David Lee Adkins Sr.
David Lee Adkins Sr., 66, of Meadow Bridge, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 24, 2019 at Appalachian Regional Hospital, Beckley.
Born on Feb. 11, 1953 at Meadow Bridge, he was the son of the late Roy and Jeanette McCoin Adkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Redden, and brothers, Jimmy and Wesley Adkins.
David was U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Nutterville Apostolic Church, Nallen. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle.
Survivors include his wife, Taletha A. Adkins of Meadow Bridge; daughters, Sharon Moore of Georgia and Karen (Tracy) Walker of Rainelle; a son, David L. (Julie) Adkins Jr. of Danese; sisters, Margaret “Bunny” Wickline and Rachel McClung, both of Meadow Bridge, Drema Pugh of North Carolina and Becky Rudinec of Pennsylvania; brother, Mike Adkins of Meadow Bridge; 13 grandchildren, Sara, Wyatt, Adrianna, Morgan, Ashley, Katherine, Levi, Silas, Alycea, Gabby, Elyga, Aidrean and Carlee; and great grandchildren, Isaiah and Dailen.
Service was Aug. 30 at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Chapel, Rainelle, with Pastor Rodney Nutter officiating. Burial followed at the Adkins Cemetery, Crickmer.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Rainelle.
Glenn Daniel Ballengee
Glenn Daniel Ballengee, 60, of Beckley, died July 13, 2019 at Appalachian Regional Hospital in Beckley.
Born Nov. 28, 1958 at Landisburg, he was the son of the late Owen Shirley and Annie Laurie Parrish Ballengee.
Brothers Roy D. Ballengee, Ralph Dennis Ballengee and Larry Dixon Ballengee and sister Drema Ballengee also preceded him in death.
Survivors include brothers, Owen Arnold Ballengee and Herbert Ballengee; and sisters, Susan Smith and Deborah Thomas.
In accordance with his wishes, Glenn was cremated. There was no visitation or service.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
James Larry Bandy
James Larry Bandy, 82, of Beckley, went to be with Jesus on July 20, 2019. Larry was known for his ever present smile and his love for others.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Bandy and Elsie Bandy Wooldridge; son, James Robert “Robbie” Bandy; brothers, Robert “Bobby” Bandy and Ray “Juke” Bandy; and sisters, Isabelle Thomas and Lelia Coleman.
He is survived by sister, Peggy Brown and husband Elliot of Suwanee, Georgia; nephews, Scott, Gary (Terry), Bob Caverly, Jeff Brown and John Spade; nieces, Cathy Calhoun (Dan) and Karen Whitecotton (Allen); special nephew, Tom Coleman (Rhonda) of Oak Hill; and special cousin, Kathy Barley Lovell (Richard) of Maple Fork.
Funeral service was July 23 at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope with Rev. Reed Green officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park.
The family asks that donations of sympathy be made to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley WV, 25801
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Larry Allen Bowling
Larry Allen Bowling, 75 of Rockport, Kentucky, formerly of Gainesville, Texas, passed away Aug. 6, 2019 at his home under the care of Hospice of Ohio County.
He was born Dec. 21, 1943 in Ansted, son of the late George Franklin and Edith Bickford Bowling.
Mr. Bowling was a United States Air Force veteran during the Vietnam War, a member of South Garland Baptist Church in Garland, Texas and was a retired systems analyst.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Christa Marie Bowling; one brother, Robert Franklin Bowling; and one sister, Betty Skaggs.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Katherine Thompson Bowling of Rockport, Kentucky; his daughter, Saundra Marie (Kenneth) Walls of Gainesville, Texas; and one sister, Brenda Toth of Sandusky, Ohio. Larry was blessed with two grandchildren, Brittany (Joshua) Ward and Christopher (Nina) Mitchuson, and four great-grandchildren, Thomas Ward and McKenna, Jacob and Mathiaus Mitchuson.
Graveside services were held Aug. 12 at Nelson Grove Cemetery in Whitesboro, Texas with Kevin Walton officiating. Full military honors were provided.
Online condolences may be sent at www.danksfuneralhome.com or www.geojcarroll.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky and George J. Carroll and Son Funeral Home in Gainesville, Texas.
Carol Fay Radford Brown
Carol Fay Radford Brown, 85, of Robson, passed away Aug. 14, 2019 at CAMC Memorial in Charleston.
Born July 28, 1934 in Beards Fork, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Eva Dial Radford. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Glen H. Brown Sr.; and sister, Patricia King.
Carol was a homemaker and a faithful member of the Freewill Baptist Church at Robson.
Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Glen H. Brown Jr.; daughters, Glenna Fay Philpott (Gary) and Karen Sue Belcher (Doug); grandchildren, Angela Waycaster, Gary Lee Philpott, John Philpott, Trinity Waycaster, Jayden Yukob, Sydney Yukob and April Weese; great-grandchildren, Frankie “Gary” Dolan, Aleacea Weese and Logan Weese; and sisters, Frances Settle and Connie Stone.
Funeral service was Aug. 17 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor James Bowles officiating. Burial followed at the Settle Cemetery in Robson.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Benton “Benny” Eugene Conner
Forever in our hearts, Benton “Benny” Eugene Conner, 73, of Scarbro, passed away July 18, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Beckley.
Born Nov. 6, 1945 in Oswald, he was the son of Bethel Shrout Conner and the late Arthur Conner.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Ernie Conner; and sister, Diana Conner.
Benton was a boss in the strip mines. He attended the Harvey Methodist Church and was a United States Army veteran who fought in the Vietnam War.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 51 years, Wilma Kinsler Conner; daughters, Lynnette Smith (Pete) and Kimberly Stover (Brandon); son, Benji Conner; grandchildren, Kaelea Smith, Leanne Smith, Eric Stover and Eli Stover; brother, James Conner (Doris); and sister, Debbie Legg (Jerry).
Funeral service was July 22 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastors Paul Basham and Gary Bowers officiating. Burial followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
The family ask for donations of sympathy to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Alan Lee Coppa
Alan Lee Coppa, of Lansing, was born on April 22, 1959 and left us on Aug. 3, 2019. He was the first born of Joseph Coppa and Audrey Coppa.
He is survived by his mom; sisters, Joetta and Janna; and brothers, Lawrence, David and Jeff.
Alan was cremated. A memorial service was held Aug. 7 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill. His cremains will be interred at Lansing Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.tyreefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Brenda Joyce Stevens Foster
Brenda Joyce Stevens Foster, 69, of Scarbro, died on Aug. 14, 2019 at home.
Born July 6, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Roy Emmett Stevens Sr. and Betty Lou Evans Stevens.
Brenda was born in Sanger. Her best friend was her husband, Terry. Together, they were youth ministers for many years, and many teenagers in our community learned about Jesus under their tutelage.
Brenda was degreed in banking and was skilled in computation and grammar. She was most proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was actively involved in Jones Avenue Church of God and was a 1968 honors graduate of Collins High School.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Joseph Lee Foster; brother, Roy Emmett Stevens Jr.; and infant sister, Wanda Faye Stevens.
Survivors include husband, Terry Lee Foster Sr.; daughter, Melinda Foster-Louisos; son, Terry Lee Foster Jr.; grandchildren, Hailee Harwood (Ryan) Higley, Wilson Cole Harwood, Lee Alexander Harwood, Kasey Foster, Lloyd (Anna) Foster, Greg (Melissa) Callahan Jr., Terry Foster III and Tyler (Samantha) Foster; great-grandchildren, Reece Lu Higley, Daniel Lee Foster, Chase Anthony Baker and Mason Laurita; sister, Linda (Alfred) Foster; and brother, Johnny (Debbie) Stevens.
Service was Aug. 17 at Jones Avenue Church of God, Oak Hill. Burial was at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill. Pastor Charlie Heater facilitated and officiated the funeral services.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Nathan Andrew Habjan
Nathan Andrew Habjan, 30, of Gallagher, entered into rest Aug. 16, 2019.
Born on Dec. 17, 1988 in Charleston, he was the son of John Andrew Habjan and Loretta Glenda Brown Grose.
He was a self-employed logger.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, John Habjan of Clarion, Pennsylvania and Margaret Schars of Westfield, New York; sisters, Crystal (Greg) Wood of Fayetteville, Brittany Stephenson of Clay and Kaitlyn Habjan of Cleveland, Ohio; nephews, Remi Stephenson, Grady Wood and Finley Stephenson; nieces, Kynnedi Habjan, Maddie VanMeter and Emma Wood; aunts and uncles, Tony (Tammy) Brown, Adam (Christy) Cayton, Randall (Samantha) Brown, Raymond (Brandi) Brown, Jessie (Terri) Emery, Andy (Pauline) Grieber, and Patty McCauley; and stepfather, Brian Grose.
Funeral service was Aug. 24 at Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay, with Minister Aaron Cayton officiating. Burial followed in the Brown-Habjan Family Cemetery, Jesse Reedy Road, Bickmore.
Arrangements by Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.
Rosalia Ann Stephens Hanna
Rosalia Ann Stephens Hanna, 92, of Washington, died peacefully on Aug. 15, 2019 at Wyngate Senior Living in Parkersburg.
She was born Aug. 1, 1927, daughter of the late S.C. and Clara Stephens of Washington.
She graduated from Parkersburg High School and attended West Virginia Wesleyan College.
She was married for over 50 years to the late Tally Hanna, a United Methodist minister. Together, they served churches in Yaeger, Clarksburg, Huntington, Fairmont, Oak Hill and Point Pleasant.
She is survived by three children, Faith Hanna of Seattle, Washington, Dr. Stephan Hanna and wife Leslie and Mark Hanna and wife Mary Barbara, all of Washington; grandchildren, Lauren, Christopher and Andrew Hanna; and brothers, Carlton, Darrell, John, Edward and Dean Stephens. She adored her grandchildren and supported them in their school and extracurricular activities. She encouraged her children and grandchildren in her love of gardens and birds.
Memorial services were Aug. 18 at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Rev. Jim Kelly officiating.
A scholarship fund was established several years ago to honor Tally and Rosalia Hanna. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Tally and Rosalia Hanna Scholarship Fund, West Virginia Wesleyan College, Erickson Alumni Building, Buckhannon, WV 26201.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com
Mary Sue Whanger Horrocks
Mary Sue Whanger Horrocks, 75, of Fayetteville, went home to be with the Lord on July 15, 2019.
Born on July 24, 1943 at Clintonville, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Jacob and Viva Madge Coffman Whanger.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Oscar and Jonathan Whanger; and sister-in-law, Ruby Whanger.
Mary Sue was a longtime faithful member of Fayetteville Baptist Church and was a prayer warrior in the Pray for America program.
She was an avid owl collector and enjoyed gardening.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories are her beloved and dedicated husband of 55 years, Jackie Lee Horrocks; daughter, Shelia (Ben) Maynus; sons, Michael Horrocks and Brian (Debbie) Horrocks; grandsons, Gary Tiller, David Tiller, Jack Horrocks, Joe Horrocks and Joshua Horrocks; great-grandson, Edwin Tiller; brother, Phillip (Lois) Whanger; brother-in-law, Ray (Sue) Horrocks; numerous nieces and nephews and her FBC family.
Funeral services were held July 20 at Fayetteville Baptist Church with Pastor Ron George Jr. officiating. Burial followed at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
Donations in her memory may be made to Fayetteville Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 104 Ankrom Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Online condolences may be sent at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Thomas William James Jr.
Thomas William James Jr., 84, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2019 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
He was born Oct. 2, 1934, son of the late Thomas W. Sr. and Elizabeth Shuck James.
Tom graduated from Collins High School in 1952, and attended West Virginia University, Concord College and West Virginia University Institute of Technology, earning a B.S. degree from the latter in 1960. He earned graduate credits from both Marshall University (six hours) and the WV School of Graduate Studies (nine hours). He also held a permanent teaching certificate authorized by the state of West Virginia.
He was a U.S. Army veteran (paratrooper), having served with the 82nd Airborne Division from 1956 to 1958, participating in 13 airborne jumps.
Tom worked in the California oil fields, was a former Fayette County teacher and had many other various jobs before starting his career at The Fayette Tribune in 1961.
While employed at the newspaper, he worked as reporter, photographer, managing editor, editor, advertising representative, including pressroom, composition, circulation, business, etc. He ended his newspaper career as publisher of The Fayette Tribune and The Montgomery Herald for the last 12 years. He retired in 1996 after 36 years of service.
Following retirement, he was an election poll worker, an instructor at Mount Olive Correctional Complex, adjunct professor at WVUIT and at WVUIT-Oak Hill Center and lastly as a loss control associate for West Virginia Insurance.
He was of the Baptist faith, with membership at the Calvary Baptist Church. He had served as deacon, church clerk, moderator, usher and as a member of the pulpit and van committees. He served on the Fayette County Baptist Association as vice moderator, moderator and member of the evangelism committee.
Mr. James was a Kentucky Colonel, admiral in the Cherry River Navy, and president of the New River Gorge square dancers. He held memberships in Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity (WVU), the Oak Hill Rotary Club and was a member of the advisory board of WVUIT. He also was a past director of the Fayette Plateau Chamber of Commerce.
Preceding him in death was the mother of his children, Margaret Ellen Wooten James.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Perry James, and her children, Sherri Shumate (John) and Scott Johnson (Teresa), and those who affectionately called him Grampie, Johnna, Perry, Zach and Lexi; brother-in-law, David Perry (Nancy); sons, David (Mary) James, Tom (Susie) James and George (Nanette) James; grandsons, Michael and Nathaniel James, and great-grandson, Samuel; grandchildren by marriage, Dustin, Amanda, and Jayda, and great-granddaughters, Piper and Harper; sister, Clara (Oliver) Rushing, and brother, Dale (Linda) James. He will also be missed by a host of nieces and nephews and many friends.
Honoring his wishes, graveside rites and committal service, with burial following, were held Aug. 7 at High Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Greg Swisher officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley WV 25801 or Calvary Baptist Church, 1424 East Main Street, Oak Hill WV 25901.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Georgia Mae Maynor
Surrounded by her loving family, Georgia Mae Maynor, age 86, passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2019.
Born Aug. 5, 1933 in Kilsyth, she was the first born of the late Ivan and Violet Beckelheimer Maynor. Also preceding her in death was her infant brother, James Randall Maynor.
Left to cherish her memory are her devoted son, Kirby Maynor; brothers, Duke (Brenda) Maynor and French (Sandy) Maynor; and sisters, Myra Kay (Lloyd) Crook and June (David) Goode. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews also survive her as well as her special feline friend, Sissy. Georgia was a special mother, sister, aunt and great-aunt. Her greatest joy in life was her family.
Georgia spent her entire life in Fayette County. She was a graduate of Pax High School and Beckley College.
During her working career she was employed at Long-Airdox, Greenbrier (Meadow Gold) Dairy and several coal companies in Raleigh and Fayette counties. After retiring she continued to work part-time for Bluefield State College and New River Community and Technical College.
She had great interest in her family genealogy and spent many hours researching her ancestors.
She was of the Methodist faith and had attended Weirwood Community Church in earlier years.
Funeral services were Aug. 11 at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope, with Rev. Tom Lilly presiding over the service. She was buried in the Pax Community Cemetery near her father and mother.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to Hospice of Southern WV, PO Box 1472, Beckley WV, 25801 in Georgia’s memory.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Laura Jeanette Morton
Laura Jeanette Morton, 88, of Bentree, departed for her heavenly home on July 14, 2019 after an extended illness.
Jeanette was born on Feb. 16, 1931 in Nallen, daughter of the late Richard Monroe and Cora Belle Samples Davis.
Jeanette spent her formative years in Horner’s Fork in Clay County, where she attended elementary and Clay County High School. She was one of those people that really did walk over a mile to and from school each day.
Jeanette loved to garden and spend time with her family. When her children would come to spend the weekend, she loved staying up to the wee hours of the morning laughing and talking.
Although Jeanette didn’t work primarily outside of the home, she ran her home like a Fortune 500 company. She was the CEO, ensuring deadlines and schedules were met, and oversaw a very tight budget, making sure to use every penny wisely, yet putting back some for a rainy day.
Jeanette was a true 1950s mom in the fact that she had a set schedule for when things were to be done. For example, Monday was laundry day, Friday was grocery day and dinner each day was promptly at 5 p.m. and you had better not be late.
Jeanette was so much more than just a mother; she was a doctor, lawyer, hairdresser/barber, carpenter, accountant, financial planner, Avon representative, psychologist, negotiator, innovator, mentor, best friend, confidant and was deeply loved and respected by her children and grandchildren.
Jeanette was a Christian and a member of Ida Baptist Church in Bentree.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husbands, the father of her children, Roy L. Grose Jr.; the man who helped raise her children, Charles L. “Leck” O’Dell; and the man she spent and enjoyed her golden years with, Arthur M. Morton. Also preceding her in death was her son, Fred L. Grose; great-grandson, Colin Grose; and siblings, Richard Jr., Maxine, Clarence, Wilda Jean Davis and Reva Brown.
Surviving Jeanette are her daughter, Pamela (David) Wilson of Victor; sons, Roger (Sharon) Grose of Marietta, Ohio and Bob (Debra) Grose of Bentree; former daughter-in-law, Nita (Harold) Cline of Wayside; grandchildren, Justin (Kristi) Wilson of Meeker, Colorado, Matthew (Elizabeth) Wilson of Victor, Noah (Nikki) Grose of Pickerington, Ohio, Natalie (Craig) Laake of Cincinnati, Ohio, Amanda (Christy) Shelton of Lizemores, Jonathan (Beth) Grose of Gauley Bridge, Kelly (Jeff) Morton of Belva, Freddie (Jenny) Rinck of Kansas City, Missouri and Jennifer Johnson and Becky Grose, both of Princeton; great-grandchildren, Riley and Skyler Wilson, Emory and Elliott Grose, Matt Shelton, Haley, Zoey and Kyle Grose, Madison and Brooklyn Morton, Gannan, Fury, Ivan and Neffie Rinck, Amya Hill, Makaylie Grose and Brian Hill; siblings, Russ Davis of Slidell, Louisianna and Calvin Davis of Lockport, New York.
Services were held at Ida Baptist Church in Bentree on July 17. Burial was at the Keenan Cemetery, Drennen.
The family would appreciate your memorial gifts or donations to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387 or online at https://www.hospicecarewv.org/make-donation/.
Arrangements by Pennington-Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Darrell Ford Nichols
Darrell Ford Nichols, age 82, of Montgomery, went home to be with Jesus on Aug. 24, 2019 at CAMC Memorial after a long illness.
He was born Feb. 23, 1937, the son of the late Sam and Alice Keatley Nichols.
He served the in the U.S. Navy from March 23, 1955 until March 20, 1959. He served on the USS Battle Ship Wisconsin and the USS Aircraft Carrier Forrestal.
He was a member of and deacon at the Page Church of God and he retired from the City of Montgomery as the assistant street commissioner with over 30 years service.
Surviving is his loving wife of 50 years, Sue Carol Lively Nicholas; daughter, Dorothy Nichols Harvey and husband Adam; grandchildren, Abigail, Elijah and Charlotte Harvey, all at home; several nieces and nephews; sisters, Betty Nichols of Montgomery and Emma Nichols Pennington of Oak Hill; and brothers, Joseph Nichols and wife Janette of Illinois and Leonard Nichols and wife Patricia of Smithers.
Service was Aug. 28 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. James Elmore officiating. Burial followed in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens at Prosperity.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Sarah Okadane Wimmer Ratliff
Sarah Okadane Wimmer Ratliff, 87, of Fayetteville, passed away on July 14, 2019.
She was born March 18, 1932, daughter of the late John Morgan Wimmer and Allie Gay Stump Wimmer.
In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, George S. Ratliff; a daughter, Brenda Gail Ratliff; a sister, Delle Arrington; and a brother, John Morgan Wimmer.
Sarah was a homemaker and in her free time, she enjoyed making rag rugs and afghans, crocheting and making tomato jam and pickles.
Sarah also loved serving the Lord.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Michael George (Jane) and Paul Edward, all of Fayetteville; and daughters, Sheila Gaye Dickerson (Charles) of Fayetteville and Sandra Kay Poore (Meikel). Also surviving are several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
Funeral services for Sarah were July 19 at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Oak Hill.
A memorial can be made to the Salvation Army in her memory.
Online condolences may be sent at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Steven Ray Raynes Sr.
Steven Ray Raynes Sr., 65, of Robson, passed away Aug. 19, 2019 at his residence.
Born May 25, 1954 in Robson, he was the son of Kenneth Raynes and stepmother Patricia Raynes; and the late Loretta Clay Raynes.
Steven was a retired coal miner and also loved the outdoors.
He also was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Raynes.
Those left to cherish his memory include sons, Kenneth Raynes (Carla) and Steven Raynes Jr. (Lyndsay); daughter, Sheena Osbourne (Ozzy); nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Susan Hannah and Becky Cline; and brother, Terry Raynes Sr.
Funeral service was Aug. 24 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Greg Toney officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Rosetta Rogusky
Rosetta Rogusky, 91, of Oak Hill, died July 14, 2019 at her home.
Born March 17, 1928 at Oak Hill, she was the daughter of the late Charles Carl and Beulah Florence Phillips Rogusky.
Rosetta was a retired claims deputy for the West Virginia Department of Employment Security, having worked 20 years at the Oak Hill office.
She was a member of the First Brethren Church, Oak Hill, and was a U.S. Army veteran.
Her brother, Fred Lee Rogusky of Vienna, Virginia, survives.
In accordance with her wishes, Ms. Rogusky was cremated. There were no services.
Anyone wishing to make memorial donations in her honor is asked to consider the American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City OK 73123.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Thomas Edward “Pete” Rule
Thomas Edward “Pete” Rule, 73, of Fayetteville, passed away on Aug. 16, 2019.
He was born on July 29, 1946 in Fayetteville, son of the late Connar W. Rule and Luella Virginia Blake Rule. In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary Feazell.
Pete was a graduate of Fayetteville High School. He was an Army veteran, having served in Vietnam, and worked at Ohio Brass and retired as a maintenance worker for the National Park Service.
His hobbies included Nascar, baking cakes, fishing and eating Reese cups.
Thomas was also a member of the Lafayette Masonic Lodge #57.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Megan Weatherford (Will); grandchildren, Casey Rule Washburn (Cody) and Smiley William Weatherford IV; great-grandchildren, Chloe Washburn and Violet Washburn; nieces, Samatha Feazell-Bittle and Suzette Wilcher; nephew, Chuck Feazell; and his best friend, Rusty Miller.
Pete was very proud of being a grandfather and loved his hat that said “Paw Paw Pete.” Funeral services for Pete were Aug. 20 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Burial followed at Huse Memorial Park
Online condolences may be sent at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
William Bayron Sasser
William Bayron Sasser, 86, of Pax, died July 20, 2019 at his home.
Born Nov. 20, 1932 at Fremont, North Carolina, he was the son of the late William Howell and Effie Sonora Smith Sasser.
He was a retired maintenance worker for PBT Telecommunications.
William was a member of the Long Branch United Methodist Church where he had served as chairman of the board, trustee and caretaker.
He was a Pax City Council member for 14 years.
William and his first wife, Dolly, had two children, William S. Sasser Jr. and Patricia McCutcheon, both of South Carolina; and raised two of Dolly’s children, Bobby and Kimberly, both of whom are deceased. Also preceding him in death was a grandson, Josh; sister, Sheria Dunn; brothers-in-law, Robert Dunn and Robert Lancaster; second wife, Pat; and his loving little dog on a rope, “Scooter.”
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 29 years, Peggy Helm Sasser; children, William Jr. and Patricia; sister, Olivia Lancaster, whom he dearly loved; stepchildren, Shawn Helm Posthauer (Duffy) and Edward J. Helm (Carol); along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were July 24 at Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope. Burial was at Pax Community Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Gary G. Sizemore
Gary G. Sizemore, age 84, of Charlton Heights, died Aug. 6, 2019.
He was born Oct. 4, 1934, the son of the late Glenn and Opal Brooks Sizemore. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Sizemore; and brothers, Jim Sizemore and Edward Sizemore.
He was the retired owner of the State Farm Insurance Agency in Smithers.
He was a member of Boomer Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served four years.
Gary was a member of the Oak Hill Lodge #120 AF & AM and he was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies.
Left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Frank A. Sizemore of Sissonville and Bobby “Stormey” Sizemore of Indian Creek; brother-in-law, Hank Woodson and his wife, Glenda; sister-in-law, Nancy Strickland, and her husband, Larry; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Service was held Aug. 11 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Pastor Mark Strickland officiating. Entombment followed in Montgomery Memorial Park at London.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfunealhome.com.
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Rosey Lee Smith
Rosey Lee Smith, 71, of Ansted passed away on July 21, 2019.
Graveside service was July 25 at Legg Cemetery, Stringtown Road, Hico, with Pastor Matthew Hackworth officiating.
Please make memorial donations to Paralyzed Veterans of America, 336 Campbells Creek Dr., Charleston, WV 25306
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com. Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace of Ansted.
Edith Esther Arden Waugh
Edith Esther Arden Waugh, age 102, of Oak Hill, passed away Aug. 26, 2019, at the Oak Hill Place Assisted Living.
Born Oct. 20, 1916, in Carter County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Rachel McGuire Arden. She also was preceded in death by her husband, John Everette Waugh, on Aug. 19, 1999; by son, James Waugh; and several brothers and sisters.
Edith was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her daughter, Charlotte Reed of Ocala, Florida; grandchildren, Kenny Pate, Marty Pate, Anne Waugh Boerner and Scott Waugh; 10 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Charlene Osburne of Ashland, Kentucky; and her good friends and neighbors, Betty and Bill Canterbury.
A graveside service with burial following was held Aug. 29 at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill, with Pastor Ron Eagle officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to www.tyreefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Antoinette L. “Toni” Jones Webb
Antoinette L. “Toni” Jones Webb, 70, of Dothan, died Aug. 18, 2019 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley, of ovarian cancer.
She was born on March 1, 1949 in Washington D.C., daughter of the late Warren Jones and Marguerite J. Ciarrochi. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Webb.
Toni was a member of S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Oak Hill. She attended Catholic schools in Maryland before pursuing her education degree with WVIT, where she met and married Bruce, her late husband of 47 years.
Following a brief teaching career of Fayette County Schools, Toni went to work for the USPS where she served as a clerk and carrier before retiring as a postmaster after nearly 29 years of service.
Following retirement, Toni earned her master’s degree in pastoral ministry from Duquesne University.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, David (Kristan) Webb and Mark (Alison) Webb; brother, Robert Jones; sister, Emilie (Mike) Sampson; and half-sisters, Patty Sims and Jackie Bergstron.
Mass of Christian burial was Aug. 24 at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Oak Hill with celebrants Father Soosai Arokiadass and Father Bill Bepro. Burial followed at the Lawson Webb Cemetery, Dothan.
The family suggest that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the Fayette County libraries.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Mary Louise Fox Wood
Mary Louise Fox Wood, 88, departed for her heavenly home on Aug. 10, 2019.
Born on May 11, 1931, in Oak Hill, she was preceded in death by her , Samuel (Chubby) Wood; parents, Willie and Edith Neff Fox; brother, Jack Fox; sisters, Marie Legg and Edith Mae Blacke; and Aunt Ora Skaggs.
Mary was a member of Gauley Bridge Baptist Church and a homemaker.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Tony) Grbac of Cross Lanes and Sandra McDonald of Deepwater; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was Aug. 13 at the Gauley Bridge Baptist Church, Gauley Bridge. Burial followed in the High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.penningtonfuneral.com.
Arrangements by Pennington-Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
William “Emmitt” Word Jr.
William “Emmitt” Word Jr., 82, of Beckley, crossed over Jordan and entered into heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 5, 2019.
Born Sept. 17, 1936 in Friendship, Oklahoma, he was the son of the late William Emmitt Word Sr. and Ruth Harrington Word.
In 1955 Emmitt entered the Army where he served one tour in the Korean War and two tours in the Vietnam War as a First Sergeant. He was a decorated veteran who served his country for 15 years.
After working as a First Sergeant in the Army, Emmitt began working for UPS where he retired after 20 years. His greatest job in this life though was teaching and preaching God’s word. He was a pastor for 50 years and found joy in teaching others about his Lord and Savior.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and his beloved grandson, Timothy Word.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved and cherished wife of 62 years, Barbara; sister, Ladell of Oklahoma; son, William Word III (Bubs) and wife Lori of Matheny; daughters, Ladell and husband Ray Hanson of Oak Hill and Penny and husband Clyde Lawson of Cirtsville; grandsons, Jonathan Word of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Nick Hanson and Josh Richardson, both of Oak Hill; special grandchildren, Tabitha Waddell-Brown of Daytona Beach, Florida and Steven McNair of Pineville; seven great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Private services will be held for the family.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Commented
