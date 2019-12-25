Mitchell Andrew Aide Jr.
Mitchell Andrew Aide Jr., 68, of Oak Hill, passed away Dec. 7, 2019, at CAMC-General in Charleston.
Born May 28, 1951, in Oak Hill, he was the son of the late Mitchell Andrew Aide Sr. and Sonia Virginia Ellison Aide.
Mitchell was a former business owner where he worked in sales and a graduate of the National Business College in Roanoke, Virginia.
He loved spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Deborah Boland Aide of Oak Hill; daughters, Julie (James III) Kincaid of Fayetteville and Leslie (David II) McVey of Oak Hill; grandchildren, Noah and Nickolas Kincaid, both of Fayetteville; brother, Stephen Charles Aide of Summersville; and nephew, Jeffrey Aide of Summersville.
Funeral service was Dec. 12 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Burial followed at Walker Memorial Park in Summersville.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Shirley Anne Shuff Berry
Shirley Anne Shuff Berry, 83, of Fayetteville, passed away Dec. 18, 2019, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born Oct. 1, 1936, in Minden, she was the daughter of the late James and Mable Dixon Shuff. She also was preceded in death by son, James Berry; brothers, Arnold Shuff, Leroy Shuff, William Shuff and Charles Shuff; and sister, Martha Shuff.
Shirley was a former cook at Plateau Medical Center and Hidden Valley Healthcare Center.
She was the assistant weight recorder at T.O.P.S. for many years and attended the Page Baptist Church. Spending time with her family was a priority.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 65 years, Clarence Urchal Berry. Their 66th anniversary would have been Dec. 24. She is also survived by daughters, Debra Richmond, Peggy Sovine (Larry) and Patricia Shelor; sons, Robert Berry (Sheila), Kenneth Berry Sr. (Linda) and Thomas Berry (Belinda); nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral service was Dec. 22 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Jim Elmore officiating. Burial followed in the Thomas Addition at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Mack Edward Coffman
Mack Edward Coffman, age 68, of Hilltop, passed away at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, on Dec. 12, 2019.
Born Nov. 4, 1951, at Sun, he was the son the late Mack Shirley and Carrie Elizabeth Williams Coffman. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian “Skook” Annette Richardson Coffman, in February 2013.
Mack was of the Baptist faith was a pipe fitter in the natural gas industry.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Gregory A. Coffman, and wife Lori of Hilltop; his daughters, Carrie Tucker and husband Michael of Oak Hill and Renea Anderson and husband Jack of Dayton, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Kayla Coffman, Jennifer Massey, Michael Massey, Wesley Anderson and Breanna Anderson; and his great-grandchildren, Thomas, Tiffany, Terry and Elizabelle.
Funeral services were held Dec. 19 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with Rev. Ronnie Persinger officiating. Burial followed in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Pea Ridge Road, Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent to www.tyreefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Twila Joan Payne Coleman
Our loving and devoted mother and Grammy, Twila Joan Payne Coleman 76, of Dothan, died on Nov. 22, 2019 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Born Dec. 19, 1942 at Dothan, she was the daughter of the late Charles Redon “Jake” and Betty Ruth Painter Payne.
A 1960 graduate of Collins High School in Oak Hill, Joan went on to graduate from the Morris Harvey College School of Nursing.
Joan was the most caring, generous person who touched so many lives with her quiet gentle way. A registered nurse extraordinaire, well respected by her peers, she worked at Plateau Medical Center where she was Pediatric Head Nurse for many years — loving and caring for her young patients as if they were her own children.
She was a member of the Dothan Community Church. A true “steel magnolia,” Joan loved the color pink and the family asked those attending the service wear a splash of pink in her memory.
Joan and Arlie Gene Coleman married on Aug. 1, 1965. He preceded her in death on Aug. 21, 1979.
Her memory will forever be cherished by daughter, Kelly Coleman Adkins and husband Ken; her adored grandchildren, Wyatt Adkins and fiancee Allison Fritz and Madison Adkins; uncle and aunt, Woodrow and Mary Lou Payne; cousins, Kelly Oliva, Tom and Brenda (her partner in crime) Rogers, David O’Dell, Billie Jo Josovitz, Charlie Payne and Deanna Lucas; as well as other family members and many longstanding friends.
Services were Nov. 26 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with Pastor Darrell Fuller officiating. Burial was at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Rev. John Allen Davis
Chief Petty Officer United States Navy (Ret.) Rev. John Allen Davis, 92, of Hico, died Nov. 20, 2019, at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.
Born June 21, 1927, at Ansted, he was the son of the late Gordon and Mary Wood Davis.
He also was preceded in death by his wife, Doris June Worlledge Davis.
Funeral services were Nov. 29 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Burial was at Restlawn Memory Garden, Victor.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Grace in Him, Inc., Women’s Ministries, PO Box 73, Epworth, GA 30541 or Daughter of the King of Ministries, Inc., 93 Sheridan Lane, Morgantown, WV 26508.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Karen Gail Aliff Ferri
Karen Gail Aliff Ferri, 67, of Oak Hill, passed away Dec. 13, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.
Born Nov. 9, 1952, in Oak Hill, she was the daughter of Mary Ann Holly Aliff and the late Milton Aliff.
Karen sold and was the owner of Mount Hope Insurance Company, and loved spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving and devoted husband, David Ferri; children, Frankie Pauley, Felicia Gray, Felicity Ferri, Amber Ferri and Jovan Ferri; grandchildren, Derek Gray, Leyton Riddle, Cole Stone, Addison Lusher and Gage and Gherig Newcomer; sisters, Geneva Ivey and Elizabeth Price; and brother, Gary Aliff.
Funeral service was Dec. 17 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Dr. Emmitt C. Patterson officiating. Entombment followed at High Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Teressa Ann Gibson
Teressa Ann Gibson, 66, of Fayetteville, passed away Dec. 2, 2019, at Plateau Medical Center, Oak Hill.
Born May 6, 1953, in Cripple Creek, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Emery Ray and Donna May Kelly Scarbro. She also was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Hamilton.
Teressa worked for more than 30 years at WalMart. She loved spending time with her family and also her WalMart family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving and devoted husband, Reginald Gibson; daughter, Donna Rowlands and companion Rob Kernik; son, Jimmy Gibson; former son-in-law, James Rowlands; grandchildren, Ashlee (Ryan) Thomas, Lora Gibson, Emilee Rowlands, Allison Rowlands and Madison Rowlands; great-grandchildren, Rylee Thomas, Trevor Thomas and Kelsey Rowlands; brother, Donald (Dottie) Scarbro; and special nieces and nephews, Dereck Scarbro, and Tara McConnell.
Funeral service was Dec. 6 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Jamie Bailey officiating. Burial followed at Pax Community Cemetery in Pax.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Atha Florence Fox Hickman
Atha Florence Fox Hickman, 84, formerly of Ansted, passed away Dec. 10, 2019 at Autumn Care in Suffolk, Virginia.
Born on Jan. 24, 1935 at Victor, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Maggie Fox.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wilson Hickman; and her sons, Douglas Edward Hickman and Bobby Joe Hickman.
Atha was a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church where she had been very active.
She volunteered for many years at the Ansted Senior Citizen Center. She enjoyed cleaning houses, and cooking.
Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Nehemiah Joseph Hickman, Jeremiah Daniel Hickman, Savannah Hickman Gates and Christopher Edward Hickman; and great-grandson, Dallas Joseph Hickman.
Funeral services were held Dec. 16 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Rev. Mack Canterbury officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Ansted.
Online condolences may be sent at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Randall Dean Housh
Randall Dean Housh, 65, of Fayetteville, was received by his Father on Dec. 19, 2019.
He was born on Jan. 13, 1954 in Abilene, Texas, son of the late Bobby Junior Housh and Bobbie Jean Acker.
In addition to his mother, those left to carry his legacy forward are his loving wife (Lamb) Kathy; his children, Seth, Aaron (Stephanie), Justin (Holly), Farah, Faith (Joey) and Courtney; brothers, Scott and Jim; and his beloved grandchildren, Shelbi, Shaedyn, Christian, James, Kallista, Holden, Jocie, Scarlett, Remington Dean and Noah.
Randy surrendered his life and will to Christ on Sept. 4, 1978, and his life became a living testimony for his Savior. Randy was the best and brightest among us. He was a phenomenal husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, mentor, friend, and a champion for the good for every person who crossed his path.
He was passionate about his work. He led a successful career in the nonprofit world, but in every place of employment, his life’s work was people. He was gifted with words. He connected to everyone. All who knew him will hold tightly to the lessons he taught us, the stories he told, and the example of love and grace he set for us all. We will always hear his voice encouraging us, guiding us, and challenging us as we carry forward the mission of his life: Showing the pure, non-judgmental love of God. He was a man of the highest integrity and always did the right thing, regardless of consequence. He was a man of faithful obedience.
Randy was bigger than life, his smile contagious and his laugh infectious. His presence lit up a room and he brought joy with his unique sense of humor and corny jokes. He brought joy to broken-hearted. We are all better because of knowing him and the world was better with his presence. Randy was loved by so many because he gave so much. To honor his life, the family received friends and family on Dec. 23 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
A celebration of life will be held on Feb. 29, 2020 (location TBD).
Donations may be made in his honor to the Hospice of Southern West Virginia Patient Need Fund, or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Barbara Joyce Stinnett Huddleston
A dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, Barbara Joyce Stinnett Huddleston, 91, of Oak Hill, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 13, 2019 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born April 26, 1928 at Prudence, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Robert and Mary Lenora Shepherd Stinnett.
She also was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fleming Rook Huddleston Sr.; son, Charles Edward Huddleston; and sister, Billy Jean McCurdy Burgess.
Barbara was salutatorian for the Oak Hill High School Class of 1946.
Her career was with the Merchant and Miners National Bank where she retired as vice president.
She was a member of the Oak Hill Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, attended the Shirley Donnelly Bible Class and was a member of the Bertie Blake Circle.
In later life, she moved her membership to the Gentry Missionary Baptist Church where she was saved and baptized as a teenager.
Surviving are sons and daughters-in-law, Desmond (Debbie) Huddleston, Fleming R. (Marsha) Huddleston Jr. and Joseph (Sherry) Huddleston; brother, Barney Stinnett and wife Sara Nell; and sister, Betty Burgess. She leaves a living legacy in 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services were Dec. 20 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill. Burial was at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Marvin Roy Johnson
Marvin Roy Johnson, age 78, of Fayetteville, passed away Dec. 4, 2019, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born Oct. 6, 1941, in Ogden, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Cecil and Bessie Brown Johnson.
Marvin was a former coal miner and body shop owner.
He was a member of the Jeanette Baptist Church at Lansing, and was a veteran, having served his country in the U.S. Navy.
Left to cherish is memory are his wife of 56 years, Linda Kay Kuhn Johnson of Fayetteville; daughters, Tina Payne of Beckley, Tereasa Canterbury and Tammie Myers and husband Timmie, all of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Lyndzi Edwards, Cassie Jennings, Kristen Jennings, Shane Myers, Brandi Canterbury, Mandi Moragne, Josh Payne, Travis Myers and Laci Myers; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside rites and committal service, with entombment following, were Dec. 8 at High Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum #4 in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent to www.tyreefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Bobby Joe Law
Bobby Joe Law, 86, of Fayetteville, died Nov. 22, 2019, at Harper Mills in Beckley.
Born Jan. 26, 1933, at Nickelville, he was the son of the late William and Lydia Lively Law. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Jan Settle Law, on Jan. 4, 2018.
Bobby was a retired school custodian for the Fayette County Board of Education.
Son Vernon Law survives.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Law was cremated. There was no visitation or service.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Raymond H. Lokant
Raymond H. Lokant, 89, of Oak Hill, went peacefully to his Heavenly Father on Dec. 2, 2019.
Born June 25, 1930 in Minden, he was the son of the late Carl Hugo Lokant Sr. and Mary Gilkey Lokant. Siblings Mary Margaret Lokant, Carl H. Lokant Jr., Robert Lokant, Mary Virginia Peters, Patsy Jean Lokant and Lawrence Lokant also preceded him in death.
Raymond was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict.
He was a devoted employee of Cabot Gas for 40 years and was a member of the Fellowship Memorial Baptist Church, Oak Hill.
Raymond’s passions were woodworking and his love for his grandchildren.
His dear memory will be cherished by his wife, Helen Joyce Renkovish Lokant; children, Rev. Pete (Carla) Lokant, Becky (Mike) Perdue, Jennie (Connie) Simms, Debbie (John) Garvin and Dave (Lori) Lokant, all of Oak Hill; and grandchildren, Leah Evans, Jeff Lokant, Michael Lokant, Joey Lokant, Amy Crosier, Heather Elder, Stacy Koch, Jeremy Simms, Angela Garvin, Dr. Matthew Lokant, Joshua Lokant, and Bradley Lokant. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and sisters, Linda Osterkamp of Ypsilanti, Michigan and Sherry Ellison of Oak Hill.
Services were Dec. 7 at Tyree Funeral Home Chapel, Oak Hill, with Rev. Pete Lokant officiating. Burial was at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Fellowship Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 317, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Roy Emerson Neal Sr.
Roy Emerson Neal Sr., 93, of Fayetteville, passed away Dec. 16, 2019 at the Beckley VA Medical Center, Beckley.
Born on Jan. 19, 1926 at Swiss, he was the son of the late Theodore “Russ” and Florence Long Neal. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara Neal, and 12 siblings.
Roy was a proud Marine who honorably served in World War II.
After his service in the Marine Corps, he became a steel worker. As a steel worker, he worked for the Department of Defense at the Baltimore Ship Yard, then worked for Chicago Bridge and Iron as head weld foreman where he helped build the hydro-electric plant in Niagara Falls, which was the largest job of that kind in the country during that time. Later he worked at Welding Incorporated in Charleston as a shop foreman and operations superintendent for 39 years where he helped build one of the largest water tank companies on the East Coast.
Roy enjoyed white tail deer hunting, all sports, particularly baseball, which he played as a young man, and especially watching his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Left to cherish his memory include his brother, Percy (Emmalou) Neal; son, Arthur (Donna) Powers; daughter, Charlotte (Keith) Holly; sons, Roy Neal Jr., David Neal and Ronald (Teresa) Neal; grandchildren, Roy (Stephanie) Neal III, Jennifer Neal, Amy (Scott) Bolen, Amanda Neal, Amy (Ryan) Alton and Hannah Neal; great-grandchildren, Delanie, Dylan, MaKayla, Calleigh, and Reagan; and great-great-grandson, Ryden Bolen.
The family requests memorial donations to be made in Roy’s memory to Bower’s Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.
Funeral services were Dec. 20 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Rev. Morris Nutter and Rev. Jackie Pittman officiating. Entombment followed at Huse Memorial Park and Mausoleum, Fayetteville.
Online condolences may be sent at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Virginia Lee Sprouse Plasha
Virginia Lee Sprouse Plasha, 93, of Oak Hill, passed away Dec. 18, 2019, at Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain Hospice in Marietta, Georgia.
She was born June 20, 1926, in Kingston, the daughter of the late Jacob A. Sprouse and Dixie M. Sprouse. She also was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry G. “Hank” Plasha; her siblings, Mary Lou Sprouse, Vivian Doris Nugen (Albert R. Nugen), Billie Rachel Winters (Thomas E. Winters) and Jacob Thomas Sprouse (Judy L. Sprouse); and her son-in-law, Charles D. “Chic” Peart.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Plasha Peart of Kennesaw, Georgia; her nephew, whom she helped to raise, Thomas “Bart” Sprouse (Jennifer Kniceley Sprouse) of Bridgeport; and her grandchildren, Jason C. Peart, Andie Peart, Sara L. Sprouse and Morgan L. Sprouse. Also surviving are beloved nieces and nephew, Lee Burbridge (Tank Burbridge), Michael S. Nugen (Sheryl Nugen) and Debbie Tonelli (Ed Tonelli); sister-in-law, Irene Sprouse; and several great-nieces and nephews.
She often spoke fondly of growing up in the coal camp in Kingston and always enjoyed attending the Kingston Reunion.
A graduate of Kingston High School, she was a long-time employee of Sears where she served in various positions, starting first in Oak Hill and retiring from the Beckley Crossroads Mall location.
In her later years, she spent her winters in Flagler Beach, Florida.
She was devoted to her family and friends, and never hesitated to help when needed.
She had a keen sense of humor and enjoyed telling a good story. She was also an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Funeral service was Dec. 23 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill, with internment following at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Earnest Harold Radford
Earnest Harold Radford, age 90, passed away on Dec. 6, 2019, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born on Jan. 3, 1929, in Mulberry, he was the son of the late William Joseph Radford and Evelyn Settle Radford. He also was preceded in death by sister, Maxine Taylor.
Mr. Radford was a member of Mount Hope Christian Church.
He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from CSX.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.
He is survived by his wife of over 71 years, Lillian Alma Radford; children, Earnest Harold (Lisa) Radford Jr. and William Allen (Jeri) Radford; grandchildren, Jenni (Joe) Canterbury, Brandi Radford and William Radford; great-grandchildren, Alice and Jasper Canterbury; his sisters, Linda Adkins and Kathy (Leslie) Gray; his brother, Dick (Phyllis) Radford; and many nieces and nephews.
Service was Dec. 13 at Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Mount Hope Christian Church, 801 Main St., Mount Hope, WV 25880 or to Bowers Hospice House-Hospice of Southern West Virginia, 456 Cranberry Dr., Beckley, WV 25801.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Cledis Ambers Ransom
Cledis Ambers Ransom, 87, of Oak Hill, passed away Nov. 22, 2019 at Summers Nursing and Rehabilitation in Summers County.
Born Dec. 18, 1932 in Red Star, he was the son of the late Ambers and Lula Cochran Ransom. He also was preceded in death by his loving wife, Agnes Burgess Ransom; daughter, Alisha Ransom; and sisters, Beulah Houck, Erma Menarchik and Ellsa Carr.
Cledis retired as a steel worker, owned a Texaco gas station, garage, and grocery store in Fayetteville, and was a a faithful member of the Mountain View Church of God.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving daughter, Dottie Stover; and grandchildren, Katie Morrison and Christopher Morrison.
Funeral service was Nov. 30 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Shirlie Watson officiating and burial following at High Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Berkley Wayne Scarbro
Berkley Wayne Scarbro, 79, of Oak Hill, passed away Dec. 16, 2019, at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill.
Born July 24, 1940, in Lochgelly, he was the son of the late Layton and Vivian Brooks Scarbro. Also preceding him in death were a son, Eric Wayne Scarbro; brothers, Allen, Lowell, Donald, Layton and James Scarbro; and sister, Trinia Robinson.
Berkley was a member of UMWA Local 1330, having worked as an underground miner.
He attended the Jones Avenue First Church of God for 42 years and for the last couple of years he attended the First Brethren Church and served 30 years as a Cub Scout Master. He was a United States Navy veteran.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving and faithful wife of 44 years, Stephanie Morris Scarbro; son, Jeremy Scarbro and wife Jenny; grandchildren, Lacey Scarbro, David Scarbro, Shayna Stansberry and Garrett Stansberry; great-grandchild, Brinley McCoy and was awaiting the birth of another great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, and special cousins.
Funeral service was Dec. 21 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with Pastor Mike Meadows officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Ernest G. Treadway Sr.
Ernest G. Treadway Sr., age 78, of Scarbro, passed away on Dec. 5, 2019, at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill.
Born Nov. 30, 1941 in Oak Hill, he was the son of the late Earnest Ben and Wanda Brown Treadway. He also was preceded in death by his siblings, Susan Smith, Nellie Delores Crawford, Benjamin Treadway and Louise “Kitty” Jefferies.
Ernest was a retired brick mason and a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Oak Hill.
After his retirement he worked at the church helping as a groundskeeper and in the church food pantry.
He was an avid outdoorsman, loved his family and his church.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Violet Kokoski Treadway of Scarbro; his children, Rebecca Donnelly and companion Rick Adams of Scarbro, E.G. Treadway Jr. and wife Sherri of Oak Hill, Dr. Joseph Allen Treadway of Portland, Oregon and Scott Treadway and wife Stacey of Fayetteville; his grandchildren, Amy and Johnny Ince, Angela and Jason Keffer, Michael Donnelly Jr. and Emily, Christopher Treadway and Brittany, Chad and Lindsay Treadway, Scott Treadway Jr. and Kenzie, Nikolas Treadway and Tristan Treadway. Also surviving are 16 great-grandchildren and his siblings, Margaret Bellew of Carlisle, Jackie Treadway and wife Drema and Ella Mae Legg and husband Mike, all of Scarbro, and Joyce Marie Gibson and husband James of Ohio.
A funeral mass was held Dec. 9 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Oak Hill, with Father Paul Yuenger as celebrant. Entombment followed in High Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Ella Mae (Myers) Whiteman
Ella Mae (Myers) Whiteman died Nov. 15, 2019 at CAMC in Charleston.
She was born May 22, 1938 in Boonesborough, daughter of the late Corwin Dias Myers and Beulah Faye (Canterbury) Meyers.
She also was predeceased by her sisters, Louella Myers and Mary Lee Radford.
She is survived by her four sons, Michael and his wife, Barbara, of Becket, Massachusetts, Daniel and David Whiteman, both of Victor, and Peter and his wife, Megan, of Peabody, Massachusetts. She also leaves 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, all from Massachusetts.
Ella is further survived by her sisters, Billie Jo and her husband, Ken of Citrus Heights, California; her sisters, Robin Rice and her husband, Jim, of Ansted and Bambi Oneal and her husband, Ed; her brothers, Brent and his wife, Rachel, and Tim Myers and his wife, Tammi, all of Fayetteville.
She attended Beckwith Elementary School and graduated from Fayetteville High School.
She retired from Cozy Corner Nursing Home in Sunderland, Massachusetts, where she worked as a CNA.
Growing up she found great joy spending time with her family, especially her cousins.
She met her former husband, Michael Whiteman, while he was serving in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division. They married and moved to Northfield, Massachusetts, where they raised their four sons.
She became a member of the First Baptist Church of Turners Falls and also lived in Montague, Massachusetts for a number of years. Ella had a very strong religious background and her love of God and her faith carried throughout her life.
In later years she moved back to West Virginia.
One of her favorite things was going shopping and on travel adventures with her sisters. Many summers were spent in Massachusetts where she would visit and be near all of her grandchildren that she loved and cherished so dearly.
She was an amazing cook and, in quiet times, you would find her enjoying reading with a hot cup of tea.
The center of Ella’s life has always been her family. Ella will be deeply missed and her influence and love will be carried on in the hearts of those lives she touched.
Services were held Nov. 23 at Gum Spring Baptist Church, Chimney Corner. Burial will be at the convenience of the family this spring at Springdale Cemetery Turner Falls, Massachusetts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.