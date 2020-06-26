Mason Wayne Bowyer
Mason Wayne Bowyer, 11, of Fayetteville, passed away May 23, 2020. Mason is the son of Jesse and Tiffany Harless Bowyer.
Mason is survived by his parents; his sister, Hailey, and brother, Easton, and his dog, Bandit. He will also be missed by his Mawmaw and Pawpaw Backus and Mawmaw Teresa, as well as his aunts, cousins and lots of other family and friends.
Mason loved anything to do with the outdoors, including football, hunting, fishing and riding in the side by side.
He attended Gatewood Church of God and loved worshipping the Lord.
A mobile visitation was held May 27 at High Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Olen Lyle “Duffy” Caldwell
Olen Lyle “Duffy” Caldwell, 82, of Fayetteville, passed away June 3, 2020 at Bowers Hospice House due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease.
Born on Sept. 27, 1937 in Page, he was the son of the late Olen and Imogene Caldwell.
Duffy retired from Peabody Coal Company. He was a proud UMWA member, a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge, and attended Doggett Chapel United Methodist Church.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed restoring and showing prize-winning antique cars, and time with his family and friends. If you spoke with him, you were sure to learn something important.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Mary Jane; sons, Olen Neal (Kristyna) of Waxhaw, North Carolina and Stephen Craig (Michelle) of Cary, North Carolina; sisters, Carrie (Bob) Beverley and Sherry (Allen) Morriston.
At his request, his body was cremated and there will be no services.
Memorial donations may be sent to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801
Online condolences may be sent to the Caldwell family by visiting www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Madilyn Renae Cochran
Madilyn Renae Cochran of Page entered this world on May 24, 2020, a beautiful, sleeping angel. Madilyn is survived by parents, Ryan and Sarah Cochran, and brother, Dallas Cochran of Page.
Also surviving are grandparents, Robert and Melinda Andricci of Maxton, North Carolina and Edmond and Michelle Cochran of Page; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and great-grandparents.
Madilyn is welcomed into heaven by many grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and baby cousins.
The family is grateful for the support shown and is appreciative of prayers.
Betty Jean Drennen
Betty Jean Drennen, 88, of Summersville, went home to be with the Lord June 3, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Clyde and Lorna Narelle Payne Franklin and was born at Page on Feb. 10, 1932.
Betty was the owner of City Cut Rate in Summersville. She was a former employee at Cohen Drug, Rite Aid and Nicholas Pharmacy.
She attended the New Beginnings Worship Center in Summersville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Lee Drennen; son, David; brothers, Clyde Jr., Bill and Delmas Franklin; and a sister, Mary Lou McDermott.
Surviving: a son, Arthur I. Drennen Jr. (Debbie), of Summersville; daughters, Carolyn Sue “Susie” Byrnes (Greg), of Bluffton, South Carolina and Patricia “Tish” Rose (Paul), of Summersville; brother, Paul Nathan Franklin, of Providence, Rhode Island; sister, Patricia Waters, of Delaware; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were June 6 in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gideons, PO Box 131, Summersville, WV 26651.
Online condolences may be sent at watersfuneralhomechapel@frontier.com
Arrangements by the Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville.
Philip Fedukovich
At home surrounded by family, Philip Fedukovich, 92, of Fayetteville, died June 3, 2020.
Born June 1, 1928 at Gatewood, he was the son of the late Sedor and Virgie Tincher Fedukovich. He also was preceded in death by five sisters, Helen Bakosky, Almeda McGuire, Elizabeth Toboadela, Madeline Buttrick and Virginia Fedukovich; and four brothers, Moxie Fedukovich, Wetzel Fedukovich, John Fedukovich and William Fedukovich.
Philip was a long-time member of the Oak Hill Gospel Tabernacle.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean Conflict, and a retired machinist at Industrial Machine in Mullens.
His memory will forever be cherished by wife, Patricia Lou Nutter Fedukovich; sons, Dean Fedukovich and wife Marie of Charlotte, North Carolina and Donnie Fedukovich and wife Rita of Charlotte, North Carolina; daughters, Dianne Yarber and husband Craig of Gatewood and Debbie Fedukovich of Gatewood; sister, Dorothy Andersen and husband Ken of Fayetteville; brother, Paul Fedukovich and wife Jo of Fayetteville; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Services were June 5 at the Oak Hill Gospel Tabernacle with Pastor Charles Schmuck officiating. Burial was at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Iris Lee Cox Fortner
Iris Lee Cox Fortner, 80, of Hilltop, died June 16, 2020, at Hilltop Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Hilltop.
Born May 22, 1940, at Sewell, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Shirley and Mildred Marie Cox Walker.
She also was preceded in death by her first husband, Billy Ray Poole; second husband, Charles Herbert Fortner; grandson, Brian Michael Poole; great-granddaughter, Amber Dellinger; sister, Helen Parker; and brother, George Cox.
She was a former cook for St. Andrew’s Day Care Center and was a member of the First Assembly of God, Mount Hope.
Survivors include her husband in the Lord, Ronald England; children, Loren B. Cox and wife Anita, Michael R. Poole and wife Kiersta, Cheryl A. Pittman and companion Michael Moss, Dori L. Poole, Charles J. Poole and Vickie L. Cousens; sisters, Eunice Carol Totten and Diana Sue Walker; brother, Alfred “Pete” Cox; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were June 20 at the First Assembly of God in Mount Hope with Pastor Jessie Parker and Pastor Dan Garber officiating. Burial was at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Reginald Raymond Gibson
Reginald Raymond Gibson, 84, of Fayetteville, passed away at his residence on June 8, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Born Feb. 18, 1936 in Charleston, he was the son of the late Ernest and Nora Stover Gibson.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Teressa Ann Gibson; and brother, Virgil Stover.
Reginald worked as a welder for Ingersol-Rand, was a member of the Teamsters Union, and was a proud United States Army veteran.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving daughter, Donna Rowlands, and her companion, Rob Kernik; sons, Jimmy and Sampson Gibson; former son-in-law, James Rowlands; grandchildren, Sampson Gibson Jr., Ashlee (Ryan) Thomas, Lora Gibson, Emilee Rowlands, Allison Rowlands and Madison Rowlands; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Rowlands, Rylee Thomas and Trevor “TJ” Thomas; brother-in-law, Donald (Dottie) Scarbro; special niece and nephew, Dereck Scarbro and Tara McConnell.
Funeral service was June 12 at Grace Baptist Church in Fayetteville with Pastor Jamie Bailey officiating. Burial followed at Pax Community Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
William Ivan “Bill” Gillam
William Ivan “Bill” Gillam, of Fayetteville, passed away June 11, 2020, one day shy of his 90th birthday.
He was born on June 12, 1930 to the late Edward Franklin Gillam and Ella Marie Paine Gillam in Ashland, Kentucky.
He was a veteran of the Air Force and Army and was also a coal miner of Local 1330.
He loved coon hunting, fishing and trading.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James E. “Jimmy” Gillam; sister, Francis Carroll; his wife, Billie Racine Gillam; nephews, Harold “Mike” Carroll and Darrell Carroll; his companion of 20+ years, Annie Sumpter; stepson, Charles Ingram; stepdaughter, Winky Hall; and step-grandson, Gary Dinky Dean Calvert II.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, William “Willy” Gillam and wife Peggy of Fayetteville; nephew, Kenny Carroll of Oak Hill; stepdaughters, Rhonda Miller of Oak Hill and Beulah Elmore of Fayetteville; stepson, James Ingram; step-grandsons, Charles Calvert, Denny Calvert and wife Robin, Shannon Ingram and Rodney Nutter, all of Oak Hill, and Tony Elmore of Beckley; and a step-granddaughter, Tonya Smith. He was also a grandpa to four great grandbabies who are going to miss him dearly, as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews and an abundance of friends.
Private services will be held at a later date.
The family has requested donations be made to the local VA Memorial Fund.
Rose Mary Hawkins
Rose Mary Hawkins, 84, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully May 28, 2020 due to complications of a longtime illness.
She was born Feb. 29, 1936 in Vinton, Virginia, daughter of Reece and Sallie Altice.
She married the love of her life, her sunshine, Riley Hawkins, in 1954, who preceded her in death in 2014 after 60 years of marriage.
She was a woman of God who defined the word “faith.” She had enough faith to hold together her whole family and will continue to in the coming days.
She was a member of Page Baptist Church where she attended faithfully with a servant’s heart.
Rose loved to love on people. She loved to feed people. Nothing meant more to her than family and you never left her house without a full stomach and lots of hugs and kisses. Known to so many as Mamaw Rose, we will never forget her gorgeous smile and contagious laugh.
She loved working in her flower beds and surrounding her home with beautiful flowers.
She was the current owner of Mountain Vending and worked in two plastic factories in her lifetime, but her passion was found in food service. She was the owner/operator of several local restaurants, including Neva’s Nook, Rose’s Sandwich Shop, Mamaw Rose’s, Riley’s Café, along with multiple food trucks. She stood by her husband and helped build Mountain Vending, which would go on to be one of the largest independently owned companies in West Virginia.
Rose was survived by her beloved children, Larry Hawkins Sr. and wife Sherry, Debbie Sizemore, Jeff Hawkins and wife Kathy and Mark Hawkins and fiancée Renea Pittman; grandchildren, Larry Wayne Hawkins Jr. and wife Brooke, Robert Sizemore and wife Temper, Timmy Sizemore and fiancée Wendy, Josh Hawkins and wife Angela, Adam Sizemore and companion Cassandra, Luke Pittman and Jennifer O’Dell and companion Trista Roles, along with 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barabara Tolly, Rachel Robertison and Ruth Baker; brother, Pete Altice and wife Diane; sisters-in-law, Joyce Early, Kathy Hawkins, Sue Cole and June Arthur. Rose had a large extended family through Page Baptist Church and the employees on Mountain Vending.
Rose’s life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32: “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
Services were held June 2 at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill with services conducted by Ron Moore.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Page Baptist Church, Kincaid, West Virginia.
Betty Jane Hicks
Betty Jane Hicks, age 86, of Oak Hill, passed away June 6, 2020, at Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Betty was born on Nov. 1, 1933 in Beech Glen, daughter of the late Hansford and Hester Cox.
Betty was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her home and raising her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Lawrence H. Hicks; and six siblings.
Those left to cherish her memory include sons, Lawrence H. Hicks Jr., Thadis Richard Snodgrass and Charles Anthony Snodgrass; grandchildren, Carrie, Sara, Mandy and Charleigh; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; her friend and caregiver of 15 years that she respected and loved as a daughter, Dee Albury; and all of the staff at Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation center who loved and cared for her.
Nora Kathryn Warwick Lancianese
God looked around His Garden And found an empty place
He then looked down upon His earth And saw your loving face
He put His arms around you And lifted you to rest
His garden must be beautiful He always takes the best
Nora Kathryn Warwick Lancianese, 89, of Mount Hope, passed away June 8 , 2020 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born Nov. 12, 1930 in Sun, she was the daughter of the late William Preston and Nora Kathryn Green Warwick.
Kathryn was a homemaker. She was a faithful member of the Mount Hope First Church of God and was the founder of the Fayette County Toy Fund, receiving a distinguished award by Governor Bob Wise for her service.
She is preceded in death by husband, Angelo Lancianese; son, John Robert Lancianese; brothers, Ted, James, Everet, Frank, Billy, Artie and Don Warwick; and sisters, Marie Atkins, Susan Hinte, Gwiennie Mathney and Hazel Kinsler.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving daughter, Polly Obugene (John); grandchildren, Jonathan Obugene and Ashleigh Obugene; and a special niece, Donna Warwick Grimmett.
In keeping with her wishes, Kathryn will be cremated. There will be no visitation or service.
The family requests donations of sympathy be made to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
James “Jim” Edward Lively
James “Jim” Edward Lively, 90, of Fayetteville, passed away May 27, 2020 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.
Born on Feb. 16, 1930 at Harold in Braxton County, he was the son of the late Pluma Lively. He was raised by his aunt and uncle, John and Rita Biggs.
Jim was a member of Fayetteville Baptist Church.
He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a recipient of the Purple Heart.
Jim was a shuttle car operator when he retired from Cannelton Industries and a member of American Legion Post 149n Fayetteville. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time at his camp.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 68 years, Delores Tincher Lively; sons, James Michael (Donna) Lively of Nettie and Robert Lee (Regina) Lively of Fayetteville; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held June 2 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Pastor Jackie Eades officiating. Burial followed at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
The family requests donations to Fayetteville Baptist Church, 104 Ankrom Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Online condolences may be sent at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Terry Wayne Morton
Terry Wayne Morton, age 70, of Fayetteville, passed away June 16, 2020.
He was born May 23, 1950 to the late Chester and Madge Morton.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Christy Meadows and husband Eddie of Fayetteville; his son, Jeremy Morton and wife Michelle of Fayetteville; sisters, Wanda Brellehan Hypes and husband Larry of Summersville and Launa Pennington and husband Chip of Kannapolis, North Carolina; a brother, Marvin Morton of Victor; eight grandchildren, Jonathan Adkins, Samantha Morton, Kelly Morton, Matthew Morton, Tommy Morton, Keelan Meadows, Josh Meadows and Teia Meadows; four great-grandchildren, Gunner Meadows, Raelynn Meadows, Hazel Adkins and Elijah Workman; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held for Terry on June 21 at High Lawn Memorial Park with Jackie Pittman officiating. The family requests donations to be made to High Lawn Funeral Home in Terry’s name.
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Frederick Jackson Murphy
Frederick Jackson Murphy, 89, of Oak Hill, passed away May 28, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Charleston following a long illness.
Born Dec. 5, 1930 in Concho, he was the son of the late Charles and Virginia Jackson Murphy. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lee Treadway Murphy; infant daughter, Tina Marie Murphy; stepson, Charles Griener; siblings, George Murphy, Virginia Brown, Madeline Bibb, Pat Murphy, Pete Murphy and Joyce Simmons.
Mr. Murphy was a retired welder in the construction industry. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and was of the Christian faith. Fred and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include a son, Chris Murphy and wife Betty of Fayetteville; stepchildren, Donny Griener and wife Kathy of Summersville, Judy Garrett of Texas and Susie Nichols and husband Donald of Florida; granddaughter, Bethanie Thompson and husband Kyle of Fayetteville; great granddaughter, Allison Grace Thompson of Fayetteville; along with several step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and burial with military honors were held May 31 at the Treadway Family Cemetery in Oak Hill with Pastor Larry Humphrey officiating.
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Ruby Nutter
Ruby Nutter, 71, of Oak Hill, passed away May 24, 2020 at Hidden Valley Nursing Home.
Ruby was born June 11, 1948 in Coal Run, daughter of Ira and Neela Nutter.
In addition to her parents, Ruby is preceded in death by her brothers, Roy Nutter, Dewey Nutter and Harold “Bubby” Nutter; and sisters, Mary Ann Nutter and Bertha Mae Cook.
Ruby was a domesticated person of her family needs and loved to help out.
Ruby attended Cunard Baptist Church and Christ Fellowship Church in Fayetteville.
Those left to cherish her memory include brothers, Robert Nutter and Ralph Nutter; sister, Evelina Harrah; a very special nephew and overseer of the estate, Charles Fitzwater; and a host of friends.
Services were May 30 with burial at Cunard Cemetery.
Marilyn Joan Wilson Potts
Marilyn Joan Wilson Potts, 75, of Oak Hill, died June 9, 2020, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born Aug. 7, 1944, in Page, she was the daughter of the late Marshall A. and Georgia K. Arrington Wilson.
Joan was a graduate of Montgomery High School.
She worked as a records clerk for Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Delaware and had attended several area churches.
She was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Smith; sister, Carolyn McCarthy; and brothers, Kenneth (Spike) Wilson and Larry Wayne Wilson
Survivors include son, Steven Smith of Oak Hill; brother, Donnie A. Wilson and wife Carolyn; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside rites and committal service, followed by burial, were June 12 at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill, with Pastor Mike Kees officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Ernest Edward Seaman
Ernest Edward Seaman, 81, of Oak Hill, passed away May 28, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Charleston following a long illness.
Born July 24, 1938 in Boston, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late John and Fern Punty Seaman.
He also was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Seaman; daughters, Bonnie and Brenda; brother, John Seaman; and sisters, Lynn Bedford and Karen Labbe.
Mr. Seaman was a horse jockey for over 50 years, winning races all over the world.
He was a member of New Life Apostolic Church. He had lived in Oak Hill for several years, retiring from Charlestown.
Survivors two sisters, Jane Toney of Oak Hill and Myrna Toney of Florida; nieces and nephews, including Earl and Melinda Toney, with whom he made his home, Robin and Sam Eads of Oak Hill, Mary and James Stover of Oak Hill, Roy and Rose Toney of Florida, Ronda and J.J. Hardwerk of Florida and Jimmy and Dawn Seaman of Pax; great-nieces and nephews, Seth, Levi, Caleb and Abigail Toney, Josiah Cooper, Samuel and Silas Eads and James II and John Stover; best friends, Ray Single and Judy Schroder; and caretaker, Kathy Cooper.
At his request, the body has been cremated and a memorial service was held at New Life Apostolic Church on June 4 with Rev. Earl Toney Jr. officiating
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
James Land Settle
With his devoted wife by his side, James Land Settle, 81, of Wriston, known to all as Jim, earned his wings on June 15, 2020.
Born March 21, 1939 at Wriston, he was the son of the late Herbert L. and Ella Merle Pennington Settle.
Jim was a Navy veteran, having served on the USS Intrepid.
He retired from the City of Oak Hill.
Jim surrendered his life to the Lord in the late ‘70s and has been a faithful servant since then. Jim was a deacon, trustee and van driver for Page Baptist Church. He and his wife sang at many local churches and on WJLS.
On Sept. 5, 1959, Jim struck the gold mine when he married his devoted wife, Eva Mae Copley Settle. Together, they had six children, 11 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
To know Jim was to love him. He would do anything for anyone. He was kind and gentle yet loud and strong. He loved to talk and was a talented carpenter. He never met a stranger and picked at everyone.
Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Eva; children, Marlene, Timothy and wife Judy, Kevin and wife Penny, Celestial and husband Joey, and Nick Settle; grandchildren, Joseph and Elizabeth, Mary, Jennifer and Jessica, Timothy “Spud” and Summer, Kevin and Quartney, and Emily and Holly; 18 great-grandchildren; his brother, Johnny; and sister, Patsy.
He was preceded in death by a son, Robert “Bob” Settle; and great-granddaughter, Montana Rose.
Services were June 17 at Page Baptist Church with Pastor Ron Moore and Pastor Delmas Wolfe officiating. Jim will be cremated following the service.
Donations of sympathy may be made to Page Baptist Church, PO Box 167, Page, WV 25119.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Lori Ann Settle
Lori Ann Settle, 48, of Fayetteville, passed away June 2, 2020 at home.
Born April 4, 1972, she was the daughter of John Herbert Settle and Beverly Ann Ferrell Settle.
Lori was a 1990 Fayetteville High School graduate and a hairdresser.
She was head of Prime Paranormal and case manager for Omega Paranormal. Lori appeared in shows for both the Discovery and Travel channels: When Ghosts Attack (Season 1, Episode 1) and Home Sweet Hell (Season 1, Episode 2).
Lori had many interests: She enjoyed listening to music, singing, cooking, watching singing competitions, loved to talk and do hair, makeup and nails. She had a passion for animals. On Feb. 11, 2020, she became an ordained minister.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Mildred Ferrell; husband, Donnie Sheak; uncles, Tom and Terry Ferrell; and grandparents, Herb and Ella Mae Settle.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, John Settle and Beverly Settle; daughter, Kaitlyn Settle; brother, Scott and his wife, Paget Settle; nephews, Isaiah Settle and Corey Mitchell; and niece, Allana Mitchell.
Funeral services were June 11 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville with Minster Patty Adkins. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent to the Settle family by visiting www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Garrel Keith Smith
Garrel Keith Smith, 72, of Beckley, passed away May 14, 2020, at the Harper Mills Nursing Facility in Beckley.
Born on Aug. 21, 1947, in Fayetteville, he was the son of the late Walter E. Smith and Lizzie M. Wheeler Smith.
He married Deborah Cummings on June 26, 1969, in Fayetteville.
He graduated from Fayetteville High School on June 2, 1965. He worked as an X-ray technician for the United States Air Force and served with distinction for 20 years. During this time, Garrel was stationed at several military bases throughout the United States, and Turkey.
Upon his retirement from the Air Force in 1989, Garrel continued his career as an X-ray technician for several private companies, most recently as part of the medical staff at Mount Olive Federal Correctional Complex, where he worked until his retirement in 2015.
Among Garrel’s favorite things to do were to watch movies, talk sports, and discuss politics. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Garrel was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Deborah Cummings Smith; brothers, Dietz Smith and Edgar Smith; sisters, Ethelda Smith Sink and Anna Smith Onto.
He is survived his by two sons, Ian K. Smith and spouse Lauren Hancher of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Jacob R. Smith and spouse Lynze Williams Smith of Beckley; sisters, Zelda Smith Johnson, Donzella Smith Atha and Clara Smith White; brothers, Wilbur (Wil) Smith and spouse Sarah Xie and Paul Smith and spouse Bobbie Martin Smith; grandchildren, Aidan, Caleb and Trenton; and numerous nieces and nephews residing throughout the United States, all of whom will deeply miss him and always cherish his memory.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with close friends and family.
For those who wish to express their sympathies, the family asks in lieu of flowers to make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in Garrel’s memory by visiting https://alzfdn.org
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Ann Wilson
Ann Wilson, 83, of Berea, Kentucky, passed away at the home of her son, Kyle Wilson, in Oak Hill on June 2, 2020.
Ann was born in Rockastle County, Kentucky on Sept. 7, 1936, the daughter of the late Isaac and Lucille Hammon Bowman.
Her husband, Pat Wilson, also preceded her in death.
She was a retired employee of the Gibson Greeting Cards and a member of the Glades Christian Church.
She is survived by her son, Kyle (Cindy) Wilson of Oak Hill; grandson, Brendan (Lisa) Wilson of Ohio; brother, Harold (Judy) Bowman; and niece, Kelly Bowman of Kentucky.
Funeral services were June 8 at Lakes Funeral Home in Berea, Kentucky with Rev. Arthur Hurt and Tommy Botkin officiating. Burial followed at Madison County Memorial Gardens in Richmond, Kentucky.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lakesfuneralhome.com and tyreefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.