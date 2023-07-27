Sandra Lynn Acord
Sandra Lynn Acord, 58, of Summersville, passed away July 22, 2023 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital at Morgantown.
She was the daughter of the late Alice Deal Derberry and Arthur Corbitt and was born at Summersville Nov. 23, 1964.
Sandy was an employee of Acord Surveying in Summersville; she enjoyed traveling and antiques.
She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Cecil Derberry.
Surviving: her husband, Wayne Acord; daughters, Kristen Summers of Bridgeport and Katie Summers (Raymond Hall) of Summersville; stepson, Adam Acord of Summersville; stepdaughter, Amanda Bailey (Aaron) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; grandchildren, Ezra, Elijah, Caroline, Katelin and Carter; brothers, Larry Derberry of Summersville, Arthur of Florida, James of Zela and Ian Corbitt of Drennen; and sisters, Sharon Adkins of Summersville, Ermalea Crookshanks of Alta, Teresa Hutchens of Beckley, Connie Perrine of Erbacon and Ginger Orlich of Renick.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, July 28 in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville. Burial will follow in the Derberry Family Cemetery at Peach Orchard.
Friends may call at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Online condolences may be sent at watersfuneralchapel.com
Arrangements by Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.
Jack “Jay” Walter Arbogast
Jack “Jay” Walter Arbogast, 70, Oak Hill, passed away June 26, 2023, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Jay was born on May 19, 1953, to the late Jackson and Ora Burton Arbogast.
Jay was a correctional officer at Mount Olive.
He was a member of the Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene.
Jay enjoyed hunting, fishing and nature. His best-known hobby was talking to everyone, everywhere and anywhere.
In addition to his parents, Jay is preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Scott Arbogast; his brothers, Jackson S. Arbogast, Darrell R. Arbogast, Donald M. Arbogast, Dr. James Arbogast, Lewis E. Arbogast and William “Bill” Arbogast; and sisters, Yvonne Turks, Pauline Simms and Clara Gamble.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 23 years, Judy Arbogast; daughters, Crystal Arbogast, Barbara (Farren) Goodson and Amanda Lesher; son, Gene (Marie) Lesher Jr.; brother, Kenny Bays; sisters, Joann Tilley, Donna Allen, Sandra Gagliano and Sharon Alchaar; grandchildren, Gene (Brittany) Lesher III, Apryl Lesher, Nathan (Megan) Lesher, Ean (Samantha) Arbogast, Caleb (Kali) Arbogast, Chase (Sarah) Arbogast, Rebecca “Becky” Arbogast, Jeremy “JD” Arbogast, Dominick Arbogast, Katelyn Arthur, Jessica Goodson and Malakye McKinney; great-grandchildren, Kay Lea Lesher, Isaac Lesher, Harper Lesher, Jackson Arbogast, Rinley Arbogast, Hartley Arbogast and Cohen Arbogast; and cousins, Dean Gamble Sr., Dean Gamble Jr., Chris Gamble and Alex Bigeo.
Funeral service was held July 1 at the Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene, with Benny Bleigh officiating. Burial followed in Pleasant View Cemetery.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Lois Jean Armstrong
Lois Jean Armstrong, 91, of Coalburg, passed away on June 27, 2023.
Born May 19, 1932 in Chelyan, she was the daughter of the late W.E. and Katherine Longsworth.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Armstrong; brother, Harold Longsworth of Palmer, Colorado; and sister, Martha Williams of Hinton.
Lois graduated from East Bank High School and was a resident of Coalburg.
She was a member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Armstrong of New Jersey, Katena A. Willis of Coalburg, Richard Scott Armstrong of Charleston, Michael W. Armstrong and Glenda (formerly Bradley) of Wasilla, Alaska; grandchildren, Kevin A. Armstrong, Brian C. Armstrong of Anchorage, Alaska and Aaron S. Armstrong of Coalburg; great-grandchildren, Cecil W. Armstrong of Wasilla, and Beatrice M. Christ, Hunter W. Christ, Ember Christ and Oliver Christ of Anchorage; brother, David Longsworth and Shirley of Cross Lanes; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held July 6 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in East Bank, with Father Dominik Baok officiating.
Mausoleum entombment followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Good Shepherd Food Pantry.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pryorfh.com
Arrangements by Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.
Kayla Lavonne Ayers
Kayla Lavonne Ayers, 33, of Meadow Bridge, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 14, 2023 after a long hard battle with the devil, AKA addiction, which stalked and ultimately stole her life. Kayla loved the Lord, but had her struggles, but by God’s amazing grace, her sins are ransomed, her chains are gone and she has been set free.
Kayla loved her family, yard sales, thrift shopping, music, and her dog, Oreo.
Kayla was a giving person and would give as much she could to anyone in need.
She loved Nicholas Sparks’ movie, “A Walk to Remember,” and would watch it on repeat if she could.
Kayla was born on June 7, 1990 to Lawrence Ayers of Meadow Bridge and the late Janet Forren Ayers of Bellburn.
In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Skylar Kay Ann Ayers Workman; brothers, Lonnie Ray Ayers and Shane Elmo Ayers; sister, Yvonne Kay Ayers; and nephews, Conner Ray Hughart and Devin Ryan Winals.
Survivors include her father, Lawrence Ayers of Meadow Bridge; fiancé, John Groves, and his daughter, Celeste, of Meadow Bridge; sisters, Madonna Hughart of White Sulphur Springs, Lula Robinson of Nettie, Sallie Adkins of McRoss, Rebecca Loudermilk of Crichton and Martha Ayers of Meadow Bridge; brothers, Larry Ayers of Bellwood and Jamie Ayers of Cleveland, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.
Service was July 20 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle, with Pastor Andrew Bailes officiating. Burial followed at Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Please make memorial contributions to the funeral home to defray the expense.
Walter Vernon Backus
Walter Vernon Backus, 55, of Oak Hill, passed away July 22, 2023, at Bowers Hospice House in Cranberry, following a short illness.
Vernon was born on July 31, 1967, to the late Walter Lee and Cora Backus of Alta.
Vernon cherished his daughters and grandchildren.
He always had a smile on his face and a funny story to tell.
He enjoyed football, putting together model cars, and watching James Bond movies. He will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to his parents, Vernon is preceded in death by his loving wife, Christine Backus; his beloved grandson, Mason Wayne Bowyer; and his siblings, Dessie Morris, Charles Pritt and Ruth Pritt.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Kristy Thompson and Tiffany (Jesse) Bowyer; his grandchildren, Hailey Bowyer, Erik Thompson, Easton Bowyer and Quinn Thompson; his grand dog, Bandit, and grand cat, Bello; his siblings, Mattie Kincaid, Roberta Young, Robert Pritt, Joetta Hamilton, Arlene Perdue, Doug, Mary, Josh and Amber Whisman and Katrinka Perdue; good friend, Grace Bevans; many nieces, nephews, in-laws, family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for assistance with Vernon’s funeral expenses to be made to High Lawn Funeral Home by calling the funeral home at 304-469-3283 or in person or by mail at High Lawn Funeral Home, 1435 E. Main St., Oak Hill, WV 25901.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Walter “Coach” Carr Beene
Walter Carr Beene, who lived by the words “Do what you can for others and expect nothing in return,” passed away on June 27, 2023. He was known to everyone as “Coach.”
Born in Lake City, Tennessee, on Oct. 9, 1934, Coach was one of three children born to Walt and Mary Beene.
A graduate of Mount Hope High School in West Virginia, where he was a star athlete, Coach led his football team to a 9 and 1 record in 1953, catching the attention of West Virginia University’s Coach Pappy Lewis. Upon graduation from Mount Hope High School, Coach began his tenure at WVU in 1954 on a football scholarship, where he joined a team with players such as Freddy Wyant, Sam Huff, Joe Marconi, Bruce Bosely, and others, during the golden age of WVU football under Coach Lewis. He loved to share the stories of his football days there, many of which perhaps should never be published.
In 1954, the Mountaineers achieved an 8 and 1 record, which included a 40-6 win over VMI on Oct. 12, 1954, a game in which Coach scored a touchdown on an 18-yard run as quarterback. In 1955, the Mountaineers amassed 8 wins with only 2 losses. The win against Penn State that year would be WVU’s last victory over the Nittany Lions for almost 30 years until 1984. During his time on the team, WVU defeated Penn State three games in a row, something Coach was very proud to be a part of, for his entire life.
While his athletic accomplishments at WVU were impressive, Coach believed his biggest win and single most important event of those days, was his courtship of, and eventual marriage to, Jayne Thompson Coleman, also a Mount Hope graduate, whom he affectionately referred to as Miss Jayne, or Jaynie. The two were truly a match made in heaven and the dancing stars of many an event throughout their lives together.
Upon his graduation from WVU with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Coach came to Fayetteville High School as an instructor in industrial arts/shop and physical education. Not long after, Miss Jayne would join Coach in the teaching profession at Fayetteville High School. It is said that they shared a common attribute in their years of teaching, which was that they both greeted every student, whether in their class or not, with a smile and a genuine desire to foster a positive and comforting learning atmosphere “up on the hill” and later at the “new” building.
At FHS, Coach assumed a prominent role in the coaching of basketball, football and track at FHS. In 1959, he became the head varsity basketball coach for the Pirates and would remain head basketball coach for the next 34 years, until his retirement from teaching in 1994.
Coach was honored with many awards over his coaching tenure, including Coach of the Year in various conferences, the county, and in different sports. Fundamentals reigned supreme in Coach’s sports philosophy, as well as effort, as he sought to teach so much more than the game itself to those lucky enough to be on his teams. Every player mattered and reaching one’s potential was the goal. Also, every single person who made the games happen, from managers to bookkeepers to concessionaires, were respected and appreciated by Coach.
Coach’s ultimate recognition occurred formally just days after his passing, as he was inducted into the inaugural class of the FHS Sports Hall of Fame, a recognition clearly deserving. In April of 2023, in learning of this honor bestowed by his community and the alumni of FHS, Coach was brought to tears, as he had given his all throughout his career to be an example for, mentor to, and teacher of, his “kids.” Well done, Coach.
This great honor was not only a recognition of his knowledge and expertise in sports, but also a recognition of his constant focus on the development of the character and fortitude of young men. Coach knew the important lessons he taught on the court were just as important off the court and he created extraordinary and unique opportunities to prove that with his players, one of which was a trip each year, for his players, managers and community supporters, to join him in a camping adventure in the Cranberry area. That annual escapade provided an opportunity for those lucky attendees to experience the true meaning of “team,” where Coach and other men of his era would teach and help young men to develop skills and friendships, to push themselves beyond limits, to understand camaraderie, and to appreciate the value of the outdoors. All the while, he taught them to do what they could for others, while expecting nothing in return.
You could not know Coach without knowing his love for his dogs, and he had many “best friends” over his lifetime in his numerous Weimaraners and other breeds. Even the dogs got to benefit from his teachings, with most trained to open and close his back door, not to mention the dog who was known to have the exemplary skill of delivering a canned beverage from a Coach handoff in the trailer to a lounging Miss Jayne on the beach trips. And, the beach trips were many. For decades, at the conclusion of the school year, Coach and Miss Jayne would pack up the Airstream and head south to Myrtle Beach, where they spent the summer camping with wonderful friends, and relishing the pleasures of seafood, shrimping, and welcoming all comers to join in the fun.
Eventually, Miss Jayne was unable to continue the trips as she began to suffer the effects of Huntington’s Disease. There was never any question as to how they would deal with that disease: Together. Perhaps that was his most demonstrative act of his code, to do what you can for others. That’s what he did, quietly and without hesitation, and while overcoming his own adversities, for almost 20 years, giving Miss Jayne better care than she could have obtained anywhere, with constant love as he continued to provide her with opportunities for companionship and the joys of friendships she had formed throughout her life. To see the deep and unwavering love Coach and Miss Jayne shared was truly unforgettable.
Coach was able to experience much joy in his life through so many activities, including his woodworking, skeet shooting, going to his hunting camp with Okey and Andy, and annual pheasant hunting trips to South Dakota with his beloved niece, Katy, and gatherings with her family and other friends. He was an excellent cook, especially low country cooking, and left behind recipes that will be savored for generations to come. Coach was enthusiastic in his love for his family and had innumerable memorable experiences with his sisters, nieces, and nephews.
Coach leaves an enduring legacy demonstrating how one man can be a powerful positive impact on the world around him.
Coach was predeceased by his wife, Jayne Thompson Beene; his mother, Mary Elizabeth Cureton Beene; his father, Walter Lee Beene; his sisters, Kitty Jo Beene Ward (Robert Ward) and Betty Lou Beene Warren; his nephews, Gary Lee Warren and Robert Joseph Ward; niece, Barbara Warren; and most recently, his dog, Seven.
He is survived by niece, Katy Mae Hinkle Ward Linteris (Richard L. Linteris); nephew, Keith Thomas Ward (Dean Miner); niece, Gail Ward Moore (Roger Moore); nephew, Gerald Warren (Marty Warren); and many great-nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by all who knew him, especially all those who had the honor of calling him Coach.
A visitation for Coach was held July 8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, Fayetteville, followed by a funeral service and then burial at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville. Attire for the Memorial Building events was casual (gold and blue, or green and white would be great), and feel free to dress as you did in the past for Coach. Gym attire encouraged and welcomed.
After the burial, family and friends gathered to honor Coach at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar & Grill at the Quality Inn in Fayetteville.
Memories of Coach may be shared by visiting www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com and selecting the obituary.
The family has entrusted Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with the arrangements.
Jo Nancy Bria
Jo Nancy Bria, 88, was called to be with the Lord May 8, 2023. She passed on peacefully at her home with her Florida family surrounding her.
She was born June 2, 1934, in Hellier, Kentucky, the daughter of Raymond E. Ratliff and Mary Elizabeth Ratliff.
Jo Nancy attended Montgomery High School.
At the age of 15, she married the love of her life, Sammy Bria. They were married 61 years.
She was most proud of her many children, who called her “Mother.” She birthed nine children, but claimed many others, as she loved and adored her kids’ friends as one of her own. If love had a face, one would see a picture of Jo Nancy. She loved and served others unconditionally.
Even while raising all her children, Jo Nancy worked and volunteered at many organizations. She was employed at Al’s Club, Spring Hill Bakery and Blessed Sacrament Church.
She volunteered at many organizations including Saint Theresa’s Society, Meals on Wheels, Hospice, church camp, Lunch Bunch and many others. She was a lifetime honorary member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Also, she enjoyed attending church, dancing, karaoke, adoration, music, laughter, crafts, dominos, wine, attending ball games, and sharing the love of Jesus. But her most favorite activity was fellowshipping and cooking for her family and friends. She was an exceptional cook and would have people into her home often.
Our Mother’s legacy will be remembered for her deep love, encouraging words and compassion for people. But, most importantly, her devotional love for God. She touched the hearts of everyone she ever met. She was the perfect example of God’s first two commandments: Love God with all your heart and love your neighbor. As her children, we will strive to be an extension of what she epitomized.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her only brother, Raymond E. Ratliff Jr.; and her sons, Michael Ray and Timothy.
She is survived by her children, Salvatore Anthony of West Virginia, Mary Elizabeth Crist of Pt. Orange, Florida, Cynthia Lee (Gary) Thompson of West Virginia, Catherine Sue Bria of Pt. Orange, Lisa Ann (Michael) McCune of Edgewater, Florida, and Lora Jean Bria and Lynn Renee Bria, both of Daytona Beach, Florida; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Also, surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
A celebration of life was held July 21 at Blessed Sacrament Church in South Charleston, with luncheon immediately following the mass.
The family requests any donations be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 E. St., South Charleston, WV 25303 or Halifax Health Hospice POCC, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Geraldine Joyce Briles
Geraldine Joyce Briles, 89, of Ansted, passed away July 4, 2023 at Plateau Medical Center, Oak Hill.
Geraldine was born Oct. 30, 1933 in Carbondale, the daughter of Ralph Alvin Holmes and Parma Shaffer Cole, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were two sons, Glen Briles and Terry Briles; a sister, Evelyn Holmes Nash; and brother, Ralph Holmes Jr.
Geraldine was a factory worker making glass containers.
Those left to cherish her memory, a daughter, Evelyn Briles; sons, David (Jan) Smith, Jack (Brenda) Smith, Michael (Vanessa) Smith, Gary (Bonnie) Briles and Woody (Bobbie) Briles. She was grandmother to 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many more family and friends.
Services were held at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Chapel, Ansted, on July 8, with Pastor Randy Spurgeon officiating.
Internment was held at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.
Arrangements by Wallace and Wallace Funeral Chapel, Ansted.
Charles Lewis Clark
Charles Lewis Clark, 80, of East Bank, died July 2, 2023, at home.
He was born on July 13, 1942, in Burnwell, son of the late Frank and Ada Crazt Clark. He was also predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
He was a retired coal miner, as well as a retired Army Veteran.
He was a member of the Gallagher Church of the Nazarene and a member of the UMWA.
He is survived by his wife, Vicie Backus Clark; children, Misty Dunlap and Lawrence Clark; stepdaughters, Michele Parker and Amy Garten; stepsons, Clifford Parker and Jonathan Parker; two granddaughters, Nickie and Heather, along with numerous great-grandchildren.
Service was held July 11 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Daniel Saylor officiating. Entombment followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Mary Sue Cochran
Revelation 21:3-4: “And I heard a great voice out of Heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and He will dwell with them, and they shall be His people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God. And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes, and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain, for the former things are passed away.”
Mary Sue Cochran — Mom, Grandma Mary, Susie, Mary Sue, however you knew her — left this earthly body after a very short illness for her eternal brand-new pain-free body at the long age of 89 to be with her savior Jesus Christ in the early morning hours on July 7, 2023 at CAMC Hospice Care.
Those greeting her was the husband she missed so much, Harold; son, Roger; daughter, Charlotte Sweet, and her husband, Joe; parents, Amos and Nellie Hinkle; many brothers, sisters, friends, and family.
She was born Feb. 20, 1934.
She loved to garden, work in her flowers, cook for her family, feed her birds and deer, love on her doggies, Chino and Bruno, and shop at Rural King.
She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and attended Sunday Road Baptist Church with her daughter Debbie and son-in-law when she couldn’t be at her home church. She loved Jesus and going to church.
Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Debbie Young (Joe); son, Donnie (Teresa); daughter-in-law, Bonnie Cochran (Roger, deceased); grandchildren, Joe Pat Young, Joy Young Ford (Jamie), Mariana Weflen (Mark), Zachary Cochran and Josh Cochran; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Patrick and Morrigan Young; brother, Randall Hinkle; sisters, Wanda Campbell and Phyllis Polston; and very special friend, Roy Corbitt.
Funeral services were conducted July 11 in the Beulah Baptist Church at Muddlety with Pastor Jeremy Jones officiating. Burial followed in the West Virginia Memorial Gardens at Calvin.
You may make donations in her memory to Gideon’s International, PO Box 190, Summersville, WV 26651 or Nicholas County Animal Shelter, PO Box 579, Summersville, WV 26651.
Condolences may be sent at watersfuneralchapel.com
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
This is not goodbye, but see you later.
Fayz George Corey
Fayz George Corey, age 97, of Montgomery, passed away at Montgomery Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Montgomery on July 20, 2023.
Born in Beckley on Dec. 26, 1925, he was the son of the late Butrus Wakem “Pete” Corey and Wacella Michael Corey.
Affectionately known as “Mr. Payless” by family and friends, he retired as the owner and operator of Payless Discount in Montgomery with 35 years of service. His famous quote was, “If I don’t have it, you don’t need it!”
He was a World War II U.S. Army Veteran, and was a member of Saint George Orthodox Church in Charleston.
He enjoyed boating on the Kanawha River, and spending time with his children and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mitchell Corey, who was killed in action during World War II; and by his brother, James Corey. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Dennis Corey Jr.
Those survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years, Mary Louise Ghiz Corey of Montgomery; three sons, Mitchell Corey of Beckley, John P. Corey and wife Peggy of Boardman, Ohio, and Dennis J. Corey and wife Cheryl of Cathedral City, California; a brother, Robert Corey of Beckley; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services were conducted at the Rose and Quesenberry Peace Chapel in Beckley on July 25, with Very Reverend Father Samuel Haddad commencing. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Park in Beckley.
Private online condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via the guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net.
Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, 1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley.
Lois Ann Collins Crawford
Lois Ann Collins Crawford, 72, of Charlton Heights, passed away on July 1, 2023.
She was born on May 4, 1951, in Montgomery, daughter of the late Matthew and Leona Collins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William “Bill” Crawford; and her brother, Marvin Collins.
Lois had a big heart and was known for her loving and kind nature. She adored her children and grandchildren, finding joy in their presence. Her family meant the world to her, and she will be deeply missed.
In her career, Lois worked at the Keebler Cookie Company and the Alloy Plant before dedicating herself to being a homemaker. She took pride in her work and always put her family first.
Outside her professional life, Lois had a variety of hobbies that brought her happiness. She enjoyed listening to music, yard sales, baking, watching movies and TV shows.
Lois leaves behind a loving family, including her sister, Linda Collins Burke; brother-in-law, Roger Burke; daughter, Lisa Carelli Kincaid, and son-in-law, Danny Kincaid; daughter, Leigh Ann Carelli Bess, and son-in-law, Kevin Bess; son, Derrick Crawford; granddaughters, Kasey Sargent and Mallory Kincaid; grandson, Nathan Kincaid; two nieces, two great-nieces and one great-nephew.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Lois Ann Crawford’s life.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com
Pennington Smith is honored to be serving the Crawford family.
Judy Crisp
Judy Crisp, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Savior on June 29, 2023.
She was born in Paintsville, Kentucky, on Dec. 4, 1950, to the late Willard and Emogene Vanhoose Preston. She was also preceded in death by her older sister, Diana Butler; Diana’s husband, Celverster Butler; and their son, Bruce Butler.
Judy was a member of the Chesapeake Family Worship Center, and she taught Sunday school at Montgomery Elderly Care for 14 years.
Over the years she babysat many children in her home. She was fun loving and enjoyed playing with the kids. She taught them right and wrong and provided a safe place for kids.
Judy will be missed by all the family and her friends, and she was a prayer warrior for whoever asked.
She is survived by her husband, Luther Crisp Jr.; children, Kimberly and Jason King of Page, Luther III and wife Angie Crisp of Charlton Heights and Angie Hughes of Chesapeake; 10 grandchildren, Aaron and Maegan Crisp, Cassandra and Thomas Hively, Brittany and James Jones, Katrina Bickford, Nichlas Morrison, Kaleb Crisp and Alayna Hughes; nine great-grandchildren, Lillian Lively, Gracie Bickford, Kylee Lively, Braxton Hively, Hunter Hively, Karly Jones, Mason Jones, Jocyln Morrison and Oaklyn Hively; three siblings, Deborah Profitt, Williard Jr. and Cindy Preston, Cindy and Allen Bond and Renee Kravats; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Service was July 5 at O’Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery with Rev. Willard Preston Jr. officiating. Burial followed at Montgomery Memorial Park in London.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Elda G. DiMascio
Elda G. DiMascio, 91, of Rainelle, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2023 at her home.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1931, the daughter of Ralph Franciose and Anna DiPietro Franciose.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Annette DiMascio.
Elda was born in Italy and immigrated with her mother to the United States in 1951. She lived in Montgomery and attended Montgomery High School. In 1955 she and Benny were married. In 1959, the family settled in Rainelle, where she spent the rest of her life.
Elda was first and foremost a homemaker. She made a loving home for her husband, Benny, and her children. She loved to cook, she made homemade bread and homemade candies, and she learned to decorate cakes. She canned and preserved what was grown in the garden. She was a seamstress, and made her children’s clothes. She loved flowers and had beautiful flower beds.
Elda was a faithful Catholic and was devoted to Jesus and her church. She spent many decades volunteering in whatever capacity was needed. She worked on the annual spaghetti dinner and implemented making and selling candy Easter eggs. She formed lifelong friends, and she considered her church community family.
Elda was also involved in the Rainelle community. She was a member of the Garden Club, and planted flowers to beautify the town. She was also a member of the Senior Citizens group and they enjoyed traveling to different places.
Elda spent many years for G.C. Murphy Company as a “Murphy Girl.” She became lifelong friends with her co-workers, and after the store closed, they continued their relationship with annual reunions.
Elda was always there to help someone in need. She gave selflessly her whole life.
Over the last nine years, Elda was lovingly cared for in her home by some wonderful caregivers. Her family would like to thank the ladies who tended to her and loved her, some of whom became like family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband, Benny DiMascio; daughter, Vera (David) Rabalais of Sugar Land, Texas; and grandchildren, Patrick (Monika) Rabalais and Angela Rabalais.
She was deeply loved and will be missed by her husband, her daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, and many, many friends.
Mass of Christian burial services was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Rainelle on July 3, with Rev. Joseph Chinh Tran, S.V.D., officiating. Entombment followed at Wallace Memorial Mausoleum, Clintonville.
Online condolences may be sent at wallaceandwallacefh.com
Wallace & Wallace of Rainelle are in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth Ann Duff
Elizabeth Ann Duff, 74, of East Bank, died July 16, 2023 at home.
She was a longtime contract supervisor for Goodwill in the Charleston area.
She was preceded in death by parents, Oscar A. and Elizabeth Hale Duff, and brother, Ronald Duff.
Surviving are brother, Wayne H. (Pat) Duff of High Point, North Carolina; sister, Anita S. Duff of Pensacola, Florida; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Edward Ray Ferrell
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ed Ferrell, who left us on June 24, 2023 at the age of 66. Ed passed away peacefully from natural causes.
Ed, who was born June 1, 1957, was a kind and funny man who was loved by all who knew him. He had a crude sense of humor and a larger-than-life personality that filled every room he entered. You always knew when Ed was around because he had a way of making everyone feel at ease.
He had a rough exterior, but those who knew him well knew that he had a heart of gold. Ed was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need, and his kindness will never be forgotten.
Don’t cry for him; he’d tell you to quit your boohooing.
Rest in peace, Ed. You will be greatly missed.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Dena Rose Morton Fitzwater
Dena Rose Morton Fitzwater, 95, of Dixie, went home to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep on July 13, 2023.
Born on March 23, 1928, at Lizemores, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Flora Baker Morton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Basil Fitzwater; her daughter, Lola Fitzwater Walker; sons-in-law, Don Walker Jr. and Jimmy McKinney; and granddaughter, Angela Mullins.
Dena leaves behind a multitude of people who loved and cherished her deeply, including her children, Connie and Eugene Mullins of Dixie, Barbara McKinney of Belva and Richard and Shirley Fitzwater of Lizemores; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Dena was an active member of Lizemores United Methodist Church.
Funeral service was July 16 at Lizemores Methodist Church with Pastor Don Dobbins officiating. Burial followed in Morton Cemetery in Lizemores.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Pennington Smith, Gauley Bridge, is honored to be serving the Fitzwater family.
Hershel Fugate Jr.
Hershel Fugate Jr., 75, of Landisburg, passed away on July 17, 2023 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley, following a long hard battle with cancer for 13 years.
Born on March 31, 1948 in Hardburly, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Hershel Fugate and Julia Miller Fugate.
Hershel was a U.S. Army Veteran from 1968-1970.
He was a contractor in a construction industry.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 50 years (married on Dec. 23, 1972), Betty Tolley Fugate; children, Cristy (Jason) McLaren and their children, Chelsy (Jonathan) Irvin. and their daughter, Adaline Grace. Gage (Heather) McLaren and their son, Elijah Kapri, Robert Wayne Fugate and his son, Bentley James Ray, and Kyle David (Hallie) Fugate and their sons, Tucker Cole and Tanner Ray; sister, Barbara Tripp; and a brother, Charles Ray Fugate.
Service was July 22 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle, with Pastor Steve Martin officiating.
Please make memorial contributions to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Dr., Beckley, WV 25801.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc. of Rainelle.
Norma Angeline Garten
Norma Angeline Garten, 84, of Fayetteville, went to be with the Lord on June 28, 2023.
Born July 22, 1938 in Fayetteville, she was the daughter of the late James Franklin and Goldie Iris Martin.
She graduated from Charleston High School in June 1955 and then married George A. Garten on Aug. 13, 1960.
Together they attended church at Sunday Road Baptist Church.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, creative projects and spending time with her family. She was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Garten.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children, George Alan (Clair) Garten of El Dorado, Arkansas, Keith Lee (Julie) Garten of Richwood and Iris Ellen (Patrick) Pridemore of Mount Hope; 13 grandchildren, Andrea, Dakota, Maci, Cherokee, Kyli, Codi, Garrett, Brooke, Emily, Carter, Austin, Cora and Evelyn; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, James Martin; and sister, Donna (Mike) Ball.
Funeral service was July 5 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Pastor Allen Donaldson officiating. Burial followed at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Gary Lee Gilkeson
Gary Lee Gilkeson, 87, of Charleston, passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2023.
He was born on Oct. 8, 1935, in Ansted, son of the late Lacy Estil and Hallie Blanche Gilkeson.
Gary was married to the love of his life, Doris (Tommie), for 67 years.
He was employed by CSX for over 45 years and retired in 1998.
Gary became a Master Mason and a member of Kanawha Lodge No. 20 in Charleston on July 17, 1976 and was installed as the 129th Grand Master of the Masons in West Virginia on Oct. 9, 2001.
Gary’s (“GDot,” as he is affectionately nicknamed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren) hobbies included woodworking, and working around the homestead in Lansing, but his greatest joy and proudest accomplishments in life is the family he and Tommie built.
Surviving to carry on Gary’s memory are his wife, Tommie; sons, Tom (Isabel) and Kelly (Kimberly); granddaughters, Kinsley (Matt) McBride and Lauren; grandsons, Thomas, Adam (Holly) and Zachary (Kylee); great-granddaughter, Ella McBride; great-grandsons, Griffin McBride and Kellen Davis-Gilkeson; sister-in-law, Eva Gilkeson; and brother-in-law, James Hall.
He was predeceased in death by siblings, Mary Haines, John, Don (Doris) and Gene (Judy); and a sister-in-law, Charlotte Hall.
He has numerous nieces, nephews, and friends left to celebrate his memory.
His life was celebrated July 21 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
A special thank you to the Hospice doctors, nurses, and staff for their special and loving care.
Please consider a memorial donation in Gary’s honor to Kanawha Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard, Charleston WV 25387 and/or Lansing Baptist Church, Lansing, WV 25862.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Mary Belle Martin Hall
Mary Belle Martin Hall, of Cedar Grove, died peacefully at her home on July 12, 2023 after a long illness at the age of 72 (although no one believes that because she had very little gray and very few wrinkles).
A lifelong resident of Horsemill Hollow, everyone who passed through town and the surrounding areas since 1951 knew her name. If she hadn’t taken care of them or their loved ones at some point, she had probably at least invited them over for her Appalachia-famous spaghetti or fried chicken and dumplings.
She loved her family and friends fiercely, a fact you would have learned the hard way if she thought you ever wronged one of them.
Mary Belle was in the last graduating class of Cedar Grove High School (Class of ’70). Since she was pregnant at the time, she loved to tell people her daughter graduated high school twice.
Nine years later, she met the man with whom she would share her life, James David Hall, while the two worked together at Shelton’s Key Market. She solidified her ‘cougar’ status by marrying that slightly younger fella and welcoming a son, Eric, the following year.
Mary Belle was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Lora Bays Martin; her brother, Charles Martin; and her son, Eric James Hall.
Mary Belle is survived by her husband of almost 44 years, James; her daughter, Lora (Brian) Erie; her grandsons, Nicholas (Brooke) Stafford and Tyler Hall; her granddaughter, Richelle Hall; two great-grandchildren, Eric Stafford and Ellianna Stafford; her giant fur-baby, Heinz – the dog she never wanted but would not have traded for the world; and countless other friends and family members.
The world has lost a giant heart wrapped in a body that just wasn’t strong enough to contain all the love she freely showered on so many. She is missed.
Services were July 17 at the Virginia Chapel Church, Cedar Grove, with Pastor Dale Wolfenberger officiating. Burial followed the service at Woodland Cemetery, Cedar Grove.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is serving the Hall family.
Betty Lou Hardman
Betty Lou Hardman, affectionately known by her grandchildren as Gogi, was a beacon of unwavering support, love, and dedication.
Born on May 5, 1931, Betty lived for several years in three West Virginia towns — Charles Town, Glenville, and Oak Hill — where she cultivated cherished memories, lifelong friendships, and a deeply-rooted sense of community. She transitioned peacefully on July 16, 2023, leaving a legacy that is as enduring as her love for her family and friends.
Betty’s life was marked by a profound sense of reliability, always there for those who needed her.
She spent her career as a library assistant at Glenville State College, a testament to her passion for knowledge and her commitment to helping young people.
Betty’s hobbies were extensions of her warm personality—whether she was baking apple cobblers or making her special mashed potatoes, cheering on her grandchildren at soccer games, engrossed in an episode of NCIS, or exploring the digital world on her iPad.
Her proudest achievement was marrying her college sweetheart, Robert Hardman, on Oct. 21, 1950. Their love story was an inspiration to all who knew them.
Betty is survived by her two children, Dr. Pamela Sue Hardman and husband Michael F. Murray, of Berea, Ohio, and Curtis Hal Hardman and wife Natalie of Naples, Florida; two grandsons, Jonathan H. of Elkins and Andrew H. Hardman of Castle Rock, Colorado; three siblings, Guy Simmons Jr., William Kyle Simmons and Margy Ann Hatcher; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Blanche Simmons; loving husband, Robert Hardman; her sister, Jean Roberts; her brother, Robert Kyle Simmons; four sisters-in-law, Fonda Mae Simmons, Lorena Simmons, Dolores Simmons and Eleanor Baltzly; and three brothers-in-law, Clifford D. Roberts, Edward Hardman and Jack Hatcher.
Funeral services were held July 21 at the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Interment followed at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Jane Lew, is honored and privileged to serve the family of Betty Lou Hardman.
Linda Marie Jeffries
Linda Marie Jeffries, 70, of Fayetteville, passed away July 6, 2023, at Hilltop Nursing Home.
Linda was born on May 16, 1953, in Fayetteville, daughter of the late Francis Lunsford and Buford Lunsford.
Linda worked for several years at Hilltop Nursing Home.
She loved painting, drawing, gardening, watching wildlife and baking.
In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Steve Jeffries; and two siblings, Marilyn Smith and Eddie Vance.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Jason Jeffries; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Jeffries; granddaughter, Adelyn Jeffries; sister, Carol; nieces, Missy, Jessie and Carrie; and nephews, Glen, Mark and Donnie.
Funeral services were held July 11 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Gillman officiating. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for assistance with Linda’s funeral expenses to be made to High Lawn Funeral Home by calling the funeral home at 304-469-3283 or in person or by mail at High Lawn Funeral Home, 1435 E. Main St., Oak Hill, WV 25901.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Nancy Jo Schrader Jelinek
Nancy Jo Schrader Jelinek, 63, of Mount Hope, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2023 at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born May 19, 1960 in Webster, she was the daughter of the late Okey Schrader Sr. and Ruby Pearl Hall Schrader.
Nancy was a homemaker and her greatest joy in life was being surrounded by her family.
Those left to cherish her wonderful memory include her loving husband, Thomas Jelinek; sons, Dale and Brian Hull; sister, Glady Dech; and brothers, Tim, Henry, James and George Schrader.
In keeping with Nancy’s wishes, she will be cremated and no services held at this time.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
James William “Jimmy” “Jimmy Joe” Jones
James William “Jimmy” “Jimmy Joe” Jones, 62, of Saint Albans, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital Hospice Care in Charleston.
Born Dec. 9, 1960 in Oak Hill, he was the son of the late Franklin Edward and Betty Mae Cody Jones.
James attended Fayetteville High School and got his CDL license, working as a truck driver. He enjoyed all types of cars, and most importantly, loved spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by brothers, Edward Lee Jones and Elmer Cecil Jones.
Those left to cherish his wonderful and precious memory include his loving wife, Kita Butts Jones of Saint Albans; children, Kari Jones of Warren, Ohio, Andrea Rakes (Duane) of Fayetteville, Derrick Butts of Saint Albans and Eddie Chapman of Malden; grandchildren, Sawyer Rakes, Sutton Rakes, Kaylin Butts and Jewel Chapman; and brothers, Lee Jones of Fayetteville and Franklin Ray Jones of Scarbro.
Funeral service was July 16 at Tyree Funeral Home Chapel in Oak Hill, with Pastor Bobby Pauley officiating. Burial followed at Bibb Cemetery in Fayetteville.
Visitation for friends will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Floyd William Keeney
We mourn the loss of another member of the greatest generation. Floyd William Keeney, 97, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and decorated World War II Veteran, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2023.
He was born and raised in Witcher, and attended Dupont High School.
Floyd bravely answered the call of duty at the age of 17, enlisting in October 1943 as a Private with the U.S. Army to join the fight in Europe. Floyd fought gallantly in five major campaigns of the World War II European Theatre: Battle of Normandy, Northern France, Rheinland, Ardennes Offensive, and Central Europe.
As a proud member of the Anti-Tank Company, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division (The Big Red One), he fought to liberate Europe from the Nazi Regime; storming Omaha Beach in Normandy, France on June 6, 1944 (D-Day) and surviving brutal combat in the Hürtgen Forest during the harsh winter of 1944-45.
In April 1945 he was promoted to the rank of Corporal and in May 1945, at the close of the war, he was stationed with the Allied Occupation Forces in Bamberg, Germany as part of the Military Police.
He was awarded the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, World War II Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Army Occupation Medal (Germany), European African and Middle Eastern Medal with (5) Bronze Battle Stars, American Campaign Medal, and unit honors to include the Presidential Distinguished Unit Citation, French Fourragere Croix de Guerre with Palm - Normandy, and French Fourragere in the colors of the Medaille Militaire.
Floyd worked as a master carpenter, and was later employed by Union Carbide, as a coal miner. He was an active member of the UMWA.
Floyd and his wife, Rhoda, retired to Green Cove Springs, Florida in 1986 to enjoy the warm weather, fishing in the St. Johns River, beach excursions, and spending time with their daughter and family. In 2013 they returned to West Virginia due to advanced age to be near and spend time with their son and family.
In his final years, Floyd enjoyed participating in activities and events such as the Veteran Honor Flight Program, where he was able to visit the National World War II Monument and share stories of his time in Europe with many generations of Americans from across the country. He also enjoyed socializing with friends and neighbors at the Gateway Senior Citizens Center, especially his dear friend, Bobby.
He is survived by his son, Floyd R. Keeney Sr. (Randy) and his daughter in-law, Sherri; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a large extended family.
He is predeceased by his devoted wife of 75 years, Rhoda M. Keeney; daughter, Sharon Divita; parents, John S. and Rosa B. Keeney; sisters, Rosalie Burris and Lenora Beals; brothers, John and Phillip Keeney; granddaughter, Jennifer DiVita; and great-granddaughter, Morgan DiVita.
Special thanks to the VA Home Based Primary Care Team and the staff of Clark’s Christian Care for the care given during his stay and for the kindness shown during his passing.
Funeral services were held July 14 at the Witcher Baptist Church, Witcher. Immediately following the funeral, a military last rites service was held at the Witcher Community Cemetery, with Rev. William Floyd officiating.
Per Floyd’s request, he was cremated and interred with his wife at Montgomery Memorial Park at London.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is serving the Keeney family.
Jon R. Kemper
Jon R. Kemper, age 78, of Fayetteville, passed away on July 4, 2023.
Jon was born in Orlando, Florida on May 5, 1945.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Craig A. Kinder
Craig A. Kinder, 35, of Mount Carbon, passed away on June 27, 2023, after a senseless shooting in Montgomery.
He was born Dec. 20, 1987, in Charleston.
Craig brought us many years of enjoyment watching him play football, basketball, and baseball from midget league through Valley High School where he graduated in 2006.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jimmie Coleman, and Robert and Doris Edelman; along with his bonus dad, “Bo” Perdue, whom he has wanted to talk to one more time to tell him how much he appreciated him and everything he did to take care of us over the years. Now he has a chance to do so.
He is survived by his father, David Kinder; mother, Mary Perdue; sisters, Rhonda Kinder (Michael) of Lewisburg and Stacey Perdue of Mount Carbon; brothers, Anthony and Teddy (Amanda) Perdue; grandmother, Bonnie Coleman; aunt, Susan Pugh; aunt, Jean and Uncle Larry Brown; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and his sunshine, King Cano.
A memorial service was held July 3 at the Smithers Church of God, with Pastor Joe Hubbard officiating.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Elaine (Penny) Legg
Elaine (Penny) Legg, 81, of Lookout, passed away June 26. 2023 at CAMC Memorial in Charleston. Before she passed, she had accepted Jesus in her heart.
She was the daughter of the late Rush Crotty and Edna Josephine Crotty.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Wilson Legg; son, Michael Allen Legg; and sisters, Caron Dobbs, Louella Howlett and Rebecca Campbell.
She was a homemaker, enjoyed working outdoors, decorating for the holidays and spending time with family.
She was fun to be around and was loved by everyone. She was a true New England Patriots fan.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Rob (Delisa) Legg; daughter, Carolyn (Bernard) Greene; and daughter-in law, Stephanie Legg (Michael's wife); grandchildren, Carrie (Josh) Bowman, Emily Legg (companion, Marcus), Jeremy (Paige) Greene, Justin (Mandy) Greene, Josh (Megan) Greene, Erin (Michael) Bragg and Ashleigh Legg; and great-grandchildren, John, Jordan, Mikey, Lilly, John Hampton, Paul, Autumn, Ava, Xander, Addison, Brielle, Charli and baby Delilah due in August.
She will be greatly missed by extended family and friends.
Memorial service was held July 1 at Wallace and Wallace in Ansted, with Pastor Alex Chartier officiating.
Wallace & Wallace of Ansted are in charge of arrangements.
James “Jim” Thurston Linkenhoker
James “Jim” Thurston Linkenhoker passed away July 21, 2023.
Born in Fayetteville on May 16, 1944, he was the son of the late Calvin Linkenhoker and Rose Kyle Burruss Linkenhoker.
Jim is preceded by his parents and siblings, David Linkenhoker and Marilyn Ann Darrah; and sister-in-law, Kathy Linkenhoker.
Jim grew up in Ansted, the second child of Calvin and Rose Kyle Linkenhoker. Growing up with six siblings and a large family of cousins, aunts and uncles, he had a childhood filled with love, laughter, and tight family bonds. At the age of 15, Jim’s mother passed, and the siblings were separated to live with family and close friends. Jimmy stayed with his aunt and her family all the while remaining the steadfast “big brother” for his youngest two brothers, Bobby and David.
Jim graduated from Ansted High School in 1962. While in high school, he was a faithful member of the band and a diligent worker for his grandfather, J. Mack Linkenhoker, at the family drug store.
Most importantly, however, it was during his senior year when he met the love of his life, Georgia, wooing her by smiling and wiggling his ears at her during geography class.
After graduation, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army where he attended engineering school for electrical generator maintenance at Ft. Leonard Wood before serving time in Germany.
On June 1, 1964, Jim married his high school sweetheart, and they began their lives together in Kenton, Ohio, where he worked for Hooker Chemical. He later attained his Master Electrician license.
He was also involved in his community and, alongside his friends, owned the Club Chalet and Buckeye’s Sporting Goods.
In 1979, Jim returned to his hometown of Ansted to be closer to his family. He then began his career at Hawks Nest State Park as maintenance director where he remained for the next 30 years.
Jim’s heart belonged to his family and his hometown, serving in numerous ways such as helping to create the AIM Committee and beginning the over 25-year service as member and electrician for the Ansted Hometown Heritage Festival.
Jim attended every Midland Trail football game to cheer on not only the football team, but also the marching band which he loved, volunteering at multiple times to carry their instruments with his truck.
But first and foremost, Jim’s heart belonged to God, and he served his Lord well. Over the years, he was a BYF leader at Lovers Leap Baptist, a deacon and trustee at his church as well as Sunday school superintendent, a frequent attendee of monthly Hopewell Association Youth rallies, and faithful counselor at Camp Cowen. Through all of this, he ministered to the many teenagers he treasured and watched them grow into adults, and he was proud to have been a part of their lives. He was truly a man of God and consistently proved this in every part of his life.
Jim never said “no” to anyone in need of help, being happy to lend a hand to his family, friends, church, and community, and being a friend to everyone he met. His infectious humor, friendly smile, and unending love never wavered. He was a protector, leader, and truly a man bigger than life, all the while remaining humble throughout everything that he did.
Jim is survived by his wife of 59 years, Georgia, whom he adored and cherished until his last breath. To him, she will always be his “favorite wife.”
Jim’s legacy continues on through his only daughter, Sherri, who inherited the best of his Linkenhoker genes and traits, and her fiancé, Joey Lilly of Beckley.
Jim was extremely proud and supportive of his grandchildren: Ethan Miller of Huntington and Olivia Rose Miller, Jocelyn Lilly and Jackson Lilly of Beckley. He had a special bond with each of his grandchildren, loving each of them for the people they are.
Jim is survived by his older brother, Calvin of Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire, and continues to be a “big brother” to Joe and Connie, William and Crysty and Bob. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Tim, Amy Jo, Andy, Amanda, Brad, Michael, Linda and Matthew as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews, and his special sister-in-law, Mary.
Jim passed peacefully, surrounded by family. He fell asleep on Earth and woke up in Heaven with his Lord and many family and friends.
“If you’re going to live, leave a legacy. Make a mark on the world that can't be erased” (Maya Angelou).
Services were held at Wallace & Wallace in Ansted, with visitation on July 25 and the funeral on July 26. Interment was at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Victor.
Pastor Milburn Pack and Dr. Jack Eades served the family at both services.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc. of Ansted.
Levi P. McClung
Levi P. McClung, 90, of Beckley, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2023 at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Levi was born to the late Ruby and Irmel McClung of Fayetteville on July 3, 1933.
Levi proudly served in the U.S. Army and held many other jobs, working for the water company, Earehart’s, owner of Pleasant Way Trailer Sales, and Lil Indian Mini Bike Dealership, and retired from consolidated Coal Company.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Irmel McClung; a daughter, Toni Rahall-Stover; sisters, Patsy Calvert, Ann Romage and Sarah McClung; and brother, Dennis McClung.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years, Carol Sue McClung; a brother, Bill McClung; children, Bruce (Sandy) McClung, Dinah (Eddie) Radford, James (Courtney) Robinson and Angie (James) McNew.
Levi is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Matthew, Felicia, Lee, Mark, Adam, Wesley, Zachary, Alexa, Myah, Kaden, Joselyn, Jayce and Atticus; and nine great-grandchildren, Emma, Addison, Madison, Eve, Kacen, Emerson, Harper Rose, Braylin, and Caison.
Funeral service was July 22 at Tyree Funeral Home Chapel in Oak Hill. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
James Cecil “Tuffy” McGraw
James Cecil “Tuffy” McGraw, 76 years of age, of Jodie, died July 4, 2023 in the Montgomery General Hospital.
He was the son of the late Clyde and Helen Taylor McGraw and was born at Jodie on Sept. 30, 1946.
James was a retired construction worker and Gold Card member of the Laborers Union Local #1353.
He was a member of the Jodie Baptist Church.
He was also preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Judy McGraw; and sisters, Margaret Morris and Patricia Copeland.
Surviving: son, Jamie McGraw (Cindy) of Jodie; grandsons, Christopher, J.C. and Brandon; daughter, Helen Myers (Aaron) of Cottageville; grandsons, Wyatt and Wade; and sisters, Connie Lively (Wayne) of Ravenswood and Bear McGraw (Kris) of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
Funeral services were conducted July 7 in the Jodie Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Shafer officiating. Burial followed in the Rich Creek Cemetery at Jodie.
Condolences may be sent at watersfuneralchapel.com
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
Samantha Jo Brock McVey
Samantha Jo Brock McVey, 42, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2023 at the Bowers Hospice House after her courageous battle with cancer, with her husband and best friends by her side.
Born Aug. 23, 1980 in Beckley, she was the daughter of the late Drema and Ross Brock.
Sam was a dedicated Lowe’s employee for 15 years, receiving multiple awards in excellence.
She was a kind and funny woman who was loved by all who knew her. She had a crude sense of humor and a larger-than-life personality that filled every room she entered.
Sam had remarkable strength and poise, and never succumbed to self-pity. She always had a rare and special aura that surrounded her.
Sam loved her little farm where she raised many animals.
She never met a stranger, was always the life of the party, and would dance to any beat.
Sam enjoyed lake days, camping, hiking, riding the side by side, kayaking, and spending a lot of time on the Greenbrier River, where she had big dreams of retiring.
She will always be remembered for her big, bright blue eyes and infectious laugh.
Sam spent her final days surrounded by her loving husband and best friends who meant the most to her.
Sam is preceded in death by her Granny Daniels.
Those left to cherish her wonderful memory include her husband, Adam; son, Dustin; closest friends, Jessica, Rebekah, Becky and Tonya; siblings, Sabrina, Eli, Jake, Zack and Joe; stepfather, TJ; and a niece and nephew. Adam and close friends would like to give a special thanks to Joanne for her compassion and caring for Sam in her final weeks and to the Hospice care team.
Funeral services were July 21 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill,with Dr. Emmitt Patterson officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Donna Jane Rucker Morris
Donna Jane Rucker Morris, 80, of Glasgow, passed away on July 6, 2023.
She was the daughter of Hewey and Effie Balser Rucker.
She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Beard of Belle and Ella (Jeanie) Rosado of Kentucky; and two sons, Robert and Terry Morris of Florida.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother and long time resident of the Glasgow nursing home. Her family wishes to thank Hospice and Glasgow Rehabilitation Center for all the loving care she received.
Funeral service was July 12 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove, with the Pastor Toney Rucker officiating. Burial followed the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Lourenia Dorcas Neal
Lourenia Dorcas Neal, 84, of Poe, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on July 20, 2023.
Born July 5, 1939 in Poe, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Elsie Faye Neff Neil.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Gene Neal, along with brothers, Willard Neil, Bob Neil, Richard “Press” Neil and Lloyd “Mid” Neil.
Left to cherish her memories are nine children, Lyle (Kay) Neal, Gracie (Bruce) Cilley, Cricket (Brent) Nettles, Barbara (Scott) Tucker, Julia (David) Moore, Joe (Carol) Neal, Kim (Doug) Hanshaw, Randy (Missy) Neal and Lisa (Bubby) Ross; 20 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ethel Kincaid.
Graveside services were held July 22 in the Zoar Church Cemetery at Keslers Cross Lanes with Pastor Arnold Nicholas officiating. Interment followed under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.whitefuneralhomewv.com
Arrangements by White Funeral Home, Summersville.
Robert L. “Junkyard” Nickoson
Robert L. “Junkyard” Nickoson, age 72, of Camden, formerly of Cannelton, died July 10, 2023.
He was born Aug. 25, 1950, the son of the late Robert Lee and Ernestine Koch. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Stephanie.
He was retired from Cannelton Coal Company and was a member of the UMWA.
Junkyard was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Surviving: children, Rob Nickoson (Beth), David Nickoson (Dina), Paul Nickoson (Catina), Jessica Glassburn (John) and Steve Nickoson and fiancée, Natasha Guidry; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Arthur and Mitchell; and sisters, Victoria, Irene and Diane.
Service was July 14 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Nathan Johnson officiating. Burial followed in Montgomery Memorial Park at London.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
David Franklin Painter
David Franklin Painter, 79, passed away July 19, 2023, at his home in Oak Hill.
David was born Oct. 11, 1943, in Dothan, son of the late Emmitt Albert “Bert” Painter and Frances Lorain Lively Painter.
Staff Sgt. Painter was a proud U.S. Marine, who did two tours in Vietnam and received a Bronze Star for his gallantry.
David was a coal miner and a member of the Virginia Street Baptist Church who loved to tell anyone he met about the Lord. He also loved camping and fishing.
In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his sisters, Alice (Gary) Brrake, Nellie Jones, Mary (Skip) Sizemore and Jean Peterson.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 58 years, Naomi R. Painter; sons, David F. Painter II and wife Darla and Dale A. Painter; four grandchildren and one great-grandson; and three sisters, Brenda (Tom) Powers of Missouri, Shirley Schultz of Orlando, Florida, and Stella (Bob) Snyder of Alabama.
Services with military honors were held July 22 in the chapel of Mausoleum #4 at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Carol Lea Perdue
Carol Lea Perdue, 78, of Ashford, died June 30, 2023 at home.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennie Perdue; parents, Hershel and Doris Kinder Hoover; and sister, Sandra Barker.
Surviving are sons, Denny Alan Perdue of Ashford and Daniel Eric (Rebecca) Perdue of Bloomingrose; brothers, Danny Hoover of Ashford and Rusty Hoover of Alum Creek; grandchildren, Joseph (Heather) Perdue of Ashford and Jacob (Brittany) Perdue of Pratt; and great-grandchildren, Michael, Ainsley and Piper Perdue.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Keith Poff
Donald Keith Poff, 81, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2023 at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born July 11, 1942 in Oak Hill, he was the son of the late Raymond and Louise Epperly Poff.
Donald was a proud United States Army Veteran serving in the Special Forces Green Berets.
He was a retired welder, electrician, and construction worker.
In his leisure time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and was very passionate about and faithful to his church family at the Solid Rock Church.
He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his son, David Poff; and several brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memory include his loving wife of 57 years, Gloria Myers Poff; children, Kevin Poff and fiancée LeAnn Saul, Brian Poff and fiancée LeAnn McAdams, and Melissa Sabad (Alex); grandchildren, Marissa, Kaley, Michael, Carson and Caden; great-grandchildren, Kasyn and Emmalyn; sisters, Vickie Morris (James), Sherry Davis (Jeff), Linda Johnson and Joetta Armstrong; and a brother, Richard Poff.
Funeral service was July 20 at the Solid Rock Worship Center in Oak Hill with Pastor Greg Hurley officiating. Burial followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Donald Preast
Donald Preast, age 89, of Branchville, South Carolina, passed away on July 4, 2023, in Charleston, SC, surrounded by loving family.
Born in Nicholas County on Feb. 25, 1934, Don was the youngest son of Virginia Brown Preast and James A. Preast.
He is survived by his sister, Mazie Preast Mullens.
In 1952 he married the love of his life, Betty Marie Crowder Preast (deceased 2020), and together they raised their daughters, Teresa Preast Lessin (Paul, deceased) and Donna Preast Watts (Lloyd, deceased), and their son, Dr. Steven Preast (Lois).
For the next 67 years, Don and Betty lovingly witnessed their family expand to include grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Tait Sizemore (wife Vercie, Alyson, Seth, Sean and Bella), Toban Preast (wife Julie, Christopher and Cayson), Derrick Preast (wife Robin and Mason), Matthew Watts (Tarenthia), Samuel Lessin, Michael Watts, Joshua Lessin, Sarah Lessin, Abrum Preast, Maycee Preast, Brynn Preast, Ashton Preast and Kyler Preast; and great-great-granddaughters, Kiera and Olivia. Don is survived by his brother-in-law, Chris Clapp (Frances), and many nieces and nephews.
Don is predeceased by brothers and sisters, Adgie Preast Humphrey, Jennings Preast, Rev. Cecil Preast, Ethel Preast Humphrey, Raymond Preast, Rev. Elzie Preast Sr., Elbert Preast, Lena Marie Preast Anders, Damon Preast, Leona Preast Underwood and Frances Preast Clapp.
At 17, Don left West Virginia and began a 22-year career in the United States Air Force, rising to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant before retiring in 1973.
Still a young man, he pursued a second career with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, retiring in 1993.
A man of faith, Don was an active member of the Lover’s Leap Baptist Church in Ansted for many years.
He loved working outdoors and tinkering in his woodshop.
Don had a mischievous, playful spirit and always loved sharing the latest joke he heard. Greatly loved by his family and friends, Don was generous and kind and always willing to help his family and neighbors.
Don’s funeral service, with burial following, was held July 7 at the Chapel of Rest Mausoleum, Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.
The family respectfully requests that donations to his memory be made to the Lover’s Leap Baptist Church, Brain Tumor Research, The Parkinson’s Foundation, or any charity you choose.
Online condolences may be sent at wallaceandwallacefh.com
Wallace & Wallace of Ansted is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis Rimmer
Dennis Rimmer, of Gauley Bridge, passed away on June 29, 2023, at the age of 65.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Katie Gerber; son-in-law, Tom Gerber; grandchildren, Nathan and Jacob Wood and Simon, Samuel and Synthia Gerber of Avon, Indiana; his nephew, Robert Rimmer; and sister-in-law, Victoria Rimmer of Jacksonville, Florida; and a host of devoted friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Hannah Rimmer, and his brother, Mark Rimmer.
He was battling stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, among other complications, and maintained a positive and hopeful spirit until the end. He passed surrounded by loved ones, and he will be greatly missed.
Dennis grew up in Beaver, Pennsylvania and graduated from Beaver High School in 1976.
He took pride in his work as an auto body collision repair technician throughout his adult life.
He worked hard and played hard, enjoying an active life full of adventure — camping, boating, hiking, road trips, river trips — and he loved sharing those things with others.
He would dive into projects and lived as a doer. Through his lifestyle and their wonderful, shared experiences, he instilled a strong work ethic and a great love of nature and adventure in his daughter which will flow down through the generations.
Dennis has lived in Charlotte, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; and Gauley Bridge, with a few other stops in between. He cared for his mother full time for the last seven years of her life as she suffered with Alzheimer’s. He was a loving son with great respect for his parents.
He has spent his last several years in his ideal spot — a beautiful campground on the New River in the mountains of West Virginia. His roots run deep here, as both of his parents grew up along the Kanawha River Valley and his family goes back for generations. He has made some wonderful friends here. He was loved and appreciated and will be greatly missed by his family, his cousins, and his friends.
A celebration of life was held July 3 at the New River Campground, 11218 Midland Trail, Gauley Bridge, West Virginia, 25085, with a barbecue dinner, a bonfire, and time to share memories, followed by fireworks for those who wanted to stay.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
William “Bill” Carlton Riner
William (Bill) Carlton Riner, 77, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, passed away July 23, 2023 in Harrisonburg.
Memorial service will be held at Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren on Sunday, July 30 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ron Wyrick officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
William was born in Fayetteville, son of the late Glendon and Marjorie Riner on Nov. 27, 1945.
He attended Fayetteville High School, graduating in 1963. He attended Bridgewater College before opening a local restaurant in Harrisonburg, The Elbow Room.
He married Sandra Rae Wine of Harrisonburg in August of 1976.
He later went on to earn a degree in Industrial Management from the West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1990.
During a unique and varied career, he held positions including, but not limited to, dairy farmer, coal miner, repossession officer, restaurant and bar owner, newspaper carrier, fuel oil delivery driver, business manager, real estate investor, and real estate agent, before getting his Real Estate Broker’s license and starting Riner Rentals in 1999, which he owned and operated until 2011 when he sold the company to his son. Anyone who knew him knew how hard he worked and what commitment he had to everything that he did.
Bill enjoyed traveling all over the world and spending time with his children and grandchildren and a lifetime of friends from all over.
Bill is survived by his twin sons, Paul and wife Laura and Carter and wife Sarah, all of Harrisonburg, as well as six grandchildren, who knew him as BBR.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Riner; brothers, Stephen and Gary Riner; and parents, Glendon and Marjorie Riner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to either Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Young Life #VA21, PO Box 1433, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 69, Weyers Cave, VA 24486
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
Mary Patricia “Patti” Robertson
Mary Patricia “Patti” Robertson, passed away on June 26, 2023, in Charleston.
She was born Oct. 12, 1956, the daughter of the late Willmonte and Mary “Kathryn” Wood.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Larry Robertson; and a brother, James (JC) Wood.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Patricia Hatcher (Todd), Ginger Carte (David), Brandi McCune (Darrin), Chelsea Robinson (Kenny), Emma Nichole Brock and Jeff Robertson; 14 grandchildren, Robert, Abereann, Shelby, Nathan, Joey, Timmy, CanDance, Daisy, Caleb, Gary-Wayne, Allison, Nevaeh, Bella and Roman; sisters, Terry Hurley (Chuck), Billie Crookshanks (Ira) and Chris Zimmerman (Rick); and brothers, Eddie Wood (Paulette) and Louis Wood (Joyce). She also left behind many friends, cousins, and extended family whom she loved dearly.
Patti was someone who was fun loving. She was a social “peacock” and loved being around people. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, crafting, family gatherings and she loved to quilt. Patti was someone you could count on when you needed help, her door was always open to ANYONE.
Patti’s most precious moments were when she was spending time with family, especially her girls.
Before retiring, Patti was a cook for the county school board, and the president of the School Nutrition Association.
To know her was to love her, and she will be missed by all.
A memorial service was held at the Lighthouse Worship Center in Hico on June 29.
Online condolences can be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Wallace and Wallace of WV are in charge of arrangements.
Gerald Rogers II
Gerald Gene (Johnny) Rogers II was born Oct. 31, 1961, to Gerald Gene (Jerry) and Brenda Rogers. He died July 9, 2023, in Mesquite, Texas.
He graduated from Gauley Bridge High School in 1979, and in 1985 moved his family to Dallas, Texas, where he worked at different locations in the metal industry, retiring in 2022, due to illness.
Besides his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his daughter, Leslie Annette Rogers, in 2020.
He is survived by daughters, Cassie Prater and Marlee Rogers, both of Mesquite, Texas; grandson, Damon Rogers of Odessa, Texas; sisters, Crystal Armstrong of Glasgow and Wendy Fink of Gauley Bridge; dearest friends, Gayle and Russell Pompa of Lancaster, Texas; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service was held July 23 at Gauley Bridge Town Hall with local arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Daisy Shrewsbury
Daisy Shrewsbury, age 67, of Dixie, passed away on July 1, 2023 after a long illness with dementia and lung cancer.
She graduated from Gauley Bridge High School in 1974.
She also graduated from BridgeValley College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.
Anyone who knew Daisy knew that her family was her number one love, but the ball field was her second love and second home. We also knew that Daisy never met a stranger; she knew and helped anyone she could.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Bernice Workman; her husband, David Shrewsbury; her granddaughter, Macy Shrewsbury; her sister, Charlotte Facemire; her brothers, Brad and David Workman; and her brothers-in-law, Danny Sears and Junior Facemire.
Daisy is survived by her daughter, Teena Hagan; her son, Michael (Stacey) Shrewsbury; granddaughters, Makayla and Aubrey Shrewsbury; and grandsons, Andrew Hagan and Bentley Bonds. She is also survived by her sister, Shelia Sears; brothers, Randall (Ruth Ann) Workman, Neal (Charlotte) Workman, Calvin (Peachie) Workman, Ernest (Trudy) Workman and Tommy (Myhaulina) Workman; and sister-in-law, Robin Workman. She is survived by a bunch of nieces and nephews whom she loved very much as well.
A memorial service for Daisy was held July 8 at Shelia Sears’ residence, 182 Bell Creek Bottom Road, Dixie, WV for close family and friends.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com
Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, is honored to be serving the Shrewsbury family.
Ernie Preston Stover
Ernie Preston Stover, age 61, of Pax, passed away July 16, 2023 at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.
Born on April 17, 1962 at Oak Hill, he was the son of the late James Stover and Elizabeth Farris Stover.
Ernie was a disabled timber man, and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Stover, and an infant sister, Sharon Stover.
Those survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife, Annette Bowyer Stover; two sons, Josh Lemacks and Wade Lemacks and companion Sherri Sharp, all of Pax; a daughter, Samantha Stover of Beckley; five grandchildren, Hailey, Brooklyn, Jasper, Connor and Emma; siblings, Kelly Peak and husband Randy, Helen Murdock and husband Larry, Bobby Stover and wife Cheryl, Curtis Stover, Vicky Huber and companion Roy Booth, Alice Maynor, Jennifer Nelson and Kim Dillon. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
No services are planned at this time.
Private online condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family at www.roseandquesenberry.net.
Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Beckley.
William “Bill” R. Sulesky
William “Bill” R. Sulesky, 90, of Scarbro, passed away on June 30, 2023, peacefully in his sleep at home.
Born in Oswald on Jan. 4, 1933, he was the son of the late Mildred and Frank Sulesky of Scarbro.
Bill was a Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church member in Oak Hill.
He was a 1950 Oak Hill High School graduate and earned a Master’s degree in math at WVU.
He was a member of the Air Force, serving as a sergeant.
Bill taught at Montgomery and Oak Hill High schools and was an instructor for the West Virginia Institute of Technology. Bill was well-loved and admired by his students.
He also worked as a manager and counselor at the Beckley unemployment office, where he enjoyed talking to and helping people.
Bill “Grampy” was a proud grandfather and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, Joshua (Aleshea), Cody and Brendon Sulesky of Florida, and Sophie, Shelby and Sara Sulesky of Virginia; and his great-grandchildren, Leilani and Roanoak of Florida.
In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Joe Sulesky.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Deanna Sulesky, to whom he was married for 58 years; a son, William R. Sulesky II of Florida; and a son, Christopher G. Sulesky and his wife, Ann, of Virginia.
Funeral services were held July 7 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, Oak Hill, with Father JoJan Joseph officiating. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park.
Drema Gaye Wagner
Drema Gaye Wagner, 81, of Boomer, went to be with her Savior and loved ones on June 27, 2023, at her home.
A longtime member of Boomer Baptist Church, she taught Sunday school for 30+ years, along with her various contributions and time aiding Boomer Christian Academy.
Outside of working a few years, she prided herself in being a full-time homemaker, devoting herself to her church, home, family and the community. She raised her grandson, and in later years, was able to assist in part-time care taking of her great-granddaughter.
Drema had a huge heart and preferred to assist others under the radar.
She was a graduate of Montgomery High School, Class of 1959, and married her high school sweetheart, Dale, on March 21, 1959, during her senior year. The family joke is that final grade cards were sent home for parental signatures, but her husband signed it instead!
Family was her life, and after the devastation of losing both of her children, both at age 19, she and Dale had the joy of raising their grandson they didn’t know existed until the age of 9. Her heart overflowed with joy at the news that she’d be having a great-granddaughter, and 9 years later, a great-grandson. Sadly, during this time, she was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She was given 3 months to live; during this time, she was in rehabilitation to regain her strength, and was able to come home and live independently. This action was one of her many feats of strength and determination, along with the many others in her life that she fought so strongly to overcome.
Drema was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ervin and Edith Nibert (Powellton); her loving husband of 55 years, Dale Wagner, of Boomer; her daughter and son, Angie and Todd, of Boomer; sister, Metie Pauley, of Handley; and various nieces, nephews, and family members. She is survived by her grandson, Todd (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Lennyn and Harrison; sister, Betty McCarty, of Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and dear friends. Services were held June 30 at Boomer Baptist Church.
As a memorial, her wish would be for you to send a donation to Boomer Baptist Church in her honor.
Her family would like to thank everyone at Montgomery Nursing & Rehab; it was truly a time of healing and revitalization that allowed her to push forward. The care and love that she received was immeasurable; we are forever grateful for the extended time we had with her due to her rehabilitation.
We would like to send a very special thank you to her sister, Betty, for the endless care and love she showed so much during Drema’s difficult hours. Your love and devotion could never be repaid.
We’d also like to say thank you to Ruth Powers, JoAnn Null and Irene Brown. Your friendship and consistency brought her a lot of joy.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Charles Thomas Webster
Charles Thomas Webster, 56, of Montgomery, passed away at home June 28, 2023.
Charles was born in Montgomery on Dec. 2, 1966, son of the late Jack and Dolores Webster.
Charles was a member of the United Methodist Church in Kincaid.
In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Earl (Mary Alice) Webster and Thomas (Greta) Marshall.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Laura Coleman, and nephew, Blake Coleman.
In keeping with his wishes, Charles will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for assistance with Charles’ funeral expenses to be made to High Lawn Funeral Home by calling the funeral home at 304-469-3283 or in person or by mail at High Lawn Funeral Home, 1435 E. Main St., Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Robert Oliver “Bob” Willis
Robert Oliver “Bob” Willis, 74, of Drennen, passed through the gates of Heaven on July 23, 2023.
Born Aug. 4, 1948 at Tipton, he was the son of the late Earl Mathew and Marjorie Stephenson Willis. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Blankenship and Pamela Jenkins; brother, Richard Mathew Willis; and a brother-in-law, William Jenkins.
He was saved in 1982 and joined Bethel Church at Poe where he and his family worshipped.
He was a truck driver with 35 years of service and had been disabled since 2001.
He loved farming and working on old vehicles.
He was a loving and devoted husband to the love of his life for 53 years. Nothing made him happier than having all of his family around for Sunday dinners and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Gray Willis; their children, Tammy and Jeremy Ray and Dr. Bradley and Amber Willis; two grandsons, John and Jackson Ray; two granddaughters, Maci and Mallori Willis; and siblings, Denver and Joyce Willis, Charlie and Sue Willis, Hoy and Esther Willis, Yvonne “Tootsie” Taylor and Patricia and Perry Hanshaw.
Funeral services were held July 26 in the Bethel Church at Poe with Pastors James “Oz” Gray and Paul Gray officiating. Interment followed in the Neil Cemetery at Drennen under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.whitefuneralhomewv.com
Arrangements by White Funeral Home, Summersville.
Lois Willis Wilson
Lois Willis Wilson passed away on June 26, 2023 in Texas.
She was born on Sept. 24, 1940 in Graydon, daughter of the late Margie Ellison Willis and William Willis.
She is preceded in eternal life by her parents, husband, Ray “Snuffy” Wilson; son, Ronald Ray Wilson; sisters, Luvenia “Sally" Nettleton and Ethel “Fran” Clark; brothers, William “Bill” Willis and Larry Willis; and brother-in-law, Leroy Nettleton and Arlin Hall.
Lois is survived by children, Tonya Wilson Lere and John, Suzanne Wilson Ihlo and Randy and Lawrence “Buddy” Yancey and Destiny, all of New Waverly, Texas; grandchildren, Dalton R. Ogletree and Dillon E. Ogletree, both of New Waverly, Lawrence “Bubba” Yancey of Cleveland, Texas, John Wayne Yancey of Willis, Texas, Ashley Yancey of Cleveland, Texas, and Jennifer Ihlo of Willis, Texas; siblings, Geraldine Hall of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Patsy Coppins and Rich of Midlothian, Virginia and Roger Willis and Patty of Ansted; also numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. The family would like to thank special family friends, Christine, Nancy and Laverne.
Lois was born during the Great Depression and was proud of her humble and simple upbringing in the mountains of West Virginia. She was the eldest of eight children and spent the majority of her young life caring for them. She was known as their second mother. Having to share beds, she would wash their feet and always ask each one if they were hungry or thirsty before bedtime.
After graduating from high school, she joined the army. She was a proud member of the Women’s Army Corps. Lois became an E4 communication specialist at Fort Richie, Maryland where she worked in the underground Pentagon. She enjoyed visiting Washington, D.C. on her leaves. She also met the love of her life at Fort Richie.
After marrying Ray, she moved to Texas and they had three children together, she was the most devoted mother that God could have blessed us with. She taught us togetherness and unconditional love. We will continue to be grateful to God for her.
One of her greatest accomplishments was putting herself through nursing school and becoming a labor and delivery nurse. She absolutely loved being a part of bringing new life into this world.
Later in life, her greatest joy was becoming a Nana. She was their best friend and partner in crime; she always showed up and beamed with pride in all their accomplishments. Our mother was always smiling and showed kindness even through her tribulations.
She believed in family and enjoyed gatherings. She never met a stranger and loved people for who they were. Our hearts are broken and life will never be the same for us, but we find comfort in the fact she is now whole and with Jesus.
Service was July 3 at Wallace and Wallace Chapel. Burial followed at Willis Cemetery, Victor.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Wallace & Wallace, Inc., of Ansted, is in charge of arrangements.
David Lewis Zimmerman
David Lewis Zimmerman of Hico, passed away peacefully in his home on July 9, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Zimmerman; mother, Mary E. Gleason-Zimmerman; and brother, John W. Zimmerman Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Stevens-Smith, her husband, Jeremy Smith, and grandchildren, Taylor Stevens and Ryan Stevens.
David was born and raised in Hico where he grew up on his family farm.
He proudly served in the United States Army from June 1969 to June 1975 as a petrol lab specialist and earned a National Defense Service Medal as a Rifle Marksman.
David loved the outdoors: hunting, fishing, riding ATVs and living the great West Virginia lifestyle. He spent his civilian career as a commercial construction superintendent for Turner Construction Company in Northern Virginia and managed many large construction projects such as Lorton Prison & Duke University Athletic Center.
After retiring he moved to Charleston, South Carolina. David eventually returned to his favorite place on earth, his family farm in Hico, where he lived out the rest of his life with his brother, John, on his family farm. David had a lot of friends at his favorite spot, Rose’s Hideaway, where he avidly participated in pool tournaments and other social events.
A memorial service was held on the family farm (232 Smales Branch Road, Hico, WV 25854) on July 22. A reception followed the service at Rose’s Hideaway, a short distance from the farm at 851 Smales Branch Road, Hico, WV 25854.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make a donation in David’s name to the American Legion Post 32, 1708 S Kanawha St. Beckley, WV 25801 for all the great work they do to support our Veterans.
