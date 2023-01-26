Sergeant Waldo Nicholes Arthur
Sergeant Waldo Nicholes Arthur, 73, passed away Jan. 2, 2023.
A native of Fayette County, he was the son of the late Waldo and Bea Arthur.
He was a graduate of Ansted High School who was a standout football player for the Highlanders.
His heroism during two terms in Vietnam earned him a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.
He passed away from Agent Orange, a chemical the Army sprayed on thick bushes so the troops could quickly go through the forrest.
Waldo is survived by his daughter, Lisa; his wife, Teresa; son, Roy and wife Amanda and son Earnest in Victor; and his sister, Peggy Arthur in Aurora, Illinois.
Mary Rose Johnson Baker
Mary Rose Johnson Baker, 96, of Boomer, passed away on Dec. 31, 2022.
She was born in Jodie on Aug. 24, 1926, daughter of the late Bert and Minnie Johnson.
In 1946, she met Clarence Baker who “liked the way she combed her hair.” They were married in 1947 and went on to have three children, Wayne (deceased), Elaine Price (Ronnie), and Karen Fitzwater (David).
While raising her children, she was an exceptional homemaker and seamstress. As her children grew up one-by-one, she affectionately became known as “Nanny” to five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren with whom she was always gentle and patient. Her family was the joy of her life until the very end and nothing brightened her day more than one of the babies running towards her with outreached arms and a jovial “Nanny!”
Of all the words we could use to describe our mom and nanny, perhaps the most fitting is “faithful.” Her faithfulness to her family was unsurpassable and her devotion to her Savior was unwavering. Unsurprisingly her 96 years were not without trials, but her faith in Christ was steadfast and she took every opportunity to tell others of His goodness.
A devout member of Boomer Baptist Church and a teacher of the Sunbeams Sunday school class for decades, she played an important role in the lives of many generations. Indeed, one of the things we will miss most is her faithfulness to pray for us without ceasing.
She was reunited in Heaven with her parents, brothers Glen and Garling Johnson, sister Edith
Holcomb, devoted husband of 68 years, Clarence Baker, and son Wayne Baker.
Family received visitors at O’Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery on Jan. 7, followed by a funeral service with David West officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Victor, with Pastor Mark Strickland officiating.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Hubbard Hospice House West for the care they provided to her.
The family suggests donations in her memory to Boomer Baptist Church or Boomer Christian Academy.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Carl Lewis Barnhart
Carl Lewis Barnhart, 66, of Beckley, passed away surrounded by family and friends after a short battle with cancer on Dec. 25, 2022.
He is survived by his daughter, Kayla Fitch (Scott) of Cabin Creek, and his granddaughter Kennedy; stepgrandchildren, Zach, Hailee, Ralphie, Faith and Gunner; sisters, Naomi Jean Redlich (John) of Hampstead, North Carolina and Ruby Tufts of Raleigh, North Carolina; brother, Jack Barnhart (Connie) of Beckley; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was born in Montgomery on Feb. 14, 1956, to the late Charles and Bessie Lavender Barnhart.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Patricia Barnhart, and his siblings, John Barnhart and Ruth Diane Barnhart.
In his early days, Carl was an accomplished basketball player. He played four years at Montgomery High School and went on to play at the college level.
He married his high school sweetheart, Patty, and the two enjoyed life together as avid Mountaineer fans.
His love for his girls: wife Patty, daughter Kayla, and granddaughter Kennedy, was evident in everything that he did.
Carl also loved traveling to visit ballparks and trout streams, golfing, and collecting sports memorabilia.
He recently retired from the WV Military Authority.
Visitation and a celebration of life were held Jan. 3 at River Ridge Church, Charleston.
Please make memorial donations to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Ashley Chapman Beaver
Ashley Chapman Beaver, 34, of London, formerly from Chapin, South Carolina, died unexpectedly to be with the Lord on Jan. 15, 2023.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Beaver of London; children, Abigail, Jayden, Emily, Miles and Finlee, all of London; parents, Blake and Theatus Chapman of South Carolina; brother, Brandon Chapman of South Carolina; and grandparent, David Chapman. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Patricia Chapman.
Ashley was a loving wife and mother. She loved spending time outdoors, camping with her family and beach trips. She always put her children first in everything. She was a great mom and wife. Ashley loved everyone she came in contact with.
At this time, there will be no services or visitation.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Arthur Pat Boyd
Arthur Pat Boyd passed away peacefully at HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial on Jan. 20, 2023.
Pat was born on Feb. 20, 1944, son of Lee Boyd and Pauline Copenhaver in Boomer.
After Pat graduated from Gauley Bridge High School, he graduated with a degree in Printing Management from West Virginia Tech. He started out in the workforce within the printing field in Louisville, Kentucky, and upon returning to West Virginia, became personnel manager at Montgomery General Hospital and Job Corps. He later retired from the State of West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
In 1964, Pat met his future wife of 55 years, Sue. In 1972, they welcomed their first daughter, Traci Boyd Acklin, M.D. In 1975, they welcomed their second daughter, Kelli Ann Boyd.
Pat was the ultimate dad and husband. Outside of his love of accidentally injuring himself, his focus in life was his wife and his girls. He taught his daughters to play tennis, which is still a favorite family sport. He was the poster child of family and community involvement, being ahead of the curve and creating the “Mr. Mom” ideology. He went to work late to dress his girls for school and was president of the Band Boosters and president of the PTA. The trend continued as he became a super granddad to his grandchildren, Ben, Philip and Brady. He was loved by everyone that met him and was known to kids and parents alike as “Poppy.”
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Boyd and Pauline Copenhaver; and siblings, Robert Boyd, Curtis Boyd, Eugene Boyd, Larry Boyd, and Susie Lingafelter.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Boyd of Charleston; daughters, Kelli Boyd of Charleston and Traci Boyd Acklin; son-in-law, Brian Acklin; and grandsons, Benjamin Boyd Acklin, Philip Graham Acklin and Brady Hamilton Acklin, all of Tacoma, Washington; siblings, Richard Boyd of Ravenswood and Rhonda and Larry Tasker of Mt. Nebo; extended family: brother-in-law, Tom B. and Debbie Kincaid of Mooresville, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Susan Kincaid of Charleston; Alex and Michael Lacy of Huntersville, North Carolina and Brent Kincaid of Charleston. Special acknowledgment to Mike and Kathy Siemiaczko, Betty and David Persinger, Sandra and Bob Bowen, Carol and Fred Mays, and Shatima Lewis.
A memorial service will be held at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 900 Lawndale Lane, Charleston, WV 25314, on Jan. 28 at 12 noon, with Pastor Jamie Strickler and Pastor Jim Smith officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made to HospiceCare of CAMC Memorial through their website at https://www.hospicecarewv.org/make-a-donation/.
Memories and condolences of Pat may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Arrangements by Snodgrass Funeral Home of South Charleston.
Sandra Jean Burgess
Sandra Jean Burgess, 58, of Cedar Grove, died Dec. 31, 2022 at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston.
She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Burgess Sr.; daughter, Brandy Petry; and parents, Woodrow and Edna Means Smith.
Surviving are sons, Joseph (Tonya) Smith of Cabin Creek, David (Crystal) Burgess Jr. of Winfield, Jesse (Courtney) Burgess of Cedar Grove and Allen Burgess of Cabin Creek; daughters, Lacey (Travis) Carpenter of Sissonville and Macey (Mauricio) Burgess of Belle; sister, Tammy Smith of Alum Creek; brothers, Larry (Jeannie) Smith of Cabin Creek and Lewis (Linda) Smith of Lincoln County; and many grandchildren.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Shane M. Bush
Shane M. Bush, 26, of Cabin Creek, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 25, 2022.
Shane was born Aug. 21, 1996, to George and Kimberly Bush.
He graduated from Riverside High School in 2015 and worked as a coal miner at Speed Mining, Inc. in Dawes.
Shane was the life of the party and had a smile that would light up the entire room. He had a very outgoing personality and never met a stranger.
His hard work never went unnoticed. He provided endlessly for him and his wife. Shane loved his wife, family, and friends wholeheartedly.
He also shared a love for hunting and being in the woods with his Uncle Bill Lee.
He is survived by his wife, Katlyn Bush, who loved him unconditionally. He is also survived by his mother, Kimberly Bush; father, George Bush Jr.; brother, George Bush III; sisters, Brittany Stanley (Adam) and Miranda Bush; nieces, Brooklyn Stanley and Addisyn Bush; nephews, Dakota Stanley and Remington Bush; mother-in-law, Lori Giles; father-in-law, James Giles; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends.
Shane is preceded in death by his grandfather, Clifford Lee Moore, and grandmother, Zella June Moore.
Shane’s memory will live on through all the people that knew and loved him.
Services were held at Sharon Church of God on Jan. 2. Burial followed at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Margaret Louise Errington Callaghan
Margaret Louise Errington Callaghan, known as “Peg” to everyone, who was born in Scarbro Feb. 9, 1936, a devoted nurse and physician’s assistant, died on Dec. 28, 2022, of complications from a stroke.
Her life’s mission was to provide health care to the people of Richwood and Summersville, Nicholas County. She delivered countless babies, stitched up numerous kids and adults from sports and other injuries, set and cast broken bones, and held the hands of many dying patients.
She attended Collins High School in Oak Hill, where she was involved in numerous activities, including being a majorette in the band. Upon graduating from high school, Peg attended the University of Virginia School of Nursing where she met Dan O. Callaghan, her husband of 64 years. They married in 1958 in Fayette County.
Upon graduating nursing school, Peg worked as a nurse in Rhode Island and then Charlottesville, Virginia, while Dan served in the U.S. Navy and then attended UVA Law School.
Peg and Dan settled in Richwood, Dan’s hometown, where she treated thousands of patients at the Louis Groves Medical Clinic for decades.
She and Dan had two sons, Michael O. Callaghan, a lawyer in Charleston, and the Honorable Stephen O. Callaghan, the sitting WV 28th Circuit Court Judge. She held her own, despite being “surrounded by lawyers.”
After retiring from the practice of nursing, she served as chair of the board of Summersville Memorial Hospital.
She was a two-time cancer survivor, dedicated to supporting the American Cancer Society, participating multiple times in the Relay for Life, after surviving breast cancer and lung cancer, never having smoked a cigarette in her life.
In her later years, her greatest compliment was when people would tell her how she provided care to them or to their family. She was most proud when someone said that she delivered them into this world, repeating stories told by their parents.
Also, she enjoyed opening her pool to not only her children and grandchildren but to the neighborhood, welcoming all with chocolate milk and ice cream. If you are one of those people she helped or entertained, please know you blessed her life greatly.
Peg had numerous charitable endeavors during and after “retiring.” She was a strong supporter of Glenville State College where she received her bachelor’s degree after many years of attending night classes. She was instrumental in locating the Glenville State College satellite campus to Summersville.
In addition to being Summersville Hospital board chair, she was a long-time board member of Seneca Health. She also volunteered in the Nicholas County school system when her grandson Brooks Callaghan attended.
She was born the daughter of the Scarbro company store butcher, Bill Errington, who was a first-generation American and West Virginian, and Ann Errington, a native Alabaman and postmistress of the Scarbro Post Office.
She is survived by her husband, Dan O. Callaghan of Summersville; two sons, Michael O. Callaghan (Cheri) of Charleston and Stephen O. Callaghan (Julia) of Summersville; grandchildren, Megan Callaghan Bailey (James) of Charleston, Molly Callaghan Kumar (Ansh) of Portsmouth, Virginia, Samuel Montgomery and Caroline Montgomery, both of Charlotte, North Carolina, Matthew O. Callaghan of Beaver Creek, Colorado, Meredith Montgomery of Morgantown and Brooks Callaghan of Summersville; and two great-grandchildren, James Michael “Jack” Bailey and Henry George Bailey of Charleston. She is also survived by her sister, Elsie Holl (Ron) of North East, Pennsylvania; her sister-in-law, Sue E. Errington of Muncie, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ann Louise Sharp Errington (1912-1993) and William “Bill” Errington (1908-1974) of Scarbro; and her brother, Paul Roger Errington (1937-2016) of Muncie, Indiana.
At Peg’s request, there will be no scheduled service. Instead, she requested that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org, 1-800-227-2345 or American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD, 21741.
Condolences may be sent online at watersfuneralchapel.com
Arrangements by the Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville.
Louella Nadera Campbell
Louella Nadera Campbell went into the arms of the angels Jan. 18, 2023.
Born Dec. 8, 1930 to George and Josephine Hackworth Adams in Rainelle, it was a cold snowy day her momma had to be taken by a hand pump railroad cart down Snake Island to the hospital.
Growing up in West Virginia, she first saw the love of her life as a young girl living at Rich Creek in Jodie. She eventually married Okey Ray Campbell in 1950.
As a teenager she worked for room and board and then managed the candy counter at the Ben Franklin in Summersville, where she made many lifelong friends.
She was baptized at 17 in the Gauley River at Gamoca.
After she married Okey Ray, they moved to Ohio and he joined the Air Force and that is where all their adventures began. She was a loving wife who supported him in every way. Eventually they settled in California and raised their only daughter.
Louella was an amazing, loving, kind and giving women. People gravitated towards her and she always made you feel loved.
She loved to sew, play the piano, cook, work in the yard and just be with her family. Her faith was strong and she was an inspiration to many.
After retirement they moved to Arizona and enjoyed 20 years there. One of their final adventures was returning to West Virginia to help their children restore an old house in Ansted. It was a time of making wonderful memories and reuniting with childhood friends. She also touched many more after joining Lover’s Leap Baptist Church in Ansted.
Her final adventure was moving to the farm in Marlinton with her children. She loved the sunrises, sunsets and all the wildlife.
Once in Marlinton she attended Campbelltown Church and felt so loved by everyone there.
She touched many and many called her mom, Grandma Lou and Auntie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Okey Ray, just shy of 60 years of marriage.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie and her Jimmy Campbell; brother, Bill (Viola) Adams; brother, Wesley Adams; granddaughter, Chelsea (Dan) Hooper; great-grandchildren, Gavin James DeLair, Sydney Slifer, Jamison Slifer and Hazel Mae Hooper; son-in-law, Jonathon Slifer; sister-in-law, Hazel Campbell; and her cherished friend, Betty Moore.
A special thank you to her angel niece, Betsy Ross McLaughlin, and Brooke Chambers for always being there, and Mountain State Hospice.
She is resting in Christ and will be singing with the choir.
Services were held Jan. 21 at Lover’s Leap Baptist Church, Ansted, with Pastor Milburn Pack officiating. Burial followed at Rich Creek Cemetery in Jodie.
Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Lantz Funeral Home of Buckeye.
Bettie Lee Carlson
Bettie Lee Carlson, age 93, of Meadow Bridge, passed away Dec. 28, 2022 in Blacksburg, Virginia.
She was born Dec. 2, 1929 in Fayette County, daughter of the late Enoch and Iva Gill Cox.
Bettie married David Norman Carlson on June 20, 1954 in Springdale.
Bettie was a graduate of Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., majoring in art, crafts and physical education. She taught at the school for the deaf in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Upon retiring, she became a dorm counselor at the Maryland School for the Deaf, followed by years of service to the South Dakota Deaf Communication Services.
As an artist, she loved painting landscapes of God’s bountiful beauty. She loved cooking, canning, sewing, West Virginia air, and her fur babies (cats), Hannah and Grace.
She was an active member of the Church of Christ and worshiped with the Springdale Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Carlson, in 2011; four sisters, Hilda Bomar, Almeda McFall, Rena Mitchell and Wanda Diehl; and a brother, Joel Cox.
She is survived by six sisters, Geneva Vandall, Lena Bragg, Norma Neel, Audra Milhollin, Sharon Marshall and Carla Suggs; and two brothers, Joy Cox and Wayne Cox.
In keeping with her wishes, her body has been cremated. No formal services are scheduled.
To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com
Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements.
Shelba “Gaynelle” Carrico
Shelba “Gaynelle” Carrico, 86, of Oak Hill, WV, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at Raleigh General Hospital following a short illness.
Gaynelle was born on May 1, 1936, in Mossy, daughter of the late George Quincy Stover and Adith Aretta Wriston.
Gaynelle was a beautician, graduating from Beckley Beauty Academy in 1978. She worked out of her home for many years, and most of her clients became close personal friends.
She loved cooking for family, and some of her treasured dishes included made from scratch chicken and dumplings and biscuits, homemade pizza, and baked steak and gravy. Her homemade peanut butter fudge was legendary in Oak Hill and often donated by her to schools and churches for fundraising. She made the holidays extra special with her pumpkin roll, nut roll, fruit cake, cheese ball, and Boball’s cinnamon hard candy.
She was an excellent self-taught seamstress and could sew anything, even without a pattern, from wedding gowns to prom gowns.
She loved all things Elvis and was an avid collector of his memorabilia.
She was a long-time attendee of the Oak Hill Apostolic Holiness Church.
In addition to her parents, Gaynelle is preceded in death by her siblings, Quincy Stover, Mary Lou Levins, Eva Mae Williams, Ester Jane Stover and Houston Stover.
Although she had no children of her own, she had a host of nieces and nephews who considered her a surrogate mother and mentor. Among those she leaves behind are three very devoted nieces who loved spending time with her due to living in the same area, including Sherri Treadway (E.G) of Oak Hill, Deborah Levins of Oak Hill and Lou Ann Cyrus (Dwayne) of Charleston.
Funeral service was held Dec. 29 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lloyd Hart officiating.
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Frank Ervin Clark
Frank Ervin Clark, 92, of Gallagher, went to be with his Lord on Jan. 10, 2023.
He is survived by his children, Gwen (Rev. Darryl) Bogatay of Avon, Indiana, Leota (Denny) Meadows of Chesapeake and Florida, Brenda (Carl) Bowyer of Pratt, Leonard (Terri) Clark of Hansford, Pat (Holly) Clark of East Bank and Denise (Kevin) Hypes; sister, Maudie Hughes of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; brother, Charles Clark of East Bank; 20 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Darlene Ruby Clark; daughters, Drema Prichard and Sue Carter; and daughter-in-law, Becky Clark.
Ervin was a coal miner for 33 years with Burnwell and Cannelton Mines.
Ervin was a West Virginia-licensed minister, serving as the lead pastor of three WV Nazarene churches. He was a charter member and an officer of his beloved Paint Creek Watershed Association where he provided solid, well respected visionary leadership.
He was a member and a greatly loved and admired leader for 50+ years in the Gallagher Church of the Nazarene.
The extended Clark Family would like to thank Clark Christian Care Assisted Living of East Bank for the lovingly dedicated care they provided Ervin for the last three years. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to thank you in advance for your kindness in choosing to make a donation to the Gallagher Church of the Nazarene, 12 Upper Patch Road, Gallagher, WV 25083.
The funeral was Jan. 17 at the O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, WV, 25136. Interment service followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Joyce Ann Bess Coleman
Joyce Ann Bess Coleman of Smithers passed away peacefully Jan. 7, 2023, at age 63.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert “Red” and Ruth Hanson Bess.
Joyce was born Dec. 2, 1959, at the Hillside Clinic in Charlton Heights.
She was a 1978 graduate of DuPont High School and studied at West Virginia Tech in Montgomery.
Joyce was a licensed practical nurse (LPN) who worked at several facilities throughout her career, including Montgomery General Hospital and Mount Olive Correctional Complex. Her passion for ensuring the comfort and well-being of others shined brilliantly in her work and led to lifelong relationships with fellow nurses, doctors, and patients alike.
She leaves behind a daughter, Jessica Manley (Katie) of Powellton; sons, Terry “Buddy” Coleman of London and David Coleman of Smithers; grandchildren, Kaitlynn Patton-Manley, Donovan Patton-Manley, Cameron Manley and Autumn Proctor, all of Powellton; brother, David Bess (Nina) of Hugheston; niece, Amy Bess of St. Albans; her uncle, Douglas Hanson (Elena) of Indian Wells, California; and several beloved cousins, friends, and coworkers.
Services were held Jan. 13 at the Hughes Creek Community Church with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating.
Arrangements by Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Richard Franklin Cooper
Richard Franklin Cooper, 86, went home to be the Jesus on Jan. 2, 2023, after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David H. Cooper and Juanita Johnson Cooper; siblings, Pearline Cooper, Loretta Green, Barbara Coley, Della Walker and James Cooper; as well as his beloved in-laws, Jack and Irene Linville.
He is survived by his adoring wife of 65 years, Freda Linville Cooper; his daughters, Deborah Hoblitzell (Rok) and Terry Pack (George); son, Darrin Cooper (Tara); his grandchildren, Natalie Hoblitzell, Jordan Pack, Haylie (Justin) Pack, Logan Cooper, Jared Ford, Haley Ford and Hannah (Kyle) Estep; great-grandchildren, Harper Mae, Ellianna, and Ryland; and his siblings, David H. Cooper of Scott Depot, Wanda Stanley of Michigan, Shirley Snodgrass of Belle and Brenda Good of Charleston.
Richard was born in Laing, the second of 10 children, on Oct. 13, 1936, and was a 58-year resident of Chesapeake.
He was an East Bank High School Pioneer, Class of 1953; he went on to work for Union Carbide where he retired in 1991 after 35 years of service as a supervisor of the Carbide Construction Department. He also reminisced often about fond memories as a construction educator in Marietta, Ohio, Brownsville, Texas and Puerto Rico.
Richard’s greatest love in life was his family and anything that involved spending time with them, including summer vacations at his favorite place, the beach.
He loved country music, and was the greatest fan of his musical wife and son. Together, they shared their love of singing, playing and traveling throughout West Virginia with the Mountain Gold Band, watching the Grand Ole Opry, and visiting Nashville.
Also among his loves were dancing with Freda, his daughters, and granddaughters; not long ago, catching everyone off guard, he broke out in dance moves to Bruno Mars! He played guitar, sang occasionally, and even sang with his wife at home and while driving. He loved the voices of Merle Haggard and Ray Price, and treasured the singing of his grandchildren and son.
He was also an avid football fan, cheering the most for his favorite team: WVU.
To his family, he was a legend; a father by whom all fathers should be measured. We will aim to be more like him in his gentleness, his kind spirit, and love for everyone he knew; his imprint on our hearts will live on. We will be forever grateful that he was the best husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Dad, because of you, we are made better.
Service was held Jan. 7 at Living Faith Church, Marmet, with Pastor Frank Thomas officiating. Burial was at Mount Hope Cemetery, Dawes Mountain.
Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Hattie Marie Menei Cottle
Hattie Marie Menei Cottle, 58, of Mount Hope, passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2022 at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.
Born Nov. 13, 1964 in Beckley, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Phyllis Grimmett Menei.
Hattie was a proud 1983 graduate from Mount Hope High School, worked for 25 plus years as an administrative supervisor at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, and her greatest joy in life was being surrounded by her family, especially her grandkids whom she loved dearly.
Those left to cherish her wonderful and loving memory include her husband of 37 years, Michael Cottle Sr.; daughter, Britney Maynor (Jonathan); son, Michael Cottle II; grandchildren, Ethan Cottle, Joseph Cottle, Benson Cottle and Grayson Maynor; brothers, Mickey Menei (Melissa) and Thomas Menei; along with many nieces and nephews
Funeral service was Jan. 5 at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope with Pastor Tom Fife officiating. Burial followed at Hilltop Cemetery in Hilltop.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Paul Divita
Paul Divita, 87, of Cedar Grove, passed away surrounded by family after a brief illness on Dec. 29, 2022.
Paul was born in Smithers on June 24, 1935, son of the late Mary and Benny Divita.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Doris of Cedar Grove; son, Doug Divita (Debbie) of Smithers; daughter, Tammy Freeman (Tom) of Brighton, Tennessee; daughter, Paula Fitch (Steve) of Shrewsbury; grandchildren, Paul, Nic, Talia, Jeff, Megan, Anthony, Odie and Sara; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy Goldsberry (Jim) and Brenda Napier (Rex); and brothers, Gary Divita (Nancy) and Tom Divita (Wanda).
He is preceded in death by his sisters, Christine Bondick, Phyllis McNeese, Cathleen Crosby and Shirley Lowe; and brother, Frank Divita.
He was a 1953 graduate of Montgomery High School.
In 1955 he began his mining career. He expanded his mining knowledge at Michigan University and Virginia Tech.
In 1981 he founded Divita Coal Company, operating his own underground mines and river barge distribution.
He enjoyed making homemade wine with his family and friends, hunting and watching football, primarily the Mountaineers. He enjoyed anything involving his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially enlightening them on valuable life lessons
Service, with Fr. Dominik Baok officiating, was held Jan. 4 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Burial followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Frances Jean Dobbins
Frances Jean “Jean” and “Memaw” Dobbins, 86, of Ansted, passed away on Jan. 9, 2023.
She was born on Aug. 28, 1936 in Kayford, the daughter the late Tom and Elsie Campbell.
She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Dobbins and beloved mother of two sons, Paul Dobbins Jr. and Daniel Dobbins.
“In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began” (Titus 1:2).
Jean was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, friend and neighbor. Now in heaven watching over her loved ones. She had a great life, loved so many, and will be missed by all. Jean worshipped the Lord and loved sharing his word.
Those left to cherish her memory are three grandchildren, Robert Dobbins and wife Alexis Dobbins, Samantha Dobbins and Alex Street; two surviving siblings of 14, Bernice Workman and Daniel Campbell; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends that loved her.
Service was Jan. 18 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted, with Pastor Mark Canterbury and assisted by Matt Kessler officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.
Please donate to your local church or missionary so they can buy KJV Bibles and help spread the word.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Jacqueline “Jackie” Sue Dodd
Jacqueline “Jackie” Sue Dodd, age 48, of Oak Hill, passed away on Jan. 18, 2023.
Born March 10, 1974, she was the daughter of the late James R. Ellison and Sharon Ellison.
Jackie worked for State Farm for over 22 years. She loved her cats and her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include husband, Gregory Dodd; mother, Sharon Ellison; mother- and father-in-law, Reggie and Terri Dodd; brothers, JR Ellison (Dana) and Steve Ellison (Eddie); close cousins, Fred and Karen; and numerous other friends and family.
Services were Jan. 23 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Betty Lou Preast Elkins
Betty Lou Preast Elkins, age 79, went on to meet with Jesus on Jan. 1, 2023, at Montgomery General Hospital, after a short illness.
Betty was born March 2, 1943 to her father, Elzie Preast, and mother, Chessie Faye Blankenship. Her parents were lifelong residents of Fayette and Nicholas counties.
Betty was only (seven years of age when her mother Chessie passed. Elzie remarried Loretta Faye Mullins and they had six children.
Betty was preceded in death by three brothers: Ralford, Nathan and Carroll; and four sisters, Delina, Dorthy, Levana and Verna.
She is survived by four brothers, Stanley and Nadine of Locust, North Carolina, and Clifford, Otis and Robert, all of Gauley Bridge; and a sister, Brenda and Michael Lanham of Gauley Bridge.
Betty was a member of the Pentecostal Holiness Church of Scrabble Creek with Pastor Michael Lanham. She was a faithful and very valued member of our church. She played many instruments, sang, and wrote numerous songs. She loved to sing and worship God. She was a great blessing to all who knew and heard her.
Betty worked approximately 30 years in Cleveland, Ohio. She leaves many friends in Ohio. Very special to her, to name a few, are Gidget and husband, Rev. Fauke, Janet and Charles, Rita and Neva.
Betty retired and returned to Gauley Bridge, in 2002, to enjoy the mountains, rivers, streams and family.
A very special thank you to our very near and dear friends at the Pennington-Smith Funeral Home in Gauley Bridge.
Service was Jan. 7 at the funeral home in Gauley Bridge, with Rev. Michael Lanham officiating.
Burial followed in Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonsmithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Pennington-Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Sherrie Mae Jennings Everett
Sherrie Mae Jennings Everett, 50, of Oak Hill, passed away Jan. 7, 2023 at her home following a short illness.
Sherrie was born on Aug. 20, 1972 in Chicago, Illinois to Patsy Ann Toney Everett and the late William “Bill” Everett.
Sherrie had a love in her heart for her animals, her dogs Gracie, Little Bill and Walshie, and her pet rabbit and birds.
In addition to her father, Sherrie is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Alfred and Elsie Toney.
Those left to cherish her memory include the love of her life, Jacob Waylon Jennings; son whom she loved with her whole heart of Oak Hill; mother, Patsy Ann Everett of Oak Hill; siblings, Steven Everett of Oak Hill, Derek Everett and wife Megan of Williamsburg, Virginia, William Rodney Ulrey and his wife, Paulette, of Chicago, Illinois, Barry Everett and wife Ann of Pocatello, Idaho, and Debra Lowery and her husband, Louie, of Staunton, Virginia; a host of family, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Funeral services were held Jan. 17 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Lloyd Hart officiating. Following the service Sherrie was cremated.
The family is asking for assistance with Sherrie’s funeral expenses to be made to High Lawn Funeral Home by calling the funeral home at 304-469-3283 or in person or by mail at High Lawn Funeral Home. 1435 E. Main St.. Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home.
James Alan Fisher
James Alan Fisher, 53, of Falls View, passed away on Dec. 30, 2022.
He was born in Charleston on Oct. 26, 1969, the son of Daniel Alan and Beverly Ann (McVey).
He was preceded in death by his father, his paternal grandparents, Hansford “Hank” Fisher and
Marie (Lowe) of Elkview; his maternal grandparents, Richard Audrey McVey and Agnes (MacInnis), also of Elkview: and his aunt, Lana Young McVey of St. Albans.
He was a proud 1987 graduate of Charleston High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in history at WV State College, Institute, in 1992.
Taking on various jobs after college, he began teaching at Boomer Christian Academy in Boomer for five years. Although acquainted with Union Mission Ministries since birth and growing up there, Alan was employed with them since 2004.
He was a member, deacon, and teens’ teacher at Old Kanawha Baptist Church in Pratt.
Alan loved watching movies, drum corps bands, WVU band and football, the Pittsburgh Steelers, bushcrafting, traveling around with his wife, building fires in the backyard while teaching and playing with his son.
He loved four-part harmony quartets, his church family and enjoyed studying Bible topics, Bible teaching and preaching.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Miriam Winter Fisher; son, Micaiah of Falls View: mother, Beverly of Bowie, Maryland; sisters, Sandy Carrico (Louis) of Kernersville, North Carolina, and Janet Johnson (Jason) of Bowie, Maryland; uncles, George McVey (Elaine) of Berkley Springs and Greg McVey of St. Albans; in-laws, Marshall and Ardath Winter of Woodbine, Illinois; siblings-in-law, Shereé Kloss (Tony) and John Winter (Laura), all of Elizabeth, Illinois, and Amanda McIntosh (Ian) of Woodbine, Illinois; four cousins, 15 nieces and nephews, and many friends and coworkers.
The service was held Jan. 6 at Old Kanawha Baptist Church, Pratt, with Pastor Mark Strickland officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Union Mission Ministries, PO Box 112, Charleston, WV 25321, or Old Kanawha Baptist Church, PO Box 9, Pratt, WV 25162.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Rita Sue Southers Floyd
Rita Sue Southers Floyd, 73, of Oak Hill. passed away peacefully Jan. 7, 2023 at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill.
Born Feb. 7, 1949 in Holden, she was the daughter of the late Isom and Grady Brewster Southers.
Rita was a 1967 high school graduate from Lenore High School.
She was a bookkeeper and office manager from Burlington Children’s Home, Hidden Valley, Hilltop Nursing, and Fayette County National Bank. She attended the Salem-Gatewood Road Church, enjoyed cooking for her family, and what brought her great joy was spending time with her grandkids.
She is preceded in death by three brothers, Isom Southers Jr., Earl Southers and Harvey Southers.
Those left to cherish her wonderful memory include her loving husband, Donald Ray Floyd; sons, Donald Anthony Floyd of Martinsburg, William Michael Floyd (Kendra) of Appomattox, Virginia, Bret David Floyd (Jessica) of Oak Hill and Seth Ryan Floyd of Lynchburg, Virginia; and grandchildren, Sarah Floyd, Jordyn Floyd, Emma Floyd, Noah Floyd, Preston Floyd, Ryleigh Floyd and Landon Floyd.
Funeral services were Jan. 11 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Todd Pauley and Pastor William Floyd officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Thomas “Tom” Carnelle Fox Jr.
Thomas “Tom” Carnelle Fox Jr., 59, of Oak Hill, went on to play music in Heaven on Dec. 29, 2022 at his residence.
Born June 8, 1963 in Montgomery, he was the son of the late Thomas Carnelle Fox Sr. and RevaJean Fox.
Thomas was a 1982 graduate from Fayetteville High School.
Thomas started out as an automobile mechanic and worked for several dealerships, including Steen-Miller, White Chrysler and Lewis.
He worked at Fayette County Child Development (Head Start) the past 22 years.
Thomas was a devoted and hard-working employee who never met a stranger and was considered quite a talker.
Thomas had a love for music and could play anything with strings on it. Thomas loved for people to come by and play music with him. His ability was truly a gift that he shared with each of us.
He is preceded in death by his son, Thomas Lee Fox, and sister, Norma Jean Fox.
Those left to cherish his wonderful and precious memory include his loving wife of 38 years, Connie Fox; son, Brandon (Caitlin) Fox; daughter, Tiffany (Travis) Evans; brothers, Darmie Fox and his fiancée, Tammy, and Ronnie (Marlena) Fox; and grandchildren, Bailey Fox and Wyatt Evans. Also, special brother and music buddy Albert (Mitchelle) Neff, and special brother and fellow trader, Darrell (Linda) Hypes.
The family would also like to thank three brothers in music, Ricky Hundley, Randy McMullen and Mark Jones, for many years of playing music with Thomas; and the many employees of Fayette County Child Development (Head Start) for years of friendship and caring for the family. Also, the children want to give a special thanks to Martha Proskin Smith for being a loving caring friend.
Funeral service was Jan. 3 at Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Hill with Pastor Greg Swisher officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Edward “Eddie” Wheeler Ganoe
Edward “Eddie” Wheeler Ganoe, 73, of Dixie, son of Wheeler and Jessie Ganoe, passed away on Jan. 20, 2023, surrounded by his loving children, grandchildren, love of his life, siblings, and many other family members who loved him dearly.
He is survived by his true lifelong love, Donna Ganoe of Dixie; his daughter, Leslie (Wes) Williams of Kimberly; son, Dillon Ganoe of Dixie; sisters, Elaine Stone and Wanda Smith; brother, Ray Ganoe (Karen); grandchildren, Kyler, Kyla, and Khloe Smith and Lyncoln Ganoe; and he was waiting to welcome his first great-grandchild, Everleigh Mae Smith in March 2023.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews he loved dearly, “My Eddie’s” special little girl, Makenna Morton, and a very dear family friend, Joyce Stamper.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wheeler and Jessie Ganoe; his sister, Shirley Ganoe Subin; and several other family members.
Eddie retired from Cedar Trucking in 2013 after being a truck driver for many years. He had recently given his life to the Lord with the support of his lifelong friend, Larry Craze.
Eddie was a one of a kind man. It’s nearly impossible to find someone who doesn’t have an “Eddie story.” From hunting, to truck driving, to crazy adventures as a young man, to the time he had your back when you needed a hand, advice, a laugh, or a kick in the butt. Many knew him as Mogator, others knew him as one of the Ganoe boys, but the ones he loved the most knew him as Dad and Papaw.
Our dad was a fierce defender of those he loved, an endless supporter of his family that we will forever miss. But most of all, he was a bundle of sarcasm with a kindness and love that can never be replaced.
Service was Jan. 25 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Richard Harold officiating. Burial followed in Rich Creek Cemetery at Jodie.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Dennis Carl Garretson
Dennis Carl Garretson, 66, of Cedar Grove, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 30, 2022, at home after a long illness.
Dennis was a good man who worked hard from a young age. He was a provider dedicated to his family, of whom he was very proud. His laugh was contagious and will be missed by many.
He was a member of the Riverside Church of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edsel and Margaret Garretson, and a sister, Nancy Peltz.
He is survived by sons, Edsel (Misty) and Matt, both of Charleston; daughters, Chrissy Goodwin and Molly, both of Cedar Grove; a grandson, Jonathan, whom he raised; brothers, Larry of Michigan and Jerry of Mount Carbon; a sister, Marsha Burdette (Joe) of Cedar Grove; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Service was Jan. 5 at O’Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery with Pastor Billy Morris officiating.
The family is asking donations be made to O’Dell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Austin Bryan Given
Austin Bryan Given, 26, of Montgomery, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Dec. 29, 2022 in his home.
Austin was preceded in death by his Papaw and Mamaw Given, and his “pops,” Mitchell Lee Wood II.
He left behind his beloved mother, Michelle Given Cafego; stepfather, Scott Cafego; siblings, Andrew, Alexis and Shae Wood; his two children, Ada of South Carolina and Jaxton of New Jersey, whom he adored and loved with his entire heart; his father, Randall Stevens of Lewisburg; grandparents, Roxanne and Shelton Stevens; uncles, “Shelly” Stevens, Joseph Given and Jimmy (Kim) Given; nephews, Xander, Kingston and Corey; and niece, Kashae.
Austin had a passion for the outdoors, hunting, fishing, four wheeling, and Mountaineers and Steelers football.
He graduated from Mountaineer Challenge Academy.
Austin never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face and put a smile on those around him. He just had a major accomplishment, receiving his high school diploma, and planned on attending lineman school. Austin will be missed by so many, but his family most of all. He’s our angel now.
Service was held Jan. 9 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. David Bounds officiating. Burial followed at the family cemetery in Braxton County at Given Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Klaus Michael Gross
Klaus Michael Gross, 72, of East Bank, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 9, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gisela Gross, and wife, Linda Gross.
Klaus is survived by his wife, Sue Leavitt of East Bank; daughters, Gisela Gross and Tanya Gross, both of Poulsbo, Washington; sons, Nick (Leslie Baker) Gross of Kent, Ohio and Chris (Kara) Gross and Kerry (Heather) Gross, all of Thomas; stepsons, Terry Lynn of Montrose, Lonnie Lynn of Adair, Oklahoma, Donnie Lynn of Benbush, Ronnie Fuller of Clarksville, Tennessee and Donald (Stephanie) Taylor III of Dunbar; stepdaughter, Dawn (Jack) Kelly of East Bank; granddaughters, Myah Gross, Gabriella “Gabby” Gross, Isabella “Izzy” Gross and Jenna Walker; and his fur baby, Rascal.
Klaus was a member of the Union Ironworkers Local #623 Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Masonic Lodge #420 Leaksville, Mississippi.
He was an amateur ham radio operator with the call sign N3IWJ and a stamp and coin collector.
He loved playing his guitar, banjo and mandolin and singing his favorite songs.
Klaus brought much fun, love, and laughter to everyone he met and everyone he knew.
He was kind and generous. He also loved cooking for others and himself.
The family requests memorial contributions be made in Klaus’ memory to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pryorfh.com
Arrangements by Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.
Michael (Mike) Wayne Harrah
Michael (Mike) Wayne Harrah, of Oak Hill, passed away at the age of 73 on Jan. 13, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Mike was born to Ralph and Mildred Harrah on Nov. 10, 1949 in Beckwith.
Mike married the love of his life, Mary, on Sept. 5, 1970.
Mike was a true family man. He loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces, and most of all, his wife Mary. Those who knew him, know that if Mike was around, Mary wasn’t far from him. So much so that when referring to either Mike or Mary, one would often just say “Mike and Mary.” Together they loved to travel, whether to tailgate in the Blue Lot at a WVU football game, to see family, or to head out in the ocean deep sea fishing.
Mike also enjoyed rooting on his beloved WVU Mountaineers; it was rare that he missed a football or basketball game that the Mountaineers were playing, and usually enjoyed these games with family and friends.
Mike was also a true outdoorsman. He spent many days each year at his camp and also in the outdoors pursuing whitetail deer, trout, saltwater fish, turkey, squirrel, rabbit, morel mushrooms, and whatever else mother nature had to offer. Much of this time was shared with family and friends exchanging stories, laughs, knowledge about the outdoors and life in general, and maybe also playing a little Liars Poker.
Mike was caring, putting others before himself and always made sure his family and friends were taken care of. The warmth and love that he carried around with him will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. We will surely all miss seeing him smile and hearing him laugh.
Mike owned/operated Crystal Waters Pools with his wife, Mary, in Oak Hill.
Mike also worked and retired from Elkem Metals in Alloy. He was also a Veteran of the United States Navy.
Mike is survived by his children and their spouses, Chris (Brent) Brash, Tara (Kevin) Dolin, Michael Harrah Jr., Jessica Harrah and MyKenzie Stallone; his grandchildren, Jordan, Brentie (Brittany), Hunter, Ashley, Kortni, Sofie, Taylor, Braedyn and Heath; and his siblings, Drema (Carlos) Coleman, Louise (William “Lani”) Kaina, Beverly (Dale) Workman, Gary (Sandy) Harrah and Larry (Elaine) Harrah.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Harrah; his mother and father, Mildred and Ralph Harrah; and his siblings, Darrell Harrah, Brenda Plunkett and Ronnie Harrah.
Service was Jan. 20 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Pastor Johnny Pittman officiating. Burial followed the funeral service at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Oak Hill.
Ernest Mitchell “Ernie” Holcomb
Ernest Mitchell “Ernie” Holcomb, 76, of Ansted, passed away on Jan. 2, 2023 at Summersville Regional Hospital.
Born in Sugar Creek on Oct. 30, 1946, he was the son of the late William Earl “Bill” Holcomb Sr. and Gracie Marie Bennett Holcomb.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jennifer; grandson, Charlie Taylor; and brothers, Oscar and Johnny.
Ernest was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.
Ernie enjoyed fishing, camping, gun collecting and reading Westerns. He was a jokester and loved his family.
Survivors are his wife, Carrie Holcomb; two daughters, Stephanie Grace Holcomb and Mike of Iowa and Marria Ingalls and Raymond of Ansted; four sons, Mitchell Holcomb, Charlie Holcomb and Jenny, Josh Holcomb and Jessey Holcomb, all of Ansted; sister, Sheila Sparks; brothers, Bill Holcomb and Paul Holcomb and Diane, both of Ansted; special sister-in-law, Zada; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
Service was Jan. 9 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted. Burial followed at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Sugar Creek.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Hilda Mae Hornsby
Hilda Mae Hornsby, 93, of Ansted, passed away Jan. 7, 2023.
She was born on March 13, 1929, the daughter of the late Ernest Holcomb and Maggie Skaggs Holcomb.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Charles David Skaggs Jr.; second husband, Charles “Buck” Hornsby; great-granddaughter, Jessica Renee’ Neal; and nine brothers and sisters.
Hilda was a member of the Horseshoe Baptist Church. She loved to read her Bible and listen to gospel music.
She loved watching the birds, butterflies and nature in general. She also enjoyed crocheting, quilting and keeping up with the news.
She loved her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all of them.
Survivors include her daughters, Christine (Clarence) Dempsey of Horseshoe Creek Road, Sharon (Richard) Thomas of Chesnee, South Carolina and Helen Fait of Paw Paw; sons, Matthew Skaggs of Oak Hill and David (Kelli) Skaggs of Prosperity; grandchildren, Terry, Rose, Jennifer, Jeremy, Leslie, Richie, Bobby and Crystie; stepgrandchildren, Tiffany and Amanda; several great-grandchildren; brother, James Holcomb of Virginia; and extended family.
Service was Jan. 14 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted, with Pastor Danny Legg officiating. Burial followed at Westlake Cemetery, Ansted.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Mary Ellen Johnston
Mary Ellen Lykins Johnston, 56, of Gauley Bridge, went home to be with the Lord Dec. 27, 2022 after a long illness.
She was born March 9, 1966, daughter of the late Cleve Lykins and Laura Bragg Lykins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Lykins and Cookie Lykins; sister, Brenda Lykins; stepson, Jeffery Johnston; and nephew, Ernest Chapman.
She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Herbert Johnston, along with her fur baby, Gizmo; daughter, Melissa Johnston (Stan Grimmett); sister, Barbara Chapman (Bucky Pritt); brother, Carl Lykins; Amanda Mullins (Steven Stover), who was like a second daughter; two granddaughters, Kayla Johnston and Brooklyn Johnston; three grandsons; and several nieces and nephews, along with great-nieces and nephews
Mary loved summer time with her family. She enjoyed pool time, vacationing, camping, cookouts, and drinking her coffee on the porch.
Her favorite hobby was yard sales. She made many wonderful lifetime friendships selling over the years.
A special thank you to all her doctors and Thomas Hospital staff.
A memorial service was held Jan. 8 for her family and friends at Pennington-Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Thomas Ephraim Johnston
Thomas Ephraim Johnston, 79, of Page, passed away peacefully Jan. 16, 2023, at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born April 27, 1943, in Big Right Hand Robson, he was the son of the late Homer and Delcie Hayes Johnston.
Tom retired as electrician from the coal mines after 25 years.
He was a loyal and faithful member of the Page Baptist Church for over 20 years.
In his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing, playing cards, zip lining, jumping out of airplanes, and living life to the fullest. There was no better man than Tom whose greatest joy in life was being able to spend time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his loving and adoring wife, Carolyn Sue Boston Johnston; son, Thomas E. Johnston Jr.; daughter, Dorothy “Dot” Johnston-Walker; and six brothers and four sisters.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memory include his daughters, Penny Settle (Kevin) and Karen McNeely (John); grandchildren, Carl “Harry” Walker, Jenny Walker, Quartney Settle, Kevin Michael Settle, Christopher McNeely, Arica Dawn Hypes and Victoria “April” Rock; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph “Peanut” Johnston; and sister, Mary Hill.
Funeral service was Jan. 21 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Delmas Wolfe officiating. In keeping with Thomas’ wishes he was cremated following the service.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Christine Jones
Christine Jones went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 4, 2023 at CAMC Memorial HospiceCare after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Christine was a loving wife and mother and would go above and beyond for her family.
She was a homemaker, but was never a stranger to hard work. She was definitely one of a kind and will truly be missed by so many.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles and Mary Sarah Cook Holstine; and sisters, Drema Gibson and Thelma Gibson.
Surviving are her husband, Kermit Jones; daughters, Jennifer Hammond (Joe) of Louisa, Kentucky, Julia Jones of Belle and Chasity Bragg (fiancé, Jerry Grubbs); brothers, Vernon Gibson of Liberty, Roy Gibson of Nitro and Carl Gibson and Michael Gibson, both of Cedar Grove; grandchildren, Angel Osborne, Joshua, Tina Ashley, Sarah and Royce Jones; and great-grandchildren, Alan and Erin Crum, Olivia, Matthew and Royce Jones.
Funeral services were held Jan. 9 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Charles Bolen officiating. Interment followed in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.
The family would like to thank the CAMC Cancer Center and CAMC Memorial HospiceCare for their excellent care, support and kindness.
Please visit fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Arrangements by Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Walter Jackson “Jack” Jones
Walter Jackson “Jack” Jones, 98.2 years, of Belva, formerly of Vaughn, entered into rest Jan. 18, 2023.
Born on Nov. 18, 1924, he was the son of the late Robert L. Jones and the late Carrie O. (Hill) Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jink, Louis and Bobby; and sisters, Bina, Bonnie, Charlotte and Annie. He also was preceded by sons, Leonard, Roger and Johnny; and daughters, Shirley and Pam.
Jack worked as a baker in Canton, Ohio before moving back to West Virginia to work as a coal miner at Cannelton Coal Company and other mines for over 35 years. He was a member of the UMWA for 21 years.
Jack is survived by daughters, Judy (David) of Georgia and Lisa of Ohio; sons, Jackie of Belva and George of Twenty-Mile; brother, Bill (Virgie) of Vaughan; as well as a passel of 14 grandkids, 10 great-grandkids and 9 great-great-grandkids. Dad was a friend to many and would give you the shirt off his back and missed his best friend, Jim Hill, coming up for coffee.
Jack was a person of faith and believed in the Lord Jesus Christ.
Services and memorial celebration of life service were held Jan. 24 at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, with Minister BJ Smith officiating. Burial followed at London Memorial Cemetery, London.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Jerry Eugene Kincaid
Jerry Eugene Kincaid, 69, of Montgomery, passed away on Jan. 17, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Neal and Reba.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Vada Barker.
Jerry was a coal miner for 19 years before leaving the mines and finishing his career with 20+ years as a beloved car salesman at King Coal Chevrolet in Oak Hill, where he made lifelong friends. He had a love for Corvettes, NASCAR, cooking for the ones he loved, and spending time with his family.
JK is survived by his daughters, Jerri Armstrong (Daniel) and Stacey Hensley (Richard “Red”) and his grandchildren, Nadia Barker, Brody Hensley and his buddy, James Armstrong; his siblings, Ruby “Tuggar” Runyon (Damon), Brenda Johnson (Sherman), Larry Kincaid and James Edward “Big Ed” Kincaid (Renee), as well as many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Service was held Jan. 22 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Pastor Mark Strickland officiating.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Jane Fox Lively
Jane Fox Lively, 78, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina passed away Jan. 1, 2023.
Born July 15, 1944 in Meadow Bridge, she is the daughter of the late Walter “Doc” Fox Sr. and Sylvia Fox.
Jane was a longtime resident and business owner (Rosalie’s and Thelma’s Restaurant) in Rainelle.
After retiring from the restaurant business, she enjoyed her retirement years in Murrells Inlet and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she made many friends. Although she loved her “beach life,” West Virginia was always home.
She was a member of Sewell Valley Baptist Church in Rainelle, and also attended Beach Church in Myrtle Beach. Jane loved the Lord and trusted in his loving hands.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Carl “Butch” Lively, in 1991; and sisters, Shelby Churchwell, Leahann Fox, Gay Lively and Barbara Orsini.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted son, Timothy Wayne Lively; sisters, Mildred “Millie “Lively (Arnold “Buck “Lively) and Donna Tincher (Herman Tincher); brothers, Walter Fox (Eileen Fox) and Michael Fox (Julia Fox); sisters-in-law, Jean Lively Smith (Gary Smith) and Lynda Johnson (Charlie Piner); as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, she loved them all. And of course, many, many friends that knew her as “Momma Jane.”
Funeral services were held at Wallace and Wallace Chapel, Rainelle, Jan. 8, with Mike Whisman officiating. Entombment followed at Wallace Memorial Mausoleum.
For her Myrtle Beach friends and family that are unable to attend, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date in Myrtle Beach.
Please send online condolences at wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Charles “Buster” Lyons
Charles “Buster” Lyons of Front Royal, Virginia, born Nov. 17, 1939 in Scarbro, died Jan. 20, 2023.
Buster was a kind, gentle, always comical man who loved hunting and the outdoors.
He was a U.S. Army vet and most of his life a top car salesman.
He is predeceased by his wife, Maureen; parents, John “Ebb” and Allie Lyons; sister,
Drema Kincaid; and nephew, Dan Kincaid.
He is survived by his brother, Larry Lyons and wife Shirley; sisters, Glenda Hopkins and
husband Paul and Kay Martin and husband Mearis; his beloved dog, Nicky; and several
nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews.
Graveside service with burial to follow will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill with graveside services led by Paul Hopkins.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Patricia Ann Baldry McCutcheon
Patricia Ann Baldry McCutcheon, 67, of Oak Hill, passed away Dec. 28, 2022 at Raleigh General Hospital.
Patty was born on Jan. 30, 1955 at Oak Hill Hospital to Lewis Baldry and Thelma Ayers Baldry.
Patty was a registered nurse who had worked at both Raleigh General Hospital and Plateau Medical Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Joe McCutcheon.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Jennifer Rowe and companion Kevin Holly, and Paula McCutcheon; son, Tommy Joe McCutcheon II; stepdaughters, Kendra and Cassie McCutcheon; sister, Edie Davis (Johnny); grandchildren, Paul Rose Jr., Madison Rowe, Kearsten Settle, Isiah Settle and Mason McCutcheon.
The family asks that you make donations toward the funeral by calling or stopping by High Lawn Funeral Home, 1435 E. Main St., Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlawnfuneralhome.com.
Alfred Wayne Milam
Alfred Wayne Milam, 90, of Fayetteville, who went by his middle name of Wayne for most of his life, passed away on Dec. 28, 2022 as a result of a broken heart. His loving wife of 68 years, Shirley Jean Milam, passed on Dec. 20, eight days prior.
Wayne was a great husband, a wonderful father, a super grandfather, and a super great-grandfather.
Wayne was born on April 26, 1932 in the long gone coal mining community of Oswald, Raleigh County. He was the third of five sons born into the family of Dennis Henry Milam and Ethel D. Allen Milam. His brothers were Dennis Jr., Fred, Donald and Galen. Wayne was the last member of that family.
At an early age the Milam family relocated from Oswald to the coal mining community of Fayette Station in the New River Gorge. While living here, the boys attended school at the Lansing School. It was a very hardscrabble life growing up on the rocks and cliffs of the Gorge, but, as adults, each one of the brothers spoke fondly of the experience.
Wayne’s father built a house on Nickleville Road in Fayetteville in the late 1940s and Wayne met a lovely neighborhood girl and they started dating, fell in love, and married on Nov. 16, 1954. Their marriage lasted until Shirley’s passing. It was in that house that both Wayne and Shirley passed away.
Wayne was a veteran of the Korean War who saw much combat. He was very proud of his service.
He was a hunter, fisherman, and a sports enthusiast. During the late 1950s and early 1960s, Wayne was one of the top tier of baseball pitchers in the coal camp leagues and industrial leagues in Fayette, Raleigh, Nicholas and Greenbrier counties. He was a huge fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers and an even greater fan of the Fayetteville High School Pirates.
Wayne retired as a custodian of the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville and prior to that served in the same capacity at Fayetteville High School. He also worked for Akers Electric and Insulation in Fayetteville, and as a coal miner.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jean Milam; his parents, Dennis and Ethel Milam; his brothers, Dennis Milam Jr., Fred Milam, Donald Milam and Galen Milam; sisters-in-law, Deloris Milam and Shirley Lou Milam; his in-laws, Payne and Gertrude Rose; and a brother-in-law, Robert Rose.
Wayne is survived by his sons, Roy Wayne Milam (Dianne) of Hico, Dennis Payne Milam (Cathy) of Fayetteville and Ronald Blane Milam (Helen) of Fayetteville; and his daughter, Susie Jane Criss (Jim) of Victor. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, Michael Milam (Jessi) and Roni Marie Fair (Bill), all of Fayetteville, Joey Milam (Holly) of Summersville, Anthony Milam (Kirby) of Charleston, Eric Milam (Crystal) and Shane Milam (Lyndsey), all of Oak Hill, Nora Milam of Fayetteville, Maria McClary (Auston) of Oak Hill, Brandie Criss of Beckley, James Criss (Kailyn) of Fayetteville and Sam Criss of Victor. He is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren, and several nephews and nieces as well as many friends whom he adored.
Services was held at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home on Dec. 31, with Rev. Danny Goins officiating. Burial followed at Huse Memorial Park.
The family asks that you make a donation in memory of Wayne and Shirley to Hospice of Southern West Virginia, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.
Martha Ann Dix Minor
Martha Ann Dix Minor passed away on Dec. 27, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown.
Born on April 19, 1942 in Ansted, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Russell Dix and Gordon Fae Taylor Dix.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald “Ron” Paul Minor; brothers, Raymond, Jr, Danny and Tommy.
Martha was a member and choir director at Ansted Baptist Church for 20 + years. She was also a school secretary. She loved the beach and loved spending time with her kids, grandkids and her dog, Barbie.
Survivors include a daughter, Susan (Lyle) Neff of Richwood; sons, Brian Minor of Charlotte, North Carolina and Darin (Wendy) Minor of Hico; grandchildren, Ashley (Billy) Freeman, Evan Skaggs and Isaiah Skaggs, all of Richwood, Tristan (Brianna) Minor of Summersville, Noah Minor of Hico, Serena (Chris) Vines of Huntington, and Samantha (Brandon) Dudley and Casey Minor, all of Matthews, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Rhyker, Kolton, Declan, Peyton, Preslee, Brantley, Savannah and Sadie; sisters, Becky Eades of Ansted and Missy Cameron of Ansted; and extended family and a host of friends.
Service was Jan. 2 at Ansted Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Spurgeon and Mr. Evan Skaggs officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
James Thomas Morgan III
James Thomas Morgan III, 65, of Mount Hope, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2023 at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.
Born June 4, 1957 in Beckley, he was the son of the late James Morgan Jr. and Goldie Acosta Morgan.
James was a hard working man for Carpet World for over 30 years.
In his free time he enjoyed watching football, his dogs, and his family.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosetta Cheryl Ruff Morgan in July 2021; daughter, Angie Morgan in October 2021; and several brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish his loving memory include children, Jamie Leigh Stearns (Richard), Melinda Carr (Darius) and Chuck Craddock; grandchildren, Allie Stearns, Alexis Stearns, Aaron Carr, Faith Carr and Lebron Carr; and five great-grandchildren.
In keeping with James’ wishes he was cremated and a memorial service was held Jan. 14 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Larry Humphrey officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Jeanette Marie Mangano Morrison
Jeanette Marie Mangano Morrison, 78, of Smithers, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family members on Jan. 13, 2023.
She was born on Nov. 12, 1944 in Michigan, a daughter of the late Joseph and Nancy Mangano. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael J. Morrison.
She graduated from Montgomery High School in 1962. She later got her Social Studies and Elementary degree at WVIT after moving back to the Mountain State from Cincinnati, Ohio.
Jeanette met the love of her life at the age of 17 at WVIT in September 1962. Jeanette belonged to Phi Mu Gamma Sorority while her husband Mike Morrison was president of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and member of Fi Batar Cappar mock fraternity where Jeanette was also awarded “The Queen of Hearts.”
The two later married on May 2, 1964 at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Boomer. After being married the couple welcomed their first child into the world, Gina, in 1965 and returned to West Virginia.
Jeanette finished her degree, continued to expand her family and taught at Jodie, Falls View, Valley Elementary, and eventually retired in 2011 after working at Sacred Heart Elementary.
After retirement Jeanette continued her love of cooking and raising her family. Jeanette dedicated her life to spending time with her grandchildren.
Jeanette has put her faith in God always. She was a parishioner of Saint Anthony’s Shrine in Boomer and was a member of St. Theresa’s Society.
Survived by her four children, Gina and husband Lenny Ware and Patti and husband Kevin Corbett, all of Smithers, and Matt Morrison and his wife, Bobbi, and Nikki and husband Chad Wiley, all of Charleston; eight grandchildren, Jared Ware, Talia Corbett, Garrett Ware, Olivia Corbett, Derek Wiley, Marcus Wiley, Reid Morrison and Ella Morrison; sister, Nanette and husband Mike Martin; beloved cousins, Sharon McGrew, Carol Bond, Gary Williams and Carl Lenardson; nephews, Michael and Dominic Martin and the late Brandon Killingsworth; nieces, Karey Paavilainen and daughter Sophia, Emily Killingsworth and son Nathan, Katie Dawkins and sons Jack and Oliver; as well as her loving dog, Buffy.
Celebration of her life will be Saturday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a mass following at 1 p.m. at Saint Anthony’s Shrine in Boomer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Saint Anthony’s Shrine in Boomer.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Ricky Lynn Morrison
Ricky Lynn Morrison, 60, of Ansted, passed away at his home on Dec. 27, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Clara Mae Morrison; and his aunt who raised him, Louise Ruff of Mt. Hope; Robert Ruff, Ronald Ruff; and sister, Gene Adkins, all of Mt. Hope.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Melissa Morrison; son, Andrew Morrison; daughter-in-law, Olivia (Timmy) Burnette, Christina Byrd, and Angela Prince; grandsons, Travis Murray and Jason Murray; brother, John Morrison; sister, Evelyn (Carmet) Foster; brother, Mason Maddox Jr.; nephews, Mason Maddox III, Sam Ruff, Charles Ruff and many other nieces and nephews.
Ricky was a truck driver employed by the state government.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Marguerite Alice Kelley Nicely
“Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate” (Proverbs 31:31).
Marguerite Alice Kelley Nicely was called home to the Kingdom of God on Jan. 9, 2023 at the age of 90.
She joined her husband, Homer E. Nicely Sr.; her youngest son, Doug Nicely; her parents and three brothers in Heavenly Grace.
She was the daughter of Florence Stanley and John Kelley, and was born in Thurmond on June 19, 1932.
Her belief in her Lord and Savior assures her eternal life in Heaven, and we celebrate her passing to her Heavenly Home.
Marguerite had many jobs on this earth, but the best was being a mother. She raised her four children on the banks of the New River in Thurmond for many years before moving to Oak Hill. She worked hard to make sure her children had a wonderful childhood, and that they did. In 72 years of being a mother there was never a time when her children needed her that she was not close at hand. Even as age weakened her mobility, her counsel was still sought, and it was a marvel how the modern age didn’t fool her. She always knew what was what.
In addition to being a wonderful mother, she was a familiar face at Sears for many years. She was known and loved by so many she befriended during her work life at Sears, both co-workers and customers.
She was also active on the Thurmond Reunion Committee from its beginning in 1983, and she treasured those annual reunions, attending her last reunion in August 2022.
She was a wonderful cook and baker. Her delight was preparing meals for her loved ones. She was the anchor of her family and spending time with her was a joy.
Reading, crossword puzzles, solitaire, trying new recipes, enjoying family functions and love of orchids, she had so many interests and skills that delighted her, and those around her. As her health declined and she did less on her own; her oldest son, John, was her strength. He made her laugh when she wasn’t feeling it, and spoiled her when she allowed it.
To her very last day her life had interest and meaning.
Marguerite leaves behind a family who cherishes her and will miss her so very much. Left to carry forth her memory are three of her four children, John Thomas Nicely, Teresa Nicely Drennen (Dave) and Homer E. Nicely Jr. (Vickie); Teresa and Dave’s daughter. Stacey (Andy). and great-granddaughters, Lexi, Carly and Halle; Homer and Vickie’s children, Marguerite (named after her grandmother), Autumn, Leigh Anne (Todd), Andrea (Josh), Latisha (Jordan) and James; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Kendel, Addisun, Serenity, Somer, Ethan, Jonathan, Cameron, Lilly, Gracie and Brody; and one great-great-granddaughter, Lydia.
Marguerite also leaves behind many extended family and friends which include her long-time friend, Cathy Jarrett.
Marguerite’s wishes were to be cremated and not have an immediate service. The family will have a private interment service at a later date. Marguerite was a woman of self-sacrifice, and not wanting a fuss made over her is so like her. On Jan. 9, the world lost one of its best citizens, may she “Rest in Heavenly Peace.”
“Strength and honor are her clothing, and she shall rejoice in time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all” (Proverbs 31:25-29).
The family asks that donations be made to the Cleveland Clinic, 9500 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44195.
Bonnie Jo Norvell
Bonnie Jo Norvell, 60, of Fayetteville, unexpectedly passed at home Jan. 8, 2023 in the loving arms of her husband.
She was the daughter of the late Paul and Joann Megee Cole.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Pamela Gates; and a brother, Paul Cole II.
To know Bonnie was to love her. She was a bright light full of life. She enjoyed spending her days on wild adventures with her husband and grandchildren.
Forever left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Paul (Bub) Norvell; sons, Michael (Karrie) Clackler and Jerry Clackler; sisters, Shari (Danny) Watson, Holly (Carlton) Powell; grandchildren, Jaxon Clackler, Makenzie Clackler; stepmother, Beverly Cole; mother-in-law, Brenda Norvell; sister-in-law, Shannon (Joseph) Richmond; and numerous family, friends, and co-workers.
Services were held Jan. 13 at Wallace & Wallace, Ansted, with Pastor Matt Kessler officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace of Ansted.
Charles Wesley Pauley
Charles Wesley Pauley passed away Dec. 31, 2022.
He was born on April 14, 1969, son of the late Charles Pauley and Francis Peck.
In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by two sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Logan Pauley of Lizemores; two daughters, Drema Coleman (William) and Cassie Clay; brothers, Lee Boothe and Clarence Pauley; sister, Kelly Pauley; and three grandchildren.
In keeping with his wishes, Charles will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Shirley Ann Pritt
Shirley Ann Pritt, 74, of Lizemores, entered into heaven on Jan. 5, 2023.
Shirley is survived by her two daughters and one son, Debra Summers of Lizemores, Lorna Colquhoun, married to Jeffrey Colquhoun of Roanoke, Virginia, and Jerry Hypes, married to Caroline Hypes, of Jacksonville, Florida; one stepdaughter, Jennifer Coleman of Clay; four sisters, Phyllis Rader, Bonnie Rader, Annette Foster and Tonia Wayne; grandchildren, Seth Truman, Chase Truman, Amber and Krista Hypes, and Austin and Erian; and great-grandchildren, Marlee, Aubree and Parker.
Services were Jan. 10 in Gauley Bridge, with Pastor Thurman Sizemore officiating. Burial followed in the Sunset Cemetery in Clay.
Wilson-Smith is honored to be serving the Pritt family.
Nora Reed
Nora Reed was born March 9, 1962 and passed away Jan. 16, 2023.
Nora Reed is someone you would never forget! She had a fierce love for those around her, especially children and animals. She would do anything and everything for those she cherished. She was never a rich person with money, but she gave and gave to those around her.
She lived a difficult life complicated by illness and being disregarded by some. She was tough and sassy and would let you know she “was carrying.” She had a “gift of gab” that superseded anything imaginable and knew something about everything.
She loved to craft, paint and decorate for holidays. She was one of the most thoughtful people to walk the earth. She loved to travel and had the opportunity to travel to Iceland, England and Germany. Her favorite trips were those with her sister Patricia to parts of the western USA. Her favorite shows were westerns and going to those famed locations were a real treat for her. She and Patti had a very strong connection.
Although Nora had no biological children, she has helped raise many including her Justin. He has always held a special place in her heart as well as her niece Brittany. She was always thrilled to visit with people to include her “Wyoming County family” and her “British family” as well as those she called family here in Fayette County. She has always called Bessie Goodson and her children family, as well as Rev. Morris Nutter and his daughter, Sherry, Myra and Bill Taylor, Michele Kessler and “Nanny,” Carolyn and Ronnie Weaver, Jenny and Michael Perry, Tim, Rita and Aireana Bragg, Cheryl Walton Slaznik and of course her church family at Gatewood Church of God. There are probably some whose names have been left out, but they were held closely in her heart.
Nora graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1980. She played flute in the band and was a talented artist. Her heart broke when the Pirate emblem she had painted on the wall was replaced. She said she would always and forever be a Pirate as well as a Mountaineer fan.
Nora loved Jesus and is now chatting with him in Heaven. We who love her know we will meet again, and she will catch us up on the happenings in Heaven. Until then our beloved sister, rest easy knowing your Alie Cat is safe and loved.
Funeral services for Nora were Jan. 21, with Rev. Morris Nutter and Pastor Jackie Pittman officiating.
Garret Edward Richmond
Garret Edward Richmond, 71, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully on Jan. 20, 2023 at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill.
Born April 5, 1951 in Minden, he was the son of the late Emory and Jessie Stanley Richmond.
Garret was a man of many traits, working as a farmer, operator on a pipeline, and as a coal miner. He was a hard working man. His family liked him, but everyone loved him. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Deborah Wriston Richmond; and several brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish his wonderful and loving memory include his daughter, Stephanie Thomas (Jack); stepson, Ralph Hamilton; grandchildren, Kailey Thomas, Alicia Hamilton and Brayden Thomas; one great-grandchild; and sister, Linda Richmond.
Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. In keeping with his wishes, following the service Mr. Richmond will be cremated.
Visitation for friends will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyrefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Joretta Jane Riley
Joretta Jane Riley, age 82, of Montgomery, died Jan. 9, 2023.
She was born Jan. 27, 1940 in Deep Water, the daughter of the late Orval and Zelma Krise Phillips. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bill Phillips, Pete Krise and David Krise; and sister, Brenda Krise.
Surviving: children, Morgan Thomas Riley, Debra Lake, Kevin Riley and Michael Riley; brother, Joseph Gene Phillips; grandchildren, Jennifer Copning, Carl Richard Lake, Benjamin Riley, Faith Cowens and Madison Riley; and great-grandchildren Brynna Copning, Cobe Copning, Gavin Shepard, Allie Lake and Vivienne Helbraun.
Service was Jan. 12 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Gladys Katherine Kerwood Romero
Gladys Katherine Kerwood Romero, of Anton Chico, New Mexico, entered into eternal rest on Jan. 5, 2023.
Gladys was born Dec. 27, 1960 in Montgomery, the daughter of Brenda C. Kerwood and the late Clarence R. “Shake” Kerwood Sr.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence R. “Shake” Kerwood Sr.; twin sister, Caroline Kerwood; grandparents, Everett O. “Buck” Kerwood and Julia Eve Kerwood of Mason, and Henry Ford and Juanita Augustine Ford of Page; stepson, Alex Romero of New Mexico; along with many aunts and uncles whom she loved so much.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Art Romero of Anton Chico, NM; lifelong friend and the father of her children, James “Eddie” Fitzwater of Mount Hope; her mother, Brenda C. Kerwood of Oak Hill; daughter, Lisa R. Richardson and husband Clint of Mount Hope; grandchildren, Sabrena Kincaid, Dalton Kincaid, Christian Jennings and Hosanna Jennings, all of Mount Hope; son, James R. Fitzwater and wife Sheila of Mount Hope; grandchildren, Elijah Fitzwater of Oak Hill and Jacob Fitzwater of Mount Hope; son, Carey A. Fitzwater and wife Monica of Bradley; grandchildren, Kendra Pudder of Bradley, JT Harmon and wife Morgan of Odd and Alexus Harmon of Mount Hope; stepdaughter, Sarah Romero of Anton Chico, NM; grandchildren, Estevan “Pee Wee” and Addilyn; stepson, Art “Tuno” Romero of Anton Chico, NM; brothers, Clarence R. “Junior” Kerwood and wife Brenda and Jeffrey Kerwood, all of Oak Hill; sisters, Linda Friley and Julia Kerwood, both of Oak Hill; special friend and caretaker, Brenda Ortega and Rayna Romero, daughter of the late Alex Romero. Gladys had nine great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and a host of great friends.
To make online condolences, please visit www.chavezfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Chavez Funeral Home, Santa Rosa, New Mexico.
Allen O’Dell Slaughter
Allen O’Dell Slaughter, 60, of Winona, passed away Dec. 26, 2022.
He was born April 15, 1962 in Fayetteville, the son of the late Charles Slaughter and Lana Lucille Conley Slaughter.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife, Tracey Withrow Slaughter; children, Charles Slaughter II (Shanna Housman) and Joseph Slaughter; grandchildren, Carson Slaughter and Sessaleah Slaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services.
Margaret Ann Thomas
Margaret Ann Thomas, 77, of Mt. Nebo, passed away on Jan. 15, 2023.
Born on May 4, 1945 in Fayette County, she was the daughter of the late Burl Willis and Anna Jean Joseph Willis.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James S. Thomas; daughter, Sherry Stewart; and brothers, Burl Willis Jr. and Gene Willis.
Margaret was a hard worker and she loved flowers. She will be missed by all her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are son, James A. (Tamara) Thomas of Mt. Nebo; sisters, Betty Shortridge of Hico and Wanda (Tony Taylor) Pierson of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina; brother, Sim Willis of Maryville, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Amber, Carrie, Jessica, Devin and Rosebud; and five great-grandchildren, Bearon, Destiny, Brayden, Izzy and Shay.
Service was Jan. 20 at Spruce Grove Community Church with Pastor Denver Danberry and Pastor Tim Painter officiating. Burial followed at Thomas Cemetery at Spruce Grove.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Edith Mae Totten
Edith Mae Totten, 89, of Gauley Bridge, passed away Jan. 11, 2023, after a long illness.
She was born March 26, 1933, daughter of the late Charles and Esther Totten of Gauley Bridge.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Makley and Margaret (Tom) Preast.
She is survived by sister, Phyllis (Dave) Skinner; a special nephew, Eddie (Jackie) Preast and nephew Mike (Mary) Preast; a cherished great-niece, Melissa (Randy) Snyder and family of Ohio; nephew, Gavin (Deborah) Preast of Washington; a beloved niece, Cathy (Walter) Davis and family of Virginia; and nephew, Ricky Nichols. She also had many close friends who were considered family to her.
She was a lifelong resident of Gauley Bridge.
After graduating from Gauley Bridge High School in 1956, she worked at the Greyhound Bus Terminal, Dairy Bar Restaurant and Heck's Department Store.
Her hobbies included gardening, crocheting and cooking.
Services were Jan. 17 at the Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel with Josh Preast officiating.
Arrangements by Pennington-Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Theodore Ray “Dink” Wood
Theodore Ray “Dink” Wood, 78, of Ansted, passed away Dec. 26, 2022 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.
Born on June 13, 1944 at Ansted, he was the son of the late Raymond Theodore and Ruby Othella Kelly Wood.
He was a long haul truck driver and a driver for the garbage company.
Theodore was a jack of all trades. He love to pick fruit and would travel to different places to pick fruit; fishing; westerns; and loved his family. He was known to never gossip or hold hard feelings and had a heart bigger than him — putting others before himself; he always had candy for kids; and liked his wine.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl, Larry, Charlie and Emory; and his sister, Delma.
Left to cherish his memory include his sons, Kenny Ray, Ted (Cricket) and Bob (Squeeky); daughters, Priscilla and Tammy; brothers, Norman, James, Dale and Tommy; sisters, Ida, Jannie, Cheryl, Pam and Ruth; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Dec. 30 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Pastor Mike Hicks officiating.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Thomas Scott Wriston
Thomas Scott Wriston, age 53, of Mossy, passed away at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington on New Year’s Day 2023, and gained his heavenly wings after battling a long illness.
Born May 7, 1969, to Thomas Webster Wriston and Norma Jean Conley Wriston, he was the eldest of two children.
Scott is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Wriston; grandparents, Cebert and Jewel Wriston and John and Mary Conley; uncles, Charles Conley and Jimmy Wriston; and aunt, Judy Wriston Ward.
He is survived by his mother, Norma Wriston; brother, Kevin Wriston, wife Daniell, and their children, Jonathan and Kynlea Wriston. His memory is further cherished by several uncles, aunts and cousins. However, to many who knew Scott, they knew him as a brother and a true friend. The family would like to extend their love and gratitude to Ralph Rinehart and Family.
Those who were lucky enough to know Scott, knew him as an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and ride the mountains and hollows where he grew up. Tragically Scott was paralyzed by an ATV accident when he was 17. This for most people would stop their pursuit of the finer things in life. No matter his ailment, he continued to enjoy his love of the outdoors. Scott truly had the gift of gab. His knowledge of the world was almost universally unmatched.
Scott was raised to believe deeply in the Apostolic faith, and always knew when to place matters into God’s hands. He was a welcomed ear in crisis and would always seem to have the right words to say. Everyone in some way shape or form is better for having known him.
Services were held Jan. 8 at High Lawn Funeral Home in Oak Hill, with Rev. Greg Hurley officiating, along with remarks by Brandon Gray. Interment followed at High Lawn Memorial Park.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
