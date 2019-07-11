Robert Lindsay Brash
Robert Lindsay Brash passed away after a short illness at the Southeast Georgia Health System In Brunswick, Georgia on June 29, 2019. He was doing what he loved — vacationing with family at St. Simon’s Island.
Robert “Bob” was born in Oak Hill on Sept. 16, 1945, son of the late Thomas Kay and Lillian Lindsay Brash. He was also preceded by his brother, Thomas Kay Brash; and sister, Jean Kay Lavender Brash.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving devoted wife, Sadie Alexander Brash, who adored him. They celebrated their 47th anniversary on June 24. He is also survived by his brother, William Lee Brash; and nephews, David Lee and William Brent Brash. He also had two great-nephews and a niece.
He was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church for many years.
Bob served his country in the Army National Guard.
After graduation from WV Institute of Technology (WVU Tech), he was a teacher in the Fayette County school system for 33 years, leaving his legacy at Midland Trail High School. He cherished all of the memories of students and staff. When he decided to retire in 2004, he said, “It is hard to quit a good job that he loved.”
He was a member of the Oak Hill Fire Department serving for 50 years, having last served as a lieutenant. The snow was never too deep and the storms were never too violent, the fires too swift or the wrecks too severe to answer the call to others in need.
Bob was a Corvette enthusiast and owned a ’34 Ford which he enjoyed driving after retirement. He had a large circle of friends from firemen, state policeman, and car enthusiasts.
Bob and his wife enjoyed traveling north, south, east, and west with special friends Gary and Karin McGraw, always learning many things about our great country. His three fur babies, Isabelle, Lilly and Little Man will miss him sorely.
Services were July 6 at Oak Hill Baptist Church with Pastor David Sneed and Pastor Sam Blaylock officiating. Burial will be at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Vella Mae Christian Bradbery Feazell
Vella Mae Christian Bradbery Feazell, age 93, of Oak Hill, made her journey to heaven on June 17, 2019.
Born July 16, 1925 in Sun, she was the daughter of the late Rufus and Jessie Arthur Christian.
She graduated from Mount Hope High School in 1943.
During World War II she worked in Toledo, Ohio in a government factory that made airplane parts.
She was a reading aide at Rosedale Elementary School from 1968 to 1980.
Vella Mae was a long standing member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Hill, where she served on numerous boards and committees She was also historian for the Fayette Baptist Association. Many will remember her years of service at Calvary Baptist Church as youth director and church librarian where she influenced young and old alike.
Vella Mae was an avid photographer and documented her travels through the 48 continental states.
Family and friends will cherish memories of her strong faith in God, her sense of humor and her basket collection.
Those preceding her in death are her first husband, Ernest Bradbery, and her second husband Kenneth Feazell Sr.; brothers, Norman, Nelson and Harold Christian; grandson, Brian Fox; stepson, Kenneth “Butch” Feazell Jr.; and nephew, Kevin Christian.
Survivors include daughters, Vella Lynn Bradbery of Vienna, Carroll (Larry) Fox of Fayetteville and Penny (Gary) Palmer of Olathe, Kansas; stepdaughter, Lois (Bud) Nutter; stepson, Keith (Marilyn) Feazell; stepdaughter-in-law, Judi Feazell, grandson, L.J. (Marge) Fox III all of Fayetteville; great-grandchildren, Kai Tlynne (Jonathan) Rahall, Jackson Fox, Caladan Fox and Meridian Fox, all of Fayetteville; great-great-grandchildren, Izaic and Aurora Wootten of Tucson, Arizona; brother, Rufus (Betty) Christian of Zanesville, Ohio; nephews, Norman and Kenny Christian; nieces, Vickie Miller and Missi Gravley, all of Beckley, and Lee Christian of Zanesville, Ohio.
Funeral service was conducted June 21 at the Calvary Baptist Church, Oak Hill, with Pastor Greg Swisher officiating. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Youth Department of Calvary Baptist Church, 1424 East Main Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Dora B. Fowler
Dora B. Fowler, 93, of Oak Hill, went home to be with the Lord June 17, 2019.
Born March 8, 1926 at Midway, she was the daughter of James Lannon and Alice Burnette. She was one of nine children.
She was a 1944 graduate of Oak Hill High School and a member of the Oak Hill Baptist Church.
She worked for the government in Washington, D.C. after graduation. There she met her handsome Marine husband, the former Richard Fowler. They were married 71 years.
Dora also achieved her LPN License in California where she worked for several years.
She was very active and enjoyed bowling, tennis, golf, and also played bridge. She had a good sense of humor and could tell some very interesting stories.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Shirley Williams, of Frederick, Maryland; and many nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Condolences may be sent to the Oak Hill Baptist Church, 613 Lundale Drive, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Funeral service was June 21 at the Oak Hill Baptist Church with Pastors Sam Blaylock, David Sneed and James Anderson officiating. Burial followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Homer Holland Hedrick Jr.
Homer Holland Hedrick Jr., 82, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, passed away June 22, 2019.
He was born Aug. 11, 1936 in Clifftop, the son of the late Homer H. Hedrick Sr. and Lillie Mae Perminter Hedrick.
Homer was a graduate of Fayetteville High School and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Timberville.
He was retired from the U.S. Air Force and had worked in the heating and cooling industry.
He is survived by a son, Homer “Chip” H. Hedrick III and wife Michelle of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Payton and Amanda Hedrick; two great-grandchildren; his niece and faithful caregiver, Christine Coffman and husband Kevin; a great-niece, Rachel H. Coffman; a sister, Callie Hedrick Blake and husband Harold of Fayetteville; a sister-in-law, Freda Hedrick; a stepson, Greg Blake of Charlottesville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Mary Elizabeth Wade and Carolyn Warner Blake Hedrick; a son, Brian Hedrick; brothers, Lewis Eugene Hedrick, Larry Hedrick and Arthur Hedrick; and a sister, Linda Hedrick Bryant.
Funeral service was held June 28 at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Ernest Halterman officiating. A private burial followed at Augusta Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, PO Box 414238, Boston, MA, 02241 or by visiting www.themmrf.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
Mark Allen Hunt
Mark Allen Hunt, 54, of Mount Hope, passed away June 27, 2019 at his residence.
Born May 26, 1965, he was the son of the late Billy E. Hunt Sr. and Anna Lee Hinkle Hunt.
Mark worked for Massey as an equipment operator for many years, and loved his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include sons, Mark Hunt (Katie), Aaron Hunt and companion Portia, and Matthew Hunt; daughter, Kristina Hunt; companion, Pam Hunt; grandchildren, Ava Hunt, Zayden Hunt, and Mason Hunt; brothers, Billy E. Hunt Jr. (Pamela), Randy Hunt (Brenda), Jimmy Hunt and companion Barbara Adkins and Michael Hunt (Rita Hunt); and sisters, Rita Hunt Martin (Theodore), Lois Hunt Bailey (Lawerence) and Terri Hunt.
Graveside service was June 30 at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens with Pastor Bob Burdette officiating. Burial followed after the service.
The family asks that donations of sympathy be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Ernest Domenica “Nicky” Kizer
Ernest Domenica “Nicky” Kizer, 62, of Mount Hope, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on June 12, 2019 following a battle with cancer.
Born in Oak Hill on Jan. 31, 1957, Nicky attended Mount Hope High School and started working in the mines the day after he graduated high school. While working in the mines his entire life, he was the best dozer man you could find.
Nicky was a simple man who loved being surrounded by the mountains and comfort of his little town of Mount Hope.
He enjoyed the outdoors whether it would be hunting, fishing, or showing horses when he was he younger. Nicky was an excellent horseman and, alongside his father, participated in competitions frequently during the ’60s and ’70s, even winning a state champion title in pole bending in 1969.
Nicky was a loving man who didn’t know a stranger. He always had the best jokes to make you smile.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Edward Kizer, from Mount Hope.
Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Pamela Lynn Kizer of Mount Hope; children, Chad Kizer and wife Christin of Newport News, Virginia, Dustin Kizer of Mount Hope and Kasey Kizer Kessler and husband Sam of Kenova; mother, Eleanor Fontana; siblings, John “JP” Kizer and wife Kim of Sevierville, Tennessee, Lisa Kizer Wilson and husband Clarence of Maple Fork and Dana Kizer of Mount Hope. He was a grandfather to three grandchildren, Harley, Paisley and Ryker Kizer.
The funeral service was held June 17 at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope with Pastor Jimmy Matheny of Mill Creek Church officiating. Burial followed the funeral at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Memorial donations may be given to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley WV 25801 or made at https://hospiceofsouthernwv.org/donate.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Dona Jo (Jackie) McQuade Lancaster
Dona Jo (Jackie) McQuade Lancaster, 80, of Chula Vista, California, formerly of Richwood and Oak Hill, passed away on June 29, 2019.
She was born on July 17, 1938, daughter of the late Marian Herndon McQuade and Joseph Leo McQuade, of Oak Hill. Ms. McQuade moved to Chula Vista from the east coast in her 20s because she was attracted to the temperate climate.
Ms. Lancaster started her teaching career as a special needs teacher. Later in life, she became a marriage and family counselor.
She also enjoyed her hobbies of square dancing, her writer’s group at the local Senior Center, and sculpture and painting.
As the daughter of the founder of National Grandparents Day, Ms. Lancaster also served as the executive director of National Grandparents Day for almost 15 years.
Dona Jo is survived by her daughters, Robin Devin of Chula Vista and Jennifer Caster of Corvallis, Oregon; and her grandchildren, James Devin, Joe Malm and Carly Malm. She is also survived by 10 brothers and sisters, Shirley McQuade Davis of Beckley; Paul Daniel McQuade of East Haddam, Connecticut; Charles McQuade of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Thomas McQuade of Lexington, South Carolina; David McQuade of Richwood; Ruth McQuade of Shepherdstown; George McQuade of Oak Hill; Margaret McQuade of Charleston; Michael McQuade of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Kathleen McQuade of Beckley.
She is pre-deceased by her brothers, Robert McQuade and Joel McQuade, and her sisters, Patricia McQuade and Mary Virginia McQuade.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Information submitted by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Herman E. Lanham
Herman E. Lanham, age 82, of Kincaid, passed away on July 2, 2019 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born Nov. 28, 1936 at Hugheston, he was the son of the late Herman N. and Dolly Hudnall Lanham.
Herman served his country with the U.S. Marine Corps and worked for General Motors Co. and Allied Products in Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Paula Catherine South Lanham; by a son, Herman E. Lanham Jr.; by brothers, Norman and Leonard Lanham; and by sisters, Ellamae Burks and Rosa Harmon.
Surviving are his children, Ruth Ann Lanham of Ohio, Emery L. Lanham (Tammy) and Teresa L. Lanham, all of Page, Lisa M. Nelson (Michael) of Robson and Katherine A Bowyer (Justin); 16 grandchildren, Steven, Jessi, Allen, Brian, Steve, Monica, Charles, Kory, Kristie, Austin, Wayne, Chelsey, Sundiana, Herman, LaDawn and Kristy; 25 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild.
Also surviving are his siblings, Linda Bowyer of Page, Helen Thomas of Oak Hill and Daniel Lanham of Page; and a daughter-in-law, Crystal Clark.
Graveside committal services were held July 5 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow.
Online condolences may be sent to www.tyreefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Freddy Ray Nickell
Freddy Ray Nickell, 88, of Fayetteville, passed away June 27, 2019 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.
Born on Aug. 18, 1930 at Mount Hope, he was the son of the late Harlan Hirem Nickell and the late Erma Jane Tennant Nickell.
Freddy was an underground coal miner and retired from Cannelton Industries at Montgomery.
He and his wife, Freda, attended Mountain View Church of God in Oak Hill.
He enjoyed making sculptures and wood carvings, art, and geneology, Freddy was a sure descendent of the Kels, Powers and Nickell families.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Rhodes and Betty Shieler.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years; son, Danny Nickell and wife Nancy; daughter, Denise Shrewsbury and husband Bob; grandsons, Chase Shrewsbury and Steven Nickell; and one great-grandchild, Liam Shrewsbury.
Funeral services were held July 3 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Pastor Kenny Hayes officiating. Burial followed at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
Online condolences may be sent at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Nila Gay (Richards) Richards
Nila Gay (Richards) Richards, 85, of Oak Hill, died June 21, 2019 at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill.
Born Aug. 24, 1933 at Oak Hill, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Mable Johnson Richards. Her husband, Frank Gerald Richards; brother, Buford Richards; and sister, Joan Ramey also preceded her in death.
She retired from State Farm Insurance with 27 years’ service.
Nila was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, Oak Hill.
Survivors include sons, Michael Richards (Pam) of Clearwater, Florida and Alvin Van Richards (Cynthia) of Houston, Texas; and daughters, Mary Ann Finnen (Tommy) of Sanborn, New York and Jerri Lynn Davis (Mike) of Fayetteville. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.
Services were June 25 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill with Pastor Greg Swisher officiating.
Following the services, Mr. Richards was returned for entombment at Pensacola Memorial Park, Pensacola, Florida.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Roscoe Sizemore
Roscoe Sizemore, 93, of Gauley Bridge, passed away June 24, 2019 at Fayette Continuous Care Nursing Home.
Roscoe retired from the C&O Railroad after 42 years of service. After his retirement he enjoyed working in his garden and keeping busy hunting, fishing and with activities around his home.
Born Oct. 2, 1925, he was the eldest son of Grant and Lura (Ward) Sizemore. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilsie (Hicks) Sizemore; brother, Carl Sizemore; and son-in-law, Gary Thomas.
Those left to cherish his memories are his children, Terry (Frances) Sizemore of Fayetteville, Sandy Thomas of Gauley Bridge, and Teddy (Mary) Sizemore of North Carolina; grandchildren, Stephanie (Roy) Thomas, Jason (Staci) Thomas, Josh (Katy) Sizemore, Shawn Sizemore and Laura Sizemore; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Ella, Jaxon and Benjamin Roscoe; and two sisters, Madeline Blake and Thelma Thomas, both of Gauley Bridge.
Funeral service was June 27 at Gauley Bridge United Methodist Church, Gauley Bridge with Pastor Bill Kincaid officiating.
The family asks that memorial donations be made to Gauley Bridge United Methodist Church, PO Box 329, Gauley Bridge, WV 25085 or Fayette County Emergency Food Center, 2582 Court Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Online condolences may be sent at www.penningtonfuneral.com. Arrangements by Pennington-Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Thomas Olen Smith Jr.
Thomas Olen Smith Jr., age 68, of Charlton Heights, died June 14, 2019.
He was born Sept. 29, 1950 in Fayette County, son of the late Olen and Maude Midcalf Smith.
He was a retired miner from Appalachian Fuel Coal Company at Boomer and a former employee of Elkem Metals at Alloy.
He was also a member of the Fayetteville Masonic Lodge, a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies and a member of the Beni Kedem Shrine.
Surviving: wife, Wanda Smith; stepchildren, Michelle Miller of Kimberly and Jessica Miller of Charleston; and grandchildren, J.J. and Cienna.
Service was June 19 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Larry Skaggs officiating. Burial followed in Montgomery Memorial Park at London.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Joyce Elaine Taylor
Joyce Taylor, age 84, of Smithers, died June 9, 2019 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.
Joyce was born Aug. 9, 1934 at Beury Mountain, Fayette County, the eldest daughter of the late Forest and Maxine Frame Worstell of Oak Hill.
She was a graduate of Collins High School in Oak Hill.
She graduated from Laird Memorial School of Nursing in 1956 and had a Board of Regents degree from West Virginia Institute of Technology, Montgomery.
Joyce was a registered nurse and worked at Laird Memorial Hospital and Montgomery General for 30 years. She was director of nurses/nursing administrator for 25 years.
She was a member of the Boomer Baptist Church, a 50-year member of Kanawha Chapter #38, OES in Montgomery, and a member of the Laird Memorial Nurses Alumni. She was a former member of the Montgomery Women’s Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, John Albert Taylor II; her son, John Albert Taylor III; her parents, Forest and Maxine Worstell; a sister, Sheryl Blevins Worstell; and a nephew, Billie Forest Blevins.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Bethany Brannon Taylor, and one very special grandson, John Albert Taylor IV (J.T.) of DuPont City; her nephew’s wife, Susan Blevins; and a special niece, Savannah Blevins of Oak Hill.
There was no formal service, but a committal service was held following visitation at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, on June 13 at Montgomery Memorial Park with Pastor Jim Dempsey officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Boomer Baptist Church, 1 Church Street, Boomer, WV 25031.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Danny Ray Turner
Danny Ray Turner, 65, of Beaver, went home to meet his precious Heavenly Father on June 24, 2019 in a Beckley hospital.
Born April 3, 1954 in Willis Branch, he was the son of the late William Turner II and Ella Ratliff Turner. He also was preceded in death by two brothers, David Turner and Dennis Dale Turner.
Mr. Turner was a heavy equipment operator. He loved to fish, read his Bible, listen to music, and build motors.
Danny was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving daughter, Danielle Renee Turner of Daniels; son-in-law, Jeremy N. Jessup; brother, Gary Turner and wife Connie of Abingdon, Virginia; three sisters, Gail Wriston and husband Bob of Mount Hope, Rita Lee of Oak Hill and Cindy Thornquest of Pax; three grandchildren, Cassie McGraw of Beckley, Savanna Turner of Mount Hope and Riley Turner of Fayetteville; two great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service with burial following was June 28 at Pax Community Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Tyree Officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Marilyn Rosemond Wilson
Marilyn Rosemond Wilson (nee Mank) passed away June 20, 2019, after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was 84.
Marilyn was born in Belleville, Illinois on March 15, 1935, and grew into the beautiful woman who met and married Francis (Frank) Wilson.
She traveled with him throughout his career in the Air Force, returning with him to his home in West Virginia in 1975. There they raised their six children and became active members of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Marilyn served as one of the first extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion at Ss. Peter and Paul, and she truly loved visiting her church family members who were unable to attend Holy Mass. Many will recall her smile and twinkling eyes, and her “Pot-of-Gold” sweatshirt from dinners at the church. She expressed her love of God and church by sharing hugs, smiles and laughter.
She was predeceased by her son, Charlie Wilson; brother, Billy Mank; son-in-law, Thomas Messere; and daughter-in-law, Diana Perry Wilson.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Frank Wilson; son, Francis Wilson Jr.; daughters, Nancy Workman (Eddie), Patty Depouw (Randy), Sandy Messere and Christy Bostic (Greg); and sisters-in-law, Sharon Mank, Joyce Pauli and Linda Sharpe. She was loved and cherished by grandchildren, Melissa, Megan, Myranda, Seth, Luke, Jesse, Christopher, Autumn, John Mark, David and Brandon, along with many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial was held June 24 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Oak Hill, with Rev. S.A. Arokiadass (Father Dass) as celebrant. Graveside services were at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
To honor her memory, keep God first in all things, and make somebody smile each day. Please consider memorial donations to Hospice of Southern West Virginia, Fayette County Public Library, Fayette County Animal Shelter, or the Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Food Pantry.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.