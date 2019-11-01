Delmar Bradley Bennett
Our precious husband, father and brother, Delmar Bradley Bennett, 66, of Robson, passed away on Oct. 28, 2019 at his home.
Born Aug. 31, 1953 at Montgomery, he was the son of the late Cecil and Jean Oxley Bennett. A daughter, Sheri Nicole Bennett, and brother, Wayne Bennett, also preceded him in death.
Delmar was a 1971 graduate of Montgomery High School and attended the Christian Revival Center.
He was a coal miner and over the road truck driver.
Those left to forever cherish is memory include his devoted wife, Rebecca Gray Bennett; children, Christopher (Brandi) Bennett, Leigh Ann (Greg) Hensley, Cecily (Ronnie) Williams, Marissa (Macon) Fragale, Natalie Bennett, Elijah Bennett and Lincoln Bennett; sisters, Diana Osborne and Debbie (Larry) Lowe; and seven grandchildren.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Bennett’s body was donated to the Marshall University Medical School Human Gift Registry. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
William “Bill” James Brizendine
William “Bill” James Brizendine, 75, of Oak Hill, died Oct. 18, 2019 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Beckley.
Born Oct. 29, 1943 at Glen Jean, he was the son of the late Edward Clemons and Anna Mae Brizendine. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Grace “Gracie” Hagan Brizendine, and a daughter, Jeanette Brizendine.
Bill was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was a retired engineer for Domino Sugar.
Survivors include daughter, Kathy Brown of Providence Forge, Virginia; son, Matthew Brizendine of Baltimore, Maryland; grandchildren, Logan Gaulin, Connor Gaulin, Miranda Brizendine, Emily Brizendine, Elly Brizendine and Matthew Brizendine Jr.; and sisters, Kitty Farmer of California and Frances Farmer of Ohio.
Funeral service was Oct. 21 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Richard Allen officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City OK 73123.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Ronald “Bubby” Gardner
Ronald “Bubby” Gardner, 66, of Layland, was welcomed into eternal Glory on Oct. 28, 2019.
Born on Sept. 11, 1953, he was the son of the late Cecil and Rosetta Ward Gardner. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Donald, Paul and Lee Gene Gardner, as well as his sister, Nancy.
He was a member of Mountain State Baptist Church in Summersville. He loved the Lord and is rejoicing in his homecoming now and forever.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Debbie Ayers (Dennis); children, Jamie Gunter (Chris), Angie Stover (Jeff), Crystal Kincaid (Jesse), Debra Redman (JA), Lisa Ennis (Teddy), Kelly Massey (Kellen), Michael Gardner (Kristian) and Travis Gardner (Missy), along with grandchildren, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Camryn, Gus and George Gunter, John and Charlie Raines, Courtney and Corey Kincaid, Jessica, Noah and Berkley Redman, Maggie, Justin and Dylan Critchley, Austin and Autumn Fox, Natalee, Lillian and Brody Massey and Emma, Aiden and Madison Gardner; former wife of 41 years, Rose Gardner, as well as many nieces and nephews. He will also be fondly remembered by his special friends, Ricky and Kathy Fox.
Service will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Maplewood Chapel with Pastor Mark Secrist and Pastor Gary Claypool officiating. Burial will follow at the Layland Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Arrangements by Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home.
Gene E. Green
Gene E. Green, 90, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Oct. 12, 2019.
Gene was born April 27, 1929, in Rock Lick, son of the late John Wiley and Maude Atkins Green.
He was a retired Lieutenant Colonel with the United States Air Force where he served for over 29 1/2 years and was a fighter pilot.
He was married to his beloved wife, Peggy (Brooks) Green, for 64 years.
Gene was a loving son, husband, brother, father and grandfather, who will be missed dearly by the loved ones he has left behind.
Gene was preceded in death by his oldest son, John Green; his parents; and two brothers, Frank Green and Clayton Green.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Green; son, Steven Green and his wife, Tabitha; sister, Faye Holliday and her husband, Larry; daughter-in-law, Jeannette Green; grandchildren, Chrystin, Nicole, McKenzie and Riley Green; and cousins, Margaret Harmon, Vanessa Walker and Kenneth Atkins.
Arrangements by McGilley & Hoge Chapel, Overland Park.
Phillip Martin Hambrick
Phillip Martin Hambrick, 76, passed away Oct. 24, 2019 at his home in Christiansburg, Virginia, surrounded by his family.
He attended Grace Life Baptist Church and retired from the Washington Post where he was a circulation distributor for 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Hambrick; and brother, Rod Hambrick.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Donna Hackney Hambrick; son, Mike Hambrick of Christiansburg; grandchildren, Madi Hambrick and Micah Hambrick, who were his world; brothers and sisters-in-law, Randy and Barb Hambrick of Springfield and Bill and Linda Hambrick of Ossian, Indiana; sister-in-law, Connie Hambrick-Rennard; and many nephews and nieces who were very special to him.
A celebration of life service was held Oct. 27 at Grace Life Baptist Church, Christiansburg, with his nephew Scott Hambrick officiating.
Arrangements by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.
Robert “Bob” Franklin James
Robert “Bob” Franklin James, age 79, of Fayetteville, went to be with his Savior on Oct. 24, 2019, at Bowers House, Beckley.
Bob was born April 27, 1940, son of Clarence and Hazel (Hubbard) James at Kincaid. He married Elizabeth Walker in 1960 and she preceded him in death. Also preceding him were his siblings, Mildred Smith, Larry James and Gean Crawford.
Bob earned a Bachelor’s degree at Cleveland State University and a Master’s degree at WVU in Social Work. He was employed by the State of West Virginia for 30 years in Human Services serving as director of Fayette County the last few years before retiring. He also taught as an adjunct professor at several colleges.
After retiring, he was called to the ministry serving in three separate congregations. He helped organize the startup of Camp Kismet and helped run it for many years. He also served in the Gideon Ministry for 29 years.
He was an avid stamp collector for 40 years, authored two religious books, and enjoyed the artistry of painting. Bob was a witty, intelligent, loving and generous man. He loved the Lord with his whole heart and served him faithfully. Our loss is heaven’s gain.
Surviving is his wife, Starlett; his sons, Robert (Pam) of North Carolina and Greg of West Virginia; stepson, Michael (Victoria) of Ohio; granddaughters, Melanie (Erwin) Soto and Keri (Garrett) Kent; great-granddaughters, Camila Soto and Palmer Kent. Also surviving are Bob’s siblings, Lorena Bibb of Ohio, Roger James of Louisiana and David (Phyllis) of West Virginia.
Visitation and service were Oct. 28 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home in Fayetteville with Pastor Vondie Cook and Pastor Michael Meadows officiating. Interment was at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
The family requests memorial contributions to the Gideons International in Robert’s name.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
David William Jeffries
David William Jeffries, 65, of Oak Hill, passed away Octo. 20, 2019 at Plateau Medical Center.
He was born on Feb. 12, 1954 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, son of the late William J. and Norma Lee Meadows Jeffries. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda, and brother, Ronald Jeffries.
For many years David was a heating and cooling specialist with Appalachian Heating & Cooling of Bradley.
He loved his family and friends, his church family and also liked to go fishing and hunting.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Matthew Gill of Charleston; brothers, Samuel and Phillip Jeffries,; many stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Oct. 26 at Light of the World Ministries, 914 Central Ave., Oak Hill, with Pastor Jim Spack officiating. A time of food and fellowship was observed immediately following the service in the fellowship hall of the church.
Donations for David’s marker may be sent to High Lawn Funeral Home, 1435 E. Main St. Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Charles Tandy Jones
Charles Tandy Jones was born in Huntington, son of Nancy Munce and Herbert E. Jones on June, 4, 1918.
His youth was spent in Logan, Charleston, Oak Hill and all points in-between with the family business, Amherst Coal Company and Lundale Farm (est. 1843) in Fayette County. These experiences led to life long fascinations with farming, equipment, people, business logistics, and as many know, statistics.
Charlie attended Fernbank and Thomas Jefferson in Charleston, leaving the state as an adolescent for The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey. He went on to the Hun School and graduated from Babson College. The northeast impressed upon him a great enjoyment of sports, social outings and the great Atlantic Ocean, whose ships captivated him and would play a role the rest of his life.
As a young man he learned to navigate teams of mules and horses, cog railways and to fly small aircraft, all of which led to a lifetime of rich adventures and stories that embellished the minds of all who knew him.
He served the U.S. Navy in World War II with the Naval Construction Battalion “Seabees” on Guadalcanal and as engineering officer on minesweepers in the western Pacific.
He worked in the Amherst mines at Buffalo Creek in Logan County and grew with the company later to become president of Amherst Industries.
He loved his family and friends and no one enjoyed more a fire surrounded by friends, singing hymns and sharing stories of his family, beloved state of West Virginia and the world. Charlie thrived projects from riverbank reinforcement, dredging, lifts with a crane, towing a vehicle out of a deep, muddy ditch, he was always ready at the helm with the tools needed. Everything, everywhere, was kept well greased and maintained. Two key proverbs of his were, “Always have younger friends, that way you have some” and “Tell the truth, be courteous and show respect to all, regardless.” A handshake deal with Charlie was as good as anything written, he lived his word.
Amherst Madison was a lifetime passion to Charlie. He worked to his last day out of devotion and loyalty for all aspects of the company, employees, projects and business relationships. It is impossible to summarize and describe a lifetime of this man in words, those who knew him understand. During his long career he worked for Star Coal and Coke, Amherst Coal Company (est. 1893), Madison Coal & Supply (est. 1915), Amherst Industries (est. 1929), Port Amherst Limited (est. 1983) and Red Star Towing (est. 1981).
Completely engaged with his cattle, flocks of sheep and improvements, he was always looking into future projects and success for his beloved Lundale Farm. He and his brother, Herbert, were West Virginia pioneers, placing a conservation easement on the farm stating the importance of preserving the farm and history in perpetuity, continuing a generational commitment to conservation and protection of natural resources.
His involvement included yet was not limited to: Past Chairman, WV Mining and Reclamation Association, Chairman Emeritus of the Inland Waterways Users Board, Former Director of CAMC Foundation, Trustee Emeritus of the WV Chapter of the Nature Conservancy, Director Emeritus of the Mariners Museum, Trustee Emeritus University of Charleston, Director Emeritus One Valley Bankcorp (BB&T), Director Waterways Council, Inc., and Yeager Airport Board. He received a lifetime of awards and accomplishments too numerous to list.
Charlie was married to Anna Marie Nelson in 1948 and they had four children, Laura, Tandy, Jennifer (Tootie) and Nelson. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ellen Bell Jones; son, O. Nelson Jones; brother, Herbert E. Jones; and sister, Adeline J. Voorhees. Survivors are sister, Nancy Jones Guest (Joe); children, Laura N. Jones Pray (David), Tandy Jones (Alison), Jennifer H. Jones; grandchildren, Joshua P. Pray (Judy), Rece W. Lynn Nester (William), Everett J. O’Flaherty, Anna Elaine Jones and Marie Victoria Jones; great-grandchildren, Zoe Marie Pray, Ellie Marie Pray, Adelyn May Nester and Virginia Jones Nester.
A celebration of life was held at Port Amherst, Charleston on Oct. 24.
Funeral service was at St. Mathews Episcopal Church, Charleston on Oct. 25.
Contributions can be sent to the following: Point Pleasant River Museum, P.O. Box 412, Point Pleasant, WV 25550 or The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, P.O. Box 3041, Charleston, WV 25331, must be earmarked for the Charles T. and Mary Ellen Jones Fund.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Mark Lemuel Lewis
Mark Lemuel Lewis, 57, of Brooklyn Loop, passed away Oct. 28, 2019 at home.
Born on Jan. 27, 1962 at Beckley, he was the son of the late Jimmie Rogers Lewis and Jean Marie Whitaker Lewis.
Mark was a 1981 graduate of Fayetteville High School. He was employed by Jenmar Sanshell. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, playing his guitar, and was an avid WVU football fan.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Steve Price, Brad Lewis and Tony Lewis; and grandson, Jayden Holstine.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 18 years, Zonna Harvey Lewis; daughter, Andrea Lewis; stepdaughters, Cynthia King and Holly Skidmore; grandchildren, David, McKenzie, Eli, Rielly, Keerah and Khloe; and brothers, Mike (Donna) Wages, Randy Wages, David (Frances) Lewis and Roger Lewis.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Pastor Johnny Pittman officiating. Burial will follow at Bibbs Cemetery, Fayetteville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Ruth Jean Smith Skaggs Marcum
Ruth Jean Smith Skaggs Marcum, age 86, of Oak Hill, passed away Oct. 26, 2019 at Hill Top Center, Hilltop.
Born Dec. 10, 1932 at Red Star, she was the daughter of the late Orval and Carrie Buckland Smith. Her first husband, Frank Skaggs; second husband, William Riley Marcum; a brother, Robert Smith; and a sister, Mary Watkins, also preceded her in death.
Ruth had worked in retail and as a seamstress for Stone and Thomas.
She attended the Oak Hill Gospel Tabernacle.
Left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Janet Nicholas (Joseph) of Fayetteville and Rebecca Meadows (Mark) of Oak Hill; and her three grandchildren, Beth Ann Granger of Georgia and Joseph Scott Nicholas and Sarah Nicholas, both of Fayetteville.
Funeral services were Oct. 29 at the Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Roger Lee McComas
Roger Lee McComas, of Hilltop, entered his eternal home Oct. 26, 2019 at Bowers Hospice House following an illness.
Born April 4, 1950 in Hinton, he was the son of the late Bobby Lee and Wilma Ruth Surbaugh McComas. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Panella Dee Slaughter McComas; brother, Randal Lynn McComas; and sister, Linda Carol McComas.
Roger was a 1969 graduate of Collins High School. Upon graduating he entered the WV Army National Guard where he was an MP and served for six years. Roger helped his Dad with his business and together they performed concrete jobs all over southern West Virginia.
He was an employee for 28 years with the Fayette County Board of Education working as the longtime groundskeeper of the John P. Duda Stadium, custodian at Oak Hill High School and eventually at the board office. Roger had his own business, Honkytonk Lighting, where he was the light man for several local bands until 2013.
Mr. McComas loved sports and was an avid longtime OHHS Red Devil and WVU Mountaineer fan. If he wasn’t at a game you would find him by the radio listening to the broadcast.
Roger was associated with the Dothan Community Church of Dothan. While he was not a member and did not physically attend he was very faithful in participating in the services through their live Facebook feeds. He helped promote the church and witnessed for Christ by inviting others to watch the sermons and lessons online.
Those left to cherish his memory include brothers, Michael McComas and wife Sylvia, Austin McComas and wife Linda and Bobby McComas and wife Ruth; sister, Cindy Toney and husband Roger; nephews, Cameron Toney and Aaron McComas and wife Brittany and their son, Braxton; nieces, Cierra Toney, Lynn Huddleston and husband Jason and their daughter, Katie, Susan McComas and partner Beth Goodyear and their children, Zach and Tatum, Candace Walker and husband Michael, Amber Willis and husband Billy and their children, Jayvin and Adia, and Savannah Compton and husband Brent and their children, Spencer and Cooper; along with Roger’s faithful companions, Bear and Big Jack aka Biggs.
Services will be Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of High Lawn Funeral Home.
Friends may call on Friday evening at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Joan Lee Parsons
Joan Lee Parsons passed from this world to her home in heaven on Oct. 20, 2019.
Joan was 77, born April 21, 1942, in Mount Hope. She was the daughter of the late Pearlie and Grace Elmore. She was married to the late Larry Browning Parsons.
Joan lived life to the fullest; she enjoyed gardening, spending time with family and friends, and especially loved and adored her grandchildren. She was a Christian by faith.
She is preceded in death by son, David Brent Parsons,; grandson, Bryan Addison Parsons; granddaughter, Hannah Ashley Parsons; sister, Betty Grace Spangler; and brothers, Donald Elmore and Grant Elmore.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Bryan Parsons (Betsy Parsons) of Fayetteville, Bruce Parsons (Retha Parsons) of Fayetteville and Joni Bible (Blake Bible) of Bybee, Tennessee; her grandchildren, Jessica Parsons, Brittany Farmer (Mike Farmer), David Parsons, Nolan Bible and Ian Bible; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Visitation was Oct. 23 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, followed by funeral services with Pastor Jackie Pittman officiating. Graveside services followed in the Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Fayetteville Church of God and/or Gatewood Church of God Youth Group Program.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Cindy Darlene Vick Pitsenbarger
Cindy Darlene Vick Pitsenbarger, 53, of Beckley, died Oct. 18, 2019.
She was born March 23, 1966 in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Tignal Vick Derenda Tripp Clements of Roanoke Rapids.
She truly loved God, her family and friends.
She was a former employee of Kaiser Permanente and a member of Solid Rock Worship Center in Oak Hill.
Cindy was an avid Ebay seller and loved her yard work and flowers and was the best Home Interior decorator and she loved to sing.
Surviving: husband, Dale Joseph “DJ” Pitsenbarger Jr.; daughter, Memory Faith Glenn of Beckley; bonus daughters, Chelsea Lynn Pitsenbarger of Pooler, Georgia and Marissa Nicole Mahon and husband Jamie of Clinton, Tennessee; granddaughter, McKenzie; mother and stepfather, Derenda and Bobby Clements of Roanoke Rapids; brother, Scott Vick and wife Amy of Lake Charles, Louisiana; stepsisters, Lori Jones and husband Russell and Susan Wilhelm and husband Jeff, all of Roanoke Rapids; and stepbrother, Michael Clements and wife Sheri.
Service was Oct. 23 at the Solid Rock Worship Center in Oak Hill with Pastor Greg Hurley and Rev. Dale Pitsenbarger officiating. Burial followed Oct. 24 at Sunset Memorial Park in Beckley.
Arrangements by O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Douglas “Macky” McArthur Thomas Sr.
Douglas “Macky” McArthur Thomas Sr. of Minden passed away Oct. 22, 2019 at Plateau Medical Center, Oak Hill.
Born March 28, 1942 at Gatewood, he was the son of the late Earl and Virginia Thorn Thomas.
“Macky” is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ruth Ann Martin Thomas; son, James Thomas and his wife, Christy, of Oak Hill; daughter-in-law, Christy Evans Thomas of Oak Hill; grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher and Cassie Thomas of Oak Hill; brothers, David, Darrell, and Pete Thomas of Oak Hill; sisters, Shirley Thomas and Sibby Thomas of Ohio, and Drema Ward of Oak Hill.
He was preceded in death by son, Douglas “Mack” McArthur Thomas Jr., in 2013, and infant daughter, Lisa JoAnn Thomas.
“Macky” was a retired greenskeeper working at White Oak Country Club in Oak Hill with 37 dedicated years of service to its members.
Funeral services were Oct. 26 at Tyree Funeral Home Chapel in Oak Hill with burial at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Oak Hill.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
