, Washington and Herbert L Bailey of Olympia, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Roy C. Bailey, and sisters, Diana Kay Ramsey and Judy Peck.
Kenny loved life and lived it as he saw fit as a handyman and jack of all trades.
Per his request there will be no services.
Kenny’s remains will rest with family at Rest Lawn Memory Gardens of Ansted.
Freddie E. Bickford
Freddie E. Bickford, 87, of Oak Hill, passed away March 8, 2021 at Oak Hill Place.
Freddie was born June 1, 1933 in Page.
After high school, Freddie served two years in the United States Army. He then settled in Chicago, Illinois, working for U.S. Steel until his retirement.
Freddie was preceded in death by his parents, Ashby and Annie (Kelley) Bickford; and 10 brothers and sisters.
Freddie relocated back to his home state of West Virginia several years ago. Here he enjoyed being around nieces and nephews and planting his garden. The family would like to thank Oak Hill Place staff and workers for taking such good care of Freddie this past year. We would also like to thank Bowers Hospice staff for being there in his final days.
Services were March 11 in the chapel of High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with Pastor Don Lohr officiating. Entombment followed in High Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Linda Faye Lanham Johnston Bowyer
Linda Faye Lanham Johnston Bowyer, 77, of Page, passed away March 11, 2021.
Born March 10, 1944 at Hughes Creek, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Dolly Dimple Hudnall Lanham.
Linda was a homemaker and a member of the Word of Faith Ministry.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Willard Martin Johnston; son-in-law, Howard Roy King; brothers, Herman Emery Lanham, Norman Sydney Lanham and Leonard Ray Lanham; and sisters, Rosalee Harmon and Ellen Mae Burks.
Those left to cherish her memory include husband, Floyd Jasper Bowyer; sons, Robert Ray (Cynthia) Johnston and Martin Wayne (Angelique) Johnston; daughters, Lisa Gay King and Michelle Lynn (Edmond) Cochran; brother, Daniel Wayne Lanham; and sister, Helen Marie Thomas.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Faye (Shawn) Mann, Lyndsay (Steve) Raynes, Anthony Ramsey, Joshua (Sarah B.) Cochran, Ryan (Sarah D.) Cochran, Merissa (Jordan) Messer and Taylor Johnston; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were March 16 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with Pastor David Payne and Pastor James Elmore officiating. Burial was at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.
Terri Renee Bradley
Terri Renee Bradley, 64, of Oak Hill, passed away March 10, 2021 at Hidden Valley Nursing and Rehab Center in Oak Hill.
Born Sept. 10, 1956 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Richard Marshall and Carol Ann Affolter Bradley.
Terri loved Life Savers, Werther’s candy, jewelry, and most of all, loved Jesus. She was also a loyal and faithful member for 35 years of the Jones Avenue First Church of God in Oak Hill.
She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Marshall Bradley.
In addition to her mother, Terri is survived by sisters, Marcia Woodard (Kenny) of Oak Hill, Randena Castranova of Buffalo and Brittany Bennett (Tommy) of Oak Hill; brothers, Richard Bradley (Patti) of Montgomery and Scott Bradley of Oak Hill; a favorite nephew, Beau Bundy (Alice) of Eleanor; niece, Jacqueline Persinger (Jason) of Oak Hill; and several nieces and nephews
In keeping with Terri’s wishes she will be cremated.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 28 at the Jones Avenue First Church of God in Oak Hill with Pastor Mike Hicks officiating.
Visitation for friends will be one hour prior to service at the church.
Donations of sympathy can be made to the Jones Avenue First Church of God, Oak Hill, WV 25901 in the name of Terri Bradley.
Clark Alan “Bar” Brown
Clark Alan “Bar” Brown, 59, of Edmond, passed away on March 18, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Born Oct. 16, 1961, Clark was the son of the late Clarence J. and Dorothy Combs Brown of Hico.
He was employed as a raft guide/equipment manager at Mountain River Tours in Hico for 30 years before becoming disabled.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Brown, and by his beloved dogs, Sapphire and Griz.
His survivors include a sister, Karen Paul and husband Wallace of Mount Lookout; niece, Shea Paul of Charleston, who was more like a sister than a niece; long-time companion. Faye Smith of Edmond; stepdaughter. Heather Sneed and husband Joey of Oak Hill, and son. Joseph Jeffries and wife Angela of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Isabelle, Lucas and Savannah Sneed and Levi Jeffries; and several cousins. Also surviving Clark Bar are his special friends, Jeremy Hatcher of Hico, David Fitzwater of Lambertville, Michigan and Andy Murphy of Afton, Tennessee.
Clark loved the earth – the mountains, the rivers and the animals. His idea of taking a vacation was spending a day at the river. He was interested in sports only if the West Virginia Mountaineers were playing! He often referred to himself as a simple man. And, indeed he was always smiling and jolly, a likable, peaceful person, who had no enemies and was a friend to many. Now he rests in peace with the hope of one day living again on a paradise earth.
Visitation for friends and family was held March 23 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home in Fayetteville, with graveside service following at Restlawn Memory Gardens with minister Tim Boley officiating.
Jeffrey Stuart Burr
Jeffrey Stuart Burr, 69, of Rainelle, passed away Feb. 27, 2021 at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born Sept. 28, 1951 in Gassaway, he was the son of the late Lester Eugene and Alma Elizabeth Haynes Burr.
Jeffrey was an artist in pottery.
He is preceded in death by his son, Ryland Burr.
Those left to cherish his memories include his loving wife, Jodi Lynn French-Burr; daughter, Lily Hope Burr; sister, Carol Woods; and brother, Anthony Burr.
In keeping with Jeffrey’s wishes he will be cremated.
Craig Anthony Cottle
Craig Anthony Cottle, 59 of Robson, passed away Feb. 18, 2021 at home.
Craig was born Oct. 1, 1961 in Montgomery, son of the late John Richard and Muriel Wilda Cottle.
Craig was a self-employed mason.
He served in the United States Marines in North Carolina.
Craig was an avid fisherman and loved to hunt. He loved his family.
Craig was a proud veteran and a dear friend to many.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Jennifer Jones; grandsons, Joshua and Jonas Jones; stepson, Roger Hall II; sister, Lula Futrell; and niece, Megan Wildcat.
The family requests donations be sent to the V.F.W. American Legion at 205 West Maple Ave., Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Alex Mikel Garrett
Alex Mikel Garrett, 27, of Fayetteville, passed away March 1, 2021.
Born on Dec. 3, 1993 at Beckley, he was the son of Albert Allen and Lisa Dawn Waddell Garrett of Fayetteville.
Alex was a member of Page Baptist Church where he had the opportunity to go on Bolivian mission trips.
He graduated from Oak Hill High School in 2012 and achieved his Bachelor’s in Technical Civil Engineering from Bluefield State College. He enjoyed building things with Legos, hiking, going to Escape Rooms, assembling 3D puzzles, kayaking, eating and working.
Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Albert and Ina Garrett; maternal grandfather, William Waddell; grandpa, Virgil Light; and several aunts and uncles.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his four brothers, Matt (Cynthia) Harvey, Allen (Lindsay) Garrett, Albert Edward Garrett and Harley Waddell; grandmother, Patricia Waddell; nieces and nephews, Brittany, Matthew, Bentley, Madison, John, Briley, Samuel and Baxley; aunts, April Waddell and Wanda Webb Davis; and uncle, Eddie (Carol) Garrett; and many cousins and friends.
Funeral services were March 6 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Pastor Delmas Wolfe officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.
Robert Wayne Holland
Robert Wayne Holland, 69, of Fayetteville, passed away on Feb. 21, 2021 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.
Born on May 6, 1951 in Greenbrier County and raised in Dawson, he was the son of the late Robert Lee Holland and Fern Joyce Flanigan Holland.
Mr. Holland attended Summersville Southern Baptist Fellowship Church.
He enjoyed painting with oils, and was a dedicated family man. He enjoyed building in his free time and would make himself available to anyone in need. He was a loving man, loved by many.
He was a retired contracting construction worker/supervisor and licensed master plumber.
Mr. Holland took an early retirement at the age of 62, which lasted about two weeks; he was not one to sit idle.
He then took a part-time position as a delivery man at C. Adam Toney Tire Company. Mr. Holland loved this job and often expressed to his wife he enjoyed the places it took him and the people he met.
It has been said by many Mr. Holland had a very charismatic personality and could carry on a conversation with anyone about anything because he never met a stranger.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents and many nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Robin Holland; sons, Christopher Holland, Brent Holland, Darin Holland, Joshua (Heather) Plass and Dustin (Mary) Plass; sisters, Alta (Tommy) Pence and Gail (significant other, Dwane) Bragg; eight grandchildren, Brandon, Eris, Kyleigh, Cade, Allie, Ava, Adilynn and Aaron; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the workers at Bowers Hospice House for the love and compassion they gave to Mr. Holland and his family.
A memorial service was held Feb. 27 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Pastor Delbert Walker officiating.
Mary Jane Lazarus
Mary Jane Lazarus, wife of the late Sam Lazarus, passed away on Feb. 23, 2021. Mary Jane was born in Ansted on March 9, 1920. She was the daughter of the late C.J. Suthard Sr. and the late Lois Suthard Kuhn, and stepdaughter of the late Fred Kuhn. She was the sister of the late C.J. Suthard Jr.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Jeanne Danko and Ed Danko Sr. of Ocean View, Delaware and Antionette Lee Lazarus of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Mary Jane leaves behind a large extended family which includes four grandchildren, Diane Blair of Gambrills, Maryland, Ed Jr. and Laurie Danko of Bowie, Maryland, Cathy and Dave Horn of Millsboro, Delaware, and Carol Keane of Jefferson, Maryland; 10 great-grandchildren, Teresa, Christina, Bradley, Marie, Elizabeth, Matthew, John, Michelle, Joe and Melissa; along with nieces, Lois Suthard of Nevada and CJ III and Judy Suthard of Vero Beach, Florida; great-nieces, Molly, Allyson and Natalie of New York; and nephews, Fred Kuhn of Huntington, Mike Kuhn of New York, Jim and Mary Ann Passatore of Fort Myers, Florida and Tony Lazarus of Pennsylvania; and her two best friends, Linda Cloves of Jensen Beach, Florida and Mayor Linda Hudson of Fort Pierce, Florida. Mary Jane graduated from the Charleston School of Commerce and retired as Vice President of the Security Bank.
She was a member of the Marcum Chapter of the Eastern Star for 40 years, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Fort Pierce and was a member of the Fort Pierce Library. She was one of the seven founding members of the First Presbyterian Church of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Graveside services were held March 13 at Montgomery Memorial Park in London.
Raymond Everette Ohlinger Jr.
Raymond Everette Ohlinger Jr., 87, of Oak Hill, passed away March 9, 2021 at Raleigh General Hospital.
Raymond (Pete) was born on Jan. 9, 1934 in Lookout, to Raymond and Glenna Ohlinger.
Raymond was a weapons maintenance technician in the United States Air Force and a veteran Staff Sergeant.
He loved fishing and being with family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Raymond is preceded in death by: two brothers, Jack Ohlinger and Bill Ohlinger; two grandchildren, Stefan Wayne Skaggs II and Travis Wayne Skaggs; and five great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 62 years, Josephine Mae Ohlinger; three daughters, Rita Davis and husband William Franklin Davis, Cheryl Ann Sorrell and husband Ronald Allen Sorrell and Daryl Ann Skaggs and husband Stefan Wayne Skaggs; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service was held for close family on March 13, with burial following at High Lawn Memorial Park.
James Wesley Rodgers
James Wesley Rodgers, 90, of Meadow Bridge, passed away on Feb. 27, 2021.
Born on Aug. 13, 1930 in Rainelle, he was the son of the late Clarence Rodgers and Amanda Armstrong Rodgers.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Arletha Bennett Rodgers. and a grandson, David McClung.
James was a U.S. Army Korea war veteran and a member of the McRoss Baptist Church. He was a retired carpenter and loved to farm. He was always willing to help others and was well known and respected in his community.
Those left to cherish his memory include daughters, Theresa Redden, Sandra Cool and Wanda Sanford; grandchildren, James Redden, Jennifer Kenney, Patricia Halsey, Eric Vandall and Michael Sanford; 15 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to the Veteran Administration Health caregivers, Drema Kincaid, Hospice workers and Freda Loudermilk.
Service was March 4 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle, with Pastor Bennie Kenney officiating. Burial followed at the Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Paul Dennis Sexton
Paul Dennis Sexton, age 85, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2021.
Born Jan. 27, 1936, in Cunard, he was the son of the late Paul and Artie Lee Rose Sexton.
Paul worked as a coal miner up until his retirement, and he was a member of the UMWA, loved doing carpenter work and tinkering on old cars.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Gary Wayne Sexton; brother, Charles Eugene Sexton; and sister, Sharon Keaton.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Fern D. Moore Sexton; sons, Denny Ray Sexton (Tammy), Donald Lee Sexton (Brenda) and William Lee King (Rosie); as well as seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
Services were March 24 with Pastor Ron Sears officiating.
Donna Kay Hensley Shumate
Donna Kay Hensley Shumate, 77, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully at the Bowers Hospice House on March 12, 2021.
Born Aug. 14, 1943 in Sophia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Leona Utt Hensley.
Donna was a member of the Carlisle First Church of God, a retired Raleigh County school teacher, and an avid lover of cats.
She is survived by her children, Diane Binder (Alvin) of Oak Hill, and Jason Shumate of Oak Hill, as well as her brother, Alex Hensley (Linda).
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Lee Aten and Jim Hensley.
A visitation took place at the Carlisle First Church of God on March 17.
The family asks that you make memorial donations to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 or the Fayette County Humane Society, 513 Shelter Rd, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Jimmie Don Smith Sr.
Jimmie Don Smith Sr., 78, of Fayetteville, passed away March 9, 2021 at home.
Jimmie was born on Nov. 11, 1942 in Clinchco, Virginia to Leonard and Leapha Mullins Smith.
Jimmie was a coal miner and a member of Bell (Florida) Church of God.
In addition to his parents, Jimmie is preceded in death by his son, Thomas Anthony Smith.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Dian Smith; sons, Jimmie Smith, JR Smith and Mike Smith of Fayetteville and Marty and Dana Smith of St. Petersburg, Florida; sisters, Connie May of Oak Hill and Jackie of Bradenton, Florida; brother, Gary Smith of Oak Hill; grandsons and granddaughters, J.D. III of Commerce City, California, Todd of Lynchburg, Virginia, Heather of Maryland, Courtney of Fayetteville, Tyler of Huntington, Michael (Biggie) of Oak Hill, Michele (WeeHonk) and Thomas Jr. (Teeg) of Trenton, Florida, Linda Ann of Trenton, Florida, and Quin Jr., Robert and Branden, all of St. Petersburg; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In keeping with Jimmie’s wishes, he was cremated with no services scheduled at this time.
Rex Allen Stover
Rex Allen Stover, of Mulberry, age 66, passed away on March 13, 2021.
Born Sept. 19, 1954, he was the son of the late Alfred and Launa Maynor Stover.
Rex worked as a bit grinder for Columbia Alloys and enjoyed riding his four-wheeler, hunting and fishing in the great outdoors.
In addition to his parents, Rex is preceded in death by sisters, Linda Moore, Goldie Stover and Lucy Stover; and brothers, David Stover and Roy Stover.
He is survived by children, Stacy Cabell of Charleston, Angela Clement of Robson, Keith Ross of St. Marys, Doug Stover of Mulberry and Justin Stover of Page; his ex-wife. Wilga Crockett; and brothers. Ray and Virgil Stover.
There are no services at this time.
Jackie Dean Tilley
Jackie Dean Tilley, 81, of Fayetteville, passed away March 16, 2021 at Bowers Hospice House.
Jackie was born on March 19, 1939 in Dott, son of the late Howard and Camella Tilley.
Jackie was a machinist at Marathon Coal Bit and Mountaineer Manufacturing.
Jackie was a Reverend for 20 years at the House of Worship.
In addition to his parents, Jackie is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Tilley, and his first wife, Phyllis Tilley.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family and friends.
Funeral services were March 18 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Onnie Morgan officiating. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be sent to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Dr, Beckley, WV 25801.
Earl (JR) Robert Toney Jr.
Earl (JR) Robert Toney Jr., of Oak Hill, passed on to his final resting place on Feb. 19, 2021 in Florida at Tampa General Hospital following a massive heart attack.
JR was born on Dec. 9, 1975 in Oak Hill, son of Earl Sr. and Jane (Seaman) Toney.
He attended Oak Hill High School and was a part of the graduating class of 1993.
He was employed with Crane Pump Services.
His greatest passion in life was reading and studying God’s word. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He loved his church unconditionally where he pastored New Life Apostolic in Summerlee. He had plans to have outreach dinners, food pantry, clothing closet, and a safe haven for battered woman and children.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Toney Sr.; paternal grandparents, Coy and Mary Toney, John Seaman; and his uncle, Ernest Seaman.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 28 1/2 years, Melinda Toney; his children, Seth, Levi, Caleb, soon to be daughter-in-law, Candace, Abigail and Josiah, all of Oak Hill; his mother, Jane M. Toney of Oak Hill; his sisters, Mary Stover and husband James, Robin Eads and husband Sam, all of Oak Hill, Lynn Fernandez of Oak Hill; special cousins, Ronda Handwrek and Roy Toney, and special aunt, Myrna Toney, all from Tampa, Florida; his in-laws, Ron and Linda Frye of Mt. Hope, whom he cherished very much; George and Debbie Frye of South Carolina, Ronnie Frye of Mt. Hope, Elizabeth and Kevin Jordan from Dawson; a host of nephews, Matt, Chris, Cody, Cayden, Cole, Luke, CJ, James, John, Samuel and Silas; one grandbaby, Carter Reese, who was his pride and joy; special lifelong friends, Charles Bartol, James Whitlow, Brian Hodge, Gunnell Hickman, Keith Woods, Bryson England, Howard Eads, and his pastor and wife David and Pam Harris, along with many special friends, Robbie, Kat, Zoey, and Jonah Cooper, and all of his ministry family both far and near.
Funeral services were held March 6 at Beckwith Apostolic Church with Pastor Robert Ayers, Pastor David Harris Sr., and Bishop Richard Barker officiating. Interment followed at Woods Avenue Plateau Historic Cemetery.
Margaret Lee Hundley Woodard
Margaret Lee Hundley Woodard, 79, of Oak Hill, died March 10, 2021 at CAMC General Division in Charleston.
Born July 13, 1941 in Scarbro, she was the daughter of the late Obert Herman Hundley Sr. and Margaret Willis Hundley.
Margaret was a retired claims representative for the Social Security Administration in Beckley.
She was a member of the Jones Avenue First Church of God, Oak Hill.
She was preceded in death by a niece, Crissy E. Hundley.
Those left to cherish her memory include son, Kenneth D. Woodard and wife Marcia of Oak Hill; brother, O. Herman Hundley Jr. and wife Beverly of Oak Hill; and two nieces, Laura Hundley and Sarah Pauley.
Funeral services were March 14 at the Jones Avenue First Church of God in Oak Hill with Pastor Mike Hicks officiating. Burial was at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Prosperity.
