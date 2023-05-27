Joshua Adam Arden
Joshua Adam Arden, 43, of Oak Hill, passed away at home on May 15, 2023. Joshua was born on Oct. 13, 1979, at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, son of Dallas Arden and Julie Riddle.
Joshua was a civilian contractor, supporting military operations throughout the world, a veteran of the United States Air Force, and reached the rank of Staff Sergeant while serving in the West Virginia Air National Guard.
He was an avid WVU fan who loved his Mountaineers.
His sacrifice to provide, support, and love his son, Sebastian, was colossal. He was generous to a fault to all his family and friends. His passing has left an unfillable gap in our hearts; it’s so hard to say goodbye.
Joshua is preceded in death by his father, Dallas Arden; paternal grandparents, Clifford Arden and Helen Ball; maternal grandfather, Roger Morton; and uncle, Gary Morton.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother and second father, Julie and Burton Riddle; son, Sebastian Arden; brother, Matthew (Julia) Arden; sister, Angie (Shannon) Jones; grandmother, Dot Morton; uncle, Alan Morton; and nieces, Lilly and Ashley Arden, and Makynnah and Holly Jones.
He donated his body to the Human Gift Registry at Marshall University. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Donel C. Kinnard Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Please make memorial donations in Joshua’s memory to the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Dr., Dunbar, WV 25064.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Elsie Mae Barnett
Elsie Mae Barnett, 90, of Shrewsbury, returned to her heavenly home on May 21, 2023. Her devotion to her family and the Lord supported her in her long illness and ultimately gave her peace.
Mae was born to the late Lawrence and Gertrude Huddleston on May 9, 1933.
Mae attended Shrewsbury Baptist Church. The Lord, her church and her family were the most important things in her life.
Mae is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy; her parents; her brothers, Archie, Robert, Clyde, Virgil and Lester Huddleston; and her sisters, Virgie Kiser, Virginia Hayes, Dollie Belcher and her twin sister, Faye Dillard.
Mae is survived by her children, Sherry Azizi (Nader), Angie Tucker (Jerry), Randy Barnett (Alena) and Christy Barnett. She had nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Mae’s family would like to thank the very special and loving caregivers whom she loved like her own family, Lana Goodson, Tonya Burdette and Braylen Leslie.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at the Hughes Creek Community Church, Hughes Creek, with Pastor Dave Lucas and Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Beverly Annette Bennett
Beverly Annette Bennett, 75, of Belle, passed away May 19, 2023 at HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial following a short illness.
She was a retired supervisor for the West Virginia Division of Highways and was a huge fan of the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Larry Bennett; grandson, Ian Bennett; and parents, Charles and Marie Downey Bartley.
Surviving are her daughter, Leilani ‘Loni’ Bennett of Belle; granddaughter, Colbi Campbell; great-grandchildren, Ian Campbell and Vaida Jones; brothers, Chuck and Dwayne Bartley; and sisters, Peggy Alexander and Betty Carver.
Funeral services were held May 22 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Charles Bolen officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Children’s Palace, 175 W Dupont Avenue, Belle, WV 25015.
Online condolences may be made at fidlerandframefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Douglas Perry Bickford
Douglas Perry Bickford, 65, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully after fighting a courageous battle with cancer on May 15, 2023 at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born July 6, 1957 in Oak Hill, he was the son of the late Thomas Kelly and June Marie Cobb Bickford.
Douglas was a proud 1975 graduate from Collins High School. He worked as an IT Computer Technician at WVU Tech.
He was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in Fayetteville.
In his leisure time, he enjoyed camping, Hallmark Christmas movies, computers, gardening, and most of all, spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memory include his loving wife, Evangeline Gallimore Bickford; sons, Matthew Bickford (Brittany) and Jonathan Bickford; sisters, Kathryn (Kathy) Zutaut (Bryan) and Vicki Bickford; brother, Tom Bickford (Donna); grand kitties, Sadie, Abby and Martin; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation for friends was May 19 at Tyree Funeral Home Chapel in Oak Hill.
Funeral service was May 20 at Tyree Funeral Home Chapel in Oak Hill with Rev. David Gallimore and Rev. Jim Mitchell officiating. Entombment followed at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Clarence Shirley Blake
Clarence Shirley Blake, 87, of Thurmond, passed away April 20, 2023.
If love is measured by the stories they will tell, Shirley Blake was incredibly loved. Oh, the stories they will tell. Shirley was loved deeply and he loved others deeply.
Born April 18, 1936 in Oak Hill, he was the son of the late Clarence “Pete” Gordon Blake and Audrey Mae Snead Blake.
As a young teenager, Shirley worked hard for pocket change on the Lundale Farm in Oak Hill, the land his family once owned as some of Oak Hill’s first settlers. Shirley always gave credit to Mr. Herbert E. Jones for instilling the importance of managing his finances during these early years. Shirley was also influenced by his lifelong good friend, Charlie T. Jones, to whom Shirley attributed the quote, “Always have younger friends, that way you have some.” Then, imagine a young 18-year-old Shirley borrowing a quarter for a bus ticket so he could join the Marine Corps.
Shirley graduated from Collins High School in 1955, and went on to earn an Associate Degree from the University of Maryland. Shirley honorably served his country as a United States Marine, as well as a soldier in the United States Army. Shirley served two tours in Vietnam and retired from the service after 21 years, 2 months and 8 days.
Shirley also retired from the National Park Service with 33 years of service, thus totaling 53 years, 6 months, and 17 days of service to his country. Shirley continued his dedication to public service by serving in the official capacity as councilman for the Town of Thurmond.
Not all of Shirley’s early life experiences were pleasant. Shirley’s grandson wrote in a tribute, “… I honestly think he tried his absolute best to rewire his brain and push away the demons, and I think he did a damn good job.” We all agree. It's obvious Shirley passed along the very best of his wisdom and goodness to his family.
As a teenager, Shirley attended the Oak Hill Baptist Church where he sang in the choir. And although Shirley loved everything about dogs, antique cars, intently following the stock market, an evening at the Cold Spot or stopping by the Oak Hill Wendy’s after a nice Sunday church service, he mostly loved his people. Most of all, he loved his wife of 21 years, Sharon, also a former National Park Service employee who retired from the United States Department of Interior in Washington, D.C. Shirley and Sharon shared a home together along the New River.
During the past week, the family has been overwhelmed with stories about the man with endless generosity and his passion to help people who he knew just needed a small break in life, like he once did. Shirley held himself to the highest of standards, and he expected no less from the ones he loved.
He is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Shelby Gene Burgess Blake.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memory include his loving wife, Sharon Higginbotham Blake; son, Christopher Blake; daughter, Kimberly Blake Diamond (Larry); grandchildren, Jonathan Diamond, Michael Harshbarger (Aaron), Saylem Blake and Breya Blake; great-grandchildren, Cole and Reed Harshbarger; brother, Charles “Chuck” Blake (Sally); a former special spouse, Janice Knepp; Danielle Crouch, mother of Christopher’s children; a niece, Jessica; and his furry companions whom he loved dearly, Cricket, Gunny, and Sadie Mae. Shirley is also now reunited with his former furry companions, Trixie, Pooh Pooh, Pearl, as well as a duck named Orville. That’s another great story.
Shirley had so many different “pods” of people he loved. A few of his special friends that will keep his spirit alive are Sonny Perry, Ronnie Ashmore, Barry and Leanne Massey, Dave Bragg, Brandon Shaw, and his extra special circle of friends of the Town of Thurmond. Shirley also loved the time he shared on Monday nights at the Beckley Vet Center, where he would gather along with his fellow veterans for what Shirley affectionately referred to as his Monday night “nut class.”
A memorial service was held April 29 at the Oak Hill Baptist Church, Oak Hill, with Pastor Sam Blaylock and Pastor Shane Goins officiating. The family was joined by his friends in a celebration of life at the Dunglen Shelter, Thurmond, following the service.
One of Shirley’s passions was to assist other Veterans obtain service benefits. The family requests memorial donations be considered to VFW 7695, Attn: Mitch Carte, 3024 Sunday Road, Hico WV, 25854.
Shirley’s final life journey will conclude at Arlington National Cemetery, where he recently stood in awe, and said, “This is where I want to end up, maybe I’ll finally find peace.” Godspeed Shirley.
Online condolences may be sent a www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Ralph Edward Blevins
Ralph Edward Blevins, 76, of Piney View, passed away May 4, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Ralph was born on April 12, 1947, in Cunard, son of the late William Calvin (Babe) Blevins and Cleo Oma Hurst Blevins.
Ralph was a yard clerk and dispatcher for CSX railroad, from which he retired after 41 years.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, sports, and working outdoors. Ralph never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his four brothers, Ezra Blevins, Gerald Blevins, Rodney Blevins and Harley Blevins; and three sisters, Christine Kincaid, Eleanor Forren and Lennie “Jean” Blake.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 18 years, Sharon Blevins; his two stepsons, John (Kristie) Alexander and Michael (Kathy) Alexander; three grandchildren, Keylie Alexander, Kourtney Alexander and Jacoby Alexander; three sisters, Julia Mallet, Alliene (Norris) Johnson and Darleen (Mike) Willis; two brothers, Henry (Barbra) Blevins and Rondal “Winky” (Arlene) Blevins; and a host of nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.
Funeral services were held May 9 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, Oak Hill, with Pastor Bill Gillman officiating, and burial following in High Lawn Memorial Park.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Lorraine Margaret Bowles
Lorraine Margaret Bowles, 73, of Edmond, passed away May 9, 2023.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1949 in Edmond, the daughter of the late Aaron Ray Carver and Geraldine Margaret Pennington Carver.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Noka Rhodes and Janet Neff; and a brother, Aaron L. Carver.
Lorraine was a member of the Sunday Road Baptist Church of Hico.
She worked as a licensed practical nurse for many years.
She loved collecting angels, snowmen and lion figurines.
She was happy about being a Christian and loved to study the Bible (Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness. Isaiah 41:10).
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of 49 years, Rev. Donald R. Bowles; sons, Kenneth Bowles of Crossville, Tennessee, Donald R. Bowles II and Jamie of Edmond; sisters, Loray Willis of Oak Hill and Sherry Legg of Victor; grandchildren, Alexis, Jacob, Brooklyn and Kaitlyn; and extended family and friends.
Service was May 15 at Sunday Road Baptist Church, Hico, with Pastor Eugene Kinder, Pastor John Stiles and Pastor Allen Donaldson officiating. Burial followed at Bowles Family Cemetery, Edmond.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., of Ansted.
Charles Lee Brubaker
Charles Lee Brubaker, 73, of Fayetteville, passed away on May 18, 2023.
Born on July 4, 1949, at Oak Hill, he was the son of the late James Martin Brubaker and Stella Alma Jarrell Brubaker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Joseph Wayne “Joe” Brubaker, James Brubaker and William Claude “Reuben” Brubaker.
Left to cherish many happy memories his brothers, Walter Brubaker and Michael “Micky” Brubaker; a sister, Ailene Elliott; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Charles graduated from Oak Hill High School and then enlisted in the United States Army.
After completing his service to his country, he worked several jobs including at a shipyard, at the Department of Highways, and he was a certified electrician.
Charles enjoyed spending his time golfing, engaging in outdoor events, and watching Cincinnati Bengals football. Charles loved his family and would do anything for anybody.
The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Wallis Franklin “Mike” Carmichael Jr.
Wallis Franklin “Mike” Carmichael Jr., 68, passed away on April 28, 2023 at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his father, brother and a sister.
He was born on Oct. 18, 1954 in McRoss.
He was a graduate of Nuttall High School.
Mike retired from Lynk, Inc. in Springfield, Missouri. Upon retirement, he returned home to help care for family members.
He had many talents, including gardening, his ability to fix anything, and most of all he will be remembered for his loving care of his brother, father and mother. He was loved and respected by all who knew him. He will be missed.
Survivors include his mother, Ann Hefner Carmichael; son, Michael Carmichael; brother, Stephen Carmichael; and extended family and friends.
Per his request, his body was donated to the Osteopathic School of Lewisburg.
Memorial service was held May 21 at Hilton Village Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc. of Rainelle.
Gloria Mae Carr
Gloria Mae Moore Carr, age 93, of Smithers, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on May 2, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at home, after a short illness and is now singing in that heavenly choir.
She was born Jan. 3, 1930, in Syracuse, New York.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas Boyd Carr Sr.; as well as her parents, Bailey and Grace Moore of Cannelton; infant brother, Jerry Lee Moore; her sisters, Beulah Jackson of Pratt and Jean Jenkins of Cannelton; and brothers-in-law, Glen Jackson of Pratt and James M. Jenkins of Cannelton.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a dear friend to so many. Most importantly, she was a Christian and a mighty prayer warrior.
She was an active member of Montgomery Baptist Church for many, many years, where she was a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir and served on numerous committees.
She also was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Gloria is survived by her children, Thomas (Tommy) Carr Jr. of Smithers and Anna Marie (John H.) Hancock of Mount Carbon; granddaughter, Erika Dawn Carr of Charleston; and four great-grandchildren, Dylan Thomas Carr and Dominic Michael Carr of Mount Carbon, and Destiny Alexis Scott and Brea Jewell Scott of Deepwater.
She is also survived by her siblings and spouses, John “Bud” and Shirley Moore of Hansford, Larry Moore of Montgomery and Gary and Mary Moore of Fayetteville; and a host of nieces, nephews and countless friends.
A special heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff of HospiceCare and her nurse, Stacey Jarrett. Also to Dr. Jagannath and his staff for their love and care throughout the years.
The service celebrating her life was held May 11 at Montgomery Baptist Church with Rev. C.J. Rider and Rev. Lee Swor officiating. A graveside service was held May 12 at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, for the immediate family.
Memorial donations may be sent to Montgomery Baptist Church, PO Box 1105, Montgomery, WV 25136.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Owen William Cox Jr.
We are privileged and honored to tell you about the life of our wonderful father.
Owen William Cox Jr., age 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2023, in Denver, Colorado.
He was born in Lewisburg to Owen William Cox Sr. and Eleanor Lawton Cox on Dec. 6, 1933.
He graduated from Mount Hope High School. He attended college at Marshall University where he received his bachelor’s degree. He later went on to earn his master’s degree from Georgetown University.
Owen’s passion was NASCAR racing. He loved all things cars! He owned Price Chevrolet in the late 1950s, as well as being a race car sponsor of a local Beckley driver, Paul Prince. His passion drove him to visit many race car tracks across the United States while sprinkling his love of racing and history along the way to his children.
On June 28, 1958, Owen married his wife, Alicia Ann, in a large ceremony at First United Methodist Church in Beckley. He and Ann moved to Maryland in the early 1960s. He became an elementary school teacher in inner-city Washington, D.C. and remained in the Maryland area for the next 25 years.
In the 1980s he retired from teaching and moved back to Beckley. He left Beckley in the early 1990s and moved to Jacksonville, Florida with his wife. He spent his final years in Denver, Colorado.
Owen is survived by his two children, Owen W. Cox III of California and Alicia Cox Seitz of Denver, his daughters-in-law, Yvonne Cox and Laura Seitz; and three grandchildren, Kaito, Weston and Alexandra. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with his final wishes, he was cremated.
A memorial was held May 6 to celebrate the life of Mr. Owen Cox at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel in Oak Hill.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mr. Carmen D’Angelo
Mr. Carmen D’Angelo, 83, of Derry Hale, passed away May 7, 2023, following a long illness.
Carmen was born on Oct. 9, 1939, son of the late Jim and Lucille D’Angelo of Oswald.
Carmen spent many years of his life surface mining in West Virginia.
In addition to his parents, Carmen is preceded in death by his “twin” brother,” Vincent Menei, and younger brothers, Jim “Pee Wee” D’Angelo and Nick D’Angelo.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Mary D’Angelo; and his children, Vincent D’Angelo and his wife, Teresa, of Victor, New York, and Nicole Duncan and her husband, Adam, of Richmond, Virginia. Carmen was the proud grandfather of three wonderful grandsons, Andrew D’Angelo and his wife, Elisabeth, Alex D’Angelo and Vincent Duncan; and his sister, Carmen Marie D’Angelo of Oak Hill.
Funeral service was held May 11 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Oak Hill. Burial immediately followed at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
The family requests memorial donations be sent to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Oak Hill.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Samuel Lowell Davis
Samuel Lowell Davis, 82, passed away peacefully at home in the arms of the love of his life, Carol on May 10, 2023.
Sam was a family man who put God first, then family and then country. Everyone who knew him loved and respected him. He was a patriotic man who served in the Army right out of high school, a true and devout Patriot.
He also loved the outdoors and spent most of his free time in the woods hunting, or fishing at the river. His wife Carol, whitetail bucks, spring gobblers, and catfish made his world go round.
He demanded the best of himself in every aspect of life. As a husband, father, craftsman, and Christian, he settled for nothing less than all he had. He worked hard all his life as a master welder/fabricator in the coalfields and beyond, and enjoyed building things in his workshop at home. He was a true craftsman in every sense of the word.
Sam, who was born July 26, 1940, was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Riley Davis and Rosie Mae Davis; a brother, Roy (Buck) Davis; and a sister, Beulah (Bootie) Secrist.
Those left to cherish his memory are wife Carol and three sons, Dan, Jeff and Matt (Brandi); and his brother, Jim Davis (Karen). Sam had 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and was adored by all. We also want to mention Sam’s best friend since first grade, Joe Jones.
Services were conducted by Pastor Daniel Bennett on May 16 at Lookout Baptist Church. Burial followed at Jennette Cemetery beside the church with military funeral honors by the WV National Guard.
Please make memorial donations to HospiceofsouthernWV.org.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., of Ansted.
Calvin Parker Fenton
On May 14, 2023, Calvin Parker Fenton, age 53, was called to heaven and went to walk with the angels. He passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at his home in Kincaid.
Born in Erie, Pennsylvania, Calvin loved being outdoors and had a passion for camping, hunting and fishing. He also loved his Mom’s pineapple upside-down cake.
Calvin was a proud father and is survived by his son, Blake Fenton. He Is also survived by his loving mother, Patricia Dawson; sisters, Lisa Nichols, Kimberly Fenton, Tracy Satterfield and Belinda Berry; and brothers Daniel Fenton, Kenny Fenton, Tony Fenton and Eugene Fenton.
Calvin was preceded in death by father, Calvin Parker Fenton Sr.
Visitation for friends was May 16 at Tyree Funeral Home Chapel in Oak Hill.
Memorial donations are welcome at GoFundMe: #1 Fundraising Platform for Crowdfunding for Calvin Fenton at https://www.gofundme.com/f/i-lost-my-son-on-mothers-day
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Dorothy Lee Foster
Dorothy Lee Foster, 91, of Cedar Grove, transcended from her earthly home to her heavenly home on May 12, 2023, after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ira and Erma Caldwell; husband, Merwin “Snookie” Foster; sister, Freda Alice Daniels; and grandchildren, Jerri Michele Foster, Michael Wayne Foster and Jessica Marie Foster.
Leaving behind to cherish her memory are sons, Dickey (Cheryl) Foster of Nitro and Jerry (Becky) Foster of Scott Depot; daughters, Erma (Jimmy) Pauley of Foster and Eleanor (Johnny) Campbell of Cedar Grove; sister, Patsy Chambers of Danville; seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews plus many friends.
Dorothy was a loving mother and wife whose main concern was taking care of her family. She was a stay at home wife and mother until later on in years. After her husband became disabled, she worked at various jobs, but the one she was most proud of was working at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division. She started in the Housekeeping Department and later on worked in the Labor and Delivery Department where she was able to watch some of her grandchildren enter this world. When CAMC opened Women’s and Children’s Hospital, she retired.
After retirement she and Snookie spent their days taking care of one of their great-grandchildren while his mother and father worked.
The family would like to thank everyone who offered any type of comfort in our most difficult time. We would also like to thank the staff at Hubbard Hospice House West for taking such great care and compassion shown our mother.
The funeral service and visitation were at Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, on May 16.
Pastors Peggy Larck and Jerrold Hamrrick conducted the service with the internment at Kanawha Valley Memory Gardens, Glasgow.
The family asks that you make a donation to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Online condolences may be made at www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Iris Marie Carpenter Hitt Hudnall Foutt
Iris Marie Carpenter Hitt Hudnall Foutt, 79, of Poca, formerly of Glasgow, passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on April 24, 2023.
She was born on May 9, 1943, at Eskdale on Cabin Creek. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Lillian Carpenter.
Iris was also preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Anna Marie Price, and husbands, JD Hitt, Clinton Robert “Bubby” Hudnall and Ronald Foutt; along with two sisters and three brothers.
She was a wonderful mother, wife and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Patty Lane, and her husband, Tom, of Poca; son, Carl Hitt of Glasgow; two brothers, Kenneth Carpenter and his wife, Judy, of Grantsville and Ronald Carpenter of Glasgow; her beloved grandson, Nathan Price and his wife, Kailey, and her great-granddaughter, Brianna Marie Price; and a host of nieces and nephews and dear lifelong friends, Lew Mollett of Glasgow and Connie Summers of Charleston.
A gathering of family and friends was followed by a memorial service May 9 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove, with Rev. Gordon Killion Jr. officiating.
Clarence William Frazier Sr.
Clarence William Frazier Sr., 80, of Page, passed away May 4, 2023 at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill.
Born July 23, 1942 in Kincaid, he was the son of the late Clarence M. Frazier and Luvada Robinson Reising.
Clarence was a proud 1960 Collins High School graduate.
He worked and retired after 20 years as a semi-truck driver. Mr. Frazier loved working on cars and racing them, and he especially loved to travel.
He is preceded in death by son, Ricky L. Frazier; sister, Bessie Allen; and brothers, Charles Joe Frazier and Gene Reising.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memory include his loving sons, Jackie Wayne Frazier and fiancée Rebecca Sizemore and Clarence W. Frazier Jr. (Krystal); granddaughters, Whitney Rose (Matt), Gina Blong (Ronnie) and Aundrea Frazier; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers, Henry, Marvin and Arnold Tyke Frazier.
Funeral service was May 10 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Dr. Emmitt Patterson officiating. Burial followed at Kincaid Cemetery in Kincaid.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Reva Ann Randolph Good
Reva Ann Randolph Good, age 76, went home to be with the Lord May 1, 2023, after a recurrence of cancer. She was surrounded by her family.
Reva was born Nov. 18, 1946. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Alva Randolph and Virginia Randolph; her brother, Gene Randolph; and her sister, Brenda Randolph.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerry Good; her son, Brian, and his son, Fletcher; her son, Stephen, and his daughter, Adelaide; her daughter, Stephanie, and her husband, Jason Sargent, and their children, Carson, Drew and Ginny; her brother, Mike (Nancy) Randolph; and her sister, Sharon (Bobby) Ratliff.
She loved her children and her five grandchildren dearly. Many days were spent playing games at the Good home as Reva was always planning one step ahead.
She enjoyed quilting, gardening and working on her beautiful flowers. She also enjoyed cooking for family and friends as her pizza nights were always a big hit with the kids. We all have wonderful memories of her. We all were lucky to have an incredible Mom. She will be missed dearly.
Visitation was May 5 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Funeral service was May 6 at Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley, with Steve Rhodes officiating.
Private burial was in Fairplain Cemetery, Fairplain.
Robert Eugene “Gene” Goodwin
Robert Eugene “Gene” Goodwin, 77, of East Bank, went home to be with the Lord suddenly after an accident on May 8, 2023.
Born May 12, 1945 in Charleston, he was the son of the late Virgil Lee Goodwin and Ruth Elizabeth Koch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Vernon and Walt.
Gene was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Goodwin of East Bank; children, Angie (Rick) Jones of Walton, Doug (Jessie) Goodwin of Eagle River, Alaska, and Adam (Olivia) Goodwin of Huntington; brothers, Jimmy and Mike (Frances); grandchildren, Ashley (Michael) Nunley, Preston (Kylie) Jones, Rheannon Jones, Christopher (Jean), Shawn, Caleb, Kalila, Xavier, Charis, Isaiah, Eliana, Aletheia, Judah and Isha Goodwin; and great-grandchildren, Noah, Gavin, Liam, Cullen, Darla, Demi, Darci, Augustus and Lorraine.
Funeral services were held May 15 at Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank. Burial followed at Montgomery Memorial Park in London.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pryorfh.com
Arrangements by Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.
Hazel Marie White Gray
Hazel Marie White Gray peacefully passed away April 28, 2023, knowing she was deeply loved by her family.
She was born to Homer Owen White and Caroline Sue McKinney of Summersville on Aug. 13, 1928. Hazel was a beloved daughter, sister, mother and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, James Walter McKinney Sr., Charles Junior White, Pauline Music, Sylvia Jean Hughes and Betty Ann Morris; and her granddaughter, Miranda Marie Hypes Toler.
Hazel is survived by her sister, Anna Mae Dorsey of Summersville; her daughter, Mary Shortridge of Mt. Lookout; her son, Daniel Gray of Dixie; and grandchildren, LaDonna, Jeremy and Brandon, along with seven great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and two great-great-great-grandchildren.
Hazel loved being a homemaker. She dedicated her life to her family and her Christian faith. She will be remembered for her caring soul and her beautiful singing. Those who knew Hazel will also remember her for the amazing peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and her fried potatoes.
Graveside services was held May 4 at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Summersville, where she was laid to rest.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Pamela “Pam” Sue Hall
Pamela “Pam” Sue Hall, 62, of Oak Hill, passed away April 24, 2023, at CAMC Memorial.
Pam was born to the late Jewel Drumheller in Charleston on June 13, 1960. Pam enjoyed shopping, cooking, and going on rides to Thurmond.
She loved being a wife, mother and playing with her puppies. In addition to her mother, Pam is preceded in death by her brother, Gary Crosswhite. Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 45 years, Mike Hall; three children, Brittany Hall, Michael Hall II and Stephanie Hall; and five grandchildren, Michael Coleman, Dylan Peters, Maverick Peters, Elizabeth Thompson and Mykayla Thompson. In keeping with Pam’s wishes, she will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Maxwell Harry Hill Jr.
Maxwell Harry Hill Jr., 69, of Mount Carbon, passed away May 13, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. Maxwell was born on March 31, 1954, in Montgomery.
He was a 1972 graduate of Montgomery High School in Montgomery.
Maxwell spent his 50-year career at Alloy Plant (Elkem Metals) in Alloy as an upstanding union member and board member of Alloy Federal Credit Union. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Maxwell and Katherine Ann Hill; and daughter, Misty Hill Rucker.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife of 44 years, Debbie; sons, Trey (Kathryn) of Mount Carbon, Jason (Lindsey) of Pinch and Justin (Stephanie) of Morgantown; 10 grandchildren; and five loving sisters, Karen Lawson of Morgantown, Dr Makie Ann Mason (Okey) of Spring Texas, Jerri Lively (Dave) of Bristol, Virginia, Sherri Hill of Indiana and Michelle Hill of Anniston, Alabama. Services were held at Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston. Visitation was held on May 18. Funeral service was May 19, Pastor Gary H. Tucker of the Hughes Creek Community Church officiating. Burial followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Roger Lee Hindle
Roger Lee Hindle, 93, of Shrewsbury, passed away May 9, 2023 at HospiceCare CAMC.
He was a retired conductor for Conrail Railroad and a United States Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean War.
Roger was a member of the Belle Presbyterian Church, Salina Masonic Lodge #27 and a member of the Beni Kedem Shrine. He was a great friend and neighbor.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Mary Lou Hindle; parents, David and Cora Belcher Hindle; and four brothers and a sister.
Surviving are his son, Matthew David and his wife, Mary Lou Hindle, of Indian Trail, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Elinor Midkiff of Belle; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held May 13 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Denny Dodson and Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Interment was held May 15 in Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Please visit the website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com, to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Arrangements by Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Lina Mae Hodge
Lina Mae Hodge, 86, of Shrewsbury, passed away May 2, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following a short illness.
She was a retired cook for Kanawha County Schools and a member of the Shrewsbury Church of God.
Preceding her in death were her husband, William Hodge Sr.; sons, Paul Hodge and Robert Hodge; daughter, Lois Hodge Foster; parents, Thomas and Ollie Akers Grubb; brother, John Grubb; and sister, Reva Jackson.
Surviving are her son, William Hodge Jr. (Terri) of Shrewsbury; sisters, Thelma Petry, Sue Foster and Lavonne Salmons; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held May 6 at Shrewsbury Church of God with Bishop Bartholomew Perry officiating. Interment followed in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Please visit the website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com, to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Arrangements by Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Chelsie Lynn Horrocks
Chelsie Lynn Horrocks passed away unexpectedly on April 26, 2023 at the young age of 31 years old after a long battle with cancer.
Chelsie was born on Oct. 24, 1991 in Beckley, daughter of Cheryl Rinehart and David Horrocks.
Chelsie graduated from Valley High School in 2010 and went on to become a respiratory therapist, which she was very passionate about.
She later met the love of her life, Josh Nuckols, and got married Dec. 31, 2021.
Chelsie is survived by her parents, Cheryl Rinehart and David (Chassity) Horrocks; husband, Josh Nuckols; brother, Jordan Horrocks, and stepbrother, Jackson Young; aunts and uncles, Tommy and Danielle Horrocks, Eric and Christal Brown and Mike and Julie Horrocks; cousins, Zach (Brooklyn) Horrocks, Wrenlee Horrocks, Alexa Horrocks, Landon Brown, Makenna Brown, Katelyn (Collin) Carte, Makayla (Austin) Lanham, and Oaklynn Lanham; grandparents, Bob and Linda Rinehart and Kenneth and Patsy Horrocks; sister-in-law, Jacklyn Nuckols; nephew, Cayson Nuckols; mother-in-law, Susan Nuckols; grandparents-in-law, Mitch and Ava Nuckols; and best friends, Mallory Cox, Emily Donato and Haley Mitchell.
Chelsie will always be remembered as someone who was caring, giving, and selfless. She always had a smile on her face and laugh that was contagious to everyone who had the privilege of meeting her.
Chelsie was such a fighter and so strong no matter what was thrown at her. She was one of a kind, the type of person who had an impact on everyone she knew. She will be missed dearly by so many friends and family.
Visitation, followed by a funeral service for Chelsie, were held April 30 at Bell Creek Baptist Church, Dixie, with Pastor Shane Wynn officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.
Pennington-Smith is honored to be serving the Horrocks family.
Patsy Ann Hypes
Patsy Ann Hypes, 86 years young, of Hico, gained her wings and joined the Lord on May 22, 2023.
Patsy was born on Oct. 24, 1936, to the late Jarrett and Louie Ramsey. She was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.
Patsy was loyal and faithful to her husband, Darrell, her sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Patsy was known for her shy but witty nature. She loved working puzzles and watching gameshows. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Darrell Hypes of Hico; sons, Robert Helms of Hico, David Hypes and wife Marilyn of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Danny Hypes and wife Loretta and Eugune Hypes and wife Regina, all of Hico; a brother, John Ramsey of Amelia, Virginia; also surviving are several grandchildren, nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.
Services will be Sunday, May 28 at Wallace & Wallace, Ansted, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Pat Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Legg Cemetery on Stringtown Road. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace of Ansted.
Deborah “Debbie” Jones
Deborah “Debbie” Jones, 70, of Winona, died April 27, 2023 at her home.
She was the daughter of Norval and Dorothy Lynch Pyatt.
Deborah spent 47 years of her life with her best friend. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her flowers, her dogs, and spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 47 years, Junior Ray Jones; son, Michael (Elizabeth) Jones; daughters, Stephany (Chad) Hartman, April (Chuck) Shuff and Jerri (Wayne) Workman; sister, Jewell (Robert) Ellis; brothers, Roy Pyatt and William “Billy” Pyatt; grandchildren, Megan (Josh), Marissa (Josh), Mackenzie, Matthew, Will, Hunter, Nicholas, Katelyn, Gabriel, Jaxson, Joseph, Alex and Holden; and great-grandchild, Addison.
Graveside services were May 2 at Jennette Cemetery in Lookout with Pastor Mike Anderson officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted, is in charge of arrangements.
Drema Kay Keeney
Drema Kay Keeney, 28, of Victor, entered into Heaven’s Gate on May 11, 2023.
She was born Oct. 13, 1994, daughter of Marilyn and Rufus Keeney.
She is already tremendously missed by surviving members of the family including her wife, Dana Metz; her mother and father, Marilyn and Rufus Keeney; her brother, Brandon Mullins; aunt, Jo Cooper (Jay Cooper); uncle, Dennis Thorne (Lisa Thorne); uncle, Timothy Scott Thorne and Nathan Whitney several cousins; aunt, Cathy Skaggs; The Martin family, Carey, June, Bobby, Karri (Sissy) and Samantha, Rachel Willis and Drema Reed. Drema left behind several friends, including childhood friends, Samantha Martin, Shannon Billups Critchley, Bridgette Cooper, Maggie Shrewsbury, Cierra Hawver Walls, Siera Brewer Scarbro, Josh Johnson and many more.
Drema was greeted in heaven by her maternal grandparents, Parley and Tina Thorne; aunt, Kelly Kay Thorne; cousin, James David Thorne; paternal, Sylvia Mae Hornsby and Rufus Lee Keeney; aunt and uncle, Dian and Daniel Paura; uncle, Warren Keeney; seven other uncles; and cousin, Patrick Baker.
Drema was a child of God and was baptized at Sunday Road Baptist Church. Drema loved and cherished her family and friends. She was an outdoors enthusiast; she loved all things related to nature. She enjoyed exploring God’s country. She was happy camping, fishing, 4-wheeling, mushrooming, ginsenging with her dad, catching frogs, shooting basketball, swimming, just about anything outdoors she was down for. Drema was fearless to most things but spiders.
Her fighting spirit, fierce love, and tender concern for those around her will be dearly missed.
Drema had the personality and natural charisma to make friends no matter the situation, and her laugh was infectious to everyone around her. She was the life of the room.
Drema was a woman with a simple taste of T-shirts and sweatpants, but boy did she love her shoes.
She was a truly great woman whose impact will be forever felt by her family, and friends that love her dearly. Her passing left an unfillable gap in the hearts of her loved ones. Her smile, laugh and voice will forever be engraved in the hearts of her loved ones.
Service was May 17 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted, with Pastor Allen Donaldson and Mr. Jay Cooper officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., of Ansted.
Byron Carroll Kincaid
Byron Carroll Kincaid, 86, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2023.
Carroll was a member of Kincaid United Methodist Church of Kincaid, a graduate of the Collins High School Class of 1955, an Air Force Veteran, and a 1969 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), Richmond, Virginia.
He was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees, the WVU Mountaineers, and sports in general.
His hobbies included bowling and collecting baseball cards.
Carroll was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos “Todd” and Minnie Kincaid of Kincaid; his sister, Shirley Dawn Walker of Woodbury, Minnesota; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Kincaid of Fayetteville.
Carroll is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Joyce B. Kincaid; his loving children, Daniel Kincaid of Richmond, Virginia, Scott (Rose) Kincaid and Crystal (John) Lewis of Mechanicsville; his grandchildren, Matthew and Rachel Kincaid, and Hannah Lewis; his brother, Douglas L. Kincaid of Fayetteville; his sister, Judy (Bob) Fischer of Oak Hill; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carroll retired after 39 years as supervisor of the Nomex Division of Dupont in Richmond.
A memorial service was held May 17 at Monaghan Funeral Home, Mechanicsville. Interment will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial donations should be sent to a charity of your choice.
Sharon Rose Kirk
Sharon Rose Kirk, 73, of Glasgow, passed away on May 14, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 19, 1949, in Montgomery, and graduated from Montgomery High School.
She obtained a master’s degree in nursing and spent her career as a nurse.
Sharon enjoyed walking, camping, shopping, watching her beloved Mountaineers, going to church, and traveling wherever required to watch her grandchildren in their various sporting events. She was an exceptional mother, proud grandmother, and loyal friend to so many.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Kim Sears; two daughters, Tara Ford and Amber Kirk; son-in-law, Billy Ford; brother, Randy Brown; sister-in-law, Brenda Brown; four grandchildren, Kirk, Kathryn, Audrey and Owen Jennings; and so many friends she loved like family.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Richard Kirk; her parents, Ivan and Billie Brown; and her brother, Steve Brown.
Funeral services were held May 17 at Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, with Pastor Billy Morris officiating. Entombment was at Kanawha Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, immediately following the services.
Memorial donations may be made in Sharon’s honor to Riverside Church of God, PO Box 58, Glasgow, WV, 28621, or to the National Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Betsy Ann Lesher
Betsy Ann Lesher, 61, of Lansing, passed away May 14, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born March 22, 1962, in Compton, California, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Faye Sweet Dixon.
Mrs. Lesher adored her grandchildren, loved her family, enjoyed primitives and decorating her home for the different seasons.
In addition to her parents, two brothers, Ronald Dixon and Monty Dixon; and a sister, Tammy Ford, also preceded her in death.
She will be missed by her loving husband of 43 years, Dennis; daughter, Chasity; son, Chad (Michelle) and her grandsons, Levi, Aidan and Nate; along with numerous special friends and family. She was “Nana” to Madison, Anyah, Aryiel and Everliegh as well.
A funeral service for Mrs. Lesher was May 17 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Delmas Wolfe officiating. Burial followed in Restlawn Memory Gardens.
Those wishing to extend their condolences many do so by visiting www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Edna Elizabeth Swafford Lofton
Edna Elizabeth Swafford Lofton, affectionately known as “Susie,” was born May 14, 1951 in Knoxville, Tennessee and went to be with her Lord on April 25, 2023 after a lengthy illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John H. Swafford II and Gladys V. Arp Howell, and her siblings, Jim McDowell, Polly Morris, Madia Green, Nancy Bohmer, Flora Gilliland and Earl McDowell.
She is survived by a sister, Margaret Miolen of Cleveland, Tennessee; a brother, John H. Swafford III of Niota, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews. Also, two daughters, Kami Lofton and Wanda (Brian) Weathers, both of Cleveland, Tennessee; and four grandchildren, Savannah, Andrew, Brandon and Whitney, all of Cleveland, Tennessee. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 53 years, Walter Lofton, who has been by her side during the last several years of ill health and convalescences. (And also, her special little dog, Buttercup.)
She met Walter in October 1969 and they were married on Feb. 27, 1970.
Susie’s talents and hobbies included painting, sewing (making quilts for missions) and writing, which she did for the church and also for a weekly paper in Cleveland, Tennessee, The Peoples News, and playing the piano, which she did in church until her eyesight would not permit her to play any longer.
She worked for the White Wing Publishing House in Cleveland, Tennessee, where she met her future husband; Magic Chef (who was bought out by Whirlpool), the local hospital in Cleveland, Tennessee, which went through several name changes over the years of her association there, and a few other temporary places.
She stood by her husband as they accepted pastorates of churches in Louisiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. After retirement she moved to West Virginia in 2012 where she gained a wonderful church family, including Kandy Saunders, Paula Sanner, Darlene and Taylor Osborne and family who welcomed them to West Virginia and helped them get settled into their new work for God along with the church family of the Page, West Virginia church.
Funeral service was April 27 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home in Marmet. After the service, the body was transported to Cleveland, Tennessee for burial in the Lee Cemetery in McDonald, Tennessee with a graveside service there arranged by the Companion Funeral Home of Cleveland.
Friends can make a donation in her name to The Church of God/Tabernacle Fund at www.thechurchofgod.org.
William Thomas “Tom” Louisos Sr.
William Thomas “Tom” Louisos Sr., age 79 passed away on May 6, 2023.
Born Aug. 17, 1943 in Clarney, he was the son of the late Paul S. Louisos and Athena Kamits Louisos.
He is preceded in death by wife, Barbara Ann Belvins Louisos; and son, Alexander Louisos.
Tom was a Veteran of the United States National Guard.
He was a business owner, owning and operating Tom’s Hotdog Stand, a staple of the Oak Hill community.
He was a lifetime public servant, serving 22 years as an elected member of the House of Delegates.
He was also a baseball coach for many years.
He is survived by children, William Louisos II (Crystal Benger) and Maria Cuthbertson (Timothy); grandchildren, TJ Louisos, Tyler Louisos, Karli Charles, Kayla Louisos and Tristen Louisos; great-grandchildren, Lexie, Stella, Azyna, Zayne and Aubrey; siblings, Steven Louisos, Frank Louisos and Anna Lee; as well as numerous friends and family.
A visitation was held May 13 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with Bishop Sam Calloway officiating. Burial with military honors followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Jessie Lee Hall Maiuri
Jessie Lee Hall Maiuri, 90, of Summersville, passed away peacefully May 2, 2023, at the Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Jessie was born Aug. 13, 1932, in Hallburg, Clay County, daughter of the late John Bennett and Jennie Bee Hall.
In 1940, she relocated with her family to Glasgow, where she spent the next 60 years before moving to Summersville.
Jessie graduated East Bank High School in 1950 and soon after was wed to her husband of 72 years, Louis Anthony Maiuri of Montgomery.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and led a full life of service to others and her community. She was a Girl Scout Troop Leader for more than six years; logged tens of thousands of hours bathing and swaddling newborns at CAMC Women’s and Children’s Hospital; and later comforted the sick and dying as a Hospice volunteer.
Jessie was also a devout Roman Catholic; a long-time parishioner of both St. Anthony’s Shrine in Boomer and St. John the Evangelist Church in Summersville; and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Lee Wood; a grandson, John Louis Wood; brothers, John, Ivan, Blaine, William Byrne, Leslie and Charles Hall; and sisters, Lela Riffle, Lola Byard, Oleta Cumbridge, Kathleen Riffle, Helen Mollohan, Mary Erickson, Margaret Hines, Virginia McGraw and Norma Winfree Sizemore.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband; daughter, Linda Brown (John T. Hodgen) of Summersville; grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Garrett, Michael Wood, Justin Wood, Lisa Jeffries Perdue and Chad (Saoirse) Wood; and great-grandchildren, Mason, Audrey and Kayleigh Perdue, Cooper Gallagher, Jonah Garrett, and Trent, Thomas, Nora and Coraline Wood.
A mass of Christian burial was conducted May 8 in the St. John’s Catholic Church at Summersville with Father Rene Gerona, S.V.D., officiating. Entombment followed in the Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum at Glasgow.
Friends called May 7 at the Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville.
Arrangements by Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.
Charles Robert Manning
Charles Robert Manning, 91, of Scarbro, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2023 at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley with his family by his side.
Born July 27, 1931 in Burnwell, he was the son of the late Clyde Thomas and Ester Pearl Harless Manning.
Charles was a proud United States Army Veteran, worked in the coal mines and was a member of the Dothan Baptist Church.
Charles enjoyed playing the guitar, eating sweets, and sitting all day watching his Westerns, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Ina Pearl Massey Manning; daughters, Robin Denise Manning and Beverly Ann Bailey; sons, Robert Dean Manning and Jeffery Allen Manning; granddaughter, Rachael Dawn Bailey Meadows; sisters, Mary Giles, Maxine Pennington, Irene Jones, Bonnie Spencer, Louie Arrington and Nellie Saulters; and brothers, Dale Manning, Junior Manning and Cecil Manning.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memory include his three loving daughters, Brinda Sue Willis (William “Bill”), Sandra Kaye Comer (Frank) and Linda Lou McGuffin (Jake); 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Funeral service was May 5 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Jordan Legg officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Billy Ray Murray Sr.
Billy Ray Murray Sr., 73, of Oak Hill, went to be with the Lord on May 15, 2023.
He was born in Derry Hale on April 27, 1950, son of the late Rev. P.J. Murray and Nancy Caudell Murray.
Billy was a member of Salem Road Freewill Baptist Church.
He retired from the UMWA Construction Worker and Mobile Equipment Operator.
He enjoyed time with his friends at McDonald’s, meeting people with a smile, and spending time on his tractor.
In addition to his parents, Billy is preceded in death by 11 siblings.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 43 years, Janice Murray; daughter, Nancy Murray; son, Billy “Chipper” Murray Jr.; three stepchildren, Paula, Angela (Albert) and Richard Lee (Debbie); grandchildren, Mary Beth, Erik (Jennifer), Rabon, T.J., Dustin (Lauren), Christian (Hannah) and Marissa; and great-grandchildren, Raven, Jameson, Elsie and Hudson.
All will gratefully miss Billy, knowing he was a winner either way.
Funeral services were May 21 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel in Oak Hill, with Pastor Bill Gillman officiating. A private burial will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern West Virginia at https://www.hospiceofsouthernwv.org/donate. Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Ray Jennings (Gobel) Newman
Ray Jennings (Gobel) Newman, 87, of Belle, passed away April 27, 2023 at Stonerise Home Health in Charleston, following a dementia-related illness. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.
Ray was honorably discharged after serving as a sailor in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1958 aboard the destroyer USS Corry (DDR-817). He continued his service until 1962 in the reserves.
He was a retired surveyor from the West Virginia State Division of Highways and a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Belle.
Before moving to Belle, he was a long-time member of Mary Virginia Gospel Tabernacle, now known as Cornerstone Community Church, in Malden.
Ray loved working outdoors. Besides cutting grass for himself, he took pride in landscaping at the church as well as taking care of multiple neighborhood lawns for the elderly.
He looked forward to working crossword puzzles every day in the newspaper. He loved watching sports, especially any WVU sports, but the Cincinnati Reds were his favorite baseball team.
Ray also had a humorous and lighthearted side to him and loved to make people laugh.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Earl and Gracie Wendell Newman, and several brothers and sisters, along with several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Surviving are his wife of over 67 years, Betty Atkins Newman; sons, Donnie Newman (Tracy) and Kris Newman (Kesha), all of Belle; daughters, Shirley McCracken (Rick) of Wilmington, North Carolina and Denise Baker (Todd) of Charleston; brother, David Newman of Florida; and sister, Jeannie Heater of Charleston. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ryan Newman (Pam), Travis McCracken (Michelle), Austin Newman (Jenny), Alec Newman, Jacob Newman, Drew Baker, Chance Baker and Jaxon Newman; and great-grandchildren, Isaac and Reece McCracken, Collin Newman and Grayson Newman.
A memorial service was held May 6 at Cornerstone Community Church, formerly Mary Virginia Gospel Tabernacle, of Malden, with Pastor Roy Short officiating.
Please visit fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Bobby Ray Pauley II
Bobby Ray Pauley II, 58, of Cannelton, finished his earthly fight with multiple myeloma on May 13, 2023 and is resting peacefully in the arms of Jesus Christ.
Born on July 24, 1964, in Montgomery, Bobby was the son of Bob and Sandy Pauley of Cannelton. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clara and Chester Pauley and Ethel and Thomas “Wendy” Butcher; and sister-in-law, Melinda Pauley.
Bobby left behind his loving partner and husband of 30 years, Douglas Stacy. He was also survived by his parents, Bob and Sandy Pauley; brother, Jay Pauley; nieces, Kristin, Brooke and Rylee Pauley; nephew, Gage Pauley; great-nieces, Jaylynn and Haddie Adkins; great-nephew, Jensen ‘Cash’ Adkins; and a special sister, Robin Grey.
Bobby was a 1982 graduate of Valley High School and a 1987 graduate from West Virginia Institute of Technology where he pledged into the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity in 1984 and stayed active for the rest of his life.
Bobby was the former vice president at City Insurance Professionals before living out his dream with Doug and moving to Key West where he lived for seven years.
Bobby was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2021 and battled for a year in Key West before moving back home to West Virginia in 2022.
Services were held at O’Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery on May 20. Bobby chose to be cremated. A bereavement dinner was held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Cannelton directly after the services.
Bobby was loved by all who knew him. He had an infectious smile and laugh, an amazing personality, and a special heart. Those of us who knew Bobby were blessed to know the impact he had on this world. He will be truly and dearly missed by all that knew him.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
John Leslie Pearl
John Leslie Pearl, age 93, passed away on Feb. 7, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton in Ohio after a lengthy illness.
He was born Sept. 2, 1929 in Scarbro, the son of Claude L. and Hazel V. Cantley Pearl.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and the Air Force Reserve. He was a parachute rigger while in the Air Force and served as a loadmaster while he served in the Air Force Reserves. He retired from Wright Patterson AFB, Fairborn, Ohio after 35 years. At the time of his retirement he served as the supervisor of the parachute/reupholstery shop.
He was a lifelong bluegrass music enthusiast and attended many bluegrass festivals over the years.
He enjoyed hunting, as well as fishing on the New River.
In retirement, he began a business making harnesses, tie down straps, and multi purpose bags primarily utilized by the mining, railroad and rafting industries. He spent countless hours in his garage at his sewing machine making these items. One of his proudest accomplishments was when he produced and donated bags for the healthcare workers at multiple local hospitals during the Covid pandemic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude L. and Hazel V. Cantley Pearl; wife, Rita Marie Drennen Pearl; and his son, John Michael Pearl.
His survivors include brother, Robert L Pearl; daughters, Ann M. Schommer (Dave) and Denise Pearl Lanning (James); sons, Philip B. Pearl (Mel), Patrick S. Pearl (Eileen) and James T. Pearl (Lisa); grandchildren, Bonnie Pearl Garvin (Charlie), Amie Pearl Thomas (Tony), John A. Pearl (Marina), Jamie Reyes Pearl, Caleb A. Pearl, Lauren M. Trainor, Karen M. Schommer, Steve Schommer (Maggie), Shanna Ross (Kyle), Deidre Dominguez (Christopher), Patrick T. Pearl (Sarah) and Jacob D. Pearl; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service was held at Highlawn Cemetery on May 20.
The family requests, if desired, to make a contribution to the VA Hospital in Beckley, WV.
The family wishes to extend their love and appreciation to longtime caregivers Debbie, Sara, and family, as well as Mike, Kim and Ian, the best neighbors in the world.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Robert (Rob) William Pennington III
Robert (Rob) William Pennington III, 36, of Okeechobee, Florida, passed away April 12, 2023, of natural causes.
He was born in Charleston on May 26, 1986 to Robert William Pennington II and M. Christine Sizemore.
He had been a resident of Ft. Pierce and Okeechobee, Florida, since 2014 coming from Shrewsbury. Rob graduated from Riverside High School in 2004.
Rob was a fun-loving, red-blooded, proud American with a heart of gold.
He loved NASCAR, shooting guns, muddin’ on four-wheelers, country music, practical joking and playing with Macayla and her new pup Daisy, and nieces and nephew Eleanor, Evelyn and Alistair who lovingly called him ‘Rob-Rob.’
He earned a living as an accomplished and skillful welder who was quite proud of ‘dropping dimes’ and hated welding aluminum although much of his work was exactly that.
He is survived by his fiancée, Emily Peterson, and her daughter, Macayla, of Okeechobee; his mother and step-father, Christine and Michael Whiteside of Port St. Lucie; his father, Robert William Pennington II of Shrewsbury; his sister, Sarah Elizabeth Pennington of Boston, Massachusetts; his step-sister, Sarah Slocum of Exeter, New Hampshire; and his grandmother, Moncia Jean Lynch of Malden; as well as a huge and loving extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his grandfathers, E.V. Sizemore and Robert William Pennington, and grandmother, Alice Pennington.
At his request there will be no funeral service. Other arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service. Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.
Patsy Ann Pinson
Patsy Ann Pinson was born on July 30, 1928. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 15, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Georgia Lee of Bentree, and her son, Andrew Lee Nichols of Naples, Florida.
She is survived by her daughters, Jackie (Troy) Taylor of Bentree and Lora Richichi of North Port, Florida; grandchildren, Crystal (Scott) Gibson of Clay, Lance Taylor of Bentree, Kyla (Aaron) Nichols of St. Albans, Heather (Jonathan) Blocker of Tallahassee, Florida, Charssi (Evan) DeVore of Tampa, Florida, Andrew Nichols Jr. of North Port, Florida, Marc Nichols of Naples, Florida, Ashley (Amado) Rosas of Hobart, Indiana, Angela Nichols of Tampa and Kim (Billy) Sacchetti of Boston, Massachusetts; great-grandchildren, Trenton Gibson, Morgandy Nichols, Noah Devore, Fox Blocker, Christina Giardina, Joseph Giardina, Marc Giardina, Cierra Daubitz, Nicole Sacchetti and John Sacchetti; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Patsy was a 1947 graduate of Clay County High School.
She retired from General Motors in Rochester, New York.
Patsy was a devoted Christian and member of the Bentree Community Church. She loved her family and her church family very much. Her life was a blessing, and her memory is our treasure.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Patsy Ann Pinson will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 at the Bentree Community Church, with Pastor Mike Holcomb officiating.
Phyllis Carol Rogers
Phyllis Carol Rogers, 83, of Marmet, passed away at CAMC Memorial Hospital on May 12, 2023. Carol, the daughter of the late Ernest C. Rogers and Georgia Rogers, was born on Aug. 10, 1939, in Deepwater.
She was retired from Big Star Grocery Store and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.
Carol is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Twila Rogers-Neil; her stepmother, Betty Jo Rogers; and brother, Jerry Rogers.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Richard Keith Hughart and Taylor Nicole Ruggieri; great-grandson, Richard Ross Hughart; son-in-law, David Neil; sisters, Nancy Karen “Petie” Whitlock of North Ridgeville, Ohio and Eva Ann Miller (Kevin) of Kimberly; brothers, Raymond Kelley (Bernice) of Poca and Ernest C. Rogers Jr. of Deepwater; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of Carol’s life was held May 19 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Charles Fizer officiating.
The family would like to thank the Hospice Care Center at CAMC Memorial Hospital for the care they provided to Carol.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Isaac Shawkey
Isaac Shawkey, 77, of Fayetteville, passed away May 17, 2023.
Isaac was born on Sept. 10, 1947, son of the late Alphonso Shawkey and Lula Shawkey.
He is survived by his sister, Opal McCallister; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Raymond Hollifreld and Brenda Suttle.
In keeping with Isaac’s wishes, he will be cremated. No services are scheduled currently.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jeannette Anastasia Skaggs
Jeannette Anastasia Skaggs, 64, of Corliss, died May 6, 2023 in Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Skaggs; and a brother, A.J. Skaggs.
Jeannette worked in health care as a caregiver.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Barbara (Eugene) Cline; son, Mathew (Brittany) Skaggs; sisters, Christine, Sharon and Natasha; brother, Henry; grandchildren, Colby, Adam, Blake, Hayln, Emily, Gavin and Bentley; mother, Linda Maxwell; and companion, Larry Patton.
Service was May 10 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted. Burial followed at Skaggs Cemetery, Russellville.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., of Ansted.
Charles Jennings Smith
Charles Jennings Smith, 69, of Oak Hill, passed away May 16, 2023, at Raleigh General Hospital.
Charles was born on Sept. 21, 1953, to Loretha McKinney Smith and Jennings Smith.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and Ralph Smith; granddaughters, Stacey Nicole Mickles and Sarah and Brooklyn Pettry; and grandson, Christopher Allen Hayes.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 46 years, Carol Smith; daughters, Vicki Smith, April Smith (Robert Williams) and Misty Dangerfield (James Dangerfield); sons, Bruce Treadway (Melba Walker) and James Giles (April Giles); brother, Stanley “Wayne” Smith; sisters, Frances Pauley (Robert), Ruth Proskin and Alveda Powell; grandchildren, Nicole Williams, twins Brianna and Janiya Smith, Shyanne and Jaelyn Walker, Landon Treadway, Corey and Cameron Smith, Jason, Julian, Mackenzie and James Jr. Giles; and stepchildren, Tonya Burns (Sam Burns) and her two children, Angel O’Dell and her four children, and Tiffany Bernett and her four children.
A private service will be held at High Lawn Funeral Home.
The family is asking for assistance with Charles’ funeral expenses to be made to High Lawn Funeral Home by calling the funeral home at 304-469-3283, in person, or by mail at High Lawn Funeral Home, 1435 E. Main St., Oak Hill, WV 25901.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sherman Bruce Smith
Sherman Bruce Smith, age 68, of Fayetteville, passed away April 22, 2023.
He was born July 19, 1954.
In keeping with his wishes, Sherman will be cremated and there will not be any services.
Friends may leave online condolences by visiting www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com
Jerry Lee Snyder
Jerry Lee Snyder, age 30, of Smithers, died April 25, 2023. He leaves behind his Dad and Mom, two PawPaws and close friends of the family. There will not be any visitation or service.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Raymond Gage Stewart
Raymond Gage Stewart, 32, left this earth May 9, 2023 suddenly and unexpectedly in his home in Bell Creek.
While his family and friends are shocked and heartbroken by his sudden passing, they are thankful for his life. Gage was a huge kind-hearted soul who loved the simple things in life and loved his family and friends just as fiercely, especially his baby sister, Maddie Wayne.
He loved all things outdoors, was an avid hunter and fisherman and the best dozer/loader operator around. He loved spending time working on old trucks and four wheeling in the mud.
He had the amazing ability to make anyone he met smile, and he gave the best bear hugs! He could find the good in everyone he met.
Gage is preceded in death by his father, Rodney Allen Stewart.
Surviving: his mother, Deena Stewart, and stepfather, Donald Wayne, of Twenty Mile; his baby sister, Maddie Wayne of Twenty Mile, who he loves the most in this world; brother, Briar Stewart (Cassie); his aunt, Hayley Peters, and her husband, Jamie Peters; Jayden Chapman, Waylon Dean Findley and Ryley Joe Chapman of Boomer; his Maw Maw Kay; grandfather, Tate Jerrell (Kris Jerrell); and special family, Uncle Guy and Aunt Linda Stewart of Clay; James David and “Bestie” Brittany Stewart; Felicia and Randall Woods and children of Clay; uncle, Junior Stewart (Tina) of Virginia; cousin, Holden Stewart of Virginia; uncle, Charlie Stewart (Patty) of Pennsylvania; stepgrandmother, Betty Wayne of Summersville; and Kennedy Murphy, who was also a dear close friend, along with many other family and friends.
A celebration of his life was held at O’Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery with a graveside service immediately following where this amazing gentle man was laid to rest and reunited with his dad, Rodney Allen Stewart.
Memorials and condolences and any gifts may be given to the family or sent to O’Dell Funeral Home.
The family of Raymond Gage Stewart wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who reached out and with special thanks to his employer and work family at Blackhawk Mining where he met so many co-workers that became brothers. He is so loved and missed us all.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Lee Ray Tincher
Lee Ray Tincher, 77, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2023 at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.
Born July 24, 1945 in Oak Hill, he was the son of the late Ray R. and Jency J. Massie Tincher.
Lee was a proud United States Navy Veteran, having proudly served aboard The USS Saratoga.
He was a independent insurance agent since 1982, was a member of the Church of the Brethren in Gatewood. He was a member of the Beckley Moose Lodge 1606, VFW and the American Legion.
Mr. Tincher enjoyed playing golf, fishing, camping, riding his motorcycle, and especially his furry companion whom he loved and adored dearly, Francie.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Gary Wayne Tincher.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memory include his children, Mark Tincher, April Cook (Duane), Brian Tincher and Ashley Moerschel (Eric); grandchildren, Hayden Tincher and his pride and joy grandson, Levi Moerschel; former wife and mother of his children, Patricia Coleman; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was May 12 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with his nephew, Pastor Jerome Coleman Jr., officiating. Entombment followed at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
June Dolores Dunbar Tucker
June Dolores Dunbar Tucker passed away April 26, 2023, at Montgomery Hospital, Montgomery.
Born June 10, 1932, she was the daughter of, and preceded in death by, Charles Dunbar and Helen Dunbar of Blakely.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, George D. Tucker; brother, Jerry Dunbar; sister, Connie Graves; and by her son, George Davis (Dave) Tucker Jr.
In her early years, June drove a school bus locally and was the secretary for Cedar Grove Cable Company in Montgomery.
June was an active member of her church and loved her friends, but most of all she was the best wife, mother, and grandmother anyone could have.
She is survived by her sister, Gloria Ferguson; her son, Joe B. Tucker (Terri); daughter, Caroline Tucker Sutphin (Steve); grandchildren, George Davis Tucker III (Daniella) and Jami Jo Cox (Gary); and great-grandson, Garrett Joseph Peck; step-grandchildren, Cody Cox and Hayley Cox; and special family members, Caroline Cook Tucker and Joan Taylor. She is also survived by a host of family members and friends.
A graveside service was held in the Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, on May 1, with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Gideons International, PO Box 2723, Charleston WV 25330-2723, and Hughes Creek Community Church, PO Box 153, Hugheston WV 25110.
Anna Jane Warren
Anna Jane Warren, 89, of Stow, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2023, with loving family by her side.
Anna Jane was born in Layland on March 4, 1934, daughter of the late Sterley C. and Eloise H. Flanagan.
Anna Jane met the love of her life, Charles “Eddie” Warren, during her tender grade school years, and they were married on March 25, 1954. Eddie and Anna Jane moved to Barberton, Ohio, seeking work, and started their family after Eddie completed his tour of duty in the Army.
They lived in several places before moving to Stow in 1958, where they lived the rest of their lives together. Family times were very precious to them, and they always cherished their times together.
Anna Jane loved to read her Bible and study her family genealogy, but most importantly, she loved the Lord and her dedication to Him was always evident in her life.
She enjoyed working various jobs in her life, but the most meaningful was serving as the church secretary, as well as being involved in many other ministries in her home church.
Anna Jane is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Charles “Eddie” Warren. She is survived by her daughter, Etta (Bob) Caldwell; son, Charles (Doris) Warren; four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held April 23 at Redmon Funeral Home, Stow. Funeral services were held April 24 at Redmon Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Rick Bowman and Pastor Justus Snow.
Burial was held April 25 in Alderson Cemetery, Alderson.
Arrangements by Redmon Funeral Home, Stow.
Larry Allen Wheeler
Larry Allen Wheeler, 77, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully May 3, 2023 at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.
Born Oct. 22, 1945 in Oak Hill, he was the son of the late Thomas Jefferson and Lola Mae Conley Wheeler, and his stepmother, Ruby Thompson Wheeler.
Larry was a self-taught heavy equipment mechanic and machinist, was a former member of the Summerlee Wesleyan Church, and most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by son, Timmy Allen Wheeler; and brothers, Thomas E. Wheeler and Gary L. Wheeler.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memory include his loving wife, Kay Davis Wheeler; daughter, Angela Akers (Doug); son, Ronnie Wheeler; granddaughter, Britiny L. Bailes (Nick); and brothers, Joey Wheeler and Randall Wheeler (Loretta).
Visitation for friends was May 6 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill.
Funeral service was May 7 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill, with Pastor Bobby Pauley officiating. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Brian Keith Whiteside
Brian Keith Whiteside, 47, of Victor, passed away April 26, 2023 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.
He was born on June 10, 1975 in Charleston, the son of Lloyd Whiteside and the late Jo Ann Cox Whiteside.
Survivors are his father, Lloyd Whiteside; grandmother, Amy Cox; sister, Kimberly Whiteside and her daughter, Connie Lynn; aunts, Donna (John Jr.) Massey, Carol (Clarence, Jr.) Bandy and Jacqueline (Steve) Dutton; uncle, Tim (Linda) Cox; several other aunts, uncles, cousins, several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Service was April 29 at Wallace & Wallace, Ansted, with Rev. John Massey officiating. Burial followed at Willis Cemetery, Willis Town Road.
Special thanks to Priority Ambulance Service for their dedication and wonderful services, and special thanks to Becca and Derrick Wriston and Bowers Hospice House.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted, is in charge of arrangements.
Jewell Maria Wriston
Jewell Maria Wriston, 66, of Summersville, passed away April 27, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.
Born Sept. 8, 1956 at Montgomery, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Nella Williams Summers. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Steve Summers.
She was a Baptist by faith and was a former cashier at Wal-Mart for many years.
Survivors include two daughters, Kara Morton and Brittany Wriston; three brothers, Edward Summers, Paul Julian Summers and Mike Summers; sister-in-law, Terry Summers; six grandchildren, Kailyn, Nathan, Jacob, McKenna, Adalynn and Chloe; one great-granddaughter, Ziah.
It was her wish to be cremated and a celebration of her life will be held later.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.whitefuneralhomewv.com
White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements.
