Amy Denise Arthur
Amy Denise Arthur, 57, of Fayetteville, passed away Jan. 23, 2020 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born Nov. 15, 1962 at Newport News, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Golden William “Bill” and Shirley Mercelle Smith Arthur.
Amy never met a stranger, she loved her family and especially her caregivers.
Those left to cherish her memory include sisters, Sandra Kay Leach (Kenneth), Connie Fay Paynter (George), Patricia Gayle Jenkins (Keith), Catherine Janette Cordingley (Keith) and Shirley Janelle Arthur; and 15 nieces and nephews.
Graveside rites and committal, with burial following, were Jan. 28 at Huse Memorial Park in Fayetteville.
Barbara Anne Koontz Baker
Barbara Anne Koontz Baker, 86, of Fayetteville, passed from this world to her home in heaven on Dec. 23, 2019.
Born May 16, 1933 in Kenna, she was the daughter of the late Luther Vasil Koontz and Dorothy Faye Koontz.
She graduated from Ripley High School in 1951, and received her Bachelor of Music from Morris Harvey College in 1955.
She was a retired elementary music teacher, and spent many years teaching voice and piano lessons.
She was a member of Fayetteville Presbyterian Church, where she was the choir director for 40 years. Barbara was also the choir director for the Fayetteville Community Chorus for numerous years.
She was a member of the Fayetteville Rotary Club, and was Fayetteville’s Citizen of the Year in 2005.
Barbara dedicated her life sharing her love and knowledge of music, and blessing us with her beautiful voice. Her faith and music legacy inspired and touched so many lives in a profound and meaningful way. A bit of her lives on and shines every time we make a joyful noise.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Owen Baker, and son, Mark Joseph Lawhorn.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Anne Lawhorn of Fayetteville, Jacqueline Souder of Seneca, South Carolina and Holly Mitchell and Brent Baker, both of Fayetteville; her grandchildren, Steven Lawhorn, Mark Anthony Lawhorn, Lisa Bennett, Andrea Williams, Hannah Mitchell, Jared Mitchell, Kathleen Baker and Brandon Baker, several great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services were held Dec. 28 at Fayetteville Presbyterian Church, Fayetteville, with Mike Burton officiating. Burial followed at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
Beverly Sue Stewart Blake
Beverly Sue Stewart Blake, 69, of South Charleston, passed away Dec. 10, 2019 after a short illness.
Beverly was born Jan. 6, 1950, daughter of the late Fred and Dessie Stewart. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Anna Stewart; sisters, Barbara Kay Stewart and Juanita Rakes; brothers, Richard and Frederick Raymond Stewart; and special friend, George Smee.
She was a 1968 graduate of Collins High School.
After completion of training at the Charleston Beauty Academy in 1971, Beverly became a hair dresser and operated the Trendsetter Hair Salon in South Charleston for 35 years. There she developed many loving friendships with her customers.
Beverly loved animals throughout her life, especially her dogs Sugar, Casper, Teddy, Lucy and Maggie.
Beverly is survived by her son, Derrick Barnette of South Charleston; sisters, Doris Miller of Oak Hill, Paulette Shockey and husband David Petrucci of Frederick, Maryland, Patricia Richards of Martinsburg and Sandra Holm and husband Jim of Huntingdon, Tennessee; brothers, Arnold Stewart of Charleston and David Stewart of Oak Hill; and her former husband, Gary Barnette of Charleston. Survivors also include stepsisters Sue Wilson and Sondra Wesley and stepbrothers Darrell Neal and James Neal.
A service to honor the life of Beverly was held Dec. 15 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Rev. Dr. Archie Snedegar officiating. Graveside service and burial were Dec. 16 at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
Kenneth Allen Bowyer
Kenneth Allen Bowyer, 54, of Mount Hope, passed away Dec. 23, 2019 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born Nov. 2, 1965 in Beckley, he was the son of the late Ashton and Virginia Wright Bowyer. He also was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sharon Williams Bowyer; sister, Drema Evans Bowyer; and brothers, William “Dean” Bowyer and Stevie Bowyer.
Kenneth worked as a car mechanic and could fix anything with his hands. He also loved spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving children, Nichole Williams and companion Bobby Jackson, Allen Bowyer and wife Staci, and Crystal Williams; grandchildren, Breanna Plumley, Caitlyn Plumley, Savannah Plumley, Damien Plumley, Caleb Morris, Tyler Sullivan, Hailey Jackson and Makinzie Prater; brother, Gregory Bowyer; and sister, Virginia Halloway.
Funeral service was Jan. 4 at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope with Pastor Jim Bowyer officiating. Burial followed at Pax Community Cemetery in Pax.
Patrick Sean Conner
Patrick Sean Conner, 25, of Oak Hill, passed away Dec. 23, 2019, after a short illness.
Son of Norman Keith Conner of Oak Hill and Patricia Darlene Aranda-Conner of Cleveland, Ohio, he was born April 25, 1994 in Oak Hill.
Patrick was a member of Our Ladies of the Angels Catholic Church.
He also is survived by daughters, Ava Conner of Bradley and Paisely Conner of Cleveland, Ohio; step-mother, Paula Conner of Oak Hill; brothers, Peter Michael Pavlik (Tiffany) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and John Norman Conner (Bramble) of Columbia, South Carolina; stepbrother, Rodney Sutphin (Stephanie) of Columbia; stepsisters, Christine Fitzwater (Chris) of Little River, South Carolina and Brittany Sutphin of Oak Hill; uncle, Theodore W. Aranda of Cleveland, Ohio; aunt, Lana Russo of Cleveland; and cousins, Nichole and Christine Russo of Cleveland.
Funeral services were held at Tyree Funeral Home Chapel in Oak Hill on Dec. 27, with Father Jamie DeViese and Pastor Greg Swisher officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.
Debra Sue Craddock
Debra Sue Craddock, 62, of Mount Hope, died Dec. 31, 2019, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born May 14, 1957, in Heidelberg, Germany, she was the daughter of Connie Jo Duncan Craddock and the late Everette Lowell Craddock.
Her husband, Tim Hutchenson; sister, Loretta Devine; and brother, Clifford Craddock, also preceded her in death.
She was a home healthcare worker.
In addition to her mother, those left to cherish her memory include son, Shawn Craddock and wife Ashley; brother, James Craddock; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation was held at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope Jan. 5, followed by graveside rites and committal at Pax Community Cemetery with Pastor Melvin Adkins officiating.
James Overton Gill
James Overton Gill, 90, of Oak Hill, passed away Jan. 31, 2020 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born May 23, 1929 in Red Sulphur Springs, he was the son of the late Finley Overton and Audrey Copeland Gill.
He also was preceded in death by his sisters, Anna Lee Manske, Frances Miller and Diane Rice.
James retired from Elkem Metal at Alloy where he worked as a Mix House Operator. He also was a United States Navy veteran, serving from 1948 to 1952. He also was a proud gradate from Gauley Bridge High School, loved spending time with his family, and showing his car, a 1963 ½ 427 Galaxy 500.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving and devoted wife, Janice Huddleston Gill; daughter, Kim McCarthy and husband Shaun; sons, James Overton Kevin Gill and Sean Gill and fiancee Shonnet; grandchildren, Ashley Wilshire, Tyler McCarthy, Shane, Haden and Jacob; great-granddaughters, Allison “Alli” Grace and Sophia Isabelle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In keeping with his wishes James was cremated and a memorial service was held Feb. 3 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Kenny Hayes officiating.
James C. Gwinn
James C. Gwinn, 81, of Meadow Bridge, passed away Dec. 26, 2019 at the Ansted Center, Ansted, following a long illness.
Born on Dec. 3, 1938, he was the son of the late Jasper and Pearl Fox Gwinn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Gwinn Jr.; brothers, Billy and Richard Gwinn; and sisters, Kathleen Mullins, Jean Mullins and Patty Vandall.
James was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Connie B. Gwinn; daughter, Brandie (Bret) Alley; son, Kevin (Drema) Martin; brothers, Tommy (Doris), Roger (Sandy), Bobby (Janice), Kenneth and Jackie (Donna); sister, Lena Mullins; grandchildren, Felicia (Berlin) Beaver, Harley Martin and Lucas Martin; great-grandchildren, Oaklyn and Olivia Beaver; special sister-in-law, Bonnie Wray; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service was Dec. 30 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle, with Pastor Dan Spencer officiating. Burial followed at the Patton Cemetery.
Alyssa Danielle Hambrick
Alyssa Danielle Hambrick, 26, of Fayetteville, passed away Jan. 24, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
Born on Oct. 21, 1993 at Beckley, she was the daughter of Andrew “Andy” Scott Hambrick of Fayetteville and Donna Jo Stacey Maynor of Beckley.
Alyssa was a member of Christ Fellowship, Fayetteville, and had attended Fayetteville High School. She was a CNA at various nursing homes in Southern West Virginia.
She loved music and spending time with her three sisters, her two nieces, Adalyn “Addie” and Aspyn; nephew, Preston; and her dog, Moose.
Alyssa had a giving heart, she loved helping others, and always had a shoulder to lean on for everyone in her life. She loved to make people laugh. Since she was very young, you could find her at the town park surrounded by children that she nurtured as she used her motherly instinct to watch after them while their parents were watching the other children play ball. She always had a special place in her heart for other children.
Her paternal grandparents, Bill and Gaye Hambrick; uncles, David and Steve Hambrick; and cousin, Jeffrey Elder, all preceded her in death.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories are her mother, Donna (Lowell) Maynor; father, Andy (Christy) Hambrick; siblings, Ashlyn Hambrick (Tyler Wilshire), Elizabeth Hambrick, Allegra “Allie” Hambrick, Megan Maynor and Zach Maynor. Those left to cherish her memory along with her parents are grandmother, Lana Coleman; aunts and uncles, Eddie Hambrick (Bruce), Kathryn Hambrick, Melissa “Weazer” Luce (Donnie), Cynthia Garrett (Ray), Brenda Maynor (Dwight), Bobby Ward (Tricia), Debbie Stacey, Donald “Boo” Elder (Tanya) and Bethany Pugh (Bill); and special friends who have walked beside her through the toughest times, Kayla Hamm, Michelle Thorn, Destiny Mason and Maggie Shrewsbury. Alyssa had a very special bond with her sister, Ashlyn (“she is her sister’s keeper”). Alyssa also had a very special love for Maggie Pullen.
A memorial service was held Feb. 1 at Christ Fellowship, Fayetteville, with Pastor Robert Morey officiating. Interment of cremains followed at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
Memorials in Alyssa’s memory may be made to Warm Hands Warm Hearts, 319 Main Street East, Oak Hill, WV 25901 or https://www.paypalme2/TheCenterOfHope. For more information on Warm Hands Warm Hearts, go to warmhandswarmheartswv.org and on Facebook, warmhandswarmhearts-fayettecounty.
James Albert Harler Jr.
James Albert Harler Jr., 74, of Fayetteville, passed away Jan. 2, 2020, at CAMC General in Charleston.
Born Aug. 13, 1945, in Kincaid, he was the son of the late James Harler Sr. and Nathilee Ingram Harler.
He also was preceded in death by a grandchild, Sterling “Jamie” Ramsey; brother, Doug Harler; and sister, Mary Gravley.
James was a retired electrician from the coal mines, a United States Navy veteran, and a loyal and faithful member of the Kincaid United Methodist Church.
He loved spending as much time as he could with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Carolyn Shieler Harler; daughters, Amee Ramsey and Anessia Cassidy and husband Phillip; grandchildren, Sidnee Ramsey, Jacob Cassidy and Bailee Cassidy; brothers, Larry Harler, Billy Harler and Don Harler; sisters, Becky Clark and Marti Bertram; many nieces and nephews along with other family members.
In keeping with James wishes he will be cremated. A visitation was held at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill on Jan. 5.
Courtney Leigh Jeffries Hatcher
Courtney Leigh Jeffries Hatcher, 40, of Victor, passed away Jan. 10, 2020.
Courtney was day shift manager of Gino’s in Ansted and graduated from Fayetteville High School.
Courtney was preceded in death by her mother, Leigh Briggs Jeffries.
She is survived by her husband, Justin Hatcher; children, Dakota Skye Perry and Dylan Ash Perry; and her brother, Jamie Jeffries.
A memorial service was held Jan. 16 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Beulah Carol “Boots” Cochran Hewlett
Beulah Carol “Boots” Cochran Hewlett, 79, of Daniels, died Jan. 9, 2020, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born Jan. 27, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Lundy and Grace Audrey Roop Cochran. She also was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Hewlett Jr.; son, Leonard “Buddy” Hewlett; and son-in-law, Roger Crawford.
Beulah was a member of the Packs Branch Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Grace Ann Crawford of Battle Creek, Michigan, Phillip and Ann Hewlett of Stanaford, Cathy and Mike Smith of Monroe, North Carolina and James A. III and Robin Hewlett of Grandview; daughter-in-law, Kim Cochran of King and Queen, Virginia; sister, Sue Mastrosimone of Jamestown, New York; sister-in-law, Beulah “Boots” Cochran of Forest Hill; 19 grandchildren, Roger, Beverly, Zach, Joe, Josh, Carolann, Kristen, Phillip, Acie, Travis, Matt, Kyle, Noah, Hannah, Reese, James, Steven, Brandon and Katie; 25 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Beulah was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved spending time with family and friends. She was always happy and smiling, the rock of the family, always the caregiver.
Beulah lived in West Virginia most of her life except for seven years that she lived in North Carolina, where she made some very special friends. She also loved her family at Raleigh Center where she lived the last four years and her caregivers at Bowers Hospice House. At Raleigh Center, she loved playing Bingo, going to church services, and listening to music.
Service was Jan. 13 at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope with Pastor Darrell Fuller officiating. Burial followed at the Williams-Argabright Cemetery, Packs Branch.
Memorial donations can be sent to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.
Mary Frances Holly
Mary Frances Holly, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 5, 2020. Her final days were spent in comfort and peace at the Bowers Hospice House surrounded by her family.
She was born on Jan. 11, 1933 at Fayetteville. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James Franklin Holly.
She is survived by her children, James F. Holly Jr. (Debbie), Keith Holly (Charlotte), Kevin Holly and Kelli Harvey (Eric). She is survived by her grandchildren, including James F. Holly III (Kim), Ryan Holly (Parthenia), Amy Alton (Ryan), Jason Sutphin (Erin), Allen King and Brett Harvey. She is survived by her great-grandchildren, including Arabella Holly, Presley Holly, Parker Holly and Kaylee Sutphin.
Putting family first was a trademark of Mary Holly.
After raising her children, she went back to school to achieve a degree as a licensed practical murse. She worked at Plateau Medical Center until her retirement.
Her family will always remember her for cooking the best Sunday dinners for the entire family to share and enjoy together with their grandparents. Mary spent some of her last days with her friends and caregivers at Mary’s Garden and Hidden Valley. She loved flowers (especially irises), she loved animals, and she had a special fondness for hummingbirds. She loved to crochet and to create clothing and blankets with her needle work.
Mary was a member of Cotton Hill Baptist Church and attended regularly with her husband and family for decades.
Contributions in Mary’s name may be made to Bowers Hospice House in Beckley, or to the Fayette County Humane Society.
A graveside service was held for friends and family on Jan. 9 at the Huse Memorial Park in Fayetteville.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
James Allen Howington
James Allen Howington, 63, of Oak Hill, crossed over peacefully at home after a brave battle with evil cancer.
He is reunited with his beloved parents, Herbert and Alice, and siblings, Billy, Sammy and Elizabeth.
Left behind to carry on his memory are his children, Kelley, Adam, Elizabeth (Mike) and their mother, Janet, and James (Kathleen), Kimberly (Josh) and John and their mother, Tina; his beloved grandchildren, Will, Hunter Coleton, Nevaeh, Kirra, Aiden, Morgan, Jaxson and Paisley; and his siblings, Carol, Terri, Michael, Boggie, Marty and Butch.
James retired after 33 years from Plateau Medical Center.
He loved being outside working in his yard, playing (cheating in) cards, westerns and wrestling.
James was also an amazing cook. He told the greatest stories; they might not have always been true or right, but they were epic.
He was the definition of what a devoted father and grandfather is supposed to be.
His baby mamas and children will never be whole again but James left them with enough love to carry on until they meet again.
James would do anything he could to help anyone in need and in keeping with that, we ask that you would honor him and do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness to someone who needs it.
In keeping with James’ final wishes, he has been cremated without services.
Roy Hamlin Johnson Jr.
Roy Hamlin Johnson, Jr. died Jan. 14, 2020.
He was born in Beckley on July 7, 1929, the son of Fayette Tribune managing editor Roy H. “Jack” Johnson and French teacher Louise Johnson Smith, both long deceased, and husband of soprano Janis Marilyn Johnson, now living in Fayetteville. He is also survived by two sons, Roy Hamlin Johnson III of Laurel, Maryland and Nathan Charles Johnson of Bowie, Maryland; and two grandchildren, Chad Johnson and Natalie Johnson, both of Bowie, Maryland.
Mr. Johnson was a musician. Early piano lessons that began in Fayetteville with Marguerite Settle and in Oak Hill with Mrs. George Waldo were continued at the Mason School of Music in Charleston where he studied piano, composition and orchestration with Walter Bricht. He continued his musical education at the Eastman School of Music (ESM), where he studied piano with Sandor Vas, married fellow ESM student Janis Marilyn Johnson (1950), earned the Bachelor of Music and Performer’s Certificate (1949), the Music Literature and Artist Diploma (1951), for which he gave the first Rochester performance of Bartok’s Third Piano Concerto, and Doctor of Musical Arts (1961).
A Fulbright scholar (1952-1953), he studied piano with Yves Nat at the Conservatoire de Paris and received ensemble coaching from George Enesco. After his return from France, he was appointed official pianist of the Rochester Philharmonic under Erich Leinsdorf. From 1954-1965, in addition to three nationwide concerto broadcasts (Bartok Second and Third, Shostakoviitch) with the Oklahoma City Symphony Orchestra under Guy Fraser Harrison, he taught piano, gave recitals, and composed music for cast-bell carillon at the University of Kansas, Lawrence. During his tenure at KU, in recognition of his carillon compositions, he was given an Honorary Membership in the Guild of Carillonneurs in North America (GCNA). An excerpt from his first carillon composition, “Summer Fanfares” (1956), appeared in the Grove’s Dictionary of Music article by Percival Price, the only 20th century piece quoted. Almost all of his carillon compositions are published by GCNA, many are now in the standard repertoire for the instrument.
In 1965, his academic activities moved to the University of Maryland, College Park, from which he retired as Professor Emeritus in 1992. He and his wife moved to Fayetteville in 2005.
During his 40 years in the Washington, D.C. area, he gave multiple critically acclaimed piano recitals at the National Gallery, the Phillips Collection, the Corcoran Gallery and University of Maryland. He performed Rachmaninoff’s Third Piano Concerto at the Kennedy Center with the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra, William Hudson conducting. During the bicentennial, he and his wife gave many joint recitals devoted to the music of Virginian John Powell. Johnson’s highly successful LP CRI recording of Powell’s piano music is available in CD format, as is his Oxford University Press performance edition of one of that composer’s massive piano sonatas. In 2017, he completed an Urtext edition of that composition which is now available from the International Piano Archives at Maryland (IPAM). In 2002, in recognition of his compositions for cast-bell carillon, he received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and in 2016, he was inducted into the Fayette County Wall of Honor.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Fayetteville Presbyterian Church, Fayetteville, with Rev. Robert Wood officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour before the memorial service at the church on Saturday.
Donna Leann Baldry Lake
Donna Leann Baldry Lake, 46, of Barboursville, passed away Jan. 11, 2020.
Born June 11, 1973, in White Plains, New York, she was the daughter of Bonnie J. Harmon of Barboursville and Donald Baldry Sr. and his wife, Pamela, of Huntington.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lake; her sister, Kimberly Rene Calvert; and maternal grandparents, Mildred Louise Perry Harmon and William H. “Bill” Harmon Sr. of Oak Hill.
In addition to her parents, Donna's memory will be cherished by her brother, Donald Baldry II of Shalotte, North Carolina; grandmother, Patty Wilson of Huntington; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and her beloved dog, Lucky.
A celebration of life service was held Jan. 17 at the Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, Huntington.
Nick LaRocco Jr.
Our loving dad, proud grandpa, caring brother, and awesome friend, Nick LaRocco Jr., entered into eternal life with God his Heavenly Father just before midnight on Jan. 8, 2020. There he was reunited with his true love and wife of 47 years, Elizabeth Ann Treadway LaRocco, who preceded him in death in 2014.
Born on May 23, 1948, in Oak Hill, he was a precious son of the late Nick and Mary Pearl Gill LaRocco.
A 1968 graduate of Collins High School in Oak Hill, Nick was employed as a master machinist for 42 years.
He was also preceded by father-in-law, Claris Treadway, and brother-in-law, Mickey Adkins.
Nick was an incredible inspiration to his two children, Michell and Michael. He was adored by his three grandchildren, Noah, Camden and Natalie Craddock.
His best days were spent with his family gathering along the New River at Thurmond, hanging out with his buddies at Clay’s Smokehouse shooting pool, and cheering on his grandkids at all of their basketball and baseball games. He loved every moment he spent with his three grandbabies.
He was so fun to be around and will always be treasured by all who knew him. He valued family most and will be greatly missed by them all: son-in-law, Ardie Craddock; sisters, Josephine Butcher and husband Dave, and Marlene A. Adkins; brother, James “Bo” LaRocco and wife Pat; mother-in-law, Aileen Treadway; sister-in-law, Sheila Toney and husband Ham; brother-in-law, Gary and wife Wanda; special friend and companion, Lynda Jenson; and his many nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of Nick’s life was held on Jan. 12 at the Dun Glen Picnic Shelter at Thurmond. Graveside rites and committal service followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Oak Hill with Father Soosai Arokiadass and Pastor Jim Elmore officiating
Michael Stephen Laughery
Michael Stephen Laughery, age 50, of Lochgelly, passed peacefully at home amongst his family after a long illness.
Born Dec. 7, 1969 in Ashland, Ohio, he was the son of Les Laughery and his loving mother, Nina “Kitty.”
Michael was a excellent mechanic, avid cyclist and sportsman.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, George and Lauren; brothers, Chris and Monie and his wife, Linda; aunts, Sandy and Vetsy; uncles, Kenny and Terry; niece, Christa; nephews, Robby and Shawn; and his companion, Brittany Dawn.
In honoring Michael’s wishes he will be cremated. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Ethel Marie Shrewsbury Massey
Ethel Marie Shrewsbury Massey, age 86, of Minden, passed away Dec. 26, 2019 at Bowers Hospice House.
Born May 10, 1933 at Cunard, she was the daughter of the late Sherman D. and Rose Marie Kelly Shrewsbury. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Radford Massey; by a daughter, Betty Jean Lester; and by grandchildren, Linda Sue Perry and Tina Marie Cook.
Ethel was a homemaker and a member of the Pentecostal House of Prayer and attended the Lynco Community Church.
Left to cherish her memory include her children, Pastor Bill Massey of Lynco, John Edward Massey of Oak Hill, Rosie Nutter and husband Charles of Minden and Judy Harless of Maple Fork; and a son-in-law, Milford “Smokey” Lester. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ann Buck of Bridgeport; and a brother, Bobby Shrewsbury.
Funeral services were Jan. 2 at the Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with Rev. Juddy Buckley officiating. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Pea Ridge Road, Oak Hill.
Rev. Charles Lester Neely Sr.
Rev. Charles Lester Neely Sr., 86, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, formerly of Oak Hill, passed away Jan. 14, 2020.
Born June 23, 1933, in Cunard, he was the son of the late Lacy Arnold Neely and Clara Ingles Neely Jones.
Charles spent most of his early years in and around the town of Oak Hill. After his marriage to Iona Canterbury, they moved to Columbus, Ohio with their oldest son, Lacy.
Charles worked for 10 years at Columbus Coated Fabrics in the shipping department.
In late 1956, his life changed dramatically when he came to faith in Christ. After a few years of preparation, he moved his family to Albemarle, North Carolina in 1963 to answer a call to pastor a small church. In late 1966, he moved to Raleigh to another congregation and was there until mid-1972.
Though he switched his interest to law enforcement, taking a job with the State Capitol Police, he still served as an associate, supply, or interim pastor until about 2010. He retired from law enforcement as a sergeant with the State Capitol Police in 1990 and pursued his interest in the martial arts as a black belt instructor in Aikido.
He had many interests and was a lifelong learner. Always striving to be the best he could be, he inspired others. With a quick wit and great humor, you could always count on some sage wisdom packaged in a funny and memorable way. He was a good listener as well. Space and time are inadequate to sum up a life so well lived. He served his generation with honesty and integrity in all of his endeavors.
Preceding him in death were sister, Mona Golbach; and brothers, James Neely, Kenneth Cecil Neely, Robert Edward Neely and Lacy Arnold Neely Jr. Charles and Iona also suffered the loss of their oldest son Lacy in 1981.
Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Iona Canterbury Neely; their sons, Jim and his wife, Jackie, and Chuck and his wife, Deborah. He was blessed to have and thoroughly enjoyed being a grandfather to his four grandchildren, Monica Nelson and husband John, Lisa Davis and husband Terry, Levi Neely and wife Melissa, and Cammie Neely. He was blessed also with nine great-grandchildren, Jacob Dale, Rebecca Dale, Peyton Dale, Logan Nelson, Nicole Pendergraft and husband Kyle, Tyler Davis, Creed Davis, Julia Neely and Matthew Neely.
Services were Jan. 18 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Mike Kees officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.
Curtis Dale “Corky” Pittman
Curtis Dale “Corky” Pittman, 63, of Oak Hill, passed away at his residence on Jan. 27, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Born Jan. 29, 1956, in Oak Hill, he was the son of the late William D. and Grace Alene Waugh Pittman. Brothers William Daniel Pittman Jr., James “Jim” Pittman and William “Butch” Pittman; and sister, Donna Gaye Pittman, also preceded him in death.
“Corky” was a dispatcher for U.S. Wells and was former owner of Process Construction, Inc. of Oak Hill.
He was a member of the Christian Life Center at Mount Hope and enjoyed working with cars.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Andrea Lewis Pittman; sons, Geoff Pittman and Erik Lewis; brother, Rev. Charles “Rocky” Pittman (Lana); and sisters, Drema Gambill (Tom), Joyce “Susie” Conner (Danny), Lori “Sam” McDaniel and Tammy “Buffy” Darnell.
Funeral services were Jan. 30 at Tyree Funeral Home Chapel in Oak Hill with Pastor Lloyd Hart and Rev. Charles “Rocky” Pittman officiating. Burial followed at Huse Memorial Park in Fayetteville.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 1472, Beckley, WV 25802.
Suzanne Yvonne Underwood Reichard
Suzanne Yvonne Underwood Reichard, 56, of Fayetteville, passed away Jan. 19, 2020 at Plateau Medical Center.
Born Dec. 12, 1963 in Oak Hill, she was the daughter of the late William Roy Underwood and Wilma Richardson Swaggerty.
Suzanne worked at Long John Silver’s in Oak Hill where she was a crew leader for 20 years, had a devout love for all animals in the world, enjoyed watching her favorite TV show called Supernatural, and also loved her family very much.
Those left to cherish her memory include son, Daniel Reichard; grandchildren, Josie, Ashlyn and Raeann; sisters, Lou Maynus (Kenny) and Billie Keeney (Jay); brother, Roy Underwood; stepmother, Linda Underwood; nieces, Ashlee, Heather, Lauren, Amanda, Jill and Whitney; nephews, TJ, Luke and Jonathon; and great-nieces and nephews, Preston, Zayden, Averi, Emma, Aubree and Jackson.
Funeral service was Jan. 22 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Sandra Kay Baker Simmons
Sandra Kay Baker Simmons, 70, of Oak Hill, lost her 3-year battle with renal disease on Jan. 12, 2020.
Born Aug. 28, 1949, in West Virginia, she was the only child of the late Duffy and Eloise Rock Baker of Oak Hill.
She moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as a young girl where she learned to cook authentic Italian food by watching “Papa Tag” at his restaurant. After her return to West Virginia, Sandra graduated from Collins High School in Oak Hill in 1967. During her high school years she worked at Tom’s Carryout and always spoke fondly of both the job and the owner. She also took away with her the recipe for “Tom’s Famous Chili.”
Sandra married Billy Ray Simmons and raised two daughters.
Having always wanted to be a nurse, she graduated from Fayette County School of Practical Nursing in 1991. She felt called to care for the elderly and did so until her retirement in 2015. During this time, she attended Alderson-Broaddus and obtained her BNS degree to became a Registered Nurse in 2006.
Her husband, Billy Ray Simmons preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Stacy Cook and husband Donald and Lisa Law and husband Michael; grandchildren, Samantha Cook, Brenna Law and Marissa Law and her husband, Charles Shade; and great-grandchildren, Easton King, Paizley King, Ayden Law and Blake Shade.
The family requests that donations of sympathy be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike #300, Rockville, MD 20852.
In keeping with her wishes, Sandra was cremated. A memorial service was held Jan. 15 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Fred Sizemore Jr.
Fred Sizemore Jr., 66, of Oak Hill, passed away Feb. 1, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Born Jan. 7, 1954, in Oak Hill, he was the son of the late Fred Sizemore Sr. and Audrey Juanita Duncan Sizemore Payne. He also was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandra Sue Sizemore and Sunny Maureen Sizemore.
Fred worked for a Alloy as Master Maintenance Mechanic. He loved spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving and devoted wife, Deborah Hawkins Sizemore; sons, Robert (Temper) Sizemore, Timothy Sizemore and fiancee Wendy Elder, and Adam Sizemore and fiancee Cassandra; 11 grandchildren; and a brother, Phillip Sizemore.
Graveside service, with burial following, will be 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10 at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Visitation for friends will be 12 to 1 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill.
Phyllis Earl Evans Surbaugh
Phyllis Earl Evans Surbaugh, 85, of Oak Hill, passed away Jan. 11, 2020, at her residence.
Born July 26, 1934, at Twin Branch, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Earl and Bunah Elizabeth Lawrence Evans.
Phyllis also was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert A. Surbaugh; sister, Dolores Evelyn Evans Terry and her husband, James Edmond Terry.
Phyllis was a 1952 graduate of Collins High School in Oak Hill.
In 1969 she began pursuing an ambition to further her education by enrolling in her first night class at Beckley College, going on to earn a 2-year Associate of Arts degree. She commuted to night classes at Morris Harvey College, now the University of Charleston, and received a Regents Bachelor of Arts degree, graduating cum laude, from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1980. During this time, her husband often would humorously introduce her as his “professional student.”
She began her banking career at Merchants and Miners National Bank (later Bank One) in 1965, retiring in 1996 as an administrative assistant.
Phyllis was a former member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, the Oak Hill Junior Women’s Club, and was past president and former member of the Oak Hill Business and Professional Women’s Club.
She was also a member of the Rhododendron Chapter of National Association of Bank Women, the American Institute of Banking, and the White Oak Country Club.
She attended the Oak Hill United Methodist Church.
The family asks that donations of sympathy be made to Hospice of Southern WV, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley WV, 25801
Funeral service was Jan. 14 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Dr. Ken Krimmel officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park.
Melvin Larry Denny Wardrup
Melvin Larry Denny Wardrup, 61, of Oak Hill, passed away on Dec. 22, 2019 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.
Born on Dec. 24, 1957 in Russell County, Virginia, he was the son of the late Richard M. Wardrup and Clara H. Jessee Wardrup.
Melvin was formerly a nurse’s aide and a ham radio operator. He also loved to work with computers.
Survivors are his wife, Virginia “Jenny” Blake Wardrup; a half-sister, Barbara; brother, James Wardrup; a special cousin, Clara Combs. He also leaves behind a loving doggie companion, Crickett.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Larry Wayne Wilson
Larry Wayne Wilson, 64, of Oak Hill, passed away at his home following a short illness on Jan. 21, 2020.
Born Nov. 2, 1955, in Page, he was the son of the late Marshall A. and Georgia K. (Arrington) Wilson.
Larry was a 1974 graduate of Collins High School in Oak Hill and was a construction contractor.
In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn McCarthy; and a brother, Kenneth (Spike) Wilson.
He leaves behind a brother, Donnie A. Wilson, and wife Carolyn; sister, Marilyn Joan Potts of Oak Hill; and many nieces and nephews. Larry will be greatly missed by all, including his great friend, Ruthie; and all his friends at the Fayette Manor Apartments.
In keeping with Larry’s wishes he was cremated and a memorial service was held Jan. 26 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Mike Kees officiating.
