Teresa Arthur
Teresa Arthur, 50, of Mount Hope, passed away April 3, 2022 at her home.
Born July 15, 1971 in Beckley, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Dianna Lynn Vannatter Arthur.
Those left to cherish her memory include son, Kyle Arthur; brother, Robert Arthur; half brothers and sisters; and friend, Melissa Scott.
In keeping with Teresa’s wishes she will be cremated.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Donald ‘Donnie’ Ireland Ballard
Donald ‘Donnie’ Ireland Ballard, 62, of Fayetteville, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 after a short illness.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, several aunts and uncles, and many dear friends.
He was survived by his father and mother, Donald and Bethel Ballard; his three children, Ethan (Katie), Mollie (Rush) and Peyton; three grandchildren, Jameson, Nora Jo and Harrison; and his two brothers, Allen (Roxanne) and Gary Wayne (Teresa). Additionally, Donnie is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, and countless lifelong friends.
Born in Charlton Heights at Hillside Clinic, Donnie was dedicated to Fayette County and spent a great deal of energy participating in preserving the history of the region.
An avid sports fan, Donnie, had a particular love for the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Angels and WVU Mountaineers. There was not a conversation complete that didn’t include a boast about his support for his teams.
Donnie was a devoted Christian, having become a member of Fayetteville Baptist Church as a child. He became increasingly involved later in life, serving as a deacon and in leadership with American Baptist Men.
Retired from his service in various sales industries and from Fayette County, Donnie enjoyed spending time with his children and his growing number of grandchildren.
A memorial service was held at Fayetteville Baptist Church on April 23.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to aid children suffering from cancer.
You may leave condolences at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Submitted by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Basil (Jack) Bennett
Basil (Jack) Bennett was born in Cunard to Lunda Paul and Hazel Saunders Bennett on Sept. 23, 1942. One of the women at his birth exclaimed, “Oh, look at the little JimmyJack” and thus his nickname followed him throughout grade school. It wasn’t until junior high that he discovered his name was really Basil.
Basil F. Bennett of Crossville, Tennessee, formerly from Oak Hill and Charleston, passed away April 14, 2022, after extended illnesses.
Basil was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. He enjoyed serving as a deacon, helping wherever needed and was a member of the church school board. Although he wasn’t able to carry a tune in a bucket, he loved singing with his church family. He was looking forward to singing “Lift up the trumpet and loud let it ring. Jesus is coming again,” when he was able to return to church.
Basil served in the Navy for four years in the ’60s and, upon returning to civilian life, he went into office equipment service. He eventually became the owner of an office equipment supply company. Although he had only a high school diploma (and many trade school certificates), he was a very successful businessman. He also owned several properties in Huntington, as well as his office equipment business.
Basil was an avid golfer, who loved hunting, fishing and traveling. In his retirement years, he loved walking his dog, Romeo, and visiting with the neighbors. He became quite the social butterfly in Hunters Cove.
Preceding Basil in death were his grandparents, Basil and Dimie Simmons Bennett and Franklin and Hattie McDaniel Saunders; his parents, Paul and Hazel Saunders Bennett; his sister, June Travis; and his first wife, Carolyn Painter Bennett.
Basil is survived by his second wife, Nancy Rebecca (Becky) Bennett; daughter, Jacqueline Bennet, Ph.D. (husband, Rex Wolfe) of Onenato, New York; two grandsons, Jacson and Jarad Wolfe of Onenato; sister, Deanna Nicosia (husband, Russell) of Bumpass, Virginia; brother, Paul Bennett (wife, Cathy) of Port St. Joe, Florida; sister, Anna Bennett of Oak Hill; and 11 nieces and nephews.
Basil has chosen cremation through the Neptune Society.
A memorial service is planned for June 5 at 5 p.m. at the Crossville Seventh-day Adventist Church in Crossville. There will be a celebration of life service as well on July 9 at 2 p.m. at the Boulevard Seventh-day Adventist Church in Charleston.
Donations may be made in honor of Basil’s life, in lieu of flowers, to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/nashville-cremation for the Bennett family.
Doddy “Boots” Brown
Doddy “Boots” Brown, age 90, of Scarbro,passed away on April 18, 2022.
Born July 9, 1931 in Bickmore, he was the son of the late Leff and Jane Jarrett Brown.
Doddy worked for the Lundale Farm in Oak Hill for over 31 years as the farm manager.
He was a U.S Army veteran, starting his service for our country in 1952.
Doddy is preceded in death by wife, Emogene Shamblin Brown.
He is survived by daughter, Sharon Faye Adkins; stepson, Clarence Shamblin; and niece, Virginia Schoolcraft.
A graveside rites and committal with military honors were held May 1 at Sunset Cemetery in Bickmore, with Pastor Lum Toney officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Shirley Burley
Shirley Burley, 75, of Oak Hill, passed away April 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, Kentucky.
Shirley was born on April 1, 1947 in Oak Hill to William and Lillian Drennen.
Shirley worked as a fire department dispatcher, a biller for the water company, a janitor, in sales and nursing before becoming an entrepreneur. She opened and operated several businesses in Oak Hill.
Shirley enjoyed making cement crafts and ceramic plaster crafts, landscaping, camping and animals. She loved talking to people and helping them out.
The memories I will cherish most about her were: her Dalmatian “Squall” because people were always amazed by the tricks she could do. Anyone who met my mother thought she was the sweetest person, including all my friends and the nurses at the nursing home. This is my greatest memory of her. My mother was always proud of me, but I was prouder that she always stood by my side.
In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her sister, Betty Dewitt; and brothers, Jacky Drennen, Junior Drennen, Donald Drennen, Billy Drennen and Bobby Drennen.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Walter (Tanya) Smith; granddaughters, Raeanne Smith and Jennifer Smith; and brother, Michael Drennen.
Funeral services were held April 23 at High Lawn Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Donna Gail Burruss
Donna Gail Burruss, 69, of Winona, went to be with her Lord and Savior in the early hours of April 7, 2022. She went peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Born Dec. 13, 1952, she was the daughter of Nichol Carson Petry and Helen Phyllis Jordon Petry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alan James Burruss, in 2020.
Survivors include daughters, Betty Burruss, Sara Hanshaw and Mia King; sons, Michael Burruss and Alan Burruss Jr.; a childhood best friend who was like a sister to her, Jo Ellen Legg; 12 grandchildren, Shelby Nicole, Isabelle Grace, Isaac Alan, Sydnee Michelle, Jenna Ashton, Ian James, Brianna Marie, Jeremiah Eli, Zachariah Eli, Brooke Marie, Elizabeth Nicole and Gary Alan; brothers, Kerry Petry (Linda) of Trabuco Canyon, California, Kevin Petry (Tracey) of Reading, Pennsylvania and Eric Petry (Erin) of Poca; also many nieces and nephews, including Kent, Laura, Ben, Nathan, Janice and Jenny. She shared many years of close friendship with Pam Smith with whom she shared her love of baking.
Donna shared her love of music and passed that love on to her children and grandkids. Donna was a loving woman and an adored grandmother, wife, mother and devoted friend. She loved nothing more than being surrounded by her grandchildren. She will be missed by close friends and neighbors who knew her for her giving, kind, peaceful nature and always having a smile on her face. Throughout her life and her illness she never lost her faith in God. She told her family to continue their faith and cling together. She was loved dearly and will be missed by many.
Service was April 14 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted, with Pastor Joe Shaffer officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.
A memorial donation for the service can be made to Donna’s Funeral Fund with Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace of Ansted.
Kay F. Cameron
Kay F. Cameron, 83, of Victor, passed away April 6, 2022 at Plateau Medical Center, Oak Hill.
Born on Nov. 25, 1938 in Hico, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Starling Legg and Florence Hypes Legg.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Legg; and brothers, Curtis Legg, Roger Legg and Marshall Legg.
Kay loved to shop and go to lunch with her sisters. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed.
Those left to cherish her memories are her loving husband, Russell Allen Cameron; sons, Russ “Rusty” Cameron and Felecia of Alliance, Ohio and Richard “Rick” Cameron and Kelly of Winona; sisters, Rebecca “Becky” DuFour of Ansted and Debbie Dunn of Hico; brothers, Michael Legg, Jerry Legg, Donald Legg, Ronald Legg and Bill Legg, all of Hico; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
Memorial service will be at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Desiree Dea Catalano
Desiree Dea Catalano, 65, died peacefully and surrounded by love on March 11, 2022 after a 2-year battle with cancer.
Born on Sept. 14, 1956 in Charleston, she was the daughter of A.W. “Red” and Iva Mae Jarrett.
Desiree lived life to the fullest, always seeing the positivity in every situation, and she strove to help others do the same. She loved life and was adored by everyone who knew her.
Desiree loved being among nature, rafting and swimming in rivers, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Always a free spirit, Desiree lived her life with an “Eat Dessert First” philosophy that those who knew and loved her will miss terribly.
Desiree was preceded in death by her father, A.W. Jarrett, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She leaves behind the loves of her life: son, Donald Joseph Catalano (Carrie), and two grandsons, Joey and Jack Catalano. Desiree also leaves behind her beloved mother, Iva Jarrett; her brother, Greg Jarrett; and her devoted sister, Lisa Childers, as well as two nephews, Phillip and Spencer Childers. Her beloved “family” includes Clifford and Sharon Sprague and their daughters, Audrey and Alicia (Adam).
Condolences can be posted on www.BarlowBonsall.com or her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/desiree.catalano.3/
There is a special memorial webpage at https://www.forevermissed.com/desiree-dea-catalano.
William Edward “Bill” Coll Jr.
William Edward “Bill” Coll Jr., 79, of Ansted, a USMC veteran, passed away suddenly April 6, 2022.
Born on July 10, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late William E. Sr. and Harriet (Shabluk) Coll.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Marilyn Nobile, and one brother, John Coll.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Judy (Johnson) Coll; one son, Michael (Shauna) Coll; daughters, Rebecca “Penny” (Steve) Georgia and Faydra (Jeff) Norman. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Benjamin Coll, Valerie Toaddy, Anna (Trey) Schooley, Chance (Kim) Schooley, Nicholas Norman and Arden (Vanessa) Norman; step-grandchildren, Michael (Lauren) Georgia, Christopher Georgia and Ethan Georgia; great-grandchild, Evelyn; and step-great-grandchild, Isaac.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
Betty Lou Ennis Crowe
Betty Lou Ennis Crowe, 83, of Rainelle, passed away on March 27, 2022.
Born on May 21, 1938 in Claypool, she was the daughter of Edward Ennis and Della Berry Ennis.
Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by 10 siblings.
Betty attended the First Baptist Church of Rainelle.
She loved sewing, crocheting and cooking.
Survivors include her daughter, Nina (Jerry) Mustoe of Webster Springs; four sons, Michael (Connie) Crowe of Danese, Robert (Pam) Ennis of Rainelle, Kevin Ayers of Oakboro, North Carolina and Ronald Ayers of Tioga; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Helen Workman of Meadow Bridge; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Service was March 31 at Wallace & Wallace, Rainelle, with Pastor John Radcliff and Pastor Jason Marshall officiating. Burial followed at Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Charles “Chuck” Richard Dickerson
Charles “Chuck” Richard Dickerson, 71, of Fayetteville, passed away on March 22, 2022 at home.
Born on July 6, 1950 at Oak Hill, he was the son of the late Charles Richard Dickerson Sr. and the late Amelia Violet Nugent Dickerson.
Chuck worked in maintenance and retired from Elkem Metals at Alloy.
Survivors include his wife, Sheila Dickerson; daughter, Melissa Dickerson; sisters, Sharon Richards of Fayetteville and Ann Ashby of Beckley; nephew, Richard Ashby and wife Lisa; great-nephews, Kaden Logan and Tyler Ashby; and his beloved pets, Oscar and Tiny.
In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Thomas E. Dooley
Thomas E. Dooley, 89, passed peacefully from this earth at his home April 18, 2022, in Summersville after a long illness.
Tom was born in Page on June 30, 1932. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy S. and Gladys L. Dorsey Dooley, and was the seventh of nine children.
Raised in Summersville, he was a graduate of Nicholas County High School. Soon after graduating, he enlisted in the West Virginia National Guard and was called to serve in the Korean War. He rose to the rank of sergeant and was proud of his service as crew chief of an artillery battery for the duration of the conflict.
On his return, he married his longtime friend and sweetheart, Julia F. Murphy, in 1955. They were married 66 years. He was the loving father of four children: son, Thomas Jr. and wife Tammie of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and daughters, Camile Moore and husband Dan of Princeton, Sara Perkins and partner Gary of Summersville and Emily Bright and husband Bill of Pinch. The delight of his life was his grandchildren, Anna, Laura and Jacob Moore, Alyssa and Zackery Perkins, Will and Sydney Bright, and bonus grandchildren, John, Allie and Rachel. He lived for the hugs and kisses of his great-grandchildren, Emma and Connor Wooton and Piper and Cove Moore; and his bonus loved ones, Laken, Brooks, Sadie, Brady and Beckham.
Tom was very proud of his 22 years’ military service. He was especially proud of the men he led as company commander of the National Guard Unit in Richwood.
A lifelong resident of Summersville, he was always a community servant, helping build playgrounds, ballfields and served as PTA president, city councilman and mayor.
He was a longtime deacon in the Summersville Baptist Church, a 14-year volunteer at the local hospital and was always quick to help anyone in need. A long-time coal man, he worked underground and as preparation superintendent for several coal companies in the area.
Tom was known for his easy smile and his ever-present “handshake.” He will be missed by many.
Funeral services were held April 23 in the Summersville Baptist Church with Jacob Moore officiating. Burial with military honors and Masonic rites followed in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to The Bread of Life Food Pantry, c/o the Summersville Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements by Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.
Jonathan Eugene Doss
Jonathan Eugene Doss, 30, of Fayetteville, passed away April 13, 2022 at Plateau Medical Center.
Jonathan was born on Dec. 6, 1991 in Beckley to Vernon Doss and Sherry King Doss.
Jonathan is preceded in death by his father, Vernon Doss, and brother, Nathan Doss.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Sherry King Doss; stepmother, Deborah Doss; brother, Jeff Doss; sister, Sara, and her husband, Daniel Sears; and nephews, Axel and Eli Sears.
In keeping with Jonathan’s wishes, he will be cremated. No services are scheduled at this time.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Melvin Hueston Dove
Melvin Hueston Dove, age 72, of Oak Hill, passed away April 15, 2022, at the Hospice of Southern West Virginia, Prosperity.
Melvin was born March 14, 1950 in Oak Hill to Everette and Bessie Dove.
Melvin was a general contractor, welder, licensed electrician and plumber.
Melvin loved animals, big and small.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Rita Snyder; brother, Clyde Dove; and parents, Everette and Bessie Dove.
He leaves behind daughter, Brandi Dove; beloved grandson, Thorne; and spouse, Geneva Smith.
Funeral service was held April 19 at High Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Charlie Schmuck officiating. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be sent to Hospice of Southern WV or New River Humane Society.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Dixie Sue Whitlock Frye
Dixie Sue Whitlock Frye, age 72, of Sinks Grove, passed away April 24, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia.
Born Sept. 23, 1949 at Hinton, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Julia Madison Whitlock.
Dixie was a loving and caring homemaker who loved her family dearly, especially her children and grandchildren.
She enjoyed camping and fishing, and she also enjoyed doing arts and crafts as well.
Dixie was a member of the Bruffey United Methodist Church at Hollywood.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Whitlock and Albert “Mitch” Whitlock; one sister, Shelia Whitlock; grandmother, Eula Bowles; uncle, Bob Bowles; and a nephew, Jimmy “Jimmy” Albert Whitlock.
Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Gary Frye of Sinks Grove; two sons, Jeffery Allen Frye and wife Tracy and Jason Frye and wife Jennifer, all of Sinks Grove; one brother, Steve Whitlock of Powellton; five grandchildren, Robert Frye and Kierston, Charles Frye, James Frye, Jenna Frye and Jacob Frye; one great-granddaughter, Lilianna Frye; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved dog, Maddie.
Funeral services were held April 28 at the Groves-Mann Funeral Home Chapel in Union, with Pastor Marva Smearman officiating. Burial followed in the Carlisle Cemetery at Hollywood.
Those wishing to send the family online condolences or who would like to sign the online guestbook, please do so by visiting www.groves-mann.com
Arrangements by Groves-Mann Funeral Home in Union.
Eric Ashley Halstead
Eric Ashley Halstead, 49, of Beckley, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 15, 2022, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born April 9, 1973, in Beckley, he was the son of Michael Halstead and Patty Teubert, and stepmom, Janet Halstead.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Monroe and Viola Halstead; and maternal grandparents, Bill and Janet Teubert.
Eric worked for IGA grocery store in Daniels as a meat shop manager. In his downtime he enjoyed, hunting, fishing, golfing and bowling, playing in a league at Leisure Lanes in Beckley, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 11 years, Marlena Stover Halstead; son, Eric Michael Halstead (Sarah Lilly); stepsons, Kristafer Adkins (Amanda), Ashley Adkins (Brandy) and Ryan Adkins (Candiace); grandchildren, Eric Layne Halstead, Braylee Lilly and Andrew Adkins; brother, Jason Halstead (Taylor); sister, Bethany Barber (Jonathan); and nephews, Hunter Halstead (Makenzie) and Ledger Barber.
In keeping with Eric’s wishes he will be cremated.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Kathryn “Kitty” Elizabeth Hambrick
Kathryn “Kitty” Elizabeth Hambrick, 69, of Fayetteville, passed away surrounded by loved ones on April 4, 2022 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Gaye Hambrick; brothers, David and Steve Hambrick; and niece, Alyssa Hambrick.
Kitty is survived by her siblings, Eddie Hambrick, Missy Luce, Cindy (Ray) Garrett and Andy (Christy) Hambrick; nieces, Ashlyn Hambrick, Allie Hambrick and Liz Casterline; great-nieces and nephew, Preston, Adalyn and Aspyn Hambrick; aunts and uncle, Mary Kay Weatherford, Imogene Hambrick and Pat (Eudora) Hambrick; as well as many relatives, special friends, and her church family who are too numerous to name.
Kitty was a nurse and social worker. She was twice awarded Social Worker of the Year for West Virginia, the most prestigious award of merit by the National Association of Social Workers, WV Chapter.
If you knew Kitty, you knew the strength of her faith in God. She was a member of the Fayetteville Christ Fellowship Church. Kitty used every moment of her life to help others in all ways possible, including through prayer, social work, humor, giving and loving. We cannot know how many children she helped along her journey, only that it was a tremendous number. Witty Kitty was transparent and so humble that she was blind to her uplifting influence on the lives of everyone she met. She loved her sports and needlework, her friends, and her service to God.
Memorial donations may be made to the Fayetteville Christ Fellowship Church or The Bowers Hospice House.
The family would like to send special thanks to Kitty’s caregivers at The Villages at Greystone including Connie, and especially to Becky and Missy at The Bowers Hospice House.
A celebration of life was held at Fayetteville Christ Fellowship Church in Fayetteville on April 9, with Pastor Robert Morey officiating. The family received visitors two hours prior to the service. Those who attended were encouraged to remember Kitty by wearing her favorite colors, which include Mountaineer Blue & Gold, FHS Green or Heavenly Purple.
Those unable to attend were able to access the service via Zoom.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
James “Bugs” Hudnall Jr.
James “Bugs” Hudnall Jr., 73, of Hico, passed away on April 20, 2022 at his home.
Born on Sept. 15, 1948 in Glasgow, he was the son of the late James Gaylen Hudnall Sr. and Betty Jean Ferrell Hudnall.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Chad Gaylen Hudnall.
He was a proud American, serving as a Marine during Vietnam, and a true West Virginian. He was a natural athlete and Jerry West was his favorite athlete.
He and Delores have had wonderful life together raising Cindy and Greg on their farm and teaching them the value of family, love and a strong work ethic. As his family grew with grandkids, he truly enjoyed being a papa.
We will all miss his welcoming smile and sense of humor. He so loved his entire family and was a friend to everyone he met.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Delores Young Hudnall; daughter, Cindy (Scott) Bibb of Maryland; son, Greg Carrow of Virginia; grandchildren, Colby Bibb, Jacqueline Bibb and Jac Carrow; great-grandchild, Amelia Carrow; extended family and friends.
Service was April 29 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted, with David Harper officiating. Burial followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Disabled American Veterans. A basket will be at the funeral home in which to place donations.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Gary Ray “PeeWee” Keffer
Gary Ray “PeeWee” Keffer, age 75, of Oak Hill, passed away on April 23, 2022.
Born Sept. 22, 1946, in Oak Hill, he was the son of the late William and Margaret Taylor Keffer.
PeeWee was a retired strip miner and Fayette County Schools substitute.
He was a member of the Oak Hill Fire Department for 35 years and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
PeeWee is survived by sons, David Keffer and Jason Keffer (Angela); grandchildren, Haley, Hayden, Issac, Allie, Ivey and Axton; and siblings, Larry Keffer (Patricia) and Jerry Keffer (Sherry).
Visitation and funeral services were held April 27 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with Chaplin Jimmy Mitchell officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Gregory Allen Kincaid
Gregory Allen Kincaid, age 46, of Fayetteville, passed away on April 13, 2022.
Born Sept. 20, 1976, he was the son of Randy Kincaid Sr. and Carol Hamilton Chittum.
Greg worked as a welder and enjoyed grilling, going fishing, watching sports (especially baseball) and being a father.
He is survived by parents, Randy Kincaid Sr. of Fayetteville and Carol Chittum (Vernon Chittum Sr.) of Charlotte, North Carolina; son, Chase Xavier Sherman of Fayetteville; brother, Randy Kincaid Jr. (Tara) of Fayetteville and half brother, Vernon Chittum II of Charlotte. He has many nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family as well as many friends and he will be missed by everyone.
A funeral service was held April 19, with Pastor Greg Swisher officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Betty Jo McGinnis
Betty Jo McGinnis, 59, of Oak Hill, passed away on April 16, 2022, at home.
Betty was born on Feb. 10, 1963, in Oak Hill to Paul McGinnis and Edna June McGinnis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Edna June McGinnis.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Joey Adkins, Brian Adkins and Michelle Avis and her husband, Zach Avis, all of Oak Hill, Jeffery Adkins Jr. and his wife, Crystal Adkins, of Kingston, and Justin Adkins and Scott Adkins, both of Oak Hill; sisters, Barbra Fleaming, Joan Adkins and Karen Suttle; and 20 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to High Lawn Funeral Home for the service.
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Ernestine “Maggie” Moore
Ernestine “Maggie” Moore, 99, of Smithers, passed away April 3, 2022, at Montgomery Rehab and Nursing after a short illness.
Maggie was born Aug. 19, 1922, in Ansted to the late James Earl Parrish and Helen Margaret Holder Parrish.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Everette Moore; sons, James and Ricky Moore; brothers, Robert and James Parrish; and sister, Betty Parrish.
Maggie was a very kind and loving woman who always put others before herself and never asked for anything in return. She greeted everyone with a big smile, and a warm hug.
She loved spending time with family, camping, crossword puzzles, and a good game of Canasta!
Maggie and Everette enjoyed many good times with family and friends at their camp in Summersville.
She also enjoyed attending church and attended Bible Baptist at Belva and Carbondale Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter and caretaker, Pamela Schoolcraft of Smithers, Ronnie Moore and wife Pat of East Bank, Gary Wayne Moore and partner Bill Briganti of Lewes, Delaware; daughter-in-law, Jane Moore of Oak Hill; grandchildren, Jerome Wall, Chad Moore, Dwayne Moore, Melissa Sexton, Stacy Coleman, Kelly Schoolcraft and Christina Davis; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The family would like to thank the nurses and nursing assistants at Montgomery Rehab and Nursing for the excellent care they provided to Maggie, and the kindness and compassion they provided our family.
Service was held April 7 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Jeff Floyd officiating. Burial followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Johnny Robin Olds
Johnny Robin Olds, 50, of Oak Hill, passed away April 5, 2022 at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill.
Born May 19, 1971 in Oak Hill, he was the son of the late George Franklin and Dolly Mattie Evans Olds.
Johnny’s greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Ella Cantley and Margaret Ruff.
Those left to cherish his memory include brothers, David, George and Robert Olds; sister, Gay Fitzwater; special nephew who was his pride and joy, Justin Olds; nieces, Terri Cantley, Samantha Cantley and Amber Wheeler; nephews, Taylor “Tink” Olds and Elijah Olds; along with several other nieces and nephews; special caregiver, Lisa Howington; and former sister-in-law, Nicky Lynn Smith.
In keeping with Johnny’s wishes he will be cremated.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Donald Eugene Parks Jr.
On April 15, 2022, earth lost a treasure and heaven gained a beautiful soul of our father, companion, brother and friend.
Donald (Donnie) Eugene Parks Jr. was born on July 24, 1966 in Oberlin, Ohio to Donald E. and Betty Parks (Hobby).
He resided in Mossy with his beloved fiancée and closest friend, Angie, along with their three fat cats, Lucy, Nutsy and Little Man, whom he adored.
Donnie was a simple man in the purest form. He was a roofer by trade but also skilled in construction, all types of home improvements and an amazing mechanic.
He loved his music, old movies, classic hot rods and old pick up trucks.
He would tell you his greatest achievements in this life were (and remain to be) his children, Jeremy Wroten and Nicholas Parks, both of Oak Hill, Amber Parks White (husband Dave) and Simon Parks, all of Coal City, and Robert Dotson and wife Tamara of Weirwood. Treasures of his heart were his six grandchildren, Michael, Cherish, Nathan, Raegan, Romin and Kaliyah.
Those left to cherish his memory are loving sisters, Carrie and husband Rick Scarbro of Mount Hope, Nicole (Nikki) and husband Merv Slaughter of Fayetteville and Rhonda Parks of Lynchburg, Virginia; along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, friends and extended family all of whom loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Donald E. and Betty Parks (Hobby); brother, James Davidson; and grandparents, William T. and Carrie Parks.
Funeral service was April 22 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Robert Morey officiating. Burial followed at Pax Community Cemetery in Pax.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home Oak Hill.
Mildred Regina Payne
Mildred Regina Payne, 90, of Fayetteville, passed away April 7, 2022 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.
Born on Oct. 28, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Patrick Henry James and Nellie Clementine Williams James. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin L. Payne; son, Bruce Edmond Payne; sisters, Opal, Edith, Claretta, Bonnie and Mabel; and brothers, Martin, Emery and Kenneth.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Buren L. Payne (Rachel) of Surfside Beach, South Carolina and Patrick O. Payne (Patti) of Beaver; grandsons, Seth Payne (Brittany) of Princeton, Ryan Payne (Symnatha) of Fayetteville and Jason Wiley of Virginia; granddaughters, Ginger Payne, Regina Gilliam (David) and Nellie Payne-Lesher (Lyle), all of Fayetteville, Erica Payne (Tyler) of Surfside Beach, South Carolina and Lorrie Thomas (Jimmy) of North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Davy, Ashley, Lucas, Isaiah, Heath, Byron, Baylyn, Luke, Wesson, Waylon and Liam; and special friend, Beverly Bazzie.
Mildred was a member of Cotton Hill Baptist Church for 58 years.
She was a retired cook at Beckwith Elementary School.
Funeral service was held April 10 at Cotton Hill Baptist Church, Beckwith, with Pastor Delbert Walker officiating. Burial followed at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
The family would like to thank the staff at Plateau Medical Center, Oak Hill, and Bowers Hospice House, Beckley, for all their kindness and care.
Donations may be made in Mildred’s memory to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Nancy Joan Perry
Nancy Joan Perry, 86, of Rainelle, passed away April 7, 2022 at Summersville Regional Medical Center.
Born on July 15, 1935 in Corliss, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Burr and Peggy Walkup Burr.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Michael Perry, and one brother, Cecil Burr Jr.
There will be no service.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Lynne Jennings “Dick” Roache Jr.
Lynne Jennings “Dick” Roache Jr., 79, of Oak Hill, formerly of Glen Jean, departed this life on April 22, 2022 after a long illness. He was surrounded by those who loved him.
Dick was born Nov. 22, 1942 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Lynne Jennings Roache Sr. and the late Valeria Brash Roache. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Susan Roache Barbera.
Dick was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish the New River and hunt “back in Garden Ground” and “down on the river.”
Dick retired with 36 years of service with the West Virginia Parkways Authority.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of over 29 years, Carrie Adams Roache. Also surviving him is his nephew, George (Mary McClanahan) Barbera of Beckley; niece, Aimee (Greg) Dunn of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; great-nephews, Andrew and Chris Barbera of Beckley and Bradley Dunn; great-nieces, Kyla and Kelsey Dunn of Ft. Lauderdale; goddaughter, Jamie (Adam and Greer) Bond of Daniels; godson, Parker Maynard of Daniels; special friends, Carl Williams, Mike Fisher, Steve and Heather Maynard and Jay, Melanie, Allison and Kameron Ball. He is also survived by his in-laws, and his Brash family cousins, all of whom he loved dearly, and his friends at “The Farm,” Freddie Roat, Tommy Green and Ronnie McCormick and the late Ronnie Wolford.
The family would like to thank Lisa Walker, NP, Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Rosie Fuller who helped care for him during his illness. Also, thank you, Jonathan Wood and the Tyree Funeral Home for your kind and caring service.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Guy Kenneth “Kenny” Sarver
Guy Kenneth “Kenny” Sarver, age 83, of Oak Hill, passed away on April 18, 2022.
Born Sept. 26, 1938 in Harper, he was the son of the late John and Nancy Phillips Sarver.
Kenny was a United States Army veteran and was a very hard worker. He started working for Norfolk Western Railroad, then he worked for Elk Construction Company followed by Phillips Machine, from which he retired.
He attended the Minden Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, James Sarver, Charles Sarver and Kelly Sarver; and sisters, Naomi Sreco, Winnie Stover, Pearl Lilly and Patricia Cooper.
His memory will be cherished by his wife, Paquita Ripoll Sarver of Oak Hill; son, Mark Sarver (Leslie) of Glenville; granddaughter, Kaylee Sarver Nelson (Justin) of Heston, Kansas; and like a grandson, Matthew Buckland of Fayetteville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in memory of Kenny.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Rebecca Ann Fox Shuff
Rebecca Ann Fox Shuff, of Mountain Cove, passed away on April 9, 2022 after a lengthy illness.
Rebecca “Becky” was born in Mountain Cove on Feb. 13, 1953 to Stanley and Mable Pridemore Fox.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ila Jean McClung, in 2016; and brother, Larry Thomas Pridemore, in 2016.
Becky was a lifetime resident of Mountain Cove and Victor, a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church, Victor, and was a homemaker.
Her great love was her family. She also loved her dogs and loved horses. She loved living on the farm her ancestors built and the associated history.
Becky was an avid genealogist, assisting others in their quest for knowledge of their ancestors, visiting and recording cemeteries, and she loved studying local history. She accumulated reams of information about all branches of her family and documented numerous local cemeteries. She also created and was administrator for genealogical sites, most notably Facebook sites “Fayette County West Virginia Genealogy” and “Raleigh County West Virginia Genealogy.” She was a member, and served as president, of the Fayette County Historical Society and president of the Fayette-Raleigh County Genealogy Society. She was a member of the Captain James Allen Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. For many years, she oversaw the care and maintenance of the Terry Cemetery and the Fox-Wood Cemetery (aka Good Luck). She self-published a book “Terry Cemetery Victor WV” to raise funds for maintenance of Terry Cemetery.
Becky is survived by her loving husband, James Shuff; daughter, Stefanie Shuff Buchanan; son, Steven Shuff (Jerra); grandchildren, Madison Grace Buchanan, Morghan Bayleigh Buchanan, Jameson Trey Shuff and Jakob Aaron Shuff. She is also survived by brothers, Stanley Lee (Loretta) of Savannah, Georgia and Robert (Peggy) of Rosedale, Virginia; and sister, Betty Fox LeMasters of Manassas, Virginia.
In keeping with Becky’s wishes, she will be cremated and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
William David Stickler
William David Stickler, 78, of Lockbridge, passed away April 20, 2022.
He was born Sept. 17, 1943, at home in Lockbridge to the late Seymour David Stickler and Martha Lee Rourke Stickler.
Dave worked for Jim C. Hamer for 30 years and retired from there.
He loved to be outside fishing, hunting and farming.
He loved his wife of 40 years, Shirley Ann Stickler, who passed away in 2008. He always enjoyed being around family and his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, George Lee Stickler.
Survivors include his two sons, Dewey (Crystal) Stickler of Russellville and Bill Stickler of Lockbridge; one brother, Dewey Stickler (Jean) of Beelick Knob; three sisters, Georgie (Marvin) Plumley and Shelva (Melvin) Richmond, all of Lockbridge, and Elizabeth (Franklin) Smith of Virginia; 10 grandchildren, Cayden, Eli, Dakota, Gracelyn, Billy (Lilly), Kaylee, Josh, Calib, Lucas and Madison; and one great-grandchild, Carter Stickler.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Glenna Mae Hensley Tolliver
Glenna Mae Hensley Tolliver, 99, of Fayetteville, passed away at Oak Hill Place on April 20, 2022.
Born on Aug. 4, 1922 at Beckley, she was the daughter of the late John and Mamie Halsted Hensley.
Mrs. Tolliver was a member of Fayetteville Baptist Church and attended Fayetteville Presbyterian Church where she attended Ladies Circle.
She was a graduate of Gauley Bridge High School and a member of the Homemakers Club and the ANGEL Support Group.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, 5 days, and 4 hours, Lewis Vanny Tolliver, who passed on July 20, 1994.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories include her son, John C. “J.C.” Tolliver of Columbus, Ohio; daughter, Jeanie B. Ayers of Fayetteville; three grandchildren, Michael Ayers of Indianapolis, Indiana, Meredith Ayers of Fayetteville and Jessica Dotson of Grundy, Virginia; and four great-grandchildren, Victoria Dotson, Derrick Dotson, Lucas Treadway and Kodah Treadway.
A visitation for Glenna was held April 22 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, followed by a graveside service at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
Memorials in her name may be made to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Road, Beckley, WV 25801.
Those wishing to express their condolences or send flowers to Glenna Tolliver’s family, you may do so by visiting the website at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Helen Bernice White
Helen Bernice White, 80, of Hico, passed away on March 31, 2022 at her home.
She was the daughter of John and Anna Kennedy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jake White (2014), and her brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish her memory include daughters, Kim Coppa and Debbie Joe Critchley; sons, Chris (Joy) White, Jake (Marilyn) White, Mike (Crystal) White and Steve (Josette) White; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Services were held at Wallace & Wallace, Ansted, on April 6, with Pastor Danny Legg officiating. Burial followed at White Cemetery on Sunday Road.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace of Ansted.
Bradie Nash Workman Sr.
Bradie Nash Workman Sr., 87, of Victor, passed on March 28, 2022 in Summersville.
He was the son of Homer and Mamie Workman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Teresa Houseman; sister, Lovey McGuire; and brothers, Gene Workman, Teddy Workman and Stanley Workman.
He is survived by daughters, Tammie Sewell and Selena Workman; sons, Erick Workman and Bradie (Sue) Workman Jr.; brothers, Shelton Workman and William Workman; 10 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
There was a graveside service at the Restlawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum on April 5, with entombment following.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace of Ansted.
Joan Lynn Yarber
Joan Lynn Yarber, age 67, of Oak Hill, passed away March 30, 2022.
Born June 27, 1954, she was the daughter of the late John Eugene Arrington and Katie Marie McKinney Arrington.
She also is preceded in death by husband, Robert Yarber; and her siblings, Wanda Frye, Eva Yarber, Jack Arrington and Everette Arrington.
Joan graduated from Bluefield State College and worked as a Registered Nurse throughout her life; she loved taking care of people.
She loved animals and enjoyed watching hummingbirds.
She is survived by sons, Robert Yarber (Selina) and Stephen Yarber (Amy); siblings, Karen Goins, Ruth White, John Arrington and Frank Arrington; and five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A visitation was held at Tyree Funeral Home on April 6, with Pastor Jim Elmore officiating. Graveside rites and committal were held afterwards at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.