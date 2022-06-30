David Van Alderman
David Van Alderman, 77, of Winifrede, died May 26, 2022 at Stonerise of Beckley.
He was a retired nursing assistant and was U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ottie Estep Alderman; sisters, Janice Alderman, Patricia Mager and Camella Jean Shepherd; and brother, Richard Alderman.
Surviving are sisters, Betty Carney of Winifrede and Ruby Sergent of Michigan; brothers, Gary Alderman of Marmet and Michael Alderman of Nutter Fort; and many nieces and nephews.
He will be cremated and a graveside service will be held at a later date in Green Cemetery, Winifrede.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Sandra Ray Beck Arrington
Sandra Arrington, 81, entered into the Joy of the Lord on May 16, 2022, healed, delivered and restored by the power of Jesus’ Name, and reunited with her great love and husband of 56 years, Tom Arrington, and their youngest son, Steve.
Throughout her life, Sandra showed her family and friends that she loved them dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.
When she and Tom had three school-age boys at home, Sandra dedicated her time to providing a good home life for her family, traveling the world (especially her home state of West Virginia) and making sure her boys did well in school. As the only female in that family of five, Sandra learned to get ready very quickly and to love fishing, crabbing, camping, and college football. She adored sitting on Meacham’s Pier with her family, waiting for the “green water” and for one of them to get that good bite, or teaching her daughters-in-law how to pull in a crab line. And, when her aging parents needed extra help, Sandra was there for them too.
Life was never dull with Sandra because she was sharp. She loved puzzles (and puzzle races), games, yard sales, good food, family meals, cats, casinos, travel (lots of travel!), and trivia. In fact, Sandra was so good at winning radio station trivia contests, one of the local stations actually asked her if she would refrain from participating for a while to allow someone else a chance to win.
Sandra left many fond memories for all who knew her. She and her husband Tom were always well connected with their sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. The pair also enjoyed a vibrant social life, spending time with old friends and meeting new ones during their many travel adventures.
Sandra’s family worshipped at First United Methodist Church of Beaumont, where Sandra was a member for over 50 years and served on numerous committees. She especially enjoyed serving on the Oyster Supper and estate sale committees and serving meals at Kairos Kitchen. She also enjoyed pricing jewelry for local Young Life estate sales.
Sandra is survived by her sister-in-law, Nancy Daniels (Tom), of Raleigh, North Carolina; sons, Chris Arrington (Kim), of Irving, Texas and Scott Arrington (Carrie), of Rockport, Texas; four grandchildren, Will Arrington (Elyse), Haley Arteaga (A.J.), Claire Arrington and Aaron Arrington; four great-grandchildren; three nephews; and several cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Marion Beck; husband, John Thomas Arrington; and son, Steven Ray Arrington.
The family will gather privately to honor Sandra and share memories on Saturday, July 23.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 701 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77701.
Charles Shane Ballard
Charles Shane Ballard, age 46, of Gallagher, died suddenly at home on June 3, 2022.
He was born in Charleston on Jan. 29, 1976 to Guy F. and the late Linda Ruth Thomas Ballard. Along with his mother, he was predeceased by his brother, John Ballard.
He is survived by his father, Guy F. Ballard of Gallagher; and children, Aaron Ballard and Nate Ballard.
At this time, no services are planned.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Ellis “Buster” Barnett
Ellis “Buster” Barnett, 59, of Montgomery, passed away May 23, 2022 at home after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Jean Barnett.
He is survived by his sister, Virginia Tucker, Sharon Olsen (John) and Valerie Barnett; nieces, Nikki and Brianna; nephews, John (Ashlea), Matthew, Jacob (Bill), Dominic and Brandon; several great-nieces and nephews; and several aunts and uncles.
Memorial services were May 28 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove, with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating.
Memorial donations can be made to help funeral expenses to Cooke Funeral Home, PO Box C, Cedar Grove, WV 25039
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
John Barton
John Barton, 79, of Fayetteville, passed away on June 9, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
John was born on Aug. 31, 1942, in Kanawha Falls to Daniel Barton and Elizabeth Clendinen Barton.
John loved going fishing and to the cabin. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 49 years, Gerry Loar Barton; three sons, Bull Barton and his wife, Thresea Blevins, Johnnie Griffith and his wife, Dena Griffith, and Butch Barton; two sisters, Anna Patrick and Nancy Mayo, both from Canton, Ohio; brother-in-law, Randy Loar and his wife, Susan Burgess Huff; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by five brothers and five sisters.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Ruby Memorial Hospital for the wonderful care that was given to our dad.
In keeping with John’s wishes, he will be cremated. No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, Oak Hill.
Norma Jean Coffman Bengel
Norma Jean Coffman Bengel, age 75, of North Charleston, South Carolina died May 21, 2022 at her home.
She was born Sept. 2, 1946 in Kaymoor Bottom, the daughter of the late John Edward Coffman and Wanda Lee Goodson Coffman.
She was a graduate of Nuttall High School (Lookout) Class of 1966 and enjoyed reading, thrift store shopping, word-search puzzles, playing games with the grandkids, and watching cartoons/old television shows.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William Albert Bengel Jr.; and brothers, John (Delano) Coffman and Darrell George Coffman.
Those who survive to cherish her memory include her husband of 54 years, William Albert Bengel Sr. Their love story started out as pen pals which turned into them finding their soulmates. Also, daughter, Vickie Sokolowski and her husband, Joshua Sokolowski, of Mechanicsville, Maryland; two siblings, Barbara Bennett of Summerville, South Carolina and Paul Edward Coffman of North Charleston; sister-in-law, Margaret Coffman of Aberdeen, Maryland; three grandchildren, Michelle Bengel, Amanda Sokolowski and Braydon Sokolowski; and a host of nieces, nephew, other family members and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Bengel were conducted by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home in Fayetteville on June 1, with burial immediately following at Huse Memorial Park in Fayetteville.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Margaret “Granny” Helen Blanton
Margaret “Granny” Helen Blanton, 89, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on June 20, 2022, in Charleston.
She was born on April 15, 1933 to the late Tom and Dixie Blanton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) Blanton; daughter, Marilyn Jung; and sister, Dorothy Bayes.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Vicki Hill; son, Tom (Kendra) Blanton; and sister, Patricia Greene; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and a host of special nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed and loved by her family and all who knew her.
The family requests donations be made to the Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
A graveside service was held June 24 at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victor, with Minister Fred Christian officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.
Alice Faye Boggus
Alice Faye Boggus, 81, of Victor, passed away on May 23, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown.
Born on Aug. 11, 1940, in Lansing, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Edward Wilburn and Mary Lee Wilburn.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, David Edward Boggus.
Survivors include two sons, Doug (Shawna) Boggus and David Boggus; grandchildren, David (Amanda) Boggus, Jenny Goetzka, Justin (Emily) Boggus, Darcie (Kevin) Meador, Ashton Ruth Dix, Brandon (Madeline) Walk, Remington (Brittany) Walk and Summer (Andrew) Boggus; and great-grandchildren, Jason, Heather, Josh, Thomas, Owen, Levi, Landen, Paisley, Lynnlee, Piper, Maebie, Remilyn and Emma.
Service was May 28 at Lovers Leap Baptist Church with Pastor Greg Morris officiating. Burial followed at Willis Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Robert Thomas “Tom” Bolen Sr.
Robert Thomas “Tom” Bolen Sr., age 74, of Oak Hill, died June 1, 2022.
Born July 19, 1947, in Mount Hope, he was the son of the late Arthur Michael Bolen and Doris Katherine Lawton Bolen.
He also was preceded in death by his beloved son, Tommy; grandson, Logan Bradley Tincher; and brother, Michael Lawton Bolen.
Tom was a 1965 graduate of Mount Hope High School.
After graduation he was employed by Hercules in Covington, Virginia until he met his beloved wife, Judy. He then began his lifelong career as a surface mining foreman.
Tom was an avid Nascar fan and loved spending time with his family.
He loved the Lord and was a member of Fellowship Memorial Baptist Church in Oak Hill.
Tom will be sadly missed, forever loved and his memory cherished by his loving wife of 50 years, Judy, and sons, Gary Tincher (Brenda) and Roger Tincher; grandchildren, Lindsay Tincher, Alec Tincher and Katie Tincher; sisters, Kitty Skeens (Jimmy) and Judy Stover (Jerry); many special nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Services were June 6 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Richard Harold officiating. Entombment was at High Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Barry Eugene Brown
Barry Eugene Brown, 76, of Lookout, passed away on May 23, 2022 at Plateau Medical Center, Oak Hill.
Born on Jan. 15, 1946 in Kettering, North Hamptonshire, England, he was the son of the late James Eugene Brown and Margaret Mary Smith Brown.
Barry served in the Army Reserves.
He was a carpenter, a hard worker and he was always into something at work or at his home. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Dolly Eastman Brown; daughter, Sherri and Greg Pickurel of Asheboro, North Carolina; son, Raymond and Angie Brown of Asheboro; sisters, Sandra and Hilbert Harrell of Lookout and Carol and Tim Adams of Corliss; brothers, Pete Brown of Massillon, Ohio, Johnny Brown of Lookout and Jeffrey “Pinetree” Brown of Lookout; and grandchildren, Dustin and Kala, Raelene, Torin, Felicity, Nathan and Summer.
Service was May 27 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted, with Pastor Debra Minor officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Joseph Wayne “Joe” Brubaker
Joseph Wayne “Joe” Brubaker, 65, of Fayetteville, passed away on May 28, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
Born on March 18, 1957 at Oak Hill, he was the son of the late James Martin Brubaker and Stella Alma Jarrell Brubaker.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, James Brubaker and William Claude “Reuben” Brubaker.
Left to cherish many happy memories are his wife of 45 years, Martha Ann Thorne Brubaker; son, Chris “CJ” and Jennifer Brubaker of Oak Hill; his pride and joy, granddaughter, Jaina Brubaker; son, Joseph Brubaker Jr.; brothers, Walter Brubaker, Michael “Micky” Brubaker and Charles “Charlie” Brubaker; sister, Ailene; several nieces and nephews; and special nephew, J.R.
Joe had worked in the shipyard in Newport News, Virginia, Westmoreland Coal Company, RJ Reynolds in North Carolina, and retired from the West Virginia Turnpike.
He graduated from Collins High School in Oak Hill.
Joe had a passion for hunting, the WVU Mountaineers, the Chicago Bears, and gardening, often giving away more food than he kept. Joe also loved to grill out with his son, Chris.
His greatest joy was spending time with his granddaughter, Jaina, his family and friends.
The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Evelyn Pearl Burgess
Evelyn Pearl Burgess, 94, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully in her home May 30, 2022.
She was the daughter of Alfred William and Lorena Craddock Nicholas.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Eugene Burgess; her daughter, Elizabeth Vivian Bishop; her son, John Allan Bishop; and siblings, Alfred William Nicholas Jr., Gene Edward Nicholas and Norma Lee Tyler.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her daughter, Karen Lee Stover (Larry); her son, Joseph William Bishop (Marsha); grandchildren, Larry Wayne Stover Jr. (Tiffany), Adreana Oliver Hayslett, Joseph William Bishop Jr., Amber Renee Warren (John) and Eric Hunter Bishop; and great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Alexander Stover, William Bryce Oliver, Braxton Jace Bishop, Alexi Lin Hayslett, McKinley Mae Stover, Adelyn Jo Warren and Jameson Andrew Warren.
Evelyn Pearl was born in Kilsyth on Sept. 8, 1927.
Her family moved to Oak Hill during her elementary years. She graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1946.
She and her family are blessed to have Pastor Dwayne Williams of the Kilsyth Free Will Baptist Church, her childhood church, officiate her service.
Evelyn Pearl was a homemaker whose greatest joy in life was being surrounded by her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, canning, collecting and crafting seashell flower arrangements, and going to church. Above all else, her Christian faith carried her throughout life.
Special thanks to hospice and their compassionate nurses and staff; Vickie Darnell; granddaughter, Adreana (Andi) and Amber; and all who have sent cards and prayers.
Services were conducted June 4 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel in Oak Hill with Pastor Dwayne Williams officiating. Interment followed at Newton Tyree Cemetery at Mount Hope.
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Deborah Ann Dilley Butcher
Deborah Ann Dilley Butcher, 54, of Scarbro, passed away on May 27, 2022 at Hilltop Nursing and Rehab Center in Hilltop.
Born March 12, 1968 in Ripley, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Juanita Dilley.
She is also preceded in death by her brother, Danny Dilley.
Deborah was a homemaker and what brought her most joy was her paintings that she painted.
Those left to cherish her memory include her brothers, Harvey, Ernie and William Dilley; along with several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Deborah’s wishes she will be cremated.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Maria Teresa Cavendish
Maria Teresa Cavendish, 82, of Oak Hill, passed away on June 22, 2022.
She was born on April 21, 1940 in Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Gabino Valentin and Dominga Mercado.
She is preceded in death by three brothers.
Maria was a devout Catholic. She loved flowers and her rabbits. She was a big music fan and loved westerns. She was also a great cook and sewed her own clothes.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Cavendish; daughter, Rebecca Taulbee; grandchildren, Isis Rhiannon Collins, Canaan Solomon Collins and Ariel Lee Taulbee; sisters, Laura, Ana, Clarita and Socorro; and extended family and friends.
Service was June 29 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted, with Brother Nathan Housman officiating. Rite of committal was at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Victor.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
David Ray Coburn
David Ray Coburn, 75, of Dixie, went home to be with the Lord on May 23, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston after a long illness.
He was a brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was retired from Elkem Metals and was also a member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Lou Coburn; father, Fred Coburn; and mother, Ann Coburn.
He is survived by sons, Phillip Ray Coburn (Rebecca) of Dixie and David James Coburn (Daisy) of Lizemores; daughter, Patty Sue Evans of Charlton Heights; brother, Freddie Coburn (Susie) of Goose Creek, South Carolina; and sister-in-law, Delilah Reese (Kenny) of Elkhart, Indiana. He also has eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
Services were held at O’Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery on May 26, with Rev. Gordon Killion officiating. Entombment followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Teays Valley Center, St. Mary’s Hospital, and Hubbard Hospice House for the wonderful care he was given and the kindness and compassion that the family was shown.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Paul Wilson Cole
Paul Wilson Cole, 84, of Ansted, passed away June 15, 2022 at his home.
Paul was born Oct. 25, 1937 in Sugar Creek, Ansted, the son of the late Woodrow Wilson Cole and Arvetta Pauline Withrow.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Gates; son, Paul Wilson Cole II; infant sister, Nancy Cole; and a brother, Tyrone Cole.
Paul was a U.S. Navy veteran having served on the USS Essex aircraft carrier.
He was a member of Lovers Leap Baptist Church of Ansted and a former Boy Scout Master.
Paul loved gardening and was a workaholic, working until the day God called him home.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Beverly Smith Cole; daughters, Bonnie (Paul) Norvell of Fayetteville, Shari (Danny) Watson of Maple Fork and Holly (Carlton) Powell of Chester, Virginia; brother, Keith (Norma) Cole of Ansted; grandchildren, Michael Clackler, Jerry Clackler, Michael Pack, Josh Watson, Rebekah Watson, Gordon Gates II, Nicholas Gates, Jonathan Fultz, Laura Orphin, Carlton Powell Jr. and Calvin Powell; 11 great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
Service was June 20 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel with Pastor Matthew Kessler officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Joie Grace Compton
Joie Grace Compton, our infant daughter, five days old, passed away June 22, 2022, at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital, Charleston.
Preceding her in death were her grandmother, Linda Hemmings; and great-grandparents, Tom and Mag Compton.
Surviving are her father, Brandon Andrew Compton of Cabin Creek; mother, Sandra Campbell of Cabin Creek; brother, Chase Hemmings of Belle; sisters, Chloe Hemmings of Belle and Savannah King of Cabin Creek; and grandparents, Tammy Holderby of Cabin Creek, Doug Compton of Boomer and Brian Hemmings of Belle.
In keeping with the family’s requests, she will be cremated and there will be no other services.
Tammy Regina Craze
Tammy Regina Craze, 59, of Bell Creek in Dixie, died June 2, 2022.
She was born in Montgomery on Jan. 4, 1963, daughter of Freddie and Judy Nichols Stone of Adonijah.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Craze; children, Misty Politino (Rodney) of Powellton, Arthur Samuel Craze of Bell Creek and Michael Shawn Craze (Karrie) of Rincon, Georgia; grandchildren, Alexandrea Politino, Semi Politino, Logan Craze, Austin Craze, Neveah Craze, Jake, Jamie; brother, Timmy Stone (Shelia) of Adonijah, along with many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service was held June 18 at Ramsey Cemetery in Bell Creek.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Elliot Tate Crist
Elliot Tate Crist, of Hico, passed away June 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
Elliot was born on June 14, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Miranda Smith and Jesse Crist.
Elliot is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Wanda Persinger, Wilma Ferguson, Patricia Crist and Brent Crist; and cousins, Caleb Baker and Cody Crist.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Miranda Smith, and his father, Jesse Crist; brother, Easton Phares; and grandparents, Regina and Cavin Wood, Jason and Alicia Crist and Timothy Smith.
Funeral services was held June 24 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Opal Colleen Crist
Opal Colleen Crist, 87, of Hico, passed away June 10, 2022 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.
Opal was born on Aug. 5, 1934 to the late Georgia June Huffman and Clair Philpott.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Dan Dickerson and Galen Crist; brother, Kenton Philpott; sister, Patricia Darnell; stepfather, Aubery Huffman; and stepmother, Louise Philpott.
Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Kenton Dickerson and Beverly of Hico; daughters, Debbie Campbell of Hope Mills, North Carolina, Pam Wiggins and Jack of Orlando, Florida, Tammy Dickerson and Trina Fraiser of Lawton, Oklahoma and Kimmy Roberts and Ted of Bradenton, Florida; sister, Shirley Keenan and Hank of Hugheston; brothers, Donald Philpott and Linda of Radcliff, Kentucky and Gary Philpott and Linda of Port Orange, Florida; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews as well as extended family members.
There was a viewing for family and friends June 16 at the Chapel of Rest Mausoleum, Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor. Per her wishes, there was no service following the visitation.
In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no one can fill. Enjoy your reunion in heaven; we will see you again.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Sherri L. Critchley
Sherri L. Critchley, 61, of Danese, passed away at her home on June 4, 2022 following a long illness.
Born Jan. 14, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Critchley and Nadine Bennett Critchley.
Sherri was a devoted mother, sister, daughter and teacher. Her memory will live on in the lives she touched both in her daily life and during her 39 years of teaching. She cared deeply for her family and friends, as well as the kids she taught, which as she said, “would always be my kids.”
Survivors include her daughter, Deanna; brother, Bryan and wife Jerry Lynn and their children, Ericka, Ray and Destiney; sister, Robin and husband Lonnie and their son, Zachary; two half-sisters, Teresa and Karen; extended family and friends.
Service was June 11 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle, with Pastor Steve Barnette officiating. Entombment followed at Wallace Memorial Mausoleum, Clintonville.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Ochel Lee Daniels
Ochel Lee Daniels, 80, of Ravenswood, went home to the Lord on June 15, 2022.
He was born Nov. 23, 1941, in Johnson County, Kentucky, and was the son of the late James Albert and Goldie Daniels. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Anna Rae Belcher and Irene Ward; his brother, Albert White; his grandson, Daniel Morgan; and his stepson, David S. McCoy II.
Ochel grew up in Montgomery and went to school at WV Institute of Technology where he played basketball.
He worked at a local grocery store after he returned from service in the Vietnam War. Ochel was proud of his service and trained at Fort Gordon, Georgia and in Kansas.
He retired from WV Worker’s Compensation having been a deputy claims manager.
Ochel was married to his wife of 21 years, Reda Daniels.
He was a member of the American Legion 107 in Ripley.
He loved working outside in his yard and was avid fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Being of the Christian faith, Ochel and his wife were beloved members of Christian Fellowship Outreach Church, Kenna.
Surviving are his children, Tammy Hunt (Steve) of Fairfax, Virginia, Crista Conner (Jeremy) of Teays Valley, Jaime Moor of Hurricane and stepdaughter, Katrena Ramsey (Joel) of Ravenswood; and grandchildren, Khaleb and Kamryn Moore, Allyson and Julia Scott, Nathan and Corinne Hunt, Katlyn Honaker and Davy Ramsey.
Service was June 22 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Pastor George Freshour officiating. Burial followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Mrs. Minnie Olygia Davenport
The Davenport siblings hosted a community memorial service for First Lady Mrs. Minnie Olygia Davenport on June 18 at Brookside Ministries Church in Mt. Carbon with Pastor Burton W. Spencer Jr. officiating.
Mrs. Minnie Olygia Davenport was born on June 21, 1930 in Cannelton (Bullpush). At the age of 11, Minnie was baptized at Bethel Baptist Church in Cannelton and she sang in the choir.
She was a resident of Fayette County for the majority of her life. In the last year of her life, with the care of her oldest daughter, Delores, she became a resident of Accokeek, Maryland.
After a long-blessed life of 89 years, Minnie went home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Delbert Rollins and Mary Jennie (Barber) Rollins; brothers, Thomas Rollins and Reggie Rollins; half-brother, Delbert Rollins; half-sister, Louise Katie Johnson; husband, Rev. Freddie Adam Moses Davenport Sr.; son, Wade Davenport; and daughter, Linda Davenport.
Minnie was the First Lady of both the New Hope Baptist Church of Whipple and the First Missionary Baptist Church of Smithers for several decades. She was also a former member of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Carbondale where she served as secretary of the Willing Workers Club and sang in the choir.
Mrs. Davenport honorably served as a member of the Mt. Olivet Ministers Wives and Widows Council and previously served as correspondent secretary. At the First Baptist Church of Smithers, Mrs. Davenport served as the secretary of the Mission Society, secretary of the Sunday School, treasurer of the church, and sang in the choir.
She was a supporter to both her community and throughout the Upper Kanawha Valley where she was highly known for her wonderful acts of giving.
On July 30, 1949, Minnie (at the age of 19) married Freddie Adam Moses Davenport Sr. at her parents’ home in Cannelton. Minnie was married to Freddie Sr. for 68 years and they raised 11 children: eight sons and three daughters, in addition to two grandsons. She was a loving, supportive, respectful, and intelligent wife. Minnie lived by showing examples of true loving character, which had an impact on her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and children in the community.
Most of her children graduated from West Virginia University Institute of Technology and the remainder graduated from out-of-state universities or other organizations; thus, leading to very successful careers that made Minnie very proud. She secured her children’s educational needs resulting in them achieving Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in computer science, electrical engineering, systems engineering, computer technology, mathematics, education and business administration.
Surviving: brother, Robert Rollins (wife the late Doris); sister, Mary Harris (husband the late Howard); daughters, Delores James (husband the late Andrew) and Mary Fry; sons, Freddie Davenport Jr. (Thelma), Thomas Davenport (Margaret), Larry Davenport (Jennifer), Bishop Joseph Davenport (Terri), Paul Davenport (Esther), Timothy Davenport (Tonya) and Jule Davenport (Crystal); sons/grandsons, Stephen Davenport and Robert Davenport (Ayesha); 33 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren (two on the way); nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to Brookside Ministries, Pastor Elder Bruce Hogan, 18419 Deepwater Mountain Road, Mt. Carbon, WV 25139. Donations can be made to the First Missionary Baptist Church of Smithers, Pastor Burton Spencer, PO Box 42, Smithers, WV 25186.
Howard Lee Deal
Howard Lee Deal, 87, of Summersville, passed away June 20, 2022 in the Hubbard Hospice House at Charleston.
Born April 2, 1935 at Lockwood, he was a son of the late Jack Ray and Marjorie Carrie Adkins Deal. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis Jean Deal; son, Rodney Deal; by three brothers, Ray Deal, Dean Deal and Clinton Deal; and by two sisters, Anna Mae Bennett and Ruby Johnson.
He was baptized and saved, was a retired disabled coal miner with Island Creek Coal Company, was a member of the UMWA, and he loved to hunt and fish.
Survivors include his children, Linda (Terry) Smith of Cowen, Danny Deal of Line Creek, Sherry Deal of Buckhannon and Timmy (Missouri) Deal of Summersville; siblings, Gene (Betty) Deal, Emma Deal and Willie Deal; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and host of other family and friends.
Funeral services were held June 24 in the WV Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel at Calvin with Pastor Danny Hagan officiating. Entombment followed under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.whitefuneralhomewv.com
John Benson Dean
John Benson Dean, 83, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2022, at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born Feb. 1, 1939, in Rainelle, he was the son of the late Jesse Ambrose and Elsie Vandetta Lambert Dean.
He is preceded in death by son, Jesse Dean; brother, David Dean, and his wife, Anne; and sister, Andra Sue Gajdos.
John was a proud retired United States Air Force veteran after 22 years of service as a Tech Sergeant serving in the Vietnam era and in Thailand, also serving two years in Germany.
He was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Princeton and loved being surrounded by his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Janis Elena Wagner Dean; children, John (Tami) Dean of Normangee, Texas, Vincent Dean of Houston, Texas, Rose Dean and Diana Dean, both of Quinwood and Tara (Randy) Kincaid of Fayetteville; 18 grandchildren with a special grandson, Chase; 11 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Trish Dean of Mary Esther, Florida.
Graveside service with military rites was June 8 at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Oak Hill. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent to www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Sue Ann Wooten Duda
Sue Ann Wooten Duda, age 74, of Minden, died June 24, 2022 at UPMC Passavant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
She was the daughter of Andrew and Ethel Wooten.
She is survived by her two sons, John Peter Duda III and his wife, Annie, of Boulder, Colorado and Matthew Joseph Duda and his wife, Megan, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her twin brother, Thomas Raymond Wooten of Beckley; and nephews and nieces, Louis, Daniel, Cynthia, Theresa, Charlene, David, George, Andrew and Lydia. Nephews Patrick and Tom predeceased Sue, as did her sisters, Margaret and Linda, and brothers, Dan and Andrew.
Sue Ann was born in Minden on Feb. 6, 1948.
She attended Minden Elementary School, was a graduate of Collins/Oak Hill High School (1966), a student at Marshall University, and a graduate of Saint Mary’s School of Nursing (1969) as a Registered Nurse.
She brought care and compassion to patients as a nurse at Oak Hill Hospital in Oak Hill, The Eye & Ear Clinic of Charleston, Riverside Health, and Fairview Southdale Hospital in Bloomington, Minnesota.
She was and always will be a mother, a daughter, a sister, an aunt, and a friend. She devoted her life to caring for others, in particular her Dad in his final years.
In her later years many cared for her, both family and friends. Kevin, Cheyenne, Jennifer, Olivia and Alexandra all brought her love and laughter in Beaver, Pennsylvania, her final residence.
A funeral service was held June 29 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill, where family and friends honored Sue’s life. A public visitation was held and interment was in High Lawn Memorial Park shortly after.
Betty Lois Dummitt
Betty Lois Dummitt, 89, of Fayetteville, passed away on June 19, 2022 at home.
Born on March 7, 1933 in Fayetteville, she was the daughter of the late Aubert and Mary Ellen Kesler Dummitt.
Betty was a member of Kesler Memorial Presbyterian Church on Sunday Road.
She graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1951, attended nursing school in Charleston, and was a registered nurse and nurse anesthetist. Betty retired from Raleigh General Hospital.
Her hobbies included fishing, gambling, gardening, cooking, and she was active in the Garden Club.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Delphia Dummitt, Georgia Wallace, Mary Ellen Nicolet and Sandra Lynn Broach; and brothers, Bob Dummitt and Charles Edward “Shad” Dummitt.
Survivors include niece, Tami (Shannon) Langley; nephew, Thomas “Tombo” (Felicia) Broach; niece, Amy Nicolet; nephew, Dr. John “Jacko” (Kim) Nicolet; great-nephews, Tucker, Braden and Kole; great-niece, Jasmine (Kolby); great-nephew, Charlie; great-nieces, London and Alison; great-great-niece, Emmie and Kyle; as well as many many cousins.
Graveside services was held June 23 at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville, with Pastor Jim Dempsey officiating.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Rebecca Maye Estep
Rebecca Maye Estep, age 67, of Gallagher, went home to be with the Lord on June 12, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clell and Mary McCarty; sister, Doris; brothers, Ricky and David; and daughter, Penny Grose.
She is survived by her husband, Jesse; daughter, Jennifer (Michael) Lane; son, Lee (Sheila) Estep; son-in-law, Brian (Loretta) Grose; grandchildren, Hannah (Keith), Morgan, Jacob, Molly, Becca, Lexi, Mikey, Natalee and Debora; great-grandbabies, Aubrey and Theo; along with many loved ones.
Becky always had a smile on her face and an open heart. She never met a stranger and her generosity was unending. A loving mother, loyal friend, and devoted Christian, Becky will be remembered for the beautiful person she was.
Service was held June 17 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Clay Baldwin officiating. Burial followed at Montgomery Memorial Park in London.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Ray Allen Foster
Ray Allen Foster, 81, of Keslers Cross Lanes, died May 28, 2022 at his home.
He was the son of the late Robert Cecil and Virginia Ann Campbell Foster and was born in Fayette County Jan. 8, 1941.
Ray was a coal miner.
He was also preceded in death by one son, Allen Foster.
Surviving: wife, Rose Jarrett Foster; son, Francis Foster of Canvas; daughters, Evelyn Acord, Melinda Foster and Melody Stewart, all of Keslers Cross Lanes; brothers, Gary of Keslers Cross Lanes, Charles of Poe and James and Roger Foster, both of Mt. Nebo; sister, Agnes Johnson of Whitewater; and seven grandchildren.
In keeping with his wishes no public services were held. Burial was in the Zoar Cemetery.
Arrangements by Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville, www.watersfuneralchapel.com.
Nancy Kay Curry Fout
Nancy Kay Curry Fout, 83, of Charlton Heights, died June 11, 2022 after a short illness.
Born Jan. 10, 1939, she was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Maudie Fannin Curry; her husband, Charles “Phil” Fout; and daughter, Carrie Fout.
Survived by children, Cathy Fout, Edie Cochran (Jason Lewis) of Morgantown, Andrea Fout Tinsley (Scot) of Scott Depot and Charles Phillip Fout (Ashley Scarbrough) of Charlton Heights; grandchildren, Caitlin Cochran of Morgantown, Amanda Cochran Treber (Alex), Emily Cochran and Ashley Cochran, all of Dallas, and Benjamin Tinsley of Scott Depot; one great-grandchild, Gavin Treber of Dallas; and siblings, Libby Armstrong and Jim Curry (Nancy) of Vinton, Virginia.
Nancy was an active member of Kanawha Chapter #38 Order of the Eastern Star, having earned her 50-year pin (2018). She also served in many capacities in OES Grand Chapter. She was best known for feeding the masses at dinners, receptions, hospitality rooms and concession stands.
Through decades of community service through PTO, band boosters and backpack program, many children benefited from her loving kindness, but only a few got to call her Mom or Mamaw. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
A celebration of life was held on June 21 at the community center in Montgomery (former alumni center) at 614 3rd Avenue.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Franklin Delano Garcia
Franklin Delano Garcia, 87, of Irving, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2022, at his daughter’s residence.
Born Nov. 13, 1934, in Holden, he was the son of the late Frank and Catherine Garcia.
Franklin was a retired executive director for the Economic Urban Development of South Carolina.
He was a proud United States Air Force veteran and was also a member of the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Oak Hill where his whole family attended and went to school.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha C. Garcia; and daughter, Nancy Faulkenberry.
Those left to cherish his memory include daughters, Lisa Garcia Lewis of Texas and Mary Garcia Johnson of South Carolina; sons, Michael Garcia of West Virginia and Toney Garcia of Florida; three grandchildren; and sister, Mary O’Horo of Florida.
Graveside service with burial following was held June 25 at High Lawn Memorial Park with Father Anthony Lacson officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements made by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Mary Catherine Garrett
Mary Catherine Garrett, age 69, of Fayetteville, passed away on June 19, 2022.
Born July 24, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Leland and Mary Helen Taylor.
Mary worked as a Fayette County Schools cook.
She was a member of the Loup Creek Baptist Church and a part of the Loup Creek Baptist Church Ladies Circle.
She is preceded in death by loving husband, Michael A. Garrett; son, Michael A. Garrett II; and siblings, Kermit Howard Taylor, Margaret Foster, Lacy S. Taylor, James D. Taylor and Donald K. Taylor.
She is survived by siblings, Delores Jewel Dodson, Rev. Burnett T. Taylor, Gloria (Fran) Kuykendall Taylor and Judith A. Kozee.
Visitation and services were June 29, with Pastor Ron Persinger officiating the services. Burial will be at High Lawn Memorial Park on June 30 at 11 a.m.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home Oak Hill.
Bonnie Sue Gillespie
Bonnie Sue Gillespie, 68, of Scarbro, died May 9, 2022 at Ruby Memorial of Morgantown.
Born Jan. 16, 1954 at Dothan, she the daughter of the late Janet W. Richmond Sutphin of Scarbro and the late Bobby K. Sutphin.
She also was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Herman and Ethel Richmond; paternal grandparents, William and Lou V. Sutphin; and brother, Rodney Sutphin.
Survivors include husband, Bill Gillespie; one daughter, Rezan Armstrong, and her children, Caleb, Cody and Chole Gillespie of Huntington; one son, Billy (Leah) Gillespie of Havelock, North Carolina, and his children, Allison, Austin, and his daughter, Arabella, Kolton (Megan) and his son, Luke, Nathan and Peyton; one sister, Sherry (Allen) Gessel of Highland Village, Texas; sister-in-law, Paula Sutphin (Keith) Conner; and by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was May 16 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Rev. Darrell Fuller officiating. Burial was at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
James L. “Doc” Harrah
James L. “Doc” Harrah, age 76, of Oak Hill, passed away June 17, 2022.
Jim was born in Charleston to the late L.A. Harrah and Rita Pinson Harrah.
Jim was a 1964 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School.
He served as a Boatswain Mate in the U.S Navy aboard the USS Sampson.
Jim spent many years as a salesman for Jasper Engines and Transmissions. He also worked in the mining and passenger tire industry.
Jim’s passion was helping local schools in Fayette County with equipment fitting and reconditioning and athletic training. Jim impacted the lives of so many athletes in football, basketball, cheerleading and track. He was inducted into the Oak Hill Red Devil Hall of Fame in 2013.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Allen Harrah.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Stephanie Parsons Harrah; sons, Scott Harrah (Redawna) and James G. Harrah (Rachel); daughter, Mary Kay Walker (Ronnie); his brother, Richard “Dick” Harrah; grandchildren, Danny Saye and Kaleigh Folk (Bryon), Austin Harler, Kelsea Harler, Morgan Harrah Pullens (River), Lauren Harrah (Brandon), Britney Hanshaw (Travis) and Derek Walker (Nina); great-grandchildren, Brewer and Adilyn Saye, Aly and Lexi Hanshaw and Braxton Pullens; and many nieces and nephews.
Services were held at Highlawn Funeral Home in Oak Hill on June 21 with Pastor Greg Swisher officiating. A family burial service was held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.
It is the family’s wish that consideration for donations be given to Mountaineer Challenge Academy (South) scholarship fund in Montgomery, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Clinton Leroy Hawkins
Clinton Leroy Hawkins, 87, of Ansted, passed away May 23, 2022 at his home.
Born on Feb. 21, 1935, in Leander, he was preceded in death by his father, Theodore Longworth Hawkins, and Suzie Hawkins, and his mother, Margaret Louise Hawkins.
Clinton was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed.
Surviving are his loving wife, Doris Skaggs Hawkins; daughters, Alberta Dowdy and Dianna Fendley; son, Tony (Angela) Hawkins; grandchildren, Jennifer Henderson, Joshua Dowdy, Jessika Scott, Lindsay Hawkins, Spencer Hawkins. Trevor Hawkins, Gabriel Hawkins, Elijah Hawkins, Adam Fendley, Michael Fendley and Johnathan Fendley; 12 great-grandchildren and extended family and friends.
Service was May 28 at Wallace & Wallace, Ansted. Burial with military honors followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Bernard Stanley Hayes
Bernard Stanley Hayes, 69, of Hilltop, passed away May 17, 2022, at Raleigh General Hospital.
Stan was born on Aug. 20, 1952, in Fayetteville, to parents George W. Hayes and Vella B. (Dyke) Hayes.
Stan was an estimator/supervisor at Dan Hill Construction and a proud veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his four brothers, Robert Lee Hayes, Dana George Hayes, Thomas Eugene Hayes and James David Hayes; and three sisters, Betty Sue Reynolds, Nancy Jane Laurentz and Brenda Lou Bowen.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Lynette (Jardine) Hayes, Rachel Hayes and Jason Hayes; brother, Michael W. Hayes; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Stan’s wishes he will be cremated. No services are scheduled at this time.
High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Elborn “Bob” Holstein
Elborn “Bob” Holstein, age 92, of London, passed away in the arms of Jesus on May 22, 2022.
Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He retired from C&O Railroad after working 54 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annis (Richardson) Holstein; parents, Basil and Mary Holstein; brothers, Hobert, Melvin and Walter Holstein; and sisters, Opal and Launa Holstein, Marceline Dye and Helen Lyons.
He is survived by his sister, Dorothy “Dotty” and her husband, Bill Foster; nephews, Steve (Marilyn) Perry and Todd (Patricia) Foster; great-nephews, Justin Perry and Lane Foster; great-nieces, Andrea (John) Pennington and Brittany Foster; and many other nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation and thanks to the staff of Montgomery General Hospital and Montgomery Nursing Home for their excellent care and treatment.
Service was held May 31 at Boomer Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Strickland officiating. Burial followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow with military rites by the United States Marine Corps and the American Legion, Post 93 from Kenova.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Lori Ann Hornsby
Lori Ann Hornsby, 58, of Ghent, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022, at Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg.
Born Nov. 23, 1963, in Hopewell, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Darrell and Barbara Curtis Worrell.
Lori was a 1982 graduate from Mount Hope High School, a member of the Red Star Baptist Church along with the Ghent Church of God, and in her free time she loved to make crafts.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Rick Blankenship, Lisa Worrell and Virginia Gail Worrell.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Timothy “Tim” Hornsby; sisters, Sharri (Jesse) Tarazon of Tuscon, Arizona, Mazie Worrell of Parkersburg, Nina Worrell Crab Orchard and Lacy Fields of Bradley; brothers, Billy (Michelle) Worrell of Red Star and Barri (Becky) Blankenship of Fayetteville; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Teresa Meadows and Marie McClatchey; stepmother, Ann Worrell; and biological father, Charles Blankenship.
Funeral service was June 16 at Red Star Baptist Church with Pastor Ronald Sears officiating. Burial followed at Ewing Creek Cemetery in Ewing Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Alice Eleanor Hunt
Alice Eleanor Hunt, 78, of Glen Jean, went home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2022 after a brief illness.
Alice was born on Oct. 8, 1943 in Oak Hill, the daughter of Genevieve and Robert Hunt Sr.
Alice was a retired RN. She worked at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia and most recently at BARH in Beckley. After her retirement from nursing, she worked as an in-home caregiver for many years.
As a lifelong animal lover, Alice rescued scores of cats and dogs. She spared no expense in their care. Caring for animals was her great passion.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Genevieve Hunt.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two sisters, Sheila Hunt and Helen Hunt Mills; three brothers, Robert Hunt Jr. and wife Caren, David Hunt and wife Cathy and Jeffery Hunt and wife Brenda; several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were held June 11 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Gillman officiating. Burial followed in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Humane Society of Raleigh County, 325 Grey Flats Rd., Beckley, WV 25801 or online at www.hsrcwv.org/donate/
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Brian Troy Jenkins
Brian Troy Jenkins, 33, of Oak Hill, passed away on June 20, 2022 after battling Muscular Dystrophy.
Brian was born on Feb. 3, 1989, in Beckley to parents Cynthia Scarbro and Henry Jenkins.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia Lynn Scarbro; grandma, Sylvia Stover Scarbro; brother, Christian Clay Jenkins; aunt, Penny M. Jenkins; cousin, Cody A. Doster; and great-aunt, Roberta Stover.
Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Henry Jenkins; sister, Tessa Jenkins; uncle, Robert Scarbro; grandparents, Violet and Basil Flint; aunt and uncle, Roger and Frances Smith; great-aunts, Sharon Woodson and Judy Rakes; several close cousins, Alayna and Aden Scarbro, Stacy Thomas and children, Tyler, Kyle, and Jacob Doster; and friends that were more like family.
Funeral services were held at High Lawn Funeral Home in Oak Hill on June 27, with Rev. Paul Basham officiating. Burial followed at Rinehart Cemetery in Mossy.
June A. Spradlin Johnson
June A. Spradlin Johnson, 65, of Scarbro, passed peacefully on June 8, 2022 at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born June 26, 1956 in Mount Hope, she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Gwennia Warwick Matheny Spradlin.
June’s passion and joy was her sewing that she loved. She was a graduate of Mount Hope High School, and loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by brothers, Chester Dean Matheny, Preston Lee Matheny, Phillip “Mike” Matheny, Douglas Wayne Matheny, Roger Jeffrey and Gary “Joe” Matheny; and sister, Donna Rae Matheny Underwood.
Those left to cherish her beautiful memory include her loving husband, Grover Johnson; sons, William and Steven Johnson; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters, Rebecca E. “Becky” Sumpter, Janice Johnson, Barbara Chambers and Debra S. “Debbie” Blackburn; and special nieces, Desiree and Brandi.
In keeping with June’s wishes, she was cremated and a celebration of her life was held June 26 at Mill Creek Tavern in Mill Creek.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Robert Lee Keeney Jr.
Robert Lee Keeney Jr., 60, of Oak Hill, passed away on June 20, 2022, at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill.
Born April 6, 1962, in New Jersey, he was the son of the late Robert Lee Keeney Sr. and Geraldine Keeney.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Bobbie J. Woods.
Robert was a truck driver and ventured all over the United States, and loved spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Robby Keeney and fiancée Jenna Laudadio, Chastity Daniel (William), Cassie Williams, Jessie Keeney and Sara Beauchamp; grandchildren, Alexis Duncan, Thomas Daniel, Lilly Daniel, Emily Daniel, Riley Williams, Stephen Williams and Bentley Miller; grandchild, Kendrick; brothers, Sam, Jay and Chad Keeney; and ex-wives, Linda Duncan and Beth Thorne.
Funeral service was June 25 at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope. In keeping with Robert’s wishes, he was cremated following the service.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Tricia Lynn Kidd
Tricia Lynn Kidd, 71, of Hansford, passed away June 22, 2022 at her home.
She was born March 1, 1951 in Montgomery to the late Melvin and Idell Daniels (Smith).
She was a graduate from East Bank High School and an avid softball player.
Lynn had a passion for life and her family. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t do once she made her mind up.
Lynn is preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, her brother Bobby and Mike Daniels and Dirk Cales. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Lochia Kidd; daughter, Shona (Richard) Lively; grandson, Reece Lively; brothers, Melvin (June) Daniels, John Daniels, Jeff and Mark Cales; sister, Susie (Ricky) Swartz; and her very best friend, Wanda Hughes.
Lynn’s final quote was “I did it my way.”
Visitation was June 27 at the O’Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery.
Condolences may be shared at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Father Luis Anthony Lacson
Father Luis Anthony Lacson died June 24, 2022, in Oak Hill at the age of 74.
He was born on June 13, 1948, in Iloilo City, Philippines, to Eduardo and Fanny (Ledesma). He was preceded in death by his parents.
He attended Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, Philippines, from 1967-1971, and Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from 1984 to 1986. He also attended Sacred Heart School of Theology in Hales Corners, Wisconsin, from 1983 to 1986, and the Pontifical Urban University in Rome from 1987 to 1993. He received a Master of Divinity and doctorate in canon law.
Father Lacson was ordained to the priesthood Dec. 21, 1986, in Bacolod, Philippines, for the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia.
He was appointed to St. Joseph Cathedral in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from 1997 to 1999; St. Mary’s in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from 1999 to 2002; and Sacred Heart in Bahrain.
Father Lacson came to the United States in 2002 to serve at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C. He went on to serve at St. Bernard Parish in Levitttown New York; Our Lady of the Valley in Napa, California; and Siena Hospital in Las Vegas.
In the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, Father Lacson was chaplain of Wheeling Hospital from 2013 to 2015. He was then appointed administrator of St. Peter Parish in Welch, Sacred Heart Parish in Powhatan, Our Lady of Victory Parish in Gary, and Christ the King Parish in War (all in West Virginia) in 2015. He was appointed pastor of these parishes on July 13, 2016, and served there until June 19, 2019, when he was appointed assistant priest in residence in Harrisville, serving the Parish of St. John’s in St. Marys and Christ Our Hope Mission in Harrisville. In 2020 he was appointed administrator of Ss. Peter and Paul Parish in Oak Hill.
Father Lacson became a U.S. citizen in 2005. He was a member of the National Association of Catholic Chaplains and served 10 years as a hospital chaplain.
Visitation was held June 27 from noon to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Visitation also was held June 28 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Oak Hill. The funeral was at 11 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Oak Hill, with Most Rev. Mark E. Brennan presiding.
Online condolences may expressed at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Billie Junior Lawhorn
Billie Junior Lawhorn, 84, of Summerlee, passed away on May 31, 2022, at Bowers Hospice House.
Billie was born on Aug. 16, 1937, in Kaymoor, to William and Beulah Lawhorn.
Billie was a carpenter in the Oak Hill area and a United States Army veteran, reaching the rank of E-5 and having served in Germany and Maryland.
He was also a member of the Bethel Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Billie is preceded in death by his wife, Marvella Lawhorn; and siblings, Don, George, Coy Lawhorn and Edith Ritondo.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Susan (Gary) Lipscomb, Keith Lawhorn, Matthew (Becky) Lawhorn and Jeffrey (Sherri) Lawhorn; grandchildren, Jared (Stephanie) Lipscomb, Travis Lipscomb, Michael Lawhorn, Tucker Lawhorn, Logan Lawhorn and Lindsey Lawhorn; and great-grandchildren, Tanner Lawhorn, Noah Lawhorn and Lilly Lawhorn.
Funeral services were held June 5 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Winston O’Neal officiating. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be sent to Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Evenda Bell Lawhorn
Evenda Bell Lawhorn become a member of God’s Heavenly Kingdom and received her wings on June 7, 2022 at the age of 78.
Evenda was born in Montgomery on Sept. 7, 1943 to Hoyt and Shelvie Fox Lawhorn.
She was married to the love of her life, her husband Don, for 48 years before his passing in 2012.
She was an adoring mother and grandmother.
She served her country, too, as a devoted military wife for over 22 years during her husband’s tenure of 27 years of military service in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.
She held many different careers during her life which included working at multiple dentist offices as a receptionist and working in medical records at various hospital.
Evenda loved God, her family, and her country. She was a warm and gentle spirit that practiced the Golden Rule to treat others as she would want to be treated.
She was of the Protestant faith and was a graduate of Collins High School in Oak Hill.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Don; her infant son, Scott; by her parents, Hoyt and Shelvie; and siblings, Ralph Pittman, Wilbur Pittman, Ray Pittman, Hurley Pittman, Gladys Martin, Shirlie Neely, Helen Howell, Nilah Chobot, Anna Board, Violet Neely, Elizabeth Reis, Shelvie Pittman (infant) and Harry Pittman (infant).
She is survived by her two children, David (Laura) Lawhorn and Kelly Lawhorn; granddaughter, Stephanie Cortright; and sister, Brenda (Junior) Teaster of North Carolina. She will sorely be missed by all family and friends.
A special thank you for all the support and love from special family friends Joe and Kay Allen.
Funeral service was June 12 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Dallas Herman Legg Jr.
Dallas Herman Legg Jr., 72, of Victor, passed away June 15, 2022 at the Ansted Center.
Born on May 3, 1950, in Clay County, he was the son of the late Dallas Herman Legg Sr. and Vina Virginia Stewart Legg.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Larry Keeney; sister, Cynthia Campbell; and his brothers, Steve Legg and Mitchell Legg.
Dallas enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working and leatherworks and playing the guitar. He also raised horses and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his life-long companion, Crystal Legg of Horseshoe; daughters, Carla Legg of Spring Hill, Florida, Elizabeth Gilotte of Summersville and Shannon Elzey of Spring Hill, Florida; sons, Dallas Legg of Spring Hill, Florida and Brian (Sarah) Keeney of Horseshoe; sisters, Jean Shears of Horseshoe and Vicky Withrow of Saturday Road; brothers, Frank Legg of Horseshoe and Jeff Legg of Hilton Village; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
Graveside service was June 25 at Legg Cemetery, Horseshoe.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Scott Leilich Sr.
Scott Leilich Sr., 67, of Victor, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2022, at his residence.
Born Feb. 6, 1955, in Portsmouth, Ohio, he was the son of the late Roger and Maxine Robinson Leilich.
Scott worked as an electrical lineman and, in his leisure time, he loved woodworking and was very talented at it.
He was a 1974 graduate from Keyser High School, was a member of the Assumption Church in Keyser and a member of the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Oak Hill. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by brothers, Bruce Leilich and William “Little Brother” Leilich.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Debra “Debbie” Leilich; children, Meghan S. Neal (Glen) and Frank Scott Leilich Jr.; grandchildren, Glenn Neal, Todd Neal, Scott Leilich, Alana Leilich and Sylas Leilich; great-grandchildren, Owen Neal and a soon to be great-granddaughter on the way, Indi Neal; siblings, Mary Colson (Harvey), Ruth Leilich, Anna Wilburn, Chuck Basham, Mike Basham (Misty), Lisa Ramsey (Harold), Roger Leilich (Lora) and Jean Leilich.
Visitation for friends was June 17 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill.
Funeral mass was June 18 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Oak Hill with Father Anthony Lacson officiating.
Graveside service and burial were June 20 at Potomac Memorial Gardens in Keyser.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Pamela (Pam) Yvonne Lilly
Pamela (Pam) Yvonne Lilly, of Oak Hill, passed away on June 25, 2022, after complications from cardiomyopathy.
Pam was born on May 14, 1960 in Beckley, and was a graduate of Oak Hill High School, class of 1978, and college graduate of St. Mary’s School of Nursing, class of 1981.
She dedicated 32 years of service as a registered nurse, helping those in need, before retirement.
Among spending time with her beloved grandchildren and family, she adored time with friends and her dog, Jake.
She was preceded in death by her father, George B. Lilly; stepfather, Jess Hager; maternal grandparents, Herman and Edith Garten; paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Elva Lilly; and uncle, Charles Garten.
She is survived by son, Bryan W. Lilly and wife Samantha, and grandchildren; Audrey and Kuyper of Morgantown; mother, Gloria L. Hager of Oak Hill; brothers, Pete Lilly and wife Jeanie of Vienna and Jeff Lilly and wife Melissa of Oak Hill; aunts, Clara Ayers and husband Bill of Indianapolis and Patty Garten and Glenda (Sissy) Holland of Beckley; uncle, Kenneth Garten of New Jersey; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
She left entirely too soon and will be missed by all. We love you, Pam!
Visitation for friends was June 29 at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope.
Funeral service was June 30 at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope with Pastor Jim Elmore officiating. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Park in Beckley.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Sherri Ann Lively
Sherri Ann Lively, 52, of Gauley Bridge, entered into rest on June 14, 2022, at home.
Born on Dec. 23, 1970, in Montgomery, she was the daughter of Nancy Lively and the late James Lively. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her brothers, James and David Lively.
Sherri is survived by her mother, Nancy Lee Rucker Lively; sister, Terry Arthur of Gauley Bridge; brothers, Aaron (Jessica) Lively of Ravenswood and Jesse Lively of Gauley Bridge; and many nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed and loved by her family and all who knew her.
There will be no services at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Ronald Lee Martin
Ronald Lee Martin, 52, of Meadow Bridge, passed June 8, 2022 at his home.
He was full of life, loved his Harley. He even rode the Harley in the winter.
He was the son of Stanley and Ruth Barnett Martin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Charles and Carl Allen “Fuzzy.”
Those left to cherish his memory include his companion, Amanda; sons, Ronnie Martin II and William Martin; sisters, Linda Martin, Dottie Gilkeson, Carolyn Johnson and Loretta Martin; brothers, Larry Martin, Jimbo Martin and Jerry Martin; and grandchildren, Maylee, Sawyer, Fallon and Freya.
Services were held June 14 at Wallace & Wallace, Rainelle, with Pastor Steve Martin officiating. Burial followed at Wallace Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Bette Ann Quigley McCune
Bette Ann Quigley McCune passed away on May 24, 2022 at Hilltop at the age of 72.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, James McCune Jr.; her sons, David, Brian and Steven McCune; her siblings, Judy, Michael and Thomas Quigley; and grandchildren, Ashley, Danielle, DJ, Hayleigh and Hannah McCune.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to Hospice in her memory.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Terry “Chicken” Blaine McManaway
Terry “Chicken” Blaine McManaway, 69, of Oak Hill, passed away on June 20, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born on Feb. 24, 1953, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, to the late WT and Flortiena McManaway.
Terry “Chicken” worked for many years as a coal miner. In addition to his parents, Terry is preceded in death by 10 siblings. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 48 years, Connie McManaway; children, Elyssa McManaway, Terry (Mac) McManaway II and Corey McManaway; grandchildren, Zavery, Zoe, Izzy, Izaiah, Kezlin, Ezekiel, Caleb, Elizabeth, Sophia, Blaine and Chloe; sister, Carolyn Welch; brother, Michael McManaway; son-in-law, Stephen Burgess; and daughters-in-law, Jenny McManaway and Kim McManaway. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, Oak Hill, with Pastor Jack Eades officiating. In keeping with Terry’s wishes, he will be cremated following the funeral service. Friends may gather with the family one hour prior to the service on July 2 from 4 to 5 p.m. Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Pastor Andrew “Jack” Jackson McNeely
Pastor Andrew “Jack” Jackson McNeely, age 80, of Robson, passed away on June 8, 2022.
Born Sept. 5, 1941, he was the son of the late Columbus and Julia White Murray.
Jack was a United States Marine Corps veteran, a retired coal miner and a proud member of the UMWA.
He was the pastor of Robson Church of Christ for 40 years.
One of his special joys in life was music, he lived and breathed it.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lereda McNeely, on May 22, 2021; and sisters, Catherine Ooten, Alice Garcia and Delphi Jean McNeely.
He is survived by children, Angela Bailey (Michael), John McNeely (Karen), Jennifer Toney (Gregory), Floyd McNeely (Crystal) and Kara Gansore (Timothee); grandchildren, April Rock, Arica Hypes, Christopher McNeely, Leslie Gansore, Izabella Gansore, Jayden Gansore, Jarrell Cury, Daniel Toney and Christopher Toney; great-grandchildren, Caleb Rock, Joshua Rock, Draven Rock, Parker Duncan, Julianna Duncan, Eli Duncan, Aubrey Hypes, Katie Hypes, Aiden McNeely, Ryleigh McNeely and Triston Toney; and brother, Roy McNeely.
The family would like to extend a special thanks out to Bowers Hospice House and Jack's best friend, Jim Pettrey.
In keeping with his wishes he was cremated.
A memorial service was held June 12 at the Joy in the Morning Ministry in Robson.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
William Henry Meredith
William Henry Meredith, 83, of Pax, passed away peacefully in his sleep at a hospital in Beckley.
Born March 2, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Russell and Rachel Williams Meredith.
William was a proud retired United States Air Force veteran, and loved spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by siblings, Clarence Meredith, Joe Meredith, Bucky Meredith, Ann Thomas and Rose Mary Painter.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving and devoted wife, Barbara Jean Haws Meredith; children, Shelley Meredith, Shaun Meredith and Sonia Meredith; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and brother, Chester Meredith.
Funeral service was June 18 at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope. Burial followed at Pax Community Cemetery in Pax.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Melinda Clara Lewis Migner
Melinda Clara Lewis Migner, 88, of Danese, went home to be with her family on June 15, 2022.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were June 22 at P.A. Shuck Cemetery, Danese.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Stuart “Ray” Moore
Stuart “Ray” Moore, 50, of Oak Hill, passed away June 20, 2022 in Giles County, Virginia. He was born in Prince Georges County, Maryland, the son of the late Billy Wayne Moore and Mary Ann Moore. Ray was a machine operator for Gillman Services in the lime mines of Giles County. He was a machine operator in the coal mines the 15 years prior.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.
He also loved to serve as an usher and children’s ministry bus driver at Solid Rock Worship Center in Oak Hill.
He was a very proud family man who wanted nothing more than to protect and provide for his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wayne and Joey; sister, Lisa; and father-in-law, Bubbie Smith. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 26 years, Tammy L. Moore of Oak Hill; his children Nathaniel Warner and wife Mercedes, Brittany Moore (Demetri), Alyssa Moore and Morgan Moore, all of Oak Hill; the apples of his eye, his five granddaughters. Paris, Aubrey, Iris, Ivy and Ava; mother-in-law, Deloris Smith of Oak Hill; sister-in-law, Sandra Smith of Oak Hill; brothers-in-law, Johnathan Smith and Joseph Smith of Oak Hill; sister, Allison Moore of Beckwith; and a bunch of nieces, nephews, cousins and church family. Visitation and service were June 25 at Solid Rock Worship Center Oak Hill, 500 Highlawn Park Ave., Oak Hill, with Pastor Greg Hurley conducting the service alongside Rev. Chris Gill and Bishop Earl Chavis.
Private burial will be at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be sent a www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Joe Harrison Moreau
Joe Harrison Moreau, age 93, resident of Wellington, Florida and Beckley, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on May 24, 2022.
He is a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many.
Joe was born to Angie Nettie Bowyer Moreau and George Francis Moreau on July 15, 1928 in Fayetteville.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Moreau; daughters, Nina Papy (Mike) and Linda Latos (Andy); son, Joe Moreau II (Elaine); sisters, Jeanne Stewart (Milo) and Betty Haskell (James D.D.); stepsons, David Jackson (Shonda) and Danny Jackson (Jane); six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Joe is predeceased by his parents, Angie and George F. Moreau; brother, George Moreau (Helen); sisters, Mary Beard (Malcolm), Margaret Hitchcock (George) and Susan Noble (Cliff); and first wife, Lou Henri Vieweg.
His love of nature was woven throughout his life — flying planes as a young man, designing his own campground for family and friends to come together at Sleepy Hollow, cruising yearly to many parts of the world, while enjoying swimming and golfing daily.
He had a vision for Sleepy Hollow and created it during the past 50 years. He memorized the location of every rhododendron bush, waterfall, lake, trail and special rock to showcase on his property to fulfill his dream. He was happiest surrounded by his family out in nature!
Joe worked as a miner and entrepreneur during his younger years, becoming a successful home contractor and builder for 50 years in both West Virginia and Florida.
A celebration of his life will be a private event for his family.
Ida Vermont Higginbotham Neff
Ida Vermont Higginbotham Neff, of Danese, passed away May 22, 2022. “Granny” departed this world surrounded by many loving family members at the home of her beloved granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Christal and Dexter Jones, where she had been tenderly cared for in Lansing for several years.
Vermont was born on March 30, 1926 in Winona, daughter of the late Rosa Mabel Hinkle Higginbotham and Newton Warren Higginbotham.
Over her 96 years on earth, Vermont was always young at heart, and much-loved by everyone she met. She was also known for her quick wit and love of children.
Vermont served her community as a kindergarten teacher in Fayette County for 50 years before retiring in 1993.
She was a faithful member of Oakvale Baptist Church in Danese for many decades.
Additionally, she held several offices during her more than 60-year membership in the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her parents, nine brothers and sisters, and two loving husbands, Virgil Harrison Berry I and James Neff.
Those left to cherish her memory include brother, Jack Higginbotham (Barbara) of Rock Hill, South Carolina; sister, Shirley Nolan of Bear, Delaware; daughter, Susan Berry Goins (Toby) of Bumpass, Virginia; sons, Virgil H. Berry II of Danese and Alan Blevins (Debbie) of Columbia, Virginia; daughters, Voneida Blevins of Charlotte, North Carolina and Pamela O’Roark of Edinburgh, Virginia; honorary son, Dwayne Goins of Chesterfield, Virginia; 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and all who knew her.
Funeral service was May 27 at Highlawn Funeral Home in Oak Hill, with Tawny Boggs of Morris Fork Baptist and Abraham Lily of Oakvale Baptist officiating and Sondra Grose performing a solo.
The family sincerely wishes to thank Jenny Morris, Nellie Moore, Jeanette Cook and Hospice of Southern West Virginia for their assistance providing loving, attentive care to Vermont in her final years with us.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Ronnie Dale Neil
Ronnie Dale Neil, 63, of Keslers Cross Lanes, died June 21, 2022 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital at Morgantown.
He was the son of the late Bonnie Jean Crawford Neil and Howard Harrison Neil Jr.
Dale was born at Summersville on Sept. 13, 1958 and was a life long resident of Keslers Cross Lanes.
He was a former employee of the Charleston Daily Mail and a member of the Zoar Baptist Church. Dale loved to farm and had a great sense of humor.
Surviving: his wife of 42 years, Susan Ramsey Neil; daughter, Stacey (Joseph) King of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; sister, Teresa (David) Huffman of Mount Nebo; half-brothers, Howard Wayne Neil of Georgia and Curtis Dean Neil of Montgomery; much beloved grandson, Daniel Joseph King; nephews, Madison (Tara) Huffman and Dillon (Mariah) Huffman; four great-nieces; his best friend, Joel Hypes; and his dog, Bruiser.
Funeral services were conducted June 24 in the Zoar Baptist Church at Keslers Cross Lanes with Pastor Aaron Evans and Pastor Paul Gray officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Arrangements by The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville, www.watersfuneralchapel.com
Walter D. Nichols
Walter D. Nichols, 63, of Jodie, passed away on May 20, 2022, in Charleston.
Born on June 17, 1958, in Clay, he was the son of the late Henry and Thelma Bird Nichols. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, David, Gary Nichols and Dale Bird.
Walter is survived by one daughter, April (Jeremy) Ferrell of South Carolina; three sons, Richard (Teresa) Boggs of South Carolina, William (Lynn) Nichols of Jodie and Walter “Jr.” Nichols of Smithers; one sister, Carol (Ronnie) Bragg of Jodie; three brothers, Darrell (Diane) Nichols, Robert (Candy) Nichols of Alta and Jack Nichols of Montgomery; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Walter was a retired mechanic/security officer.
He will be greatly missed and loved by all who knew him.
Graveside service was June 6 at Holcomb-Nichols Cemetery on Holcomb Ridge Road in Adonijah, with Minister Naaman Moore officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Pennington-Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Nathan Nutter
Nathan Nutter, 88, of Orient Hill, passed away on May 31, 2022 at Peyton Hospice House.
Born on June 1, 1933 at Orient Hill, he was the son of the late James Austin Nutter and Ottie Edith Haynes Nutter.
In addition to his parents, Nathan is preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Fine and Ruth Amick; three brothers, Rollin Nutter, Albert Nutter and Edward Nutter; and stepson, William Thomas Weisse.
Nathan was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Quinwood and previously taught Sunday school at Quinwood United Methodist Church.
He was also a member of the American Red Cross, Emergency Management Corporation and a member of Concerned Citizens of Quinwood and vicinity.
He will be missed by all his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of almost 40 years, Mary Reed Nutter; three daughters, Diana “Candy” Smith of Quinwood and Charlemagne Smith and Cynthia (Russell III) Patterson, both of Baltimore, Maryland; stepson, Ronald (Barry) Weisse of Gore, Virginia; stepdaughter, Donna (Richard) Kostanek of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; one sister, Nancy England of Thomasville, North Carolina; a brother, Johnson Nutter of Sofia, North Carolina; grandchildren, Cynthia, Kathryn, Rachel, Kimberly and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Lauren and Madison; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Service was June 4 at First Baptist Church of Quinwood with Pastor Chad Rodes officiating. Burial with military honors followed at Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Eric Dean Painter
Eric Dean Painter, age 61, of Fayetteville, passed away on June 2, 2022.
Born April 13, 1961, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, he was the son of the late George and Ocie Aliff Painter.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife, Rita Painter; son, Bud Painter; and brother, Marty Painter.
Eric enjoyed being at home with his cats and dogs.
Those left to cherish his memory are companion, Teresa “Peanut” Tincher; and siblings, David Painter (Jan), Mary Davis (Alan) and Donna Painter.
There are no services planned at this time.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Billy “Bill” Lee Payne
Billy “Bill” Lee Payne, age 83, of Kincaid, went to be with his Lord on May 29, 2022.
Born Sept. 11, 1938, he was the son of the late William E. and Goldie Burford Payne.
Bill was a retired surface miner and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Haley Jones; and siblings, Peggy Underwood and Carol Johnson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Anna Patricia Payne; children, Billy Payne Jr. (Sandra Stewart) and Madison “Matt” Payne; grandchildren, Chassie Payne and Madison Brooke Payne; siblings, Debbie Roak (Gary), Nancy Boone, Karen Sturgill (James), Susan Bolen (Lacy), David Payne (Donna) and Robert Payne (Gloria).
A visitation and funeral service were held June 4 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with Pastor Delmas Wolfe officiating. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
John Pierson
It is with great sadness that we have to announce that John Pierson, 61, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son, passed away May 23, 2022, peacefully with his family by his side.
John was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Douglas and Susie Childers Pierson.
He moved to Gauley Bridge as a teenager and was a graduate of Gauley Bridge High School.
He moved his family to Norton, Ohio 32 years ago and that is where they call home.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Susie; brother, Mark; and grandparents, Carl and Helen Childers, Ann and Frank Pile and George Famon Pierson.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sherrie; and his sons, John Douglas (Hanna), Justin David and Famon Lewis (Sierra); the best grandchildren in the world, Peyton, Kenzie and Natalie. Also surviving are sister, Stephanie of Gauley Bridge; brother, Daniel; and father, Douglas of Falls View. John also has a plethora of nieces and nephews, along with aunts and uncles and cousins, that he thought the world of.
John loved spending time with family and friends. He was a top notch bonfire builder and enjoyed the socializing that always occurred with a good fire.
He was an avid Cleveland baseball fan and Cleveland Browns fan, but also a fan of his kids and grandkids in Norton sports. John also enjoyed NASCAR racing.
He was a retired HVAC installer. John never met a stranger.
The family would like to send special thanks to Savannah, Lexi, Eddie and Tammy for being with the family and helping ease their burdens and sharing their memories during this difficult time.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date due to Covid showing up uninvited. Memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International of Independence, Ohio in John’s name at www2.jdrf.org.
Fly high John! You are in our hearts forever!
Please visit www.mooreffh.com to view John’s tribute wall and his full obituary and share memories. Cremation has taken place.
Walker Creed Pritt
Walker Creed Pritt, infant son of Nathan and Lindsay, brother to Harper Rae, Logan, and Austin, was born Sunday, June 19.
Walkers’ grandparents are Sherman and Stacy Pritt and Bub and Missy Kise.
A graveside service was held at the family farm.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.
William Grant Pullen
William Grant Pullen, 53, of Winifrede, went home to be with the Lord on June 19, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Billy graduated from East Bank High School in 1987 and worked in the coal mines for many years at the Samples Complex in Cabin Creek.
He was also owner and operator of B.P. Trucking.
Billy’s main priority was always family first. He was a loving son, father, brother and friend. He loved and adored his three children more than anything. He loved teaching his son the things he did in life to help make him the man he has become today. He was always so proud of his “softball star” and never failed to miss a news article. He never failed to brag on the intelligence of his blue-eyed baby girl. He loved more than anything to just sit and play cards with her, his “best bud.” Any chance he got, he was always with family. He will be missed by the many hearts he touched.
He was a son of the late Gilmer Grant and Stella “Sue” Welch Pullen and was also preceded in death by brothers, Tony and Ernie Pullen; and his best friend and cousin, Bub Adkins.
Surviving are: son, William Pullen of Winifred; daughters, Hannah Pullen and his best friend, Sierra Pullen, both of Winifrede; brothers, Gilmer Wayne (Joan) Pullen of Glasgow, Chris A. (Sheila) Pullen of Chesapeake and Michael Ray (Tammy) Pullen of Winifrede; sisters, Kathy Pullen of Winifrede and Linda (Gary) Perdue of Winifrede; nephew, Dustin Bostic of Winifrede; sister-in-law, Melissa Pullen of Chesapeake; and many other nieces and nephews.
Funeral was June 24 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, with Rev. David Clark officiating. Burial followed in Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Joyce Ann Raike
Joyce Ann Raike, 79, of Mammoth (Shrewsbury), passed away May 24, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Division.
Joy was a lifelong resident of Kanawha County.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to all she knew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Gladys Raike; and her siblings, John and Ralph Raike and Clara Tyler.
She is survived by her sister, Verena Rutledge; two sons, Daniel (Teresa) and Stephen Raike; her grandchildren, Daniel (Amanda) Raike, Joe Shafer, Rebecca (Cory) Dobbins, Zachary (Hanna) Ramsey, Brittany (Virgil), Alyssa (Sydnee) and Stephen Burns and Jenna Raike. She had nine great-grandchildren; special family, Gary and Lois Harper and Marsha and Carlos Burns; and a host of nieces and nephews and special friends.
Services were May 31 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove, with burial following at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Patricia (Patty) Lynn Reed
Our precious mother, Patricia (Patty) Lynn Reed, age 68, left her pain in this world and picked up her heavenly wings on May 18, 2022 after a long illness.
Patty was born Oct. 26, 1953 in Oak Hill, daughter of the late Eugene Debs Reed and Mae Olivia Stout Reed. The youngest daughter of eight children, Patty also was preceded in death by brothers, Edward Reed, James Tompkins and Bobby Reed; and sister, Jane Canterbury.
Patty married Jerry Wayne Ward Sr. in June of 1968 and together they had three children, Taresa, Jerry II and Tina. When Jerry Sr. preceded her in death in 1982, Patty took on the role of both mother and father, devoting her life to her children and grandchildren.
Patty was a member of the Salem Road Freewill Baptist Church, where she loved singing, praising God, and praying for those in need. Patty never met a stranger and always found a way to make people laugh and feel loved.
She was survived by her siblings, Delores Davey, William (Bill) Reed and Ricky Reed; her children, Taresa (Dennis) Daly, Jerry W. Ward II and Tina (Josh) Hutcheson; her 10 grandchildren, Jerry W. Ward III, Lauryn Ward, Ashley Ward, Dennis Daly IV, Nicholas Daly, Hannah Daly, Thomas Daly, Tyler Mullins and the twins, Conner Mullins and Caden Mullins; and her two great-grandchildren, Olivea Louella Felty and Noble Wayne Felty.
The family would also like to express gratitude for the compassionate care Patty received from the nurses at Hospice of Southern West Virginia, as well as the nurses at Roper Hospice in Charleston, South Carolina.
A celebration of Patty’s Life was held May 31 at the Salem Road Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Kees officiating. Following the service Patty was cremated by High Lawn Funeral Home and interred in High Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to the American Diabetes Association in Patricia Lynn Reed’s name at https://www.diabetes.org/
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlawnfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Clarence Edward Richards
Clarence Edward Richards, age 82, of Pratt, died June 27, 2022.
He was born May 22, 1940 in Montgomery, the son of the late Clarence and Annis Nowlin Richards.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Helene Richards, and son, Kenvin Richards.
He was retired Train Master with CSX and a 1959 graduate of East Bank High School.
Surviving: daughter, Kelly Kees and her husband, Roy, of Holly Grove; and grandson, Lucas Kees of Holly Grove.
Service was June 30 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Brant Seacrist officiating. Burial followed in Montgomery Memorial Park at London.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Peggy Ann Dugger Rider
Peggy Ann Dugger Rider, 90, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2022 at her residence.
Born Oct. 8, 1931 in Lochgelly, she was the daughter of the late Coleman Arza and Opal Bertha Waldron Dugger.
Bye for now, Mom. Our precious Mom “DD” had to leave us. She is now once again with our Dad and in the care of God.
She leaves us saddened and with broken hearts. But through her everlasting love and a caring heart and soul we will go on! Mom was the rock and strength that led us all throughout her life. She installed and lived the best that God expects from us all.
Her dedication to her family and friends made her loved by all. I’ll miss her sweet smile and calming voice that gave us all the feeling of being loved. Always there and offering help to push us onward for another day.
Our light is dimmed from her loving presence, but her lessons of life and love will sustain onward.
Her greatest joy was helping others, family, friends, and even strangers. So bye bye for now our wonderful Mother. Thank you God for the best Mom and Dad. We will see you both later. We love you forever.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Rider Sr.; daughter, Shelby Jean White; and sister, Juanita Lucas.
Those left to cherish her memory include son, Frank Rider Jr. of Providence Forge, Virginia; daughters, Judy Gail Coleman of Summerlee and Patricia Ann Bias (Fred) of Nitro; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Shirley Talbott of Beckley.
Special thanks to granddaughter Hope Jackson for her help and dedication as a caregiver.
Super thanks to Sandra Jackson Bragg. Mom and Dad loved her like a daughter; she too was like an angel from Heaven.
Graveside services with burial following were June 11 at High Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Dan Cupp officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Alice Marcella “Granny” Romine
Alice Marcella “Granny” Romine, 91, was taken up into the arms of her Lord and Savior on May 30, 2022.
She lived in Harrisburg, North Carolina for the past 18 years. Before moving to North Carolina, she lived in Handley.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Minnie Ellen Romine, and father, Felix Washington Romine; sister, Mary Ellen Hammar; brother, Walter Wade Romine; and her first grandson, Michael James Edwards.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Dorothy Ruth Romine; her daughters, Julia Ellen Edwards and husband Robert and Rebecca Lynn Grey and husband Richard; her grandchildren, Melissa Dawn Thomas and husband Tim, Richard Dale Grey Jr. and wife Angela, James Robert Grey and wife Jannelle, Sarai Brynn Thompson and husband Alan and Jonathan Adam Edwards; her great-grandchildren, Kaylin Watson, Brittaney Bostic, Hunter Edwards, Taylor Thomas, Logan Edwards, Meredith Robinson, Joshua Edwards, Evan Grey, Cayli Thompson, Grace Thomas, Addison Grey, Jordyn Thompson, Abigayle Thomas and James Grey Jr. her great-great-grandchildren, Jannah Ash, Lyla Ash, Dawson Ash, Haizlee Short, Keyonna Watson and Jax Watson; and many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.
Granny, as everyone knew her, worked for Kanawha County Schools as a cook/lunchroom manager at Pratt Elementary for 30+ years until her retirement. Numerous children passed through the cafeteria during her time there and she knew each one by name.
She was a faithful member of Handley Nazarene Church.
She went on Saturdays, rain or shine, to Montgomery General Hospital Convalescent Care and Montgomery General Nursing Home to teach Sunday school to the patients. She made many friends there.
After moving, she attended Grace Crossing Baptist Church in Charlotte.
She loved the Lord and put her complete trust in Him. She is finally home with her Lord and Savior and those who have gone before her.
Her visitation was June 9 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Her service was June 10 at Handley Nazarene Church in Handley, with Rev. Robert Hairston officiating. Burial followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
The family would like to thank the staff of Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord, North Carolina for the care given to her during her time there.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
John “Jay” Payne Scherer
“Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye” is an Irish folk song, often cited about JFK and his early death. It’s true that none of us fully knew all the burdens carried by Jay. Yet we did know him.
Jay loved his wife of 57 years, Sharon Grant Scherer; and his children, Stephanie Scherer Smith and John P. Scherer II; his son-in-law, Sean Smith, and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Tuttle Scherer; and his grandchildren, Zachary Smith, Marisa Smith, John P. “Jack” Scherer III and Regan Scherer with all devotion.
For almost 40 years, he practiced law in his hometown of Beckley in a law firm founded in part by his father.
He also loved his God, and was a longtime member of several churches, including the Beckley Presbyterian Church.
Jay was not a man of many creature comforts. Given the choice, he would have worn a Charlie Brown outfit every day. Yet he adored and studied nature, trees, birds and scenic vistas (much to his feigned chagrin, his children failed to match his encyclopedic nature knowledge or his belief that every park overlook offered a new experience or vista).
Also, Jay loved books and could ignore all noise in the house as he pored over histories, biographies and the ever-present C.S. Lewis.
He also constantly kept a cup of coffee in his hand, loved a great steak and ended some days with a glass of red wine.
Although not a big man, he had a talent for buffets; no one could sculpt a plate of high dollar meats like him.
Overall, Jay cared for and loved his fellow humans (and animals, too). Like the man in “If” by Rudyard Kipling, Jay could “walk with kings” and not “lose the common touch.” We all miss him deeply.
The family requests that you consider donations to the wonderful people at Community Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation at Support.CommunityHospice.com or 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jax, FL 32257; The Arbor Foundation at https://shop.arborday.org/trees-in-memory; and the National Audubon Society, https://www.audubon.org/
Dorothy “Dot” Leigh Sharp
Dorothy “Dot” Leigh Sharp, 86, of Robson, entered heavenly bliss on June 18, 2022, at Bowers Hospice House.
Dot was born on Sept. 9, 1935, in Nicut to the late Sylvia and Dempsey Ice.
She spent most of her life in West Virginia. She was the eldest of nine siblings. Dot was a caring and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Families and friends are deeply saddened by her loss, but accept that she is no longer suffering .
As “Dot” passed through the gates of heaven, she was joined by her parents; her late husband, Isaac Sharp; children, Cherry Sharp, Milburn Sharp, Frank Sharp, Richard Sharp and Burl Sharp; grandchildren, Brandon Ramsey, Brantley Lusher “Simmons,” Huntleigh Simmons, Madilyn Cochran, Gabriel Treadway and Angel Jones; and daughter-in-law, Joann Sharp.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Lawrence Sharp; daughters, Brenda Ramsey and Vonna Skutt and her husband, Bobby; 15 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Vada Marks and Cheryl Perkins; one brother, Dempsey Ice; daughter-in-law, Joyce Sharp; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held June 26 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel in Oak Hill with Pastor Carl Runyon of the Sharon Church of God officiating. Burial followed in the Robson Family Cemetery in Robson.
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Harold Eugene Sizemore
Harold Eugene Sizemore, 66, of Cannelton, died June 11, 2022.
He was born in Charleston on June 14, 1955, to the late James and Zella Johnson Sizemore.
Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by his son, Harold Eugene Sizemore Jr.; his brother, Selwyn; and sisters, Sue Whitlock, Wilma Garrettson and Rosalie Johnston.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Zela Sizemore, Brittney Sizemore, Marissa Politino and Justin Sizemore; and grandchildren, Madyson, Brighton, Raelynn, Jocelynn, Mia and Brianna.
Service was held June 18 with Pastor Gary H. Tucker officiating.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Jerry Lee Snuffer Sr.
Jerry Lee Snuffer Sr., 79, of Hillsboro, passed away May 30, 2022 at the Payton Hospice House in Lewisburg.
Born Aug. 16, 1942 in Ingram Branch, he was the son of the late William and Goldie Aliff Snuffer.
Jerry was the owner and operator of Roy’s Loans in Oak Hill and a proud retired United States Navy veteran.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Kluge; and brother, Larry Snuffer.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Sharon Treadway Snuffer; sons, Jerry L. Snuffer II of Oak Hill and Jerry T. Snuffer of Oak Hill; grandchildren, Austin Snuffer, Conner Snuffer and Kennedy Snuffer, all Oak Hill, Stephanie Sandlin of Orlando, Florida and Holly Silva of Texas; brothers, Dennis and Bill Snuffer of Oak Hill; and sister, Twilla Sue Cassell of Oak Hill.
Graveside rites with entombment following were June 1 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Robert Wallace Summers
Robert Wallace Summers, 56, of Rand, passed away June 7, 2022 at home following a short illness.
He was a former roofer, having worked for several area construction companies. He loved Nascar, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr., and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Preceding him in death were his father, John R. Summers, and a brother, Steven Summers.
Surviving are his wife, Tammy Nichols; mother, Alana Summers of Belle; and brother, John Summers of Belle.
In keeping with Robert’s final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no other services.
Please visit fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
John David Toney
John David Toney, 75, of Dothan, passed away June 3, 2022, at Raleigh General Hospital.
John was born on March 3, 1947, in Dothan to the late Orvle and Juanita Toney.
He enjoyed riding four wheelers, working on lawn mowers, and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Ellen Toney; daughter, Brandy Toney; brother, Tom Toney; sister, Sue McDaniels, and her husband, Whitey; and nephew, Mike McDaniels.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Anna Sumpter and Shelia Warden; son, David Toney; brothers, Lum Toney and Red Toney; grandchildren, Colton Balderson, Thomas Balderson, Nathan Sprague, Natasha Farnsworth, Iesha McFadden, Gary McFadden, JD Toney and Jacob Toney; and one great-grandchild, Columbiannah Domino.
Graveside services were held June 8 at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, Oak Hill.
Marion Dolphus (Dolph) Tygrett
Marion Dolphus (Dolph) Tygrett peacefully went Home to be with the Lord and family on June 9, 2022 at the age of 69.
He was born Feb. 1, 1953 in Charleston.
He is survived by his grandchildren, Erica Dawn Tygrett and Steven Edward Jeffers; great-grandchildren, Avery Jeffers and Lexi Jeffers; and daughter-in-law, Angel Dawn Tygrett.
Dolph loved to hunt and fish in Charleston. All of his friends, family, and neighbors knew he practiced his second amendment as often as he could. He was also a man that believed and lived by God’s Word. His monthly tithing went to Boomer United Methodist Church.
His beloved dog, Maddie Tygrett, is now under the care of his daughter-in-law.
The funeral service was held June 25 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Burial was at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
Those wishing to express their condolences may do so by visiting the funeral home website at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Vonnie Evelyn Vealey
Vonnie Evelyn Vealey, 85, of Oak Hill, passed away on May 27, 2022 at Bowers Hospice House.
Vonnie was born on April 6, 1937 in Artie to the late Forney Hodge.
She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and pets.
Vonnie had a passion for flowers and decorating with the changing seasons and holidays.
Vonnie is survived by her husband, John Vealey; children, Connie Humphrey, Debbie Rogers and Jeffery Vealey; grandchildren, Jamie Humphrey, Denny Humphrey Jr., John Humphrey, Katelynn Humphrey, Casey Humphrey, Brandon Vealey, Denver Humphrey and John Humphrey; great-grandchildren, Chassity Humphrey, Haven Humphrey, Katelynn Humphrey, Casey Humphrey and Gracie Vealey; along with many other family and close friends.
Graveside services were held June 1 in High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.
Stephen Randall Walker
Stephen Randall Walker, 68, of Atkins, Virginia, passed away June 19, 2022, at home.
Stephen was born on Jan. 17, 1954, in Montgomery, to Glenna C. Naylor.
Stephen was a retired trucker of 30 plus years. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, watching NASCAR and spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother, Stephen is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lawrence and Sarah Walker; son, Randy Lee Walker; sister, Janie Dempsey; brother, Leroy Naylor; and three angel great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Loretta Walker of Atkins, Virginia; sons, Steve Walker of Glade Springs, Virginia and Donnie Walker (Renee) of Wytheville, Virginia; daughter, Jennifer Dalov (AJ) of Beckley and Jessica Walker of Atkins; grandchildren, Justin Walker (Kendall), Jeremy Walker (Courtney), Sabrina Smith (Michael), Aubrey Thomas, Danielle Walker, Joshua Walker, Carley McCormack and Savannah Taylor; 11 great-grandbabies; brother, Eugene Endicott; sisters, Gloria Ritchie, Vicki Chambers, Mary Pennington and Judy Carter (Rob); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were held June 28 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel in Oak Hill, with Pastor Ronnie Persinger officiating. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Cheryl Latayna Tolliver Watkins
Cheryl Latayna Tolliver Watkins, 70, of Boomer, died June 11, 2022.
She was born in Montgomery on July 20, 1951, to the late Donald and Lillian Tolliver. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Tolliver.
Cheryl was a graduate of East Bank High School, Class of 1969.
She was a devoted wife, and loving mother, spending her life taking care of her husband and children.
She was a Jehovah Witness.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Watkins Sr.; children, Robert (Ashley) Watkins Jr. of Hurricane and Sean Watkins (Jannell) of Concord, North Carolina; and grandchildren, Lexxus, Jada and Ezra.
At this time there are no services scheduled.
The family would like to thank the staff at Montgomery General Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital for taking great care for her. She wanted all her friends and family to know she loves them, and she will see you in Paradise.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Noel Benton White Jr.
Noel Benton White Jr., 77, of Fayetteville, passed away on June 8, 2022 at home.
Born on April 19, 1945 at Charleston, he was the son of the late Noel Benton White and Thelma Frances Williams White.
Mr. White was a retired postal clerk with 33 years of service.
He enjoyed his time off from work. Loved watching television and loved his family, especially “Daddy’s Girl” Barbie. A great and sweet guy. Everyone loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debbie; sons, Noel Corbett of Tennessee and William Benton of Arizona; daughter, Barbie Phimmmasone of Maryland; grandchildren, Destiny White, Alexis White, Brittany White, David Eaton, Alory, Anora and Anorin Phimmmasone and Mequaline and Azeline White; and two great-grandchildren, Ellie Hodge and Amelia Hodge.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Mary Katherine (Kate) Couch Wiggins
Mary Katherine (Kate) Couch Wiggins passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her love of 64 years, Alvin Wiggins, and loving daughter, Beverly Lopez, on June 20, 2022.
Kate passed from interstitial lung disease and rheumatoid arthritis.
She is survived by her husband, Alvin R. Wiggins, who resides in their home in Bridgeport. Kate helped design and decorated the beautiful home they shared for the last several years.
Additional surviving family members: daughter, Beverly Ann Lopez and her husband, John, of Bridgeport; son, Christopher Chad Wiggins and wife Kristy of Kiawah River, South Carolina; sister, Edna Nasby and husband Bob of Beckley; grandson, Benjamin Lopez and wife Lauren of Columbus, Ohio; and granddaughter,
Ali Graeber and husband Paul of Bridgeport.
Kate was the daughter of the late Leona and Shalor Couch. She also was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Rae Wiggins; and her siblings, Margaret Aaron (Alton), Charles Couch (Wanda), Melvin Couch (Mildred), Joe Couch (Barbara) and Nancy Couch.
Kate prided herself in her deep faith and was a member of the Oak Hill West Virginia Nazarene Church. Her prayers were beautiful in their purity and a joy to witness.
Her delicious family dinners always captured the simple elegance of amazing southern West Virginia recipes.
Kate’s family relocated 14 times throughout West Virginia as Alvin assumed additional responsibilities with the C&P Telephone Company (Bell Atlantic). Her wonderfully sweet personality always helped her children adjust to the many changes as she became friends of neighbors near and far and forever.
Kate’s family was her pride and joy. Such a supportive mother, she beamed at the beauty of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jonathon and Miles Lopez and Benjamin Graeber.
From grocery store checkout line chats, to quiet messages in Hallmark cards, Kate showed her love in many ways and always left an indelible mark of kindness along her path of life. Her special love and selfless caring for Donna Rae Wiggins was her crowning achievement. She, Alvin and Beverly provided the most beautiful and rewarding life to Donna which epitomized the depth of amazing love she had for all whom she met.
Kate’s personality, while sweet and loving, was also as colorful as her beautiful Irish red hair. She was headstrong and was always willing to fight to protect her family and the beliefs she thought to be the correct path in life.
She had a beautiful voice and loved singing in the Church of the Nazarene choir, was a tremendous majorette and cheerleader, and a friend to so many. She will be missed every day by those she left behind, however the words she spoke several times during her last days will keep us until we join again in celebration: “I love you.”
Funeral service was June 24 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Rev. Dan Cupp officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Mitchell “Jay” Williams Jr.
Mitchell “Jay” Williams Jr., of Pax, passed away on June 8, 2022.
Born Nov. 18, 1991 in Beckley, he was the son of Crystal Bailey and stepfather Matt Bailey.
Jay enjoyed fishing, anything outdoors, playing with his dog Gizzy, and spending time with his nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his best friend and grandmother, Patricia Williams; grandfather, James Shea; and uncles, Cecil Williams and Uncle Billy Williams.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by brothers, Christopher Williams (Shannon) and Tyler Williams (Nikki); aunt, Christina Garrison (George); nieces and nephews, Robbie, CJ, Brenden, Leland, Aiden, Alaina, Athena and Haisley; and his cousin, Isabella Hodge, who was like a niece to Jay; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be addressed to the funeral home. The family has also set up a memorial fund that you can access here https://www.givesendgo.com/JayWilliamsMemorialFund?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=JayWilliamsMemorialFund
A visitation and funeral service were held June 14 at Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope, with Pastor DeWayne Williams officiating. Burial followed at Pax Community Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Florence “Flo” Winfield Blake Wood
Mrs. Florence “Flo” Winfield Blake Wood, 77, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, June 1, 2022 in Beckley after having complications associated with a lung illness.
Florence was of Jehovah’s Witness faith.
She was the daughter of Clarence and Lure Blake of Corliss, who both preceded her in death. Florence was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Courtney Wood; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann; and her sister, Irene Stark.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her son, Bret Hudson Wood (Miriam), and her son, Scott Wood (Becky); grandchildren, Kurt Wood, Sadie Schuck (Kevin), Chelsie Smith (Branden), Janine VanderZouwen (Justin), Jessica Wood, Samuel Wood and Trey Wood (Lexi); great-grandchildren, Alexia Wood, Jonas Wood, Christian Wood, Flora Mae Schuck, Felix Schuck, Rory Winifred Schuck and Waylon Wood; siblings, Helen B. Scott and James Blake (Sue); in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Florence was born in Montgomery on Jan. 11, 1945.
She lived her life in Corliss and graduated from Nuttall High School in Lookout in 1963.
After graduating, she moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where she started her family. She eventually moved back to West Virginia and her old home place in Corliss.
She loved to cook for and be surrounded by family and friends.
She was a wonderful homemaker and her real passion, other than family, was her art. She was a very talented artist and enjoyed creating things, painting, wood working, sewing, knitting, photography, floral design and gardening. Anything creative, she loved.
She had a passion for life and enjoyed helping others, always friendly and kind, always smiling. She will be greatly missed by all.
A closed family celebration of life was held.
A special thanks to Raleigh General Hospital of Beckley, SCIU team, nurses and doctors, who took exceptional care of Florence while in their care and who were also very thoughtful and compassionate to the family and friends during a difficult time.
If you wish to send condolences, you can send them to Florence Wood’s Facebook page where she is wearing a green swather looking at a gift coffee cup/basket. The page is still active and the family has access to it.
James “Jock” E. Workman
James “Jock” E. Workman, 78, of Hico, passed away June 3, 2022.
Born on Feb. 10, 1944, he was the son of the late Clarence and Irene Workman.
He served in the U.S. Army from October 1969 through August 1972. He obtained a rank of SP5 and received a Bronze Star while serving two tours in Vietnam.
After his military career, he went to college at West Virginia Tech where he received his teaching degree. He taught students in Fayette County for over 30 years with most of his career spent teaching at Midland Trail High School. He was an avid sports fan and coached many sports at MTHS including football, basketball, wrestling, and track. He received the 2015 Retired Coach Honoree award from the WV Schools Athletic Coaches Association.
He also served on the board as vice president of the Fayette County Board of Education from 2006-2010.
After retirement, he enjoyed fishing, and taking country drives with his wife while drinking a milkshake from DQ. But his biggest joy in life was sitting on his front porch with his wife and watching his grandkids playing in the yard.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 36 years, Mae Workman; daughter, Kimberly (Ralph) Caudill of Victor; sons, Donald (Jenni) Breitkreutz of Benton, Kansas and Brian Breitkreutz of Ansted. His pride and joy were his seven grandkids, Skyler, Austin, Alex, Emma, Ella, Kaylee and Karlee. He is survived by a sister, Karla Jill (Phillip) White of Rock; two nephews and a niece.
He was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Fred Hawkins, Bud Campbell and Elbert Brown; and a nephew, Charlie Hawkins.
He was a member of Sunday Road Baptist Church.
Services were held at Wallace & Wallace, Ansted, on June 9 with Preacher Danny Legg officiating. Burial followed at Legg Cemetery on Stringtown Road.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace of Ansted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.