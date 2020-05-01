Sadie Marie Atkins
Sadie Marie Atkins, 75, of Oak Hill, passed away April 25, 2020 at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Born April 15, 1945 in Oak Hill, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Beulah Treadway Hunter.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Rosie Jeffrey and Nada Puckett; and a brother, Jerry Hunter.
Sadie was a homemaker, and her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, David Atkins; children, Trina Hunter-Burton (Billy), Steven Dodson (Veva), Earl Dodson Jr. (Rita), Joey Dodson (Missy), Elizabeth Humphrey (Nobey) and Kelly Taylor; grandchildren, April, Angela, Jay, Jesse, Marysa, Katie, Stephanie, Emily, Jessica, Earl III, Montana, Louisa, Seth, Mia and Hayden; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Roger Hunter.
There will be a private graveside service for family.
Carol Clay Bennett
Carol Clay Bennett, 63, of Shady Spring, went to be with the Lord April 23, 2020, at Raleigh General Hospital following a heroic battle with cancer for over 13 years.
Born Aug. 9, 1956, at Oak Hill Hospital in Oak Hill, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Lesta Craigo Clay.
Carol, along with her late husband, Rev. Bill Bennett, served for several years in the ministry at Kilsyth Free Will Baptist Church in Mount Hope.
In recent years, she faithfully attended Skelton Free Will Baptist Church where she taught classes and served in the children’s ministry. One of her favorite past times was serving local children through the church’s Vacation Bible School summer program.
Carol was retired from Walmart in Beckley where she served as a department manager for nearly 15 years.
She and Bill were also former owners of The Potter’s Clay primitive craft shop in Mount Hope.
Carol loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and took great pride in caring for her home. She also enjoyed crafting, camping, and traveling.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Rev. Bill Bennett; a brother, Steve Clay; and a sister, Vicki Clay Bolen.
Survivors include sons, Robbie Bennett and wife Beverly of Beaver and Jeff Bennett of Ashland City, Tennessee; brothers, Loren Clay of Tennessee and Frank Clay and wife Debbie of Stanaford; sister, Ruth Clay Woolard and husband Don of Des Allemands, Louisiana; grandsons, Jaxon Bennett and Boden Bennett, both of Beaver; granddaughter, Chesney Bennett of Beaver; sister-in-law, Carolyn Treadway and husband Tim of Prosperity; brother-in-law, Blaine Bennett and wife Nancy of Lewisburg; brother-in-law, Mike Bolen of Beckley; sister-in-law, Kay Clay of Oak Hill; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved four-legged companion, Daisy Mae (poodle).
A private graveside service will be at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Eddie McNeely and Steve Martin officiating. The family plans to celebrate Carol’s memory at a celebration of life service in September at Skelton Free Will Baptist Church.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, 414 Harding Place, Suite 100 Nashville, TN 37211.
Wilda Eskew Brown
Wilda Eskew Brown, age 89, of the North Cove Township of McDowell County, North Carolina, passed away on April 1, 2020 of natural causes.
Wilda was born to the late Elbert Burton (EB) and Pearl Hylbert Eskew on Jan. 17, 1931 in Fayetteville.
Both Wilda’s parents were educators who devoted their lives to teaching others. Wilda’s great passion was music. She turned that passion into a lifetime of teaching music.
Wilda graduated from Berea College in 1952 with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education and Piano.
She started her career teaching private piano lessons out of her home in Raleigh, North Carolina, while also raising her five children and supporting her husband’s career as a university professor. Wilda became a certified public school music teacher and taught for the Wake County Public School system in the 1970s in addition to continuing to teach her private students.
Wilda was a member of the Raleigh Piano Teachers Association, the North Carolina Music Teachers Association, and the Music Teachers National Association. Wilda was involved in the Young Artist Audition competitions throughout the years where she served as panel judge and had many of her private students compete. Wilda taught private piano students for over 60 years.
While living in Raleigh, Wilda attended Highland United Methodist Church. At Highland, she was a member of the chancel choir and served as director of the primary and youth choirs.
A lifelong learner, Wilda earned her Masters of Arts in Piano and Pedagogy from Meredith College in Raleigh and taught piano to Meredith College students as a member of the faculty for a number of years before moving with her husband to live full-time at their farm in North Cove.
After moving to North Cove in the early 2000s, Wilda joined Concord United Methodist Church and became their pianist. She was a faithful member of Concord and continued to play for church services up until her death.
Wilda’s great love of music, particularly church and classical music, and her dedication to teaching touched and inspired many people.
In addition to her love of music, Wilda was an advocate for her son, David, and others with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She was a long time member of the Mental Retardation Association of North Carolina, an organization supporting the families and residents of North Carolina’s Developmental Centers. Wilda served as president of the organization for more than 10 years.
Wilda was also a devoted mother, wife, and friend. She greatly enjoyed having her children, grandchildren, and friends visit her at her home in North Cove. Through the years she enjoyed spending time on her front porch watching her grandchildren playing in the yard or bringing her large family together for meals and holidays.
Wilda was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Henry S. Brown of North Cove. She is survived by her children, David R. Brown of Morganton, North Carolina, John M. Brown and his wife, Katie, of Charlotte, North Carolina, H. Burt Brown and his wife, Kathryn, of High Point, North Carolina, Laurie B. Miles and her husband, Blair, of North Cove and Shelley B. Lenckus and her husband, Harold, of Clayton, North Carolina; and her 10 grandchildren.
The family will hold a memorial service for Wilda at a later date when family and friends can come together and celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord United Methodist Church at 8806 Linville Road, Marion, NC, 28752 or the Assure the Future organization, at 300 Enola Road, Morganton, NC, 28655, for J. Iverson Riddle's Mimosa cottage.
Reba Jean Ledford Carson
Reba Jean Ledford Carson entered into rest April 1, 2020.
Born on April 1, 1929, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carson; son, Patrick Huey Carson; and brothers, Earl Ray Toney and Joseph Ledford.
She is survived by her son, Robert “Bobby” (Kelly) Carson of Poca; daughter, Leanne Carson of Gauley Bridge; sister, Linda (David) West; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held April 6 at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
The family requests donations be made to Gauley Bridge Baptist Church or Hubbard Hospice House, https://www.hospicecarewv.org/make-donation/.
Richard Arnold Carte
Richard Arnold Carte, 69, of Mount Lookout, passed away April 28, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born Sept. 20, 2020 in Clifty, he was the son of the late Marion Carte.
Richard was a coal miner, a graduate of Nuttall High School, and loved spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by brothers, Franklin and Kenneth Carte.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Rose Zimmerman Carte; daughter, Mindy Carte; sons, Kevin Carte and companion Sherrie Cox and Travis Carte (Shelia); grandchildren, Seth, DeWayne, Wyatt, Devon and Travis; great-granddaughter, Tinsley; sister, Eilene Campbell; and brother, Donald Carte.
There will be a private graveside for the family.
Minnie Olygia Davenport
Mrs. Minnie Olygia Davenport was born on June 21, 1930 in Cannelton (Bullpush). She spent the majority of her life in Fayette County.
At the age of 11, Minnie was baptized at Bethel Baptist Church in Cannelton and she sang in the choir.
In the last year of her life, with the care of her oldest daughter, Delores, she became a resident of Accokeek, Maryland.
After a long blessed life of 89 years, Minnie went home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2020 at Fort Washington Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Delbert Rollins and Mary Jennie (Barber) Rollins; brothers, Thomas Rollins and Reggie Rollins; half-brother, Delbert Rollins; half-sister, Louise Katie Johnson; husband, Rev. Freddie Adam Moses Davenport Sr.; son, Wade Davenport; and daughter, Linda Davenport.
Minnie was the First Lady of both the New Hope Baptist Church of Whipple and the First Missionary Baptist Church of Smithers for several decades. She was also a former member of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Carbondale where she served as secretary of the “Willing Workers Club” and sang in the choir.
Mrs. Davenport honorably served as a member of the Mt. Olive Ministers Wives and Widows Council and previously served as corresponding secretary.
At the First Baptist Church of Smithers, Mrs. Davenport served as the secretary of the Mission Society, secretary of the Sunday School, treasurer of the church, and sang in the choir. She was a supporter to both her community and throughout the Upper Kanawha Valley where she was highly known for her wonderful acts of giving.
Minnie first started in primer at age 5, attending Cannelton Grade School from the first to the sixth grades. While in high school, she was an active member of the Hi-Y academic club.
In 1949, Minnie graduated with honors from Washington High School in London and delivered a commencement speech on “World Peace” as the third top honor scholar in her graduating class.
During all four years of high school, from 1945 to 1949, Minnie was the lead nursing assistant, providing medical services to the community at Laird Memorial Hospital in Montgomery. She loved nursing, performed at the top of her class in nursing training, and was promoted for excellent care of her patients.
On July 30, 1949, Minnie, at the age of 19, married Freddie Adam Moses Davenport Sr. at her parents’ home in Cannelton. Minnie was married to Freddie Sr. for 68 years and they raised 11 children; eight sons and three daughters, in addition to two grandsons. She was a loving, supportive, respectful and intelligent wife. Minnie lived by showing examples of true loving character, which had an impact on her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and children in the community. She was the type of person that helped and uplifted all people that she came in contact with for all the days of her life, and would never talk negative about anyone.
Minnie was the best mother that any child could have ever imagined. She always provided loving care and protection for all of her children and grandchildren. From time to time, she also cared for children in the neighboring communities. Minnie diligently taught her children to achieve and consistently encouraged them to believe that with great focus they could accomplish any goal. Minnie was very principled and better known as a “Virtuous Mother.” Having dedicated a major portion of her lifetime to family, Minnie sacrificed, along with her husband, to put each of their 11 children, including two grandsons, through college under one income. While her husband worked hard in the coal mines, she was home raising, nurturing, educating, and caring for their children. She attended PTA meetings and made sure that all of her children completed their schoolwork on time. She always emphasized the importance of higher education to her children to ensure they reached their maximum potential. She gracefully taught her children how to utilize their education, the importance of how to interact with people in society, and how to work with others to achieve a common goal.
Surviving: brother, Robert Rollins (wife the late Doris Rollins) of Powellton; sister, Mary Harris (husband the late Howard Harris) of Washington, D.C.; daughters, Delores James (husband the late Andrew James) of Accokeek, Maryland and Mary Fry of Lexington Park, Maryland; sons, Freddie Davenport Jr. (Thelma) of Toledo, Ohio, Thomas Davenport (Margaret) of Rand, Larry Davenport (Jennifer) of Montgomery, Bishop Joseph Davenport (Terri) of Dunbar, Paul Davenport (Esther) of Torrance, California, Timothy Davenport (Tonya) and Jule Davenport (Crystal), all of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; sons/grandsons, Stephen Davenport of Columbus, Ohio and Robert Davenport (Ayesha) of Atlanta, Georgia; 33 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren (one on the way); two great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Most of her children graduated from West Virginia University Institute of Technology and the remainder graduated from out-of-state universities or other organizations; thus, leading to very successful careers that made Minnie very proud. She secured her children’s educational needs resulting in them achieving Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Systems Engineering, Computer Technology, Mathematics, Education, and Business Administration. She provided all of the needed transportation to each of the siblings to ensure that they received a high-quality education as well as enabling them to participate in extracurricular activities (i.e., band, football, basketball, baseball, boxing, etc).
The internment of Mother Minnie Olygia Davenport will be held on Saturday, May 2 at Meadow Haven Memorial Park Cemetery in Ingram Branch. The graveside committal service is scheduled for 11 a.m. and the officiating minister will be Rev. Burton W. Spencer Jr. A community memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to the First Missionary Baptist Church of Smithers, PO Box 42, Smithers, WV 25186.
Danette Renee Reese Dix
Danette Renee Reese Dix, 47, of Oak Hill, died March 29, 2020, at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill.
Born Dec. 31, 1972, in Oak Hill, she was the daughter of Gary Eugene and Rebecca Sue Adkins Reese of Oak Hill.
Danette was the salutatorian for the Oak Hill High School Class of 1991.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Nathaniel Shaun White of Oak Hill.
Ms. Dix was cremated. There will be no visitation or service.
Lori Lee Donell
Lori Lee Donell, 47, of Mount Hope, passed away April 14, 2020, at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.
Born Dec. 14, 1972, in Beckley, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lewis and Ethel Marie Smith Donell.
She also was preceded in death by her life partner of 23 years, Thomas Thorne; sisters, Vickie and Tammy Donell; and brother, Robert Donell.
Lori worked as an LPN and was a loyal and faithful member of the Weirwood Community Church and Packs Branch Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory include sons, Brian Donell, and Robert Donell (Brittany); 3 grandchildren; brothers, Danny Donell, Eddie Donell (Maxine), Michael Donell (Kathy) and Steven Donell; and sisters, Jennie Powers (Kenny) and Tina Donell.
Services will be private.
To help defray funeral expenses, the family asks that donations of sympathy be made to the funeral home.
Terry Lee Ellis
Terry Lee Ellis, 58, of Scarbro, passed away April 24, 2020 at CAMC in Charleston.
Born on July 5, 1961 in Covington, Virginia, he was the son of the late Billy Shanklin Ellis and the late Edith Geneva Walton Ellis.
Mr. Ellis went to school in Oak Hill. He was a carpenter and he loved to fish.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Cindy Ellis of Scarbro; son, Terry Lee Ellis II; brothers, Billy Ellis, Wayne Ellis, Gary Ellis and John Ellis and Jerry Ellis (Tall); sisters, Shirley Roop and Susie Washington.
There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Ruby Jean Adkins Garrett
Ruby Jean Adkins Garrett, 77, of Oak Hill, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 29, 2020.
She was born onJune 18, 1942 and was preceded in death by her parents, Effie Merle (Egnor) Adkins and Peter Marshall Adkins. She was the last surviving sibling, being preceded in death by her sister, Mildred (Adkins) Tincher, and her brothers, Harry Adkins, Kenneth Adkins, Ralph (Miami) Adkins, Clifford Adkins, Charles Adkins and Emory (Bill) Adkins.
Ruby was a high school graduate of Collins High School Class of 1960 where she was in the marching band.
She was very active with her school alumni and was in charge of organizing reunions for her class. Shortly after high school, she was employed with the government in Washington, D.C.
After relocating to California and then Florida where she started nursing school, Ruby received her Master’s degree from WVIT. She worked at the VA Hospital in Beckley and retired from Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill. She was always quick to help with medical advice to those in need.
She was the camp nurse at the Church of God’s Camp Caesar for many years where she kept the kids healthy and made life-long friends across the state.
Ruby was an active member of Jones Avenue Church of God where she served as secretary of the Christian Women’s Connection (CWC) for many years and helped with the youth group. She attended this church with her mother, Effie, since she was a little girl.
Singing hymns and watching Christian programs on TV were her favorite past-times. She was also an avid dog lover who liked to participate in Greyhound Rescue events. Ruby always had a smile on her face and never met a stranger.
She is survived by her loving husband of 30 1⁄2 years, Robert Luther Garrett; her two daughters, Terria Dawn Catherman of Charlotte, North Carolina and Kathleen L. (Casey) “Robin Lynn Adkins” Shapiro (Mark Shapiro) of Lovettesville, Virginia; stepchildren, Vicki Keston, Karla Hahn, Jodi Garrett and Randy Garrett; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ruby would like donations made to a favorite charity of your choosing. Some of her favorites were The American Diabetes Association, The Heart & Lung Association, and the Humane Society.
The memorial service was held at the Jones Avenue Church of God in Oak Hill March 14.
Elena “Ena” Lubonia Green
Elena “Ena” Lubonia Green, 86, of Oak Hill, passed away April 17, 2020, peacefully in her home surrounded by her family.
Born March 5, 1934, in Glen Rogers, she was the daughter of the late Louie and Genevieve Palmer Lubonia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Clarence Green; brother, Sam Lubonia; and sisters, Evelyn Zold and Eva Hrasar.
Everyone who met Elena knew what her family meant to her; she would proudly show pictures to anyone she saw.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sandra Miller, and her son-in law, who she thought more of like a son, Vernon Miller Jr., of Oak Hill; her granddaughter, Katie Carpenter, and husband Eric of Oak Hill; and her great-grandson that brought her so much joy in her last year, Kayden Carpenter. Also left to cherish her memory are many friends, nieces, and nephews and very special family, Cora Miller.
Elena had a strong sense of faith that she showed daily with her giving and generous acts. She went out of her way to help everyone.
She was an active member at Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Hill until her health started to decline.
A 1951 graduate of Collins High School, she furthered her education at Morris Harvey College, earning both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in education. She started her teaching career at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic School, was a teaching principal at Gatewood Elementary, and retired from Fayette County Schools as principal at Glen Jean Elementary.
As per her wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes will be scattered at her beloved place, Bald Head Island.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 1472, Beckley WV 25802.
Nancy Carol Blake Wood Ignatovich
To everyone that knew and loved Nancy, she could be described in four words: Sweet, loving, gentle, and kind. She was an inspiration to many and left a legacy of unconditional love, joy, and pure light that will live on through her family and friends for generations to come.
Nancy Carol Blake Wood Ignatovich was born on Dec. 5, 1933 in Minden. She passed peacefully at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley on April 9, 2020.
Nancy was raised in Oak Hill, where she fell in love with and married Robert (Dip) Wood. Together, they raised four children and provided them with all the love, comfort and security that a child could ask for. In addition to being an ideal role model mother, Nancy actively managed the family business (Round 8 Corporation) for most of her life. She was a classic, health conscious beauty and an avid reader and writer of beautiful letters.
Nancy was an old fashioned, well-mannered lady in every sense of the word. She was an excellent cook and seamstress, a talented artist, and devoted homemaker. Nancy always, always put her family first. She contentedly spent most of her life on her beloved Wood Mountain near Glen Jean. She loved God, nature, birds, flowers, and the hundreds of towering pine trees that she planted on the mountain.
Nancy and Robert (Dip) Wood were married for 54 years until the day he passed. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Genie, Kitty and Sandy, and her brother, Nolan (Buddy), as well as her parents, Nolan and Vivian Smith Blake, and her eldest son, Robert Wood Jr. (Bobby). She is also preceded in death by her second husband, Walter Ignatovich, who was a blessing to her and her family in her later years.
She is survived by her close knit family including her son, David Charles Wood; her daughters, Suzanne (husband Len Osborne) and Lee Ann (husband Allen Navicki); and three grandchildren whom she adored. She is survived by her grandson, Robert David Wood (Robbie) and her great-grandson (his son, Wesley Cameron Wood); her granddaughter, Julia Navicki (husband Rodney Woodson), and granddaughter, Alaina Navicki (husband Trent Rust). Her gentle ways and kind words will be greatly missed by a host of loving nieces and nephews across the country.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, the family will hold a small memorial service later when the time is appropriate. Nancy chose to be cremated and her ashes will be spread on the mountain that she dearly loved by the family that she loved, nurtured, and cherished.
Henry Allen McClung
Henry Allen McClung, 72, of Hilltop, passed away March 27, 2020, at his residence with his daughter by his side
Born Nov. 23, 1947, in Thurmond, he was the son of the late Oather and Naomi Jinks McClung.
He also was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol England McClung.
Henry was a carpenter and enjoyed spending time being surrounded by his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving daughter, Samantha Yearego; grandchildren, Jakob Yearego and Joseph Yearego; aunt, Margie; uncle, James Paul; and many cousins. Henry loved his family very much.
A memorial service for Henry will be held at a later date.
Emma Lou Pritt Mullins
Emma Lou Pritt Mullins, 79, of Bentree, entered into rest April 24, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Mullins; her parents, Raymond and Alpha Pritt; brother, Delmos Pritt; and sisters, Junie Morris, Dorothy Truman, Effie Pritt and Lorraine and Barbara Pritt as infants.
Emma was a member of Bentree Community Church and Lizemores Christian Church.
She enjoyed singing, word search puzzles, photos, church, shopping, eating out, musical clocks, music boxes and collecting state quarters. She was a homemaker all her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna (John) Ramsey of Alum Bridge; grandsons, Michael (Tasha) Harper of Weston and Thomas (Pam) Harper of Bentree; sister, Anna Bell Taylor of Bentree; brothers, Stanley (Ann) Pritt of Ansted and Jessie (Shelia) Pritt of Belva; great-grandchildren, Jonathon Harper, Niki (Justin) Matheny, Rylie, Deacon, Natalie and Griffin Harper and Mark and Lily Sprouse; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held April 28 at Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore, with Minister Mike Holcomb officiating.
Jacqueline B. (Jackie) Nelson
Jacqueline B. (Jackie) Nelson, 95, of Charleston, passed away at home with her daughter and son-in-law on April 1, 2020 after a long illness.
Jacqueline was a retired executive secretary from DuPont and worked as a secretary for the Junior League of Charleston. She was a longtime volunteer with AARP-WV and received the 2010 Andrus Award for Community Service.
She was a member of Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church and was very active in her church activities and missions until she became too ill to participate.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Judy Burford of Boomer; and brothers, Zane, Mickey, Charles (Sugar) and Rex.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Jack Cipoletti of Charleston; grandchildren, Jay (Rachael) Cipoletti of Charleston and Chad (Cathy) Cipoletti of Los Angeles, California; great-grandchildren, Emma, Annabelle, Olivia and Jake Cipoletti, all of Charleston; and many nieces and nephews from the Burford clan.
Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, a service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Friends may honor her by sending a donation to Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, 108 Oakwood Road, Charleston, WV 25314, or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd, West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Howard “Les” Oatridge
Howard “Les” Oatridge, 55, of Oak Hill, went home to be with the Lord April 22, 2020.
Born Oct. 7, 1964, in Montgomery, he was the son of the late Sue Ann Rock-Oatridge and Howard R. Oatridge.
Les had a good heart and was quick to help out anyone in need. He showed strength and love right up until the last days with us.
He most enjoyed spending time with his family, a day on the river, classic rock and an ice cold beer with friends. Les was an avid NASCAR and golf fan and loved taking those old records off the shelf. He had a unique spirit that will forever live on in our hearts.
“Everyday life gets in the way and you will always think that you have more time.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura Sue Oatridge-Naylor; grandson, baby Andrew; niece, Stephanie Wigal; and wife, Sabrina McKay-Oatridge.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved aunt, Virginia “Jenny” Beckett-Morgan of Oak Hill; sister, Opal Wigal and husband Chester of Ohio; former wife and mother to his four children, Donna Harper of Oak Hill; significant other and best friend, Donna Elswick of Oak Hill; brother, Daniel Jones and wife Rose Michelle of North Carolina; son, Adam Oatridge and wife Wanda of South Carolina; daughter, Jessica Lewis and husband Cody of Fayetteville; daughter, Cheryl Oatridge and significant other Justin Keffer of Oak Hill; grandsons, Adam “Mason” Oatridge, Wesley Wood, Jordan Oatridge, Noah Oatridge, Aiden Naylor, twins Bryson and Jason Oatridge and Leland Keffer; only granddaughter, Olivia Lewis; and 13 nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mary Francis Smith
Ms. Mary Francis Smith, 64, of Montgomery, went home to be with the Lord on March 31, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 24, 1956 in Montgomery, the daughter of the late John “Jack” and the late Ollie Mayfield Smith.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Larry L. Mayfield and John L. Smith; and her sister, Janet M. Smith.
She was baptized at early age, living her life in Christian faith and beliefs.
Mary graduated from Montgomery High School in 1975.
Ms. Smith spent 25 years as special day care provider. The outpouring love and care that she gave and received from her kids through those years built a bond that continue into their adult lives.
In middle of her life’s journey, Mary decided to take a leap of faith and seek a different field of employment. That bold step enabled her to retired from CAMC General Hospital after 21 years of service. While there she received recognition on her job and created friendships that have never been broken.
Left to cherish precious memories is his sisters, Constance Ann Toney of Beckley, Pandora (Al) Peoples of Columbus, Ohio, Donna (Gary) Smith of Dunbar, Maxine Coats of Kimberly and Pamela Smith of Deepwater; brothers, James (Sandra) Smith of Montgomery, Charles Smith of Deepwater, Samuel (Christie) Smith of Powellton and Calvin and Melvin Smith of Beckley; special nephews, Ricky Toney, Juan Smith, Shannon Smith and Ron Coats; special nieces, Tina Toney, Pia Terrell and Tonia Peoples; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Unfortunately, due to the fact that our nation has been devastated from this highly contagious coronavirus, a memorial may be scheduled in the future.
Otis Edward Smith Jr.
Otis Edward Smith Jr., 74, of Mount Hope, died on April 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 1, 1945, in Price Hill, the son of the late Otis Edward Smith Sr. and Nettie Webb Smith.
Otis was a retired coal miner, and a former employee of the City of Mount Hope.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Ann Smith; sisters, Linda Smith and Deloris Smith; and one granddaughter, Katherine McIntosh Toney.
Survivors include son, Shawn Smith of Mount Hope; daughters, Denise McIntosh of Beckley and Debra Watts and husband Mark of Maple Fork; brothers, Carlos Smith and Billy Jean Smith and wife Deloris Smith; sisters, Bonnie Thompson and husband Kenneth and Martha Mallahan and husband Eddie. Also surviving are five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Otis enjoyed fishing, camping and NASCAR.
In keeping with his wishes, Otis will be cremated. There will no be a visitation or service.
Lewis Kent Tyree
Lewis Kent Tyree, 76, of Pax, passed away April 15, 2020, at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.
Born Dec. 24, 1943, in Pax, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Alice Williams Tyree.
Kent worked for 33 years as a proud UMWA heavy equipment operator and was a United States Air Force veteran. In his spare time he loved to fish and be outdoors.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Susan Kees Tyree; son, Shane Tyree (Amy); granddaughter, Allison Tyree; and brother, Max Tyree (Jo Ann).
Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gene Elsworth Underwood Sr.
Gene Elsworth Underwood Sr., age 89, a lifelong resident of Beards Fork, went home to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020, after a short illness.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Irene and Estel Underwood; wife, Patsy Gail Perdue Underwood; daughter, Kathy Gene Underwood; son, Tom Wayne Underwood; brother, Bill Underwood; sister, Joann Brown; and eight brothers-in-law and six sisters-in-law.
Gene was survived by sons, Gene Underwood Jr. and Phillip Underwood, both of Beards Fork; daughter, Penny Atha and husband Jackie Jr. of Beards Fork; sister, Rosemary Jordan of Ohio; brothers-in-law, Rodney Perdue and Charlie Perdue, both of Powellton, Gary Dempsey of Michigan, Joe Atha of Kimberly and Gary Burnside of Kincaid; sisters-in-law, Linda Perdue of Mount Carbon, Trudy Atha of Kimberly, Sherry Burnside of Kincaid and Mary Perdue of Mount Carbon; grandchildren, Megan Mallory, Terry Morton, Tony, Shana DeQuasie, Jessica Williams, Jacob Underwood, Emilie Underwood, Michael Atha, Cody Atha, Zachary Bickford and Joshua Bickford; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Gene was raised by his grandparents, the late Phillip and Bertha Mae Williams (Maw and Paw).
First and foremost he loved the Lord with all his heart. A well respected member of the Robson Freewill Baptist Church, he held many jobs and was an elder of the church. Gene loved each and every member and shared a special bond with his pastor, James Bowles.
Gene retired with 40 years service in the mines at Beards Fork and Cannelton. He was a member of the UMWA and president of his UMWA local.
After retiring, he worked for the Fayette County Board of Education.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, being awarded the Purple Heart.
Gene enjoyed hunting and fishing and very much enjoyed spending time and telling stories to his grandchildren. He will be very much missed by everyone.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Shirley Ann Craddock Underwood
At her home surrounded by a loving and much adored family, Shirley Ann Craddock Underwood, 67, of Maple Fork, passed away April 8, 2020.
Born Sept. 17, 1952 in Beckley, she was the daughter of the late David Eugene Craddock and the late Beulah Redden Craddock.
Shirley was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley and an active member of the Mount Hope Christian Church. She was retired from the home health industry.
Also preceding her in death were her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Underwood, and a nephew, Samuel Wright.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 48 years, Larry Underwood; daughter, Tara Johnson; grandchildren, Aaron Johnson (Rebecca), Kali Johnson (Caleb) and Zoe Johnson; and great-granddaughter, Emma Claire, who called her Granny G.
Also surviving are her siblings, Anna (Roger) Wright, Donna (Charley) Roles, David “Buddy” (Janet) Craddock and Edith Hall; a very special cousin, Marlene Hollandbeck; father-in-law, E.G. Underwood; special sister-in-law, Melaine (Jim) Bower; brother-in-law, Terry (Shelby) Underwood; as well as nieces and nephews, Susan, Matt (Nicole), Stacey (Holli), Joshua, Jennifer (John), Michelle (Jack), Rusty, Dustin, Abbie, Brittany (Joe), Jamie, Dawn and Michelle.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Shelvy J. Toney Wiley
Shelvy J. Toney Wiley died April 25, 2020.
She was born April 6, 1940, at Dothan, daughter of the late C.H. Simon Toney and D. Wilma Smith Toney. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, W.H. Wiley Jr.; and her brothers, E.L. Fred Toney and Samuel H. Toney.
Shelvy is survived by her brothers, Isaac C. Toney (Lou) of Oak Hill, Charles A. Toney (Dawn) of Mebane, North Carolina, Preston A. Toney (Malinda) of Oak Hill and Wilbur Mart Toney; sisters, Charlotte A. Williams (Dorsey) of Scarbro, Wilda J. Hall (Steve) of Paintsville, Kentucky and Jan Kirk; along with many nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 health guidelines, services will be private.
Private funeral services were held at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home on April 29, with Pastor Bobby Pauley officiating. Private entombment followed at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Ida Mae Watkins Williams
Ida Mae Watkins Williams, 65, of Oak Hill, passed away March 17, 2020, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born April 9, 1954, in Oak Hill, she was the daughter of the late Ambrose “Frog” and Bernice Olive Toney Watkins. She was preceded in death by brothers, Lonnie, Charlie, Joe and Robert Watkins; and sister, Charlene Watkins.
Ida was a machinist who worked for the Greene Tweed Company.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Stanley Williams; daughters, Carrie and Melissa Williams; grandchildren, Michael Williams, Brooke Richartz, Joyce Richartz, Tyler Mullens and Brookelynn Williams; and great-grandchildren, Arthur “AJ” Adkins, Aaliyah Durham, Lili Beth Sweeney, Gracie Tolen, Ethan Tolen and Eli Tolen.
Funeral service was March 20 at Tyree Funeral Home with Pastor Lum Toney officiating. Burial followed at Peters Cemetery in Dothan.
Virginia Burnette Wiseman
Virginia Burnette Wiseman, 97, of Summersville, went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2020, at the Ansted Nursing Home.
She was born at Vaughn, Nicholas County, daughter of the late Lewis and Stella Lucas Bandy.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Sterling Burnette and Ray Wiseman; sisters, Victoria Brown, Flora Hampton and Dora Truman; one brother, Floyd Bandy; and stepson, Charles Ray Wiseman.
She is survived by her sons, David Burnette (Sheila) of Beech Glen and Tom Coleman (Rhonda) of Oak Hill; stepdaughters, whom she considered like her own daughters, Pat Stanley (Tom) and Nancy Smith (Dale). She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by special nieces and nephews, Phyllis Cook, Carol Truman, Tom Truman, Gene Brown and Dennis Brown.
She attended Memorial Methodist Church in Summersville and was a member of Swiss Baptist Church in Swiss.
Due to the COVID-19 virus situation, a private service will be held with burial to follow at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
