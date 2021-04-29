Carley Starr Amos
Carley Starr Amos, 21, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away on April 14, 2021.
Born on May 14, 1999 in Charleston, she was the daughter of Deborah L Price and the late Charles P. Amos.
Carley attended Fayetteville High School through 11th grade and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School.
She was aspiring to become a medical assistant. She was a cashier at Walmart in Fayetteville. Customers loved interacting with Carley because of her huge heart and joyful, carefree demeanor.
She was a volunteer at Fit for a Queen. She had a passion for fashion and makeup. She also enjoyed playing Playstation, creating jewelry, collecting penguins and cat figurines. She loved her Annie dog, and was an awesome photographer.
Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Don Savage Sr. and Dale and Judy Amos.
Those left to cherish her memory include her brothers, Jacob B. Proskin and Braxton Price; grandparents, James and Pamela Price and Steve and Connie Amos; great-grandparent, Carol Savage; aunts and uncles, Aunt TeTe Price (Jasiah & Caiden), Jamie and Sarah Price (Bryant, Coale, Anason, Amorly, Alexis and Harley), Don and Renee Savage, Tim and Angie Dover (Jessica, Jake and Shaun), Jessica Amos (Zachariah, Isaiah and Jordan), Michael and Brook (Riley, Jude and Evan), Lisa Gale (Savannah, Jada and Jena), Greg Price (Christopher and Austin), Susan Smith (Taylor), Kimberly and Steve Arnett (Emily), Lawrence and Mary Price (Eddie and Steve) and Marcella Sprouse. Special thanks to Josh and Amanda Proskin (Avori), the entire Proskin family who warmly accepted Carley into their family. Carley was dedicated to her brothers, cousins and family. She will be forever cherished in their hearts.
The family received friends Thursday, April 22 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with graveside services following at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville, with Timothy Boley officiating. Our family deeply appreciates all the warm love shown to us by our spiritual brothers and sisters. Thank you to Carley’s friends and their family as you have shown us much love. We dearly thank you all.
“Jehovah is close to the brokenhearted; he saves those who are crushed in spirit” (Psalm 34:18).
Friends and family may sent words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Shirley “Nana” Marie Baughan
Shirley “Nana” Marie Baughan, 72, formerly of Beckley, passed away on March, 24, 2021 at Wooster Community Hospital.
Born on Aug. 11, 1948 at Elverton, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Vianna Harrah Skaggs.
Shirley graduated in 1968 from Fayetteville High School.
On July 15, 1967, she married Charles Baughan in Robson. The life she and Charles started together living in Budingen, Germany spread to Ft. Hood, Texas and on to West Virginia and Ohio.
She loved going to church and was the most selfless, giving person anyone could have known. Her laugh was contagious, and her smile would melt your heart. She worked at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital for 28 years as a respiratory therapist and progressed her career into physical therapy.
Traveling made her happy to be alive, shopping, and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren. She became an expert Chicago Police Detective via Hulu with 24-hour marathons of Chicago P.D. in her spare time.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William Baughan and sister, Kathy Lynn Sherman.
Left to carry on her heroic legacy of making the world a better place are her children, Donna Baughan (Jon) of Wooster, Ohio and Johnny (Karen) Baughan and Michelle Baughan (Scott), all of Shreve, Ohio; three grandchildren, Tiffany (Dan), Logan and Charlie; siblings, Sharon Sue Adkins of Beckley, Kenneth Robert Skaggs of Oak Hill and Charles Everett Skaggs of Scarbro; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held March 31 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Pastor Donald Floyd officiating. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Park, Beckley.
Memorials in her honor may be sent to Go Red For Women at www.goredforwomen.org.
Friends and family may sent words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Benjamin Franklin Blethen
Benjamin Franklin Blethen, 57, of Lansing, passed away April 20, 2021 at Bowers Hospice House after a short illness.
Benny was born Jan. 17, 1964 in Oak Hill, son of the late Paul and Josephine Blethen.
Benny was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. He worked at many different jobs in his lifetime including Wal-Mart, many restaurants and more recently ACE Adventures.
Those left to cherish his memory are brothers, David (Mary Lou) Blethen of Oak Hill, Walter (Nina) of Dagsboro, Delaware, Paul and Michael, both of Pelion, South Carolina, Kenneth of Lansing and Donald (Sharon) of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina; and a sister, Mary Snyder of Walton, Kentucky.
In keeping with Benny’s wishes he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Robert Thomas (Tommy) Bolen Jr.
Robert Thomas (Tommy) Bolen Jr., age 44, of Oak Hill, died March 31, 2021.
Born March 16, 1977, in Beckley, he was the son of Judith Gayle Hughes and Robert Thomas Bolen Sr.
Tommy was a 1995 graduate of Oak Hill High School where he served as class president and student body president. He was selected to attend Boys State and was an intern with Senator Jay Rockefeller in Washington, D.C.
Tommy graduated from Alderson-Broaddus University with a degree in political dcience, dociology, and English creative writing.
He was president of Phi Delta Sigma Fraternity.
After graduation, he served as special assistant to Governor Cecil Underwood and was marketing director for Jan-Care and General Ambulance.
He was an avid WVU football fan.
Tommy was a member of Fellowship Memorial Baptist Church where he grew up with people whom he dearly loved, and they loved him.
He was preceded in death by a nephew, Logan Tincher; maternal grandparents, Raymond and Deloris Hughes; paternal grandparents, Mike and Doris Bolen; and by his fur babies, Bailey and Little Girl.
Tommy will be forever loved and his memory cherished by his parents, Judy and Tom; brothers, Gary Tincher (Brenda) of Athens and Roger Tincher of Oak Hill; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.
Services were April 8 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Lay Speaker Joel Davis officiating. Entombment was at High Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Oak Hill, with Pastor Richard Harold officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefunealhome.com.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Holly May Tygrett Brooks
Holly May Tygrett Brooks, 39, of Rt. 61, died April 13, 2021 after cardiac complications at Raleigh General Hospital.
She was born Oct. 28, 1981 in Beckley, the daughter of Paul Willard Tygrett and Patricia Ann Patrick Tygrett.
Holly was a graduate of Oak Hill High School and worked in retail.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Holly is survived by her husband, Lloyd (Buddy) Brooks II; her two children, Halle and Canyon Kessler; siblings, Paul, Iris, Willard (Will), Dan and Patty; mother-in-law, Deanna Brooks; brother-in-law, James Brooks; and several nieces and nephews. Services were held April 19 at High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with Pastor Larry Humphries officiating.
Zenas Campbell III
Zenas Campbell III, affectionately known as Bubby, found eternal rest on April 15, 2021, following years spent battling a variety of medical issues.
Bubby was a member of the Beckley congregation of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He worked hard throughout his life and exemplified a giving spirit.
Bubby will be deeply missed by his wife of 23 years, Cheryl Campbell, and a myriad family members and friends.
No visitation or services will be scheduled per his wishes.
Charles E. “Porky” Clemins Jr.
Charles E. “Porky” Clemins Jr., 78, of Oak Hill, passed away March 31, 2021 at his home.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1942 in Roderfield to Louise Rhodes and Charles Clemins Sr.
Porky was a retired owner/operator truck driver. He was also a very talented carpenter who enjoyed fabricating numerous things for family and friends.
Porky was once a well-known local taxidermist who owned a shop on Main Street in Oak Hill.
Porky loved his wife and family very much. He was a very loving and protective father who would do anything for his children. His family always came first! He will be deeply missed by many.
He was preceded in death by son, Charles Randall Clemins; mother, Louise Rhodes; sister, JoAnne Walker; and great-granddaughter, Ashlynn Mae Hylton.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of almost 60 years, Nilah Faye Clemins; son, Edward Dean Clemins and wife Debbie; daughter, Cynthia Dawn Naylor and husband Dan; daughter, Christy Louise McCumbers and husband Turtle; grandchildren, Jonathan Clemins and wife Sarah, Pastor Justin Clemins and wife Mary, Dylan Clemins and wife Samantha, Cody Hylton and wife Rebecca, Katie Naylor and Chazz Hylton; and seven great-grandchildren, Jacob, Carson, Cameron, Killian, Mason, Nora and Parker.
Graveside services were held April 5 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with his grandson, Pastor Justin Clemins, officiating.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations may be made online or by phone to Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
Ronnie Lee Cole Sr.
Ronnie Lee Cole Sr., 74, of Ansted, passed away April 9, 2021, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born May 2, 1946, in Ansted, Ronnie is the son of the late Otho Seymour and Ruth M. Bartrum Cole.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Pauline Cole; a son, Robert Dale Cole; and sister, Nancy Dix.
Survivors include daughter, Sandra Cole of Fayetteville; sons, Faron Cole (Nioka) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Ronnie Lee Cole Jr. (Denise) of Ansted; siblings, Nora Miller, Esther Trent and Charles Cole, all of Ansted; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Cole of Ansted.
Graveside services were held April 13 at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Victor, with Pastor Jeremy Jones officiating.
The family requests donations of sympathy be sent to Bowers Hospice House at 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV, 25801.
Charles Coleman
Charles Coleman, 79, of Fayetteville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and be reunited with his loved ones on March 27, 2021.
Charlie was born on May 9, 1941 to his parents, Raymond and Mary Claytor Coleman of Jodie.
He was an Army veteran, a 54-year member of the Gauley Bridge Masonic Lodge, an avid outdoorsman and a member of the Jodie Baptist Church where he was a former Sunday school teacher and member of the choir.
He was preceded in death by his parents and six brothers, Junior, Robert, Jimmy, Elwood, Jack and C.D.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda, and daughters, Angie Grose (Steve) of Gauley Bridge and Sherri Lopez of Gauley Bridge. He is also survived by stepchildren, Everett Baker (Theresa) of Oak Hill, Ellery Baker (Karen) of Virginia, Emily Destro (Jared) of Virginia and Evan Baker (Lindsey) of Charlton Heights. Surviving grandchildren are Eric Grose (Tristan) of Charlton Heights, Cassie Rector (Brett) of Evans, Michael Armstrong (Laura) of Charleston, Lainey, Landon and Issac Baker and Aubrey and Eva Destro, all of Virginia, and Kinley and Elijah Baker of Charlton Heights. Surviving great-grandchildren are Charleigh Grose, Bryce Rector and Layla Armstrong. Charles is also survived by his aunt, Virginia Claytor, and sisters-in-law, Marjorie, Ellen and Carol Coleman and blessed with many nieces and nephews who he loved like his own. Charlie was also blessed to have many friends that he considered to be family.
He will be missed by so many whose lives were touched forever by this very special man.
Funeral service was April 3 at the Jodie Baptist Church, Jodie, with the Rev. Mike Long officiating. Burial was in the Rich Creek Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.penningtonsmith.com.
Arrangements by Pennington-Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Paul Randall Coleman
Paul Randall Coleman, 83, of Dixie, died April 8, 2021.
He was born in Longacre on Jan. 28, 1938 to the late Stonewall and Gertrude Rose Coleman. Along with his parents, he predeceased by his wife, Penny Coleman.
He was a member of Campbell Memorial Baptist Church, and retired from the Department of Corrections.
He was a United States Marine, having proudly served in the Vietnam War.
He was an avid golfer and loved his family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Paul “Joe” Coleman (Stacy) of Gauley Bridge and Terry Lee Coleman (Jeni) of St. Clarksville, Ohio; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Zachary; brothers, Ken Coleman (Charlotte) of Falls View, Larry Coleman (Sandy) of Fayetteville, Gary Coleman (Beverly) of Cedar Grove and Ricky Coleman of Beckley; sister, Linda Dalporta of Charleston; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Coleman of Mt. Carbon.
Service was April 12 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Chester Bird officiating. Burial followed later in the week at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Charles E. “Charlie” Conley Jr.
Charles E. “Charlie” Conley Jr., 53, of Hico, passed away April 22, 2021 at home surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with a long illness.
Born Jan. 25, 1968, he was the son of the late Charles E. Conley and Ruby O. Wood-Kelly Conley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Carl Kelly, Larry Kelly and Emery Kelly; a sister, Delma Kelly; and two nieces.
Charlie is survived by a daughter, Kelly Sumpter; brothers, Theodore, Thomas, Norman, James and Dale; sisters, Ida, Norma, Cheryl, Pam and Ruth; two granddaughters, Aubrey and Jaelynn Sumpter; and 31 nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was April 26 with Pastor Mike Hicks officiating.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Melissa Kay Francis
Melissa Kay Francis, 31, of Oak Hill, passed away March 24, 2021 in Bridgeport.
Melissa was born on Oct. 27, 1989 in Athens, Texas to Tressie Callahan and William Travis Brown Jr.
Melissa was a care provider at Central Aging.
She was a ministry member of Warm Hands Warm Hearts.
Melissa is preceded in death by her grandfather, Harry James Callahan; aunt, Sharon Adkins; and cousin, Jimmy Ray Pennington.
Those left to cherish her memory include her three children, Elizabeth Francis, Maggie Bowman and Liam Bowman; mothers, Tressie Callahan, Cricket Flowers and Jean Brown; fathers, Jay Callahan and William Travis Brown Jr.; siblings, Ruby Ann Ramsey, Tanya Callahan, Joey Callahan, Nathaniel Callahan, Haven Callahan, Troy Brown, Corey Sumter and Marshall Brown; uncles, James (Jimmy) Ramsey and Junior (Red) Ramsey; aunt, Phyllis Green; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends, Steven Francis and Jesse Bowman.
Funeral services were held March 29 at High Lawn Funeral Chapel, Inc., with Pastor Sam Smith officiating. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park.
Donations may be made to: Warm Hands Warm Hearts, 319 Main St., Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Christopher Allen Grey
Christopher Allen Grey, 23, of Montgomery, unexpectedly passed away April 6, 2021.
Christopher was born on Oct. 24, 1997 in Charleston to John and Amy, the happiest moment of their life.
He was always the sweetest and loving soul to all who met him; to know him was to love him. He always wanted to help everyone and to have people around him.
Christopher graduated from Ripley High School in 2016.
Christopher was a loving son, grandson, brother and friend to so many. He enjoyed playing video games, organizing anything, computers, working with his Dad on different projects and spending time with his family. He was on furlough due to the Covid pandemic from JC Penney’s at the Charleston Town Center. He had also previously worked at Kroger’s and Starbucks.
Christopher made his home with his grandmother, Wanda Grey in Montgomery.
He is survived by his father, John Christopher Grey of Montgomery; mother and stepfather, Amy and Alvin Stewart of Campbells Creek; sisters, Lilly and Abby Stewart of Campbells Creek; stepsister, Alysca Null (Steven) of Ripley; stepbrother, Talon Akers of North Carolina; stepsister, Crystal Suggs (Clayton) of Parkersburg; grandmother, Wanda Grey of Montgomery; grandfather, John Grey (Robin) of Charleston; grandmother and grandfather, Debbie and Jeff Seamen of Dixie; Ryan and Stephanie Smith (cousin, Sammy O), Heather DeViese (cousin, Addison), Sara Grey (Jason) of Tennessee, Rick and Staci Elkins (cousins, Rick and Cheyenne) of Fayetteville.
Service was April 15 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. James Baldwin officiating. Burial followed in Montgomery Memorial Park at London.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Marjorie Rae Ingram Guthrie
Marjorie Rae Ingram Guthrie, age 66, passed away peacefully April 13, 2021 due to kidney failure.
She was born July 13, 1954 to Ralph Ingram and Marjorie Eloise Parrish Ingram who preceded her in death. Also, preceding her in death is her daughter, Jackie Ray Guthrie.
Marjorie, also known as Margie or Sis by her family, will be remembered for her loving smile, beautiful sense of humor, and loving human nature she will be greatly missed by her loved ones and all her friends who felt her love through her whole life; she will always be greatly loved and will be extremely missed.
Margie is survived by her husband, Jackie Guthrie of Ansted; daughter, Kari Elkins (Mark); stepson, Robert Guthrie of Ansted; brothers, Thomas Ingram (Patricia) and Dennis Ingram (Michelle Cassell) of Ansted; brothers-in-law, Fred Ball Sr. and Randy Guthrie (Yvette) of Oak Hill; nieces, Hannah Critchley (Joe) of Ansted, Holly Ingram (William Brogan) of Charleston, Pamela Mink (Blake) of Tennessee, Fred Ball (Angela) of Shady Springs, Jason Ball of Fayetteville, Crystal Ball, Christie Campbell (Grant), Jennifer Guthrie (Johnny Ward), and April Bryant (Justin), all of Oak Hill; cousins; great-nieces and nephews. All of these she loved, and they will true miss her deeply.
Her life was celebrated April 18 at Wallace & Wallace, Ansted. Burial followed at Turkey Creek Cemetery in Ansted.
Memorial donations may be sent to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace of Ansted.
Donald Lee Hall
Donald Lee Hall, 63, of Victor, passed March 31, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was the son of David Hall and Patsy Persinger.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.
He is preceded in death by his father, mother, mother-in-law, Emma Jean Fox; father-in-law, Robert Fox; nephew, David Ryna Hall; and niece, Stacy Legg.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Judy Hall; daughter, Tina (David Tripp) Hall of Lookout; grandsons, Christopher (Kayla Martin) Hall of Hico and Alex Tripp of Lookout; stepfather, William Persinger of Nettie; brothers, David Hall of Victor, Dale Hall of Lookout and Billy (Dawn) Persinger of Summersville.
Services were held at Restlawn Memory Garden Chapel of Rest Mausoleum April 5 with Pastor Danny Anderson officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace of Ansted.
Sara Ann Billheimer Horrocks
Sara Ann Billheimer Horrocks, age 61, of Mt. Nebo, passed into Heaven on March 27, 2021 at WVU Medicine — JW Ruby Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Charleston on Dec. 28, 1959, a daughter of the late Gordon Billheimer and the late Donna Greco.
Sara was the owner of Nailicious Nails in Summersville and a member of the Grand Order of Loyal Leprechauns.
She was a 1978 graduate of Gauley Bridge High School.
Sara is survived by her much beloved husband, Lee Horrocks; children, Leanna and Matthew, both of Mt. Nebo; a sister, Betsy Billheimer Atwater of Boomer; a brother, Gordon Billheimer Jr. of Austin, Texas; a niece and two nephews; and her best friends, Peggy and Bernard Drennen.
Per her wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Memorial donations can be made to the Mt. Nebo St. Patrick’s Day Parade, 546 Wilderness Highway, Apt. 1, Mt. Nebo, WV 26679 or to any Hospice provider.
Personal condolences and other symbolic gestures for the family may be offered at www.smithfcc.com
Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Care of Westover/Morgantown.
Darrell Eugene Lanham
Darrell Eugene Lanham, 68, of Fayetteville, went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2021.
He was born June 29, 1952 in Charleston.
In addition to his parents, Norma Stewart Lanham and Glen Lanham, Darrell was preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary Lovejoy.
He retired from excavating and spent the last several years of his retirement enjoying time with his loving wife, as well as being a wonderful father and grandfather. Everyone that knew Darrell knew that he loved to create happiness, laugh, and always make people smile.
He also enjoyed hunting and keeping busy with small projects.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife and best friend of 45 years, Claudia Green Lanham; daughter, Kimberly Riner and husband Jonathan and two grandchildren, whom he dearly loved, Jaxon and Elliana Riner. He is also survived by his sisters, Jean Hobbs (George) of Fayetteville and Jeaneene Bazzette (Bruce) of Statesville, North Carolina, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a small private gathering at a later date to honor his request.
Patrick Lee Linzy
Patrick Lee Linzy, 60, of Minden, passed away April 15, 2021.
Born Aug. 15, 1960 in Graydon, he was the son of the late Patrick and Lois Metcalf Linzy.
Patrick retired as chief operator for Bradley PSD and had also worked as a river guide at Class VI for 25 years.
Survivors include wife, Kim Neff Linzy; sons, Shaun Linzy and Casey Linzy; brothers, Robert Linzy (Jobeth) and Mark Linzy (Sandy); sister, Frances Reichard (Edward); and several grandchildren
Services were April 21 at Good Hope Church in Graydon with Pastor Jim Spack officiating. Burial followed at Good Hope Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Lloyd O. Lyons
Lloyd O. Lyons, 73, of Oak Hill, was received into Heaven on April 18, 2021 at Bowers Hospice House.
Lloyd was born on May 22, 1947 to Otis Lyons and Livey Mae Campbell in Beckley.
Lloyd was a hall-of-fame football player for the Woodrow Wilson High School Flying Eagles, proudly served as an officer of the United States Army and retired a loyal teller from United National Bank of Beckley with over 20 years of dedication.
Lloyd was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and recently attended Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church in Crab Orchard, where he enjoyed fellowship and worship with his fellow brothers and sisters in Christ.
He was preceded in death by his beloved companion of over 30 years, Annette Susan Williams; brothers, Bob, Bill, Jim and Colin (Johnny); and sister, Wanda.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Brian (wife Brooke) Lyons of Oak Hill; daughter, Melissa Bonifacio Smith of Beckley; brother, David (wife Connie) Lyons of Virginia; grandchildren, Sierra Hoffmeyer (husband Elliot) of Michigan, Austin Bennett of Beckley and Elisabeth Dale, Brayden Dale and Livey Mae Lyons of Oak Hill; great-grandson, Charles Hoffmeyer; and his beloved Shih tzu Milley; along with countless nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on May 1 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church in Crab Orchard with Pastor R.D. Tolliver officiating.
A private entombment will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in his honor to: Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.
David Wayne Martin
David Wayne Martin, 61, of Rainelle, passed away April 18, 2021 at GVMC, Ronceverte.
Born on Nov. 25, 1959 in Richmond, Virginia, he was the son of the late Dewey Washington Martin and Helen Nancy Linka Martin.
David was a U.S. Army veteran and had worked as a HVAC mechanic.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Alice Gail Martin; sons, David Allen Richardson of Quinton, Virginia and Shawn Matthew Martin of King Williams, Virginia; and numerous grandchildren.
Per his request, he will be cremated and no service.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace of Rainelle.
Deacon Brian Russell Meredith
Deacon Brian Russell Meredith, 42, of Pax, passed away on March 26, 2021, at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston with his family by his side.
Born Oct. 27, 1978, in Beckley, he was the son of Debbie Craddock Meredith and the late Tommy Joe Meredith.
Brian was a graduate of Mount Hope High School, worked at C2G as an engineer, was a deacon and faithful member of the Weirwood Community Church where he loved his church family. He was a beloved husband, father, son, and brother who loved his family as they meant everything to him.
Brian loved to play basketball and especially enjoyed playing it with his little girl, Brianna. He always thought that family time was very important to spend together and loved to laugh and joke with others. Everyone who knew Brian loved him.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Meredith Jr.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loyal and devoted wife of 18 years, Rebecca “Becky” Summerell Meredith; daughter, Brianna Meredith, who was his pride and joy that meant the world to him; brother, Mike Meredith; and sisters, Dr. Jody Meredith and Meredith Roof; mother-in-law, Rhealda Summerell; and father-in-law, Tom Summerell; along with many other family and friends.
Funeral services were March 31 at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope with Pastor Tom Lilly officiating. Burial followed at Pax Community Cemetery in Pax.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Vanessa Pardue
Mrs. Vanessa Pardue, age 63, of Boomer, passed away April 19, 2021 at home.
Mrs. Pardue was born July 20, 1957 in Charleston to Jackie Lee and Patricia Ann Blevins Fitzwater.
She retired from Holly Mountain Enterprises as a manager.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clate Edward “Eddie” Pardue; and a daughter, Shalyn Dawn Smith.
She is survived by two daughters, Jackie Lynn McDorman of Florida and Serenity Hope Avis of the home; three sons, Seth Earnest Avis and Connie of North Wilkesboro, Delane Pardue of Boomer and Brian Holland of Wilkesboro; seven grandchildren, Christopher Collier, Logan McDorman, Cole Smith, Zachariah Smith, Starla Marie Avis, Tyler Pardue and Trinity Pardue; a sister, Jennifer Quillen and husband Darrell of Quinwood; special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles Pardue and wife Judy of Boomer; nieces and nephews, Pam Combs of Boomer, Mandy Stamper and husband TJ of Boomer and Jeremy Quillen and wife Samantha of Quinwood; great-niece, Lauren Stamper of Boomer; two great-nephews, Kadon Taylor of Boomer and Braxton Quillen of Quinwood.
The family extends a special thank you to Angel Calhoun and all the Mountain Valley Nurses for their special care.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030.
Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com.
Arrangements by Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Submitted by Wallace & Wallace of Rainelle.
Eric Neil Redman
Eric Neil Redman, 65, of Victor, passed away April 8, 2021.
Born March 31, 1956, in Kimberly, he was the son of the late Betty Lou Wead and Leslie Redman Jr.
Eric owned and operated the Mill Creek Cabins and Gravity ziplines. He loved fishing, traveling, 4-wheeling, and operating large equipment. Neil spent the last couple years traveling the back roads of the country he dearly loved. But most of all, Eric loved his family and friends.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Revonna; and a sister, Rita Cole.
He is survived by his companion, Cathy McGraw; daughter, Jade; siblings, Brenda DeBord and Dana Redman; grandchildren, Lucas George, Jared George and Caitlin Chapman; and two great-grandchildren, Braxton George and Owen Taylor.
Funeral services were held April 16 at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Ansted with Pastor Danny Legg officiating. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Victor.
Samuel Delbert “Buz” Scarbro Sr.
Samuel Delbert “Buz” Scarbro Sr., age 75, of Rock Lick, died March 22, 2021, at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.
Born Sept. 25, 1945, at Ingram Branch, he was the son of the late Cletus and Elvera Rigley Scarbro.
Buz was a former coal miner and owner of his own body shop.
He attended the Rock Lick Baptist Church.
A sister, Thelma Louise Combs, also preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sementha Ruth Pack Scarbro; sons, Samuel Scarbro Jr. and Randall “Randy” Scarbro and wife Devera, all of Rock Lick; and daughter, Melisa Scarbro Hudson and husband Keith Sr. of Mossy.
Also surviving are brother, Dallas Scarbro of Cool Ridge; sister, Deanna Scarbro of Beckley; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were conducted March 27 at the Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with George Shuff officiating. Burial followed in Hilltop Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.tyreefunealhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Angela Michelle Smith
Our precious Angela Michelle Smith, 42, of Mount Hope, ran into the arms of her Lord on Good Friday, April 2, 2021.
Born May 31, 1978 in Beckley, she was the daughter of Thomas M. “Tommy” and Theresa Miklos Smith of Mount Hope.
Angela was a 1996 graduate of Mount Hope High School. She went on to graduate from the College of West Virginia in Beckley with an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice.
She had an unconditional love for her family and friends. If someone needed her, Angela was always there to help. She was a faithful supporter of St Jude Children’s Hospital. One of the last things she was working on selling bracelets to raise money for her friend Vada who is battling cancer.
Her maternal grandparents, Joseph and Margaret Ann Vargo Miklos; paternal grandparents, George Frederick Sr. and Nancy Jane Boyd Smith; uncle, Michael J. Miklos; and cousins, Amy Vealey, Jason Smith and Eric Adkins, all preceded her in death.
In addition to her parents, Tommy and Theresa, Angela is survived a large and loving family which include uncles, aunts and cousins, George Frederick Smith and wife Missey and their son, George Frederick Smith III, his wife April and their children, Leila Smith and Lincoln Smith, Anna L. Vealey and her daughter, Kimberly Folck, and her daughter, Cali Folck, Meagan Vealey, Michael Smith and wife Leigh Ann and their family, Michael Smith Jr., wife Tracie and family Bryce Smith and Baylee Smith, Misty Smith Truman, husband Brad and their children, Taylor Truman and Ryleigh Truman, Melissa Smith Estes, husband T.J. and daughter Sydney Estes, Christopher Smith and his children, Drake Smith, Jasmine Smith and Deagan Smith, along with Alaina Smith, Austin Smith and Ashley Smith, Richard Smith, wife Denise and their children, Crystal Smith Williams and her husband, Christopher, and their children, Hannah Williams, Sara Williams, Emily Williams and Andrew Smith, Michelle Smith Stephenson, husband Richard and their children, Aleigha Stephenson, Amara Stephenson and Ashlyn Stephenson, and Margaret Ann Smith Voloski and family, Paula Simms and fiancé Steve Sullivan, Wayne Smith, wife Melanie and their family, Summer Smith and her children, Madelyn Adkins, Jonathan Adkins and Braylan Adkins, Brandon Smith, wife Holly and their family, Gavin Smith and Caleb Smith, Emmaleigh Smith, Savanna Baldwin, husband Charlie and their family, Avery Baldwin and Ariel Baldwin, Aaron Carroll and wife Gemma, Pat Smith Adkins and her family, Roger Adkins Jr. and wife Staci, Aaron Adkins and wife Beth, Katelyn Adkins Martin and husband Devon, Brian Adkins, Kelly Smith Freeman and family Matthew Freeman, wife Nikki and son Quinnlyn Freeman, Andrew Freeman, Michael Miklos, wife Melissa and their family, Jeffery Miklos, wife Brandi and their family, Kelly Miklos Vincent and her son, Bryan Vincent, and John Metro and wife Cindy.
She also leaves special friends, Lynette Maynor, Jaime Blankenship, Sterling Miller, Ricky Gilkerson, Elaine Bolen Rasnic, and Scott Nary, evangelist, and wife Marcy of Kannapolis, North Carolina.
Graveside rites with entombment following was April 16 at High Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum #1, Oak Hill, with Minister Buddy Goins officiating.
The family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, PO Box 5202, Cincinnati OH 45201; or Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Att: Mercy Health Foundation, 1044 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44501.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Leona Ellen Wheeler Smith Stanley
Leona “Sis” Stanley, age 94, of Fayetteville, passed away April 26, 2021, at her home.
Born on Jan. 14, 1927, at Gatewood, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Carrie Bennett Wheeler.
Leona loved making quilts and spending time in her flower gardens. She last attended Pleasant View Church of the Brethren.
In addition to her parents, Leona was preceded in death by her first husband, Sherman Smith; second husband, Warren Stanley; son, Marvin Randall Smith; sisters, Uldene and Carol June; and brothers, Robert, Buddy, Larry and Donnie.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters: Carolyn Smith (Duane) of Plant City, Florida, Peggy Jose (Marvin) of Fayetteville and Pam Prevette (Roger) of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; son, Melvin Smith (Sue) of Fayetteville; eight grandchildren; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Gerald.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 30 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Paul Basham officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Fayetteville.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 noon until service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bowers Hospice House of Southern West Virginia or your favorite charity.
Due to Covid-19 guidelines for those wishing to attend services, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home.
Shelia Sue Stone
Shelia Sue Stone, 77, of Oak Hill, passed away on March 17, 2021 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.
Born on Dec. 7, 1943 at Summerlee, she was the daughter of the late Clifford L. and Evelyn Pritt Light.
Mrs. Stone was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Fayetteville, and graduated from Fayetteville High School.
She worked several years at the former Long-Airdox Company in the sales department and retired from the finance department at King Coal Chevrolet, both located in Oak Hill.
She loved her dog, Gracie; she was a simple person, a hard worker, loved spending time with her family, and was raised at Gatewood.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Curtis Stone, on Aug. 24, 2013; brother, Clifford W. Light; sister, Rose Mary Barker; and infant brothers, Bobby and Billy Light.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Greg (Karen) Stone and Carl (Tammy) Stone; brother, Alfred D. (Maurice) Light; sister, Shirley A. (Jay) Fink; grandchildren, Brandon (Hannah) Stone, Lindsey Stone, Alexandrea Ferguson and Bethany Stone; great-grandchildren, Jake Janney and Raelynn Stone; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were March 22 at Highlawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill, with Pastor Justin Seay officiating.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Randall Wallace Stover
Randall Wallace Stover, age 66, of Mossy, passed away on April 25, 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Born July 14, 1954 in Oak Hill, he was the son of the late Cecil and Naomi Settle Stover.
Randall was a former coal miner and drove coal, log and 18-wheel trucks.
He attended the Mossy Living Word Church.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Cathy Alene Hall Stover; his two sons, Philip Stover and wife Samantha of Ripley and Brandon Stover and wife Kim of Scarbro; his daughter, Megan Stover of Beckley; and his brother, Tracy Stover and wife Bobbi of Oak Hill. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Jared Stover, Eric Stover, Eli Stover, Brooklyn Lemacks, Randi Buckland and Brantlee Stover; two stepgrandchildren, Jadon and Kyle McFarland; aunts, Sharon and Judy Rakes; a special brother-in-law, Chuck Hall; his father and mother-in-law, James and Marilyn Johnson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In honoring Randall’s wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 1, with visitation from 12 to 1:30 p.m., with the service at 1:30 p.m. at the Mossy Living Word Church with Pastor Paul Basham officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.
The family has requested that all who attend should follow Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing observed.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Susan Lynn Summerfield
Susan Lynn Summerfield, of Oak Hill, passed away on March 29, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 18, 1955 to James Zane and Gladys Crawford Summerfield.
She is survived by her siblings, J. Zane Summerfield and Nancy Summerfield Arritt. Also surviving Susan are her niece, Kate Arritt, and her husband, Joseph Mosko, and grandniece and grandnephews, John Ong, Ian Ong and Lily Ong. In addition, she leaves a large extended family and many friends.
She attended Fayetteville Elementary School and graduated from Fayetteville High School. Her senior year of high school was spent in Perth, Australia as a Rotary Exchange Student. She graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in marketing and was employed in the retail industry by K-Mart and Wal-Mart.
Susan requested to be cremated. There will be no visitation or service at this time because of health concerns. A commemoration to honor her life is planned when the quarantine is over.
In lieu of flowers or other mementos, the family suggests donations to Bowers Hospice House of Beckley.
Arrangements by Dodd Payne Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Zetta I. Buckland Underwood
Zetta I. Buckland Underwood, age 96, of Bradley, passed away peacefully at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley on March 30, 2021.
Born March 17, 1925, in Sweeneysburg, she was the daughter of the late John Luther and Ida Thompson Williams.
Zetta loved going to family gatherings, sitting on her porch watching birds, and admiring her roses and her garden.
She was a great cook and was well known for her banana bread, which she gave away as gifts.
Zetta was a member of the Maple Fork Baptist Church.
She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Wayman Buckland; her second husband, Ernest Underwood; grandchildren, Brian Williams, Lori Weeks, Steven Michael Bonifacio, Isabella Maria Bonifacio and Asher Lockett; sons-in-law, Eddie Jewell and Mike Bonifacio Sr.; daughter-in-law, Kathy Buckland; brothers, Henry Williams, Ed Williams, Perry Williams and Thomas Williams; and sisters, Thelma Williams, Lura Lilly and Gladys Smith.
She is survived by sons, Gary Buckland (Renee), Jerry Buckland (Karen) and Roger Buckland (Cathy); daughters, Connie Jewell, Margaret Williams (Glen) and Drema Bonifacio. She will be dearly missed by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Services were April 2 at Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope, with Pastor Jim Bowyer officiating. Burial followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Prosperity.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Phillip Jerome Vest
Phillip Jerome Vest, 64, of Oak Hill, passed away April 9, 2021 at Beckley Appalachian Hospital after a long illness.
He was born July 17, 1956 in Oak Hill to Phillip Sr. and Dawn Jean Vest.
Phillip graduated from Collins High School in 1975, was a Navy veteran and then traveled to several states as a general foreman on a line crew.
Besides his parents, Phillip was preceded in death by a daughter, Abagail Caroline Vest. He leaves behind a son, Shell Vest, to cherish his memories.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, Phillip was cremated and no service was held.
Larry K. Wells Sr.
Larry K. Wells Sr., 83, of Danese, went home to be with the Lord April 10, 2021 following a long illness.
He was born Oct. 5, 1937 to the late John and Lillian Wells. He is now blessed with joy, comfort, and peace abundantly bestowed by our Heavenly Father.
Larry was a devoted Christian and a lifelong member of Green Valley United Methodist Church where he served as church treasurer for many years. He was a loving husband, father and Pawpaw, and a proud U.S. Army veteran.
He enjoyed reading his Bible, baby sitting his grandkids and sitting on his porch swing with his wife.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Bertha Wells; a son, Larry Keith Wells Jr; a grandson, Joshua Wells; brothers, John, Ellis and Archie Wells; sisters, Jeanette Shuck and Janice Hash; mother- and father-in-law, Samuel and Bertie Givens; and many brother- and sisters-in-law.
He is survived by his daughters, Lora (Allen) Russell, Susan (James) Harkins and Lisa (Clyde) White; grandchildren, Kasie Wells (Ralph), Jessica (Darren) Loy, Chelsea (Tyler) Bennett, Sarah (Jeff) Albert, Caitlin (Casey) Forren and Suzanne (Tyler) Ebberts; great-grandchildren, Emilee, Alexis, Addilyn, Luke, Hannah, Jeffrey, Sadie Jo and Zaia; sisters-in-law, Kathryn Wells, Kathy (Vance) Gibson, Louise Ruble and Nancy (Buck) Phillips; brothers-in-law, Greg (Nancy) Givens and Thomas Givens; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Way Assisted Living for the love and care they provided, Beckley VA and Greenbrier Valley Hospice.
A graveside service was held April 14 at Whites Cemetery in Danese.
Memorial donations may be made to Danese Christian School.
Online condolences may be sent at wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace and Wallace of Rainelle.
Paula Frances Wheeler
Paula Frances Wheeler, 55, of Fayetteville, went to be with the Lord on April 20, 2021 at home surrounded by loved ones.
Born June 5, 1965 in Ayer, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Paul Hummel and Maxine Davis Hummel of Coal City.
Paula was a huge advocate of family time and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren.
Her favorite memories were shared around a softball diamond, a campfire, on the party barge, and at the beach.
This time of year was her favorite time on the farm, and she enjoyed welcoming friends and family to experience the new life and fresh air that Wheeler Farm had to offer. Her last days were spent surrounded by her family and friends on the farm under the care of Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Dr. Erika Beckett, who provided unwavering support and care throughout her diagnosis.
She spent her career providing care and compassion for her clients throughout southern West Virginia. Her devotion to her clients was shared by her co-workers to the point that it did not seem like work at all, but a family that cared.
Paula is survived by her husband, David; her children, Brooke Wheeler (Shane Foster) of Oak Hill and Morgan Stover (Jacob) of Beckley; sisters, Diane Worrells (Randy) of Grandview, Kathi Dickerson (Mike) of Fairdale and Dolores Hutchens (James) of Coal City; grandchildren, Aidan Foster, Cameron Foster, Elysia Foster and one soon to arrive, Harlan Stover.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Funeral services for Paula were April 25 with Pastor Don Kelly officiating at Dodd-Payne-Hess.
In lieu of flowers, Paula requested that donations be made to Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Janice Carol Dempsey Whitlock
Janice Carol Dempsey Whitlock, 76, of Oak Hill, passed away March 28, 2021 at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley. Born June 5, 1944 in Minden, she was the daughter of the late Wallace James and Frances Louise Shumaker Dempsey. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 50 years, William “Butch” Whitlock Jr., married June 11, 1966. She was also preceded by her brother, Jack. Janice worked for 50 years as an insurance agent, focusing mostly on the energy sector and working with the various coal companies in the area.
She was a loyal member of the Oak Hill United Methodist Church, treasurer of the Woodland Oaks Garden Club, loved landscaping at her house planting flowers and shrubs, playing bridge with her friends, and loved spending time with her grandchildren whenever they visited. Those left to cherish her memory include her loving son, Stephen Douglas Whitlock (Mary); grandchildren, Riley Frances Whitlock and Bridget Mary Whitlock; stepgrandson, Daniel Wickens; siblings, Gerald, Ruth, Brenda, Roger, Wally and Linda. Services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fayette Plateau Ministerial Association Food Pantry, 250 East Main Street, Oak Hill WV 25901 or New River Humane Society, 513 Shelter Road, Fayetteville WV 25840. Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
John Percy Wilkins Jr.
John Percy Wilkins Jr., 69, of Conway, South Carolina, passed away April 15, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
John was born on April 12, 1952 in Oak Hill, son of the late John Percy Wilkins Sr. and Janie Honea Wilkins.
John was an entrepreneur and salesman. He started his own car business in West Virginia and later moved to South Carolina where he owned a boat dealerships and marinas. Later in life he was a real estate broker.
John served as a member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary in Georgetown, South Carolina.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Conway, South Carolina.
In his spare time, John loved to cook BBQ, which was always delicious. He was a certified BBQ judge with the South Carolina BBQ Association.
John enjoyed all things water from scuba diving, fishing, boating, to the beach.
John also was a captain of the Oak Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Wilkins.
Those left to cherish his memories include his brother, Richard Wilkins; sister, Patrica Nester; his partner, Mary Reeves; two daughters, Ashley Wilkins Szyszkowski of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Lauren Wilkins Wood of Conway, South Carolina; and four grandchildren, Sarah Wilkins, Caroline Szyszkowski, Katherine Szyszkowski and Riley Wood.
Funeral services were held April 24 at High Lawn Funeral Chapel with Lewis Sanson of Oak Hill officiating. Entombment followed in the High Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org.
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Chapel Inc., Oak Hill.
Richard “Ricky” Worlledge Jr.
Gone to be an angel, Richard “Ricky” Worlledge Jr., 56, of Lochgelly, went home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2021 at home following a short illness.
Born Feb. 9, 1965 in Oak Hill, he was the son of Gale and the late Patricia Davis Worlledge.
Ricky was a member of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and was a special child of God with Down Syndrome.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, old TV shows, and hugs.
In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Anna Treadway Davis and Willie and Tressie Humphries Worlledge.
Those left to cherish his memory are Dad, Gale “Pops” Worlledge of Lochgelly; sister, Kathi and her husband, and fishing buddy to Ricky, Wayne Fizwater of Lochgelly; special uncles, Roger “Ike Godsey” Davis of Lochgelly and Riley Worlledge of Ormond Beach, Florida; aunts, Phyllis Davis of Kernersville, North Carolina and Janice Morgan of Norfolk, Virginia; nieces, Amanda (David) Wright of Rocky Mount, Virginia and Autumn (Jason) Moncure of Detroit, Michigan; and many other family and friends.
The family would like to thank everyone at Bowers Hospice House for their care.
Services were April 12 at the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Winston O’Neal officiating. Burial was at Pleasant View Cemetery, Fayetteville.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
