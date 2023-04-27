Joey Kevin Bailey
Joey Kevin Bailey, 55, of Cannelton, was called home by his Heavenly Father on April 17, 2023, at home after a long illness.
Joey was born on Aug. 3, 1967.
He was a veteran who served his country during the Gulf War.
In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his daughter Kelsey, sister Shelia and his protecter, Tiny, his dog. He also enjoyed hunting, working on cars and spending time with his many friends.
Joey is survived by his mother, Cora Neil, of Smithers; father, Herman Bailey (deceased) and Glen Neil of Smithers, the only father he ever knew; daughters, Kelsey Bailey of Cannelton and Betty Jo of Indore; brothers, James Brown of Lorain, Ohio, Dannie Bailey of Oak Hill and Jon Bailey (Sharon) of Elizabeth; sisters, Melissa Pugh (Bernard) of South Charleston, Debraha Diggs (John) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Shelia Rhodes of Cannelton and Yvonne Graves (Willie) of Saint Albans. Joey also leaves behind a host of nephews, nieces, and many friends.
Services were held April 24 at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, with Minister Lee Holiday officiating. Burial followed at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar, WV 25064.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonsmithfuneralhome.com
Pennington Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bailey family.
Thelma Gaye Bennett
Thelma Gaye Bennett, age 96, of Fayetteville, passed away on April 7, 2023.
She was born March 2, 1927.
In keeping with the wishes of the family, Thelma will be cremated and there will be no services.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Clarence Shirley Blake
Clarence Shirley Blake, 87, of Thurmond, passed away April 20, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Oak Hill Baptist Church, 613 Lundale Drive, Oak Hill, WV 25901, with Pastor Sam Blaylock and Shane Goins officiating.
Visitation for friends will be two hours prior to service at the church.
Online condolences may be sent a www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Eddie Bowling Jr.
Eddie Bowling Jr. was born in Oak Hill, the son of Eddie R. Bowling Sr. and Ethel Mae Callahan Bowling. He passed away unexpectedly at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown on April 19, 2023.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two infant brothers, Teddy and James; and his precious daughter, Carrie Beth Bowling.
Eddie was a Christian and a member of Calvary Baptist Church since childhood. He held various offices, including trustee and Board of Finance.
He was employed at Midget Markets, IGA, U-Haul, Frito-Lay and Core Mark, from which he retired.
He prided himself in being fair, honest, caring, and upfront with the people he worked with.
He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Mary Jayne Bowling; daughter, Andrea L. Nelson; son, Benjamin Ray (Marchelle) Bowling; grandchildren, Nathaniel Nelson, Ian Nelson, Lincoln Bowling, Harrison Bowling and Kennedy Bowling; sister, Linda L Richardson; brother, J. Michael (Donna) Bowling; mother-in-law, Dreama “Vonnie” Wykle; brother-in-law, Andrew (Jack) Reed (Ashley); niece, Morgan Reed; nephews, Dennis Richardson (Tammy), Glen Richardson (Kathy Jo), Christopher Bowling (Brooke), Jarod Bowling and Drew (Roxanne) Reed; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Eddie’s most precious memories were of the Oak Hill High School soccer fields. He, along with many helping parents, worked tirelessly to construct those fields — excavating the fields, sewing the grass and watering each day for many months. He worked tirelessly to coach and mentor children from the early 1990s to the early 2000s.
He loved to hunt and especially loved to be with his family, Mike, Chris, Jared, John, Butch, Sam, Jonas and Stewart, who still to this day are like brothers.
Eddie will be missed by all who knew him.
The family asks that memorial donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Funeral services, following visitation, were April 23 at Calvary Baptist Church, with Pastor Greg Swisher officiating. Entombment followed at High Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Raymond Brown
Raymond Brown, 89, passed away April 9, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, following a short illness.
Also known as “Toby” to many of his friends, Raymond was born on March 12, 1934 in Putney, son of the late Dovie Landers Brown and Romie Brown.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Shilia Hicks Brown; his sister, Barbara “Bobbi” Patton; and brothers, Eugene Edward Brown, Roger “Darrell” Brown and Johny Mac Brown.
Raymond had a caring gentle and humble spirit and a light-hearted sense of humor that was greatly appreciated by his family and friends. He was a loving and beloved husband, father and grandfather. Raymond adored his family and provided wisdom, guidance, care and love to his wife, children, grandchildren and his 15 siblings.
He leaves behind his fiancée, Louise Garten of Belle; sisters, Betty Williamson of Mansfield, Ohio, Doris (Omar) Milam of Arnett, Janet Barnett of Wilmington, North Carolina, Brenda (David) Carpenter of Hampstead, North Carolina, Helen (Richard) Estudillo, Linda Ferrell and Connie Kidd, all of Summersville, Benitta Bright of Wilmington; brothers, Kenny Lee Brown and Timothy Brown of Gallagher and Rex Allen Brown of Holly Grove; children, Jeffrey (Susan) Brown of Elkview, Janna (Louie) Paterno of Charleston, and Lori (Paul) Lancaster of Clendenin; and grandchildren, Jennifer, Nathan, Nicole, JohnPage and Kayla.
Raymond proudly served in the U.S. Army.
He was retired from United Mine Workers of America and worked his lifetime as a skilled carpenter and mason.
He enjoyed spending his time with family and friends, fellowship at the Belle and West Side Community centers, camping, fishing, golfing and playing his treasured acoustic and pedal steel guitars. He had many dear friends and he will be greatly missed.
His family thanks God for blessing them with such a loving, caring and gentle hand through Raymond’s life and for all the precious memories and experiences that his life represents.
In honor of Raymond’s memory, the family requests that each of us strive to serve God, pray for and help each other, forgive freely, and humbly serve to the best of our abilities.
Funeral service was held April 13 at Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Rev. Harold Landers officiating. A visitation with family and friends was held immediately prior to the service.
The family requests that you plant a fruit tree in his memory or donations may be sent to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Please visit the website at fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Arrangements by Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Larry Douglas Cales
It is with much sadness that we announce the death of Larry Douglas Cales, age 71, of Ingram Branch. Larry passed away at his home on March 27, 2023 from an apparent heart attack.
He was the son of Ernest and Nancy Romine Cales.
Larry was an extremely hard worker and was very skilled with a range of occupations from home construction to tractor mechanic to factory worker, to any other job he took on.
Larry will be deeply missed by his wife of 28 years, Patricia; his son, Matthew Cales; grandson, Evan Wilson; stepchildren, Iris Woodrum, June Santiago, Christopher Wilson, Jerry Wilson, Harmony Waters and Patrick WIlson; 22 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and lifetime friend, Gary Marcum.
In keeping with Larry’s wishes, there are to be no services and he is to be cremated.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangement by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Derelle W. Campbell
Derelle W. Campbell, 87, of Lookout, passed on March 27, 2023 after a short stay at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley after battling a long illness.
Born Oct. 23, 1935 in Russellville, he was preceded in death by his mother, Dorthy Campbell; father, Fletcher Campbell; son, Derelle Campbell Jr.; and brother, Kenneth Campbell.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, JoAnn Campbell; daughters, Janet (Bill) Lively of Ansted and Donna McMann of Lookout; sister-in-law, Doris Campbell of Tennessee; grandchildren, Sonia, John (Stephanie) Hardy, Melissa (Glen) Hawkins, Sherrie (Brian) Harrell, Brooke (Craig) Holley, Nicholas (Tara) Campbell and Christopher Campbell and grandchildren Owen, Lydia and Gavin Harrell, Shelby and Olivia Holley, Elijah Hawkins, Herrison Hardy and Lucca Campbell; nieces and nephews, Kelly Jeter, Kimberly Campbell and Keith Campbell; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Derelle lived in Maryland for most of his life and worked at AV Williams Construction for 42 years as a mechanic before retiring.
He loved to garden, repair small engines, cars, etc. He loved to do things to help others no matter what the task.
He helped coach T-Ball at Pasadena Little League as well.
He loved watching NASCAR, wrestling and football, especially the Kansas City Chiefs, WVU and Baltimore Ravens.
Derelle will be missed by family and friends.
Services, with cremation following, were April 2 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted.
Robert Lee Campbell
Robert Lee Campbell, 86, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully March 31, 2023 at his residence.
Born July 20, 1936 in Willis Branch, he was the son of the late Damon Roy and Ethel Rakes Campbell.
He is survived by his sister, Betty Canterbury (husband William) of Oak Hill; and his brother, Damon Roy Campbell of Seattle, Washington.
One small obituary does not begin to touch the depth of his amazing life.
Robert was a 1955 graduate from Collins High School.
During his 86 years of an extremely healthy life, he was very proud of being an entrepreneur throughout his lifetime. His portfolio of business endeavors included one of the country’s largest collision/body shops that was open 24 hours a day, a towing business, new home construction company, multiple gas stations, several nightclubs and restaurants, a chain of insurance adjusting firms and automobile dealerships. His businesses created hundreds of jobs.
Even though his careers and businesses allowed him to connect with thousands of people and supported hundreds of families, he was always proud of his own family. Having been married to Louella McGraw Campbell for 41 years before she passed away in July of 1997, the couple had four children together, Ricky Byron Campbell, Ronnie Lee Campbell, Kerri Lynn Campbell and Greg Alan Campbell, and from these children produced his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His son Ricky Campbell and his significant other, Jane Whitmore of Oak Hill. Rick’s children are Nicole Sexton (husband John) and their children, Kaylynn and Clinton Sexton of York, South Carolina; Ricky Lee Campbell (wife Jessica) and their daughters, Summer, Peyton and Ava Campbell of Beaver; Eric Gilliam of Oak Hill and Latisha Gilliam-Husted of Lynchburg, Virginia.
Children from his son, Ronnie Lee Campbell of Crab Orchard, are Linda Fox of Hudson, Florida; and Michael Ross Lane and his son, Michael Sean Lane, of Appomattox, Virginia.
Children from his daughter, Kerri Campbell Shrewsberry (whom preceded him in death one year earlier) and her husband, Dean Shrewsberry, of Port Charlotte, Florida, are: Robert “Bobby” Thomas Jr. and his wife, Paula, and their son, Bryson Thomas, of Fayetteville; Britny Burgess of Winchester, Virginia; and Dean Alan “Boogie” Shrewsberry of Port Charlotte, Florida.
Children from his son, Greg Alan Campbell, of Keystone Heights, Florida, are: Greg Alan Robert Campbell II and Julia Louella Campbell.
After his first wife, Louella, passed away, he remarried Yvonne Floyd Campbell. Marrying Yvonne enlarged his family circle and gave him more children and grandchildren to love and cherish.
His family grew with two more sons, Dylan and Rilen Campbell, and Yvonne’s daughter, Anna Richards of Charleston, and her two daughters, Hannah Richards and Jamie Baldwin. Hanna Richards’ two children are Kyden Richards and Adrien Green of Hurricane. Jamie Baldwin’s children are Steven Richards, Trinity Richards and Ka’shan Echols of Charleston; and Yvonne’s son, Bubby Richards, and his son, Justin Richards, of Cedar Grove, all added more love to be shared.
His sister, Betty Canterbury, and her husband Bill’s children are Bob’s niece, Sandy Canterbury-Scarborough (husband David) and their daughter, Lisa Scarborough-Richmond, of Oak Hill; and his nephew, Curtis Canterbury (wife Mary Jane), and their sons, Kevin and Michael Canterbury, of Oak Hill, were all a part of his lifetime.
Bob’s love for music was endless and started in high school as a member of the Collins High School Marching Band playing the trumpet and other instruments. However drums became his passion as he played the drums with various bands up until he was 84 at various events and venues across the state. His band members were like family was well.
His love for West Virginia University and Marshall University was a pastime that he cherished as often as he could.
Upon retiring he became more involved in church and became a full-time member of the Soul Seekers Church with Pastor Shane Thomas in Bradley and gave his life to the Lord and is now resting in peace with the loved ones who passed on before him.
Funeral service was April 5 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Entombment followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Thomas Lee Carson
Thomas Lee Carson, of Montgomery and Charleston, died April 1, 2023, at Hubbard House in Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Fitzwater Carson; his brother, Benjamin H. Carson; his parents, Harry and Cloteal Carson; and his sisters-in-law, Melba White and Helen Lodge.
Tom was born in Montgomery on July 27, 1927. Upon graduation from Montgomery High School in 1945, he eagerly joined the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1946 from active duty. Tom joined the Naval Reserves in 1950 and retired as a lieutenant in 1970.
He completed his AB and BS in Pharmacy from WVU in 1952, where he was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon social fraternity. Tom’s wife, Betty, and Ben’s wife, Ruth Carson, honored the two brothers by funding the Tom and Ben Carson Pharmacy Scholarship at WVU.
Tom and his brother, Ben, owned the College Drug Store in Montgomery from 1966 to 1994. The two brothers were known for their integrity, professionalism, as well as their contributions to Montgomery and the Upper Kanawha Valley.
Tom served on the board of directors of the Merchants National Bank for 24 years, the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce for 30 years, and the WV Pharmacy Association for 10 years. In 1993, he was awarded both the Wyeth Pharmacy “Bowl of Hygeia” for service to the public and his community and the WV Pharmacy Association “Beale Award” in recognition of his outstanding and meritorious service in furthering the interest of the profession of pharmacy in West Virginia.
Tom was the surrogate grandfather to his great-nieces, Rachel and Rylie Burdette, and great nephew, Benjamin Thomas Burdette, of Temecula, California. Tom and Betty were the devoted uncle and aunt to Linda Carson Burdette (Richard) of Temecula, California, the late William B. White III of Charleston, the late John F. White of Montgomery, Elizabeth Ann Neese (Mike) of Charleston, and Alice Lee White (Betty) of Jesup, Georgia. Tom was a “brother” to Betty’s sisters, the late Montgomery Mayor Melba Lou White and Helen Lodge of Charleston. This was a relationship that never wavered. They simply adored Tom.
Tom and his best friend, Judge John W. Hatcher of Fayetteville, enjoyed a long, fruitful relationship afforded to few friends. Tom always worked at perfecting his game of golf and enhancing his French language skills. Other sports, through the years, included bass fishing, hunting and skeet shooting.
Honoring Tom’s wishes, a graveside service was held April 5 at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
It is suggested that contributions be made to the “Tom and Ben Carson Pharmacy Scholarship” at WVU School of Pharmacy, PO Box 9500, Morgantown, WV 26506.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.barlowbonsall.com
Arrangements by Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Larry David Carte
Larry David Carte, 76, of Ames Heights, went home to be with the Lord on April 10, 2023.
He was born on Stringtown Road on Aug. 1, 1946 and was an Army veteran.
He was a beloved husband of 54 years to Rose L. Carte; beloved father to David and Chris Carte; son, brother, father-in-law, grandpa, great-grandpa and a friend.
He loved his dog (Jr.), his garden and spending time with his family on the holidays. He will truly be missed by everyone and he touched everyone’s hearts that he talked to.
Memorial visitation was held at Sunday Road Baptist Church, Hico, on April 18, officiated by Pastor John Stiles.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Billy Ray Duncan
Billy Ray Duncan, 77, of Mount Hope, passed away March 26, 2023.
Born Jan. 12, 1946 in Mount Hope, he was the son of the late Clarence W. (Joe) Duncan and Mary Madeline Wees Duncan.
He was preceded in death by his oldest grandson, Johnathon Tyler-Ray Moore; two brothers, Clarence Jr. (Buddy) Duncan and James (Jimmy) Duncan; three sisters, Barbara (Bobbi) James Underwood, Mary Sue Norment, and Billy’s twin sister, Nancy Kay Duncan; and his special aunt, Opal (Billie) Wall, who attended his birth and insisted he be named Billy Ray.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memory include his loving wife of 52 years, Donna Rae Duncan; daughters, Cindy Moore of Mooresville, North Carolina, and Billie Jo Jackson (Joe), of Mount Hope; son, Michael Ray Duncan (Heather) of Beckley; his grandchildren include, Michael Moore (Courtney) and Kenny Moore, all of Beckley, Amanda Moore of Mooresville, North Carolina, Kayla Smith (RJ), MaKenzie Lawson and Dre Lawson, all of Beckley; four great-grandchildren; his brothers include, John Samuel (Sammy) Duncan of Oak Hill and David Michael “Mike” Duncan of Columbus, Ohio; and his sisters include, Connie Jo Craddock of Mount Hope, Ruby Carol Swigart of Diamond, Ohio and Patty Logan of Mount Hope. In addition there are many nieces, nephews, and friends who loved their Uncle Bill so very much.
Funeral service was March 29 at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope with Pastor Randy Mann officiating. Burial followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Burford L. Dunlap
Burford L. Dunlap, 72, of Pond Gap, passed away at home on April 6, 2023.
Buford was a retired coal miner and a US Army Veteran.
He was an outstanding husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by parents, Booker and Virginia Dunlap; sister, Rose Dunlap Perry; and brothers, Melvin and Delmar Dunlap.
Surviving: his wife of 50 years, Phyllis J. Christy Dunlap; son, Daniel and his wife, Tami Dunlap; grandchildren, Draven, and his wife, Hayley, and Braiden and his wife, Deven Dunlap, grandson Nathaniel Dunlap and Emma Sheets and grandson Logan Selbe and Emily Balser; great-grandson, Bowyn Dunlap and Laine Dunlap; brother, Wilbur and Earlshell Dunlap; sisters, Christine Bible, Sandra McCune, Debra Dunlap and Kathy Kieffer; and a host of nieces and nephews and other family members and friends.
Services were April 10 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove, with Pastor Gary Williams officiating. Burial followed the services in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Jerry Donald Farley
Jerry Donald Farley, 71, of Minden, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on April 3, 2023. Jerry has gone home to heaven with his loved ones.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1952, in Logan, son of the late Clifford and Nellie Farley.
Jerry will be remembered as a coal miner, diesel mechanic, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all left to love his memory.
Jerry was a deacon at the Minden Missionary Baptist Church and is loved and will be missed by his church family.
In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by Jeff Farley, Benny Farley, Linda Warren, Elaine Spears and many more loved ones. He’s coming to see you in Heaven.
Those left to cherish his memory include wife, Vivian Farley; daughters, Devona Timbs (James), Crystal Keeney (Donald) and Virginia Farley (Matt Cook); grandchildren, Joshua Farley, Destiny Frazier, Kaitlyn Cooper, Corey Cooper, Trinity McConnell, Jason McConnell, Donnie Keeney, Tyler Keeney and Ryan Keeney; several great-grandchildren; and many other family members who loved and were loved by him.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at the Minden Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Ron Richards officiating.
Memorial donations may be sent to Pitt Bull Rescue or Dr. Jeff, Rocky Mountain Vet, which were his two favorite shows to watch on TV.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlawnfuneralhome.com
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Elizabeth Yvonne Gillman
Elizabeth Yvonne Gillman, 83, of Fayetteville, passed away April 18, 2023, at Bowers Hospice House.
Yvonne was born on March 23, 1940, daughter of the late Carmel Mounts and Myrtle Browning Mounts.
Yvonne was a wife, mother, and full-time homemaker.
She was a Salem Road Freewill Baptist Church member for over 50 years.
In addition to her parents, Yvonne is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bill Gillman; grandson, Nicholas Dale Gillman; granddaughters, Sarah Nicole Atkins and Amy Renee Gillman McKinney, sons-in-law, George D. Brewer and Bruce J. Gilkerson; daughter-in-law, Brenda K. Gillman; great-granddaughter, Makala E. Gilkerson; sister, Mildred Smith; and brothers, Harold Mounts and Richard Mounts.
Those left to cherish her memory include her three sons, Glen Allen Gillman and his wife, Patricia, Randall Lee Gillman and William “Bill” Dale Gillman; three daughters, Shelia Ann Gilkerson Berry and her husband, Buddy, Wanda Jean Shrewsbury and her husband, Craig, and Sandra Lynn Brewer Fisher and her husband, Ray; brothers, Ronald Lee Damron, Gary Ray Damron and his wife, Wanda, and Douglas Damron and his wife, Judy; sister, Marsha Dale Van Meter; 16 grandchildren, Brittany Gillman Vance, Glen Gillman, Shane Gilkerson and Tyelynn, Bonnie Gilkerson, Charles Shrewsbury and Morgan, Adam Gillman and Kierston, George Brewer Jr., Kassandra Brewer, Mary Beth Coffey and Ryan, Timothy Deaver and Nina, Ginny Bugg and Jonathan and Brandy Hanchew; and 22 great-grandchildren, Genesis Vance, Lyric Vance, Serenity Vance, Kaylan Gillman, Avery Trobee, Aria Gillman, Makala Gilkerson, Joshua Gillman, Jermiah Gillman, James Gillman, Jacob Cox, Eva Brewer, Nicholas Brewer, Donald Brewer, Dwayne Brewer, Samual Brewer, Kennedy Coffey, Patience Bugg, Caleb Bugg, Kayla Bartole and Nathaniel Bartole.
Funeral services were held April 21 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Bill Gillman officiating. Burial followed at the Gillman Family Cemetery on Water Plant Road.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Salem Road Freewill Baptist Church, PO Box 796, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, Oak Hill.
Melvin “Buck” Gray
Melvin “Buck” Gray, 76, of Alderson, passed away on March 30, 2023 at his home.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1946 in Horseshoe, Fayette County, the son of the late Melvin G. Gray and Mildred Bailes Gray.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Carolee Gray; brothers, Jimmy Gray and Jinky Gray; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Gray.
Survivors are his wife, Linda Coleman Gray; daughter, Brigit Stickler; sons, Thomas (Crystal Bennett) Gray and John Gray; grandchildren, Kaylee (Timmy), Billy (Lily), Joshua, Caleb, Lucas, Madison, Paige, Ethan, Cristian, Damian, Alexia, Alexander, Anthony (Amber), Erica (Logan), Aryana, Cassie and John Lee; great-grandchildren, Haisley, Carter, Kash, Sarah, Madalyn and Zachary; sister, Linda Gill; brothers, Billy Gray and Danny Gray; and extended family and friends.
Graveside service was April 4 at Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc. of Rainelle.
Mark “Skip” Haynie III
Mark “Skip” Haynie III, 86, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away at home in Narrows, Virginia on April 24, 2023.
Born Dec. 7, 1936, he was the son of the late Rev. Mark and Marie Haynie.
Mark was retired from Elkem Metals and Mississippi Lime.
Mark loved spending time with his family and enjoyed every sporting event his children and grandchildren participated in.
Mark was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 68 years, Nancy Carol Burgess Haynie; and his wonderful children, David (Elizabeth), Martha (Larry) Mark (Diane) and Timothy (Tammy). Mark and Nancy have 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Services are Thursday, April 27 at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Pearisburg, Virginia. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at riffefuneralservice.com
Dock Everett Holbrook Sr.
Dock Everett Holbrook Sr., 74, of Oak Hill, died at home April 16, 2023, after a long illness.
He was born in Elkridge to the late Curtis and Margaret Holbrook.
Dock served the country in the United States Army and the West Virginia National Guard for almost 20 years.
He was a certified electrician in the West Virginia coal mines for 30 years. He was the best husband, dad, papaw, and brother.
In addition to his parents, Dock is preceded in death by his brothers, Tim Holbrook and Tex Holbrook, both of Oak Hill, and a brother-in-law, Carl “Elkie” Hughes Jr. of Kimberly.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 48 years, Robin Holbrook; son, Dock Holbrook Jr. of Prosperity; daughter, Trina Blake (Matt) of Pax; two granddaughters whom he loved and adored, Samantha Holbrook (Nathan) of Scarbro and Nikki Holbrook (Gabe) of Maple Fork; mother of granddaughters, Lisa Caldwell of Fayetteville; three sisters, Judy Jones of Victor, Jeannie Simmons of Virginia and Ginger Moore of Oak Hill; two brothers, Terry Holbrook (Donna) and Paul Holbrook (Sheila) of Oak Hill; sisters-in-law, Piper Smith (Darrell) of Kimberly and Anna “Chippy” Nichols of Oak Hill; and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with his wishes, Dock will be cremated. No services are scheduled at this time.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Southern West Virginia for all the care and help they provided.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jason Lee Huddleston
Jason Lee Huddleston, age 45, of Oak Hill, went to be with the Lord on April 17, 2023.
Born Oct. 23, 1977, in Beckley, he was the son of Fleming Huddleston and Joetta Poff Armstrong.
Jason adored his family and loved to go hunting and fishing.
He attended the Oak Hill Baptist Church.
He will be missed dearly by father, Fleming Huddleston (Marsha); mother, Joetta Armstrong; daughter, Lindsey Huddleston of Middlesboro, Kentucky; sister, Brooke Cunningham (Nick) of East Bank; and nieces, Cecelia and Paisley Cunningham of East Bank. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and friends as well.
In keeping with Mr. Huddleston’s, wishes he is to be cremated.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Eloise James
Eloise James, 79, of Ansted, passed on April 4, 2023 at her home in Ansted, while under hospice home care.
Eloise was born in Duo, daughter of the late Frank and Hallie Rogers James.
Eloise worked as an operator with Telecomm.
She is survived by her sister, Bettie McDaniel, and brother, Jack James.
Services were April 8 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted.
There will be a private burial at a later time.
Don Calvin Jarrett
Don Calvin Jarrett went home with the Lord on April 21, 2023, after a long illness.
He was born March 1, 1931, in Milburn, son of the late Thearon Jarrett Sr. and Mary Drain Jarrett.
Donnie attended Lansing Baptist Church and was a former employee of Long Airdox.
Donnie was a Veteran of the Korean War, serving in Battery A 220th Armored Field Artillery Battalion.
Donnie is preceded in death by four sisters, Pauline Workman, Shirley Blethen, Caroline Smathers and Lenore Treadway; and four brothers, John Jarrett, Thearon Jarrett Jr., Cecil Jarrett and James Jarrett. He is survived by one brother, Benjamin Jarrett.
Those left to celebrate his life and cherish his memory include his wife of over 60 years, Edith Avis Jarrett; and children, Jack Jarrett (Patricia), Annette Ashley (David) and Elaine Chandler (Jerry). Donnie was also the proud grandfather to three grandsons, Greg Jarrett (Melissa), Wayne Phillips (Jessica) and Elijah Chandler (Chelsea); two granddaughters, Heather Crook (Travis) and Melissa Chandler (Jake); and several great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Donnie was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed re-loading, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage, sitting on the porch, and especially spending time with family. He lived a blessed, successful life and passed on the wisdom that can only come from a life full of experience, hard work, integrity, and honesty. “Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints” (Psalms 116:15).
Funeral services were held April 24 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Kenneth Hayes officiating. Entombment followed in High Lawn Memorial Park.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Leroy Johnson
Leroy Johnson, age 77, crossed over to his heavenly home, with no oxygen bottles, hearing aids or glasses, but with a new set of lungs and a glorified body on April 7, 2023.
Lee was a resident of Marmet and grew up in London. Lee was born on May 3, 1946, son of the late Hobert and Mary Johnson of London, and was preceded in death by his parents, brother Rick and daughter Kim. Lee was a small business owner, husband to Marvella and father of two children, Melissa Johnson and Kim Johnson, with two grandchildren.
Lee is survived by his wife, Marvella, along with siblings, Betty Owlett, Bill Johnson, Brenda Stinnett, Bob Johnson, Benson Johnson and Tammy Johnson; and sister-in-law, Jenny Johnson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and other family members and friends.
Services were held April 12 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove, with burial following at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Cooke Funeral Home is serving the Johnson family.
Melanie J. Johnson
Melanie J. Johnson, 46, of Pond Gap, passed away March 30, 2023 at Montgomery General Hospital.
Surviving: daughter, Kenzie Bostick; parents, Dennis and Mary K. (Balser) Johnson; sisters, Melissa (Paul) Adkins, Teresa (Alan) Ramsey and Lisa (Chad) Blankenship; and a host of nieces and nephews and other family members and friends.
Services were April 2 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove, with Pastor Terry Johnson officiating. Burial followed the services in the Balser Cemetery, Pond Gap.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.
Michael Wayne Johnson
Michael Wayne Johnson, 56, of Kimberly, died April 16, 2023, at Montgomery General Hospital.
He was born in Montgomery on Oct. 19, 1966, to the late George Henry and Nona Prather Johnson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George, and nephew, Charlie Johnson.
He is survived by his children, Clifton Senter (Heather) and Ashley Morris (Caleb); grandchildren, Gabreyela, Clifton “Peanut,” Addisyen, Remington, Caden, Bryson and Raelyn; siblings, Tommy Johnson, Jerry Johnson and Nancy Rosette; as well as his significant other, Melissia Senter.
Service was held April 20 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Brenda Neal officiating. Burial followed at Meadow Haven Memorial Park at Ingram Branch.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Terry Neal Keenan
Terry Neal Keenan, age 79, of Medina, Ohio, passed away in the arms of his beloved wife April 4, 2023.
He was born on Dec. 13, 1943 in Swiss, son of the late Andrew R. Keenan and Dorothy E. Neal Keenan Yurchisin.
Terry worked in purchasing and sales for Arnold Corporation, a division of MTD Products, for 50 years before retiring in 2014.
He was a devout and active member of First Baptist Church in Medina and enjoyed studying and reading the Bible, going to church, taking in his grandsons’ activities, eating out and taking long Sunday drives. Above all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family.
Terry was a 1961 graduate of Brunswick High School.
While his smile may not be here to lift our spirits, he will continue helping others through a donation to Lifebanc.
Terry is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Agnes M. Musser Keenan; his loving daughter, Jill M.(Bart) Kayser; cherished grandchildren, Evan (fiancée Adrienne), Brett and Wyatt Kayser; several nieces, a nephew and a lifetime of collected friends and colleagues.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Alice Keenan; his sister, Deanna Keenan Repko and her husband, Don; and his stepsister, Judy Ferris.
A celebration of Terry’s life was held at First Baptist Church in Medina April 8. Lunch was served after the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in Medina at: https://app.onechurchsoftware.com/firstmedina/egiving and select the Terry Keenan Memorial Fund.
Gerald Milton Kincaid Jr.
Gerald Milton Kincaid Jr., 77, of Mt. Hope, left his earthly home and took his place in Heaven on April 1, 2023, departing from St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.
Born Oct. 6, 1945 at Oak Hill Hospital, he was the son of the late Gerald Milton Kincaid Sr. and Mary Katherine Combs Kincaid of Red Star.
Gerald was first and foremost a son of God, fulfilling his calling to share God’s Word to encourage and minister to his flock, bringing others to know or be closer to God. Gerald also maintained an outreach that included visiting church members in their homes, hospitals and nursing homes.
He had an intricate role in starting One Voice in Oceana, which has grown to several cities throughout the area.
Gerald also worked as a brakeman, and conductor for the C&O Railroad for 23 years.
Gerald was a loving and faithful husband to his wife. After 57 years, you could see the love in his eyes when he gazed at her, as though he had just fallen in love that moment. Gerald was a loving and supportive father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Gerald participated fully in his family’s life, seeking them out to love, whether they lived near or far.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Mary Annette Evans-Kincaid; his four children, Gerald (Valerie) Kincaid III, Nancy (Michael) Lowe, Roland (Anita Bradham) Kincaid, and Jacob Kincaid; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Barbara (Frank) Scott, Linda (Dave) Fisher, Beverly Rice and Teresa (Randall) McCallister; uncle, Fred (Lisa); aunt, Elizabeth (Archie) Vance; a host of nieces, and nephews; and the many friends he has made throughout the years.
A celebration of Gerald's life will be held on Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m. at Harvey Community Church, 14 Harvey Hill Methodist Loop, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Harvey Community Church, by mailing to 192 Ann Street Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Arrangements by Melton Mortuary and Cremation Services, Beckley.
Clarence Kenneth Maynus Sr.
Clarence Kenneth Maynus Sr., age 83, of Beckley, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2023.
Born May 28, 1939, in Powellton, he was the son of the late Benjamin Maynus and Ada Maynus.
Kenny worked for the Raleigh County Board of Education, as a coal miner, and did occasional mechanical work.
He had a green thumb and loved being outdoors in his gardens.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, Donald Maynus, Charlie Maynus, Earl Maynus and Dorothy Toombs; as well as granddaughter, Catherine Elmore.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruby Maynus; children, Charlotte Maynus, Kevin Maynus, Christopher Maynus (Sherry), Clarence Maynus Jr., John Maynus and Michelle Elmore (Jimmy); grandchildren, Lee Arthur, Jennifer Arthur, Jacob Maynus, Caleb Maynus, Amanda Khosraviani (Ali), Jill Maynus, Luke Maynus, TJ Williams, Lauren McKinney, Samantha Elmore and David Elmore; and great-grandchildren, Lilly, Lucy, Jacqueline, Minnie Mae, Jimmy Lee, Kyndal, Michelle, Roy and Earl.
Funeral services were April 1 at Tyree Funeral Home Chapel, Oak Hill, with burial following at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Reverend David L. McDowell
Reverend David L. McDowell, 87, of Fayetteville, passed away at Princeton Community Hospital on April 4, 2023.
David was born in Cunard on Oct. 4, 1935, to the late Sandy and Ruth McDowell.
David pastored at multiple churches throughout West Virginia over the years.
He was a general contractor and spent all his free time outdoors in the garden. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his son, Donivan McDowell, and grandson, Donnell McDowell.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 66 years, Julia M. Milligan McDowell; sons, David McDowell Jr. (Kim), Donald McDowell (Elizabeth), Damon McDowell (Becky), Darrick McDowell, Dewayne McDowell (Michelle) and Daniel McDowell; grandchildren, Junnell Smith, Donald McDowell Jr., Chantrelle McDowell, LaShonda McDowell, Anthony Hancock, Alexis Hancock, Chaunte McDowell, Mary McDowell, Abrillya McGraw, Devin McDowell, Ashley McDowell, Darrick McDowell II, Darian McDowell, Jillian McDowell and Cameryn McDowell; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held April 11 at First Baptist Church Harlem Heights in Oak Hill.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Clifford Paul Moore
Clifford Paul Moore, age 53, of Beckley, passed away suddenly on April 11, 2023.
Born Jan. 15, 1970, he was the son of the late William and Ida Proctor Moore.
He loved traveling, going to parks and taking pictures, fishing, and playing video games.
He is survived by children, Angel Ransdell, Rachel Moore, AJ Kinder and John Kinder; siblings, Susan Adcox, Gail Snyder, Annie, Mike Proctor and Kenny Moore; ex-wife, Kristine Dunbar; and many other family and friends.
In keeping with his wishes, he is to be cremated.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Betty J. Mullins
Betty J. Mullins, 91, of East Bank, went home to be with the Lord April 6,2023, after a short illness.
Betty was born June 30,1931.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence “Red” Mullins; her son, Danny J. Mullins; and her grandsons, Edward C. Hudnall and Caleb W. Hudnall.
Betty loved going to church and fellowshipping with her friends at the church.
She loved flowers and cooking for her family, especially making cakes. She looked forward to the big dinners on the holidays with her family.
Betty is survived by her sister, Jackie Day; and her children, Gary “Pistol” Mullins (Carol), Gloria Hassie (Dwight), Sharon Hudnall (Bill), Cathy Dobbs (David), Dennis Mullins (Tammy) and Fonda Crites ( Mike); her daughter-in-law, Charmaine Mullins; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great- grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Melissa Dorsey, Mom’s daily healthcare provider, for the wonderful care and compassion she gave our mom.
Funeral services were held April 12 at The Crown Hill Freewill Baptist Church, Crown Hill, with the Rev. Carll Pomeroy officiating.
Pryor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Cody John Mullens
Cody John Mullens, 28, of Mount Hope, died April 13, 2023, while fighting a forest fire on Armstrong Creek, near Montgomery.
He was the son of John Dayton and Debra Lynn Barnette Mullens of Calvin and was born at Summersville Oct. 6, 1994.
Cody was a forester and employee of the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
He loved camping, hunting, fishing, transformers and reading.
He was a past president of the Glenville Science Fiction Guild.
Most of all, Cody loved his family, friends, job and co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Delano Barnette and Alva Mullens.
Surviving in addition to his parents: his companion, Brittany Leann Ferguson; daughter, Hazel Grace Ferguson at home; sister, Emily Rose (Jacob) of Calvin; grandmother, Iris Mullens of Craigsville; and four uncles and two aunts.
Funeral services were conducted April 19 in the Summersville Armory and Convention Center with Chaplain Charles Spencer officiating. Burial followed in the WV Memorial Gardens at Calvin.
Online condolences may be sent at watersfuneralchapel.com
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
Yvonne Hughes Parker
Yvonne Hughes Parker, 93, of Oak Hill, passed away at Oak Hill Place on April 9, 2023.
Yvonne was born in Oxford, North Carolina, on Oct. 13, 1929, to the late Water and Helen Hughes.
Yvonne was a devout Christian and churchgoer who exhibited all the qualities of Christianity. She was loving, kind, thoughtful, open-minded, and cared for others. Her non-judgmental demeanor made her a friend to all who encountered her. Yvonne was a wonderful mother and school assistant administrator.
In addition to her parents, Yvonne is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Thomas Clyde Parker, and son, Thomas Keith Parker.
Those left to cherish her memory include her three children, Karen Kimberly, Kevin Phillip and John Kenneth Parker.
In keeping with Yvonne’s wishes, she will be cremated. No services are scheduled currently.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Cheyenne Matthew Pemberton
Cheyenne Matthew Pemberton, 52, of Oak Hill, passed away at home April 18, 2023, following a short illness.
Cheyenne was born in Oak Hill on July 7, 1970, to the late Theodore Matthew Pemberton and Dora Janice Jarrell.
Cheyenne attended Calvary Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and lifting weights.
In addition to his parents, Cheyenne is preceded in death by his brothers, John Lewis Jarrell and Bryan Chandler Pemberton; and sister, Kay Jarrell Evans.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Cody Matthew Wyant; and sisters, April Miller and Mechelle Evans.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for assistance with Cheyenne’s funeral expenses to be made to High Lawn Funeral Home by calling the funeral home at 304-469-3283 or in person or by mail at High Lawn Funeral Home, 1435 E. Main St., Oak Hill, WV 25901.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Ramona Dawn Pennington
Ramona Dawn Pennington, 81, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on March 28, 2023 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
Ramona, along with her husband Paul, were proud owners of Pennington Funeral Home in Gauley Bridge for over 30 years. She took pride in helping families transition through the difficult passing of a loved one.
During that time, Ramona also worked as an X-ray technician in many settings, ranging from a clinic or hospital to a maximum-security prison, that led to many interesting life experiences.
Ramona was very active in the Gauley Bridge community and enjoyed participating in many civic organizations. She enjoyed the friendships and fellowship in her church women’s group, her multiple quilt groups, and her cherished sister Red Hats.
When she and her husband, Paul, retired and moved to be near family in North Carolina, Ramona quickly picked up where she left off by joining the St. James United Methodist Women’s group, the Crystal Coast Quilt Guild, and the local Red Hat Society.
Ramona was very creative and shared those talents with anyone who might be interested. She dabbled in cake decorating, candy making, crocheting and quilting, to name a few of her talents. You were lucky indeed if you received one of her handmade treasures as a gift. She also shared her talents with the West Carteret Band and hemmed a multitude of band uniforms with a generous heart as the Marching Patriots set out to dazzle each band season with her proudly on the sidelines.
Ramona loved the furry members of her extended family as fiercely as she loved her human family members. Paul and Ramona had three family pets that included Fluffy, Munkin and Luckie. Ramona’s daughter, Paula, and her family had two dogs, Niki and Roxie, and her son, Kenneth, had two dogs, Lily and Spaz. Ramona and Paul took Spaz and Lily in when Kenneth moved to England. In the Pennington household, being a dog is like being a celebrity. There are always four food bowls to choose from and all the treats and lap time a dog can dream of. Roxie, Spaz and Lily would go stay at what became affectionately known as “Camp Luckie,” named after the Penningtons’ current beloved dog. The love and care the family dogs received at Camp Luckie were like none other and they were blessed indeed to have such a privilege.
Above all, Ramona was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and Granny as family was everything to her. She certainly cherished and enjoyed being an active supporter for her grandchildren in their many endeavors in band, scouts, and any other adventure they may attempt. She was smitten with her grandchildren and was so proud of their accomplishments.
A funeral service was held March 31 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Paul Pennington of Newport; daughter, Paula Dawn McKee, and her husband, Kent, of Newport; son, Kenneth Paul Pennington of Reading, England; two grandchildren, Brendan McKee and Sydney McKee of Newport; brother, Von Mosser and wife Wileda of Keyser; nephew, Von Mosser and wife Linda of Warsaw, Virginia; nephew, Randy Mosser of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and her beloved dog, Luckie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gorman W. and Rosena Mosser; brother, Gorman W. Mosser Jr.; and her cherished furry family members, Fluffy, Munkin, Niki, Spaz, Lily and Roxie.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Robert “Rob” William Pennington III
Robert “Rob” William Pennington III, 36, of Okeechobee, Florida, passed away April 12, 2023 of natural causes.
He was born in Charleston on May 26, 1986 to Robert William Pennington II and M. Christine Sizemore.
He had been a resident of Ft. Pierce and Okeechobee, Florida since 2014, coming from Shrewsbury.
Rob graduated from Riverside High School in 2004.
Rob was a fun-loving red-blooded proud American with a heart of gold. He loved NASCAR, shooting guns, muddin’ on four-wheelers, country music, practical joking and playing with Macayla and her new pup, Daisy, and nieces and nephew, Eleanor, Evelyn and Alistair, who lovingly called him “Rob-Rob.”
He earned a living as an accomplished and skillful welder who was quite proud of “dropping dimes” and hated welding aluminum although much of his work was exactly that.
He is survived by his fiancée, Emily Peterson, and her daughter, Macayla, of Okeechobee; his mother and stepfather, Christine and Michael Whiteside of Port Saint Lucie; his father, Robert William Pennington II of Shrewsbury; his sister, Sarah Elizabeth Pennington of Boston, Massachusetts; and his stepsister, Sarah Elizabeth Slocum of Exeter, New Hampshire; as well as a huge and extended loving family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, E.V. Sizemore and Robert William Pennington, and grandmother, Alice Pennington.
At his request, there will be no funeral service. Other arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service.
Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com
Charles F. “Buddy” Petry
Charles F. “Buddy” Petry, 85, of Belva, passed away April 3, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Eva Petry; wife, Nancy Petry; and daughter, Sheree Petry.
He is survived by his son, Sam Petry of Virginia; daughter, Evelyn Petry of Clay; stepson, Marvin Muck of Kentucky; grandchildren, Morgan, Blake, Aleigha, Stevie, Jacetyn, Evander and Angel; and many nieces and nephews.
Buddy started in business in 1960 as a merchant, expanded to include a gas station and music recording studio.
Buddy loved playing and teaching guitar and pedal steel guitar and performing with his bands The Chaparrals, Cowboy Jazz and Dixie Highway, as well as many other music projects with many of the area’s finest musicians, whom he admired deeply.
He is a graduate of Gauley Bridge High School and served in the USMC.
Visitation service was April 10 at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, with a graveside service following at Hill Cemetery in Belva.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com
Pennington Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Petry family.
Curtis Marshall Pitsenbarger
Curtis Marshall Pitsenbarger, 73, of Danese, went to be and walk with the Lord on April 15, 2023.
He was born on April 24, 1949, son of the late Johnny and Freda Hobbs Pitsenberger of Layland.
Curtis is survived by his faithful wife, Betty Pitsenbarger; and their daughters, Lanna (David) Brown of Rainelle and Lorra (Josh) McCarty of Nicholasville, Kentucky. In addition to his daughters, he had six grandchildren, Noah Brown, Ethan Brown, Madilyn Brown, Khloe Brown, Aden McCarty and Brady McCarty. Additional surviving relatives include a loving sister, Cathy (Jimmy) Fox; mother-in-law, Evelyn McComb; brother-in-law, Bob McComb; honorary sister-in-law, Ila (Paul) Critchley; and nieces and nephews, Jason (Sandra) Fox, Bethany (Bo) Wolfe and Paul (Kim) Fox.
Curtis was drafted into the army and served in the Vietnam War. He was the recipient of several awards including the Bronze Star Medal, two Commendation Medals and the Air Medal.
He retired as an engineer after 35 years of service with the telephone company.
He was a member of Green Valley United Methodist Church in Danese where he led Bible study.
Curtis enjoyed woodworking, often gifting many of his wood burning and scroll sawing projects to others.
Services were held at Green Valley United Methodist Church in Danese on April 20, with Pastor Jesse Pope, Pastor Judy Pysell and Pastor Allen Whitt officiating. Burial followed at Wallace Memorial Cemetery with military funeral honors.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Kathryn J. Powers
On April 18, 2023, Kathryn J. Powers of Victor passed away at Ruby Memorial surrounded by loved ones. She gained her angel wings and although her time here on earth was done, her memory will live on with us forever.
Kathy was born on Nov. 26, 1963 to Gordon and Novella Clendenin.
She is the oldest of three daughters, leaving behind Donna (James) Simms of Toronto, Ohio and Angela (Scott) Kidwell of Ansted. Also, left behind to forever cherish her memory is her best friend, love of her life, and husband, David “Dave” Powers. She was also a loving mother to three children, David A. Powers, Amanda (Nicholas Clark) Powers and Carrie Powers. She also left behind her two grandchildren, Novella “Ella” Clark and Luca Clark, whom she truly loved with all her heart. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews, Jeffery (Megan) Workman and daughter Maddison and son Caleb, Matthew (Bethany) Workman and children Magnolia and Easton, Jessica Blair, Emma Blair, and Anthony Simms and daughter Serenity.
She loved more than any one heart could hold; if you knew Kathy you knew the kindness, love, and understanding of a beautiful soul. She not only was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and cousin; but she was also a friend, a co-worker, church member, helping hand, listening ear, and just a smiling face when you needed to see one. She dedicated her life to spreading love and kindness to everyone.
You may have known her from school, from working with her at Dairy Queen when she was a teenager, Ben Franklin as an adult, Piggly WIggly for the past 17 years, church at Ansted Freewill Baptist, or maybe she even babysat your children. No matter how you may have known her, you got to see the real genuine Kathy; everyone got the same loving, caring, understanding, sweet woman. She will be so dearly missed by so many. Take the advice from Kathy and find the love of Jesus and be saved.
Services for Kathy were held at Wallace and Wallace in Ansted on April 22, with Pastor Jack Taylor overseeing the eulogy. Gathering followed at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Victor.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Wallace & Wallace, Inc., of Ansted, is in charge of arrangements.
Randall Milton Rice
Randall Milton Rice, age 73, of Danese, passed away in Beckley on March 26, 2023.
Randall was born in Layland on Jan. 18, 1950, son of the late Bertha G. and Milton J. Rice.
In addition to his parents, Randall was preceded in death by his only son, Cortney Nicholas Rice.
Randall graduated from Meadow Bridge High School, Glenville State College, and West Virginia College of Graduate Studies.
He served as former assistant park superintendent at Babcock State Park, and superintendent of Pipestem State Park and Carnifex Ferry Battleground State parks for a total of 17 years.
Randall taught for Roane County Schools for five years and was an investment broker.
Randall enjoyed spending time with his family and working on the genealogy of the Rice family. He was extremely proud of his published writings on the Rice family ancestry.
Randall is survived by his sisters, Marilyn and her husband, Gary Smith, of Danese, and Lisa and her husband, Steve Whiting, of Columbus, Ohio; nieces, Katie (Wickline) and her husband, Chris Spinks, of Covington, Virginia and Jo Anne (Wickline) and her husband, Bruce Taylor, of Gap Mills; great-nephews, Luke Taylor, Jace Taylor and Haden Spinks; and great-niece, Avery Spinks.
Service was March 30, with Pastor Floyd Bolen officiating, at Wallace Memorial Mausoleum Chapel, Clintonville. Burial followed at the Wallace Memorial Cemetery.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc. of Rainelle.
Norma Maria Quiñones Rose
Norma Maria Quiñones Rose, 84, of Sharon, passed away, surrounded by loved ones, at home on April 2, 2023.
Norma was born Aug. 5, 1938 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico to the late Julio Quiñones and Ana Pimentel Quiñones.
She also was preceded in death by her sisters, Lydia Quiñones Hernandez, Irma Quiñones Santiago and Gladys Quiñones O’Neill.
Left to cherish Norma’s memory is her husband of 60 years, Billy Rose of Sharon; son, Billy (Lily) Rose of Rhonda; daughters, Karen Rose and Sherri (Joey) Ferrell of Sharon; grandchildren, Billy (LaCrisha) Rose, Kari (Adam) Keglor, Blake Ferrell, Sara Groves, Zachary Ferrell, Jacob (Tamara) Ferrell and Sophia Midkiff; great-grandchildren, Remington Rose, Sawyer Rose, Meadow Rose, Adrianna Keglor, Joby Ferrell and Karmen Keglor; sisters, Zoraida Quiñones Ludwig and Sonia Quiñones Criscola; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Viewing was held at O’Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery April 5. Funeral services were held the following day at the funeral home, followed by burial at Marmet Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Troy Lyn Ruckman
Troy Lyn Ruckman, 49, of Swiss, passed away April 10, 2023 at his home.
He was the son of Patricia Branch Bennett and husband Leo David Bennett of Fenwick and Lindy Roy Ruckman of Leivasy.
Troy was a hard-working diesel mechanic and the owner and operator of T&C Equipment and Truck Repair.
He was a loving Papaw and a Baptist by faith.
Surviving in addition to his parents: son, Ethan Ruckman of Drennen; daughter, Courtney Danielle Coleman of Goldsboro, North Carolina; and grandchildren, Sawyer Waelyn Coleman and Addyson Faith Ruckman.
Funeral services were conducted April 15 in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville with Pastor Troy George officiating. Burial followed in the McClung Cemetery at Canvas.
Online condolences may be sent at watersfuneralchapel.com
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
Jeffrey Small
Jeffrey Small, 58, of Minden, passed away on April 6, 2023 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley following a long illness.
Jeffrey was born on Dec. 24, 1964 in Sanford, Florida to the late Alice Zimmerman Small and John L. Small Sr.
Jeff grew up in Minden and was a master of auto body and detailing work. He worked in the automotive industry his entire adult life, spending most of his years at King Coal Chevrolet until he was diagnosed with multiple Myeloma in 2017.
He enjoyed fishing the New River, riding his four-wheeler and listening to music in his garage while working on his latest project. Jeff loved to build model cars, collect antiques, and he dedicated his life to helping his mother, Alice, whom he has greatly missed since she passed away.
Left to cherish his memories are his brother, John L Small Jr. and wife Karen; and his sister and caregiver, Andrea Fox and husband Robert. Although Jeff did not have children he loved and provided for his nieces and nephews just like they were his own and he will be greatly missed by Jillian Lynch and husband Mon, Jeremy Skaggs and wife Sarah, Kira Small, Dietrick Penn, Samiah Lynch and Jayla Lynch; and his great- great-nieces, Braelynn Greene and Khari Penn. Extended family members, co-workers, and many friends in the community will miss him as well.
The family appreciates the many prayers, calls, and support during this time and we will obey Jeff’s wishes of being cremated and will have a private memorial service.
Please make memorial donations in the name of Jeffrey Small to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.
Arrangements were made by and special thanks to Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Dean Alvin Stuart
Dean Alvin Stuart, age 55, of Dixie, died April 16, 2023.
He was born Sept. 20, 1967 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the son of the late Stu and Lona Hardy Stuart.
Surviving: companion, Tina Jones; son, Josh of Montgomery; stepchildren, Greg and Ashley; stepgrandchildren, Caine, Ellie, Dallas, Davion, Donovan and Piper; brother, Jeff Stuart and his wife, Suzanne; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation and celebration of Dean’s life were April 18 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Kenneth Earl Thompson
Kenneth Earl Thompson, 74, of Mount Hope, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.
Kenneth was born on Nov. 6, 1948 in Terry, son of Clara Martin Thompson and to the late Carl Thompson.
Kenneth worked for Hightower Welding at the Summit in Mount Hope, where he loved working with his brother, Roger, before he became disabled.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memories include his loving wife, Bonnie Smith Thompson, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage together; sons, Kenny Thompson and Tim Thompson (Teressa); grandson, Blake Thompson, his little man; and sisters, Drema Pike (Willie), and Brenda Munsey (Benny).
Kenneth was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Thompson.
Kenneth wishes were to be cremated and no service held.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Southern West Virginia for all the care they gave Kenneth.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
James David “Dave” Tomlin
James David “Dave” Tomlin, 73, of Beckwith, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 27, 2023 at CAMC General Hospital after a brief illness.
Dave was the proud owner and operator of Tomlin Trucking and was a Vietnam War-era veteran.
Prior to his illness, he spent his final moments doing what he loved most, hauling a load with his beloved Ford LTL9000.
In honoring his wishes, a graveside service was held March 30 at Woolwine-Tomlin Cemetery at Beckwith.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to nurses Erin and Debbie, and Dr. O of the CAMC General NSICU for going above the call of service during this difficult time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (www.vmf.org).
Tyree Funeral Home and Designs by Barb and James have been entrusted by the family to support during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Ellen Ann Treadway
Ellen Ann Treadway, 75, of Oak Hill, passed away April 2, 2023, at CAMC Memorial.
Ellen was born June 26, 1947, daughter of the late Henry Lawrence Jenkins and Ruby Earsley Martin.
In addition to her parents, Ellen is preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Henry Jenkins; sister, Jaqueline Sue Hazen; and grandson, Nicholas Treadway.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Benjamin Treadway (Roberta) and John Treadway (Amy); daughters, Wanda Starks (Rick), Patricia Treadway and Melissa Cornman (Matt); grandchildren, Leah Shrewsberry, Ashley Taylor, Rickie Starks, Michael Cornman and Nicholas Treadway; and siblings, John Jenkins (Margie), Clarence Jenkins, Martin Jenkins (Beverly), Kelly Jenkins (Lisa) and Larry Jenkins (Sherry).
Graveside services was held April 4 at High Lawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Charles Roscoe Turner
Charles Roscoe Turner, 85, of Pratt, died April 5, 2023.
He was born in Fayette County on Sept. 27, 1937, son of the late Robert and Viola Oneal Turner. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Christie Hudnall.
He was a retired electrician with Cannelton Coal Company, and an Army veteran of the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen Stilter Turner; son, Charles Dean Turner (Melinda) of Simpsonville, South Carolina; and grandchildren, Brandon, Zachary, Michael, Jesse, Kaleigh, Aidan and Addison.
A graveside service with entombment was held April 11 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow with Fr. Stan Holmes officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Christopher Wayne Walker
Christopher Wayne Walker, 48, of Blue Creek, died March 31, 2023 at home.
He was a coal truck driver and was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Howard Walker; uncle, Paul Lowe; and stepfather, Bill Stanley.
Surviving are his wife, Melisia Estep Walker of Blue Creek; sons, Allen Painter of Marmet, Brandon “Bub” (Jessica) Painter of Blue Creek, Devin (Kamrin) Walker of Quincy, Joseph Hurley of Kanawha City, Christopher “Tuffer” II (Jennifer) Walker of Marmet, Wyatt Walker of Elkview and Arimus “A.J.” Walker of Marmet; grandchildren, Shyla Painter, Jayce Bennett, Sawyer Walker, Jaylynn Painter, Greyson Hurley, Waylon Emersyn, Christopher Walker III and Josie Painter; mother, Rose Mary Proffit Walker of Newton; brothers, Curt and Eric Walker of Newton; his beloved German shepherd, Nahla; and many friends.
Funeral was April 7 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Burial followed in Marmet Cemetery.
Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Henry W. “Sonny” Walker
Born July 28, 1929, Henry W. “Sonny” Walker passed into the loving arms of his Savior at Hubbard House on April 7, 2023 of complications of dementia and a recent stroke.
He was born at Beards Fork, son of the late Willard Henry and Mary Hundley Walker. He was also preceded by his brother, Lane, and sister, Betty Jo Whittington (Tommy), as well as his wife of 36 years and mother of his child, Virginia Lee O’Brien Walker, and her parents, Richard and Blanche O’Brien.
Surviving are his son, Mark, of Glasgow; his wife of 33 years, Delores Dangerfield Koch Walker, and her children, Dennis (Ronni), Terri McCormick (Jeff), Leigh Alexander (Gary) and 3 stepgrandchildren, as well as two much loved sisters-in-law, Emma Slayton and Dorma Castano. “Uncle Sonny” leaves behind 10 beloved nieces and nephews who always tried to hide from his ever intrusive camera at all family gatherings (The Family Camera Bug).
Henry was employed by Union Carbide and its successor, Elkem Metals, retiring in 1992 after 43 years of service as an electrician and instruments department supervisor.
A veteran of the Korean Conflict, he served as a sergeant in the US Army, honorably discharged in 1953. He was proud to be near the front line, welding Jeeps and tanks that were still running as he worked.
He was a member of Montgomery High School Class of 1946 with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. He also attended West Virginia Institute of Technology and any class or course he could get his hands on, including a mail order barber class, complete with electric clippers (OH, NO!). I was excited when Uncle Eddie graduated from barber school.
In his pursuit of knowledge, he accumulated a collection of different versions of the Bible in order to gain a broader perspective of thoughts on the Word, as well as reference works on Christianity and the teachings of the Methodist Church.
A free thinker, he always took pause to consider the opinions of others, whether he agreed with them or not.
He was a 32nd degree Mason of the Order of the Scottish Rite of Free Masonry Coal Valley Lodge 74, Montgomery, since 1966, as well of the Beni Kedem Shrine Temple of Charleston. He was also a member of American Legion Post 200 and a proud member of the Glasgow Cedar Grove Lions Club for over 40 years.
A resident of Glasgow since 1955, he served four terms as a respected member of the Town Council from 1968-1972 and 1978-1982. Additionally, he and Delores received the “Good Citizen Award” in 1996 for keeping the streets tidy on their daily walkabouts.
He attended Glasgow United Methodist Church and was a member since July 15, 1956. Being a Christian soldier, he served as Sunday school teacher of the young adults class as he himself was only an older young adult. He also served as Sunday school superintendent, Vacation Bible School teacher, lay speaker, member of the Board of Trustees, delegate to the annual conference and was a faithful member of the choir. Being a tireless worker, he was also “Mr. Fixit” for the church (How do I slowly but surely get this right?). As a devout Christian, he talked the talk, walked the walk and was never afraid to share the Good News.
His childhood was spent in Fayette County at Beards Fork, Mulberry, Kimberly and finally at Deepwater. There he and sister Betty Jo made friends with the O’Brien kids, she with Dorma and he with his future wife, Virginia Lee, and their parents, Richard and Blanche. Always and forever inquisitive, Mr. O’Brien finally said “Boy, you ask a lot of questions.” As they treated him as their own, he formed lifelong friendships with Dorma, Doris, George and Eddie, and especially Blanche. With Richard’s untimely death in 1958, he stepped up to the plate, as was his custom, to become a mentor of sorts to teenage George and Eddie. He was very proud to see them become fine Christian family men too.
He enjoyed outings and travel with both wives and their siblings, notably Doris and Paul Cunningham and Jim and Debbie Dangerfield.
Being the consummate family man, he most enjoyed helping around all his family’s houses, good home cooking, going to any church activity and trying to impart knowledge to anyone who would listen. He should have been a teacher.
Born into the Great Depression and growing up during World War II, he was taught to save everything because he didn’t know if he would get another one. Be it a car, lawnmower, rake, drill or ratty clothes, it had to last. Just like him. Go Dad!
Visitation was April 11 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove, and prior to the services on April 12 at Glasgow United Methodist Church, Glasgow, with Pastors Chris Hudnall, John Massey and Peggy Vaught officiating. Burial followed at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Memorial donations may be made to Glasgow United Methodist Church, PO Box 230, Glasgow, WV 25086.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is serving the Walker family.
Bonna R. Hudnall Wendell
Bonna R. Hudnall Wendell, 85, of Hansford, gained her wings on March 29, 2023 at home after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wendell; son, Gary Wendell; and parents, Herbert and Elsie Hudnall.
Surviving: children, Phyllis Massey (Marty) of St. Charles, Herbert Wendell (Tracy) of Wimauma, Florida, Barbara Bill (Bert) of Hansford, Jon Wendell of Charleston and Betty Ann Perry (Ronnie) of Hansford; brothers, Ronald Hudnall of Charleston and William Hudnall (Sharon) of East Bank; sister, Jo Rose Samuels of Wimauma, Florida; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Gabriela Summers, and her nurse, Stacey Jerrett, and all the Charleston Hospice Care staff.
Service was held April 4 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Carl Pomeroy officiating. Burial followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
Donations can be made to Hospice Care of Charleston.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Arthur Dale White
It is with great sorrow that the White Family announces the passing of Arthur Dale White, 67, of Edmond, on April 15, 2023.
Art was born on Sept. 22, 1955 up a holler in Cedar Grove, to Pauline Castellano and Norman Ray White. A child of seven, he adored his siblings and their lifetime of adventures and shenanigans.
A retired contractor with multiple engineering degrees, Art loved to watch a project come to life. Evidence of his skills and labor can be found throughout the region. Meticulous, methodical, and he took no short cuts. He believed that if you were going to do something, you did it right the first time. His final project was a beautiful heirloom home for his family into which he put his heart and soul.
Art’s greatest joys were his family. He lived and breathed for the love of his life and wife of almost 50 years, Wanda. Together they raised six children, and he worked hard to instill into them the values that he found the most important — honor your word, love fully, be handy, and defend yourself.
Art didn’t know a stranger. He was the first to say hello and the life of the party. You would hear Art long before you saw him — telling a wild story, running the sidelines, or hearing his iconic, infectious laugh. But most of all, Art was a helper. He dedicated his life to being there when he was needed. It didn’t matter the day, the time, or the situation, he was the man that you called.
Art is having a heavenly reunion with his son, Arthur Dale White Jr. (“Little Art”); his father, Norman Ray White; his siblings, Norman Ray II, Elbert, Drema and William; and many wonderful friends.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Lee White; mother, Pauline Castellano; stepfather, Pete Castellano; sister, Anita Arnett; brother, Leslie White; children, Steve Canterbury (Shelly), Amanda White, Aaron White (Ashley), David Austin (Ariel) and Shane Plumb, as well as a slew of neighborhood children that he took under his wing; his grandchildren, Weston, Brooklynn and Cade; and very dear friends.
Services were held April 22 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Gail Patsy Wilson
Gail Patsy Wilson, 83, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2023 at her residence.
Born Aug. 25, 1939 in Pax, she was the daughter of the late Henry Amos and Ina Saunders Janney.
Gail was a proud 1957 graduate from Pax High School, was a United States Marine, and she was an avid sports fan.
Gail loved music, especially playing the piano. She was a member of the Johnstown Road Advent Christian Church in Beckley.
Most of all, she loved spending time with her family being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Fred Wilson.
Those left to cherish her loving memory include her four children, Jerry Wilson (Sheryl), Lisa Zickafoose (Mick), Jason Wilson (Tiffany) and David Wilson; seven grandchildren, Joshua Wilson, Jared Wilson, Jessica Cadle, Cheyenne Pawlus, Ray Pawlus, Rachel Griffith and Aaron Wilson; 12 great-grandchildren, Sofia Wilson, Eliana Wilson, Ian Wilson, Skylar Wilson, Hailey Martin, Heidi Martin, Harrison Pawlus, Selah Ritter, Addie Griffith, Duncan Griffith, Salem Griffith and Colbie; and a sister to whom she was very close, Karen Wilson.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice, especially Randie, Tammie, and Mandy for all the care they shared for their mother.
Graveside rites with burial to follow will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 27 at Pax Community Cemetery in Pax.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.