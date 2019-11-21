Carrie Kathleen (Kay) Wright Nibert Boswell
Carrie Kathleen (Kay) Wright Nibert Boswell, 79, of Gallipolis Ferry, died Nov. 18, 2019 at Hidden Valley Nursing and Rehab Center in Oak Hill.
Born Feb. 15, 1940 in Point Pleasant, she was the daughter of the late John Edwin and Lucy Ester Robertson Wright. She also was preceded in death by her first husband of 20 years, Robert Gene Nibert; sons, Robert Edwin Nibert and Daniel Allen Nibert; and daughter, Diane Lynn Nibert.
Survivors include second husband, Ray Paul Boswell; son, Shawn Matthew Nibert and wife Bridget; grandsons, Zach Nibert, Michael Nibert and Adam Nibert; granddaughter, Jessica Nibert Gillard and husband Steven of Charlotte, North Carolina; and one great-granddaughter, Ella Kate Gillard.
In accordance with her wishes, Miss Carrie was cremated. The family will hold graveside rites at a later date.
Elizabeth Carolyn Jones Carrico
Elizabeth Carolyn Jones Carrico, 75, of Oak Hill, passed away Nov. 16, 2019, at her residence.
Born March 10, 1944, in Fayette County, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Woodrow and Edith Mae Dodson Jones. She also was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Jones.
Elizabeth retired from the federal government where she worked as an assistant warden at the Women’s Federal Prison Camp in Alderson.
She was a loyal, faithful member of the Crossroads Apostolic Holiness Church.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving son, Donnie Carrico (Lisa); grandchildren, Delaney Carrico and companion Tyler Smith, little Donnie Carrico and Montana Carrico; and brothers, David Jones and William Jones.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at the Crossroads Apostolic Church in Bradley with Pastor Tim Vicars officiating. Burial will follow at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Visitation for friends will be Thursday, Nov. 21 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill.
Charles Larry Castle Sr.
Charles Larry Castle Sr., 68, of Oak Hill, passed away on Nov. 3, 2019 at the Bower Hospice House in Beckley.
Mr. Castle was born April 23, 1951 In Oak Hill and was the son of the late Ralph Herbert and Jennie Childress Castle. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Charles Castle Jr.; sister, Stella Stover; brothers, Robert “Zombie” Castle, Randall Castle, Penny Castle and Bill Castle; and three infant siblings, Phyllis Ann, Jackie and McDonald.
He was a self-employed landscaper.
Surviving are his daughters, Jenny Castle of Lewisburg and Amanda “AJ” Crowder of Palm City, Florida; sons, Gregory Castle (Tonya) of Shady Springs and Tyler Burgess (Jacqueline) of Frankford; grandchildren, Jacob Castle, Erin Castle, Emilie Castle, Liam Skiba, Brooklyn White and Declan Burgess; sister, Barbara Pomlison of Columbus, Ohio; and brother, Ralph Castle (Gloria) of Maple Fork.
A celebration of the life of Charles L. Castle Sr. will be Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Cottle Mountainair Hotel, 402 Main Street, Mt. Hope.
Leslie Edsel Green
Leslie Edsel Green, 83, of Oak Hill, passed away on Oct. 30, 2019 at home.
Born on April 29, 1936 at Davy, he was the son of the late William L. Green and Margaret Rice Green Roles.
Mr. Green was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and of the Baptist faith.
He was a mechanic, drywall hanger most of his life, and worked at Republic Steel in Ohio several years before becoming disabled in 1977.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, working on cars, and watching football – WVU Mountaineers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Also, he enjoyed keeping up with all the news at CNN, as well as playing his guitars and singing.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Troy Green, Gary Green, Charles Green, Manford Green, Claude Green, Curtis Green and Roy Green; sisters, Jessie Mae Green and Viola Green Crable; and son, Charles Eugene Green (died at birth).
Survivors include his wife, Kay Francis Green, of Oak Hill; daughter, Brenda Green (Spangler), widowed, of Oak Hill; son, Roger (Susan) Green of Orlando, Florida; daughter, Shelia (Roger) Green Comer of Oak Hill; sons, Douglas (Phyllis) Green of Concord, North Carolina and William (Brenda) Green of Oak Hill; grandchildren, Jaime (Patrick) Runion of Coal City, Brandy (Marlo) Wallace of Oak Hill, Holly (John) Williamson of Mount Hope, Natasha Green of Fayetteville, Michael (Heather Truman) Green of Kincaid, Ashley Green of Oak Hill and Ryan Green of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; step-grandchild, Erica Jolly of Concord, North Carolina; and great-grandchildren, Hayley (Randy) Lester, Savannah Pennington of Beckley, Tristan Morgan and Milo Wallace, both of Oak Hill, Rachael Williamson of Mount Hope, Isaac Loughry and Evelynn Jones, both of Fayetteville, James Green and Mikey Green, both of Mossy, and Joshua Green Gardner of Oak Hill.
Funeral services were held Nov. 8 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Pastor Jerry Perkins officiating. Burial followed at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
Kathy Lynn Mullens Hines
Kathy Lynn Mullens Hines, 64, of Oak Hill, passed away Nov. 9, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington.
Born Feb. 28, 1955 in Pax, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Shirley Hall Mullens.
Kathy devoted her life to family and loved ones. She served with love and was always first to volunteer to help.
Kathy was active in her church and the children’s program. She was a light to everyone around her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Mike Hines; son, Michael Hines (Jessica); daughter, Dawn Evans; grandchildren, Aydan Hines, Owen Hines, Christopher Evans, Jameson Evans and Nathaniel Evans; and a great-grandchild, Lennon Evans.
Funeral service was Nov. 15 at the Weirwood Community Church in Weirwood, with Pastor Tom Lilly officiating. Burial followed at Pax Community Cemetery.
Nancy Lee Perry Johnson James
Nancy Lee Perry Johnson James, 80, of Oak Hill, passed away on Nov. 17, 2019.
Nancy was born on Sept. 15, 1939, in Sun, daughter of the late Rev. Cecil H. Perry and Virginia Bryant Perry. Also preceding her in death were her brother, Cecil Henry Perry Jr.; and her husbands, Marvin Jennings “Jim” Johnson and Thomas W. James Jr.
After graduating from Mount Hope High School in 1957, Nancy graduated from Morris Harvey College in 1964 with a degree in elementary education and furthered her education at West Virginia College of Graduate Studies with a master’s degree in reading and a certification in education administration.
Nancy was a lifelong educator in Fayette County, having taught at Thurmond and Scarbro Elementary schools and also served as an adjunct professor for Beckley College. After her retirement in 1988, she continued to serve as a substitute teacher and an instructor at MHSA.
Nancy was active in many organizations. She was a member of the Beta Theta sorority, a teacher bowling league, and the Red Hat Society. Nancy was also an avid square dancer with the New River Gorge Square Dancers and participated in local and national conventions and competitions. Nancy and her husband joined their square dancing friends during the winters in Wildwood, Florida, where they enjoyed dancing, playing cards, vacationing and enjoying the sunshine.
Nancy was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Hill.
Nancy is survived by her children, Sherri Lee Johnson Shumate (John) and M. Scott Johnson (Teresa); grandchildren, Johnna Lee Shumate, Perry Lee Shumate, Zachary Scott Johnson and Alexis Ann Johnson; brother, David G. Perry (Nancy); cousin and best friend, Deloris Lively (Darrell); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with the funeral service being held at 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at High Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church at 1424 East Main Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Mark Lemuel Lewis
Mark Lemuel Lewis, 57, of Brooklyn Loop, passed away Oct. 28, 2019 at home.
Born on Jan. 27, 1962 at Beckley, he was the son of the late Jimmie Rogers Lewis and Jean Marie Whitaker Lewis.
Mark was a 1981 graduate of Fayetteville High School.
He was employed by Jenmar Sanshell.
In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, playing his guitar, and was an avid WVU football fan.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Steve Price, Brad Lewis and Tony Lewis; and grandson, Jayden Holstine.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 18 years, Zonna Harvey Lewis; daughter, Andrea Lewis; stepdaughters, Cynthia King and Holly Skidmore; grandchildren, David, McKenzie, Eli, Rielly, Keerah and Khloe; and brothers, Mike (Donna) Wages, Randy Wages, David (Frances) Lewis and Roger Lewis.
Funeral services were held Nov. 2 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Pastor Johnny Pittman officiating. Burial followed at Bibbs Cemetery, Fayetteville.
Chreda Ann Klosski Martin
Chreda Ann Klosski Martin, 70, of Oak Hill, died Oct. 27, 2019 at Appalachian Regional Hospital in Beckley.
Born Nov. 21, 1948 at Oak Hill, she was the daughter of the late Stanley S. Klosski and Jessie Phillips Harvey Bellew Klosski. She also was preceded in death by brothers, Robert E. Harvey, James H. Harvey, William E. Bellew, Herbert Lee Bellew, Cletis Bellew and Virgil M. Klosski; and sisters, Della Estelene Bellew, Erma Katherine Bellew Long and Margaret Lucille Bellew.
Chreda was a homemaker and a member of the Hand In Hand Missions.
Those left to cherish her memory include sons, Hayden Martin and wife Melissa of Churchland, North Carolina, and Charles Toney, John Smith and fiancee Kimberly Fenton and William Smith, all of Oak Hill; brother, Daniel Klosski of Ohio; and sister, Ruth Varner of Ohio.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Haley and Alyssa Toney, Jessica Martin and husband Ira, William Smith Jr., Destiny, Jacob, Christopher and Katlyn Smith, Jamie, Jesse, Amanda and Angel Martin, and Autumn Daniels; great-grandchildren, Carter Massey and Hunter Foster; and her best friend, Bill Smith.
Graveside rites and committal, with burial following, were Nov. 2 at Arthur-Phillips Cemetery in Wriston with Pastor Randy McGuire officiating.
Pastor Jack Aaron Miller
Pastor Jack Aaron Miller, 46, of Winfield, formerly of Ansted, passed away suddenly Nov. 9, 2019.
He was born Oct. 25, 1973, in Richwood, the son of Sandra “Sue” Smith Miller of Ansted and the late Jackie Lee Miller; he was spiritually reborn in July of 1981 and accepted God’s call to the ministry in 1996.
Pastor Jack graduated from Gauley Bridge High School in 1992, West Virginia Tech in 1996 with a B.A. in History and Government, the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2000 with a Master’s of Divinity and from the Masters Graduate School of Theology with a Doctorate of Practical Ministry Theology in 2004.
In 2014 he became the full-time chaplain for the 130th Airlift Wing in Charleston.
He had a colorful and eventful life with many occupations, all of which were truly learning experiences. He was formerly a newspaper columnist, a 4-H camp counselor, a police officer with the Louisville Division of Police (chaplain department) and the West Beuchel Police Departments in Kentucky. He also served as chaplain for County General Trauma Hospital in Louisville and claimed to be the best fudge maker in the history of the world.
In March of 2001, God called him to pastor the West Ripley Baptist Church at the age of 27. Spurred by the events of Sept. 11, 2001, Pastor Jack was called to the chaplain ministry of the West Virginia Air National Guard in 2005, and was commissioned as an officer. He would later achieve the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, and was deployed to Saudi Arabia, Germany and Qatar with the United States Air Force in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
He was a member of the VFW Post #3448, Sandyville; the American Legion Post #107, Ripley; Ripley Lodge #16, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons; the Tyrian Chapter #13, Royal Arch Masons; and the Kanawha Commandery #4, Knights Templar.
He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and was the current pastor of First Baptist Church of Tyler Mountain.
In addition to his mother, other survivors include his one true love and friend in life, his wife, Tina Michelle Hylton Miller; children, whom he loved with all his heart, Samuel A. Miller and Olivia G. Miller; brothers, Cary L. Miller (Barbara) and John C. Miller (Kim); sister, Jeretta Y. Ford (Rick); and a host of other extended family members and friends.
Pastor Jack was an organ donor so even in death he gave life.
Memorial donations are preferred to the First Baptist Church of Tyler Mountain, PO Box 7724, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
Service was Nov. 16 at the Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans, with Pastor Todd Hill officiating and Chaplain Lieutenant Colonel John McDonough delivering a eulogy.
Committal service with military honors and burial were Nov. 17 in the Jeanette Cemetery, Lookout.
Rosalyn Carol “Rosie” Price
Rosalyn Carol “Rosie” Price was received into Heaven on Nov. 3, 2019.
She was born in Oak Hill on March 10, 1944, daughter of John and Virginia Inez Peyton Price, both of whom preceded her in death.
Rosie grew up in Minden, where she lived until she moved to her home on Oyler Avenue in Oak Hill. She was very proud of her home she made there and always welcomed family and friends. She was full of life and never met a stranger, and it was rare to meet someone who did not know her. Many will remember her as the Walmart greeter, as she was employed there for many years. She was loved and will be missed by her extended family, including a very special aunt, Mable Price; many cousins and their spouses and offspring on both the Price and Peyton sides of the family. She will also be missed by the caregivers and friends at Hilltop Center, where she had been a resident for the last 2 ½ years.
The funeral and committal service were conducted Nov. 8 at the Oak Hill Gospel Tabernacle with Rev. Pete Lokant officiating.
Franklin Denford Pridemore
Franklin Denford Pridemore, 85, of Fayetteville, passed peacefully on Nov. 3, 2019 at the Beckley VA Medical Center.
He was the son of Walter and Thelma Wood Pridemore.
Franklin was a U.S. Army Korea War veteran and a member of the Jehovah Witness Congregation of Mt. Nebo. He loved Jevovah and enjoyed going on Quick Builds with his brethren. He loved fishing, camping, football, gardening, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Justice (2012); his parents; and sons, Thomas Pridemore and James Pridemore.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Dianah Holcomb of Fayetteville and Debbie Moore of Oak Hill; son, David Pridemore of Ansted; stepdaughter, Rebecca Bandy of Florida; sisters, Drema, Carol and Patricia; brothers, Dennis Pridemore, Clifford Pridemore, Richard “Dick” Pridemore and John Pridemore; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held at Wallace & Wallace, Ansted Chapel, on Nov. 16 with John Foster officiating.
William C. Wolfe
William C. Wolfe, age 90, of Wriston, passed away on Nov. 2, 2019 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born Aug. 21, 1929 in Beckley, he was the son of the late William Cornelius and Phoebe Belcher Wolfe. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Elzieve DeBoard Wolfe; daughter, Shelia Evonne Wolfe King; and son, Leon Craig Wolfe.
Bill was a retired construction superintendent and was a veteran, having served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
Survivors include his children, Brenda Wolfe Sigmond of Columbia, South Carolina, Edie Wolfe Farrish of Beckley, Sharon Wolfe Bramlett of Wahala, South Carolina, Gary Milling of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, William C. (Billy) Wolfe Jr. of North Carolina and Terry Wolfe of Lexington, South Carolina.
Also surviving are 20 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one brother, Frank Wolfe of Indiana.
Funeral services were held Nov. 4 at the Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with Pastor Everett Meadows officiating. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.
