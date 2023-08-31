Don G. Alexander
Don G. Alexander, 89, a mountain of a man, finally got his wish and went to be with the love of his life, June, and his Lord on Aug. 13, 2023.
Don was born March 15, 1934, in Beckley, son of the late Chester “Pat” Alexander and Giselle “Zelle” Christian Alexander.
Don was a 1952 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and served in the West Virginia Army National Guard.
He was the first truck driver hired at the Beckley terminal of Smith Transfer and the last to go upon his retirement with 33 years of service.
Don loved his family and friends, but loved his Lord even more. There was hardly a time that he wasn’t laboring for the betterment of the Kingdom of God.
When he wasn’t keeping his own house in order, you could find him at the Jones Avenue Church of God or at his beloved Craigsville Campgrounds, working to keep things running there.
Most of all, Don loved to minister through song. Whether it was with the Singtime Quartet, the Alexanders, or anyone who would give him a microphone and a moment, there was a message to deliver, and that he did. Don’s sincerity, passion, and faithfulness were shown through every song sung, and every message preached during his 68 years of ministry with his loving wife June by his side.
In his waning years, his faith stood strong though his body did not. Since her death on Dec. 26, 2022, Don had missed her every day, but no more. We can only imagine the songs they are singing.
Those left to adore his memory are his children, Greg Alexander (Tammie), Steve Alexander (Ellen) and Tammi Richardson (Keith); grandchildren, Melody Britenbucher (Chris), Marques Alexander (Stephanie), Steve Alexander Jr., Jonathan Alexander, Alex Richardson (Mark); a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, cherished nieces and nephews and his beloved church family.
Don’s life was celebrated on Aug. 19 at the Jones Avenue Church of God in Oak Hill, with Rev. Charlie Heater officiating, joined by Pastor Mike Hicks and Sister Pat Franklin. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park.
It was Don’s wish to have memorial donations made to the Jones Avenue Church of God Paving Fund. He’d do it himself if he could.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
John Addison Alexander Jr.
John Addison Alexander Jr., 76, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Aug. 9, 2023 at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born Jan. 25, 1947 in Oak Hill, he was the son of the late John Addison and Sophia Lazarsky Alexander.
John was a proud 1964 graduate from Collins High School, was a member of the Tuesday/Thursday old timers golf at Bridge Haven, Little League Coach at Oak Hill, a 50-year member of the Oak Hill Fire Department, a devoted Christian, and John was a proud, devoted, and passionate 50-year employee of Tyree Funeral Home and made sure every family was taken care of professionally.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Willie Sue Brash.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memory include his loving sons, John Alexander III (Kristie) and Michael Alexander (Kathy); grandchildren, Keylie Alexander, Kourtney Alexander and Jacoby Alexander; companion and caregiver, Debbie Persinger; sister, Peggy Broughman; and brother, Walter Ed Alexander (Judy).
Funeral service was Aug. 12 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
For those considering an expression of sympathy, the family requests donations be made to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Dr, Beckley, WV 25801-8560.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Tracy Elaine Barker
Tracy Elaine Barker, 53, of Hico, died July 29, 2023.
Born in Cheverly, Maryland, she was the daughter of Ronald D. and Barbara Bridges Taylor of Cumberland, Maryland.
Mrs. Barker worked as an accounts payable specialist for Mohawk Flooring and Ritz Camera.
She enjoyed art pictures and reading, but most of all, spending time with her grandkids.
Mrs. Barker was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ronald and Myrtle Bridges.
Along with her parents, those remaining to cherish loving memories of her include her husband of 29 years, Frank; daughter, Megan; son, Justin; stepdaughter, Bobbi Jo; sister, Kim; eight grandchildren, Grayson, Peyton, Brianna, Claire, Stephanie, Chryssa, Amy Jo and Austin; and one great-grandchild, Delani.
Services were Aug. 5 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with burial following in Lansing Cemetery, Lansing, WV.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
William “Bill” M. Barker Jr.
William “Bill” M. Barker Jr., 77, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Aug. 17, 2023 at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born July 4, 1946 in Clay County, he was the son of the late Ollie Mayflower Rider.
Bill was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran, worked for the National Park Service in maintenance, and he worked as a contractor and was an all-around handyman who loved fixing things especially houses and teaching his grandchildren. He loved working on vehicles and flying planes. Most of all, he was a family man and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his infant son, William Allen Barker; and brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 58 years, Linda Moore Barker; his loving daughters, Melissa Coleman (Jerome) and Tonna Barker; grandchildren, Julie Fox, Jon Massile (Ashleigh) and Jacob Massile and fiancée Olivia Burford; great-grandchildren, Kieran Thompson, Audrey Massile and Amelia Massile; and several nieces and nephews left to cherish his memory.
Funeral service was Aug. 22 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Entombment followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Donna Jean Bass
Donna Jean Bass, age 91, of LaPlata, Maryland, died July 28, 2023.
She was born Oct. 23, 1931, the daughter of the late Carl and Delsi Marie Gregg Lake. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Gene; sister, Betty; and brother, Carl Richard.
She was a member of South Potomac Baptist Church in Waldorf, Maryland and she was retired from the United States government.
Service was held Aug. 2 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Burial followed in Montgomery Memorial Park at London.
Arrangements by O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Lea Ann Bass-Robinson
Lea Ann Bass-Robinson, 66, of Mt. Carbon, passed away Aug. 11, 2023, after complications following surgery.
Lea Ann was the daughter of the late Bob and Margaret Bass of Smithers, and the wife of her recently deceased husband, Greg Robinson. She was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Katherine Robinson.
Lea Ann was a 1975 graduate of Montgomery High School, an undergraduate of Marshall University, and held a Bachelor of Arts Early Childhood Degree from WV College of Graduate Studies (WVCOGS).
She retired in 2014 from the Fayette County Board of Education with 35 years of service. The majority of her teaching career, always working in the Valley area where she grew up, she taught kindergarten. She touched the lives of hundreds of students and their families, loving each of them as her own. All of them equally loved “Miss Bass!”
Lea Ann loved life, family and friends. She was a very strong, independent, and determined woman, admired and looked up to by many.
Lea Ann is survived by her sister, Kathy Bass Mobley (Jerry) of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; her brother, Mark Bass (Stasha) of Fayetteville; her precious niece, Liz Stevens (Willie) and their children, Lilliona and Willie IV (Bubby), of Fuquay-Varina; nephews, Izek and Isaiah Logan of Fayetteville; her father-in-law, James D. (Buzz) Robinson of Beckley; and beloved “fur baby,” LuLu. She also leaves behind several other very much loved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, brother and sisters-in-law, and many, many close friends who will cherish her memory forever.
All services for Lea Ann were held at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Visitation was Aug, 17 and the funeral, led by Pastor Greg Hurley, was held Aug. 18, with burial following at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Arrangements O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Jerry Lynn Williams Bowyer
Jerry Lynn Williams Bowyer, 50, of Mount Hope, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2023 at BARH.
Born Dec. 22, 1972 in Beckley, he was the son of the late Jerry Williams and Dreama Evans Bowyer.
Jerry was a tow truck driver for Affordable Towing Co. and loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Emily Lynn Bowyer.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Kimberly Jean Calvert Bowyer; one son; one daughter, Jessica Jones; granddaughter, Chyanna Richmond; brother, Michael Bowyer; and sister, Lisa Bowyer Walker.
In keeping with his wishes, Jerry will be cremated with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Memorial service details will be forthcoming.
For those considering an expression of sympathy, the family requests donations be made to Tyree Funeral Home, 999 Jones Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901 to help defray unexpected funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Doris Ann Broach
Doris Ann Broach, 84, of Oak Hill, went home to be with the Lord Aug. 12, 2023.
Born in Montgomery, she was the daughter of the late Charles Franklin and Elizabeth Ann Tawney Dobbins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas N. Broach Jr.
Mrs. Broach was a Class of 1957 graduate of Collins High School, received her cosmetology degree at Beckley Beauty Academy, and RN and BSN degrees from WVU.
In earlier years, she worked at the Raleigh County Health Department; was former owner and operator of Dazzling Dames Beauty Salon; and as an RN at PMC and Pinecrest Hospital.
She was of the Protestant faith and was an avid collector of antiques, having had booths at the former Carpet Baggers and most currently at the New River Antique Mall in Fayetteville.
Those remaining to cherish her memories include a son, Steve Grunenberg of Oak Hill; a daughter, Taunya Jones of Charleston; a brother, Richard (Margaret) Dobbins of Parkersburg; her horse, Junior; hers and Tom’s dog, Baby; along with many friends and associates of the New River Antique Mall and the Oak Hill Place.
Services were Aug. 17 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Pastor Scott Lester officiating.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Humane Society of Raleigh County, 325 Grey Flats Rd., Beckley, WV 25801 or New River Animal Rescue, PO Box 40, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Virginia Lee Buskus
Virginia Lee Buskus, 89, of Oak Hill, passed away and received her wings on July 18, 2023 at Hilltop Nursing Center in Hilltop.
Born March 28, 1934 in Willis Branch, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert Williams and Florence Rhodes, and stepfather, Lonnie Rhodes.
Virginia worked as a cook for Oak Hill Elementary and Collins High School.
She was a loyal and faithful member of over 60 years at the First Brethren Church in Oak Hill.
She loved children, animals, and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert “Bob” Buskus Sr.
Those left to cherish her wonderful memory include her loving daughter, Victoria Copley (Richard) of Beckley; sons, Bobby Buskus Jr., of Oak Hill, Greg Buskus of Shady Spring, and Bill Buskus and Timothy Buskus (Cathy), all of Oak Hill; grandchildren, Austin Buskus (Brooklyn), Bethany Buskus, Brittany Wolf (Ian), Stephen Buskus, Meredith Gray (Patrick), Jennifer Preece (Kenny), Carolyn Toney (Mike) and Michelle Martin (Robbie); 12 great-grandchildren; stepbrother, David Rhodes; and a dear friend, Art Lewis.
Funeral service was July 24 at Tyree Funeral Home Chapel in Oak Hill with Pastor Bill Keeney officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Donations of sympathy may be made to the Fayette County Humane Society, 513 Shelter Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Leslie Carrol “Joe” Callison
Leslie Carrol “Joe” Callison, of Powellton, went to Heaven Aug. 7, 2023.
He was born March 18, 1939 at Corliss, the son of the late Jack and Evelyn Tilly Callison. He was also predeceased by his son, John Leslie Callison; his paternal grandmother, Mattie Bragg Callison; maternal grandparents, Claude and Eula Tilly; and brother, David L. Callison.
He was a member of the Open Bible Temple in Powellton and he was a retired coal miner. The godly life he lived was his testimony.
Surviving: wife, Elizabeth Callison; children, George Callison (Hazel) of Powellton, Rebecca Prather (Greg) of Stone Mountain, Georgia and Keith Callison of Nitro; brothers, Mark Callison (Sue) and Carl Callison (Marilyn); his loving dog, Buster; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Service was Aug. 11 at the Open Bible Temple at Powellton with Pastor Greg Toney officiating. Burial followed in Rest Lawn Memorial Gardens at Victor.
Memorial donations can be sent to the Gideon’s, St. Jude or the Shriners.
Arrangements O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Sharon L. Canterbury
Sharon L. Canterbury, 67, of Oak Hill, passed away Aug. 8, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.
Sharon loved nothing more than her family and a cold Pepsi.
She loved the beach and she looked forward to going to every year.
Sharon found the love of her life at 18. She walked through a snowstorm to get to him. They married and had six beautiful children and 26 wonderful years.
She will be missed by many. Sharon was born in Washington, D.C. to Doris and the late Robert Smiley Staton.
She was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Victoria Bell; her father, Robert Staton; her brother, Bobby Staton, and hid wife, Sandy Staton; mother-in-law, Arbutus Canterbury; and brothers-in-law, Mark and Rob Canterbury and Ricky Farrell.
She is survived by her ex-husband and best friend, David Canterbury Sr.; son, David Canterbury Jr.; daughters, Theresa (Heath) Hill, Amy (Troy) Scruggs, Karen Canterbury, Christi (Jeremy) Smith and Julie Canterbury; mother, Doris Powell Staton; sisters, Lois (Tom) Potoeski and Patsy Farrell; brother, Kenny (Diana) Staton; sisters-in-law, Connie (Robert) Johnson and Della Jones; 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Sharon’s wishes, she will be cremated, and a celebration of life was held Aug. 12 at the Wolf Creek Community Church.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Richard Lee Cooper
Richard Lee Cooper, 63, of East Bank, passed away July 29, 2023 at CAMC General Division.
He was a graduate of the University of Charleston and a vascular radiologist specialist for CAMC General Division.
Richard was a member of the Chelyan Masonic Lodge #158 AF & AM and the Montgomery Order of Eastern Star.
He loved hunting, fishing, and most of all, his family, and always enjoyed riding around town with his grandson on his golf cart.
Preceding him in death were his father, Charles Layton Cooper; sister-in-law, Debra June Cooper; and niece, Angela Michelle Cooper.
Surviving are his wife, Beth Ellen Cooper; son, Matthew Jason Cooper (Stephanie); daughter, Jenifer Lee Cooper McKnight (Jeremy), all of East Bank; mother, Barbara Jean Cooper of Dry Branch; brother, Charles Layton Cooper II (Carolyn) of Shrewsbury; grandson, Beau Layton McKnight of East Bank; and nieces, Amanda (Bobby), Evelyn and Cadence Cochran, all of Goldtown.
Funeral services were held Aug. 5 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Charles Bolen officiating. In keeping with Richard’s final requests, his cremation wishes were honored following the service.
Arrangements by Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
William Joseph “Firedog” Crist
William Joseph “Firedog” Crist was born to William Ira “Babe” Crist Jr. and Nancy Seelinger Crist on Sept. 17, 1964, and passed away July 22, 2023.
He was preceded in death by many family members and friends including his grandparents, father, and younger brother, Matthew.
In 2022, Joe married Vicki Haga, whom he had known since the sixth grade. They always said it was “Plan B: You and Me.”
Joe graduated from Midland Trail High School in 1982 and achieved a multitude of certifications in public service during a career which spanned 45 of his 58 years of life.
He worked in EMS and local law enforcement before graduating from the West Virginia State Police Academy and joining the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department. He retired as a Sergeant with 29 years of service.
He was actively involved in law enforcement organizations, serving as an officer for the Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Fraternal Order of Police.
After retiring from the sheriff’s department, he continued his obligations with those organizations and his favorite activity was the Shop with A Deputy program during the Christmas season.
Upon retiring, Joe became the fire coordinator for Fayette County and played an integral role in the development of the Fayette County Fire Training Center. He then took the position as fire levy coordinator for Raleigh County and held that title until his passing.
Joe was a member of the West Virginia Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators, earning the 2021 Member of the Year award. And for many years Joe was an instructor for West Virginia Public Service Training. It was once said by a fellow instructor “Joe has already forgotten more about fighting fire than most of us will ever know.”
When Joe was a deputy, he always carried his fire department radio and it was said he “was a fire fighter trapped in a deputy’s uniform.” This was evident on more than one occasion, but most notably when he responded to a fire while on duty as a deputy on Thanksgiving weekend 2010 and pulled two people from their burning home without fire protective gear — earning him awards from the Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the responding fire department.
But Joe’s heart and soul was being a member of the Ansted Volunteer Fire Department, a brotherhood he gave his life to for 45 years. He began hanging around at the fire department when he was in middle school, earning the nickname Firedog because of a hat he wore. He worked his first fire at the age of 13 and was a faithful member of the Ansted VFD, driving a truck one last time in the Ansted Heritage Festival parade a little more than a month before his passing. He was honored at the festival and in the parade for his 45 years of service and, in June, he also received a certificate of recognition from the Governor which was “for 45 years of dedicated and outstanding public service to the Great State of West Virginia,” with the certificate also saying “Mere words cannot depict how much we truly owe you for your commitment to our great state.”
Joe is survived by his wife, Vicki, and her daughter, Leah; mother, Nancy; sister, Vicki (Kenneth) Broadway; nieces, Jennifer Young and Julie (Michael) Penley; nephew, Kenny (Hannah) Broadway; multiple great-nieces and nephews; multiple aunts, uncles and cousins; and his mother-in-law, Peggy Haga. But mostly, Firedog is survived by his fire department brotherhood who stood with him until his last moments of life. He passed in peace knowing they “have it from here.”
Service was July 28 at Lighthouse Worship Center, 1175 Smales Branch Road, Hico, with Pastor Mitchell “Skee” Barley officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.
Wallace & Wallace of Ansted is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald Lee Davis
Gerald Lee Davis, 87, of Fayetteville, passed away on Aug. 26, 2023, at the VA Medical Center, Beckley.
Gerald was born on Nov. 15, 1935, in Widen, son of the late Emerson and Minne Green Davis.
Gerald was a coal miner at Kingston and was a veteran of the United States Army.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Gerald is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wanda B. Davis; son, John P. Davis; brothers, Charles Davis, Jimmy Davis, Dave Davis and Denver Davis; and sister, Patricia Morrison.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Gerald Adam Davis and Luke Tyler Davis (Cindy); daughter-in-law, Daphney Davis; grandchildren, Mary Davis, Adam Davis (Andrea), Jerica Taylor (Daniel) and Joleigh Davis; great-grandchildren, Ashlynn Taylor, Kaylee Taylor, A’niyah Davis and Noah Davis; brothers, William Davis (Darla) and Mark Davis; and sister, Sue Sowder.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel in Oak Hill.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jackie Pittman officiating. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Frank Anthony DiVita
“With a very heavy heart… I am saddened to inform you of the passing of the eldest member of our beloved DiVita Family. Saturday, July 29, 2023, Frank DiVita (1932) died at WVU Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, West Virginia. I’m certain that those of you who had the absolute joy of knowing Frank will remember him as a kind, soft-spoken, loving, and cherished member of our family. Frank came into our lives on Sept. 22, 1932. He lived his earliest years on the DiVita Compound in Smithers, where, as a first generation American, he was immersed in a culture crafted by Sicilian and southern Italian emigrants. Frank never forgot ‘from whence he came.’ He taught us much about love, family, and life. He was a wonderful son to Tony and Catherine, husband to Nancy, father to Sherry and Rick, loving companion to Linda, and dear friends to all that knew him. Words can never capture what he meant to so many. Offer thanks for human beings like Frank in our lives. Simply said, Frank DiVita was a blessing shared with us. We are eternally grateful for our time granted with him.”
Frank Anthony DiVita was born on Sept. 22, 1932, in Smithers, son of the late Anthony and Catherine DiVita.
Once out of the Army, he resided in Montgomery until July 29, 2023.
Frank was in the Army, went to college at WV Tech and retired from WV Lottery as an accountant.
He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy DiVita; and sisters, Mary Ann and Phyllis.
He is survived by brothers, John and Jr. DiVita; children, Sherry Montoya, Rick DiVita and, Brenda Jarvis (Niece); grandchildren, Shane Montoya, Gavin Montoya, Gianna Springer, Ali Abikzer, David Stauber and Sydney Lamers; great-grandchildren, Autumn, Orion, Layla, Jordan, Aidan, Noah and Isabella; and his life companion, Linda Allen.
Mass of Christian burial was held Aug. 4 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Montgomery with Ft. Dominik Baok as celebrant. Entombment follows at Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum in London.
Arrangements by O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Mary Arlene Ford
Mary Arlene Ford, age 96, of Handley, born on March 11, 1927, went home to be with the Lord on July 23,
2023. She was peacefully received by God in the company of her children in her home, where she resided with her daughter, Cherry Ford, for the last 8 years.
She was a loving and devoted mother, survived by her nine children; a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She will forever be loved and deeply missed by all who know her.
She is predeceased by her husband, Essie Ford Sr.; her son, James Ford; and her daughter, Sandra Richardson.
Homegoing service was held July 29 at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, Morris Drive, Montgomery, with Rev. Essie Ford officiating. Entombment was at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
Arrangements by O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Teddy Gene Gray
Teddy Gene Gray, 83, of Mossy, passed away July 28, 2023, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley, surrounded by family.
Born Feb. 26, 1940, in Milburn, he was the son of the late Clyde and Leona Opal Hyden Gray.
Teddy attended Kingston High School.
At the age of 18, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving from 1958-1960 and earning rank as Class E5 SGT. He was honored to be a part of the 3RD Armored Division, 27th artillery, “C” battery. While in Freidberg, Germany, Teddy had the pleasure of meeting and serving alongside his idol, Elvis Presley.
Following his military service, Teddy moved to Lorain, Ohio. While in Lorain, he was employed by the Ford Motor Company.
It was in Ohio where he met the love of his life and started his family. In 1976, Teddy brought his family back to his hometown to take over his mother and father’s business; later known as Midway T & C. Teddy’s entrepreneurial spirit did not stop with Midway T & C; for over 30 years Teddy ran and expanded Midway T & C while also opening several other successful businesses.
Greater than any feeling of success to Teddy was his overwhelming love and pride for his family.
Along with his parents, Teddy was preceded in death by a sister, Drucilla Louise Foster.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 60 years, Charlotte Louise Gray; children, Tina Louise Sumpter (Jerry) and Teddy Charles Clyde Gray (Teresa); grandchildren, Ann Louise Arrington (Josh) and Colby Lane Gray (Grace); one great-grandson, Collin Louis Gray. He is also survived by three sisters, Brenda Hughes (Howard), Judy Gildenmeister and Elsie Gray; two brothers, Clyde Gray Jr. (Mary) and Jackie Gray (Christine); and an abundance of nieces and nephews.
Visitation and funeral service were held July 31 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Woodrow Griffin
Woodrow Griffin, 89 years of age, of Gilboa, died Aug. 14, 2023 at his home.
He was the son of the late Arch and Mary Miller Griffin and was born at Twenty-Mile April 11, 1934.
Woodrow was a sawmill owner and operator.
He was also preceded in death by siblings, William, Orvil, Guy, Charlie, Ruby Griffin and Mary Ramsey.
Surviving: brother, Burton Griffin of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were conducted Aug. 17 in the Underwood Cemetery at Twenty-Mile with Pastor Arnold Nicholas officiating.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
Audrey Evelyn Grounds
Audrey Evelyn Grounds, age 99, passed away on Aug. 2, 2023.
She was born Dec. 2, 1923, in Manchester, England.
She met her first husband, Clayton Campbell, in England during World War II and moved to Montgomery as a war bride.
She was an active member of Church of the Good Shepherd in Hansford, serving as a lay reader, vestry member and singing in the choir. Reading and listening to musicals were among her favorite pastimes.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Clayton Campbell, Mario Grisafi and Alvin Grounds.
She is survived by her three children, Anthony Wayne Campbell, Philip (Kim) Campbell and David Gregory (Paula) Campbell; along with four grandchildren, Kristin Campbell, Mark (Lindy) Campbell, Kalie (Luke) Hall and Allison Campbell.
Services were held Aug. 7 at The Church of the Good Shepherd in Hansford with Father Stan Holmes as celebrant. Burial followed at the Montgomery Memorial Park in London.
Memorial contributions can be made to your favorite charity.
Arrangements by O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Donald Jean “Bo” Hamilton
Donald Jean “Bo” Hamilton was a lifetime resident of Gauley Bridge who passed away on July 29, 2023, at the age of 49 years old.
Born Nov. 1, 1973, he was the son of the late Donald and Dorothy Hamilton.
Donald is survived by his partner and best friend, Michele; brothers, David and Ollie; sisters, Diane and Anita; son, Colton Andrew Evans of North Carolina; daughter, Kaylee and grandson Asher; several nieces and nephews and extended family, grandchildren and cousins that he considered as brothers and sisters.
He was a friend to many. He was a kind man with a huge heart. He was a diehard Broncos fan.
Donald was employed with Dan Hill Construction for over 20 years and he often joked that Mr. Hill was his other dad.
He will be deeply missed; surely the angels were shouting “Hey Bo Bo” as he entered heaven’s gates.
A celebration of Bo’s life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Cecil “Sonny” Edward Harrah Jr.
Cecil “Sonny” Edward Harrah Jr., 70, of Mount Hope, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2023 at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.
Born Feb. 9, 1953 in Beckley, he was the son of the late Cecil E. Harrah Sr. and Anna Louise Kinsler Harper and stepfather, Billy Harper.
He is preceded in death by his son, Sonny Harrah; and brother, Rickie Harrah.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving daughter, Crystal Calvert (Greg); 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; and sister, Nancy Loftis.
Funeral service was July 25 at Tyree Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Hope. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Park in Beckley.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Shelby Jean Jeffries
Shelby Jean Jeffries, 85, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away on July 21, 2023, in Summerville.
Born on June 16, 1938, in Ballengee, Shelby was the daughter of Oris Asbury Richmond and Thelma Francis Lyons Richmond.
Shelby was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Billy Ray Jeffries; her daughter, Kellen Dean Jeffries; her grandchildren, Jimmy Lee Redden and Tanner VanHook; and brother, Darrell Richmond. Shelby is survived by her son, Billy Wayne Jeffries; daughter, Loretta VanHook; daughter, Tammy Jeffries (Thaddeus), who was also Shelby's caregiver for the last 15 years; and a plethora of grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought her immense joy. Her grandchildren surviving her are Clayton R. Redden, Lucille Massey, Sandra Redden, Andrew Willett, Michael Willett, Joanne Willett, Billie Jean Willett, John Dale Higginbotham, Dakota VanHook and Jordan VanHook. She was also survived by her sister, Kathy Sheridan (Bill); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shelby had a zest for life and a deep love for her family. When her health allowed it, she cherished spending time with her loved ones. She had a passion for planting flowers and gardening, finding solace and joy in nurturing nature’s beauty.
Shelby had a fondness for the music of Elvis Presley and would often be found listening to his songs. She also enjoyed occasional dances with her #1 dance partner of over 30 years, Michael Thombs.
Shelby Jean Jeffries will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of her family and friends.
Funeral service was July 27 at Tyree Funeral Home Chapel in Oak Hill with Pastor Robert Yeary officiating. Burial followed at Oak Grove Cemetery in Wayside.
For those considering an expression of sympathy, the family requests donations be made to Tyree Funeral Home, 999 Jones Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901 to help defray unexpected funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Walter “Joe” Anderson Kelley
Walter “Joe” Anderson Kelley, 80, of Oak Hill, passed away Aug. 8, 2023, at Hilltop Center, Oak Hill. Anderson was born on July 23, 1943, in Oak Hill, son of the late Anderson Walter Kelley Sr. and Verle M. Payne.
Anderson was a printing press operator.
In addition to his parents, Anderson is preceded in death by his siblings, Howard Payne, Dillis Payne and Terry Lee Kelley; brother-in-law, David Smith; and grandson, Kyle Quackenbush.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Antoinette (Miria) Lisey and Theresa (Terrance) Vann; brother, Larry Kelley; sister, Kaye Smith; sister-in-law, Drema Kelley; grandchildren, Steven (Katie), Cameron, Emily, Gabrielle, Nikko, Taryn and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Levi, Nevaeh and Caleb; and he was also loved by several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Joe’s wishes, he will be cremated, and no services are scheduled at this time.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
James Michael Lagos
James Michael Lagos, 75, of Oak Hill, passed from his earthly life on Aug. 18, 2023, following a long illness.Jim was born on Sept. 14, 1947, in Summerlee, the son of John and Katie Novobilski Lagos, one of seven children. Jim graduated from Collins High School in 1966 and attended West Virginia Institute of Technology, where he received a degree in civil engineering. His entire professional life was spent in state government in the departments of Transportation, Natural Resources, Energy, and Abandoned Mine Lands. After almost 39 years, he retired from the Department of Transportation Division of Highways as District Engineer for District 9.
Jim, a life-long member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Oak Hill, devoted his life to his God, his profession, and his family, especially his three grandsons.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Vicki Allen Lagos; daughters, Dr. Rachel Lagos and Mary Beth Lagos; grandsons, Lt. James Gabriel Lagos-Antonakos, Arthur Kane Antonakos and Jaden Michael Lagos; and one brother, Dr. Gregory T. Lagos (Mariana).
Funeral services were held Aug. 21 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Oak Hill beginning with praying of the Rosary. Friends gathered from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. Burial followed at Highlawn Memorial Park with Monsignor Samuel Sacus officiating.
The Lagos family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Hospice of Southern West Virginia, especially Amber Lilly, Cassie Street, and Ashley Johnston for their compassionate care of Jim and his family.
Arrangements made by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Larry Steven Martin
Larry Steven Martin, 69, of Meadow Bridge, passed away on Aug. 13, 2023 at his home.
Born on July 4, 1954 in Dawson, he was the son of the late James Ralph Martin and Opal Fern Hinkle Martin.
Larry was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Survivors are his sisters, Tammy Adkins, Linda Konarski, Ruth Hutsenpiller, Kim Ayers and Debbie Lipsey; brothers, Garry Martin, Sammy Martin and Buddy Martin; and his companion, Joyce Anderson.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc. of Rainelle.
Theda Jean Marty
Theda Jean Marty, 74, of Montgomery, went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2023, at home.
Theda was born in Montgomery on Dec. 1, 1948, to the late Junior “Buster” and Betty Lucille Burnette Stanley. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John Marty; sister, Janet Sue Stanley Carroll; and brothers, Richard Stanley and Robert “Bobby” Stanley.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Morris Drive, Montgomery.
She is survived by sister, Mary Stanley Wiseman; brother, Harry Stanley; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to nephew George and Gigi Farmer for your many gifts of love. Special thank you to Bobbie Brown for the many times you opened your home to Aunt Theda; and to the best caregiver anyone could ask for, Evelyn Auxier, and her precious family for all the love you poured out to her.
Service was held Aug. 3 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Pastor Frank Brown officiating. Burial followed at Montgomery Memorial Park in London.
Arrangements by O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
William Clifton Massey
William Clifton Massey, age 32, of Hansford, died Aug. 12, 2023.
He was born March 16 1991 in Ft. Poke, Louisiana.
He was a cook at the Cook Out restaurant at Cross Lanes.
Surviving: children, Graclynn Massey and John Massey; parents, Clifton and Monica Massey; grandparents, Will and Wincey Massey of Smithers; grandmother, Diana Seacrist of East Bank; brothers, Bradley Holstine of Nellis and Christopher Seacrist of East Bank; sisters, Emerald Massey of Charleston and Brianna Holstein of Nellis; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of William’s life was held Aug. 18 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Arrangements by O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Stanley Lloyd McClanahan
Stanley Lloyd McClanahan, 77, of Meadow Bridge, passed on July 27, 2023 at Bowers Hospice House.
He was a carpenter for many years, enjoyed outdoor activities and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Stanley was the son of Elgie and Ruby Goddard McClanahan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Bonnie Lynn McClanahan; sister, Annie Tuck; and brothers, Nathan, James, Grover and Stirley McClanahan.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary McClanahan; daughter, Beverly Shrader; sisters, Beulah McClanahan and Barbara Penfield; brothers, Terry McClanahan, Gary McClanahan, Larry McClanahan and Leslie McClanahan; grandchildren, Stanley Todd Farley, Jessica Dawn Ennis, Rebecca Lynn Cooper, Paul Cooper and Brianna Sky Patterson; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
Services were held Aug. 1 at Wallace & Wallace, Rainelle, with Rev. Franklin Tuck officiating. Burial followed at Goddard Cemetery in Red Springs.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc. of Rainelle.
Levi P. McClung
Levi P. McClung, 90, of Beckley, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2023 at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Levi was born to the late Ruby and Irmel McClung, of Fayetteville, on July 3, 1933.
Levi proudly served in the U.S. Army and held many other jobs, working for the Water Company, Earheart’s, owner of Pleasant Way Trailer Sales, and Lil Indian Mini Bike Dealership, and retired from Consolidated Coal Company.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Irmel McClung; a daughter, Toni Rahall-Stover; sisters, Patsy Calvert, Ann Romage and Sarah McClung; and brother, Dennis McClung.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years, Carol Sue McClung; a brother, Bill McClung; and children, Bruce (Sandy) McClung, Dinah (Eddie) Radford, James (Courtney) Robinson and Angie (James) McNew.
Levi is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Matthew, Felicia, Lee, Mark, Adam, Wesley, Zachary, Alexa, Myah, Kaden, Joselyn, Jayce and Atticus; and nine great-grandchildren, Emma, Addison, Madison, Eve, Kacen, Emerson, Harper Rose, Braylin and Caison.
Funeral service was July 22 at Tyree Funeral Home Chapel in Oak Hill. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Herbert Clayton Morris
Herbert Clayton Morris, 77, of Craigsville, passed away surrounded by his family on July 24, 2023 at his home.
Born Nov. 10, 1945 in Fayetteville, he was a son of the late Virgil and Lola Lewis Morris. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, James and Howard Morris; one sister, Virginia Proctor; and his stepfather, Orville “Bub” Clark.
He was an Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War and was a retired carpenter.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 51 years, Panzie Mae Morris; five children, Wanda Starcher, Robert (Melissa) Starcher, Joie Starcher Jr., Melinda (Jeff) Beavers and Stephanie Morris; 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Brooks Lambert; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services was July 28 in the White Funeral Home at Summersville. Interment followed in the WV Memorial Gardens at Calvin.
Candace Brook Mullins
Candace Brook Mullins, 30, of Lizemores, passed away at home on July 21, 2023.
Candace is preceded in death by her mother, Myra Lyttle-Mullins, of Dixie, and her grandmother, Mary Lou (Lucy) Lyttle of Vaughn.
Candace is survived by her companion, Russell Moore of Lizemores. Candace is also survived by Eli and Macy of Lizemores; her father, Kermit Mullins of Lizemores; and brother, Blake Mullins of Illinoic. Candace left behind several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and friends who loved her very much.
Candace was a gentle and kind soul who enjoyed friends, the outdoors, making memories and loved her children very much. She was smart, beautiful, funny, and carried a wonderful laugh. She would cross the ocean for anyone. May she rest in peace, and finally feel relief.
A memorial service was held at Vaughn Baptist Church on July 28.
Pennington-Smith, Gauley Bridge, is honored to be serving the Mullins Family.
Chester (Jimmy) Lee Murphy Jr.
Chester (Jimmy) Lee Murphy Jr., 74, passed away on Aug. 27, 2023, at Bower’s Hospice House surrounded by family after suffering a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on April 27, 1949, he was the son of the late Chester Lee Murphy Sr. and Evelyn Murphy.
Chester was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Diana Murphy; a brother, Dennis Murphy; and a niece, Lori Hamby.
Chester was a retired coal miner and he spent over 30 years developing many brotherly relationships with those around him.
Chester enjoyed spending his time “piddling and engineering” things he envisioned.
Chester is survived by his children, James Murphy of Beckley, Tracy Murphy (Amanda) of Huntersville, North Carolina, Stacey Nutter (James) of Oak Hill, Lee Ann Elkins of Oak Hill, and Chassity Horrocks (David) of Fayetteville; his best friend and Dachshund, Macie Belle; sister, Kathy Coomer; brothers, James Denvil Murphy and Timmy Murphy; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
At the family’s request, services will be private.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Robert “Bob” Raymond Rinehart
Robert “Bob” Raymond Rinehart, 76, of Dixie, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2023 surrounded by his family.
Bob was born on June 14, 1947 in Mossy, son of the late Dallas and Maggie Agnes Aliff Rinehart.
Robert was a retired Army Veteran and coal miner.
He was an avid hunter and most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He was a member of Mountain View Church of God.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas and Agnes Aliff Rinehart; grandparents, Luther and Arvada Rinehart and Clayton and Maggie Aliff; brother-in-law, Darrell Zutaut; and granddaughter, Chelsie Horrocks.
Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Jarrett Rinehart; his daughters, Cheryl Rinehart and Danielle Rinehart Horrocks and husband Tommy Horrocks, all of Dixie; his grandchildren, Zachary Horrocks and fiancée Brooklyn of Dixie, Alexa Horrocks of Charleston and Jordan Horrocks of Dixie; great-granddaughter, Wrenlee Horrocks of Dixie; brothers, include Thomas “Dude” Rinehart (Lisa) of Pax and Ralph Rinehart (Kellie) of Mossy; sisters, Aquilla Zutaut, Tammy Gibson (Mark) and Annell Evans (Roger), all of Oak Hill; Uncle JP Aliff and wife June of Oak Hill; and a great number of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation and memorial service officiated by Pastor Kevin Taylor were held July 30 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill.
His place of internment was Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, located on Pea Ridge Road in Oak Hill.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Lois J. Saunders
Lois went to be with Jesus in the early morning of Aug. 28, 2023 in her home that she shared with her daughter for the last two years, due to her declining health.
Lois was born in Gamoca on Sept. 15, 1935 to Maggie Blanche Johnson Wade and Dewey Wade.
Lois was a homemaker and a member of the Brownsville Holiness Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ivan “Busy” Hamilton, father of her children, and Toby Saunders; and her beloved son, Michael Hamilton.
Lois came from a large family and was the last member of the Wade siblings.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Estle (Joetta) Hamilton of Shrewsbury, LaDonna Legg and Billy (Loretta) Hamilton, all of Gauley Bridge, Melanie (Tony) Pepitone of Scrabble Creek, and adopted daughter, Aimee Huddleston. Lois had five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and a lifelong best friend, Nancy Blankenship, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Hospice nurses Stacey and Chris for their excellent care of our mother, and grandson Dale Legg for helping Melanie take such wonderful care of our precious Mom.
Pennington Smith is honored to be serving the Saunders family.
Fern Deloris Moore Sexton
Fern Deloris Moore Sexton, 86, of Scarbro, passed away peacefully with family around her on July 27, 2023 at the Hilltop Center.
Born Sept. 7, 1936 in Beards Fork, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Elsie Moore.
Fern was a very caring and loving person to her family, friends and neighbors. She had a special bond with the staff at the Hilltop Center. We want to thank each and everyone there for the obvious love they had for her.
Fern was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Dennis Sexton; sons, William “Bill” Lee King and Gary Wayne Sexton; and brother, Teddy Moore.
She is survived by sons, Denny Ray Sexton (Tammy) and Donald Lee Sexton (Brenda); daughter-in-law, Rosie King; as well as seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was Aug. 1 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Ron Sears officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Betty Joyce “MaMa” Bailey Shieler
On Aug. 3, 2023, our beloved mother and grandmother, Mrs. Betty Joyce “MaMa” Bailey Shieler, of Oak Hill, closed her earthly eyes at her loving daughter’s home in Thaxton, Virginia, to awake in paradise, where she is reunited with her passed loved ones.
Those left to cherish Betty’s beautiful memories are her daughters, Carolyn Joyce Harler, Elizabeth Jane McGrady and A. Lynne Wilson; grandchildren, Amee Ramsey, Anessia Cassidy (Phillip), Andrea Davis, Ryan Burns, Nicky Wilson, Joshua Wilson, Kyle Wilson (Sierra), Jason and Alyssa Harler and Willie Hughes; and great-grandchildren, Sidnee Ramsey, Jacob and Bailee Cassidy, Tristan and Taylor Davis, Jackson and Parker Burns and Johnathan and Emary Wilson.
She will be interred beside her loving husband, Everette W. Shieler, with a private graveside service at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill at a later date.
Mrs. Shieler is entrusted to Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, Virginia, and High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Adam Michael Smith
Adam Michael Smith, 35, of Rainelle, passed away Aug. 8, 2023, at Greenbrier Medical Center.
Adam was born on Sept. 8, 1987, in Beckley, son of Lisa Bolon and Michael Smith. Adam loved the West Virginia Mountaineers; he also enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets. He likes watching the Cincinnati Reds. He enjoyed the outdoors and taking his beloved dog, Leo, for walks.
He was a talented artist and enjoyed cooking.
Adam is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Martha Yarber Thompson of Oak Hill; maternal uncles, Robert Thompson Jr. and David Thompson, both of Oak Hill; and paternal grandparent, Don “Smitty” Smith of Rainelle.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Carter Smith; mother, Lisa Bolon (Ed); sister, Bethany Hunt (Brian); nieces, Carrissa Ovalle (Marcus), Brayden, Braylee and Abriella Hunt; uncle, Doug Thompson (Jennifer), all of Oak Hill; father, Mike Smith of Rainelle; brother, Garrett Smith of Ohio, Kim Thompson of Rainelle; and grandmother, Linda Smith of Lewisburg.
In keeping with Adam’s wishes, he will be cremated, and no services are scheduled at this time.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Deborah Cogar Smith-Donahue
Deborah Cogar Smith-Donahue, 65, of Dixie, passed away peacefully at her home Aug. 20, 2023, with her husband, family and friends by her side.
She was third born, on July 4, 1958, to the late Dallas and Freda Nichols Cogar.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Jerry Donahue; son, Chad Smith (Brandy) of Dixie; grandson, Austen Smith (Gina Adams) of Dixie; granddaughter, Jazlyn Smith of Dixie; sister, Kay Elswick; brothers, Carl Cogar (Judy) of Dixie, Doug Cogar (Tracy) of Montgomery and Randy Cogar of Charlton Heights; father-in-law, Damon Donahue of Nettie; stepsons, Matthew (Melanie) Donahue of Nettie, Jordon Donahue (Courtney Wuollett) of Paonia, Colorado, Ronnie Smith (Erica) of Toledo, Ohio and Terry Smith of Cleveland, Ohio; stepdaughter, Miranda (James) Short of Rock Springs, Wyoming; and stepgrandchildren, Cooper and Slayter Donahue, Kylie and Brantley Donahue, Caden and Grayson Short, Hunter and RJ Smith.
Debbie fought hard as a pulmonary fibrosis warrior.
She was a Christian and attended the Bell Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church of Dixie.
She was retired from the Mount Olive Correctional Complex with 23 years of service.
Her passions were her flowers and her two fur baby cats, Miss Kitty and Half Pint.
A visitation was held Aug. 25 at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Funeral service was conducted Aug. 26 at Pennington Smith Funeral Home in Gauley Bridge with Pastor Nathan Johnson officiating. Interment followed in the Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
Pennington Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Donahue family.
William Lawrence “Smokey” Stover
William Lawrence “Smokey” Stover, age 74, of Mt. Hope, went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2023.
He was born on Jan. 9, 1949, in West Virginia, and was preceded in death by his parents, William Lawrence and Juanita Stover; one brother, Rick Stover; and his fur baby, Fancy.
William was a U.S. Army Veteran, an avid car enthusiast and loved riding his Harley Davidson.
Those left to cherish Smokey’s memory are his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Susan Stover of Mount Hope; two daughters, Melissa Harper of Alabama and Misty Elder of Mt. Hope; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to a local animal shelter of your choice.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Roanoke, Virginia assisted the family.
Patricia Sumner
Patricia Sumner was called to Glory on July 29, 2023.
Patty started her life 85 years ago in Sanger. She spent her youth on the small farm of her loving grandparents, John and Alice Rainey, and uncles, Thomas K. Rainey and Sheffie Ray Rainey. She often told stories of all the wonderful food that was raised on the farm and how much she loved the time spent there. She would tell us of the big garden and beautiful flowers her Granny raised. From this, a love of gardening was instilled in Patty and lasted her lifetime.
Her faith was also nurtured there, and she became a member of the Gentry Missionary Baptist Church from age 5 until her death, as well as a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church since 1977.
She married the love of her life and spent 67 years with him; only seven weeks separated their deaths.
She retired after 23 years with West Virginia Corporate Credit Union. As a volunteer, she served 19 years on the West Virginia Credit Union League Board, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department for 5 years, Ready WV starting in 2013 and donated and served evening meals to the South Parkersburg Baptist Church youth group. All who knew her and whose lives were touched by her, will remember her positive outlook and the joy she received from loving her family, her cats and life. She was always willing to lend a helping heart, hand, and ear to anyone in need.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John T. Sumner; her parents, James and Barbara Walker; and sister, Sandra Parente.
She is survived by sister, Marylu Walker of Oak Hill; son, Kenny Sumner of Parkersburg; daughter, Terri Sumner of Elizabeth; daughter and son-in-law, Tammi and John Woodrum of Nallen; and grandchildren, Matthew Romine, Megan Romine, David Woodrum and Josh Raxter. A special thank you to the wonderful and caring staff of HospiceCare, Lewisburg.
A celebration of life was held at Gentry Missionary Baptist Church on Aug. 12.
In lieu of flowers, Patty asked for donations to the Gentry Missionary Baptist Church, 1205 Meadow Fork School Road, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Ruth Beatrice Romage Tucker Suzza
Ruth Beatrice Romage Tucker Suzza, 99, born on Dec. 15, 1923 in Layland, to Martin and Willie Claxton Romage, went home to be with our Lord on Aug. 2, 2023.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husbands, Billy Robert Tucker (deceased 1964) and Manuel Suzza Jr (deceased 2007).
Ruth had two sons, Robert L Tucker (deceased 2012) (wife Saundra) of Oak Hill and Manuel “Jack” Suzza (wife Cami) of Fayetteville; and daughters, Donna Thomas (husband Kenneth deceased 2020) of Charleston, Ruth Ann Holt (husband Ed deceased 2013) of Fayetteville, and Patricia Nutter (Larry) of Oak Hill.
Ruth’s legacy also includes 18 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
Grandchildren are Zachary Suzza (wife Kara) of Newark, Delaware, Jonathan Suzza (wife Le’Andrea) of Hilltop, Nickolas Suzza of Fayetteville, Denise Wood (husband Scott), Ronald Hicks and Wade Thomas (wife Michelle), all of Charleston, Wayne Thomas of Belle, Robin Thomas of Atlanta, Georgia, Robert Thomas (wife Chris) of Melbourne, Florida, Billy Tucker (wife Evelyn) and Christopher Tucker (wife Danielle), all of Oak Hill, Tricia Jeffries (husband Jimmy), Artie Tucker and Johnny Tucker, all of Charleston, Johnny Brown of Oak Hill, Kim Kupec (husband Justin) of Morgantown, Tara Holt of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Leah Gillespie (husband Billy) of Havelock, North Carolina.
Ruth had three sisters and four brothers. Her sister, Patricia Tankersley, of Pataskala, Ohio, and brother, Roger Romage, of Beckley, survive her.
A graveside memorial service was held Aug. 12 at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, 2150 Pea Ridge Road, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
For those considering an expression of sympathy, the family requests donations be made to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Dr., Beckley, WV 25801-8560.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Dawn Michelle Tardif
Dawn Michelle Tardif, 53, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.
Born Oct. 13, 1969 in Sacramento, Calif., she was the daughter of Lora Samples Kiszka and the late Joseph Kiszka.
Dawn was a homemaker and her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her wonderful memory include her loving daughter, Amanda Lambert and fiancé, John Judy; granddaughter, Emma Judy; and future grandson that is on the way.
In keeping with Dawn’s wishes, she was cremated and no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Jamie Earl Thacker
Jamie Earl Thacker, 52, of Fayetteville, passed away July 14, 2023 at his residence.
Born Aug. 6, 1970 in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late Bill and Phoebe Bolden Thacker.
Jamie worked as a maintenance man for Comfort Inn, and in his leisure time, he enjoyed playing Pokemon Go, watching Tik Tok, Netflix, telling jokes, and he loved basketball.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memory include his children, Cody Nolan, Alyssa Thacker and Destiny Thacker; grandson, Sammy; sister, Tina Newhouse; and brother, Willard Thacker.
Visitation for friends was July 24 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. In keeping with his wishes, following the visitation, Mr. Thacker was cremated.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Randolph Lee Thorne
Randolph Lee Thorne, 69, of Alderson, passed away on Aug. 6, 2023.
Born in Oak Hill, he was the son of the late Luther and Pauline Nelson Thorne.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Randy Lee; two brothers, Richard and Don; and his grandparents.
Mr. Thorne was a graduate of Fayetteville High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army as a First Sgt., and then enlisted in the Army Reserves.
He also worked as a coal mining boss and a mine inspector.
As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, mowing grass and being outside swinging on his porch with his faithful dog, “Tiny.”
He loved life but, most of all, his beloved grandchild.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Jeremy “Pat” Thorne and wife Megan; grandchild, Tirion Thorne; two brothers, Robert “Bob” Thorne and Kenneth “Pete” Thorne; two sisters, Martha Brubaker and Susie Wood (Howie) and Hunter, who was very dear to Randy; girlfriend, Connie Midkiff; and a special cousin, Jackie Butler.
Funeral services were Aug. 10 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
James “Jim” Edward Treadway
James “Jim” Edward Treadway, 63, of Oak Hill, passed away Aug. 13, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
James was born on Aug. 15, 1959, in Oak Hill, son of the late James and Anna Mae Treadway.
Jim was a coal truck driver at Cedar Trucking before retiring in 2016.
He was a member of LifeBridge Assembly of God, led nursing home ministry at Hidden Valley Center, was a volunteer at Warm Hands From Warm Hearts and a volunteer for the food pantry at Lewis Community Center. He was a loving giving man who loved the Lord and never met a stranger and loved his family above all else.
In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Karen Treadway.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 6 years, Debra Treadway; daughter, Erica Stewart and her husband, Dave; grandchildren, Kaden and Maraeya Stewart; stepson, Jamie Oiler; brothers, Elijah Treadway and his fiancée, Crystal, and Kenneth Treadway and his wife, Linda; and nieces and nephews, Denise, Johathan, D.J., Elijah and Ean.
Funeral services were held Aug. 16 at LifeBridge Assembly of God with Pastor Tom Carver and Rev. Joe Hoggard officiating. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Janet Arretta Bever Tyler
Janet Arretta Bever Tyler was a caring wife, mother, and grandmother. Surrounded by her family, she went to be with her Lord on Aug. 23, 2023, following a short illness.
Janet was born on Sept. 23, 1946 to parents Roy and Genevieve Bennett Bever of Richwood.
She graduated from Richwood High School in 1964, and then went on to further her education as a book keeper.
Janet worked for a number of years at Mansfield Motors in Richwood.
In 1966, she married the love of her life, Johnnie Glen Tyler Jr., a romance that started once he was brave enough to ask her for a ride on his motorcycle. Together they had two children, Kimberly, born in 1967, followed by Jonathan Eric, born in 1975.
Janet enjoyed a life rich in faith, family and creativity. Her grandchildren, Elias, Noah and Jonathan (Jon-Jon) were the absolute love and joy of her life. She was quick to share a story of their latest adventures.
She was a talented artist, a gardener, and a skilled craftsperson.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents and younger siblings, Gary Bever and Sharon Boggs.
She is survived by her adoring husband, Johnnie Glen Tyler Jr.; her daughter, Kimberly Tyler-Stirling; her son, Jonathan Eric Tyler; daughter-in-law, Faith Tyler; three loving grandsons, Elias Stirling, Noah Tyler and Jonathan Tyler; and sister-in-law, Lorie Bever.
Services were held at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home in Richwood on Aug. 26, officiated by Pastors Eric Snuffer and Robert Morey and followed by a graveside at Russell Cemetery, Crupperneck Rd., Craigsville.
Arrangements by Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.
Kristi Dawn Wattie
Kristi Dawn Wattie, age 44, was called from labor to reward on July 31, 2023, at The James Cancer Center Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
She was born on Jan. 14, 1979, in Montgomery, daughter of Larry and the late Rhonda Lewis.
She graduated from East Bank High School and Carver Career and Technical Education Center.
Kristi was a member of St. John Baptist Church where she served in the youth choir and on the championship Bible Bowl Team.
Kristi enjoyed serving her community as the manager at the local 7-Eleven in Montgomery and Charleston for several years.
After moving to Columbus, she continued her managerial work at the United Dairy Farmers Convenient Store. Thereafter, she served as a caregiver. Kristi never met a stranger and turned most friends into family. Her witty humor and contagious smile will live on forever.
Kristi was preceded in death by her mother, Rhonda Lewis; special aunts, Beverly Wattie and Rita Bohanna; and uncles, Grant (June) Lewis, Zachary James Lewis and Terry Wattie.
Kristi leaves behind to cherish her memory three children, DeAnte’ Wattie, Zindaya Click and Kamron Wattie, all of Columbus; father, Larry Lewis of Columbus; two special granddaughters, BraeLynn and Bayleigh Wattie of Rand; siblings, Larry Coleman of Huntington and Krystal Wattie-Bowles (Marion) of Atlanta, Georgia; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends from the “Morris Drive Crew.”
Kristi will always be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, loving sister, proud aunt, and supportive friend. All will miss her.
A life celebration service was held Aug. 5 at St. John Baptist Church, 141 Morris Drive, Montgomery, with Rev. Douglas Mullins officiating.
Arrangements by O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Keith Edward Weekley
Keith Edward Weekley, 85 years old, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died July 29, 2023.
Keith was born on March 18, 1938 in Nellis, Boone County, son of the late James Oliver Weekley and Mabel Rowley Weekley.
He lived in Nellis, Gallagher, Sharples and Omar and graduated from Logan High School in 1956.
He entered the U.S. Air Force for basic training in Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas. He was sent to Air Traffic Control School in Biloxi, Mississippi, then shipped to St. John’s AFB; Ernest Harmon AFB, (Newfoundland; and Keflavik AFB, Iceland where he landed aircraft by precision radar. Finishing his service at Reece AFB, Lubbock, Texas; Lackland AFB, and Randolph AFB, he was honorably discharged May 25, 1960.
He went home to Gallagher to attend college at WV Tech in Montgomery, graduating in 1965.
He married his wife of 58 years, Patricia Shanklin Weekley, on Aug. 24, 1963 at Old Kanawha Baptist Church in Pratt. This is the same church where he was saved on March 12, 1963 and baptized on Easter Sunday, accepting Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
He started his career at Rish Equipment Co (Virginia Beach) and JBL Construction, GE Credit (Manassas, Virginia) and ITT (Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1978). He worked the North Carolina/South Carolina territory for many finance/leasing companies (GE, Sovran, Signet, John Deere, Newcourt, HSBC), retiring Aug. 1, 2000 at the age of 62.
He is preceded in death by three siblings, Aileen Hughes, Charlene Devaney and Robert Weekley.
He is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Hafer (Charlie) and DeAnn Weekley; and one precious granddaughter, Taylor Starnes. He is also survived by his siblings, Betty Murawsky, Marilyn Williams and Connie Galloway; and his brother-in-law, David Shanklin (Becky); and numerous nephews and nieces.
Service was held Aug. 5 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Don Stenett officiating. Burial with military honors was conducted by the United States Air Force Honor Guard from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, and the American Legion Post 93, Kenova, at Montgomery Memorial Park in London.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Charlotte Rescue Mission, PO Box 33000, Charlotte, NC 28233 where Keith and family were volunteers.
Arrangements by O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Robert Lee Williams Sr.
Robert Lee Williams Sr., 85, of Robson, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.
He was born June 18, 1938 in Beards Fork, the son of the late Rev. Herman Williams and Leuna E. Murdock Williams of Robson.
He attended Open Bible Temple in Powellton.
He is preceded in death by his parents, the late Rev. Herman N. Williams and Leuna E. Murdock Williams; brother, Walter Phillip (Sonny) Williams and his wife of almost 52 years, Barbara Ann Asbury Williams.
He worked for Allied Chemical and Armco Steele, Harewood, Peabody Coal at Sundial, Montcoal, Twlight, Big Mountain, Cooperston and Piner Ridge. He was supervisor of prep plants at all locations. He retired in 2000, returning to work in 2003 and worked until 2013. He truly had wonderful work ethics and loved working, coal mining, and talking about it was a highlight for him. He worked as a security guard after 2013 until 2020.
His survivors include his wife, Mary Jane Boardwine Wood Williams; sons, Robert Lee (Robbie) Williams Jr. (Melissa) of Crab Orchard, Brian Keith (Kimberly) of Robson and Brad Everett (Jenny) of Lookout; daughters, Beverly Yvonne (Williams) Johnston (Wayne) of Page, Amy Kirk (Ed) of Cross Lanes, WChristina (Chris) Casciani of Mt. Holly, South Carolina, and Amanda Leidner (Neil) of Mulberry Grove, Illinois; and sisters, Patsy Sizemore of Beckley and Phyllis James (David) Parkersburg. He had 20 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
He loved his family with everything that was within him. Jesus, family, and work were his favorite topics and he never met a stranger and loved to travel and meet people.
Visitation was July 25 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill.
Funeral service was July 26 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Evangelist Wayne Johnston (son-in-law) officiating. Special condolences were given by by Rev. Delmas Wolfe and Rev. Greg Hurley. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Tony Bradford Wilson
Tony Bradford Wilson passed away Aug. 14, 2023, at the age of 51 years old.
Tony was born Jan. 14, 1972, to the late Albert Wilson and Donna McClung in Montgomery.
Tony was a Baptist by faith and attended Jodie Baptist Church when he was able.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Donna McClung; a half-brother, Steve Neal; a stepsister, Robin Rutledge; stepbrother, Richard McClung; four wonderful aunts he loved dearly and one uncle; several cousins and two nephews who were like brothers to him, Collin Neal and Josh Neal; his cousin, Jay Neal, of whom he thought of as a little brother; his little nieces and nephews who were special to him; and Tony’s special companion, his dog, Porter.
In honoring of Tony’s wishes, he will be cremated. There will be no service at this time.
Arrangements by Pennington-Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
