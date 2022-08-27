Dallas ‘DK’ Adkins
Dallas ‘DK’ Adkins, 75, joined his Heavenly Father on Aug. 13, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family after a year-long courageous battle with cancer.
Dallas was born Sept. 26, 1946 in Montgomery, son of his beloved late parents, Onnie Buchanan Adkins and Earl Adkins.
He grew up in Powellton and graduated from Montgomery High School in 1964.
Dallas served in the U.S. Navy as a Machinist Mate 2nd class from January 1966 through December 1969, during the Vietnam conflict.
Dallas worked as a maintenance supervisor for 29 years at Reynolds Metals and 9 1/2 years at Eckart of America. He later became a self-employed maintenance contractor.
Dallas is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Theda Jaggers-Adkins; his brother, Kenneth Adkins (Wilma) and a host of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by two daughters, Jennifer Adkins Tegeler (Fritz) and Ashley Rose Jaggers; son, Brandon Alan Jaggers (Sarah Clay). He leaves behind three grandchildren, Hattie, Dallas, and Emerson with a prospective granddaughter due in September. These loving grandchildren gave “Granddad” much joy and happiness.
Dallas spent his free time outdoors, often taking his family camping, boating, fishing, water skiing, and golfing at Barren River Lake.
Dallas had a great passion for boating and spent the last 30 years at Creekside Marina on Harrods Creek. He fondly called his drive to the marina “seven minutes to heaven.” Dallas’ knowledge and machine expertise became helpful to the marina’s owner and his friend, Steve Rauh. Dallas made many friends with the other boaters, aka, “Creekers.” Those fortunate to know Dallas’ many talents knew “he could fix anything but a broken heart.”
In 2015 Dallas joined Kamp Kaintuck, a privately-owned fishing camp located on Allen Island in Ontario, Canada. Dallas wore many hats and held various positions at Kamp Kaintuck. His fishing excursions rotated with members, and there was even a fishing area named “Dallas Falls.”
Per Dallas’ wishes cremation was chosen. Visitation was Aug. 21 prior to the memorial service at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions East Chapel, Louisville, KY.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are requested in memory of Dallas Adkins to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a 727 non-profit org.
Tech. Sgt. Harold Malloy Arbaugh
Tech. Sgt. Harold Malloy Arbaugh, 83, of Ansted, passed away Aug. 6, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Dec. 31, 1938 at Cannelton, he was the son of the late Harold Brace Arbaugh and Juanita Marie Woodson Arbaugh.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa D. Kirkwood Cole.
Harold was a 1958 graduate of Gauley Bridge High School.
Harold was a Tech. Sgt. in the U.S. Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. He retired having 21 years of service.
He was a member of Lover’s Leap Baptist Church and a member of the Ansted V.F.W.
Harold loved working on cars and golfing with friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife, Joan Grimmett Arbaugh; daughter, Patricia Castillo of Adamstown, Maryland; grandchildren, Jacob and Timothy Castillo; adopted brother, Robert W. Chambers; special friend, Jim Linkenhoker; special cousins, Bob Arbaugh, Anna Evans, Susan Long, John Mitchell and Jim Mitchell; and extended family and friends.
Service was Aug. 13 at Lover’s Leap Baptist Church with Dr. Jack Eades officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Carol Williams Archibald
Carol Williams Archibald, 68, of Perryville, Missouri, died Aug. 8, 2022 at her residence. She was born April 16, 1954 in Beckley, to William James and Mary Ann Williams.
She and George Winfred Archibald were married in 2007 in Williamsburg, Virginia. He preceded her in death.
Carol Archibald was one of a kind with a passion for quilting, reading and writing. Her wishes are for a celebration of life in the fall at Babcock State Park, where her ashes will be spread with her late husband, George Archibald, at the same time.
Survivors include two sons, John (Mindy) Riffle of Oshkosh, Wisconsin and Michael (Lindsay) Riffle of Port St. Lucie, Florida; daughter, Mary Angela Lamp of Perryville, Missouri; grandchildren, Madison, Isaac, Taylor, Daniel, Mason and Leeland; and brother, William James Williams Jr.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Deborah Williams.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Ford & Young Funeral Home.
Delford D. Acree
Delford D. Acree, 95, of Summersville, passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2022, at home with his son Jeff, daughter-in-law Reba, and caregiver Debbra Ford at Locust Point, Virginia.
He was born April 15, 1927, at home in Summersville, Nicholas County, the son of the late G.O. Acree and Bessie White Acree.
He worked for, and retired from, Union Carbide in Alloy. Delford was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Doris Hathaway Acree; his sister, Virginia Acree Morford; and brothers, Arden, Ralph, Almon and John.
Delford is survived by his son, Jeffrey Acree (Reba) of Locust Point; daughter, Barbara Acree of Melbourne, Florida; grandchildren, Anita Ventura (Solin) of Alexandria, Virginia and David Harris of Melbourne; great-grandchildren, Aaron and Raven Ventura; his brother, Norval Acree of Clay; and dear friend and caregiver, Debra Ford.
Per Delford’s wishes, a graveside service was held at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Wallback on Aug. 17.
If desired, donations can be made in honor of Delford to the Nicholas County Animal Shelter, Summersville, WV (304-872-7877).
Arrangements by Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.
Carolyn A. Ball
Carolyn A. Ball, 85, of Marmet, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 9, 2022 at Marmet Health Care Center.
Carolyn was a 1957 graduate of East Bank High School and retired from Appalachian Electric Power Co. after many years of service. After retiring, she worked part time for a local lawyer.
She was an amazing person who loved her family, the beach, flea markets, class reunions, cats, Christmas and especially working in her flower garden. She could make anything grow. She was loved by everyone who met her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Ball; and parents, Thurman and Audrey Ratliff Brown.
She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Kandy (Gerald) of Glasgow and Kim of Marmet; son, Stephen of Marmet; brothers-in-law, Harold “Sleepy” Ball of Nags Head, North Carolina and Gary (Teresa) Ball of Dunbar; sister-in-law, Linda (Don) Lipscomb of Kanawha City; numerous cousins and dear friends, James, Shannon and Joe.
Funeral was Aug. 13 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, with Pastor Frank Thomas officiating. Entombment followed in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Billy “B.J.” Bennett
Billy “B.J.” Bennett, 55, of Victor, passed away on Aug. 3, 2022 at WVU Hospital, Morgantown.
Billy was born on Nov. 30, 1966 in Montgomery, the son of the late Burton Charles Bennett and Olivene Marion Bennett.
Known to many as “Bulldog,” he enjoyed and made his living to support his family by driving coal trucks for 30+ years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Michael Bennett and David “Picket” Bennett; and grandkids, Hayleigh, Tyler and Connor McGraw.
Survivors include his daughter, Ashlee McGraw; son, David Bennett; brothers, Doug Bennett, Abe Bennett and Keith Bennett; sister, Pam Smith; grandkids, Lexigh Bennett, Raelynn Bennett, Zane McGraw, Owen McGraw and Bentley Bennett; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Billy was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother and a friend to so many. He leaves behind so many cherished memories with his family and friends. He will forever be missed by every life he touched.
Service was Aug. 8 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted, with Pastor Danny Legg officiating. Burial followed at Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Woodrow Edison Blankenship
Woodrow Edison Blankenship, 84, formerly of Swiss, went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2022.
He was the son of William Arthur and Carrie Blankenship of Swiss.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Blankenship; one brother, Hank Blankenship; and sisters, Esther, Florence and Ruth, all of Swiss.
Those left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Carlene Blankenship of Summersville; his son, Brian and wife Jan of Summersville; grandson, Travis Miller of Covington, Kentucky and his fiancee, Haleigh McCourt; and sisters, Martha McAtee of Brownsville and Dolly Treadway of Oak Hill.
He was a member of Simms Memorial Methodist Church of Swiss and he was a proud veteran of the United States Army.
He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
His body was cremated.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville (www.watersfuneralchapel.com) was in charge of arrangements.
Carol Ann Affolter Bradley
Carol Ann Affolter Bradley, 86, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Aug. 15, 2022 at her residence.
Born Dec. 23, 1935 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Nellie Thaxton Affolter.
Carol was a proud 1953 graduate from Stonewall Jackson High School.
She worked for Stone and Thomas and later worked for Elder-Beerman for 24 years before retiring.
She was a proud and faithful member of the Jones Avenue Church of God since 1979; she had a heart for ministry for over 50 years as a pastor’s wife.
Carol was a avid sports fan, always cheering on the Oak Hill Red Devils and WVU football.
Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her wonderful family.
She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Marshall Bradley; daughter, Terri Bradley; and four brothers.
Those left to cherish her wonderful memory include children, Richard Bradley (Patti), Scott Bradley, Brittany Bennett (Tommy), Marcia Woodard (Kenny) and Randena Castranova; adopted daughter, Lesa Burgess; grandchildren, Kiley Bennett, Maci Bennett, Olivene Bennett, Beau Bundy, JC Knight, Phillip Knight, Jarod Staunton, Ashton Staunton, Caitlin Fleming, Bailee Embrey and Jackie Gill; a special great-granddaughter, Paislee Persinger; along with numerous great-grandchildren; and her furry friend and companion, Carlee.
Funeral service was Aug. 19 at the Jones Avenue First Church of God in Oak Hill with Rev. Mike Hicks and Rev. Pat Franklin officiating. Burial followed at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery off of Woods Avenue in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Letha Myrtle Bruce
Letha Myrtle Bruce, 87, of Winifrede, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 14, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
She was born Jan. 17, 1935, and was a homemaker and a Baptist by faith. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Thomas “Shag” Bruce; son, Gary W. Bruce; parents, Joseph and Priscilla Perdue Johnson; brothers, Henry, Robert, Franklin and Harry Johnson; and sister, Martha Jenkins.
Surviving are: daughters, Wilma Ashley of Comfort, Joy M. (Robert) Wright of Nellis, Karen S. DeLong of New Cumberland and Diana K. Calatan of Winifrede; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Johanna Russell of Laurel Hill, North Carolina.
Funeral was Aug. 17 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, with Minister Donnie Pauley officiating. Burial followed in Massey Cemetery, Winifrede.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Wendell Wilkie Butner
Wendell Wilkie Butner, 84, of Lookout, was called home to God on Aug. 9, 2022 after a battle with cancer.
Wendell was born on July 16, 1938 in East Providence, Pennsylvania and raised in Chimney Corner; he was the son of the late Samuel Bennett Butner and Emma Jeanette “Nettie” Butner.
Wendell served in the United States Army as a young man. He then went on to own and operate a cabinet shop and construction company, and then became a carpentry educator at Roane-Jackson Technical Center in Jackson County until he retired.
Wendell was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Audra Ellen “Jimmey” Butner; twin brother, Franklin Butner; and siblings, Don Shay, Margie Wilson, Peggy Alexander, John Butner, Jewel Tolliver, Mary Holley and Tommy Butner.
Wendell left behind a son, Wendell Mark (Rhonda) Butner; siblings, Connie Lawhan, Phyliss Pallister, Arthur Butner, Denny Butner and Keith Butner; grandchildren, Cullen Oiler and Samaria Oiler; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Service to honor Wendell was Aug. 13 at Lookout Baptist Church with Pastor Daniel Bennett officiating. Burial with Army military graveside honors followed at Jeanette Cemetery, Lookout.
Please make memorial donations to Jeanette Cemetery, 403 Edmond Road, Lookout, WV 25868.
Ethyl Frances Clark
Ethyl Frances Clark, 76, of Ansted, passed away on Aug. 18, 2022 at her home.
She was born on Nov. 4, 1945 in Graydon, the daughter of the late William Columbia Willis and Margie Belle Ellison Willis.
Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Clark; sons, Richard Wayne Clark and David Clark; sister, Sally Nettleton; and brothers, Larry Willis and William Willis.
Ethyl was a registered nurse at Montgomery General Hospital for many years. She had a passion for caring for people. She was a great and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She will be missed.
Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Tracy Clark of Ansted; daughter, Gayna Anderson of North Carolina; grandsons, Matthew (Brittany) Clark and Anthony Clark; great-grandchildren, William Clark, Carson Clark and Eva Clark; sisters, Lois Yancy of Texas and Gerri Hall and Patsy Coppins, both of Virginia; a brother, Roger (Patty) Willis of Ansted; and daughters-in-law, Patricia Michelle Clark of Ansted and Drema Clark of North Carolina.
Service was Aug. 23 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted, with Pastor Tony Taylor officiating. Burial followed at Willis Family Cemetery of Willis Branch Road.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Kenneth Blake Coleman
Kenneth Blake Coleman, 87, of Falls View, entered into rest on Aug. 6, 2022, at his home with his wife Charlotte by his side.
Kenneth is the son of the late Stonewall and Gertrude Rose Coleman. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy and Paul Coleman.
Kenneth is survived by wife, Charlotte; sister, Linda Dalporta of Charleston; brothers, Larry (Sandy) Coleman of Fayetteville, Gary (Kay) Coleman of Cedar Grove and Rickey Coleman of Beckley; and several nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was retired from the United States Marine Corps with 25 years’ service. He earned military honor ribbons in Korean Service, United Nations Service, Vietnam Services, Republic Vietnam Campaign, Run Civil Action 1st Class, Combat Action; and medals, Presidential Unit Citation (Navy), Marine Corps Good Conduct and National Defense.
Funeral service for Kenneth was held Aug. 11 at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, with Mike Kees officiating. Burial followed at the Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Pennington Smith, Gauley Bridge.
Timothy Brian Cooper
Timothy Brian Cooper, 52, born on Sept. 19, 1969, entered into rest on July 30, 2022.
Timothy was born in Montgomery to his loving mother Cynthia Jo Cooper and father Ray William Cooper Jr.
Timothy was a devoted husband, father, and outdoorsman. He loved his family and the river more than anything.
Left on earth with precious memories of Timothy are his mother, Cynthia Cooper; sister, Karen Jordan; wife, Tammy Cooper; children, Bridgette, Alyssa, Timmy and Cayden Cooper; stepdaughter, Emily Hornsby; grandchildren, Branson, Brentlee and Breleigh Pate; and devoted dog, Dexter.
He is predeceased by his father, Ray William Cooper Jr.; grandfather, Joseph Swope; and grandmother, Cleo Swope.
We miss you now, our hearts are sore. As time goes on, we miss you more. Your loving smile, your gentle face, no one can ever take your place.
A private service was held. Burial was held at Rest Lawn Memory Gardens in Victor.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
James Woodrow Copley Sr.
James Woodrow Copley Sr., of Oak Hill, passed away on Aug. 8, 2022, with his wife by his side and his family around him.
A lifetime resident of Oak Hill, he was 93 years old. He was the last surviving child of George and Minnie Copley.
He owned and operated Copley’s Appliance Service for many years in the Oak Hill area.
Jim was also a member of Mount Hope Christian Church. Jim loved his garden, his family, and his community.
Survivors include his loving wife of 73 years, Jerri McVey Copley; theirs was a love as long and strong as most could only dream of. Additionally, Jim is survived by his children and their spouses: Jim and Donna Copley of Oak Hill, Wanda and Jerry Lovitz of The Villages, Florida and Rick and Vickie Copley of Beckley. Additionally, he has seven grandchildren, Aimee Lovitz Lanza, Chad Copley, Jamie Copley Settle, Amber Easter Hinkle, Brad Lovitz, Christina Copley Knight, and a bonus granddaughter, Mahayla Jones. Jim has 8 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, and his faithful dog, Shadow.
Mr. Copley served in various military capacities throughout his life. From 1946 through 1950, Jim served in World War II, during the occupation in Germany. Jim served in the Korean War from 1950 through 1951. In 1988, Jim retired as a Sergeant Major from the National Guard after 40 years of service.
Jim was also a member of American Legion Post 149 and the VFW for over 50 years.
Funeral service was Aug. 13 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Oak Hill.
All expressions of sympathy, including flowers and honorary donations to Bowers Hospice House in Beckley are welcome and appreciated.
Jim was loved by many and will be deeply missed. He was always known as having a huge heart and a generous spirit. The first one to volunteer to offer help to his family, neighbors, and friends, Jim was his happiest while lending a hand and offering comfort. Even near the end of his life, while fighting cancer and the effects of a stroke that ravaged his health and capabilities, he continued to help others any way he could and spread joy to those he encountered. His dear sister Lily, used to say, “Jim just goes around giving and spreading cheer.” No matter if you called him Daddy, Uncle Jim, Papaw, Grandpa, Sarge, Mr. Copley or Jim, you knew he would be there to help you with anything you needed.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Richard James Corbett
Richard James Corbett, 70, of Gallagher, died Aug. 12, 2022.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Sharon Jane Spradling Daugherty
Sharon Jane Spradling Daugherty, a 44-year resident of Belle who moved to Evans in Jackson County in 2005, received her heavenly reward on July 29, 2022 following a 2-year long illness and battle with dementia. She was 80 years old.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony A. and Maxine (Turner) Spradling; brother, Robert (Bob) Spradling; and grandson, Andrew Scott Daugherty.
Sharon was a professional housewife, mother and grandmother. Some would call her a “stay-at-home mom,” however, Sharon attended every imaginable event her children and grandchildren were involved in and was rarely at home. She was, seemingly, omnipotent.
She was “Queenie” to her surviving husband of 63 years, Raymond C. Daugherty; “Mom” to her children, Jana (Keith) Skiles of Belle, Beth (Jim) Cook of Belle, Tony (Kate) Daugherty of Peculiar, Missouri and Larry DeWayne (Lori) Daugherty of Belle; and she was “Gammy” to 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, along with all their friends. “Gammy” was the title she loved and cherished the most.
Perhaps the most appropriate tribute to “Gam’s” legacy is a mosaic of words from some of her dearly beloved grandchildren.
“Her memory and zest for life will be shown through our family for generations to come. You will recognize her through us.”
“The world stopped for Gam when any of her grand babies were involved.”
“I can still find you in a bowl of popcorn, seeded with M&Ms.”
“I grew up halfway across the country from her, but she never felt far away –- the ripple of her life will be felt for years to come.”
“I will cherish every story you told…and told again. This world will never be the same without you.”
“There isn’t a single memory from my childhood that Gam isn’t in. She was not only my Gam, but my friend.”
“You’re truly one of a kind and you, every piece of you that will live on in this wonderful, beautiful, extraordinary family that you started, will be missed.”
“We will cherish you beyond our grief.”
Funeral services were held Aug. 2 at the Belle Church of the Nazarene, 304 East 9th Street, Belle, WV with the Rev. David Clark officiating. Interment followed at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Special thanks to the staffs at both Putnam Genesis and St. Mary’s Hospital for their excellent care.
Please visit fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Arrangements by Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
James H. Deligne
James H. Deligne passed away at his home in Ansted on July 28, 2022 at the age of 71.
James, who was often referred to as Jim, Jimmy or Uncle Jimmy, was a large and in charge kind-of guy.
He was a proud graduate of Marshall University with a business degree and landed his first job at West Virginia Tech in 1975 in the computer center and then moved on to the business office until 1978 when he began his career in the family business known as Deligne Sales and Service. He retired from Midstate Ford in 2014.
Jim gave his heart to the Lord on Feb. 24, 2015 and always reminded Pastor Jones that he was the biggest notch in the pastor’s belt. Jim was also a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Ansted.
Jim had an infectious and loud laugh with a one-of-a-kind personality to match. This was evidenced in every facet of his life as anyone who met him did not forget meeting Jim Deligne. He was known for his quick and witty comebacks, his kind and compassionate generosity and willingness to help others.
He enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life including boating, golfing, spending time with family and friends, Myrtle Beach trips with Katy and sitting down to a good meal. Jim also had a deep passion for business, current events and the latest financial climate.
Good memories and conversation were always abundant. Jimmy was a loving brother, uncle and companion and will be truly missed. His memory will remain and the life lessons, pick me ups, generosity, encouragement and expletives will never be forgotten.
Jim was preceded in death by Brenda Shuff Deligne and parents Joseph H. Deligne and Ruth Massey Deligne. Those left to cherish his memories are his sister and brother-in-law, Kembra and Barry Crist; nephews whom he adored, Jeremy Crist (Kristi), Joshua Crist (Maggie) and Jacob Crist (Amber); great-nephew and great-niece, Jaxon and Ella; a very special friend and companion, Katy Campbell; and a host of other family and friends.
A memorial service was held Aug. 20 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Ansted with Pastor Herman Jones officiating.
Gifts of sympathy may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, PO Box 571, Ansted, West Virginia 25812.
Online condolences may be sent at wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Sheila Gaye Ratliff Dickerson
Sheila Gaye Ratliff Dickerson, 67, of Fayetteville, passed away Aug. 8, 2022, at home.
Born Oct. 19, 1954 at Oak Hill, she was the daughter of the late George Samuel and Sarah Oakadane Wimmer Ratliff.
Sheila attended House of Worship in Beckley and graduated from Fayetteville High School.
She loved to cook and do crafts. Sheila had been a substitute cook for Fayette County Schools and also cooked for local rafting companies.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Richard “Chuck” Dickerson; sister, Brenda Gale Ratliff; and brother, Paul Edward Ratliff.
Survivors include her beloved daughter, Melissa Dickerson; sister, Sandra Kay Poore; brother, Michael George Ratliff; beloved extended family and friends, Tammy Lockard, Theresa Toussaint, Carole Palazzo, Vicky Poff and Tim Bragg.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to special caregiver Unna Smith of Fayetteville.
The family will have private services at a later date.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Mary Frances Frye
Mary Frances Frye, 87, of Marmet, died July 29, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred M. Frye; parents, Benjamin and Gertrude Short Smith; and sisters, Jean and Renee.
Surviving are sons, Denver (Coleen) Frye of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Terry (Lisa) Frye and Greg Frye, all of Marmet; daughters, Tammy (Bruce) Lovett of Williamstown, Jodi Mayo of Marmet and Frankie Lisa (Greg) Kirk of Hernshaw; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dale, Helen, Liz and Rita; and brothers, Benny and David.
Funeral was Aug. 2 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, with her children, Tammy Lovett and Denver Frye eulogizing. Burial followed in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Michael Ray Giannini
Michael Ray Giannini, age 72, passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2022, at CAMC Memorial Division.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Marino and Edith (Wee) Nutter Giannini.
Michael was a member of Campbell Memorial Baptist Church in Smithers and was retired from the City of Montgomery.
He was a former fire chief of Smithers and Montgomery. He had received numerous awards in the state and federal government in wastewater management treatment and enjoyed teaching others.
He is survived by his wife, Reva Moore Giannini; son, Michael David Giannini; grandsons, Austin and Alex Giannini; and granddaughter, Morgan Giannini. Other survivors include his brother, Stephen (Kimberly) Giannini; aunt, Betty Giannini Long; niece, Marina Giannini; and nephew, Lucca Giannini.
Service was Aug. 12 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Chester Bird and Rev. Jeff Floyd officiating. A private family burial followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com
The family requests donations be made to Campbell Memorial Baptist Church, PO Box 87, Smithers 25186.
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Anita Carol Gill
Anita Carol Gill was born on Feb. 7, 1955 in Oak Hill. She passed away on Aug. 6 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington.
She was a graduate of Campbell County High School in Alexandria, Kentucky in 1973.
She worked for several employers throughout her life, but most recently and for over 25 years she was employed at Dennler’s Fencing in Oak Hill.
Anita was preceded in death by her grandparents, Juan and Delores Gill of Oak Hill and Roy and Florence Ashley of Mt. Nebo; parents, Manuel and Mary Gill of Oak Hill; and her older brother, Donald Joe Gill of Berea, Kentucky.
She is survived by her brothers, Manuel L. “Bubby” Gill of Oak Hill, Mark Anthony Gill and Tina of East Bend, North Carolina, Juan Redon Gill and Brooke of Berea and Alfred “Chubs” Jennings of Oak Hill; sister-in-law, Jan of Berea; and many nieces and nephews. Although Anita was unable to have children, she was the “mother” to several: Zack West and Tasha of Tyrone, New York, Christina Epperly of Lexington, Kentucky, Christopher Epperly of Morgantown and Tiffany Price of Oak Hill. She is also survived by a host of friends.
Anita was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Loretta Taylor officiating.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sharon Sue Hall
Sharon Sue Hall, 79, of Summersville, passed away Aug. 17, 2022 at her home.
She was the daughter of the late Rev. Omar B. and Eula “Dot” Skaggs Nichols and was born at Smithers July 7, 1943.
Sharon was a homemaker and Christian.
She also preceded in death by her husband, John Hall.
Surviving: daughters, Lisa Walton and Aline Blevins, both of Summersville; grandchildren, Arley, Zachary, Alex and Andrew; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Fewell of The Villages, Florida and Sheila Bess of Summersville; and her beloved dog, Teddy.
Funeral services were conducted Aug. 23 in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville with Pastor Tommy Skaggs officiating. Burial followed in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville.
Online condolences may be sent at www.watersfuneralchapel.com
Arrangements by Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.
Dorothy D. Harvey
Dorothy D. Harvey, 71, of Summersville, passed away Aug. 1, 2022 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital at Morgantown.
She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Edith Johnson Kauff and was born at Montgomery on May 6, 1951.
Dorothy was the former office manager for Glenelg Corporation in Summersville.
She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Johnna Harvey; and her brother, Kenny Kauff.
Surviving: her husband, Max Harvey Sr.; son, Max Harvey Jr. (Kim) of Canvas; daughter, Shannon Comer (Jon) of Summersville; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother, Stanley Kauff Jr. of Gauley Bridge; and sisters, Margie Akers of Cross Lanes, Betty Highlander of Ohio and Sue Music of Virginia.
Funeral services were conducted Aug. 5 in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville with Jamie Thomas officiating. Burial followed in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville.
Arrangements by Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville (www.watersfuneralchapel.com).
Vernon Lee “Tiger” Hicks
Vernon Lee “Tiger” Hicks, age 62, of Gallagher, died Aug. 3, 2022.
He was born Nov. 1, 1959, in Charleston, the son of the late Elbert and Garnet Holcomb Hicks.
He was a retired heavy duty equipment mechanic and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving: wife, Robin Hypes Hicks; children, Brandon Hicks (Melissa) of Gallagher, Tenyah Wheeler (Danny) of Charleston, Tristan Hicks of Pinch and Andrea Mullins (Charlie) of Chapmanville; grandchildren, Taylor, Kyle, Nathan, Yasmeen, Jacob, Caiden, Lena Jo, Brantley, Easton and Remi; sisters, Goldie Nathansen of Daytona Beach and Sylvia Weddington (Bob) of Teays Valley; and his beloved dog, Fancy.
Service was held at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Pastor Robert Delaney officiating. Burial followed in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery at Dunbar with military honors.
Expressions can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Vivian Lea Coon Higgins
Vivian Lea Coon Higgins, 65, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully at The Hubbard House on Aug. 12, 2022. She had been bravely battling an aggressive form of cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, since February of this year.
Viv was born on Aug. 7, 1957, to Kermit and Lolita Coon in Charleston. She spent her first years of childhood in “The Bottom” on the banks of the Elk River, and then grew up “across the swinging bridge” in Comfort.
She graduated from Sherman High School in 1975 and earned her bachelor’s degree in education from WV Tech in 1979. She then went on to earn her master’s degree from Marshall University.
Vivian taught as a teacher for 36 years total in Boone and Fayette counties. Her true passion was special education, which she taught for the better part of her career. There was truly nobody who cared more for her students, or who had more patience and a gentle soul with the right amount of bossiness. Rather than retiring early, she worked until the day her family forced her from her classroom to get herself checked out at CAMC. If this does not illustrate her passion and love for her career and students, we are not sure anything else could.
Viv also loved her family more than anything. She met her husband, Thomas Kerr Higgins, in Boone County in the early 1980s. An avid (and FAST) distance runner, Vivian would run the roads each day, training for her next big race. Tom, or “Fox,” as his call sign was, would pass Viv each day as he drove his coal truck all over Boone County. They would wave at each other as they passed, but it took Tom some time to really get the courage to ask her out. He says he just knew she was it. On their first date, Tom wore a truly ugly pair of green and white striped pants — pants SO ugly, in fact, that Viv walked “far enough away so nobody would assume she was with him, but close enough so his feelings wouldn’t be hurt.” His personality overcame the poor fashion choices, and they married on June 28, 1986, at Comfort Presbyterian Church. Tom never found those pants again after Viv moved into their home in Montgomery and swiftly threw them out.
Tom and Viv lived on 6th Avenue in Montgomery, first in “the blue house,” and then later moving across the street into Tom’s parents’ renovated river-front home. She enjoyed tending to her garden by the river with neighbor Linda, kayaking with her dear friends Jean and David Cavalier, and still running many miles a day.
Vivian had two daughters, whom she was very proud of, and were the only thing that could lure her from teaching full time. For 10 years, Viv worked part time as a substitute teacher in order to spend more time with her daughters, Catherine and Kelsey. This was precious time well-spent. She carted them to ballet, gymnastics, swim, track, and cross country meets over the years, and instilled a strong work ethic in them. She sat up at night quizzing Cat to prepare for tests and helped Kelsey with countless projects over the years. Viv and Tom scraped and sacrificed financially to send Cat and Kelsey to Charleston Catholic High School, a decision that both daughters contend was one of the best choices for their future. Vivian cheered proudly each time her daughters graduated — through bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, and doctorates. She instilled in her daughters the importance of education and independence; they both ensured they could support themselves on their own before diving into a marriage. Vivian did get to see both daughters (finally) marry men who could handle and celebrate the independent women she raised, and she was so thrilled by this.
It’s impossible to fit 65 well-lived years into just a few paragraphs, and the unfairness of a life cut short is stifling. The better illustration of her life is seen through the huge network of family and friends who carry on her legacy; you can see her impact, humor, and love through all of us.
Vivian is survived by her husband, Thomas Kerr Higgins of Montgomery; oldest daughter, Catherine Brooke Higgins Misorski and husband Matt of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; youngest daughter, Kelsey Leigh Higgins Copolo and husband Cory of Charleston; mother, Lolita Hunter Coon of Comfort; brother, Paul Coon of Hernshaw; sister, Pamela Coon Cantley of Bixby, Oklahoma; sister, Melinda Coon Fitzwater of Calhoun County; as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Kermit Coon; brother, Warren Coon; and aunt, Sylvia Coon Turner.
Her service was Aug. 18 at St. Anthony’s Shrine Catholic Church in Boomer with Fr. Dominick Boak officiating. We ask that you donate in her honor to The Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV. You can easily donate on their website at https://www.hospicecarewv.org/locations/hubbard-hospice-house/.
Viv and her family would also like to extend thanks to her exceptional care team at the Hubbard House, to Dr. Michael Elmore and Dr. Lin Mei of CAMC, Dr. Ravi Paluri, Dr. Benjamin Rush, and Dr. Marie Cavalier Rush of Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Dr. Michael Covelli. Your experience, dedication, exceptional staff, and wonderful bedside manner made this journey a little easier on us all.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Alfred B. Hudson Jr.
Alfred B. Hudson Jr., 89, of Charleston, passed away Aug. 9, 2022, at CAMC Hospice of Charleston.
Alfred was a retired employee of Williams and Company.
He was a member of the Pond Gap AC Church, loving husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred B. and Thelma Burns Hudson; and sisters, Virginia Richards and Bessie Beard.
Surviving: his wife of 62 years, Opal Hudson; daughter, Nancy (Ray) Brown; sons, Larry (Kathy), Tim (Marcy), Mike (Sally) and Chris (Connie) Hudson; grandsons, Steven, Adam, Daniel, Ryan, Nathan and Zach Hudson; granddaughters, Kayla Cunningham and Erin Hudson; four great-grandchildren; sister, Charlotte Proctor; and brother, Ernest Hudson.
Also, special family Amanda and Brad Harris and family, Travis and April Stull and family, and a host of other family members and friends.
Services were Aug. 13 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove, with Pastor James Balser officiating. Burial followed in the Seabolt Cemetery at Laurel Fork.
The family would like to thank the 5th floor CPICU Unit at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, the 4th floor Hospice of CAMC and Dr. Paul Kuryla for their services and care.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Mary Rosa Olenick Johns
Mary Rosa Olenick Johns, 91, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully on Aug. 20, 2022 at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born Sept. 6, 1930 in Gatewood, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Eudokia Olenick.
Mary retired as a medical transcriptionist from Dr. Cook’s office.
She was a faithful member of the Fellowship Memorial Baptist Church for over 40 years, in he leisure time she enjoyed gardening, painting, and reading. Her greatest joy in life was being surrounded by her family.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Lysle Burton Johns; son, Lysle Johns; grandson, Michael; brother, John Olenick; and sister, Elizabeth Patrick.
Those left to cherish her loving memory include sons, John Johns, David Johns and Jim Johns (Anna); grandchildren, Tina, Alyssa, Kelsey, Jodie, Johnny, Nathan, Samantha, Theodore and Andrew; 22 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was Aug. 25, 2022 at the Fellowship Memorial Baptist Church in Oak Hill with Dr. Roger Harding officiating and Pastor Bobby Pauley. Burial followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Edward Clinton Jones
Edward Clinton Jones, age 80, of Edmond, passed away on July 30, 2022.
Born Oct. 18, 1941, in Quinnimont, he was the son of the late Winfred William and Millie Adkins Jones.
Clinton worked as a truck driver for various occupations, from logging to sanitation. He was always found tearing up something and fixing it like new.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two baby siblings, and brother, JC Jones.
He is survived by loving wife, Brenda Smith Jones; children, Kimberly Willis (Kevin) and Kenneth Jones (Tracy); grandchildren, Geneva Jones, Stephanie Jones, Alicia Jones, Darin Shrewsberry Jr, Michael Shrewsberry, Brandon Shrewsberry, Mitchell Yontz (Jessica), Kevin "KJ" Willis (Tiffany) and Travis Willis (Whitley); great-grandchildren, Madison, Lucas, Chase, Shane, Kaydence and Brantley; siblings, Lewis Jones, Harold Jones and Sryilda Woodrum, as well as numerous friends and family.
Services were Aug. 3 at the Harrah Cemetery on Backus Mountain with Pastor James Perkins Sr. officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Jimmie Joe Jones
Jimmie Joe Jones, 92, of Kimberly, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Aug. 13, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
The son of the late Joe and Carrie Jones, he was preceded in death by brothers, Roy, Everette, Lonnie and Pete; and sisters, Mary Alice Jones, Maggie Lane and Nelsie Ferri.
As a veteran of the United States Army, he served in the Korean Conflict. He was well known for his athletic ability as a fast pitch softball player in the Upper Kanawha Valley which later extended to Korea. He also had a passion for fishing, golfing and bowling.
Above all, his true love was his wife of 67 years, Ella Mae Jones; and all of his family – immediate and extended. Jimmie is survived by his daughter, Karen (Bert) Wriston of Belva; and son, Dana (Tonia) Jones of Charleston. He had a very special relationship with his nephew (like son), Edward Garbett II of Mt. Carbon. These families gave him four grandchildren, Jennifer (Nathan) Flint, Brittany Wriston, Lance and Madelyn Jones; and three great-grandchildren, McKenna, Chloe and Lauren.
He is also survived by his sister, Ruth Hardiman of Huntington; and many special nieces and nephews.
After his retirement from Purity Baking Company in the mid-1980s, Jimmie was recruited by his wife to repair and deliver furniture for the Elk Furniture Company.
Jimmie was a faithful worker and member of Kimberly Church of God.
A celebration of Jimmie’s life was held Aug. 17 at Kimberly Church of God, Kimberly, with Pastor Dana Jones and Preacher Tom McGraw officiating.
Memorial donations can be made to the Kimberly Church of God, PO Box 153, Kimberly, WV 25118.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Montgomery General Hospital. We are so grateful for your compassion and kindness.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Lloyd Thomas (“L.T.”) Jordan
Lloyd Thomas (“L.T.”) Jordan, 80, of Beckwith, went to his heavenly home in the early morning hours of Monday, July 25, 2022, with his family by his side.
He was the son of the late Lloyd Jordan and Dollie Teel Jordan.
He retired from Westmoreland Coal Company in Eccles.
L.T. loved Jesus and loved telling others about Him. He was a faithful member of the Dothan Missionary Baptist Church and attended Cotton Hill Baptist Church in days of decline.
Survivors include daughters, Krenia (Bobby) Jones of Sanford, North Carolina and Melanie Joan (Vern) DeLung of Dothan; son, Duane (Kris) Jordan of Albemarle, North Carolina; and stepdaughters, Belma (Larry) Johnson, Judy (John) Johnson, Tamara (George) Johnson and Louise (Duane) Rakes, all of Beckwith, and Lee Ann (Lee) Myles of Crab Orchard. He also leaves behind a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a sister, Marie Frye, whom he loved dearly.
Funeral services were July 27 at the Wilson Funeral Home, Clay, with the Revs. J.R. Mullins and Lum Toney (no visitation).
Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Jordan family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Dothan Missionary Baptist Church (℅ Louise Rakes, 232 Treadway Rd., Fayetteville, WV 25840) and Hospice of Southern West Virginia (PO Box 1472, Beckley, WV 25802).
Sandra Carole Keenan
Sandra Carole Keenan, 81, of Gauley Bridge, passed away July 27, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospice Care, Charleston, following a short illness.
Born Feb. 26, 1941 at home, she was the daughter of the late Russell Laverne Keenan and Grace Genevieve Copeland Keenan of Keenan Branch, Nicholas County.
She also was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Rev. Claude E. Keenan; brothers, Edward Paul Keenan, Russell Laverne Keenan Jr., Robert Allen Keenan, William Gerald Keenan and an infant brother; sister, Mary Keenan Nichols; brothers-in-law, Charles Keenan (Virginia), Carl Nichols, Earl Kincaid (Ruby), Robert Keenan (Martha), Andrew “Dutch” Keenan (Alice), Cecil Keenan (Louise) and Landis Keenan; and sisters-in-law, Ethel Holliday (Bob), Ruby Grose (Mansel Grose Sr.), Carol Carson (Frank), Lucille Blankenship (Hiram), Grace Spicer (Carlton Sr.), Margaret Evans (Jim), Mabel Vance (Charles) and Georgia Mae Poe (Clay).
A 1959 graduate of Nicholas County High School, Carole attended Alderson-Broaddus College and West Virginia Tech to study nursing. She became a mother at an early age and didn’t continue her formal education, although she served as a nurse and all the other jobs performed by the best mothers for each of her children. She was a teacher, a chef, a PTA mother and a never-wavering support system for her six children, a storyteller, a Sunday school teacher, a lovely singer, a rock for her siblings, a seamstress and a godly role model not only for her own children, but for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as all their friends.
Best of all, she was a prayer warrior, approaching the Lord in intercessory prayer for all who needed help, and a woman who, more than once, literally gave the last food in her pantry to someone in need.
She was a pastor’s wife who supported her husband in his ministry in churches across Fayette, Nicholas, Clay and Kanawha counties.
Besides the Bible, she also loved novels and history, nurturing a love of reading and learning in her family, as well as those for whom she babysat. She also was a carer for several elderly friends and neighbors over the years.
She enjoyed needlepoint, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles, cooking for others, music and dancing, spending time in nature and later, when that was hard on her, watching nature websites from Africa and local eagle cams, traveling and playing some rousing games of Scrabble, Rook, Uno, Canasta and Tripoley.
She was a member of Swiss Missionary Baptist Church where she had taught primary, junior high and adult Sunday school classes and was a member of various church quartets and choirs.
In her later years, she also served as a typist and assistant for The Montgomery Herald and The Fayette Tribune newspapers.
She loved spending time with all her family, especially on trips to the Outer Banks.
Surviving: sisters, Lynne Nichols of Cross Lanes and Kay (Frank) Quifunas of New Castle, Delaware; children, Cheryl Keenan of Gauley Bridge, Steve Keenan of Gauley Bridge, Cara (Jeff) Moore of Friendly, Darla Keenan of Gauley Bridge, Paul Elmo (Becky) Keenan of Orrtanna, Pennsylvania and Tim (Jeannette) Keenan of Ashland, Kentucky; grandchildren, Rachel (Ammon) Ash of Marietta, Ohio, Samantha Moore (Allen Potts) of Middlebourne, Matthias Dotson of Friendly, Aaron (Jamie Fox) Dotson of Middlebourne, Stephanie Ayers (Kyle) of Martinsburg, Alannah Hall of Ashland, Finnegan and Simon Keenan of Orrtanna and Harper Keenan of Ashland; great-grandchildren, Addy Ash of Marietta, Riley and Kailee Campbell of Middlebourne, Arabella Potts of Middlebourne, Monroe Ash of Marietta, Anastasia Potts of Middlebourne, Esme Ayers of Martinsburg and Carson Taylor Burkhart of Ashland; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews, all whom she loved dearly; as well as her church family and an uncountable number of family members of the heart.
Her fondest wish was for all her loved ones to accept the Lord and join her in Heaven.
At her request, Carole was cremated. A celebration of her life and a memorial service originally scheduled for this weekend have been postponed because of the devastating floods around the area.
Memorial donations may be made to Swiss Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 357, Gauley Bridge, WV 25085 (please note In Memory of Carole Keenan); to the New River Humane Society, 513 Shelter Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840; or to local flood relief in Fayette County.
Cards of condolence to the family may be mailed to Keenans, PO Box 357, Gauley Bridge, WV 25085; or online condolences may be made at www.leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Danny Lee Kincaid
Danny Lee Kincaid, age 39, of Oak Hill, passed away on July 28, 2022.
Born March 15, 1983, he was the son of the late Stephen Kincaid and Melinda Smith Kincaid.
In addition to his father, Danny is preceded in death by son, Danny Lee Kincaid II.
Danny enjoyed singing, working, and was a big family man always working to support them.
Danny is survived by wife, Jacke Lorene Kincaid; children, Koda Kincaid, Gabriella Kincaid, Alexis Kincaid and Maria Kincaid; siblings, Douglas Kincaid, Joshua Kincaid and Ashley Kincaid, as well as Al Ingram and many family and friends.
In keeping with his wishes Danny is to be cremated.
Online condolences may be sent to tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Donald Ray Kincaid II
Donald Ray Kincaid II, 41, of Mill Creek, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.
Born Aug. 23, 1980 in Beckley, he was the son of Ethel Virginia Vance White and Donald Ray Kincaid.
Donald worked in construction and loved spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, those left to cherish his memory include daughter, Madison Kincaid; companion of 19 years, Rhonda Gardner; and siblings, Sharon Acord, Virginia Smith and Alvie Smith.
In keeping with Donald’s wishes, he was cremated and a visitation was held Aug. 20 at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Denvil Harold “Nig” Lanham
Denvil Harold “Nig” Lanham, 83, of Pond Gap, passed away July 30, 2022.
He was a retired coal miner from Cannelton Coal Co.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Rebecca Richards and Leona Mullins; parents, Howard and Gennive Lanham; brothers, Bob, Jabe and Ricky; and sister, Joy Bright.
He is survived by his children, Denvil H. Lanham Jr. and his wife, Bertha Rose Oiler, of Pond Gap, Traci Alex Lanham of Cedar Grove and Joseph S. Underwood of Mammoth; 10 grandchildren; brothers, Roger, Rodney and Calvin, all of Pond Gap, and Kermit of Hughes Creek; sisters, Deloris Hamilton of Ohio and Charlotte Proctor, Carol Washington and Sherry Johnson, all of Pond Gap; several nieces and nephews and his lifelong companion, Sue Spangler; and a host of other family members and friends.
Services were Aug. 8 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove, with Pastor Terry Johnson officiating. Burial followed in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Katherine Lorraine Susan Leavitt
Katherine Lorraine Susan Leavitt, 61, of Kellys Creek in Cedar Grove, died Aug. 1, 2022.
She is survived by her children, Misty Obryant and Eddie Leavitt, both of London; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
At this time there will be no services.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Jeffrey Dean McCracken
Jeffrey Dean McCracken, 49, of Scarbro, passed away July 26, 2022, at home.
Jeffrey was born on July 3, 1973, in Fairfax, Virginia, son of Jerry McCracken and Brenda Sue Grant McCracken.
Jeffrey was an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition to his mother, Jeffrey is preceded in death by his brother, Brian Allen McCracken. Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Jerry McCracken; his daughters, Paris Nady and Kristen McCracken; ex, Crystal McCracken; and stepchildren, Aaron Pettrey and Haley Clendenin.
Funeral services were Aug. 2 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Gillman officiating. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park. High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Benny Thomas McNeeley Sr.
Benny Thomas McNeeley Sr., age 80, of St. Albans, sadly left us on Aug. 13, 2022, following a long illness.
Benny formerly lived in Oak Hill and in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Benny is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary; children, Jill (Rob) Pettit, Rita (David) Witmer, Judy Moore and Benny (Misty) McNeeley Jr.; grandchildren, Sarah (Charlie) Gaquerel, Amanda (Ray) Reynolds, Amy (Daniel) Stover, David Witmer V, Liberty Moore, Ryleigh and Brynnlee McNeeley; great-grandchildren, Ray-Ray, Kaylie, Savannah, Lacey, Lilly, Carleigh and Adee; a special brother-in-law, Paul (Tammy) Coffman; special friends, Jonathan and Jennifer Pauley; and future son-in-law, Junior Smith; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family to celebrate his life across the country.
Benny was the seventh of 12 children of Virtie and Minnie McNeeley of Pea Ridge Road, Oak Hill. He is survived by seven of his siblings, Nancy Evans, Patsy Burgess, Sue Joslin, Jerri Smith, Robert McNeeley, David McNeeley and Danny McNeeley. He is preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
Benny was a hard-working man of few words. There were two things in life you couldn’t do to Benny: Mess with his kids or mess with his tools. Both, in his eyes, were crossing the line.
His primary hobby was woodworking. He enjoyed making cradles, hope chests and furniture for his family.
Benny would give you the shirt off his back. There were very few things Benny couldn’t fix, repair or build. If Benny didn’t have a tool, gaining his nickname of “Inspector Gadget” from his co-workers.
After his retirement, Benny dedicated his life to help raise his grandchildren, especially David and Liberty.
Benny has left behind shoes that no man will ever fill.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hubbard House, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25837, or visit hospice care.org. Hubbard House West in South Charleston is staffed by a loving and caring group that provided the most loving care to Benny in his final days. His family will be forever grateful for their kindness.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date, in St. Albans, and a burial in Fredericksburg where most of his immediate family live.
Arrangements by Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Janet Lynn Hager Miller
Janet Lynn Hager Miller, 65, of Mount Hope, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Aug. 1, 2022, at the Raleigh Center in Daniels.
Born Sept. 15, 1956, in Beckley, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Lorraine Frances Mclain Hager.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Karl Miller, who departed this earth on Oct. 1, 2021.
Janet was a 1974 graduate from Mount Hope High School.
She retired from the Postal Service after 25+ years, was a loyal and faithful member of the Mount Hope Baptist Temple and loved to sing.
Those left to cherish her sweet memory are her brother, John Hager and wife Susan of Beckley; a very close cousin who was like a sister to Janet, Jennifer Cole; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was Aug. 5 at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope with Pastor Dana Gatewood officiating. Burial followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Jack Moser
Jack Moser, 79, passed away Aug. 17, 2022, at Pleasant View Nursing Center in Metter, Georgia.
Jack was born Nov. 17, 1942, in Waukegan, Illinois, the son of Jack and Elaine Moser.
Jack worked for the Environmental Protection Agency as a field agent.
He enjoyed listening to music, reading books and magazines, and collecting all kinds of things.
Survivors include his son, Jack Moser; his daughter, Deborah Leclaire; and six grandchildren.
A private service will be held at a later date. The guestbook is located at www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com
Arrangements by Kennedy Funeral Home, Hooks Chapel.
Carolyn Yvonne Nicholas
Carolyn Yvonne Nicholas, 81, of Oak Hill, passed away at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley on July 25, 2022.
Carolyn was born on Feb. 24, 1941 in Thurmond.
Carolyn loved sci-fi films, Elvis, attending church and spending time with her family.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Edward Nicholas.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Alisa Yvonne Nicholas; grandchildren, Tamara Chittum (Joel), Christina Ayers, Erica Frazier (Branden) and Bryan Bryant; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Chittum and Landen Frazier. Funeral services were July 30 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Gillman officiating. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park. High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Carolyn June O’Dell
Carolyn June O’Dell, 83, of Fayetteville, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 13, 2022.
Born in Mossy in 1939, Carolyn was the youngest of eight children of the late Samuel and Pearl Coleman. At the age of 16, she was encouraged to write a letter to a young man, Woodrow O’Dell, and the two then began their courtship. After three months they decided to marry on Jan. 28, 1956. They went on to have three children, Woodrow Jr., Vicki and Jamie.
Carolyn spent her life taking care of her family — not just her children and husband, but her extended family as well. The O’Dell home was the site for many holiday dinners and family get togethers over the years.
Carolyn was a force of nature, a wonderful cook, a devoted wife and mother, a beloved grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her. The family finds comfort in knowing she is finally at peace with her Savior.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard, Thaddeus and Homer; and sisters, Daisy, Dorothy, Delores “Peachie” and Thelma.
Carolyn is survived by a loving husband of 66 years; children, Little Woody (Terrie), Vicki (Mark) and Jamie; a brother, Ray; sisters, Mary Ann and Linda; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A celebration of life was held Aug. 19 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Pastor Danny Goins and Brother Mike Parsons officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. The internment followed at Huse Memorial Park in Fayetteville.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Jeffrey Owens
Jeffrey Owens, 73, of Belle, passed away Aug. 10, 2022 at home from ALS.
He was a retired first line supervisor for E.I. DuPont Belle Works and served for four years in the United States Navy on the USS Ticonderoga aircraft carrier during Vietnam where he received the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star and the National Defense Service Medal.
Jeff enjoyed taking part in cowboy action shooting competitions and taking cruises.
Surviving are his wife, Connie; son, Jason of Belle; and grandchild, Cameron.
Funeral services were held Aug. 16 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor David Chapman officiating. Interment with military rites followed in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Please visit the website at fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Arrangements by Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Patricia “Patty” Murphy Painter
Patricia “Patty” Murphy Painter, 78, of Whitewater, passed away Aug/ 20, 2022 quietly at her home surrounded by her family.
Patty was raised at Nallen by her loving parents, Robert and Verninna Murphy, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a son, Travis Lane Painter.
She was a 1961 graduate of Nuttall High School in Fayette County.
In 1964 she met her future husband, Jarrel “Bub” Painter, and they married in 1966. They were happily married for 54 years.
Patty enjoyed being outdoors and working on her beautiful flowers. Due to a stroke in 2000, Patty’s life was difficult but she always managed to be optimistic and lived life to the fullest every day. She loved to sit with the sun on her face and enjoyed watching the birds and admiring her flowers.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Jarrell “Bub” Painter; three daughters, Robin (John) Wilson of Persinger, Diane Murphy and Glen Young of Whitewater and Tabatha "Toby" Painter of Beckley; four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Aug. 23 in the White Funeral Home at Summersville with Pastor Mark Secrist officiating. Interment followed in the Pierson-Painter Cemetery on Whitewater Road at Zela.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.whitefuneralhomewv.com
Arrangements by White Funeral Home, Summersville.
Jason Charles Peart
Jason Charles Peart, 39, of Oak Hill, passed away July 29, 2022.
Born Oct. 2, 1982 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, he was the son of Susan Plasha Peart and the late Charles Peart.
Charles worked as the Director of Search Engine Optimization (SCO), and loved spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving mother, Susan Peart; and sister, Andrea Peart.
In keeping with Jason’s wishes he will be cremated.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Vernon Dennis Peters III
Vernon Dennis Peters III, age 45, passed away on Aug. 11, 2022.
Born April 24, 1977, in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of late Vernon Peters II and Mary Ann Angotti Peters.
Vernon enjoyed anything outdoors; hiking, fishing, hunting and working outside. He was charismatic and loved his family.
He is survived by lifetime companion, Virginia Johnston; children, Nathan Peters (Samantha), Cody Peters, Ayden Peters and Levi Shaver; sister, Jennifer Tincher (Marshall); and nephews, Marshall Tincher II and Mathew Tincher.
Services were Aug. 18 with Pastor Delmas Wolfe officiating. Burial followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Allen David Pettry
Allen David Pettry, 59, of Miami, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Aug. 17, 2022, at home after a long illness.
Allen was known to most as David and, to closest friends, as David P.
He was born on March 18, 1963, to Curtis and Virginia (Ellen) Pettry.
David was a prior employee of Times Past Restaurant in Quincy and Twin Hills Restaurant in Shrewsbury.
David is survived by his daughter, Cassey (Brian Stepp) Pettry,; son, David (Nellie Porco) Pettry; siblings, Sandy Stevens, Darlene (Jimmy) Eastman and Carlos Pettry; grandchildren, Alexis (Lex) Pettry and Keith Green, Selena and Noah Edmonds, Nevaeh Cottrell and Sammi Pettry, Cemmie and Emm Cabell; and many nieces and nephews.
David’s family meant everything to him, something he often mentioned. He loved endless nights around a fire with family and friends, listening to music, reminiscing, and cracking open a cold drink. He lived every day of his life as fully as he could.
Anyone who knew David knew he was always ready to lend a helping hand. He had compassion for those who had nowhere to go, stay, or sleep, and he took them in when no one else would. David never knew a stranger and would make you feel welcomed.
David is preceded in death by his mother, Virginia (Ellen) Green; his father, Curtis Pettry; and his grandson, David Landon Pettry.
One of the last things David said was to his children, “If I wake up tomorrow, it will be a bad day. If I don’t, it will be a good day. Remember, I love you.”
The family wishes to extend a sincere thanks to Lilly Boggess for all her love and care during his last moments and a very special thank you to Ronda Apostolic Church.
The funeral was Aug. 23 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, with Rev. Dale Pitsenbarger officiating. Burial followed in Mount Hope Cemetery, Dawes Mountain.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Danny Joe Price Sr.
Danny Joe Price Sr., 72, of Riverside, passed away Aug. 3, 2022 at home.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Phyllis Price, and brother, Charles.
Surviving: his loving wife of 49 years, Patricia; sons, Danny Jr. and wife Kelly and Robert and wife Heather; grandson, Robert (RJ); and brothers, Ronnie, Eddie, Gary and Rick.
Graveside service was Aug. 9 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Glasgow, with Pastor Randy Wilson officiating.
Arrangements by Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Michael Ray Pullen
Michael Ray Pullen, 67, of Winifrede, died July 31, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He retired from the WV Turnpike after many years of service and was a former coal miner and former employee of Pullen Mine and Logging Supply, Cabin Creek.
He took great joy in making people laugh and was always joking with someone.
Some of his favorite things were cardinals, listening to the rain and a good reuben from Arby’s.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gilmer Grant Pullen; mother, Reba Ward Palcynski; step-mother, Stella “Sue” Welch Pullen; brothers, Tony, Ernie and William Grant Pullen; and a favorite dog, Dew.
Surviving are: wife, Tammy Pullen of Winifrede; daughters, Katelyn (Matthew) Searls of Alkol and Nickole (Joshua) Taylor of Hurricane; sons, Adrian Jarrett of Winifrede, Kraig (Elizabeth) Parker of Jacksonville, Florida, Chase (Kristy) Parker of Ormond Beach, Florida and Colten (Brittney) Williams of East Bank; brothers, Gilmer Wayne (Joan) Pullen of Glasgow and Chris A. (Sheila) Pullen of Chesapeake; sisters, Kathy Pullen and Linda (Gary) Perdue, all of Winifrede; grandchildren, Wrigley, Archer, Caden, Ryleigh, Mason, Memphis, Bentley and Camden; nephew, Dustin Bostic of Winifrede; sister-in-law, Melissa Pullen of Chesapeake; brother-in-law, Brian Smith; many other nieces and nephews; his faithful Pug, Larry, and many other granddogs.
Funeral was Aug. 8 at Sharon Church of God, Dry Branch, with Darrell Searls officiating. Burial followed in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Homer Daniel Roy
Homer Daniel Roy of Springfield, Virginia, passed peacefully in his home on July 25, 2022.
Homer “Dan” is survived by his wife of 33 years, Donna Roy; his former wife, May Ellen Fink Roy, and their daughters, Constance Roy Falco (Cam) and Melinda Roy Conklin-Cassem (Roger); grandsons, Daniel Falco, Thomas Falco and Christian Conklin; granddaughter, Morgan Conklin-Bowen; his sister, Joy Strickland; brother-in-law, Grant Strickland; nephew, Rod Strickland; and niece, Deena Dyson.
Dan was born in Clifftop on Nov. 15, 1938 and then moved to Gauley Bridge soon after, which is where he resided until moving to Northern Virginia in 1960 to begin his teaching career at Whittier Intermediate School in Falls Church, Virginia.
At the age of 12, he began working as a paperboy delivering The Charleston Gazette in the very wee hours of the morning in the West Virginia mountains or as he would lovingly say, “in the hills of West Virginia.” The very first thing he would do when he got his stack of papers was pull out the sports page to see how his beloved Red Sox had performed the night before.
During his years at Gauley Bridge High School, he was very active with intramural basketball, being a team manager for the varsity basketball team, being president of the Methodist Youth Group, working on the school yearbook The Gauneka as the editor-in-chief (a name that combined the three rivers he spent plenty of time on — the New River, which meets the Gauley River and becomes the Kanawha River), being a proud Boy Scout of Troop 87, Student Council, Beta Club, Varsity Club and working at Kroger Grocery Store in high school which allowed him to be able to buy the family’s first car.
He graduated from Gauley Bridge High School in 1956. He attended West Virginia Tech, earning a degree in English Education in 1960. He received a master’s degree in Secondary School Administration from the University of Virginia in 1964. He also attended the College of William and Mary for additional coursework.
Homer “Dan” had a very full life with his family, many wonderful friends and some sweet dogs. He loved life and he believed in his favorite well-said motto, “Keep it Simple.” He didn’t go anywhere without often making a part of someone’s day humorous and joyous. He never really met a stranger, but a new friend. Walking along we’d suddenly hear, “So, where are you from?” He still found delight when receiving a curious look from a “potential new friend” not knowing what to make of his happy comment or fun connection to anything they had displayed on their sweatshirt, ball cap or T-shirt. This happily never deterred him from reaching out to start a conversation or learn something he didn’t know. He was always willing to take a chance knowing he could receive a peculiar look, but it was always worth it after putting a smile on someone’s face. He seemed to “collect” new friends everywhere he went (banks, grocery stores, theme parks, oodles of Cracker Barrels, Canaan Valley Ski Resort and on numerous boardwalks at various beaches – especially Myrtle Beach).
Many of us have also kept 56 degrees Fahrenheit as our benchmark for his proclaimed “T-Shirt” weather.
Homer “Dan” held many “titles” during his very well-lived life. He was an excellent husband, father, grandfather (Papa), educator, 7th and 8th grade teacher of English and History, guidance counselor, guidance director, assistant principal, personnel administrator, athlete, runner, Jitterbug champion, Volksmarcher (he completed 1,345 Volksmarches), Braddock Road Youth Club soccer coach, comedian, body-surfer, putt-putter, swim team representative, swim team timer, superb provider, lover of all music (Elvis Presley especially), and poet for his many work friends, neighbors, family, and soccer players. He never shied away from writing and performing heartwarming “roasts” at birthday and retirement parties.
His most enduring trait was often putting himself last so he could support family and friends and make others laugh and be cheerful. He always said what he wished for when his time came, was for people to perform a random act of kindness and make a donation to a food bank. This would make him very happy.
A celebration of life will be held in the fall, so we can come together to remember the unique life of Homer Daniel Roy. The online guestbook is available at www.moneyandking.com
Diana Lynn Russell
Diana Lynn Russell, 63, of Handley, passed away on Aug. 9, 2022.
Born on March 4, 1959 in Charleston, she was the daughter of Charles and Shirley Redden Russell.
Diana was a kind-hearted woman and was loved by everyone who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Karen Farris and Justin Stewart; grandson, Avery Farris; siblings, Rita Keiffer, Sandra (Eric) Peters and Eddie (Peggy) Russell; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service was held Aug. 13 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow, with Pastor Bill Jones officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Diana’s honor to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Arrangements by Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.
Joseph Salvatore
Joe Salvatore, 53, of Honesdale, Pennsylvania, passed away on July 26, 2022.
Born on Oct. 18, 1968, Joe grew up in West Virginia along the Gauley River.
At the age of 19, he married Chris Salvatore and they rooted in Hampton Roads, Virginia, raising two children, Alicia and Joey, alongside his mother, Mary Bird.
He attended evening college classes on the GI Bill, earning a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from St. Leo University in Florida.
He held a variety of illustrious positions throughout his career, entering the U.S. Navy and entering the submarine fleet at the young age of 18 years old. He served as a 1st Class Petty Officer aboard the nuclear submarine, the USS George Washington Carver, for six tours from 1986 to 1992.
From there, he spent nine years as a civilian defense contractor in Norfolk, Virginia before returning to award-winning government service in 2001 with the U.S. Joint Forces Command’s Joint Warfighting Center, followed by three years as director of strategy and future requirements at Commander, Navy Region Japan.
At 44, Joe joined the National Park Service ranks where his work eventually landed him in Honesdale.
Joe lived a full life. He considered himself an extrovert and a big-time movie buff.
He is survived by his father, John Charles Salvatore; brother, John Salvatore Jr.; spouse, Chris Salvatore; his son, Joey Salvatore (Sean Rose); his daughter, Alicia Van Wert (Pete); and grandchildren, Lena and Jack Van Wert.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
A celebration of life event was held to honor Joe on Aug. 13 at Hightopps Backstage Grille in Timonium, Maryland.
Condolences may be sent to 209 Trappe Road, Dundalk, MD 21222.
Simon Marcus Sheppard
Simon Marcus Sheppard, 49, of Beckwith, passed away suddenly Aug. 11, 2022 in Marion, South Carolina.
Born Aug. 23, 1972 in Louisville, Kentucky, he was the son of the late William “Bill” Sheppard and the late Gala Lesher Sheppard Evans.
Mark was self-employed, an avid hunter and fisherman, just returning from a once in a lifetime fishing trip in the Gulf of Mexico. He will be greatly missed for his infectious laugh, fun disposition and for his great love for his children and Jackie.
Mark leaves behind the love of his life, Jackie Fitch of Beckwith; sons, Marcus and Coby, both of Beckwith; daughter, Kelli Sheppard (Shawn Tombs) of Beckwith; bonus son, Logan Riddle of Beckwith; bonus daughter, Breanna Blackburn of Nitro; brother, William “Billy” Sheppard of Russellville; half-brother, Clarence Huckaby of Charleston; sisters, Cheryl (Dwayne) Dufour of Russellville, Cindy (Ronnie) Collins of MacClenny, Florida and Tina Walkup of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend he loved like a brother for 43 years, Newman Brown.
A memorial service was held Aug. 20 at the Hilton Village Baptist Church in Hilton Village with Cousin Danny Parker officiating.
The service was conducted by the family.
Doris Pennington Small
Doris Pennington Small, 84, of Lansing, died Aug. 19, 2022 at home.
Doris Jean was born on July 25, 1938 in Lansing, the daughter of the late Arnold Warden Pennington and Gladys Howell Pennington.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Small Sr.; sisters, Areda Syner, Roberta Barton, Susan Ewing; and brothers, Arnold, Timothy and Clyde Pennington.
Doris was a member of Lansing Baptist Church and she was a devoted mother, sister, and wife. Family meant the world to her. She was always happy for anyone to stop by for a cup of coffee or Sunday family dinner. Her home was always open following the footsteps of her mother before.
Survivors are a daughter, Kathy (Kenneth) Hayes; sons, Billy (Rebecca) Small Jr. and Richard (Sonya) Small; sisters, Betty Brock, Kay McCune, Lan Gentry; brother, Marshall Pennington; grandchildren, Stephanie Shuff, Carl (Heather) Hayes, Stephanie (Michaux) Raine, Jennifer (Michael) Martelli, Becka Jones (Philip and family), Kista Acord (Casey and family) and Dayna Walker (Frank and family); great-grandchildren, Shelby Shuff, Vincent Hayes, Rebecca Raine, Michael, Ashton, and Bella Martelli; and many nieces and nephews.
Service was Aug. 22 at Lansing Baptist Church with Pastor Kenneth Hayes, her son-in-law, officiating. Burial followed at Good Hope Cemetery, Graydon.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Thomas Michael Sparkman
Thomas Michael Sparkman, 74, of East Bank, died July 27, 2022.
He was born in Charleston on March 30, 1948, son of the late Harmon Leon and Juanita Taylor Sparkman. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Sparkman.
Thomas proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1968. His service was during the Tet Offensive where he served his country distinctively, having been awarded 3 Bronze Stars, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, the Purple Heart, Army Commendation, Combat Infantry Badge and Vietnam Service Medal.
He retired from CSX as an engineer with 32 years of service.
He coached 32 years at Mountain State Little League and 27 years for Pratt Trojans. Special thanks for the excellent care given by Germilla Crawford and Erica Elswick of Select Specialty. Also, thanks to Rachel Irvin with Kinder Home Health Care.
He is survived by his wife, Karen I. Henderson Sparkman of East Bank; children, Kevin Sparkman (Rita) of Crown Hill, Mikie Sparkman (Lisa) of Pratt and Paula Ann Sparkman (Jason Bill) of Pratt; brothers, David Sparkman (Paula) of Hansford and Nathan Sparkman (Carol) of Crown Hill; sister, Pamela Brown of Chelyan; sister-in-law, Sally Sparkman of Pratt; grandchildren, Haylee, Katie, Jayden and Stanley; numerous nieces and nephews; and his two best friends, Butch Hughes and Charles “Chick” Filbin.
Service was Aug. 2 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Ronnie Armstrong officiating. Burial followed at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Janet Sue Taylor
Janet Sue Taylor, age 79, of Robson, passed away on Aug. 15, 2022.
Born Jan. 26, 1943, in Smithers, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Maxine Daniels Shuff.
Janet was a life-long Christian and follower of Jesus, who enjoyed gardening, cooking, and traveling with her family.
She was the last of her family and has gone to be with those preceding her: husband, Carlos Delbert Taylor; siblings, Judith O’Brien, Glenna Shaffer, Paul Shuff and Lois Priestly, and grandchildren, Bridgette Anne and Brandon Kincaid.
She is survived by loving children, Carla Kincaid (Greg), Carlos Taylor II (Donna) and LaFonda Anne Belmont (Tod); grandchildren, Jonathan Kincaid, Brooke Dempsey, Morgan Brooks and Trey Taylor, and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation, followed by a funeral with Greg Kincaid and Greg Toney officiating, was held Aug. 19. Burial followed at Settle Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Randy Taylor Terry
Randy Taylor Terry, 54, of Rainelle, passed away on Aug. 6, 2022 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.
He was born on Nov. 15, 1967 in Beckley, the son of the late Romie “Bud” Terry and Pauline Webb Terry.
Randy loved the Pittsburgh Steelers; his dog, Frankie, and loved his family.
Survivors include one daughter, Teria Terry of Frankford; three sisters, Debbie (Mike) Fogus, Paula (John) Jordon of Meadow Bridge and Tammy (Laird) McMillion of Smoot; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and extended family and friends.
Per his wishes, there will be no service or visitation.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Martha L. Yarber Thompson
Martha L. Yarber Thompson, 83, of Oak Hill, passed away July 23, 2022 at Bowers Hospice House.
Martha was born Jan. 5, 1939 in Brooklyn, daughter of the late Letty Jack Yarber and Violet Opal Mitchell Yarber. Martha was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Lochgelly. She was very active all her life in church.
She cooked for several Fayette County Schools. In addition to her parents, Martha is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Robert L. Thompson; two sons, Robert L. Thompson Jr. and David A. Thompson; brother, Pete Yarber; and sister, Ann Toney. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Lisa Bolon (Ed); son, Doug Thompson (Jennifer); daughter, Bethany Hunt (Brian); seven grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held July 29 at High Lawn Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Ed Bolon of Oak Hill officiating. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park. High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Elizabeth (Libby) A. Spencer Tomlin
Elizabeth (Libby) A. Spencer Tomlin, 63, born Sept. 27, 1958, of Fayetteville, West Virginia, passed away July 23, 2022 at WVU Summersville Regional Medical Center.
Libby was preceded in death by her husband, Roger D. Tomlin I, of Fayetteville; her parents, Leon and Effie Spencer; and her brother, Leon “Ken” Spencer.
Leaving her children to cherish her memories, R. Dale Tomlin II, Angela A. Tomlin, Autumn L. Lannamorelli, and Ethan A. and Katie Tomlin; as well as her 11 grandchildren, Eric and Dustyn Buckland, Isaac Tomlin, Spencer Tomlin, Willow Tomlin, Logan Ritter, Sierrah Watters, River Gilkeson, Skylar Gilkeson, Damien Lannamorelli and Dillon Jones. Libby also had four great-grandchildren all of whom she loved dearly.
Growing up, Libby was always there for us, whether we needed help with our homework of just a shoulder to cry on. She was our biggest cheerleader and our constant supporter.
Libby was talented and adventurous in many aspects of her life. She was a woman of strong faith, attending Fayetteville United Methodist Church.
She instilled in us the importance of family, and she loved to cook for any and everyone.
Libby also could be found fishing or caring for her animals.
Faith, family and fellowship could best describe Libby.
As per her wishes, there will be no funeral services. The family held a celebration of her life at the Fayette County 4H Park on Aug. 6.
Mother, you will always be in our hearts and we will never forget you. We love you so much. Rest in Peace.
Matilda Dosie Vestal
Matilda Dosie Vestal, 84, of Rainelle, passed away Aug. 8, 2022 at Stonerise Nursing Home, Rainelle.
Born on June 8, 1938 in Rainelle, she was the daughter of the late William Vestal and Molly Franklin Vestal.
Survivors include two daughters, Janice (Gary) Jones and Molly (Kevin) Snuffer; son, Timothy (Mona) Goodson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
Graveside service was Aug. 12 at Sims Cemetery, Sewell Mountain, Loops Road.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Chuck William Whaples
Chuck William Whaples, 49, of Fayetteville, passed away Aug. 21, 2022 at his residence.
Born Nov. 24, 1972 in Beckley, he was the son of the late David and Shirley Nester Whaples.
Chuck was a 1991 graduate from Fayetteville High School.
He was a proud United States Marine, worked for Plateau Printing Company, and was an artist, always enjoying drawing.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving daughters, Jasmine Daniels and Ariel Whaples; and sister, Stacy Dalton.
Funeral service was Aug. 26 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Burial followed at Huse Memorial Park in Fayetteville with military honors.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Betty Harmon Wilshire
Betty Harmon Wilshire, also known as “Mimi” or “Granny,” of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 16, 2022.
Betty was born Dec. 17, 1946 in Minden, the daughter of the late William and Mildred Perry Harmon.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Darrell, on Jan. 2, 2016.
Betty worked at Steen-Miller in Oak Hill for many years until she retired. She saw an opportunity when Wal-Mart in Oak Hill opened and eventually became personnel manager until she officially retired to enjoy traveling and riding Harleys with Darrell.
Anyone who knew Betty knew she loved her family. She would drop anything if she knew one of the boys was coming over and make a five-course meal. She was known to the family for her fried potatoes and homemade biscuits and gravy.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Donald and Laura Jo of Georgetown, Kentucky, Paul and Terri of Fayetteville and Darrell “Boo” and Missy of Oak Hill; six grandchildren, Chris, Ashley, Kyle, Megan, Tyler and his wife, Ashlyn, and Scott Mikel and his fiancée, Kierra Humphrey; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Aiden, Case, Easton, Alli, Sophia, Addie and Aspyn.
She also is survived by her brother, William “Shorty” and Patricia Harmon; and sisters, Rebecca and Robert Wood, Beverly and Tom Oxley and Bonnie Harmon and Susan Ball.
The funeral was held Aug. 20 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Greg Hurley and the Rev. Chris Gill officiating. Burial followed at Highlawn Memorial Park.
The family requests donations be made to Hospice of Southern West Virginia or Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association in Betty’s memory.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Warren Gene Wilson
Warren Gene Wilson, age 83, of Pax, passed away at the home of his son, Keith Wilson of Cool Ridge, on Aug. 8, 2022.
Born on Jan. 4, 1939, in Charleston, he was the son of the late Burman Wilson and Macy Craddock Wilson.
Mr. Wilson was a former coal mine electrician and was also a machinist.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and enjoyed taking care of his lawn. He enjoyed traveling and seeing covered bridges.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ellen Wilson; by son, Kenneth Wilson; by grandchildren, Jeremy Moore and Kelsey Wilson; and by siblings, Ada Bell, John David, Jerry, Fred, Alex and Burman Wilson Jr.
Those survivors left to cherish his memory include his children, Keith Wilson and wife Jeanette of Cool Ridge and Kimberly Moore and husband Donald of Pax; a brother, Ewell Wilson of Pax; grandchildren, Jonathan Moore and Brianne Wilson Henderson; great-grandchildren, Tristan and Cahill Henderson; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Pax Community Cemetery. According to Mr. Wilson’s personal wishes, he will be cremated.
Private online condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via the guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net.
Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home Shady Spring Chapel, Shady Spring.
Thomas R. Wooten
U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Thomas R. Wooten, 74, of Beckley, formerly of Minden, passed away Aug. 20, 2022.
Born on Feb. 6, 1948, in Minden, he was the son of the late Andrew and Ethel Wooten.
Thomas was a 1966 graduate of Collins High School in Oak Hill.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he continued his education, graduating from WV Institute of Technology with a B.S. in business management.
He held various jobs throughout his career, including WV Mine Reclamation Inspector, WV Department of Health, and Russell Regency House in Oak Hill.
Thomas loved to play golf and read.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brothers and sisters, Margaret James, Daniel Wooten, Andrew Wooten, Linda Wyche, and his twin sister, Sue Ann Duda; and two nephews, Patrick Cain and Thomas James.
Survivors include nieces and nephews, Louis Wooten, Daniel Wooten, Cynthia Trevino, Theresa Stover, Charlene Kegley, David James, George James, Lydia Wooten, Andrew Wooten, John Duda and Matthew Duda; as well as many great-grandnieces and nephews.
To honor Thomas’ wishes, a private service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the VA Administration, Thomas’ caregivers, neighbors, and family for their help and concern during Thomas’ daily care.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
