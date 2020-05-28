Bernard Harvey Blevins
Bernard Harvey Blevins, age 76, entered into rest peacefully at his home in Reynoldsburg, Ohio on May 16, 2020.
He was born on March 7, 1944 in Fayetteville, son of the late John Harvey Blevins and Nellie Viola Blevins Coleman.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Roger Dale Blevins and Buford Alen Blevins; and sisters, Cora Lenora Blevins, Debra Lou Bailey, Sylvia Josephine Ash, Mae Ola Gardner, Beulah Sue Weist, Vesta Raynell Blevins, Clarice Jean Chambers and Barbara Fleming Louisos.
Those left to cherish his memory include wife, Patsy Ann Blevins of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; daughter, Annette Woodson and husband Blaine and children Stephanie (Caleb) and Rodney (Julia) of Lochgelly; son, Darin Blevins and wife Mary and children Kaitlyn and Dylan of Frederick, Maryland; daughter, Carlita Hizer of Alderson; stepson, Jeff Blankenship and wife Amarilis “Motto” and children Andrew, Amalia and Charlie of Saunderstown, Rhode Island; stepdaughter, Valerie Faehnle of Cape Coral, Florida and children Brittany and Justin of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; brother, David Lynn Blevins of Oak Hill; sisters, Fredia Thelma Herrman of Cincinnati, Ohio, Patricia Carol Elder of Oak Hill and Linda Kay McCallister of Covington, Virginia; as well as a host of family and friends.
Harvey spent his early adulthood in Fayette County, where he owned and operated a construction business. He later moved to Pataskala, Ohio where he delved into the window and flooring business, founding Crown Associates. He knew the value of a hard day’s work and could not bring himself to retire until 2015.
He fancied fishing, hunting, the Ohio State Buckeyes, beekeeping, being right, and giving people a hard time. He always had a joke on hand and was ready to share a good laugh. He enjoyed telling stories, and you could be sure that about 50% of that story was true — it was up to you to decide which 50%. When it came to sweets, he did not discriminate; he loved them all. He lived his life wide open, always with grit and tenacity, the very embodiment of the Frank Sinatra classic, “I Did It My Way.”
He could often be found at Oak Harbor on Lake Erie with his wife, Patsy, and friends; in the woods of Summers County, hunting with his family and close friends; or in his backyard shooting a groundhog or working on something that was in need of repair. His family and friends are forever grateful they were able to spend his last hunting season with him at the camp in Indian Mills this past fall.
Graveside rites and committal were held May 21 at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Richard Arnold Carte
Richard Arnold Carte, 69, of Mt. Lookout, passed away April 28, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born Sept. 20, 1950 in Clifty, he was the son of the late Marion Carte.
Richard was a coal miner.
He was a graduate of Nuttall High School and loved spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Franklin Carte and Kenneth Carte.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Rose Zimmerman Carte; daughter, Mindy Carte; sons, Kevin Carte and companion Sherrie Cox and Travis Carte (Shelia); grandchildren, Seth, DeWayne, Wyatt, Devon and Travis; great-granddaughter, Tinsley; sister, Eilene Campbell; and brother, Donald Carte.
There will be a private graveside for the family.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
William “Bill” Lee Hedrick
William “Bill” Lee Hedrick, 74, of Lookout, passed away May 23, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
Born April 27,1946, at Lookout, he was the son of the late Emmett and Veda Sanford Hedrick.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Helen M. Hedrick Hopkins.
Bill graduated from Nuttall High School. He then served in the U.S. Marines in Vietnam.
Upon his return home, he earned his diesel mechanic certification and worked on heavy equipment in the coal industry.
Bill was a member of the Lookout Baptist Church and the Danese Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed farming, the outdoors and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 51 years, Lois McClung Hedrick; daughters, Lisa Hedrick Churchey of Haymarket, Virginia, Cynthia Hedrick of Lookout and Denece Dial (Dennis) of Fayetteville; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A graveside service was held May 27 in the Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville, with Pastor Daniel Bennett officiating.
To share a memory, visit the website at www.smathersfuneralchapelinc.com.
Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Home, Rainelle.
John R. Jones
John R. Jones, 72, of Fayetteville, passed away on May 16, 2020 at Camden-Clark Hospital, Parkersburg.
Born on Oct. 23, 1947 in Lansing, he was the son of the late Lee Ora Jones and Gladys Hurley Jones.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Specialist Lee Ora Jones; brothers, Walter Jones and Bill Jones; and sister, Shirley Hurley.
Left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife of 46 years, Shelby Jones; son, Keith (Toni) Jones; daughter, Sarah (Adam) Winchell; brother, Mark (Kass) Jones; sisters, Dorothy Patnode, Betty (Pete) Compas, Julia “Cookie” (Terry) Dansberg, Marilyn (Ricky) Nelson, Ruth (Paul) Spencer and Sarah (Andy) Chesley; sister-in-law, Marge Jones; special aunt, Betty Workman; and several nieces and nephews (who were told they looked like John).
John was a member of Ames Heights Bible Church at Lansing and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. He graduated from Ansted High School, was a retired coal miner, and loved fishing, hunting, camping, Fox News, playing cards, chess and cribbage. Also, he loved his family and family reunions.
Funeral services were held May 22 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Pastor Jeff Sevy officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens at Victor.
Online condolences may be sent at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Alice Katherine King
Alice Katherine King, 92, of Fayetteville, passed away May 2, 2020 at Oak Hill Place.
Alice was born on May 29, 1927 in Clifty, daughter of the late Andrew A. and Chloe Fern Caldwell Kessler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, George T. King, and her brother, Hugh A. Kessler.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Kathryn and her husband, Walter E. Davis, III of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Karen and her husband, Jerry A. Massie, of Fayetteville. Alice is also survived by her two grandsons, Scott Davis and his wife, Kelly, of Ocala, Florida, and Brian Davis and his wife, Amber, of Raleigh, North Carolina. She has five great-grandchildren, Haley, Caroline, Lauren, Hudson and Violet. Alice is also survived by her sister, Lois Groome of Mechanicsville, Maryland.
Alice was a 70-year member of the Fayetteville Presbyterian Church and a former member of the Kesler Memorial Church, Clifty.
She was a retired employee of the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fayetteville Presbyterian Church, PO Box 338, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Funeral services were held May 6 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with burial following at Highlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum, Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Barbara Ann Blevins Louisos
Barbara Ann Blevins Louisos, 70, of Oak Hill, WV died May 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Born May 4, 1949, in Fayetteville, she was the daughter of the late John Harvey Blevins and Nellie Viola (Blevins) Blevins Coleman.
Barbara was a retired school bus driver for the Fayette County Board of Education.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Sandra Fleming Howard; brothers, Roger Dale Blevins, Buford Alen Blevins and Bernard Harvey Blevins; and sisters, Cora Lenora Blevins, Debra Lou Bailey, Sylvia Josephine Ash, Mae Ola Gardner, Beulah Sue Weist, Vesta Raynell Blevins and Clarice Jean Chambers.
Survivors include husband, William Thomas “Tom” Louisos Sr.; daughters, Shelley Fleming Cohen and husband Pete and Summer Ginette Fleming; brother, David Lynn Blevins; sisters, Fredia Thelma Herrman, Patricia Carol Elder and Linda Kay McCallister; grandchildren, Kendall Burnside, Rebekka Howard, Brandon Howard, Ace Fleming and Olivia Fleming; and three great-grandchildren.
There will be a private graveside for family.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Elizabeth Ann Miller
Elizabeth Ann Miller, age 68, of Montgomery, died May 10, 2010.
She was born at Indore on July 2, 1951, the daughter of the late Granville and Wanda Phalen Cottrell. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Jeffrey Cottrell, and her brothers, Jerry, Frankie and Calvin.
Surviving: son, Willie Cottrell and his wife, Susan, of Danese; daughter, Amanda Moore Signorelli and her husband, Anthony, of Clearwater, Florida; sister, Jennifer Stephens of Charleston; grandchildren, Steven Adkins, Nick Persinger, Anthony Adkins, Jacob Cottrell and Avery Signorelli, due to arrive July 2020.
Service was May 15 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Burial followed in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Ethel Lorene Neely
Ethel Lorene Neely, 87, of Oak Hill, died May 6, 2020, at Oak Hill Place in Oak Hill.
Born Nov. 29, 1932, at Lookout, she was the daughter of the late Robert Dewey and Erma Lee Jones Neely.
Ethel was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, Oak Hill. She did child care.
Survivors include sisters, Deborah Withrow and husband John and Kay Kodak and husband Don; and brothers, Harold Neely and wife Donnie, William Neely and wife Carol and Ron Neely and wife Sharon.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
David Keith Price
Surrounded by his loving family, David Keith Price, 65, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, formerly of Oak Hill, passed away on May 9, 2020, at his home.
Born Sept. 26, 1954, at Oak Hill, he was the son of Norma “Bo” Widener Price and the late Harry K. Price.
David was a 1972 graduate of Collins High School in Oak Hill.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Bo; wife, Jennifer Griffin Price of Fort Mill, South Carolina; daughters, Griffin Price and Gray Price of Fort Mill, South Carolina; and a brother, Tim Price and wife Edith of Vacaville, California.
David will be remembered as well by many friends both in Fort Mill and Oak Hill – including John Janney, Tim Richardson and Mike Bowen.
As David requested he has been cremated.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Information submitted by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Ember Leigh Rice
Ember Leigh Rice, 27, of Mount Hope, passed away May 2, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Born Feb. 24, 1993 in Beckley, she was the daughter of Lisa Rice Fannin and stepdaughter of Raymond Fannin.
Ember was very talented and compassionate towards others, and was going to school at Valley College to pursue a career in phlebotomy.
Those left to cherish memory include her loving mother, Lisa Rice Fannin; companion of 10 years, Daniel David; children, Kayleigh Rice, Elleigh David and Eli David; sisters, Abbie Wilson, Stephenie Hill and Timara Wilson; and grandparents, Frank and Frances Rice.
There will be a private graveside service for family.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Donald Alvin Rutledge
Donald Alvin Rutledge, 71, of Pax, passed away at his residence May 7, 2020.
Born Dec. 27, 1948, in Pax, he was the son of the late French and Patsy Williams Rutledge.
A sister, Ann Rutledge Horton, also preceded him in death.
Donald was a 1967 graduate of Rencoa High School in Arizona and a United States Air Force veteran.
He was a machinist.
Those left to cherish his memory include his brothers, Ronald Rutledge and Michael Rutledge.
In keeping with Donald's wishes he will be cremated. There will be no visitation or service.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Sgt. (Ret.) Richard Allen Settle
Sgt. (Ret.) Richard Allen Settle, 82, of Robson, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 16, 2020, at his residence.
Born Aug. 12, 1937, in Robson, he was the son of the late Ernest and C. Ardalee King Settle. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Donna Braenovich.
Richard was retired from the United States Army, having fought and served in Vietnam.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 62 years, Frances “Doodle” Radford Settle; daughters, Debra Braenovich (Stanley), Sue Reynolds (Larry) and Laura Turner (Tim); grandchildren, Jesse “Shana” Braenovich, Wyatt Braenovich, Stevie Raynes (Lyndsey), Kenny Raynes (Carla), Andria Coy, Caitlyn Light (Clinton), Monica Claypool (Aaron) and Erica Lilly; many great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Laverne Hairfield, Carol Rangnow (Chuck) and Evelyn Harlow; and a host of many loving nieces and nephews.
Services are private.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Lisa Kaye Callison Skidmore
Lisa Kaye Callison Skidmore lived an inspiring life that ended too soon.
She was born on March 14, 1964, in Beckley, the daughter of Mable Callison and the late William Harold Callison.
Lisa was raised at Midland Trail and lived most of her life in Fayetteville. She passed on May 8, 2020, in Charleston at the young age of 56 after a prolonged hospitalization at CAMC Memorial.
She was known by those around her as an extremely caring and affectionate person. She made her living as a caregiver and jumped at the opportunity to help anyone in need. She faced many illnesses throughout her life and conquered them with courage and optimism. Her spirit will be missed by everyone who knew her.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by are son, Dr. Tyler Skidmore (Emma); brothers, Kenny Callison and Greg Callison; sister, Sue Gwinn (Ernie); stepbrothers, Denny Callison, Mal Callison (Debbie) and Wally Callison; and stepsister, Sandy Baker. She will also be remembered by many other family members and friends who she loved deeply.
Private family visitation was be held at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Graveside service was held at Restlawn Memory Garden in Ansted on May 11.
Online condolences may be sent to www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Garrel Keith Smith
Garrel Keith Smith, 72, of Beckley, passed away May 14, 2020, at the Harper Mills Nursing Facility in Beckley.
Born Aug. 21, 1947, in Fayetteville, he was the son of the late Walter E. Smith and Lizzie M. Wheeler Smith.
He married Deborah Cummings on June 26, 1969 in Fayetteville.
He graduated from Fayetteville High School on June 2, 1965. He worked as an X-ray technician for the United States Air Force and served with distinction for 20 years. During this time, Garrel was stationed at several military bases throughout the United States and Turkey.
Upon his retirement from the Air Force in 1989, Garrel continued his career as an X-ray technician for several private companies, most recently as part of the medical staff at Mt. Olive Federal Correctional Complex, where he worked until his retirement in 2015.
Among Garrel’s favorite things to do were to watch movies, talk sports and discuss politics. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Garrel was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Deborah Cummings Smith; brothers, Dietz Smith and Edgar Smith; sisters, Ethelda Smith Sink and Anna Smith Onto.
He is survived his by two sons, Ian K. Smith and spouse Lauren Hancher of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Jacob R. Smith and spouse Lynze Williams Smith of Beckley; sisters, Zelda Smith Johnson, Donzella Smith Atha and Clara Smith White; brothers, Wilbur (Wil) Smith and spouse Sarah Xie and Paul Smith and spouse Bobbie Martin Smith; three grandchildren, Aidan, Caleb and Trenton; and numerous nieces and nephews residing throughout the United States, all of whom will deeply miss him and always cherish his memory.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with close friends and family. For those who wish to express their sympathies, the family asks in lieu of flowers, you make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in Garrel’s memory by visiting https://alzfdn.org
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
