Masel “Tootsie” Allene Richmond Bays
Masel “Tootsie” Allene Richmond Bays, 84, passed away on Dec. 17, 2020 at West Virginia University Hospital.
Born on Dec. 16, 1936 in Monroe County, she was the daughter of the late Alva Rosco and Ida Belle Pyatt Richmond. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Bays; daughter, Teresa Cox; grandson, Carl B. Cox Jr.; brothers, Bobby, Corey and Leonard; and sisters, Dreama, Mabel, Daisy and Joetta.
Masel was a member of Fayetteville First Church of God. She loved to spend time with her family and friends, doing crafts, gardening, fishing and camping.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Debbie (Benton) White of Hagerstown, Maryland; sons, Carl (Barb) Bays, Lucky (Valerie) Bays, Greg (Tina) Bays and Rodney (Carol) Bays, all of Fayetteville; 21 grand-children; 42 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
Funeral services were Dec. 23 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Mike Parsons officiating. Burial followed at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Michael Lawton Bolen
Michael Lawton Bolen, 74, of Mount Hope, passed away Dec. 11, 2020 at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born Jan. 23, 1946 in Mount Hope, he was the son of the late A.M. “Mike” and Doris Kathryn Lawton Bolen.
He also was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Vicki Lynn Clay Bolen.
Michael worked as a dispatcher for Affordable Wrecking Co. and was a United States Air Force veteran.
He attended West Virginia Tech where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer management and data processing, and loved spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include children, Jason Bolen (Indy) and Stacey Blazer (John); grandchildren, Josh and Clay Blazer, Kelci Holstein (Zach), Raven, Sawyer, , Kirsten and Halli Bolen; great-grandchildren, Braelynn, Kynlee and Paisley Holstein; brother, Robert Bolen; and sisters, Judith Stover and Katherine Skeens.
Graveside service with burial following were Dec. 16 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley.
The family asks that donations of sympathy be made to the Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Charmaine Lee Davis
Charmaine Lee Davis, 65, of Beckley, passed away at Raleigh General Hospital on Dec. 18, 2020.
She was born Nov. 25, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Leonard Ray Coleman and Mable Chapman Coleman.
Mrs. Davis was an insurance salesman by trade and also was preceded in death by her husband, James Richard Smith Sr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her only son, James Richard Smith Jr.; companion, Willard “Mike” Dean; several grandchildren; and other family members including Sandy Testa and Belinda Canterbury-Counts, both of Florida.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services and Charmaine will be cremated and interred in the mausoleum at High Lawn Memorial Park near her mother.
Paul D. Fox Sr.
On Dec. 9, 2020, the world became a sadder place with the passing of Paul D. Fox Sr., a good man, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He was born June 10, 1937 to parents Ruby and Raymond Fox. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Loren Fox, and sister, Helen Quinn.
Paul had four loves in his life: His God, his family, his church, and his career as an educator.
He attended the Oak Hill First Brethren Church his entire life, serving at various times a moderator, deacon, Sunday school superintendent, teacher, choir director, church historian and served as pianist since he was 16 years old.
God’s calling on Paul’s life was to be a school teacher, and only He knows how many lives Paul touched or changed during his 58 years of teaching.
Left to cherish his memory are his sweetheart and helpmate of almost 52 years, Jean; his much loved son and daughter, Paul Jr. (Tod) and Beth Ann Fox; his pride and joy grandchildren, Kayden and Drew Fox; his broher, James Fox; sister, Linda Fox; a host of nieces and nephews; special cousin, Ramon Lopez, and his wife, Brenda; and many, many friends.
Forever in our hearts and never forgotten in our memory, we leave you in God;s loving care until we meet again.
Due to Covid-19, a service for family only was conducted Dec. 13 at the First Brethren Church with Pastor Mike Meadows officiating. Burial followed the service at Highlawn Memorial Park with graveside service.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Nancy Jane Shieler Grunenberg
Nancy Jane Shieler Grunenberg, 82, formerly of Fayetteville and Oak Hill, passed away Dec. 11, 2020 in Ohio.
Born on Sept. 8, 1938 in Beckwith, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Susie (Bailes) Shieler.
Nancy was a member of First Baptist Church in Tallmadge, Ohio and Cotton Hill Baptist Church in West Virginia.
She was raised in Beckwith and worked part-time during high school in Fayetteville. After she graduated from Fayetteville High School, she worked as a dental assistant.
In 1961 she married her husband, Don Grunenberg, at the Jones Avenue Church of God parsonage on Central Avenue in Oak Hill. They moved and worked in Charleston for a few years and she worked for the State of West Virginia as a secretary.
In 1963 she and Don moved to Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. She loved making clothes, cooking, making cakes and pies, spending time with her family and friends, coming back to West Virginia to visit and enjoy their home in Oak Hill, and going to Florida for the winters.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James “Jim” Shieler, Everette Shieler, Lewis Shieler and Charlie Shieler; and her sister, Mary Shieler.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 59 years, Don Grunenberg of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; daughters, Theresa (David) Armstrong and Stephanie Grunenberg; stepson, Steven Grunenberg; grandsons, Joshua and Andrew Grunenberg; great-grandson, Owen Grunenberg; brother, Joe Shieler; and sister, Phyllis Calvert.
The funeral service was held Dec. 22 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Pastor Mark Secrist officiating. Entombment was at High Lawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum, Oak Hill.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Marvin Dallas Hinkle
Marvin Dallas Hinkle, of Oak Hill, passed away Nov. 12, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Born April 30, 1948 in Sun, he was the son of the late Roy H. and Gladys Pennington Hinkle.
He also is preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Stover; and brothers, Darrell, Roger, Edward, Roy W., Kenneth and Donald Hinkle.
Marvin was a retired carpenter in the construction industry and loved spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Wanda “Bo” Fox Hinkle; sisters, Eleanor Jarrell, Barbara Snipes, and Karen Adams; along with several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Marvin’s wishes he will be cremated with no services at this time.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
H. Wayne Hizer
H. Wayne Hizer, 73, of Oak Hill, passed away at a Beckley hospital on Dec. 26, 2020, from a sudden illness.
He was the son of the late Pastor Homer Hizer and Ruth Belcher Hizer of Pax. Wayne was also preceded in death by a sister, Clara Eads.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Evelyn Smith Hizer; one daughter, Shana Allen (B.J.) of Oak Hill; four grandchildren he adopted as his own, Breanna Allen (Swayde Thomas), Bethany Allen, Joseph Allen and Jacob Allen; one great-grandchild, Ariella Allen; and two bonus great-grandchildren, Grace and Nyte Thomas. He is also survived by a sister, Naomi Smith of Beckley; one brother, David Hizer (Ruscee) of Mount Hope and their daughter, Anna-Marie Ward; a brother-in-law, Clifford Eads; and a special cousin, Larry Nutter (Patty) of Oak Hill. He cherished his in-laws, out-laws, and cousins by the dozens of the extended Smith family who regarded him as a blood relative.
Wayne was a 1967 graduate of Mount Hope High School and a 1971 graduate of West Virginia Institute of Technology.
He spent his entire career as a social studies teacher at Collins High/Oak Hill High School.
During his life Wayne was an active member of the Oak Hill Jaycees and the Oak Hill Civitan Club. He especially enjoyed sponsoring the Oak Hill Junior Civitan Club at OHHS and working with students on service projects such as Special Olympics.
He regularly attended reunions of the CHS/OHHS Alumni Association and was invited to various class reunions to reconnect with former students who became friends.
Wayne also served in the National Guard for several years after completing his college education.
He was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Hill.
A devoted collector of tools, Wayne was a master of many skills. He enjoyed helping friends with home improvement projects and puttering in his workshop. He was always busy painting, repairing, or doing Honey Do improvements at his home. He was mechanically inclined and helped so many friends with repairs he was known as Mr. Fix-It. In recent years he was happily teaching his grandchildren the proper use of tools and machinery.
As per his request Wayne will be cremated. In consideration of the danger of the Covid-19 virus, the family has decided to forgo a traditional funeral at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date when gatherings are safe.
Rose Antoinette Rose Hosea
Rose Antoinette Rose Hosea, 74, formerly of Clarksburg, departed this life on Dec. 14, 2020 in Hospice of the Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio following an extended illness.
She graduated from West Virginia State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. Rose taught grades 3-8 in Harrison and Fayette counties in West Virginia, retiring from Harrison County School District in 2004.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Lizzie Rose; sisters, Billie A. Rose Willis and Deanna M. Rose Yarboro; brother, Harry (Sonny) P. Rose.
Rose leaves her loving memories to be cherished by sisters, June (Henry) Ware and Sharon (Jerry) Davis; brother, Clifford (Dorothy) Rose; sister-in-law, Estazzie Rose; brother-in-law, Theodore L. Yarboro and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and Rose’s loving, caring, compassionate and dedicated caregiver Linda (niece).
A private funeral service was held Dec. 21 at Watson’s Funeral Home, 10913 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio. Interment followed at Riverside Cemetery, Cleveland, Ohio.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.watsonsfuneralhome.com/obituary/Rose-Hosea.
Mildred Ruth James
Mildred Ruth James, 85, of Oak Hill, passed away Dec. 21, 2020 at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.
She was born on Dec. 10, 1935 in Ingram Branch, daughter of the late Albert and Lelia Mae Robertson.
Mildred was a clerk at Fayette Awning & Glass for numerous years, as well as an in-home care provider for many.
She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Fayetteville for over 45 years and also served as a leader in the AWANA youth program for over 40 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Aubrey Robertson; sister, Lorine Settle; and son, Joey James.
Those left to cherish her memory include daughters, Sandra and Sue James; daughter-in-law, Ellen James; grandchildren, Michael James, Sharla James (Kevin), Julia Mallard, Frankie Smith (Steve), Jo-Ellen Reed (Josh), Kelli James (Jayme), Joseph James II (Stacie) and Scott James (Alicia); 22 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Larry James; sister-in-law, Margaret Ann Atkins (Dewey); lifelong friend, Mava Whitlock; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a very special extended family in Greenbrier County.
Graveside services were held Dec. 29 in High Lawn Memorial Park, with Pastor Justin Seay of Fayetteville officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mildred’s name.
Doris Jean Pernell Jones
Doris Jean Pernell Jones, 76, of Montgomery, passed away on Dec. 12, 2020, at CAMC from complications of Covid-19.
Born July 17, 1944 in Quincy, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Nichols) Pernell.
Doris loved flowers, angels, cooking/baking, reading, Elvis, Tweety Bird, hazelnut coffee, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her sassy, spunky personality will be missed by many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Pernell and Danny Pernell; and four sisters, Delores Rutledge, Bernice Clark, Judy Muncie and Garnett Nichols.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved children, Crystal (Keith) Vanmeter of Dixie, Tim (Christina) Holbrook of Oak Hill and Brian (Stephanie) Holbrook of Oak Hill. She was the cherished grandmother of Heather, Christopher (Tina) Allen, Christopher (Tawny) Todd, Mary and Savannah. She was the great-grandmother of Laci, Maddelyn, Emmalyn and Cooper. She had many nieces and nephews. The family would also like to extend a special thanks to Tawny Long.
Due to Covid-19, a private family service was held at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Ansted.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.penningtonfuneral.com.
James “Jack” Jones
James “Jack” Jones, 89, formerly of Franklin, Ohio, passed away at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant in Monroe on Dec. 15, 2020.
Jack was born in Fayetteville on Dec. 20, 1930, the son of Charlie and Gay (Conner) Jones.
He was a Navy veteran and worked in the terne coat department of Armco Steel for 30 years.
Before Armco, he ran a barber shop with his brother Curt in Franklin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty and nine siblings.
Jack leaves his son Tim, Tim’s wife Kathy and two grandchildren, Becky and Maggie.
Funeral services were Dec. 23 at the Anderson Funeral Home, Franklin. Burial was in Woodhill Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.
Kathleen Anne Harrington Kelly
Kathleen Anne Harrington Kelly, 82, of Oak Hill, passed away Dec. 15, 2020.
Kathy was born Feb. 13, 1938, in Westport, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Milton and Marion Harrington and sister of the late Joan Harrington Schwartz. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Kelly Jr., and special friends, Al and Rosemary Gannon.
She grew up in Westport with a very large family of grandparents, aunts and uncles, as well as cousins. She was especially close with her maternal grandmother, Mim.
Her immediate family spent several years in Cleveland where she attended The Ohio University. Shortly after college she became a stewardess for American Airlines. Kathy was very proud of her time as a stewardess with American, prior to marrying Bob in New York City on Dec. 30, 1961. Her love of flying and adventures stayed with her and she traveled many places in her lifetime.
A past member of the Fayette County National Bank board, Kathy also enjoyed participating in the family businesses with her husband. Entertaining friends and family brought her great joy. She loved outdoor activities such as golf and skiing.
Kathy is survived by her two daughters, Stephanie Kelly Ford and husband Mark of Fayetteville and Kimberly Kelly LaPrade and husband David of Fincastle, Virginia; granddaughters, Erin Kelly LaPrade of Birmingham, Alabama and Jamie Nicole LaPrade of Richmond, Virginia, who were very dear to her.
Services were held graveside at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill, on Dec. 21.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you spend time with someone you love.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Louetta J. Canterbury Koch
Louetta J. Canterbury Koch, 79, departed for her heavenly home on Dec. 12, 2020.
Born on Nov. 30, 1941, she was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Nellie Canterbury.
Louetta is survived by her husband, Tex Koch of Victor; sons, Tex Koch Jr. and Jason Koch (Annie), all of Victor; daughters, Jill Housman of Cannelton and Lamonta “Lynn” Benson (Bobby) of Victor; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Louetta was a faithful member of Brownsville Holiness Church.
Funeral service was held Dec. 16 at the Brownsville Holiness Church, Brownsville, with Pastor Nathan Johnson officiating. Burial followed at Montgomery Memorial Gardens, London.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.penningtonfuneral.com.
Arrangements by Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
James L. Knotts
James L. Knotts, 71, of Meadow Bridge, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 16, 2020, due to health complications.
He is survived by his brother, Ray Knotts (Sandy) of French Creek; sons, James Knotts (Michelle) of Bickmore and Terry Knotts (April) of Procious; three granchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Leo and Lucy Knotts of Ivydale, and brother, Howard Knotts of Ivydale.
James was an Air Force veteran, an employee of Black Rock Construction, M&H Concrete Structures, and owner of Clay Lumber and Supply before retiring to Meadow Bridge.
He was an active member of Faith Baptist Church of Rupert. He loved to garden, hunt and fish.
Aaron Lee “Morehead” Legg
Aaron Lee “Morehead” Legg, 62, of Fayetteville, passed away Dec. 15, 2020 following an accident.
He was born on April 13, 1958 at Montgomery. His mother, Edith Nana Hawkins Withrow, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Deanna Marslano Legg of Fayetteville; sons, Cord Thomas Legg and Paul Aaron Legg, both of Fayetteville, and Alexander Lucas Legg of Bluefield; three nephews, three nieces, and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boys Clubs of America.
Services were Dec. 24.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Thomas Light
Thomas “Tom” Harold Light, 81, of Mount Hope, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 19, 2020 due to chronic medical conditions.
Tom was born April 9, 1939 to William and Isabel Light in Garten. He was the 12th of 16 kids.
Tom served 22 years in the military, obtaining three engineer degrees.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Light; along with his sister, Helen Bryant; brothers, Don (Tince) Light, George (Betty-Jo) Light and Ronnie (Patsy) Light; kids, Tammy Lynn (Robert) Ewers, Jeffrey Brady (Kristina) Light, Shane Allan Light, Steven Jeffrey Dale (Angie) Light and Samuel Thomas (Brandy) Light; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many extended family members.
A memorial service was held Dec. 26 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Clinton Tompkins officiating.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Rev. Ida Mae Hensley Miller
Rev. Ida Mae Hensley Miller, age 86, of Summerlee, passed away peacefully at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley on Nov. 29, 2020.
Born March 8, 1934, in Williamson, she was the daughter of the late Elijah Hensley and Polly Jane Hammond Hensley.
Her husband, Clarence McKinley Miller; son, Anthony Miller; sister, Rachel Carrington; and an infant brother also preceded her in death.
Ida Mae was an ordained minister and a longtime member of the Weslyan Church where she enjoyed singing and teaching the children in Sunday school. She was a great cook and made the best biscuits around!
Ida Mae is survived by sons, Clarence Miller, Spencer Miller (April), Nathan Miller (Mechelle) and Matthew Miller (Penny), all of Oak Hill; daughters, Delores Petrosky (Michael Sr.) of Mount Hope, Regina Davis (David) of Fayetteville and Elizabeth Reynolds (Owen) of Piney View. Ida was loved dearly by her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by a sister, Minnie Mosier of Oak Hill; another daughter-in-law, Kimberly Miller of Oak Hill; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside rites and committal, with burial following, were Dec. 2 at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Oak Hill with Pastor Paul Basham and Joel Davis officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Russell Lee Moore
Russell Lee Moore, 75, of Fayetteville, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 12, 2020.
Born on Dec. 16, 1944 at Summerlee, he was the son of the late Hazel Cody and James Moore.
Russell was a fire boss in the coal mines.
He enjoyed riding horses, motorcycles, and he loved his family.
He was faithful to listen to Pastor Robert Barley on TV on Sundays and was baptized at the age of 7.
He was also a graduate of Oak Hill High School.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Theodore Moore Jr. and Gary Wayne Moore; sister, Sharon Cox; and son, Russell Lee Moore Jr.
Survivors include his daughter, Connie Galford and husband Donald; ex-wife, Dorothy Moore Queen; sisters, Penny Beasley, Debbie Sears and Bobby, Rose Slaughter and Bobby, Carol Brown and Freida Smith; brothers, Charles Lee Moore, Thomas Moore and David Moore; granddaughter, Stephanie Snead and husband Michael; grandson, Eric Galford and wife Ashlee; great-grandchildren, Hayslee Snead, Alaina Snead, Bradley Galford and Landon Galford; and his beloved dog, Stoker.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Juanita Hope Foy Morton
Juanita Hope Foy Morton, 93, of Oak Hill, died Dec. 23, 2020, at her home.
Born April 11, 1927, in Barbour County, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Ada C. Price Foy.
Juanita was a former school teacher and had worked for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanis Morton.
Survivors include daughter, Donna Dickinson and husband Fred; son, Gerald A. Morton and wife Debbie; grandchildren, Jason Hamrick, Kevin Morton and Chad Morton; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas Morton, Kaylee Hamrick, Keira Hamrick, Nora Morton, Alivia Morton and Josh Morton.
In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Morton was cremated. No service is planned at this time.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Mary Elizabeth Murphy
Mary Elizabeth Murphy, 93, of Rainelle, passed away Dec. 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Born on Jan. 22, 1927 at Tramel, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late James Harvey Jobe and Kathryn Adkins Jobe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Murphy; and two sons, Virgil Murphy and Boyd Murphy Jr.
Mary enjoyed reading and swarping around in the kitchen.
Survivors are daughters, Linda (Norman) Bowling of Cleveland, Ohio, Lana Rowe of Muncie, Indiana, Barbara (Keith) Cordial of Rainelle, Kathryn White of Lexington, Kentucky and Lisa Propps of Rainelle; grandchildren, Thomas, Autumn, Michelle, Terri, Tammy, Richard, Edward, Keith Jr., Sara, Kristopher, Latosha, Destiny, Rivers, Melvin and Haven; 22 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren and her loving pet, Little Bit.
Graveside service was Dec. 4 at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville, with Pastor Les Mullens officiating.
Please make memorial contributions to Greenbrier County Committee on Aging, PO Box 556, Rupert, WV 25984.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Rena M. Paxton Nicholas
Rena M. Paxton Nicholas, 97, of Fayetteville, passed away on Dec. 19, 2020 at Montgomery Rehab and Nursing Center in Montgomery.
She was born on June 10, 1923 in Ivydale, the daughter of the late H.L. Clyde Paxton and Ollie Moore Paxton.
She was a member of Crooked Run Community Church in Fayetteville. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, whom she called her angels.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Russell Nicholas; her son, Kenneth Nicholas; son-in-law, Dick White; granddaughter, Lisa White; brothers, Eugene, Richard, Woodford and John; sisters, Dolpha, Rata, Adeline, Alma, Mary, Ora and Nora.
She is survived by her son, Larry (Mary) Nicholas of Troutman, North Carolina; daughter, Linda White of Sutton; grandchildren, Dickie (Yvonne) White, Michelle (Joe) Wiseman, Melissa Adkins and Clifford Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Emily Patrick (Steve Calzado), Samantha Patrick, Valerie Adkins, Justin and Nathan Wiseman, Russell and Raven Nicholas and Sarah (Earl) Dunlap; great-great-grandchildren, Bralen, Averie, Raelynn, Mason and Tristin; and special grandchildren, Trinity Sigler and Tracy Adkins.
Online condolences may be left at penningtonfuneral.com
Arrangements by Pennington-Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Carma Lee Peters
On Dec. 3, 2020, Carma Lee Peters of Mount Hope, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 89.
She was born on July 26, 1931 in Grassy Meadow, and was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Blue (Linville) Spencer, and her sisters, Sheryl Hangach and Judy Walker.
She is survived by her brother, John Lewis, and her sister, Ellen Tabor.
Carma also was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Peters.
She is survived by their three children, Lana Roosa, married to Les Roosa, Mick (Michael) Peters, married to Jeanette Peters, and Cathy Mullins, married to Yancy Mullins. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Emily Kimsey, Leslie Crossland, Spencer Reetz, Paul Roosa, D.J. Mullins, and Mickey Mullins. In addition, Carma has six great-grandchildren: Alex and Maddie Crossland, Jordan Molo, Jake Kimsey, Isla Kimsey and Carter Kimsey.
Carma was a devoted member of the Mount Hope Baptist Church, where she loved decorating with poinsettias for Christmas. For many years she worked at Webb’s Floral Shop where she made floral arrangements and caught up with friends and neighbors.
She loved Christmas and decorated her tree with blue lights and ornaments. She was a very giving person and at times sacrificed her own needs so she could always provide presents for her family.
She was known for her good country cooking. No one could say no to her big homemade dinner rolls. She was an incredible rummy player and enjoyed nothing more than beating her son, Mick. She collected red glass, teapots, and Dutch glassware from her trip to Holland.
Her funeral was a graveside service on Dec. 8 for family only due to Covid-19. Afterwards a memorial service open to all with masks was held at Mount Hope Baptist Church.
Please make memorial donations to Hospice of Southern WV, 454 Cranberry Dr., Beckley, WV 25801.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Lillian Alma (Baird) Radford
Lillian Alma (Baird) Radford, age 90, passed away on Dec. 5, 2020 at Bowers Hospice House.
Born on May 6, 1930 in Elk Valley, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Ulyssis and Susie Baird.
Mrs. Radford was a member of Mount Hope Christian Church.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 71 years, Earnest Harold Radford; half-brothers, Frank J. Baird and Emmett J. Baird; sister, Wanda Baird; and brothers, Eddie Baird and U.J. Baird.
She is survived by her children, Earnest Harold (Lisa) Radford Jr. and William Allen (Jeri) Radford; grandchildren, Jenni (Joe) Canterbury, Brandi Radford, and William Radford; great-grandchildren, Alice and Jasper Canterbury; her sister, June (Baird) Johnson; brother, Charles (Nova) Baird; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside rites were held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens on Dec. 11.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Mount Hope Christian Church, 801 Main St., Mount Hope, WV 25880 or to Bowers Hospice House-Hospice of Southern West Virginia, 456 Cranberry Dr., Beckley, WV 25801.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Juanita Delores Reese
Juanita Delores Reese, age 91, passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2020.
Born April 24, 1929, in Mt. Carbon, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Manley and Sarah Francis Wagner.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Eugene Reese; son-in-law, Ernie Dickinson; and granddaughter, Danette Reese.
Juanita enjoyed watching Sunday morning worship on TV, and previously attended Central Avenue Church of God. She loved spending time with her family and her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Juanita’s memory will be cherished by sons, Gary Reese (Becky) and Bobby Junior Reese (Kristi), all of Oak Hill; daughters, Wanda Dickinson of Oak Hill, Kathie Reese-Brown of Dover, Delaware and Barbara Price (Bob) of Oak Hill.
She was loved by grandchildren, Brigitte Chandler, Willie Dickinson, Terry Freeland, Ashley Reese Urumelog, Ryan Price (fiancee Brittney Cashman), Nick Price and David Price; great-grandchildren, Brittany Chandler, Brandon Chandler, Austin Dickinson, Kylie Dickinson, Garrick Dickinson, Alik Dickinson, Brinley Dickinson, Nathaniel White and Byron Freeland; and great-great-grandchildren, Gracie Chandler, Arabella Dickinson and Kash Hannah-Dickinson.
She is also survived by her sister, Gladys Collins, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private with Pastor Rudell Bloomfield and Pastor Bill Harmon officiating.
A candlelight service to commemorate the life of Mrs. Reese was held at her home on Dec. 1.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Carol “Susie” Sue Candler Rinehart
Carol “Susie” Sue Candler Rinehart, 70, of Mount Hope, passed away Dec. 5, 2020 at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.
Born July 5, 1950 in Summerlee, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Annalee Canterbury Candler.
She also was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Candler.
Susie was a homemaker, a faithful member of the Kincaid United Methodist Church, and loved spending time with her family as often as she could.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Larry Allen Rinehart; children, Aaron Rinehart, Rebecca Moyer (John), and Jeffrey Rinehart; five grandchildren; brother, Joseph Candler; and sister, Debbie McCoy.
Graveside rites, with burial following, were Dec. 10 at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill with Pastor Joe Darlington officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements made by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Hayden MacArthur Sizemore
Hayden MacArthur Sizemore, 78, of Oak Hill, died Nov. 20, 2020 at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill.
Born July 4, 1942 in Cabin Creek, he was the son of the late William and Opal Morton Sizemore.
Hayden retired from the U.S. Navy and was a former truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Painter Sizemore; grandson, Nicholas Gillman; and a brother, Henry Sizemore
Survivors include two daughters, Carol Yvonne Gillman and husband Bill of Gatewood and Janice Elaine Scott and her husband, Emmett, of Charles Town and son, Juston Sizemore, of Falling Waters; brothers, Austin, Mitchell and Ray Sizemore; and three grandchildren, Kala River Sizemore, Lauren Ridge Sizemore and Sophie Raine Elizabeth Scott.
Service will be private.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Robert Douthat Smith Jr.
Robert Douthat Smith Jr., 82, of Oak Hill, passed away Dec. 17, 2020 at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.
Robert was born on July 22, 1938 in Beckley, son of the late Robert D. Smith Sr. and Pauline Houck Smith.
Robert was a TV technician who was self-employed for years with his own repair company. He also enjoyed ham radio and was known as WB8KAD as he talked to people from all over the world.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by two uncles, two aunts and one cousin.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, Sadie Mae Carr Smith; daughter, Terri Pittman; granddaughter, Brittani Perdue; one great-grandson and three cousins.
In keeping with Robert’s wishes, he will be cremated and a graveside service will be held at a later date.
Larry Allen Snuffer
Larry Allen Snuffer, 82, of Scarbro, died Dec. 3, 2020, at Hidden Valley Nursing and Rehab Center in Oak Hill.
Born Aug. 28, 1938, in Montgomery, he was the son of the late William Russell Sr. and Goldie Ellen Aliff Snuffer.
Larry was a custodian at Scarbro Elementary School from 1972 to 1990. He talked about his many “kids” often.
He was previously employed by Ray’s Trading Post in Oak Hill.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vermeda Toney Snuffer.
Survivors include brothers, Jerry Lee Snuffer Sr. and wife Sharon of Hillsboro, Dennis Gene Snuffer and wife Pam and William Russell (Bill) Snuffer and wife Teresa, all of Oak Hill; and sister, Sue Cassell of Oak Hill. He was loved by his nephews.
Committal service, with entombment following, was Dec. 7 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Prosperity with Pastor Lewis Sanson officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Loretta “Red” Hinte Kemlock Swanigan
Loretta “Red” Hinte Kemlock Swanigan was granted her angel wings on Dec. 19, 2020.
Loretta was born May 6, 1936, in Lochgelly, son of the late Herman and Lola Brown Hinte.
An avid card player, she would play 500 rummy at any given time, with anyone, at any place. Loretta’s career included being a cook at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School, a houseparent at the Methodist Wesley Youth Center in Prosperity and owner of the Skyline Drive-Inn in Hilltop, where she served her creation, the Coal Miner’s Special.
She loved spending time with her two grandchildren, often playing with them in the yard until she was in her mid-70s. Her biggest joy was watching them open gifts at Christmas.
She had a special love for dogs and over the years rescued many mistreated animals.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Mike Anthony Kemlock; second husband, Roy Swanigan; two infant brothers, George and Jackie; brothers, PFC Herman Hinte Jr., Everett, Clifford, Gordon and William Hinte; and one sister, Rachel Mercer.
Ms. Swanigan is survived by and will be greatly missed by her only child, Michael Lee Kemlock and his wife, Anita, of Oak Hill; two grandsons, Aaron Kemlock and his wife, Jodie Renick Kemlock, of Oak Hill and Jacob Kemlock and his fiancée, Samantha Gregory, of Henderson, Nevada; three great-grandchildren, Brandt, Blake and Brynne Kemlock of Oak Hill; one sister, Madeline Harris of Parkersburg; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service, followed by burial, was held at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill on Dec. 26, with Pastor David Altizer presiding.
The family is profoundly grateful for the wonderful and loving care of the staff at Genesis Hidden Valley Nursing Center in Oak Hill, whom Loretta also considered her family.
The family would ask contributions be made to the New River Humane Society, 513 Shelter Rd, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Online condolences may be sent to www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Joseph Preston “Little Joe” Tyree
Joseph Preston “Little Joe” Tyree, 94, of Oak Hill, died peacefully Dec. 10, 2020, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born March 7, 1926 in Cirtsville, he was the son of the late Augustus Jewell “Gussie” and Thelma Gertrude Blake Tyree.
Joe Tyree was the third generation owner of Tyree Funeral Home, Inc., a business started by his grandfather, Joseph Paul Tyree, in 1915.
He attended school in the Cirtsville area before going on to be a 1944 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley. Joe was a 1948 graduate of the Cincinnati College of Embalming. He returned from mortuary school to begin a long career in the funeral business.
The “Joe Tyree” way was to provide a professional, dignified funeral for the members of his community — a community he knew very well. Ask him about any family around and he could give you chapter and verse on all their family. His memory was amazing. He took his responsibility seriously and had strict standards for his employees who will continue to care for this community the way he taught them.
Joe was a member of the Oak Hill Baptist Church, Oak Hill Lodge No. 120 A.F. and A.M., Mount Hope Commandery, Scottish Rite Bodies, and Beni Kedem Temple. Joe was so proud he was a charter member of the Oak Hill Civitan Club. He was also a member of the NFDA and the WVFDA.
A people person, Joe loved going to the Pax Reunion and talking with old friends. He was so proud to be named reunion honoree in 2010. In 2001 he was Oak Hill Quota Club Roast Honoree.
If Joe had a claim to fame it would be that when country music legend Hank Williams was pronounced dead at Oak Hill Hospital on Jan. 1, 1953, Joe took Hank’s body into his care and a few days later drove his body to Montgomery, Alabama for burial. He was always gracious and eager to talk with anyone who called to ask about the event.
His wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Isabelle Sesler Tyree (Dec. 31, 2012); two sisters, Marjorie “Margie” Gertrude Tyree (Dec. 25, 1975) and Frances Janet Tyree (Dec. 13, 1991) preceded him in death.
While not having any immediate family remaining, Joe is survived by and will be missed by all the employees and former employees of Tyree Funeral Home; his dear friend, Cora Miller; and a host community of friends.
Graveside services and committal, followed by burial, were on Dec. 14 at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill with Pastor David Sneed and Pastor Greg Swisher officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the OHHS/CHS Alumni Association, Inc., PO Box 462, Oak Hill, WV 25901 or Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Renee Lynn Murdock Tyree
Renee Lynn Murdock Tyree, age 60, of Prosperity, passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with ALS.
Born Aug. 20, 1960, in Beckley, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Sylvia Tudor Murdock.
Renee was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and earned an associate degree from Beckley College.
She had a 40-year career in banking, having held many positions including teller, loan office and branch manager.
She was a member of the First Christian Church in Beckley and was in the process of moving her membership to the Prosperity First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Billy Tyree.
Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, Mark A. Tyree; daughter, Emily Tyree; sisters, Cheryl Potter, Dena Williams and Donna Ruble (Timmy); mother-in-law, Faye Tyree; brother-in-law, David Tyree of Morgantown; niece, Hannah Ruble; and two nephews, Chase Ruble and Marcus Breedon.
Renee’s request was to be cremated. A memorial service will be held in the near future at the Prosperity First Baptist Church.
In honoring Renee’s memory, the family requests that donations be made to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd. Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.
Online condolences may be sent to www.tyreefunealhome.com.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Michael Dee Walbrown
Michael Dee Walbrown, 65, of Oak Hill, died Dec. 20, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Born July 30, 1955 in Spencer, he was the son of the late Donzel Lee and Belma M. McCauley Walbrown.
As owner of Walbrown Realty, Mike was a real estate broker and appraiser.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Lynne Shirley Walbrown; and sisters, Pam Dudding, Sharon Walbrown and Kathy Walbrown.
Survivors include daughter, Jennifer Lynne Walbrown; son, Matthew Kenna (Molly) Walbrown; sisters, Donna Walbrown, Debbie (Greg) Burdette and Joyce (Dick) Reed; brother, Gary (Darla) Walbrown; brother-in-law, George Dudding; and grandchildren, Landon Frank Walbrown and Abigail Leigh Walbrown.
At the family’s request, services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New River Humane Society, 513 Shelter Road, Fayetteville WV 25840.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Verna Aldene Chambers Whipkey
Verna Aldene Chambers Whipkey, age 101, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2020 at Fayette Nursing and Rehab Center, Fayetteville.
Born Jan. 31, 1919 in Cameron, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Olivia Neely Chambers.
Verna retired from the Fayette County Board of Education as a cook. Verna enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking their favorite meals.
She was a longtime member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Hill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Whipkey; sons, Lemoyne Whipkey and Ronald Whipkey and wife Shirley (Flint) Whipkey; son-in-law, Howard Parrish; daughter-in-law, Linda (Hypes) Whipkey; sisters, Cleo Shriver, Theo McCartney, Ruth Johnson, Maxine Arnold, Thelma Chambers and Vesta Chambers; and brother, Earl Chambers.
Surviving are her daughter, Norma Parrish of Oak Hill; son Leonard Whipkey of Hico; daughter-in-law, Naomi Whipkey of Ansted; granddaughters, Terry (Bobby) Franklin, Cathy (Claude) Stump and Cynthia (Rick) Patton; grandsons, Kevin (Judy) Whipkey, Sean (Linda) Whipkey, Tim (Tonya) Whipkey, Charles (Kim) Whipkey and Heath (Debbie) Whipkey; five great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons.
Also surviving are sisters, Phyllis (Claude) Bushaw of Banning, California and Patty Scott of Cameron; sister-in-law, Imogene Chambers; and several nieces and nephews.
Services were Nov. 30 at the Anderson Funeral Home, Cameron, with Rev. Steven Jumper of the First Christian Church of Cameron officiating. She was laid beside her husband at Highland Cemetery, Cameron.
Memorial donations may be made the Calvary Baptist Church, 1424 East Main Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, and Anderson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.