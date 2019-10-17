Mary Fitzgerald Blackwell
Mary Fitzgerald Blackwell, 88, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away peacefully Oct. 4, 2019 after an extended illness.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1931, in Montgomery, the daughter of Walter Grant and Mary Hope (Bush) Fitzgerald. She was the twin sister of Walter “Jack” Fitzgerald (d. 2017) of Florida.
Mary graduated from Gauley Bridge High School in 1949, and West Virginia University in 1953. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority.
She married her husband, Dr. Lyle M. Blackwell (1932-2008), on June 20, 1953. After living briefly in Detroit, Michigan, she and Lyle returned to West Virginia, living most of their adult lives in the town of Gauley Bridge. While raising five children, she was extremely active in church and community service. She was elected the first Town Recorder of the newly incorporated community in 1978. She later served as its second Mayor, before retiring in 1994.
She and Lyle relocated to Kingsport in 1998, where she continued her volunteer activities while caring for her husband. When time allowed, she enjoyed bridge, tennis, cinema, traveling, sporting events, her grandchildren, and her many friends.
She is survived by five children, James L. Blackwell of Hurricane, Gerald G. (Jerry) Blackwell of Kingsport, Tennessee (Cindy), Scott A. Blackwell of Bacova, Virginia, Mary “Diane” Pendleton (Mark) of Charleston and Matthew F. (Matt) Blackwell of Glenford, Ohio (Amber); 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life was held Oct. 10 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, with Rev. Jack Weikel officiating. She will be laid to rest with her husband in Gauley Bridge at a later date.
Mary Blackwell dedicated her life to the service of others — humbly and freely given. Her love of family was unconditional, sacrificial, and timeless. Her permanent smile, zest for life, generosity, and unfailing kindness have left an indelible mark on all who knew her. A deep and abiding Christian faith manifest by her actions. Truly a life well lived...
The family respectfully requests any donations be sent to Preston Place II in Kingsport, Tennessee or the Gauley Bridge Baptist Church in Gauley Bridge.
Amanda Marie Bowles-Ramsey
Amanda Marie Bowles-Ramsey, 43, of Backus Mountain, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019 at her home.
Born on March 29, 1976, at Beckley, she was the daughter of Earnest Edward and Gertrude Sawyers Bowles.
She was a pharmacist.
Survivors are her parents, Earnest and Gertrude Bowles; husband, Sherman Ramsey; daughter, Abigail Ramsey; stepsons, Jacob Ramsey and Levi Ramsey; sister, Angelica (John) Bowles-Carothers, all of Meadow Bridge; niece, Emily Carothers, and a nephew, Matthew Carothers, whom where like her children. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Service was Oct. 6 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle, with Pastor Roger Fox officiating. Burial followed at the Harrah Cemetery, Backus Mountain.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Justin Dale Burnside
Justin Dale Burnside, 73, of Mossy, died suddenly at his residence on Sept. 29, 2019 to be reunited with his parents and siblings.
Born Sept. 26, 1946, at Mossy, he was a son of the late Barney Nelson and Arizona Aliff Burnside.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Rosa Jane Heflin; and three brothers, Ballard, Hansford “Pope” and Douglas Burnside. The youngest of the Burnside children, he was the final link that completed the circle of the immediate family. The circle will never be broken again.
Dale was an avid hunter of rabbit, coon and wild hogs, but his true passion was bear hunting. He enjoyed spending time in the woods with his many friends and family. He was the president of the Mossy Oak Hunting Club. He will always be remembered for the “pig roasts” he held for family gatherings and his love of beagle dogs.
Dale was long identified with the mining industry and was presently employed as a supervisor with Integrity Service Group.
Those left to cherish all the memories are a son, Chris (Angie) Burnside; a daughter, Tonya Garinger; three grandsons, Andre Albis and Dillon and Blake Burnside; eight nieces; three nephews; four great-nieces; five great-nephews; three great-great-nieces; six great-great-nephews; a step-daughter, Christine Collins, and her children, niece Tina and wife Holly, who held a special place in his heart, and his nephews, Timmy and Josh, to whom he leaves his bear hunting legacy to carry forth.
Funeral services will be conducted at Mossy Living Word Church Oct. 6, with Rev. Paul Basham officiating. Interment was in the Rinehart Cemetery at Mossy.
Arrangements by Weaver Mortuary, Inc., and Tyree Funeral Home.
Edna Jean Westfall Ford Cooper
Edna Jean Westfall Ford Cooper, 60, of Hico, passed away Sept. 22, 2019 at her home.
Edna was born Jan. 31, 1959, in Charleston, the daughter of the late Ed and Carrie Shuck Westfall. She also was preceded in death by a son, Tom Paul Ford, and a brother, Johnny Westfall.
Survivors include her husband, Hubert Cooper of Hico; daughter, Amanda (Kshitiz Uprety) Ford of Virginia Beach, Virginia; a son, Johnny Ford, also of Virginia Beach, and their father, Thomas Ford; grandchildren, Olivia Ford, Paul Ford and Savannah Ford; sisters, Delores Holmes of Charleston and Karen Williams and Debra Ford, both of Maplewood; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service was Sept. 28 at the Cooper Family Cemetery, John Bolen Rd., Odd, Raleigh County.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace of Rainelle/Ansted.
Robert (Bob) Lee Creed Jr.
On Oct. 6, 2019, our beloved husband, father and Poppy passed through the gates of Heaven. Robert (Bob) Lee Creed Jr. was born on Jan. 28, 1934, in Cranberry, son of the late Delda Mae Harvey and Robert L. Creed Sr.
Bob also was preceded in death by siblings, Mary Ellen Roop, Margaret Ann Treadway and John L. Creed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jackie; daughter, Patty Keys and husband Greg of Oak Hill; son, David Creed and wife Nancy of Christiansburg, Virginia; and brother, George Creed of Maysville. He was Poppy to Megan Hash and husband Tyrone of Pulaski, Virginia, Aaron Creed and companion Lauren Gray of Christiansburg, Virginia, Nicole Kessler of Oak Hill, Jessica Kessler and fiancé Tim Arnott of Nitro, Kate Kayne and husband Alex of Fort Collins, Colorado and Sarah Hall and husband Michael of Augusta, Georgia. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Maddox Epperly of Morgantown, Justus Hash of Pulaski, Virginia, Nora Jenkins of Oak Hill, Vivian Hash of Pulaski, Emma Kessler of Nitro, Peyton Kessler of Oak Hill and Jack Kayne of Fort Collins, Colorado, as well as numerous nephews and nieces whom he loved very much. He is also survived by special appointed daughters affectionately numbered 1 through 6, and Lisa Blankenship Gregory, who was like a granddaughter to him.
Bob served in the USAF from 1951 to 1971, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars.
He was an employee of Ohio Brass, Kroger, the Fayette County Board of Education, and the Beckley VA hospital.
Bob was a member of the First Baptist Church of Scarbro where he served as a deacon, treasurer, and Sunday School teacher. He was an ordained minister and conducted a prison ministry at the federal correction facility in Beckley. Bob loved his Lord Jesus Christ and lived his life serving him.
He was an avid softball player during his military career and played on church league softball teams after his retirement. In addition, he was a Cleveland Browns and WVU fan.
Funeral service was held Oct. 11 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with Pastor Kenny Smith officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park.
The family asks that you consider making a donation to Warm Hands, Warm Hearts, Main Street, Oak Hill, in his memory.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Charles Edward “Cobby” Dixon
Charles Edward “Cobby” Dixon, 86, of Oak Hill, passed away Oct. 9, 2019 at Harper Mills Nursing Home after a long illness.
Born June 23, 1933 at Minden, he was the son of the late Henry Dixon and Willie Mae Dempsey Dixon. Cobby was preceded in death by siblings Donnie Dixon, Bill Dixon, Eugene Dixon and Glenda “Sissy” Dixon.
Cobby, as he was known by his beloved family and friends, earned his B.S. degree from Marshall University and his Master’s from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor.
He was a devoted school teacher, baseball and basketball coach for 40 years at Walled Lake High School in Charter Township, Michigan and upon early retirement returned to his beloved West Virginia.
He was an avid golfer but his first love was gardening and working in his yard with his beloved wife, Maggie, being awarded “Yard of the Month” on two separate occasions by the local gardening club in Oak Hill.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Maggie Phillips (Skidmore) Dixon; his son, Chuck, of Kentucky; his daughters, Diana Fite (Victor) of Mesa, Arizona, and their son, David, of Grand Forks, North Dakota and Kim Huett (Michael) and their daughter, Samantha, of Carlsbad, New Mexico; his stepsons, Stephen Skidmore and son Tanner and daughter Sidney of Oak Hill and Jeffrey Skidmore of Oak Hill and son Tyler of Huntington; stepdaughter, Jennifer Skidmore Lokant of Fayetteville and son Christopher Lokant of Savanna, Georgia and daughter Heather Lokant Chauncy of Morgantown; brother, Kenneth Dixon and wife Susan of Cincinnati, Ohio; and a host of eight great-grandchildren.
Cobby served in the USAF from August 1952 to August 1956 as a staff sergeant assigned as a flight engineer on a B-52 bomber.
Services were Oct. 15 at the Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill, followed by burial at High Lawn Cemetery in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
John Chester Dixon Jr.
John Chester Dixon Jr., 71, of Oak Hill, went to his Heavenly home on Sept. 21, 2019.
Born May 20, 1948 in Oak Hill, he was the son of the late John Chester Dixon Sr. and Nellie Beckelheimer Dixon.
John was a 1966 graduate of Collins High School where he was a drummer in the marching band. He went on to attend Beckley College.
John retired from Sears and Lowe’s, and was a former Oak Hill city councilman.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Ann Rogers Dixon; sons, John Dixon III and wife Kerrie Dixon of Oak Hill and Robert Brian Dixon of D’iberville, Mississippi; grandson, Dylan Michael Dixon of D’iberville; and two stepgrandsons, Christopher and Eric Salas.
In accordance with his wishes, John will be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Freddie Hall
Freddie Hall, 79, of Oak Hill, died Oct. 2, 2019, at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill.
Born May 8, 1940, at Kingston, Freddie was the son of the late James W. “Buck” and Mary Elizabeth “Sis” Powers Hall.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and adoring wife, Dorothy June Pauley Hall; daughter, Pamela Hall of Charlotte, North Carolina; his constant companion, Sadie, who was always by his side; Earl “Sonny” Pauley of Fayetteville; Ruth Silberholz (Joe) of Sulfolk, Virginia; Betty Hall of Fayetteville; Emily Frost (Jon) of Front Royal, Virginia; Harold Longsworth of Parker, Colorado; Kenneth Hall (Faye) of Churchville, Virginia; Todd Hall of Stuarts Draft, Virginia; Terri Hall of Stuarts Draft; Sara Thorn (Keith) of Beckley; Rachel Williams of Beckley; Daniel Pauley (Tina) of Beckley; Kasi Petrey (Kyle) and Cole of Shady Spring; Paula Pauley of Oak Hill; Donna Morris (Joe), Joe Procopio (Mary) and Dorothy Procopio, all of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and many cousins and friends.
Those proceeding him in death were sisters, Janice Gayle Hall Longsworth and Billie Rachel Hall Williams; and brother, John D. Hall.
Freddie was born in Kingston and graduated from Kingston High School.
He met Dorothy June at a young age and followed her to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where they were married. Pam was born and was his pride and joy. He wrote a letter to his mother describing Pam as beautiful and perfect when she was born.
Freddie and June returned to Oak Hill where they made their home for 56 years. Those who know Freddie know that he was generous, loved life and especially his family.
Freddie could always be found on his tractor, plowing gardens, mowing hay and plowing snow for neighbors.
Once he retired he would make his regular visits to area businesses just to say hello. Freddie always made time for his friends. You could count on Freddie to put a smile on your face and make your day a little brighter. Some of Freddie’s friends that he respected the most, who would visit the farm regularly were Preacher Shirley Donnelly, Rev. Randolph Johnson and Dr. Curtis Thomas. This past year was the hardest for him not to enjoy the things he loved the most.
Funeral services were Oct. 5 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Lewis Sanson and Carol Manning officiating. Entombment followed at High Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Gentry Missionary Baptist Church, 1205 Meadow Fork School Road, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Roger Dale Hurt
Roger Dale Hurt, 72, died at a Parkersburg hospital on Oct. 1, 2019.
Born on May 21, 1947, at Maxwell Hill, he was the son of Opal Williams Hurt and Alfred A. Hurt Sr., who passed a month before Roger was born.
He spent his time growing up with his family in Mount Hope and, after his schooling, joined the Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He also spent time in the Merchant Marines.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William Hurt.
He leaves behind four sisters, Joan (Tom) Davis of Price Hill, Elizabeth Toombs of Mount Hope, Donna (Larry) Brock of Clearwater, Florida and Rosemary Hertzler of Torrington, Wyoming; and two brothers, Alfred Hurt of Oak Hill and Franklin Hurt (Jean) of Columbus, Ohio.
Per his request, he was cremated and there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Beckley.
Nancy Ann Rutledge Kees
Nancy Ann Rutledge Kees, 88, of Oak Hill, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Oct. 10, 2019 at Oak Hill Place.
Born Sept. 20, 1931 in Cedar Grove, she was the daughter of the late Paul Vernon and Agnes Scott Burke Rutledge. She also was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Louise Rutledge, in 1939 and her husband, Robert A. (Corky) Kees, in 2014.
Ann grew up in Cedar Grove as well as Big Mountain.
She married her husband on Dec. 19, 1948 in Glasgow and enjoyed 65 years of marriage before his passing. The couple lived in North Carolina, Kentucky and Michigan before settling in Oak Hill in 1958.
She was a longtime member of the Oak Hill Gospel Tabernacle where she served as the church pianist for more than 45 years. In later years she became a member of the Salem Road Freewill Baptist Church and attended faithfully until her health would no longer allow. Her heart’s desire was to serve the Lord faithfully and be a godly wife, mother and grandmother.
After her youngest son started school, Ann joined the work force, working at White Oak Drug, Link’s Jewelry and Corder’s Jewellery for many years.
Survivors include her children, Robert P. Kees and wife Barbara of Cross Lanes and Pastor Michael W. Kees and wife Kathy and Timothy S. Kees, all of Oak Hill. In addition she is survived by her 10 grandchildren, Kim (Robert) Spradling and Mandy Kees-Lacy, all of Charleston, Mary Beth (Matt Mullins) Kees of Huntington, Simeon (Sydnee) Kees of Miami, Oklahoma and Adrienne Kees, Andy (Amber) Kees, J.T. Kees, Caleb (Courtney) Kees, Eli (Kaytlin Wilson) Kees and Olivia Kees, all of Oak Hill. Also surviving are her eight great-grandchildren, Lindee, Wyatt and Shelby Lacy of Charleston, and Rylee Beth Colon, Kendrick Kees, Saraj Moore, Kamren Kees and Xander Kees, all of Oak Hill. She is also survived by her brother, James P. Rutledge, and his wife, Jody, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and her sister-in-law, and life long best friend, Reba Kees of Plymouth, Michigan.
Funeral services were Oct. 15 at the Salem Road Freewill Baptist with Pastor Mike Kees officiating. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
David Light
David Light, 72, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2019, after a short illness.
David was born on Dec. 20, 1946 in Charleston, the son of the late Truman and Lula Light.
David worked over 30 years in the coal mining industry and earned a reputation as one of the most knowledgeable men in the business. His work ethic and dedication was unparalleled.
David always lived life to the fullest, whether he was out boating on the Kanawha River in the summer, or in the woods hunting in the fall.
David was always working on something. His favorite thing to do was fix things with his hands. He always had a project going on, either a project of his own, or just helping a friend or neighbor. In recent years David really enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida with his loving wife, Brenda.
David was a man of very strong faith and was a founding member of the New Heights Baptist Church in Charlton Heights. David was a good, loving, honest, and fair man and will be dearly missed by his hundreds of friends and family members.
David was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Kay; and his sister, Chris.
David is survived by his wife, Brenda; his two sons, Scott (Cindy) and Danny (Melissa); four grandchildren, Daron, Jessica, Hanna and Kaylynn; his sister, Trula (Bill); his stepson, Brent, and stepdaughter, Holly; as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Service was Oct. 13 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Pastor Jim Neeson and Pastor Greg Swisher officiating. Burial followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Kathy Lee Lively Martin
Our precious wife and mother, Kathy Lee Lively Martin, 63, of Oak Hill, died on Oct. 4, 2019 at her home.
Born June 6, 1956 at Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Joe Eddie and Rhelda Athlene Stover Lively. A brother, Jimmy Lively, and sister, Myra Moles, also preceded her in death.
Kathy was a 1974 graduate of Collins High School, Oak Hill, and a member of Ansted Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Richard Lee Martin Sr.; daughters, Cara Lee Martin of Oak Hill and Debra Lee (Kenneth) Kincaid of Mooresville, North Carolina; son, Richard Lee (Debra Hardesty) Martin Jr. of Lewisburg; brothers, Charles Lively of Artie, Kenneth Lively of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and Timmy Lively of Beckley; and one granddaughter, Erica McMillion of Lewisburg.
Services were Oct. 7 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with Rev. Arolette Stover officiating. Burial was at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern WV, PO Box 1472, Beckley, WV 25802.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
James Donald Neff Sr.
James Donald Neff Sr., 91, of Fayetteville, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Sept. 17, 2019 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
He was born April 1, 1928, the son of the late Garland Wilson Neff and Lilly Alice Bryant Neff of Fayetteville. He also was preceded in death by his brothers, John Neff, Sherman Neff, Jessie Neff, Robert Neff and Charles Neff; sisters, Anna Perry, Gladys Bowyer, Stella Sexton and Rosie Neff; his daughter, Elizabeth (Libby) Nichols; and a grandson, Andrew Nichols.
James was a Korean War veteran, serving in the U.S. Army; retired from Elkem Metals in Alloy; a lifelong member of the First Church of God in Fayetteville; as well as a lifelong resident of Fayetteville.
James was a very devoted husband and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
On June 18, 1955, he married his sweetheart, Mary Ellen Huffman of Alderson, whom survives. Surviving are his wife, Mary Ellen Neff; children, Sarah (Janie) and her husband, Art Campbell, of Fayetteville, James Neff Jr. of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and a son-in-law, Greg Nichols of Staunton, Virginia. Also surviving are sisters, Betty Coleman (Ray) of Navarre, Ohio, Nancy Philpott (Chalmer) of Wooster, Ohio, Loretta Tredway (Red) and Sharon Snuffer (J.E.); brothers, Tommy Neff, Mickey Neff and Albert Neff (Michelle); grandchildren, Artie Campbell, John Campbell, Andrea Nichols, Hannah Neff and Josiah Neff; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Adi, Jayden, Samhain, Gabby and October Campbell; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were Sept. 21 at the First Church of God, Fayetteville, with Pastor Danny Goins officiating. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill.
Donations of sympathy can be made to the first Church of God, Fayetteville, WV or Bowers Hospice House, PO Box 1472, Beckley, WV 25802.
Online condolences to the Neff family may be sent at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Dorothy Harrah Painter
Dorothy Harrah Painter, 90, of Oak Hill, passed away Oct. 9, 2019 at Bowers Hospice House.
Born Nov. 30, 1928 in Richmond, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Eli and Mary Reynold Harrah. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Painter, and son, Jimmy Lee Meadows.
She was a homemaker. A member of the Oak Hill Baptist Church, she served many years in the church nursery. She was a long time member and treasurer of the Stannard Carr Circle and a former member of the Scarbro Garden Club.
Those left to cherish her memory include sons, Bobby (Debbie) Meadows of Oak Hill and John Painter of Warren, Virginia; daughter, Sue Ann Zastawniak of Flatwoods, Kentucky; brother, Eli Harrah (Shirley) of Freemont, Nebraska; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was Oct. 14 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastors David Sneed and Sam Blaylock officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home.
Connie Annaree Pennington
Connie Annaree Pennington, 47, of Meadow Bridge, passed away Sept. 19, 2019 at Bowers Hospice House.
Born on March 17, 1972, in Bethesda, Maryland, she was the daughter of Charlotte White Harkins and the late Jimmie Harkins.
Connie was a department manager for several years at Walmart and a homemaker. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors are her mother, Charlotte Harkins of Danese; daughters, Brittney Pennington of Danese and Heather Pennington and Salena Pennington, both of home; sons, David Pennington of Beckley and Hunter Pennington of home; sisters, Ruby Bennett of Meadow Bridge, Cammy Adkins of Danese and Rebecca Harkins of Philippi; brother, James Harkins of Maryland; a granddaughter, Avery Harrah of Danese; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service was Sept. 22 at the White Cemetery, Danese, with Rev. Harry Miller officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Walter Lee Roberts
Walter Lee Roberts, 82, of Laurel, Maryland, passed away April 2, 2019.
He was born in 1936, son of the late Walter James and Dorothy Louise, in Gauley Bridge. He also was preceded in death by a brother, Charles, and sister, Sue.
Lee was a member of St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church and Sons of Italy.
He served four years in the U.S. Air Force and later retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1998.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, going to Ocean City, stained glass working, and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Catherine; daughters, Mary Ann Roberts, Diana (Chris) Cokas and Laura (George) Panagoulis; grandchildren, Brian (Lisette) Harrington, Erin (Jake) Lebo, Jameson Cokas, Amanda (Adam Ekwall) Parks and Carly Cokas; and great-grandchildren, Beckley and Claire; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial mass was held April 5 at St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church, Laurel.
Jack Hubert Stevens
Jack Hubert Stevens, 46, of Oak Hill, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 25, 2019 at Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley.
Born on April 22, 1973 at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, he was the son of Allen Frank and Drema Louise McKinney Stevens of Lugoff, South Carolina.
Jack served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He was well known for his mechanic skills, always lending a hand fixing other people's cars. He knew no strangers, always willing to help anyone he came in contact with. He enjoyed the outdoors off roading with his jeep, or fishing at the river. He had a smile and a laugh that could light up the room. His personality was larger than life. He loved his kids dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. He also loved the Lord, and though he wasn’t perfect, he never gave up trying.
His brother, Sgt. Allen Frank Stevens Jr., preceded him in death in 2006. Jack was laid to rest next to him at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his parents, Allen and Drema Stevens of Lugoff, South Carolina; sister, Laura Marchman and husband Brian Marchman of Elgin, South Carolina; his children, Drema Ann Marie Stevens and Wyatt Stevens of Oak Hill, Annabelle Stevens, Ashley Stevens of Karlsruhe, Germany and Angelina Seba of Mannheim, Germany; nephews and niece, Finnigan Stevens, Allen Stevens III, Jesse Marchman, Allen Marchman and Laila Marchman.
Funeral services were Oct. 1 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Burial followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley.
Online condolences may be sent at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Thomas “Tom” Nolan Thompson
Thomas “Tom” Nolan Thompson, age 80, of Oceana, passed away Sept. 18, 2019 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.
Born March 29, 1939 at Pax, he was the son of the late Ray and Ardith Williams Thompson. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Bika Thompson; and brothers, Williams David, Gary Conway and Jack Alfred Thompson.
Tom retired from the Norfolk & Southern Railroad as a maintenance of way and was a member of the Oceana Church of Christ. He will be missed by his beloved church family.
Surviving are daughters, Donna (Steve) Tanner and Patty (Steve) Elswick; grandchildren, Morgan Whitney Elswick and Caleb Stephen Elswick; brother, Dennis (Oretha) Thompson of Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida; and sisters-in-law, Sue Thompson of Ormond Beach, Florida and Inge Danford of Beckley.
Services were Sept. 21 at Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope, with Joe Bensenyei officiating. Burial was at Pax Community Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley WV 25801.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Lillian Evelyn Crist Williams
Lillian Evelyn Crist Williams, 90, of Victor, passed away Oct. 3, 2019 at the Glasgow Health & Rehab Center.
Born on May 2, 1929, near Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Mentie Pittman Crist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis David Williams; and a son-in-law, Sherman Windsor.
Survivors include: stepdaughters, Dolores Windsor and Carole Mae (Donald) Edelmann; a stepson, Louis D “Dave” (Carolyn) Williams; nieces, Linda Mariani and Rebecca (James) Butler; and nephews, Robert Mariani and Steven Mariani.
Service was Oct. 9 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted. Burial followed at the Richmond Chapel Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace of Ansted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.