Pamela Ann Kesler Angotti
Pamela Ann Kesler Angotti slipped away peacefully Nov. 6, 2022, at her home in Cary, North Carolina, following complications of a relatively short illness.
Pam was born in Oak Hill on Nov. 27, 1946, to James “Pete” Kesler and Mary Tyree Kesler, who preceded her in death.
She was educated in Oak Hill schools and loved being a Collins High Red Devil and a member of the Class of 1964. Throughout all of her 75 years, yelling “Beat Beckley” was as natural to her as exhaling although she had not lived in Oak Hill for five decades.
Pam was a loving and supportive wife, mother, sister, friend, and mentor whom anyone was lucky to have as an ally. In addition to a myriad of friends, she is survived by her husband of 54 years, Mark Angotti, a Hinton guy who never let her forget that the Bobcats beat the Red Devils to death when she was a cheerleader. When friends spoke of her, it was almost always “Pam and Mark,” because they were one entity — a true, dedicated couple. Also surviving are their two children, whom she cherished and who brought immediate light to her face — Jennifer Angotti and her husband, Bob Muromoto, of Washington, D.C.; and Matthew Angotti and his partner, Sarah Savoye, of Folly Beach, South Carolina. Pam is also survived by her only brother, Charles R. Kesler, who kicked her out of “only child” status when she was 10 and whom she was incredibly proud of and thankful for. Charles and his wife, Sally Pipes, live in Pasadena, California. She is also survived by several cousins and her forever friends.
She and Mark met while they were students at WVU, and they were married two weeks after she graduated. The first years of their marriage were spent mostly in Northern Virginia where both she and Mark taught.
In 1980, they moved to Cary, North Carolina, opening an Italian restaurant near the campus of North Carolina State University. Pam managed “the front” of the restaurant, which included hiring and training the wait staff. Taking her education background with her, she created procedure and menu tests for prospective employees that included the ingredients of the dishes, long before it became a tradition in fine restaurants. Many successful professionals got their start in hard work and dealing with the public while they were students at NC State and servers at Angotti’s. It was there, during the Jim Valvano era, that she fell in love with State basketball. In later years she became a Duke fan, thanks mostly to Coach K.
Basketball was not her only love, however. Every autumn Saturday, if she was at home, she’d be watching college football on TV, especially if the Mountaineers were playing. She hated the portal.
Many Saturdays, though, she was not at home, because she and Mark were active in the soccer league in Cary. Both of their children were outstanding soccer players and they traveled with the Select Teams all over the state in addition to being involved in soccer fundraisers.
After leaving the restaurant business, Pam began selling textbooks for Glencoe/McGraw Hill Publishing Company, and before long her outstanding sales skills were evident as she consistently met and exceeded the goals set by the company. As a senior sales representative in North Carolina, she was twice awarded the “Marathoner” for sales over 110 percent of the quota. She was both motivated and motivating, making her a salesperson extraordinaire.
She was most talented, however, in selling life. She was an encourager, a mentor, a personal shopper, a fashionista, a shoulder, a great dancer, and sometimes a good, solid opinion. The doors to hers and Mark’s home and hearts were always open. Not only was she important to her colleagues and friends, but to their children and grandchildren as well. Her love and joie de vivre spanned generations, and her friends’ children and grandchildren are saddened by her passing. For Pam, it was so important that the chain of friendship remain unbroken.
The family would welcome gifts to the scholarship fund of the Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association, Box 462, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Her human remains are being cremated. The memories of her laughing and dancing will live on. The family plans a memorial and celebration of her life at a later date.
Helen Christine Backus
Helen Christine Backus, 57, of Oak Hill, passed away Nov. 5, 2022 at the LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, Virginia, after a long illness.
Christine was born on Nov. 29, 1964 in Montgomery to the late Joseph and Helen Ellison.
Christine was a financial clerk at DHHR in Oak Hill.
She loved her family. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren, and her husband, Walter. Christine was always there with a warm smile, hug, and a helping hand.
She also loved her church and church family. Christine attended the Lighthouse Worship Center.
In addition to her parents, Christine is preceded in death by her two brothers, William “Bill” Ellison and Edward “Eddie” Ellison, and one grandson, Mason Bowyer.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Walter Backus; daughters, Kristy Thompson and Tiffany (Jesse) Bowyer; grandchildren, Hailey Bowyer, Erik Thompson, Easton Bowyer and Quinn Thompson; brothers, Bobby (Phyllis) Ellison, James (Kathy) Ellison and Glen (Corinne) Ellison; sisters, Freda Bostic, Mary Skaggs and Ruth (Frank) Underwood; her best friend, Grace Bevans; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held Nov. 19 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Kees officiating. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for assistance with Christine’s funeral expenses to be made to High Lawn Funeral Home by calling the funeral home at 304-469-3283 or in person or by mail at High Lawn Funeral Home, 1435 E. Main St., Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Kenneth Wayne Blair
Kenneth Wayne Blair, 65, of Oak Hill, passed away on Nov. 14, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1956 in Lansing, the son of the late John David Blair and Virginia Lucille Silva Blair.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Danny Blair.
Kenneth loved fishing. He was good ole fellow and was good to everybody. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Survivors are sisters, Becky Cole of Victor, Debbie Truman of Kincaid and Teresa Comer of Hico; brothers, Roger Blair of Logtown and John Blair of Utah; and extended family and friends.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held.
Online condolences may be sent atwww.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Bobby Wayne Bostic
Bobby Wayne Bostic, 73, of Montgomery, died Oct. 31, 2022.
He was born in Montgomery on Nov. 10, 1948, to the late Dale and Anne Bostick Bostic. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Julie Hess Bostic.
He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War where he was wounded in his service to our country.
He is survived by his son, Joseph Bostic; sisters, Robin Olivares, Becky Hanna and Kathy Butler; and brother, Jimmy Bostic.
Service with military honors from the United States Army Honor Guard, and American Legion Post 93 was at O’Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery on Nov. 5 with Pastor Joe Hubbard officiating. He was laid to rest next to his wife, Julie, at Montgomery Memorial Park in London.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Gregory A. “Greg” Bostic
Gregory A. “Greg” Bostic, 57, of Fayetteville, passed away Oct. 18, 2022 at home following a brief illness.
He was born in Ronceverte to the late Charles “Charlie” and Patricia Hall Bostic.
Greg is survived by his wife, Christy Wilson Bostic; their son, Brandon Bostic, who now lives in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania; and by his brother, Gary (Belinda) Bostic of Lewisburg. Other survivors include nephew, Christopher (Jessica) and their children, Emerson and Brady, of Perry, Georgia; niece, Kelyn of Alexandria, Virginia; father-in-law, Frank Wilson of Oak Hill; along with brothers- and sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He has two bonus daughters: Meagan (Aaron) Cobb and their children, Elliot and Aaliyah, of Beckley; and Jenny Varuska of Fayetteville.
After being graduated from Greenbrier East High School, Greg received a B.S. in Business Management from Marshall University.
He formerly worked at Whitten Transfer in Huntington, Rivers Whitewater Rafting Company, and the Robbins Company in Fayetteville.
Greg held a Black Belt in Taekwondo. He was an avid gamer, and leaves behind many friends at Jade Tiger Games in Oak Hill. He will be greatly missed by his long-time friends, Dave Cline, Tom Bell, Dave and Kelly Ellis, and Wendy, Cassidy and Kyle Bayes.
A celebration of Greg’s life was held at Cathedral Café, Fayetteville, on Oct. 23.
We ask that memorial donations be made to the caretaker of Greg’s favorite emu, Emmanuel Todd Lopez, at knucklebumpfarms.com — Bing video #EmmanuelDon’tDoIt, or any local animal rescue group. Or, just enjoy the videos of Emmanuel.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill. Many thanks to Jonathan Wood for his kindness and endless patience.
Tommy Ray Campbell
Tommy Ray Campbell, born Dec. 28, 1952, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022 following a short illness.
He was the son of the late Tommy and Thelma Campbell and brother to the late Robert Campbell.
Tommy is survived by sisters, Mable, Mamie, Mae, Betty and Brenda; and brothers, Ralph and Richard.
Tom spent more than 40 years as a small engine mechanic at several commercial businesses and at his own home-run business. Tom had a reputation with everyone he knew that if it had an engine he could fix it and many people over the years trusted him to do just that.
Tom loved organizing gatherings of family and friends and for more than 20 years he held an annual summer pig roast at his house with more than 200 visitors arriving at many of the events. He also organized Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for family and friends to celebrate the holidays.
Tom never had children of his own but the more than 20 nieces and nephews, more than 25 great-nieces and nephews and still more great-great-nieces and nephews would agree that Tom was a major part of their upbringing.
Always the prankster, Tom kept everyone he knew, especially kids, on their toes any time they were around him awaiting the next prank to be played.
Tom will be dearly missed but remembered fondly by everyone who knew him as a person who was small in stature but who had an enormous heart.
Services were held at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home, Ansted, on Nov. 6 with Pat Gray and David Harper officiating. Burial followed at Legg Cemetery in Hico. Greg Boggs sang favorite musical selections of Tom's.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Mary Rose Canterbury
Mary Rose Canterbury, 49, of Cannelton, passed away on Oct. 30, 2022.
Mary Rose was born Oct. 24, 1973, to John Michael Oliver and the late Linda Kaye Oliver.
Mary is survived by her loving children, Kayleigh and Korey Canterbury of Cannelton; father, Mike Oliver; twin sister, Barbara Myers and her husband, Mike; brother, John Bob Oliver of Teays Valley; nephew, Luke Myers; niece, Faith Oliver; aunts, Patsy Goodyear and her husband, Bobby, and their children, Jennifer, Beth, Sammy, Martha Tyler and her husband, Tobie, and children, Alan, Harry, Ellie, Donna Oliver and her children, Richard, and David Abell.
Mary was preceded in death by her mom, Kaye Oliver; brother, Shawn Oliver; grandparents, John and Jimmie Oliver, and Sam and Edith Fulks; along with a special nephew, Robbie Jarrett.
Mary was loved by many and was a sweet soul. She will be terribly missed by her family and friends.
A celebration of Mary’s life, with visitation and a service, was held at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, on Nov. 4. Pastor Jeff Floyd officiated.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Sandra Kay Carte
Sandra Kay Carte, of Belle, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, 2022, at home after a long illness. She went on to join her Heavenly family and to be with her Lord and Savior.
Kay was born to the late Pastor Dana and Goldie Gaylor Brown of Belle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her wonderful sister, Brenda Welch, and brother, Dana Brown Jr.
Kay was retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education with 25 years of service, having served as a Special Education teacher’s aide.
Kay was a member of Esta Memorial Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir until her health deteriorated. She loved her church, her church family, and the Lord.
Surviving are her wonderful husband of 60 years, Garrett T. Carte; two great sons, Garrett (Ronda) of Hurricane and Michael (Caroline) of Charleston; four wonderful grandsons, Daniel Carte (Mallory) of North Carolina, Jared Carte (Clarissa) of Pittsburgh and Aaron Carte and Jonah Carte of Charleston; two great-grandsons, Robert “Bo” Carte and Teddy Carte of North Carolina; brother, Ronald H. Brown of Fraziers Bottom; a host of nieces and nephews; special nieces, Tammy, Teresa and Belinda; and best friend, Nancy Hoy.
Funeral services were held Nov. 10 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Randy Wilson officiating. Interment followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Online condolences may be sent at fidlerandframefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
John Casey Chestnut
John Casey Chestnut, 50, of Belle, passed away Nov. 10, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He was a computer technician for the West Virginia Department of Highways.
John enjoyed crafts, was an avid Star Wars fan and loved family get togethers.
Preceding him in death was his father, John Chestnut.
Surviving are his wife, Donna Chestnut of Belle; daughter, Tiffany Atkinson of Belle; mother, Nikki Igo Chestnut of Belle; brother, Kenny Chestnut of Belle; sisters, Mandy Chestnut of Kanawha City and Tiffany Chestnut of Belle; and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with John’s final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no other services.
Please visit the website at fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Arrangements by Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Sue Ann Clay
Sue Ann Clay, 70, of Chestnut Knob passed away on Nov. 10, 2022 at her home.
Born on Sept. 30, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Athel Caesar Farley and Lena Alice Berry.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Clay; brothers, John Farley, Oscar Farley and Leonard Farley Sr.; and sisters, Margie Hatfield and Delores Berry.
Survivors are her son, Travis Clay; brothers, Robert (Nadine) Farley and Larry (Judy) Farley; friends, Charlotte and Ernie Shepherd; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services were held Nov. 16 at Chestnut Knob Church with Pastor Gary Claypool officiating. Burial followed at Layland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Jason Tree Coffey
Jason Tree Coffey passed away on Nov. 13, 2022 in the wood on the family farm in Edmond, where he would have truly wanted to be.
Jason was a wonderful Dad, son, brother and friend to all of those whose lives he touched.
Jason is survived by his son, Jason Tree Coffey Jr.; parents, Max and Barbara Coffey; a brother, Brent (Michele) Coffey; a sister, Audra (Sam) Reed; nieces, Lauren and Grace Coffey; nephew, Evan Coffey; along with too many friends to name.
Jason loved being outdoors and loved his family most of all. He spent much of his time hunting and fishing either by himself or with family and friends.
He was blessed with a creative mind and skilled hands that rendered him with the ability to create or to fix anything he focused upon.
He may have left this earth, but it is impossible to walk the farm without feeling his presence in the many places he left his mark, whether creatively or routinely, in his daily adventures. It is in these reminders that we will find our gratitude for the blessings of his life and will find solace from the painful absence of who he was to those who loved him most.
Jason read his Bible often and praised the Lord with Coffey conviction. He is now walking with Jesus in a better place.
For those who wish to express their condolences to the Coffey family, they may do so by visiting at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com
Clarence Addison Crouse
Clarence Addison Crouse, 93, of Belva, entered into rest on Nov. 8, 2022. Addison was born on Feb. 20, 1929, to the late Clarence and Birtie Hensley Crouse.
In addition to his parents, Addison was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Anna Louise (Taylor) Crouse; as well as his brothers and sisters, Clarden, Hansford, Floyd, Kermit, Oather, Melvin, Geneva, Aretta and Francis.
Addison is survived by his sons, Ricky Crouse of Collinsville, Alabama, Larry (Debbie) Crouse of Yorkville, Ohio and Billy (Doris) Crouse of Collinsville, Alabama; his daughters, Barbara (Joe) Mullins of Dixie, Robin Smith of Belva and Kathy (Jonathan) Holcomb of Lizemores; as well as passel of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Services were held Nov. 12 at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, with the Minister Mike Lanham. Burial was in the Vaughan Cemetery, Vaughan.
Arrangements by Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Freda Mae Davis
Freda Mae Davis, 88, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, passed away Nov. 16, 2022 at home.
Freda was born on Oct. 3, 1934 in Oak Hill to the late Okey Pennock.
Freda attended Mt. Leon Baptist Church and the Gatewood Brethren Church.
In addition to her mother, Freda is preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Kinsler Sr.; her second husband, Jack Davis; son, Ralph Kinsler Jr.; and sister, Laurie Chillari of New Jersey.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Robert Kinsler, Gary (Rosa) Kinsler of Gastonia, North Carolina, Dennis (Sara) Kinsler of North Myrtle Beach and Alan (Lisa) Kinsler of West Virginia; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Nov. 20 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel in Oak Hill, with Pastor Scott Lester officiating. Burial followed in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Lola Bell Doss
Lola Bell Doss, 89, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Nov. 5, 2022 after a long illness at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was a long-time member of Shrewsbury Community Church.
She was retired as a cook from Red Boat Company where she met and married her loving husband, Raymond Doss of Shrewsbury.
She was preceded in death by her father, Foster Tucker, and mother, Bertha Tucker; brothers and sisters, Paul Tucker, Ethel Higginbotham, Jimmy Tucker, Foster (Ed) Tucker, Beulah Olaker, Kenneth Tucker, Oddie Tucker and Wilma Higginbotham; and her great-grandson, Scott Stelow Jr.
Surviving: her only child, James Michael Tucker (Carrlon Jean Tucker); grandchildren, Jaci (Lexton JR) Fizer, Chad (Lena) Tucker, Bobbi (Dave) Gruca, Terri (Calvin) Schlak and John (Amy) Felton; great-grandchildren, Brianna (Damon) Beatty, CJ Tucker, Parker Tucker and Dosson Tucker, Blake Stelow, Paul Stelow, Justin Gruca, Jake Gruca, Faith Felton, Hope Felton, Charity Felton, Emily Dinsmore-Stelow and the late Scott Stelow Jr.; great-great-grandchildren, Brayden Edwards, Quinlan Beatty, Jordan Richards, Bailey Stelow and Rusty Dinsmore-Stelow; and brothers and sisters, Nancy (Gilbert) Jividen, Bob Tucker, John Tucker, Sherry (Darrell) Napp, Vicky Macklin, Sandy (Kenneth) Lowe, Roger Tucker, Don Tucker, Lynn, Paula, Bonnie and Ron Tucker.
Special thanks to her caregivers, her son, wife, and daughter Jaci. Also, to Kanawha City Health Center, Dr. Ryan Morrison and staff for all their loving care. The family would also like to give a special thank you to Hospice Care for all the love and support during this difficult time, along with family and friends.
Service was Nov. 9 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove, with Pastor Danny Moore officiating. Burial followed in Montgomery Memorial Park London.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Steven Lee Dyer
Steven Lee Dyer, 62, of Belle, passed away Nov. 13, 2022 at home.
He was a retired crane operator and welder, having worked for Walker Machinery, Amherst Coal Company and Local Union 132.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Eugene and Tressie Auxier Dyer; brothers, Cricket, Gary and Darrell Dyer; and nephews, Jimmy Dyer, Junior Dyer and Andrew Durham.
Surviving are his wife, Michelle White Dyer; son, Steven Lee Dyer II of Cabin Creek; and his canine friend, Peanut.
A gathering of his family and friends was held Nov. 17 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle. In keeping with Steven’s final requests, his cremation wishes have been honored.
Please visit fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Arrangements by Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
James Edward Elswick Sr.
James Edward Elswick Sr., 86, of East Bank, passed away Oct. 15, 2022 at CAMC.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Pearl Elswick; brothers, Albert (Bub), Bill, Joe and Sherman; sisters, Edna and Linda Withrow; wife, Marilyn Jean; son, James Elswick Jr.; and daughter, Denise Ann Young.
He is survived by sisters, Joyce Lively, Lois Ann Burnside, Mary Lou James and Brenda Davis; daughters, Debra Hamlin (Larry) of East Bank and Donna Ford of East Bank; sons, Tim (Kathy) of Hugheston and Tony (Krystin) of Witcher; 13 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.
Jim was raised in Fayette County but later married the love of his life, Marilyn, and settled in the Kanawha Valley.
Jim worked at Surface Chevrolet for 13 years, then went to work at Carbon Fuel/US Steel #9 cleaning plant.
Jim loved his family and always made sure they had what they needed.
He loved church and was a member of Church of God of Prophecy, Cabin Creek, where he loved to play his guitar.
Service was Oct. 27 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove. Burial was at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Arrangements by Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Jeffrey Alan Evans Sr.
Jeffrey Alan Evans Sr., 69, of Montgomery, died Nov. 11, 2022, following an extended illness.
He was born in Montgomery on March 30, 1953, son of the late Jack G. and Audrey Kincaid Evans. He was also predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Alan Evans Jr., and brother, Terry Evans.
He was a retired conductor with CSX Railroad.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Libby” Ware Evans; son, Chad Evans; daughters, Andrea Evans (Patrick Galapon), Michelle Eberlin and her husband, along with their three children, granddaughters Payton Annalise, and Presley Rose; and siblings, Kevin Evans, Ann Blake, Jennifer, Chris Evans and Jack Evans.
Service was Nov. 17 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Sister Kaye Ford officiating.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Patricia Ann Fink
Patricia Ann Fink, 67, of Belle, passed away Nov. 7, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, following a short illness.
She was a retired director of operations for the West Virginia State Workers Compensation Office of Judges, and after retirement worked as an executive assistant for Senator Ryan Weld in the Legislature.
Patricia was a member of the Carriage Drive Church of Christ, Beckley, where she taught Sunday School. Locally, she attended Alum Creek Church of Christ.
She loved fashion, dogs, and the beach.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Thomas W. and Dorothy Jean Dehart Wilson; brother, Thomas Wilson; and great-grandson, Colt Fink.
Surviving are her companion, Ralph Anthony (Tony) Frame; sons, Jeremy Fink (Misty) of Decatur, Alabama and Richard Fink (Wendy) of Charleston; sister, Lyndia Chapman of Beckley; grandchildren, David and Dylan; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Bristol.
Memorial services were held Nov. 11 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Joseph Watts officiating.
Please visit the website at fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Arrangements by Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Ervin Delbert Foster Sr.
Ervin Delbert Foster Sr., 87, of Cedar Grove, passed away peacefully Oct. 22, 2022 at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston with his son, Gary, by his side.
Ervin was the oldest child of the late Houghton (HD) and Viola Foster of Ward.
He was a retired miner with 32 years of service with Valley Camp Coal Company.
He enjoyed meeting with his friends at the breakfast club at McDonald’s in Quincy before he became blind and could no longer drive.
Ervin was preceded in death by his wife, Irma (Pat) Foster; brothers, Eldon Dencil Foster and Paul Allen Foster; sister, Mille Ann Saunders, and infant sister, Cora Ann Foster. His daughter-in-law, Teresa Foster, and granddaughter, Emily Foster, also preceded him in death.
Ervin is survived by his three sons, Delbert (Brenda), Gary and Billy Ray; sister, Judy Lanham Lytle; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.
The Foster family would like to thank CAMC CPICU and Hubbard Hospice House for their care of their father and brother.
Services were Oct. 28 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove, with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Burial followed the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Howard Franklin Jr.
On Oct. 17, 2022, Reverend Howard “Jim” Franklin Jr. was peacefully called home to Heaven. He received the promotion that he had witnessed to others about for most of his adult life.
Jim was born on Dec. 18, 1928 in Page, the oldest son of Howard Franklin Sr. and Vera Kathleen Lively.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Phillis; sons, Buddy (Dawn) and Brad; daughter, Lisa; sister, Helen Hendricks; brothers, Jack (Lottie) and Bob (Carole); eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
His parents and older sister, Dorothy Warren, have preceded him to heaven.
In 1934 his family moved to Turkey Creek, close to Ansted, where he grew up and graduated from Ansted High School in 1946. After attending West Virginia Institute of Technology in Montgomery for two years, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1948, serving with the Second Infantry Division and participating in the Korean War from 1950-51.
He continued his education at West Virginia Tech after returning from Korea and graduated in 1953 with a B.A. degree. He worked as a high school English teacher in West Virginia from 1954 to 1961.
Jim became a Christian at the age of 19 and felt drawn to serving the Lord as a minister. After pastoring several churches in West Virginia from 1953 to 1964, he attended Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, graduating with a Master of Divinity degree in 1968.
During his time as a Baptist minister, he pastored churches in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Iowa and California, retiring from church ministry in 1994.
In addition to his work as a pastor, Jim was very active on radio by ministering to people through his broadcast called “Songs in the Night.” He reached a countless number of people in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio by playing gospel music, talking and encouraging people to attend church. He will be missed by those who were loyal listeners throughout almost 48 years of his radio outreach ministry, as well as those who personally knew him as a friend and pastor. He loved people and serving the Lord.
Sympathy cards may be sent to his family at Jim Franklin Ministries, PO Box 380355, Murdock, FL 33938.
Jeannie Allen Gardner
Jeannie Allen Gardner, 69, of Meadow Bridge, went to her heavenly home on Nov. 18, 2022 in Morgantown.
She was the daughter of the late Clifford Greer and Monnie Cluff.
She was dedicated to her grandchildren and Elvis Presley.
She is survived by a daughter, Monnie Sue Gardner; sons, Mason McNitt and Bernard Cole; sisters, Carol Ann Harrison and Deborah White; brother, Bo Greer; grandchildren, Kelly Cole, Shelby Eutzy, Kistany Bowling, Emma Cole, Kolten Gardner, Khylee Zisa, Rhylee Zisa and Deacyn Kahn.
Service arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Robert “Bob” Edward Gipson
Robert “Bob” Edward Gipson, 77, of Hilton Village, passed away Oct. 29, 2022.
Born on Oct. 18, 1945, he was the son of Harold Edward Gipson and Mary Lucille Kennison Gipson.
He was retired from Fayette County Schools, loved cooking, baking, canning his homemade hotdog chili, raising a garden, and visiting the Fayetteville Walmart.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Kay Gipson; son, Chad Hudnall; sister, Patty Gipson; brothers, Bill Hedrick and Roy Hedrick; brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Donna Simms; and nephew, Sammy Burdette.
Those left to cherish his memories include son, Marty Gipson; sister, Shelby Armstrong; brother, Larry and Donna Gipson; sister-in-law, Jean and Danny Burdette; brother-in-law, Jack and Kim Simms; many nieces and nephews; and his Fayetteville Walmart friends.
He was cremated.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Cecil Delbert Halstead
Cecil Delbert Halstead, 80, of Mount Lookout, passed away on Nov. 10, 2022 at the Ansted Center.
He was born on May 15, 1942 in East Rainelle, the son of the late Cecil Halstead and Sarah Legg Halstead.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death a sister, Joan Frances Halstead Hickman.
Cecil worked for the U.S. Government printing office for 10 years and then worked for Bright of America in Summersville for 32 years, having only missed two days of work.
In his spare time he loved to squirrel hunt, pitch horseshoes, fishing, camping, being outdoors and being with his family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Debra “Debbie” Taylor Halstead; son, James Levi Halstead of Mount Lookout; grandson, James Levi Anthony Halstead; siblings, Carol Halstead Crawford of Mount Lookout and Lewis Augustus Halstead of St. Albans; several nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
Service was Nov. 17 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted, with Mr. John Foster officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., PO Box 335, Ansted, WV 25812.
Eddie Nelson Hatcher
Eddie Nelson Hatcher, age 68, of Lookout, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, as well as a former employee of Elkem Metals/Globe Metallurgical until a severe illness in 2014.
He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, cooking with his wife, and was an avid reader.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Belva A. Metheney; and father, Friend Metheney; along with his beloved mother-in-law, Louis S. Farley.
Left to cherish his memory is his devoted and loving wife of almost 29 years, Mary Elaine Hatcher of Lookout, who was the love of his life; his daughter, Amy (Thomas) Comer of Victor; granddaughter, Haylie Cheyenne Hedrick; grandson, James Edward Hedrick Jr.; along with great-granddaughter, Kinsley Lynn-Louise Underwood, and another additional great-grandbaby Underwood in January. Also left to cherish his memory are his childhood and life long friend, David Wilson of Ramsey, along with daughters, Patricia Hatcher and spouse, Ginger Carte and spouse, Brandi McCune and spouse and Chelsea Robinson and spouse; grandkids, Robert, Cathryn, Nathan, Joey, Timmy, Candace, Jessica, Caleb and Gary; also several siblings, nieces and nephews.
Not only was he a hero in life, he was a hero in death. Due to the fact that Eddie was an organ donor, his life will live on because his liver and kidneys had at least three recipients ready to receive his gift.
There will be no services or celebration of life per his request.
The family asks that memorial donations be made to Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV.
Send online condolences to the family at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Patrick Henry Hatfield
Patrick Henry Hatfield, age 87, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully on Oct. 24, 2022.
Born June 3, 1935 in Meadow Bridge, he was the son of the late Robert Henry Hatfield and Clara Edith McClahanan-Baldwin.
Patrick was a U.S Army veteran serving his country from 1953 to 1955. He worked as a heavy equipment operator after his service.
He is preceded by a son, Larry Hatfield Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Doris Treadway Hatfield; daughters, Teresa Wilcox (Gary) and Patti Payne (Patrick); grandchildren, Nathan Wilcox, Seth Payne, Ryan Payne, Bobby Hatfield, Larry Hatfield Jr., Sabrina Hatfield, Shaun Hatfield and April Hatfield-Vaughn; brother, Alva Hatfield (Patricia); two special nieces, Eva Gail Hatfield (Jamie Puckett) and Lisa Moore (Chester); as well as several great-grandchildren and great-nieces and nephews.
In keeping with his wishes he is to be cremated. Family, friends and neighbors can join his daughters, Teresa and Patti, at a later date for his ashes to be scattered on his property (special place).
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Evelyn E. Holden
Evelyn E. Holden, 73, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Victor, passed away on Oct. 27, 2022 following a brief illness.
Momma loved all people and all people loved Momma. She had such a winning personality, so she was very easily loved.
Born in Ansted, she was the daughter of the late William W. Toney and Nellie I. Holliday Toney. Also preceding her in death are her brothers, William Toney, Charlie Holliday, James R. Toney Sr. and Franklin R. Toney.
She is survived by her husband, John D. Holden Sr. of Lakeland. John and Evelyn celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary together a few days before her passing on Oct. 23, 2022. She is also survived by her daughter, Janet (Bryan) Johnson of Lakeland; son, John D. (JD) Holden (Taunya) of Victor; four grandchildren, Brynn Johnson (Colby Enlow) of Riverview, Florida, Krislyn Holden of White Sulphur Springs, Amber Fleshman of Victor and Woody Fleshman of Albuquerque, New Mexico; brother, David Toney of Ansted; sister, Clara Kincaid of Ansted; brother, Philip Toney (Denise) of North Ft. Myers, Florida; special sister-in-law (more like sister), Anna Ellison of Lincolnton, North Carolina; and way too many nieces and nephews to mention. She loved you all!!
Momma wanted to be cremated and buried along with her brothers and parents at Good Hope Church (Cemetery) in Lansing. Following with her wishes, a graveside service was held Nov. 25 at Good Hope, with Pastor Mike Anderson officiating.
James W. “Big Buddy” Howell
James W. “Big Buddy” Howell, 66, of Ohley, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.
Buddy was a mechanic for 51 years. He worked most of that time for Howell’s Pennzoil and Rick’s BMW Towing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence “Moon” Howell; brothers, Clarence “Kayo” Jr., Mark, Patrick “Pat,” Terry and Kevin Ray “Moon” Howell; and sisters, Sharon Kay Howell and Debra Dingess.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Teresa Howell; son, James “Little Buddy” Howell of Leewood; daughter, Tonya “Jesse” Green of Eskdale; mother, Goldie “Blackie” Howell of Ohley; brothers, Rick (Missy) Howell of Shrewsbury, Phillip “Rick” “Howie” “Cowell” Howell of South Carolina and Billy (Danielle) Howell of Ohley; sisters, Cindy Miller of North Ridgeville, Ohio, Sarah (Steve) Hicks of Columbia, Maryland and Diana Howell of Chesapeake; two special grandchildren he helped raise, Logan and Chaz Cooper; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, “Belle,” who was his best friend; many nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Jeremy “Hook” Hamilton.
Funeral was Nov. 9 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, with Rev. Herman Freeman officiating. Burial followed in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Mary Rose Huddleston
Mary Rose Huddleston, 101, of Boomer, died Nov. 5, 2022, at Montgomery Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on April 15, 1921, in Montgomery to the late George Washington and Emma Johnson Jeffers. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by two loving husbands, Jack Bryant and Arch Huddleston; brothers, John, Mack, Andy and Homer Jeffers; sisters, Edith Bostic, Georgia Jeffers, Elizabeth Bryant and Grace Shelton; and her deeply loved daughter, Patty Johnson.
Mary is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Sue Bryant; grandchildren, Gary Robinson, Stephanie Burdette (Bruce) and Jessica Helms (Jason Spears); eight great-grandchildren; stepsons, Doug and Steve Huddleston and their families; and special sister-in-law, Jo Ann Bryant.
A long-time resident of Boomer, she cherished her family, church (Boomer Baptist Church) and many friendships she had over her long life.
We would like to express our deepest gratitude to every member of the staff of Montgomery Nursing and Rehab. Their care and compassion went well beyond simple elder care. We can never thank them enough for all they did for our mother.
Service was Nov. 11 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Brother David West officiating. Entombment followed at Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum in London.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Thurmond James Humphery
Thurmond James Humphery, 65, of Fayetteville, passed away on Nov. 10th, 2022.
Born on Feb. 6, 1957 at Beckley, he was the son of the late Noble Humphery and Mary Anne Smith-Humphery.
Thurmond enjoyed working on trucks, he liked to camp and enjoyed fishing, four-wheeling and spending time with family, especially his grandbabies.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Linda; a son, T.J.; a brother, Noble; and sisters, Mary, June and Betty.
Left to cherish his memory include his sons, James (Jenell) Rice and Chris Humphery, all of Brooklyn; grandchildren, Casey Rice and Courtney Rice, both of Fayetteville; brothers, Larry, Roger, Allen and Clifford; sisters, Dolores, Virginia, Nelly and Angel; and several nieces and nephews.
For those wishing to express condolences to the Humphery family, you may do so at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Terry Lee “Zonker” Johnson
Terry Lee “Zonker” Johnson, 64, of Glasgow, passed away while in Hospice on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, Donna Johnson, of Glasgow; his daughter, Stephanie Johnson; and son, Terry Michael. He also is survived by three siblings, Sherman Johnson, Gary Johnson (Pamela) and Sherry Peters (Robert); five grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry S. and Lorena May “Sis” Johnson of Glasgow; and sisters, Patti Ann Mayor (Joey) and BeLinda Hunter (Michael); and brother, Roy Lee Johnson.
No services will be scheduled.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Sandra Carole Keenan
Sandra Carole Keenan, 81, of Gauley Bridge, passed away July 27, 2022.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Swiss Missionary Baptist Church, 20487 Turnpike Road, Swiss, WV 26690.
Visitation with family will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by the service at 2 p.m. Friends and family members are welcome to share their memories of Carole during the celebration of her life.
Born on Feb. 26, 1941 at home on Keenan Branch, Zela, Carole was the daughter of the late Russell Laverne and Grace Genevieve Copeland Keenan. She also was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Rev. Claude E. “Fisher” Keenan; her sister, Mary Nichols; and brothers, Edward Paul Keenan, Russell Laverne Keenan Jr., Robert Allen Keenan, William Gerald Keenan and an infant brother.
Surviving: sisters, Lynne Nichols of Cross Lanes and Kay (Frank) Quifunas of New Castle, Delaware; children, Cheryl Keenan of Gauley Bridge, Steve Keenan of Gauley Bridge, Cara (Jeff) Moore of Friendly, Darla Keenan of Gauley Bridge, Paul Elmo (Becky) Keenan of Orrtanna, Pennsylvania and Tim (Jeannette) Keenan of Ashland, Kentucky; grandchildren, Rachel (Ammon) Ash of Marietta, Ohio, Samantha Moore (Allen Potts) of Middlebourne, Matthias Dotson of Friendly, Aaron (Jamie Fox) Dotson of Middlebourne, Stephanie Ayers (Kyle) of Martinsburg, Alannah Hall of Ashland, Finnegan and Simon Keenan of Orrtanna and Harper Keenan of Ashland; great-grandchildren, Addy Ash of Marietta, Riley and Kailee Campbell of Middlebourne, Arabella Potts of Middlebourne, Monroe Ash of Marietta, Anastasia Potts of Middlebourne, Esme Ayers of Martinsburg and Carson Taylor Burkhart of Ashland; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews, all whom she loved dearly; as well as her church family at Swiss and an uncountable number of family members of the heart.
Family and friends celebrated Carole’s rich life with scripture, songs, memories, laughter and tears on Nov. 6. The love-filled service was untraditional and marked with laughter and joy because, as her pastor said, “She preached her own funeral the way she lived her life.” As the psalmist wrote in Psalm 116:15: “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.”
Darrell Dean Kincaid Sr.
On Nov. 13, 2022, our Lord called home a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and mentor. Darrell Dean Kincaid Sr., age 79, of Glen Ferris, was born on Sept. 2, 1943 and was the son of Charles and Eura Kincaid of Fayette County.
Darrell (Dean) Kincaid Sr. was a member of UMWA and retired from Cannelton Coal Company after 40 years of service.
He was a member of the Gauley Bridge Lodge #64 AF&AM, a member of the Montgomery Chapter of the Eastern Star, former president of the Gauley Bridge Lions Club and a member of the Riverview United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Kincaid Jr. (Maggie); and sisters, Ruby Anderson (Ed), Josephine Valentine, Bessie Oiler (Homer), Velma Burleson (Earnest), Margie Burleson (Paul) and Maxine Gibson (Cecil).
Dean is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty Mullins Kincaid of Glen Ferris; children, Darrell Kincaid Jr. (Edna) of Gauley Bridge, Teresa Pierce (Ken) of Orlando, Florida and Rev. Dean Kincaid III (Emily) of Hansford; grandchildren, Matthew Severson (Crystal), Cody Kincaid (Samantha), Alyssa Nottingham (Ryan), Mary Kincaid, Kassidy Pierce, Katharine Pierce, Kenneth Pierce IV, Bianca Kincaid, Serena Kincaid, Darrell Dean Kincaid IV and King Matthew Kincaid; great-grandchildren, Cody Adkins and Kelsie Severson; multiple nieces and nephews; brothers, Donald Kincaid of Fort Pierce, Florida and Harold Kincaid (Mary) of Beckley; and his loving dog, Molly.
Friends joined the family for visitation at Riverview United Methodist Church in Glen Ferris on Nov. 19 and funeral service on Nov. 20, with Rev. Dean Kincaid III and Rev. Mike Lanham officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memorial in Victor.
Brenda Sue Lambert
Brenda Sue Lambert, 58, of Fayetteville, passed away Nov. 16, 2022, at Raleigh General Hospital.
Brenda was born on April 4, 1964, in Oak Hill to the late Thomas and Quella Mae Blethen.
Brenda was a loving and devoted mother. She enjoyed creating pictures with diamond art.
In addition to her parents, Brenda is preceded in death by her brothers, Harry Edward and John Thomas.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Joshua Bickford of Fayetteville and Travis Blethen of Oak Hill; granddaughter, Gracie Bickford; and sisters, Georgia Cottrell of Cannelton and Mary (Rex) Tilley of Ararat, North Carolina.
In keeping with Brenda’s wishes, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Susan Iristine Nichols Martin
Susan Iristine Nichols Martin, 91, of Grafton, passed away Nov. 19, 2022, in the United Hospital Center, with her adoring family by her side.
Ms. Martin was born on June 2, 1931, in Fireco, a daughter of the late Emmett and Ruby Nichols.
She is survived by her two children, Joan Henderson and her husband, Bud, of Grafton and John Martin and his wife, Sandra, of Colorado; five grandchildren, Eli Henderson IV and his wife, Larissa, of Morgantown, Beau Henderson and his wife, Heather, of Bridgeport, Stefanie Martin of Nevada, Heather Watkins and her husband, Devon, of Colorado and John “Eric” Martin and his wife, Mitha, of Colorado; five great-grandchildren, Coen, Caleb and Carter Henderson and Haydn and Broc Henderson; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Orland Lee Nichols, Thomas “Tom” Nichols and Charles “C.E.” Nichols; as well as her beloved dogs, Bella and Trey.
Susan earned three master’s degrees and spent her career as a teacher for Kanawha County Schools where she taught elementary and special education. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher’s Sorority, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Charleston, WV chapters, and has now been inducted as an honorary member of the Omega Chapter.
She will be remembered as a caring and giving person, which helped in her success as a teacher.
In her spare time, she could be found in her yard doing upkeep and raking leaves. She loved to stay at the beach, which led to her making Myrtle Beach her home for over 35 years. She also admired the beaches in Florida and would travel there often.
She was Christian by faith and a former member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Hill.
Her most important and cherished role was being a devoted mother and grandmother. She treasured the time spent with her family and will be sadly missed by them.
The family requests donations be made in Susan’s honor to the South Carolina, Alpha Delta Kappa State Scholarship Fund. Please make checks payable to the; S.C. Alpha Delta Kappa State Scholarship Fund and mail to Eleanor Siedschlag at 593 Nandon Place, West Columbia, SC, 29170.
Family and friends called at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Nov. 22, with Pastor Austin Lynch concluding the visitation with a closing statement and prayer.
Services were held Nov. 29 at the Calvary Baptist Church, Oak Hill, with Rev. Greg Swisher officiating. Interment followed in the High Lawn Cemetery, Oak Hill.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.
A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Betty Marie Martinez
Betty Marie Martinez, age 77, of Oak Hill, passed away Oct. 30, 2022.
Betty was born in Montgomery.
A graveside service for Betty was held Nov. 3 at Rest Lawn Memory Gardens, Victor.
Carol Sue Burton Mays
Carol Sue Burton Mays, 78, entered into rest Nov. 16, 2022, in Charleston.
Born on Dec. 4, 1943 in Montgomery, she was the daughter of the late Owen C. and Gretis Raines Burton.
Carol is survived by her husband of 58 years, Fred Mays of Charlton Heights; son, Mark Mays of Dunbar; sister, Betty Crites of Atoka, Tennessee; grandchildren, Brandon and Brielle Mays; and great-grandchildren, Layden and Wyler.
Carol was a former flower shop owner.
She was member of Falls View Presbyterian Church and a volunteer at Cabin Creek Quilts and her favorite hobbies were quilting, tole painting and cake decorating.
Funeral service was Nov. 21 at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, with Pastor Joan Stewart officiating. Burial followed in the Restlawn Memory Gardens in Victor.
The family requests memorial donations may be made to North Fayette Food Pantry, PO Box 161, Gauley Bridge, WV 25085.
Online condolences may be sent to family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Shirley Geraldine McGraw
Shirley Geraldine McGraw, 86, of Meadow Bridge, passed away early Nov. 8, 2022 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.
Born on Oct. 22, 1936 in Meadow Bridge, she was the daughter of the late Etsie Bryan McGraw and Grace Mae Cozort McGraw.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ernest McGraw and Roy McGraw; and sisters, Marie Griffith and Maxine Russell. She was also preceded in death by a niece, Marcia McGraw.
Shirley was a 1954 graduate of Meadow Bridge High School. She attended Beckley College and Morris Harvey to get her teaching degree. She then taught school at Red Sulphur and Bellwood for 5 years.
She also owned and operated the McGraw Grocery Store until she retired to take care of her mother.
Shirley was a lifelong member of the Missionary Baptist Church in Meadow Bridge.
She was a huge Meadow Bridge Wildcat fan throughout all her years and she helped to keep the school open and to get a new one built. She enjoyed helping coach baseball and bitty basketball at the school. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews and a special young lady whom she considered like a daughter, Haylie, and to Shirley, she was her “Pumpkin.”
The family would like to thank Lisa, Cassie and Jennifer and all the staff at Bowers Hospice House for the loving care of Shirley.
Per her wishes, there will be no services and she will be laid to rest beside her parents at Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Please send memorial donations to Hospice of Southern WV, Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Dr., Beckley, WV 25801.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace of Rainelle.
James Frank Mitchell
James Frank Mitchell, 86, of Hico, passed away Nov. 13, 2022.
He was born Oct. 15, 1936 in Burnsville, North Carolina, the son of the late John Frank Mitchell and Marie Hensley Mitchell.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four sisters, Nan LouFender, Joyce Edwards, Ella Von Mitchell and Joan Mitchell; and three brothers, William “Bill” Mitchell, Walter Mitchell and Theodore “Ted” Mitchell.
James was a member of the Solid Rock Worship Center of Oak Hill and a U.S. Army veteran.
He was an Iron Workers Local Union member and a superintendent for Orders Construction in St. Albans building bridges.
He was a great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a very giving person and will be missed by all who knew him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of almost 61 years, Doris Brown Mitchell; four sons, James and Diane of St. Albans, Craig and Holly of Fayetteville, David of Hico and Jason and Rosemary of HIco; two sisters, Norma Lewis and Henry of Marion, North Carolina and Mildred “Mitt” McCreary and Terry of China Grove, North Carolina; two brothers, Don Mitchell and Sue of Marion, North Carolina and Johnny Mitchell and Sheila of Williamston, South Carolina; eight grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and four stepgreat-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Service was Nov. 19 at Solid Rock Worship Center, Oak Hill, with Pastor Greg Hurley officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Margaret Ella Farthing Moran
Margaret Ella Farthing Moran, 93, of Sophia, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 16, 2022 with her loving family by her side.
Born March 17, 1929 in Big Stick, she was the daughter of the late Hubert Franklin and Rebecca Florence Herndon Farthing.
Margaret was a proud graduate from Mark Twain High School, retired from working in sales, was a loyal member of the Sophia First Baptist Church, and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by husband, Calvin Lee Moran; brothers, Gerald Blaine “Jerry” Farthing, Louis Dale “Sonny” Farthing, William J. “Bill” Farthing, Hubert Franklin “Buddy” Farthing Jr. and Robert “Bobby” Farthing; sisters, Betty Johnson, Mary Farthing Moran, Evelyn Jean Henderson and Dorothy Beddingfield; and a great-grandson, Randy Lee Shelton.
Those left to cherish her wonderful and loving memory include daughters, Patricia Nowak (Robert), Pamela Cannoy and Tammy Shelton (Ronald); son, Jeffrey Moran; grandchildren, Tess Cannoy, Jim Cannoy, Shane Cannoy, Jeremy Shelton, Joshua Shelton, Summer Chapman and Baylor Moran; great-grandchildren, Amanda Campbell, Cody Hiironen, Ryan Hiironen, Annabelle Lee Cannoy, Tristian Cannoy, Tyler Cannoy and Lyhima Cannoy; great-great-grandchildren, Gabriel Campbell, Amoura Swain and Dylan Campbell; and sisters, Linda Hill (Steve) and Sharon Lou Graziolli.
Graveside service with burial following was Oct. 19 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Prosperity, with Pastor Wayne Nutter officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Frances Nell Settle Morris
Frances Nell Settle Morris, 85, of Oak Hill, gained her heavenly wings on Nov. 11, 2022 at her residence.
Born May 29, 1937 in Page, she was the daughter of the late Roy E. and Alice V. Thomas Settle.
Frances worked for Long-Airdox in the insurance division, also working for Independent Order of Foresters and AARP.
She was a loyal and faithful member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Hill for over 40 years and was also part of the Senior Circle at the church.
She is preceded in death by her son, Steve Morris; daughter, Vickie LaFaye; and brothers, Curtis, Warner and Leo Settle.
Those left to cherish her wonderful memory include her loving husband of 43 years, George Morris Sr.; sons, Steve Settle (Glenna), Leonard Morris Jr. (Connie), Tracy Morris (Peggy) and Curtis Morris (Felicia); daughter, Trecia Barton (Bill); daughter-in-law, Jane Morris; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Homer Settle (Frances).
Funeral service was Nov. 13 at Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Hill with Pastor Greg Swisher and Pastor Delmas Wolfe Officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
John Lee Obugene
John Lee Obugene, age 70, of Beckley, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022.
Born April 28, 1952 in Beckley, he was the son of the late Paul and Mary Adkins Obugene.
John worked for the USPS.
He loved fishing and being outside doing yard work.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his in-laws, Angelo and Nora Katheryn Lancianese.
He is survived by wife, Polly Obugene; and children, Jonathan Obugene (Casey) and Ashleigh Obugene.
In keeping with his wishes, John is to be cremated and there are no services planned at this time.
Send online condolences to the family at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Bruce Victor Parks
Bruce Victor Parks, 56, of Ansted, died Nov. 18, 2022 in Beckley.
He was the son of Addison and Gladys Bragg Parks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Everette Parks; and a nephew, Anthony Parks.
He is survived by his sister, Tracy (Kenneth) Jones; five brothers, Bobby Parks, Steve Parks, Lacy Parks, Cecil Parks, Douglas Parks and Stacy Parks; three nieces, Geneva (Brent) Young, Stephanie Jones and Alicia Jones; and a great-nephew, Corey Parks.
A private graveside service was held.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Ansted.
Mack McClellan Parsons
Mack McClellan Parsons, 103, of Dixie, went home to be with his Lord on Oct. 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Mack was born on May 4, 1919, in Newton, to the late William M. and Lydia Smith Parsons. Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, mentor and hero has finished his race.
Mack was a World War II veteran where he served in the United States Navy, earning the rank of MM3C(CB).
He retired in 1978 from Union Carbide Corporation, Alloy, with 36 years of service.
He was a 64-year member of the Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as choir director for over 50 years. Mack also sang with several gospel groups over the years including the Kings Harmony Quartet which included life-long friends Hughart Clonch, Charlie Skaggs and Denzil Baker. He had a life-long love of music and song and was an avid gardener into his late 90s.
In addition to his parents, Mack is preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 70 years, Hallie Hunt Parsons; daughter, Barbara Parsons Kincaid; sisters, Delena Hensley, Nellie McQuain Courtney and Ruby Leach; brothers, Maynard, Dempsey, Pete, Squire, Senate and Virgil; half-sisters, Mamie Rhodes, Arabia and Nomane (twin toddlers) and Mabel; and half-brothers, Calvin and James.
Left to cherish Mack’s memory are his son, Mack E. Parsons and wife Vivian of Charleston; son-in-law, Bobby Kincaid of Beaver; grandchildren, Robert Kincaid and wife Jennifer of Beckley, Dr. Eric Kincaid and wife Marcie of Westover, Cindy Mulanax and husband Travis of Charleston, Ike Litton and wife Tiffany of Frostburg, Maryland, and Eli Litton and wife Stephanie of Charleston; and 11 great-grandchildren, Brett, Laken, Robbie, Katie, Sam, Gabe, Blake, Bex, Zoe, Knox and Saylor. Mack also had a beautiful and numerous extended family who loved and cherished him.
“Oh, death where is thy sting? Oh, grave where is thy victory?” Grandpa is now face to face with the Savior he sang to for the last century. He can now enjoy the perfection of his Savior Jesus Christ. He lived a life of service committed to his faith, family and friends. We who are left feel the sting of emptiness, but the peace that passes all understanding has welcomed him home to eternal victory. Now our charge is to run the race and keep the faith like Grandpa did…one day at a time.
Funeral service for Mack was held Nov. 4 at Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Dixie. Burial followed at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery, London.
Arrangements by Pennington-Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Vivian Orbra Perry
Vivian Orbra Perry, 89, of Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Ansted, passed away at Montgomery General Hospital on Oct. 29, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 2, 1932 in Longacre, the daughter of the late Alonzo Evans and Orbra Skaggs Evans.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Frederick Perry; and son, Ernest A. “Ernie” Perry.
She was a 1950 graduate of Montgomery High School and married the love of her life, Ernest, later that year. Vivian was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
She loved knitting, crocheting, sewing and reading and she was a wonderful cook.
Survivors are her loving daughter, Veronica “Vickey” Goad and husband Stephen of Charlotte; brother, Alonzo Evans Jr. and wife Libby of Charlotte; grandchildren, Meghan Perry Shaw, Evan Perry (Brandi) and Ian Perry (Rachael); great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Mila and Oliver; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Service was Nov. 2 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted, with Rev. Dr. Jack Eades officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Mable Evelyn Humphrey Price
Mable Evelyn Humphrey Price, 96, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2022 at her residence.
Born June 13, 1926 in Pax, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Lucy Treadway Humphrey.
She also is preceded in death by husband, Albert Price; son, Sam Price; granddaughter, Sandi Price; sisters, Irene Price, Rosalie Treadway, JoAnn Pannell and Rita Jean Turner; and brothers, Aubrey Humphrey and Lloyd Humphrey.
Mable enjoyed watching and feeding the birds. She loved to be outside planting flowers.
Her greatest joy in the world was being surrounded by her family and spending as much time with them as she could.
Those left to cherish her loving and wonderful memory include her daughters, Carla Crosier (Jack), Rhonda Kania, Kelli Gardner and Trena Bucklew; grandchildren, Angie Barrows, Shannon Stauffer, Erica Bucklew, Jeremy Crosier, Britni Kania, Jacob Kania, Lucas Gardner and Jessica Gardner; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ted Humphrey.
Funeral service was Nov. 21 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with son-in-law Jack Crosier officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
The family would like to thank Hospice for all the care and compassion they showed to the family during this difficult time. The family asks that donations of sympathy be made to Hospice of Southern West Virginia 454 Cranberry Drive Beckley WV, 25801.
Online condolences may be sent to www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Robert Kenneth “Bob” Price II
Robert Kenneth “Bob” Price II, died Oct. 25, 2022, in Oak Hill at the age of 55. He was a treasured son, husband, father, papaw, uncle, brother, nephew and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara Ann (Reese) Price; his sons, Ryan Michael (Brittney) Price, Nicholas Tyler Price and David Lee Price; and the new love of his life, granddaughter, Anna Reese Price, all of Oak Hill. He leaves behind a brother, Marty Price of Oak Hill; sisters, Lalena Price of Kenna and Marcia Price of Oak Hill; as well as a nephew, Jacob Wesley Price; nieces, Morgan Brooke, Melia Diane, Harper Faith, and “niece by choice” Aubree Nicole Williams. He is also survived by uncles, Roger (Debora) Brown, Barry (Connie) Brown and David (Dreama) Price, as well as many cherished cousins.
Not surprising to those who knew and loved Bob, his idea of family knew no boundaries. His loved ones also include friends Paul Washington, Johnny (Darlene) Settle, Sam McCormick, Mark (Becky) Meadows, Wade Murphy, Johnny Drennen, Brian Purdue, and so many others. He also loved growing up with the influences of his “big sisters,” Cheryl Lynn Burley and Beverly Ann (Coach) Ramsey, both of Euclid, Ohio. He leaves behind his beloved Yorkshire terrier, Honeybear, and grand-dogs, Walker and Kaiser.
When Bob married Barbara, he inherited a loving second family that included Bobby Eugene and Juanita Deloras Reese. They were so much more than in-laws to him and he felt their loss deeply. His sisters-in-law, Wanda Dickinson of Oak Hill and Kathie Brown of Camden, Delaware; and brothers-in-law, Gary Reese and Bobby Junior Reese of Oak Hill, were all a huge part of his life and special to him.
Bob graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1986. Mostly, he was known for restoring and driving classic cars, which put him in nearly every Homecoming parade with someone waving from the back of his car. His passion for all things mechanical would lead him to a career managing auto parts stores – Nationwise Auto Parts, AutoAmerica/Western Auto, and Advance Auto Parts. He also operated a wrecker for Oak Hill City Wrecker Service.
On the job, Bob was known as an encourager, which was a big part of his leadership style when he worked as a regional manager for Big Lots Furniture. Sadly, a workplace accident there broke his back, but in true Bob Price form, he didn’t give up. He earned a computer science degree from West Virginia Tech in Montgomery and moved forward until his health challenges confined him to a chair.
Bob was a helper in every sense of the word supporting friends, family, neighbors and strangers. As news of his death spread, people began sharing stories of his generosity – a mother who needed help until her next payday; a young man who needed help getting his car running; a friend in the hospital facing a terrifying surgery, to name a few. His generosity was well known, but not because he made it that way. He helped people quietly because that’s how he was raised.
Mechanical and technical problems didn’t stand a chance against Bob. He was the go-to guy for all things. Literally all things. Computer? Car? Dryer? Lawnmower? Lift truck? Horse trailer? He’d say, “Somebody just like me made this, so I can fix it.”
Like his parents, helping kids was a part of who he was. He coached Ryan and Nick and their friends in Little League baseball and Joe Aiello basketball. He spent countless hours with David teaching him the Bob Magic of Fixing All Things and the thrill of growing such a blockbuster summer garden that all the neighbors benefited.
Bob loved Elvis and Southern gospel music. He also loved 38 Special, REO Speedwagon and AC/DC. He lived for boating and fishing. After leaving West Virginia, church friends Debbie and Jonathan White gifted Bob a boat. Despite his health challenges and repeated hospital visits, he lived to get out on Summersville Lake to feel the wind on his face. The joy of those days on the water kept him going like nothing else… until his granddaughter was born. After that, he renewed his drive to crush his disease so his next job could be babysitter. We really wish he had. His son Ryan said this: “I pray not for my dad, who’s up there looking down at all of us now, but I pray for all of us as we figure out how to make it without him. It sure is hard watching Superman die. That’s who he was to me and everyone else.”
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert K. and Linda D. (Brown) Price; grandparents, Hollis and Thelma Price and Dennis and Kathleen (Carpenter) Brown; uncles, Leonard, Don Paul and Kenneth Dale Price, Larry (Betty Lou) and Douglas (Pam) Brown; and aunts, Nancy Price, Susie Hager, Sandy (Hobbs) Dingess and Patsy (Mike) Evans.
The family held a service Oct. 30 at Mountain View Church of God in Hill Top. For those who still wish to honor Bob in some way, his family suggests donations to the Ronald McDonald House, which helps families stay together when a loved one is hospitalized, or Good News Mountaineer Garage, which repairs and provides donated vehicles to people moving from welfare to work.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Ida Marie Schoolcraft Pritt
Ida Marie Schoolcraft Pritt, 90, of Mt. Olive, died Oct. 28, 2022 at home.
She was born April 11, 1932, at Marting, the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Lavender. She was also preceded in death by her late husband, Cecil Schoolcraft; her son, Cecil (Squeeky) Schoolcraft; daughter, Ruby Arlene Dale Schoolcraft; brothers, Jack and Carl Lavender; and sisters, Ella Jean Skaggs, Ruby Price, Bessie Barnhart and Ollie Dell McClure.
Surviving is her husband of 11 years, Robert Pritt of Mt. Olive; children, Robert Schoolcraft (Birdie) of Mt. Olive and Richard Schoolcraft (Helen) of Cannelton; sister, Ruth Ellen Rosenberger (Harry) of North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Ona Schoolcraft of Cross lanes; former daughter-in-law, Pam Schoolcraft of Cannelton; stepsons, Robert Pritt of Kanawha Falls and Rex Pritt of Boonesborough; stepdaughters, Robin Meadows (John) of Red House, Roberta Atha of Tornado, Rebecca Wheeler (George) of Deepwater and Renea Whitlock (Jerry) of Cannelton; grandchildren, Stacy Coleman (Joey) of Gauley Bridge, Kelly Schoolcraft of Cannelton and Tina Tomblin of Ripley; great-grandchildren, Kyra Schoolcraft of Cannelton, Kaitlyn Coleman of Morgantown, Zachary Coleman of Gauley Bridge and Brandon Tomblin of Ripley; and 17 stepgrandchildren and 18 stepgreat-grandchildren. The family would like to thank her special caregiver, Renea Whitlock.
Service was held Nov. 3 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Pastor Jeff Floyd officiating. Burial followed at Montgomery Memorial Park in London.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Lewis Clayton Reynolds
Lewis Clayton Reynolds, 70, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully Oct. 31, 2022 at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born June 29, 1952 in Fayetteville, he was the son of the late Harry and Thelma Styers Reynolds.
Lewis was a lieutenant, working 22 years for the Oak Hill Police Department.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and enjoyed taking rides on his motorcycle. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by a daughter.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memory include his loving wife, Polly Dodd Reynolds; daughter, Shaye Allen; son, Ryan Reynolds (Christy); grandchildren, Drew Allen, Erik Reynolds, Brittney Berg, Peyton Ovalle, Shannon Hager and Bailey Hager; great-grandson, Grayson King; brother, Robert Reynolds; and sister, Kathy Buckland.
Lewis’s body was sent to WVU for medical research and will be cremated at a later date.
A celebration of life was held Nov. 7 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Doris Christine Massie Robertson
Doris Christine Massie Robertson, 68, born Jan. 20, 1954, passed away Nov. 2, 2022 at Thomas Memorial Hospital following a short illness.
Born in Oak Hill, she was the daughter of the late Edward Lee Massie and Alice Jean Hughes.
Those left to cherish her memory include her siblings and their spouses, Curtis and Teresa Massie, Beverly and Shay Couch and Bruce and Sandy Massie, as well as Thelma Workman, a sister-in-heart and forever loving friend. She will be missed and was loved dearly by numerous nieces and nephews, many of whom knew her as their precious “Aunt Gikki.”
She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Wayne Robertson; her parents; and her sisters, Cheryl Berry, LeaAnn Burdette, Connie Williams and Kay Cordell.
Christine was a sweet soul with a generous heart who cherished her family above all else.
She studied at San Jacinto Community College North, where she became an accomplished writer, with several published works.
She retired as an area manager from SBC/AT&T after more than 30 years of service.
She spent most of her life in Texas but moved back to West Virginia in 2020 to be close to her beloved family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
A committal service was held for family and friends Nov. 12 at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill.
John David Rose
John David Rose, of Gauley Bridge, departed from this earth on Oct. 26, 2022, after an extended illness.
He was born on Aug. 9, 1961, to his biological parents, Shirley Jane Rose and John “Dick” Nichols, and raised by Jane and his adoptive father, Jennings Smith Rose.
John David is survived by his father, Dick Nichols; his children, Sarajha Davis (and family), Megan Ruth Miller (and family), Elijah Van-Gelder Rose and Chloe and Adalee Rose; his siblings, Beth Rose Fish (Louie) and Carl Rose; and many nieces and nephews.
John David was best known for his love of Mountaineer football, the Green Bay Packers, and any opportunity to hunt or fish. He was a talented craftsman, a clever storyteller, and a gifted musician.
Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of his children.
The family held a viewing and a short service on Oct. 30 at Pennington-Smith Funeral Home in Gauley Bridge. The family asks that friends and family consider making donations to Hubbard Hospice House West at 4605 MacCorkle Avenue, SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Pennington-Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Gary Lee Ross
Gary Lee Ross, 81, formerly of Oak Hill, passed away on Oct. 27, 2022, at Montgomery.
Gary was born on Oct. 15, 1941, in Fayetteville, son of the late Alda Crist Jarrell.
Those left to cherish Gary’s memory are his sisters, Carolyn Davis and Barbara Beals; and a stepbrother, Stephen Jarrell.
Services for Gary were Nov. 2 at Highlawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill, with Jeff Floyd officiating.
Friends may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Venita Jewell Shuff
Venita Jewell Shuff, 88, of Minden, passed away Nov. 3, 2022 at Bowers Hospice House.
Venita was born on Dec. 2, 1933 in Harvey to the late Frank and Delia Sumner.
Mrs. Shuff worked in healthcare as an LPN for many years.
She was a long-time member of the Rock Lick Community Church.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Venita is predeceased by her husband, Arnold Shuff Sr., and son, Arnold Shuff Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sharon Blanchard, Donald Shuff, Rose Tilley and her husband, Perry, Mary Treadway and her husband, Kevin, and Joann Farley and her husband, Jesse; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and long-time best friend, Thelma Workman.
Funeral services were held Nov. 8 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Harry Miller officiating. Burial followed in Woods Avenue Cemetery (Odd Fellows Cemetery), Oak Hill.
Following the service, family and friends joined the Shuff family for dinner and fellowship at the LifeBridge Assembly of God in Oak Hill.
Memorial donations may be sent to Donald Shuff at PO Box 225, Minden, WV, 25879 to help with final expenses.
Lawrence Houston Simms
Lawrence Houston Simms, 74, of Fayetteville, passed away Nov. 14, 2022 in the hospital due to natural causes.
Born May 31, 1948, he was the son of the late Cornelius Houston and Marjory Genevieve (Oiler) Simms.
He is preceded in death by brother, Tommy Simms; and nephew, Brandon Simms.
Mr. Simms was a Christian, United State veteran of the Navy, retired coal miner, and a member of the Salem Road Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Simms; daughter, Jennifer McCarraher and husband Anthony McCarraher; grandsons, Seth McCarraher and Micah McCarraher; four sisters; six brothers; 28 nieces and nephews; 32 great-nieces and nephews; and four great-great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was Nov. 19 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Eric Dangerfield officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park with military rites.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Donald Ray Smith Sr.
Donald Ray Smith Sr., 79, of Prudence, passed away Nov. 10, 2022, at Plateau Medical Center.
Donald was born on Sept. 20, 1943, in Whipple, son of the late Leo and Mattie Smith.
Donald attended the Gatewood Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Donald is preceded in death by his three sisters, Joan Smith, Patty Smith and Joyce Stover; and his daughter, Linda Burns.
Those left to cherish his memory include his ex-wife and lifelong friend, Wanda Smith; four sons, Donald Smith Jr., Michael (Wendy) Smith and James Smith and girlfriend Sandra, all of Prudence, and Ricky Samples of Macarthur; one brother, Roger (Frances) Smith of Oak Hill; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Nov. 17 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Gillman officiating. Burial followed in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Marjorie Lynn Smith
Marjorie Lynn Smith, 80, of Birch River, died Oct. 27, 2022 in the Ansted Center.
She was the daughter of the late Cecil and Goldie Ramsey Facemire and was born at Widen April 14, 1942.
Marjorie was a retired custodian for the Nicholas County Board of Education.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Smith, in 2021and one daughter, Peggy Loper.
Surviving: sons, Timothy Loper of Birch River and William Loper of Ansted; daughter, Wilma Wamsley of Summersville; brothers, Mitchell Facemire of Birch River and Randall Facemire of Nettie; sisters, Kathryn Dillard of Birch River, Hazel Lilly of Huntington, Penny Newcomer of King, North Carolina, and Nancy Carpenter of Louisiana; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
In keeping with her wishes her body was cremated.
E-condolences may be sent at watersfuneralchapel.com
Arrangements by Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.
Carolyn Sue Stanley
Carolyn Sue Stanley, 83, of London, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2022.
Sue was born on March 6, 1939, in Beards Fork.
After graduating from Montgomery High School, she worked for C&P Telephone Company in Montgomery.
Shortly after the arrival of her daughter, Sue was a picture-perfect homemaker.
Later in life, she worked at Cabin Creek Quilts, Stone & Thomas, AARP, and Fayette County Schools, among others.
She loved to sew and work crossword puzzles.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Edward F. “Spunk” Stanley; and parents, Roy and Della Blake.
Surviving is her daughter, Dee Nichols (Don) of Fincastle, Virginia; brothers, Roger (Jean) Blake of London and Ronnie Blake of Montgomery Heights; and nephew, Jayson Blake of Ronceverte.
Visitation was held Nov. 16 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, followed by the service with Rev. Kenneth Huffman officiating. Entombment followed at noon at Kanawha Valley Memorial Garden in Glasgow.
The family would like to thank Trecia Reynolds and Shelby Mills of Shelby Mills Board and Care for their kindness and professional caregiving services during Sue’s last years.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Dr. Douglas Lee Starr
Dr. Douglas Lee Starr, a Mount Hope boy made good, passed away on Nov. 7, 2022.
He was born Sept. 23, 1933, the only child of Ora and Jessie Starr of Mount Hope.
He graduated from Mount Hope High School in 1952.
He left West Virginia to work in Cleveland, Ohio, and then moved the family to Gainesville, Florida in 1966.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Alma; his sons, Mark and David; two grandkids, Nicole and Austin; and a great-granddaughter, Livia.
He served in the U.S. Army, Security Agency, stationed on the island off Alaska, 40 miles from Russia and 80 miles from Korea.
He graduated from the University of Florida with a Doctorate of Psychology in 1973 and worked at Meridian Behavioral Healthcare from 1972 until he retired in 2000. He was the company president from 1979 to 2000.
In his retirement, being the forward-thinking man he was, he was certified in biofeedback (neurofeedback), continuing to help people with certain disabilities through his private practice.
In his spare time, he would take Alma and the boys camping in their VW camper everywhere from Pensacola to Key West. He also enjoyed coming back to West Virginia and exploring state parks.
He became a certified scuba diver in the late ‘60s, passing on the love of nature to his sons.
He also loved his Florida Gators.
He loved to sing in the back room to Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole; he considered himself a pretty good crooner.
Doug will be remembered for being a loving and caring person who, throughout his entire life, worked to help anyone in any way he could. He was truly a kind soul.
There will be no funeral or memorial service.
Joel Leland Summers Sr.
Joel Leland Summers Sr., 61, of Pond Gap, passed away Nov. 5, 2022.
He was a retired coal miner and he worked at Graziano’s Pizza, Charleston, at the time of his passing.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lisa Dawn Summers of St. Albans; son, Joel Leland (his wife Jennifer) Summers Jr. of Kelley’s Creek, and their two daughters, Adley Ann and Aria Mae Summers; sister, Judy Guevara of Maryland; niece, Candice Guevara of Maryland; nephews, John Guevara Jr. and Marcus Guevara, both of Maryland; and many, many more family and friends.
He will forever be loved and missed. May he rest in peace.
Arrangements by Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Charles Jason Tincher
Charles Jason Tincher, 45, of Oak Hill, WV, passed away Nov. 10, 2022, at Bowers Hospice House after a long illness.
Jason was born in Beckley on Jan. 31, 1977, to Carolyn Tincher and the late James “Jim” Tincher.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 25 years, Misty Tincher; two sons, Aaron Tincher and Dylan Tincher; his precious grandson, Wyatt Jase Tincher; mother, Carolyn Tincher; sister, Robin Reece; nephew, Hunter Reece; niece, Caity Reece; father-in-law, Kimer Dravenstott; and mother-in-law, Marilyn Dravenstott.
The family would like to give a very special thanks to all the wonderful nurses from Bowers Hospice House, they are truly angels, especially our #1 nurse, Margaret Dangerfield. We will never forget the care and compassion shown to our family. We would also like to thank all our family, friends, and the great community for all the love, support, and prayers over the years.
Funeral services were held Nov. 14 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tim Mitchem officiating. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Roy Lee (Leeroy) Tolley Jr.
Roy Lee (Leeroy) Tolley Jr., 58, of Landisburg, passed away Nov. 9, 2022, at Raleigh General Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones following a long fight with illness.
Born June 6, 1964, in Summersville, he was the son of the late Roy L. Tolley Sr. and Alice R. Tolley.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Don, Fredrick and Kevin Tolley; two sisters, Barbara Bennett and Diane Tolley; a niece, Nicole King Smith; and a great-niece, Adeline Joy Butler.
Leeroy was a former truck driver and drove for Appalachian Aggregates and loved to be behind the wheel.
He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his brothers and nephews, he loved to share his passion with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are brothers, Leonard (Diane) King of Florence, South Carolina and John (Tammy) Tolley of Rupert; sisters, Margaret (Dennis) Bunch of Danese, Betty (Jr.) Fugate of Landisburg, Helen (Roger) Dillon of Frankford, Mary Tolley of Landisburg and Paula Fox of Layland; brother-in-law, Danny Hanshew; sister-in-law, Brenda Tolley; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Leeroy had no children of his own, but he was like a second father or best friend to all his nieces and nephews, and he will be forever missed by us all.
Graveside services were held at Bethel Cemetery in Corliss on Nov. 12, with Pastor Steve Martin officiating per Leeroy’s wishes.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace of Rainelle.
Linda Jean Wagner
Linda Jean Wagner, 83, of Boomer, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022.
She was born May 23, 1939, in Montgomery, the daughter of the late Ralph Chatfield and Margareta Bess Preston. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Roger Wagner; son, William Roger Wagner II; brothers, Charles Preston of Ohio and Ralph Preston of California; and sisters, Patsy Hendricks and Betty White, both of Boomer.
She worked at C&P Telephone Company in Montgomery, then later stayed with her children.
She was a member of New Heights Baptist Church in Charlton Heights.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Newbell (Doug) of Boomer; Rita Trent, the fiancée of William Roger Wagner II; one granddaughter, one grandson and three great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
The family has decided to not have a public service at this time. Family will gather to honor Linda in the upcoming months. The family would like to thank Montgomery General Hospital for their excellent care in Linda’s last days.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Betty Lue Wriston
Betty Lue Wriston, 94, of Mossy, passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2022 at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born Dec. 16, 1927 in Mossy, she was the daughter of the late John Richard and Nannie Rite Wriston.
Betty worked as an administrative clerk at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
She was a proud member of the Lick Fork United Methodist Church. In her free time she enjoyed fishing and sewing quilts. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family which brought her great joy.
She is preceded in death by sisters, Virtue Hassig, Zola Ellison and Dessie Mae Holley; brothers, Arlie Wriston, Emmitt Wriston, Troy Wriston and Richard Wriston; and nieces and nephews, James Wriston, Donald Hassig, Howard Hassig, Mark Hassig, Norma Stewart, Jerry Ellison, Rose Marie Newsom, Ronnie Holley and Betty Jo Skeens.
Those left to cherish her wonderful memory include nieces and nephews, Peggy Tassin, Sandra Jean Locant, John Wriston, Evelyn Bricker, Nancy Eischeid, Ellen Ressemyer, Patricia Sammons, Tommy Holley, Pamela Phillips, Teresa Young and William Wriston.
Funeral service was Nov. 1 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Paul Bricker officiating. Burial followed at the Wriston Cemetery in Lick Fork.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
