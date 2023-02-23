Carol Joan Wriston Armstrong
Carol Joan Wriston Armstrong, 88, of Scarbro, went home to be with her Lord on Feb. 11, 2023 after a short stay at the Bowers Hospice House.
Joan was an avid gardener. She also loved hunting, fishing, crafting, crocheting, and cooking which she loved to do for all of her loved ones. She also enjoyed talking to her sisters and family on the phone. She loved her evening visits with her sister Joyce while drinking coffee and debating.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Clayford G. Armstrong; parents, Winfred W. and Beulah S. Wriston; twin brothers, Frasier and Miles Wriston; and brothers, Donny Wriston, Mark Allen Wriston, Porter W. Wriston, Alfred N. Wriston and Julian B. Wriston.
Those left to cherish her wonderful memory include her children, Roger D. Lemon of Stoneville, North Carolina, Barbara M. Dixon (Bill) of Oak Hill, Billie W. Dinkler (Anderson) of Mount Hope and Christopher G. Armstrong (Rezan) of Mossy; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, C. Joyce Hall (Nick) of Mossy, Rose L. Hundley (David) of Hilltop and Marilyn E. Dravenstott (Kimer) of Oak Hill; brothers, Kenneth B. Wriston and Joe W. Wriston (Carol), all of Mossy; sister-in-law, Naomi J. Wriston (Bryant) of Mossy; along with 21 nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was Feb. 16 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Paul Basham officiating. Burial followed at Rinehart Cemetery in Mossy.
Loretta Kay Holcomb Ashby
Loretta Kay Holcomb Ashby, 84, of Lookout, passed away Feb. 14, 2023 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.
Born Aug. 9, 1938 at Ansted, she was the daughter of the late Otho and Edith Johnson Holcomb.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Arbradella Minter.
Loretta was a member of Sunday Road Baptist Church and graduated from Ansted High School.
She retired from the U.S. Postal Service with 25 years of service.
She loved being a Mom and grandmother as well as working in her garden.
Left to share her memory are her daughters, Cindy and Mike Dickerson, Natalie Ashby (Larry Hughes) and Mendy Ashby; son, Steve and Evelyn Ashby; 16 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Pamela Holcomb Foster and Carol Sutton; brother-in-law, Denny and Ramona Ashby; and special grandson, Shawn Ashby.
Funeral service was Feb. 21 at Sunday Road Baptist Church, Hico, with Pastor Allen Donaldson officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pastor John Stiles and the church at Sunday Road Baptist for their love and kindness to the family through this most difficult time.
Natalie Ray Ashby
Natalie Ray Ashby left her earthly body and went into eternity clothed in the righteousness of Jesus Christ on Feb. 18, 2023. Natalie died in the early hours of the day, surrounded by her daughters, who were singing songs of their shared faith and childhood memories. The sun was not only rising in the sky, but Natalie’s spirit was rising to meet, face to face, the One who made it, and made her. Natalie has known much suffering and sadness in life, but the Lord has kept her through it all and she is fully at rest.
Natalie was born Sept. 2, 1958, in Manassas, Virginia, daughter of Loretta Kay and Walter Ray Ashby. She is survived by her siblings, Cindy Dickinson, Mendy Ashby and Steve Ashby.
Her loving partner, Larry Hughes, was a man for whom she would do anything. Larry felt the same, faithfully loving and serving Natalie all the way to the end.
Natalie’s greatest passion and legacy was cultivating her home and raising her six children, all of whom survive her: Jennifer Schelling, Sarah Perry, Thomas Bowen, Nicole Kinzel, Ashley Bowen, Austin Bowen, and step-son, Jordan Hughes. They are forever shaped by and thankful for her passion in all things, her work ethic, and her tenacity in seeking their protection. They know she loved them. Her memory will also continue to echo into the future through the impact made on her 19 grandchildren and great-grandson. She was truly blessed.
Yet, it was her personal faith in her Savior Jesus Christ that gave Natalie comfort through life and gives her family peace in his death.
A double funeral service was held for both Natalie and her mother, Kay, on Feb. 21 at Sunday Road Baptist Church, Hico. God chose to call Kay to Himself only days before Natalie’s death. The family feels it’s only fitting to celebrate them together since they loved one another and lived closely through life and were called home hand in hand.
Robert Charles “Bob” Barton
Robert Charles “Bob” Barton, 78, of Ansted, passed away Feb. 11, 2023 at CAMC General.
He was born on Aug. 18, 1944 in Victor, the son of the late Charles Barton and Lorena Neal Barton.
In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Angela Dawn Light; and brother, William Barton.
He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, and a member of the Knights of Pythias and Ansted VFW.
Survivors include his loving wife, Linda Stone Barton; grandchildren, Garrett Blevins and Colton (Hannah) Blevins; great-grandchildren, Addison, Aubrey and Allana; sisters, Mary Ann Barton Wysong and Peggy Jean Fincher; numerous nieces and nephews, including Samantha Brooke Hoover; and Chuck Wysong and Melanie Brinkley for all their special attention during Bob’s illness.
Per his request, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Troy O. Bass
Troy O. Bass, 79, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2023, at the home of his daughter, while she held his hand and sang his favorite songs.
Troy retired from CSX Railroad in 2003, always proud of being part of “The Handley Team.”
He was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army and a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ in Morris Drive.
Troy is survived by his daughter, Kathy Shamblin (Corey) of Elkview; sons, Mike Eagle (Teresa) of South Charleston and David Eagle (Robin) of Hansford. The apples of his eyes were his grandchildren, Jenna Shamblin, Katelyn (Dillon) Fitzpatrick and Matt Eagle; and great-granddaughters, Emily Fitzpatrick, Aubree Hodge and Layla Fitzpatrick. He also is survived by a special aunt, Mary Elizabeth “Sis Bass” Corbin; sisters-in-law, Donna Bass, Sonja Bass and Ruth Bass; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving Troy are his pastor, Frank Brown, and brothers and sisters in Christ.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bessie; son, Matthew Eagle; parents, William and Marvel Bass; brothers, Billy Bass, Gene Bass, Bob Bass, Kenny Bass and Jimmy Bass; and sisters, Phyllis Settle and Francis Burnside. Also preceding Troy was his faithful furry companion, Cookie.
The family would like to give special thanks to Brian Tawney, Tammy Pritt and Greg Petry for all they have done for Troy and his family.
Funeral services were held Feb. 8, with Rev. Greg Petry officiating at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Interment with military honors followed the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Garden, Glasgow.
Clarence Urchal Berry
Clarence Urchal Berry, 88, formerly of Page, passed away peacefully Feb. 20, 2023 at the Hilltop Center in Hilltop.
Born April 20, 1934 in Kincaid, he was the son of the late Jess and Eva Robinson Berry.
He also is preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley Anne Shuff Berry; daughter, Peggy Goins; son, James Berry; daughter, Pauletta Elliott; and brother, Jess Berry.
Clarence worked in auto body and was a member of the Page Baptist Church.
He enjoyed watching his western shows, feeding the birds, and most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memory include children, Debra Richmond, Robert Berry, Kenneth Berry Sr., Patricia Shelor and Thomas Berry; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Loretta Martin.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Burial will follow at Thomas Addition I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Visitation for friends will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home in Oak Hill.
Gevondelon “Bonnie” Blake
Gevondelon “Bonnie” Blake, 74, of Beckley, passed away on Feb. 12, 2023, at Raleigh General Hospital.
Bonnie was born on July 6, 1948, in McGraws, daughter of the late Clyde and Beuna Perdue.
Aside from spending time with her children and grandchildren, Bonnie loved feeding and watching birds, especially hummingbirds.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Robert “Bobby” Rose.
Those left to cherish her memory include children, Gregory and Terri Blake of Ravencliff, Angie and Jerry Schoolcraft of Oak Hill, Scott and Sheila Blake of Willis, Virginia and Melissa and Joe Acord of Ravencliff, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Edna Howerton of Beckley; and brother, Curtis “Poncho” Perdue of Fairdale.
There will be no services at this time. The children are planning a memorial service close to Bonnie’s birthday in July.
Margie Cleo Blake
Margie Cleo Blake, 92, of Oak Hill, died Feb. 19, 2023 at her daughter’s house in Fairborn, Ohio.
Born Jan. 4, 1931 at Mill Creek, she was the daughter of the late Wiley Franklin Sullivan and Neva Johnson Sullivan.
She also was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Nelson “Tommy” Blake Jr.; sisters, Marie Fitzpatrick and Nancy Huffman; brothers, Amos, Duff and David Sullivan; and grandson, Aaron Jeffers.
Margie was a retired second grade teacher with the Fayette County BOE with 25 years of service.
She was a member of the Oak Hill Baptist Church, which she attended faithfully when health conditions allowed.
She was a 1950 graduate of Oak Hill High School and earned her teaching degree from Morris Harvey College.
Margie was a 50-year member and Past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star, Winola Chapter No. 59.
Margie’s compassion was baking cakes for anyone she came in contact with, providing meals to shut-in friends and mailing cards with gospel tracts included to family and friends.
Margie leaves behind a loving and devoted family which includes daughter, Diane Jeffers and Jim Whitman; son, Nelson Blake and Joyce; grandchildren, Ryan Jeffers (Claudia), Anthony Jeffers, Adam Blake, Drew Blake (Kristin) and Leah Starcher (Josh); 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Gracie Withrow and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Rev. David Sneed officiating. Burial will follow at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Mrs. Blake’s memory to Oak Hill Baptist Church, 613 Lundale Drive, Oak Hill WV, 25901.
Thomas F. Blankenship
Thomas F. Blankenship, 77, of Dixie, passed away Feb. 3, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospice of Charleston after a short illness.
Thomas was born April 30, 1945 and raised in Holden.
He was a welder in the coal mines for Cedar Coal Co.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Rachel Ramey Blankenship; brothers, Curtis, Kermit and Emmett; and son, Thomas Richard.
Surviving: wife, Phyllis Ann Johnson Blankenship; son, Timothy Franklin; daughter, April Dawn (David); brother, Cebern (Polly); granddaughters, Andrea and Sarah Basham and Cortney Blankenship; and four great-grandsons. He was loved by many nieces and nephews and a host of other family members and friends.
Services were Feb. 8 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove, with Pastor Lee Holliday officiating. Burial followed in the Vance Cemetery Holden.
Arnold Stephen Bowe
Arnold Stephen Bowe, 69, of Danese, passed away Jan. 22, 2023 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington.
Born on April 14, 1953 in Charleston, he was the son of the late Osher Bowe and Eunice Johnson and his stepfather, Youl Alexander.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, James Bowe.
Survivors are his wife, Terri Bowe; daughter, Rebecca (James) Lucas; son, Aaron (Beth) Bowe; and grandchildren, Taylor Lucas, Zachary Bowe, Owen Bowe and Logan Bowe.
Service was Jan. 28 at Maplewood Chapel with Pastor Gary Claypool officiating. Burial followed at Anderson Cemetery, Danese/Maplewood.
Charles Lee Bowe
Charles Lee Bowe, 89, of Dixie, passed away on Feb. 13, 2023 at his residence in Bentree.
He was born June 3, 1933, at Bell Creek, son of the late Hilton and Vernie Johnson Bowe.
His is survived by his wife, Genevieve Bowe, with whom he shared 72 years of marriage on Jan. 31.
He is also survived by daughters, Mary (Virgil) Neal, Blanche (William) Lane, Dale Haynes and Donna Persinger; sons, Charles David (Julie) Bowe and Joshua (Charlotte) Bowe; brothers, Earl Bowe and Hilton Bowe; sisters, Helma Cutlip, Alice Bowe, Audrey Moore and Betty Caruthers; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at Wallace & Wallace Chapel in Ansted Feb. 18. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens at Victor.
Cathy Ann Bria
Cathy Ann Bria, 62, of Boomer, departed her loving family on Jan. 30, 2023.
She was born Aug. 11, 1960, in Montgomery, daughter of the late Zelma and William Querry of Ansted.
She was mother to Randi Fife of Charleston. She raised her in several states and Marine Corps bases, including Okinawa, Japan and Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.
She was a devoted wife to Sam Bria of Boomer.
She served in the U.S. Marine Corps from April 1986 to July 1991. After being honorably discharged, she continued to work as a Federal Civil Service employee at the Marine Corps Air Station, Beaufort, S.C. Her role was direct aid and assistant to the Air Station Commander.
Her most proud Marine Corps moments were being qualified as an expert with the M-16 rifle and being meritoriously promoted to corporal and sergeant in less than three years of active-duty service.
She loved being a Nana to her granddaughter, Adalyn, who she adored.
She is survived by her husband, Sam Bria of Boomer; her daughter, Randi (Joey) Fife of Charleston; granddaughter, Adalyn Fife of Charleston; sister, Terri (Charlie) Bradford of Ansted; nieces, Cathi (Joey) Workman of Victor and Cayla (Anthony) Dixon of Mt. Lookout; stepchildren, Chris Perdue, Ken (Trisha) Bria, Scott Bria, Julie Bria and Salvatore (Alicia) Bria; stepgrandchildren, Ashley Bria, Jacob Bria, Luke Bria, Montana Bria, Saboeda Bria, Ethan Goodyear, Kobe Jones, Scarlett Bria and Daisy Bria; and her loving dog, Kelli.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in SICU at CAMC Memorial and Hubbard Hospice House for their excellent care.
A memorial was held Feb. 7 at St. Anthony’s Shrine Catholic Church in Boomer.
Please send memorial donations in Cathy’s honor to your local animal shelter or the ASPCA.
Paul Elzworth Brown
Paul Elzworth Brown, 81, of Fayetteville, passed away at home Feb. 5, 2023.
Paul was born Sept. 15, 1941, in Mt. Hope, son of the late William J. Brown and Geneva Grindstaff Brown. He was raised by his paternal grandparents, Lon and Sadie Grindstaff.
Paul attended schools in Mt. Hope and Columbus, Ohio. He graduated in 1960 from Mount Hope High School, where he received electrical training from RCVTC. He took additional studies from WVUIT, the Mine Academy in Beaver, and WVU.
Paul was a member of USAR and National Guard units from 1964 to 1970. He was stationed with Military Police in Ft. Knox, Kentucky, and Ft. Gordon, Georgia.
Paul married Carol Bailey in 1964 and became the proud father of three sons.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 59 years, Carol Bailey Brown; three sons, Paul Corbit (Water), John Mahlon (James Huggins) and Daniel Patrick (Julie Warburton); special cousins, Mary Jean and Bob Posey of Pickerington, Ohio; and close lifelong friends, Tom Vallery of Tiffin, Ohio, and blacksmithing friends, Terry and Connie Carr of Huntersville.
Paul loved life and was never tired of learning. His 30-plus years in the coal industry as a state electrical inspector for WVMHST left him with countless stories from the coalfields. All you had to say was the word “coal” or “electrical” and he was off and running.
He covered 13 counties as an electrical inspector and inspected deep mines, mountaintops, load-outs, river barges, tipples, rock quarries and preparation plants. Paul was one of the first union coal miners to receive an electrical certification in 1971 and maintained that certification annually.
He proudly donated his time to the Nazarene and United Methodist churches, Boy Scouts, and Fayette County Food Pantry.
Paul enjoyed taking part in blacksmithing classes, woodworking and log cabin restoration. He contributed his skills to Watoga State Park by re-wiring log cabins and making bolts for the Herns Mill Historic Covered Bridge.
With the help of his sons, he made a dozen or so full-size one-of-a-kind cradles for newborns.
His love of children was shown when he visited schools, fire departments, churches, and car dealerships dressed as Santa Claus. Hundreds of children, big and small, climbed on his lap and whispered their Christmas wishes to him. He laughed with them, cried with them, and prayed with them. Some of his recent nurses remembered him from their childhood Christmases.
Paul didn’t preach religion, he lived it 24/7. The pages of his Bible were well-worn. When Danny was younger and was caught in some mischief, he would plead with his Papa, “Just go ahead and spank me, but please don’t pray with me.”
Paul was an incredible man and he set a high standard. He was passionate, kind, sincere, honest, loyal, strong, and always strived to do the right thing. He gave respect when it was earned. His faith in God was unwavering and if you knew him, there wouldn’t be a doubt in your mind that he’s in Heaven right now, checking the ground monitoring system and writing violations if he found any. We’ve always loved you, Papa, and will forever, and forever is a long time.
Memorial services were held Feb. 11 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Doris Jean Brown
Doris Jean Brown, 79, of Jodie, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 26, 2023 after a long illness.
Born April 25, 1943 in Lansing, she was the daughter of the late James Charles and Roena Olive Horrocks.
Doris was a homemaker and spent her life dedicated to taking care of her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Brown, and son, Roger L. Brown; sister, Ruth Jones; and brothers, Bill Hess and Donnie, Tommy, Dallas and Lee Horrocks.
She is survived by her son, Kenny Brown; grandchildren, Jared, Brookelyn, Roger and Courtney Brown; sister, Rose Stephens; and brother, Kenny Horrocks.
Graveside service was Feb. 2 at Rich Creek Cemetery, Jodie.
Andrew Michael “Drew” Castle
Andrew Michael “Drew” Castle, 15 years of age, of Mt. Lookout, died Feb. 11, 2023 at his home.
He was the son of Jack Michael and Lynaia Dawn Moore Castle of Mt. Lookout and was born at Beckley June 23, 2007. Drew was a home school student and loved to fish, hunt and play video games.
Surviving, in addition to his parents: brothers, Connor Jack Castle (twin) and Brayden Joseph Castle, both at home; grandparents, Joseph and Barbara Richardson Moore of Mt. Lookout, Bub and Jeanette Castle of Fayetteville and Sandra Castle of Oak Hill; great-grandparents, Donna Butcher and Gailya Moore, both of Mt. Lookout; aunt, Elizabeth Moore of Mt. Lookout; and uncle, Jason Castle of Bradley.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Joe Moore.
Graveside services was conducted Feb. 18 in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Mt. Lookout with Pastor Danny Richardson officiating.
Vivetta Louise Donnally Crist
Vivetta Louise Donnally Crist, 70, of Ames Heights, passed away Jan. 21, 2023, at Johnston Willis Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1952, in Meadow Bridge, daughter of the late Dayton and Irene Tincher Donnally.
Louise worked for Workers Compensation, Health South, and Body Works in her younger years.
She loved reading books, sewing, and playing the piano at church.
In addition to her parents, Louise is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Crist; brothers, James Donnally and Jason Donnally; and her sister, Deloris Perry.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Stephen Crist of Ames Heights; daughter, Arleatha Crist of Bellville, Ohio; granddaughters, Stephanie Crist (Cory Collins) and Megan Lawbrentz; three great-grandchildren, Larkin, James and Myra; two brothers, Dayton Donnally (Sheila) and Joe Donnally; sister, Edith Morrison; sister-in-law, Bonnie Workman; and several special nieces and nephews.
Louise will be cremated, and a graveside service will be held later in the spring. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, who was the love of her life, at Bibb Cemetery on Wonderland Road in Gatewood.
Vivian Faith Donelow
Vivian Faith Donelow, 55, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Jan. 27, 2023 at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.
Born July 5, 1967 in Oak Hill, she was the daughter of the late Rebecca Hill and family who raised her like their own, John and Marina Sears.
Vivian was a proud 1986 graduate from Oak Hill High School.
She was the office manager for New River Vision Care, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and her extended family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Joey Wayne Donelow; son, Joshua Donelow (Samantha); grandchildren, Jayden Donelow, Josie Donelow and Jaycee Donelow; sisters, Cathy Walker Ford (Ted), Kimberly Freeman (Donnie) and Angela Sharp; brothers, John Sears (Linda), Bobby Sears (Debbie), Jimmy Sears (Kim) and Larry Sears (Susan); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was Feb. 2 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Timothy Paul Dotson
Timothy Paul Dotson, 46, of Oak Hill, passed away Feb. 3, 2023, at home. Timothy was born on Feb. 26, 1976, in Beckley, son of Drema Dotson and the late David Smith.
Timothy is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruby and Charlie Dotson; aunt, Patricia Minter; aunt and uncle, Preston and Darnell Kelly; and beloved companion, Lora Wriston.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Drema Dotson; sons, Timmy J. Dotson and Isaiah Paul; daughter, Carly Jade Dotson; brother, Gary Welch; sisters, Jeanette Dotson, Danielle Poage and Danielle Swafford; aunt and uncle, Ken and Ruth Dotson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life was held Feb. 11 at the Shepherds Worship Center in Oak Hill with Pastor Randy McGuire officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for assistance with Timothy’s funeral expenses to be made to High Lawn Funeral Home by calling the funeral home at 304-469-3283 or in person or by mail at High Lawn Funeral Home, 1435 E. Main St., Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Connie Kay Ferguson
Connie Kay Ferguson, 79, of Oak Hill, passed away Feb. 15, 2023 at Bowers Hospice House.
She was born Jan. 29, 1944 to the late Rev. Louie Stegel and Evelyn Lucas Stegel.
Connie was a cheerful, loving and family-oriented person who put forth all effort into her life accomplishments. From modeling in her younger years to owning a hair salon; attending Collins High School, going on to Concord University and graduating from graduate school with a degree in psychology; and spending 22 years as a Sunday school teacher, she was very active in the church she grew up in.
Overall, the one thing she took most pride in was her role as a grandmother, going above and beyond what was ever expected.
Connie is survived by her only son, Frank Ferguson and wife Sheila; granddaughter, Kenzie Redden and husband Alex; and also sister, Anna James.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Rev. Louie and Evelyn Stegel; brothers, Damon Stegel, Gary Stegel, Eugene Stegel and Roger Stegel; and sister, Brenda Nester.
Graveside rites with burial following were Feb. 21 at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Joan Williams Goode
Joan Williams Goode, 88, of Lookout, passed away Feb. 10, 2023 at The Villages of Greystone in Beaver.
She was born Jan. 9, 1935 at Lookout, the daughter of the late Logan and Mabel Elizabeth Bays Williams.
Joan was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church at Lookout. She was a retired executive secretary of the Fayette County Board of Education, loved playing games and cards, enjoyed spending time with friends and their families and loved hosting her extended Kentucky family in the summer months.
She is survived by her husband, Emory “Diz” Goode; son, Tim (Lisa) Goode of Meadow Bridge; and a granddaughter, April Goode of Blacksburg, Virginia. Also surviving are good friends, Russell and Debbie Bennett of Lookout and a multitude of nieces, nephews and their families in Kentucky.
Funeral services were Feb. 15 at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church at Lookout, with Pastor Mike Loudermilk officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens at Victor.
Frank Bailey Grubb Jr.
Frank Bailey Grubb Jr., 62, of Sharon, passed away Feb. 8, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Born July 5, 1960 in Charleston, he was the son of Rhoda Yvonne Slater Grubb and the late Frank Bailey Grubb Sr.
Frank was a very happy, helpful, and outgoing man who never met a stranger. He was always willing to help someone in need.
He enjoyed fishing, relaxing on his porch swing and feeding the neighborhood chickens. He will be dearly missed.
Frank is survived by his mother, Rhoda Yvonne Grubb of Sharon; children, Jodie Grubb Morgan and Colt Grubb, both of Charleston; siblings, JoAnn (Roy) King of Sharon, Johnna (Larry) McDaniel of Cocoa, Florida and Ray (Linda) Grubb of Sharon; numerous grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Feb. 14 at Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank, with Rev. Ron Massey officiating. Burial followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
Mary Elizabeth Hancock
Mary Elizabeth Hancock, 81, of Maysel, passed away Feb. 9, 2023, following a short illness.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Thomas Gene Hancock; parents, Paul and Ida Mae Pritt; son, Thomas Gene Hancock; sisters, Betty Turner and Polly Angle; and brother, Robert Pritt.
Surviving are her companion, Jerry Starcher of Maysel; sons, Timothy Hancock and Winford Hancock, both of Maysel; daughters, Kathy Pettry (Roger) of Belle, Donna Hancock of Clay, Rebecca Morris (Mike) of Bickmore and Ella Slater (Donnie) of Belle; brothers, Kenneth Pritt of Dixie and James Pritt of Martinsville, Virginia; 15 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Feb. 15 with Pastor Tony Rumberg officiating. Interment followed at Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
Gregory Allen Hill
Gregory Allen Hill of Crab Orchard, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away Jan. 21, 2023.
He was born on Aug. 7, 1998, the beloved son of David Lee Hill and Kimberly Ann Hornsby Hill.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Brandon Hill, in 2022.
Greg enjoyed video games and Crystal Rocks. He will be missed greatly by all his family, including his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, David and Kimberly Hill; sisters, Chastidy Hill and Alexzandra Hill all of Crab Orchard; grandparents, Gary and Bobbie Jo Hornsby of Fayetteville and David Hill Sr. and Becky of Dixie; uncle, Gary Wayne Jr. (Tammy Hedrick) of Oak Hill; and extended family and friends.
Service was Jan. 30 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted, with Pastor Jerry Perkins officiating. Burial followed at the Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Russellville.
Brian Edward Hornsby
Brian Edward Hornsby, 53 years of age, passed away on Jan. 26, 2023 in Beckley, following a long illness.
He was born on Feb. 20, 1969, the son of the late James Edward Hornsby and Mary Elizabeth Hash Hornsby Corder.
He was a 1987 graduate of Fayetteville High School. He attended West Virginia Tech, obtaining an associate degree in printing technology in 1990 and pursued his career working at local newspapers and, later, at screen-printing businesses.
Brian had a passion for photography, gardening, caring for his many animals, and spending time with his family. He was also an extremely talented musician who graced many people throughout the years with his voice and ability.
Those surviving to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary Hash Hornsby Corder, and stepfather, Meade Corder; daughters, Elizabeth Keenan of Fayetteville and Jamie Hornsby and Harleigh (Tony) Reyes of Kernersville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Easton Keenan, Skylar Thompson, Tatum Hornsby and Melina and Mikayll Reyes; maternal aunts and uncles, Ann (Bob) Holden of Florida and James (Donna) Hash of Bridgeport; and paternal aunt, Barbara Hornsby of Summersville.
He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, E.O. and Mary Hash Wiseman of Fayetteville; paternal grandparents, Nesbitt J. and Betty Matthews of Fayetteville; by his infant brother, David Michel Hornsby; paternal uncle, Lee Hornsby of Morgantown; and aunt, Barbara Wells of Florida.
A visitation and service were held Feb. 1 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Burial followed at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
Denny Ray Large
Denny Ray Large, 69, of Oak Hill, passed away Feb. 15, 2023, at home.
Denny was born on June 22, 1953, to Denny Jay and Della Belle Large.
He worked for several years in the coal industry as an underground electrician in Kentucky and West Virginia.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 51 years, Ruth Marie Large; children, Dennie and Tammy Large of Oak Hill, Tina and Shawn Lilly of Fayetteville and Steven and Emily Large of South Carolina; and grandchildren, Michael Lilly of Fayetteville and Lainey and Garrett Vargo of Oak Hill.
In keeping with Denny’s wishes he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Martha Faye Blankenship McAtee
Martha Faye Blankenship McAtee, 81, of Brownsville, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 4, 2023, at CAMC General Division, surrounded by her family and her pastor.
She was born on Jan. 10, 1942, and was preceded in death by her parents, the late William Arthur and Carrie Elzie (Huffman) Blankenship. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, William Hansford (Hank) and Woodrow Edison (Woody) Blankenship; and three sisters, Ruth Edna Acord, Florence Bell Tucker and Esther Mae Acord, all of Swiss.
Martha is survived by her husband of 58 1/2 years, Donald Eugene McAtee; and her twin sister, Dolly Francis Treadway, of Oak Hill. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, church family members, friends and neighbors.
Martha was a member of the Brownsville Holiness Church as well as a member of the Gauley Bridge Eastern Star.
Funeral service was Feb. 9 at Brownsville Holiness Church, Brownsville, with Rev. Nathan Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Montgomery Memorial Gardens, London.
Melody Ann Starks McCormick
Melody Ann Starks McCormick, 45, of Montgomery, passed away Jan. 25, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.
She is survived by her father, Donald L. Starks (Alice); daughters, Kerra Starks and Ann McCormick (Brian); son, Nicholas McCormick; sisters, Elizabeth Lipscomb-Jones (CJ), Teresa Lipscomb and Ashley Frost; brother, Steven Starks; two grandsons; and several nieces, nephews and a host of other family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Johnnie “Sam” McDonald
Johnnie “Sam” McDonald, age 87, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Deepwater, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 11, 2023.
He was born June 1, 1935 in Wayne, the son of the late John and Alberta Thacker McDonald. He was also predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Carol McDonald, and his son, Johnnie McDonald.
Sam has been a member of the Deepwater Baptist Church since Oct. 8, 1972 and was ordained as a deacon on Feb. 10, 1974.
Sam was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him.
He will be missed very dearly.
Surviving: daughters, Bonnie Smallman of Deepwater and Donna Johnson of Glasgow; son, Brian McDonald of South Point, Ohio; brother, Ray McDonald of Chesapeake, Ohio; five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Service was held at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Pastor Tom Skaggs officiating. Burial followed in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow.
William Frank Miller
William Frank Miller, 53, of Flat Top, passed away on Feb. 14, 2023 at his residence.
Born May 14, 1969 in Beckley, he was the son of the late Karl and Ilene Farmer Miller.
William loved making knife handles out of nylon rope in his free time, and his greatest gift of all was be able to spend time with his family whom he loved deeply.
He is preceded in death his loving wife, Michelle Lilly Miller; and one sister.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memory include his son, Will Miller II (Courtney); four grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; and many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with William’s wishes he will be cremated and no services held at this time.
Lawrence Edward Morrison
Lawrence Edward Morrison, 72, of Summersville, passed away Feb. 6, 2023 in the CAMC Memorial Hospital.
He was the son of the late Charles and Iva Cogar Morrison and was born in Webster County on Jan. 26, 1951.
Larry retired from Elkem Metals.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time at his camp in Upshur County.
Surviving: wife, Patricia Ann Terry Morrison; sons, John Paul Morrison of Ansted and Lawrence Edward “Eddie” Morrison II (Cyndi) of Keystone Heights, Florida; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
At his request, there will be no formal services. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
Franklin Dale Murdock
Franklin Dale Murdock, 78, of Danese, passed away Feb. 5, 2023 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
Born on Feb. 11, 1944 in Terry, he was the son of the late James Marion Murdock and Grace Lee Biggs Murdock.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, five brothers and his favorite dog, Faith.
Franklin was an evangelist and a coal miner.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ann Rogers Murdock; daughter, Cassandra (Dallas) Hankins; sons, Franklin D. Murdock II and Zachary Murdock, all of Danese; grandchildren, Holly and Hailey; extended family and a host of friends.
Service was Feb. 10 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle, with Pastor Lee Dunbar officiating. Burial followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Prosperity.
Dale Eugene Nutter
Dale Eugene Nutter, 69, of Boomer, went home to his heavenly home on Feb. 3, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Betty Nutter of Boomer, and nephew, Rodney Nutter of Florida.
Left to cherish his memory is his brother, David Lee Nutter (Dixie) of Marysville, Washington; sister Delene McClung (David) of Boomer; nephew, Johnathan McClung of Boomer; niece, Jamie Shanklin (Seth) of Sissonville; niece, Angela Cunningham (John) of Albemarle, North Carolina; great-niece, Berkley Kate Shanklin; great-nephew, Shepherd Beau Shanklin of Sissonville; great-nephews, Micah, Alex and Dillon Cunningham of Albemarle; as well as many beloved cousins and friends.
Dale was a member of Carbondale Baptist Church of Carbondale.
He was a 1972 graduate of Gauley Bridge High School.
He was employed through the years with Berman’s Jewelers, Sears Catalog Store of Montgomery, and Kroger Company of Smithers, from which he retired.
Dale enjoyed sports of all kinds, especially the Cincinnati Reds, Dallas Cowboys and the WVU Mountaineers.
He was an avid reader and collector of many things.
Dale was a great son, brother, uncle, and friend and will be greatly missed by all.
Service was held at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery on Feb. 10, with Pastor Jeff Floyd and Pastor James Neeson officiating. Interment followed at Montgomery Memorial Park in London.
Ralph O’Dell
Ralph O’Dell, 81, of Dixie, passed away Jan. 31, 2023, after an extended illness. He fought the good fight and he has finished the race (2 Timothy 4:7-8). There is no more pain and suffering.
He is survived by the love of his life, his loving wife of nearly 59 years, Mitzie; daughters, Samantha (Jimmy) DeBoard of Brownsville and Brandi (Paul) O’Dell-Wilson of Charleston; his only grandson, Jimmy (Mandy) DeBoard of Summersville; and his grand-dogs, Mo and Jessie. Ralph is also survived by his sister, Dot Morton, and brother, Timmy O’Dell, as well as a whole host of nieces and nephews who also loved him dearly.
He was predeceased by his parents, Cecil and Myrtle O’Dell; brothers, Cecil, Herman, Don, Houston and Shirley O’Dell; half-brother, Leo O’Dell; and sisters, Mary Ellen Duffy and Allie Marie Cook. He was also predeceased by his grand-dogs, Zoe, Toby, and his very special grand-dog, Tripp.
Unbeknownst to Ralph while hospitalized, he was also predeceased by his very best friend in the world, his Shih Tzu, Frisco. We know he was pleasantly surprised to be greeted by Frisco at Heaven’s Golden Gates.
The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to his medical team, including Charleston Pulmonary Associates, particularly Dr. Kevin Eggleston, Stanton Cardiology, and the CAMC Cardiopulmonary ICU nurses and staff.
Ralph served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Services were held Feb. 10 at Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, and burial with military rites followed at Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Dunbar. The service was officiated by Lonnie Strickland.
John Melvin Radford
John Melvin Radford was born Aug. 20, 1924, in Lawton, Fayette County, the second son of Thomas M.
and Ellen Mosley Radford, who preceded him in death, as well as his siblings, Rosa Lee Jones, Walter G.,
William M. and Annie M. Radford-White. He passed away on Jan. 20, 2023.
John was educated in the Fayette County school system and was a graduate of Simmons High School.
He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age and was a lifelong member of Morning Star Baptist Church which was founded the year and month of his birth.
He continued his Christian education throughout his life, taking correspondence, online courses and any state, district and local conference classes offered to make him a better father, deacon, Sunday school teacher and community leader.
John enlisted in the United States Army on July 2, 1943 and fought in World War II. Corporal Radford was honorably discharged on Nov. 17, 1945. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Service Ribbon, World War II Victory Ribbon, and European African Middle Eastern Theater Service Ribbon.
John married the love of his life, Legirtha Mae Donald, on June 24, 1943, and to this union eight children were born. The oldest, Thomas Melvin Radford II, and the youngest, Doretha Mae McKenzie, preceded him in death. Theirs was a love that stood the test of time for 67 years. His wife, Legirtha, preceded him in death on Aug. 3, 2010. He loved spending time with his family, especially the grands.
He would greet everyone with the biggest and brightest smile you would ever want to see. All who knew and loved him will sorely miss his presence and smiling face. John tried to instill in all young men that “you can’t be a man until you see a man.”
After his discharge, John returned home where he worked as a coal miner and retired from Carbon Fuel Coal Company.
John was a pillar of the community and was instrumental in starting the Deepwater Public Service District which brought the end to “outhouses” and the introduction to indoor plumbing.
John was member of numerous organizations, including Bright Hope Lodge #9 F&AM, Past Worthy Patron Naomi Chapter No. 10 Order of the Eastern Star, King Solomon Evers Consistory #305, Ramadan Temple #127, and American Legion Post #139.
Dad was associated with numerous Christian organizations which we encouraged him to write down over the years. His answer was “let the work I’ve done speak for me.” He was manager of the United Baptist Singers.
He leaves to celebrate his legacy his daughters, Wanda L. (Truman) Dixon of Capital Heights, Maryland, Ethel J. (Steve) Hicks of Lutz, Florida and Brenda J. (Bobby) Rogers of Deepwater; sons, MGySgt USMC (Ret) Alfred D. (Hazel) of Clarksville, Tennessee, MSgt USAF (Ret) Robert L. (Herminia) of Jacksonville and CMSgt USAF (Ret) Lester C. (Carol) Radford of Goldsboro, North Carolina; 16 grandchildren, Silkina Jackson, Tia Lewis, Kevin Rogers, Barbara Belcher, Kia Murray, Lia Dyer, Thomas M. Radford III, Michael Hicks, Truman Dixon Jr., Erica Radford, Andre McKenzie, Robert Radford II, Angela Radford, Calvin McKenzie Jr., William Radford and Veronica Radford; 32 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
Service was held at the Morning Star Baptist Church in Deep Water with Rev. William Isaac Kinney officiating. Burial followed in Meadow Haven Memorial Park at Ingram Branch.
Jo Ann Stover Rakes
Jo Ann Stover Rakes, 78, of Gastonia, North Carolina, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Jan. 22, 2023.
Born Dec. 21, 1944 in Fayette, she was the daughter of the late Lillian Freda Stover Treadway.
Jo Ann retired as a truck driver. She loved making dolls, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, James Matthew Rakes.
Those left to cherish her loving memory include her sons, Richard Rakes (Cheryl) and James Rakes (Rose); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Janette Rakes (John), Kahy Nagy (John) and Nancy Stover; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was Jan. 28 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Paul Basham officiating. Entombment followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley.
Garret “Eddie” Edward Richmond
Garret “Eddie” Edward Richmond, 71, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully Jan. 20, 2023 at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill.
Born April 5, 1951 in Minden, he was the son of the late Emory and Jessie Stanley Richmond.
Eddie was a man of many traits, working as a farmer, operator on a pipeline, and as a coal miner. He always wanted to make sure that you were busy and his greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Deborah Wriston Richmond; and several brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish his wonderful and loving memory include his daughter, Stephanie Thomas (Jack); stepson, Ralph Hamilton; grandchildren, Kailey Thomas, Alicia Hamilton and Brayden Thomas; one great-grandchild; and sister, Linda Richmond.
Funeral service was Jan. 28 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill, with Pastor Swisher officiating. In keeping with his wishes, following the service Mr. Richmond was cremated.
James Edward Riffle
James Edward Riffle, age 55, died Feb. 14, 2023.
He was born Sept. 10, 1967 in Weston, the son of Paul James Riffle of Smithers and the late Betty Beckner Riffle.
Also surviving: sisters, Mary Sue Alkire and Tammy Rosenberger; and daughter, Mandy Miller and companion Sharon Lowe.
There will not be any service or visitation at the time.
Kristy Lynn Gravely Roberson
Kristy Lynn Gravely Roberson, 68, of Beckley, passed away Feb. 16, 2023, at Stonerise of Beckley, with her loving family by her side.
She was born May 25, 1954, in San Mateo, California, a daughter of Dale Robbins Gravely and the late Robert Gravely.
Kristy was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and daughter. She was the happiest when she was traveling by train to visit her children and grandchildren around the United States.
She was a member and Elder at the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Hill, where she enjoyed singing with her dad.
She also enjoyed helping at the Oak Hill Food Pantry with her mom.
Kristy taught Sunday school at the Harvey Missionary Baptist Church.
She was an X-ray technician at Appalachian Regional Hospital for many years before going back to school to get her Master’s degree in Education. She loved teaching and working with students on technology at Beckley Stratton Middle School.
In addition to her father, Kristy is preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Kneeland.
Kristy is survived by her loving husband, Samuel Roberson. She leaves four children, Amanda Kneeland of Long Island, New York, James Kneeland and wife Erin of Beckley, Patricia Bray of Richmond, Virginia and Clinard Roberson and wife Stacie of Jeffersonville, Indiana; stepson, Ezra Roberson of St. Albans; grandchildren, Meagan Wilmoth, Saiquon Kneeland and Elijah Kneeland, all of Long Island, Isaiah Bray and wife Aundraya, Lionel Bray and Amelia Bray, all of Richmond, Aidan Kneeland and Avery Kneeland, both of Beckley, Lincoln Roberson and Oaklynn Roberson, both of Jeffersonville. She had one great-granddaughter, Alaia Bray of Richmond. She is also survived by two brothers, Robert Gravely and wife Sherry of Fayetteville and David Gravely and wife Sharon of Beckley.
Funeral services were held Feb. 20 at High Lawn Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Nancy Martin officiating. Burial followed in Meadow Haven Memorial Park.
Gregory Wayne Robinson
Gregory Wayne Robinson, 64, of Mt. Carbon, passed away Feb. 1, 2023 after a long illness.
Greg is the son of James D. (Buzz) Robinson of Beckley and the late Katherine Shreve Robinson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Robinson.
He is survived by his loving wife, LeaAnn Bass-Robinson of Mt. Carbon; brothers, Jeff (Debra) Robinson of Spanish Fort, Alabama and J.D. (Ilene) Robinson of Fincastle, Virginia; and sister-in-law, Kathy Wall of Beckley. Greg is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as his great-nieces and nephews.
Service was held Feb. 7 at O’Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery with J.D. Robinson and Jeff Robinson officiating. Burial followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
Addilyn “Sissy” Marie Romero-Maldonado
Estevan Arturo “Peewee” Romero-Maldonado
Estevan Arturo “Peewee” Romero-Maldonado and Addilyn Marie “Sissy” Romero-Maldonado passed away on Feb. 5, 2023 in Tecolotito, New Mexico.
Estevan, born July 11, 2019, and Addilyn, born Oct. 1, 2020, children of Sara Romero and John Maldonado, were born in Albuquerque, New Mexico and raised in Tecolotito, and were members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Anton Chico. Estevan and Addilyn spent most of their time together, playing and tussling with each other. Estevan was very fond of his role as the “big brother,” always looking after his sister.
Estevan, along with his sister, enjoyed rides on the four-wheeler with their grandpo. They also liked to watch Dora the Explorer and CoComelon together, and Addilyn enjoyed watching the Disney Princess cartoons.
Estevan, being older, liked to sing, being outdoors and spending time with his dog. Estevan also enjoyed riding his bouncy horse and playing in the water.
Both Estevan and Addilyn liked to be cuddled and enjoyed spending time with their family, as their family loved the time they spent with them.
Estevan and Addilyn are preceded in death by their grandmother, Rose Marie Cordova; uncles, Alex Romero and Jessie Matta; Mawmaw, Gladys Romero; and paternal grandfather, Luis Padilla.
Estevan and Addilyn are survived by their parents, Sara Romero and John Maldonado; paternal grandmother, Dolores Maldonado; maternal grandfather, Arturo Romero; paternal great-grandparents, Connie and Nick Griego; siblings, John Andrews, Ayven, Ayden and Aryel Maldonado; uncles and aunts, Arturo Romero Jr. (Michelle), James Fitzwater (Shelia), Lisa Richardson (Clint), Cary Allen Fitzwater (Monica), Jennifer Ortega (Jorge) and Andria Cordova Jones; cousin, Rayna Romero; grandpo, Louie Cordova; ninas, Megan Zambrano and Matiana Baca; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including many in Fayette County.
Recitation of The Most Holy Rosary, followed by the Mass of Christian burial, was Feb. 18 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Anton Chico, with Father Timothy Meurer officiating the service. Burial of cremains followed at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Tecolotito.
Bertha Virginia Davis Shelton
Bertha Virginia Davis Shelton, 91, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully Feb. 6, 2023 at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.
Born Nov. 11, 1931 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Jess Chester and Jewell Godby Davis.
Bertha was a homemaker, and her greatest joy in life was being surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her late husband, Eugene Shelton; children, Penny, Cathy and Jenny; along with brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish her wonderful memory include her loving children, Donna, Jewell, Patty, Ed, Richard, Chris and Terri; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, David, Rusty and Charlie; and a sister, Patricia.
Funeral service was Feb. 11 at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope with Pastor Larry Beckett officiating. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Debra Kay Shuler
Debra Kay Shuler, 67, of Dixie, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 3, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Debbie was born Jan. 5, 1956, in Ronceverte, daughter of Dale and Dolores Flanagan.
She graduated from East Bank High School in 1974.
She worked for the Kroger Company for 21 years and retired in 2009.
Debbie was a loving and godly wife, mother and grandmother.
She was a faithful member and piano player at Gatewood Brethren Church in Fayetteville. Debbie loved to sing in church and wrote many songs about her Lord and Savior. She had a tremendous love for Christ that she shared with everyone she met.
Debbie was a prayer warrior and her goal in life was not to be seen or heard, but that people would only see Jesus in her. Debbie’s kindness, encouragement and unwavering faith will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 46 years, Tim; son, Timothy (Brandi) Shuler of Dixie; daughter, Kelly (Allen) Butcher of Ripley; parents, Dale and Dolores Flanagan of Smithers; grandchildren, JaLynn, Timothy II, Isaac, Claire and Amelia; great-grandson, Gabriel; sister, Trish (Mike) Flanagan of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Jeff Flanagan of Smithers; and sister-in-law, Patsy (Steve) Ochinang of El Cajon, California.
Service was held at O’Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery on Feb. 10, with Pastor Scott Lester officiating. Burial followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
William “Bill” Alan Smith
William “Bill” Alan Smith, 61, of Fayetteville, passed away Feb. 8, 2023.
Born on Jan. 30, 1962 at Oak Hill, he was the son of the late John Marvin Smith and the late Gloria Ruth Treadway Smith.
Bill loved to ride his Harley, run equipment, loved to fix up things and could fix anything, loved to camp, enjoyed peace and quiet, loved playing with the grandkids and buying them anything they wanted.
He attended Oak Hill High School.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John David Smith; brothers, Clarence Philip Smith, Clifford Smith and Robert Smith; and sister, Teresa Patterson.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories are his wife of 41 years, Unna Lee Tatum Smith; son, William “Billy” Smith Jr. and wife Beth; grandson, William “Little Billy” Smith III and wife Stormy; granddaughters, Zarah Smith, Bella Akers and Emerie Fitzwater; grandsons, Kullen Moses and John David Smith; great-grandson, Gunner Ray Smith; several nieces and nephews; sister, Rita Woolwine and husband Randle of North Carolina; and brothers, Marvin Richard Smith of Pennsylvania and Ronald Gene Smith of Madison.
A graveside service for family was held Feb. 13 at High Lawn Memorial Park.
Bobby Jack Stover
Bobby Jack Stover, 82, of Cannelton, went home to be with the Lord Feb. 13, 2023 while at Montgomery General Hospital after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Born March 14, 1940, in Longacre, he was a son of Lando Anderson Stover and Evelyn Violet Bryant.
Bobby was employed at Semet and Solvay Coal Company, Central Appalachian Coal Company, North America Rebuild “NARCO” and then medically disabled.
He was preceded by his wife of 53 years, Carol Louise Pauley Stover of Canes Branch; his brother, Lando Gerald Stover of Zela; his sister, Carolyn Sue Stover Bowles of Roanoke, Virginia; his sister, Betty Jean Stover Wills of Cannelton; and his brother, Larry Joe Stover.
Those left to cherish his memories include Shawn Keith Stover of Elkins, Kelly Ann Grimmett Stover of Boomer, and Danny Bob Stover of Cannelton; his brothers, Michael Joe Stover of St. Petersburg, Florida and Jim Bill “Smokey” Stover of Marmet; his grandkids, Mark Ashton Grimmett, Dakotah Ryan Grimmett, Dustyn Lane Stover and Braidon Chase Stover; many nieces and nephews; and his companion and best friend, Biscuit.
Service was Feb. 18 at O’Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, with Rev. Stuart Stover officiating.
Carol Jean White Vanover
Carol Jean White Vanover, 74, of Scarbro, passed away Jan. 22, 2023 at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born April 20, 1948 in Dearborn, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Lockard White Sr. and Effie Long White.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Vanover; and brother, Lockard White Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory include her four children whom she loved so much, Melissa Soutar and son-in-law Dave of Jackson, Michigan, Stephanie Waugh and husband Harry of Scarbro, Charles Vanover Jr. and wife Jamie of Beckley and Brian Vanover of Oak Hill.
Carol loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren so much: 10 grandchildren, Brandon, David, Brittany, Kandis, Heather, Chase, Brian Jr., Justin, Jordon and Madison; and 11 great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Ryder, Abel, Brooklynn, Ellie Rae, Gracelyn, Colten, Olivia, Nylah, Grayson and Sophia.
Carol loved going on vacations with her family. She loved the beach and shopping. She loved celebrating holidays and birthdays. Most of all, Carol loved spending time with her family.
Funeral service was Jan. 27 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Rebecca Webber
On Jan. 26, 2023, Rebecca Webber of Wrentham, Massachusetts, was reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Bubba, and her son, Bobby.
Becky was universally loved. Her children were her pride and joy. She led her life with her heart first.
She was always quick to start a food fight, help with a sewing project, play with her grandkids, give a gift, adopt a dog and be a friend.
Rebecca grew up in Scarbro, graduating Oak Hill High School in 1982. She met the love of her life and ran away with him. She married Robert in 1983 and went on to welcome three children.
She was a survivor who tried to spread love to everyone she met. While her life was forever changed losing her young son, she overcame so much and loved her two daughters deeply. Each hardship challenged her spirit, but she kept fighting. She was so proud of her family’s accomplishments and her grandchildren were the light of her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Heidke and husband David, grandson Logan and granddaughter Emily; daughter, Sarah Crompton and husband Jeffrey, grandson Zachary and granddaughter Isabelle; siblings, Junie King and family, Dwayne Parrish and family, Ted Parrish and family, Lisa Jefferies and family, Ricky Lopez; her dog Spunky; and countless nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her son, Bobby; her mother, Mary Lopez; brothers, Wayne, Roy and Charlie; sisters, Alice and Tanya; and most recently, her husband Robert.
Funeral service was Feb. 11 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Greg Swisher officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park.
A celebration of life will follow on Feb. 18 at the Plainville Beagle Club.
Naomi Jane Whipkey
Naomi Jane Whipkey, 86, of Ansted, passed away Jan. 19, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, following a short illness.
Born in 1936 in Marfrance, she was the daughter of the late Dempsey and Bessie Hughart Hendricks.
Naomi is preceded in death by her husband, Lemoyne Whipkey.
Naomi worked for the school system, first at Ansted Elementary and then transferred to Midland Trail High School until she retired. She was a very special lady who had many friends who loved her dearly.
She was a charter member of the Lovers Leap Baptist Church where she served in many offices over the years. She loved singing alto in the church choir since she was young.
She is survived by a daughter, Terry Franklin (Bobby); son, Tim Whipkey (Sonya); brother, Wayne Hendricks; sister, Bonnie Cochran; grandchildren, Hillary Franklin and Heather Stotlemyer; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Madeline and Gabrielle; and special nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed by so many people. Thank you for your many thoughts and prayers as we go through this difficult time. We will miss our dear sweet Mother. We would like to thank the many people who took excellent care of her whether it was in the hospital or in Genesis Health Care in Ansted.
The family requests you may make a donation to St. Jude Hospital or ASPCA, each of which had a special place in her heart.
Service was Jan. 28 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted, with Pastor Milburn Pack officiating. Entombment followed at Chapel of Rest Mausoleum, Victor.
Franklin Delano Withrow
Franklin Delano Withrow, age 90, of Lochgelly, passed away Jan. 24, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Born Dec. 11, 1932, in Lochgelly, he was the son of the late Millard “Diddy” Withrow and Thelma Okey Anderson.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife, Dorothy Mae Tolly Withrow; and siblings, Henry James Withrow and Mary Crouch.
Franklin served in the U.S Army during the Korean War.
He worked for Ford Motor Company and the West Virginia DOH as a mechanic and welder.
He loved fishing, kayaking, ATV and four wheeler riding, and playing with his virtual reality headset.
Franklin is survived by loving son, Franklin David Withrow; brother-in-law, Ron Grose; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation and a funeral service, with Pastor Danny Bowman officiating, were held Jan. 29. Burial with military honors followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Terry Dale Wriston
Terry Dale Wriston, 75, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 30, 2023 at his residence.
Born June 1, 1947 in Mossy, he was the son of the late L. Orville and Lessie Coleman Wriston.
Terry was a proud 1967 graduate from Mount Hope High School.
He retired as a residential construction worker. Terry was a hard working man who worked all the time, but in his leisure he enjoyed woodcraft, his dogs, working in the yard as much as he could, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by son, Rocky Dale Wriston; and grandson, Jerico Dale Wriston.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving daughter, Stacie Crist (David); grandson, Jesse L. Crist; mother of his children, Karen; sister, Dr. Naomi Faye Wriston; and brother, Ronnie Wriston (Jean).
In keeping with his wishes Terry will be cremated.
