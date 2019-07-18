Wanda “Jean” Adkins
Wanda “Jean” Adkins, of Packs Branch, gained her heavenly wings on July 4, 2019.
Jean was a wonderful woman who was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Jean was an amazing wife, mom, mama and friend. She always had a smile on her face and loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. She was a kind person with a giving heart. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed watching the Good News Hour.
Jean was born on Dec. 22, 1943, in Stonecliff, the daughter of the late George and Louise O’Neal Ruff.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tracy Adkins; her children, Lavanda Painter of Packs Branch, Louisia Mason and Brad of Packs Branch, Arbutus Nolasco and Mario of Texas; her grandchildren, Robert, Bethany, Latrishia, Felishia, Nidia, Aydin and William; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Xzenia, Addyson, Willie and Adryell; stepgrandchildren, Beth, Jason, and Juanita; her sister, Evelyn Foster and Carmet; and brother, Eric Ruff.
Her grandchildren were her heart and joy. There was no denying that she loved them the most and time spent with her was very special to them.
Funeral services were held July 9 at Tyree Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Bowyer officiating. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Joe Iddings
Joe Iddings, 63, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Oak Hill, passed away June 30, 2019, from natural causes.
Joe was a 1974 graduate of Collins High School in Oak Hill. He then went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in psychology at Marshall University, Huntington, and his master’s degree at WV State.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Galena Iddings of Oak Hill.
Surviving him is his brother, Jim Iddings of Las Vegas, Nevada; brother, Bob Iddings and wife Mona of St. Albans; niece, Amanda Iddings; nephews, Adam and Daniel Iddings; nephew, Bobby Iddings and wife Emma (and grandniece, Molly).
Joe loved teaching psychology. He was employed by the Bradford School, Columbus, Ohio. He was well respected by his fellow faculty members and his students, who describe his teaching techniques as engaging and inspiring.
A celebration of life was held July 8 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill. Interment was at High Lawn Memorial Park, in Oak Hill, immediately following the service.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
