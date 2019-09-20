Shirley Ann Gunnoe Bragg
Shirley Ann Gunnoe Bragg, 82, of Kincaid, passed away Sept. 1, 2019 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born Aug. 27, 1937 in Dry Creek, she was the daughter of the late Orville and Daisy Richardson Gunnoe.
Shirley was a homemaker, was a faithful member of the Mountain State Baptist Church, and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by sister, Jean Bradford.
Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Mickey Bragg (Kathy); daughter, Debra Popp; grandchildren, Brandon, Benjamin, Amanda, Michael, Aaron, Lindsey and Corey; great-grandchildren, Landon and Isaih; brothers, Kenneth Gunnoe, Orville Gunnoe Jr. (Joyce) and Bill Gunnoe (Linda); and sister, Betty Parish.
Funeral service was Sept. 4 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Mark Secrist officiating. Burial followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley.
Betty Zane Waldron Clendenin
Betty Zane Waldron Clendenin, 95, of Oak Hill, died Aug. 28, 2019 at Oak Hill Place in Oak Hill.
Born May 19, 1924 at Berwind, she was the daughter of the late Jess Edward and Ida M. Bragg Waldron. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Harold G. Clendenin; brother, Alvin C. Waldron; and sisters, Shirley Mackey and Ramona Taylor.
Betty attended Mountain View Church of God at Hilltop for 40 years.
Survivors include sons, Douglas E. (Sherri) Clendenin and Harold Eugene (Mary Jane) Clendenin; sister, Jean Bowling; three granddaughters and one great-granddaughter.
Graveside rites and committal, with burial following, were Sept. 1 at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill with Rev. Rudell Bloomfield officiating.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Southern WV, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801
Brian Kelly Daniels
Brian Kelly Daniels, 43, of Fayetteville, passed away Sept. 2, 2019 in Robson.
Born April 13, 1976, in Beckley, he was the son of Gary and Alberta Stewart Daniels of Fayetteville.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen Daniels.
Brian was a coal truck driver and loved spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Gary and Alberta; and daughter, Jasmine E. Daniels.
Funeral service was Sept. 11 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with Pastor John Wright officiating. Burial followed at the Tanner Cemetery in Clay County.
June Bragg Davis
June Bragg Davis, 85, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley on Sept. 15, 2019
Born June 18, 1934 at Cadle Ridge, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Rosie Ballard Bragg. She also was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher “CJ” Davis.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Sharon Crews Cook, and her companion, Gary Bailey; son, Rickie; two granddaughters; sisters, Bettie Wriston and Shirley Gibson; brother, Eddie Bragg and wife Dolly; many nieces, nephews, and friends, including special friend Teresa.
Funeral service was Sept. 19 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Jessie Parker officiating. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Mary Frances Gay Hostetter
Mary Frances Gay Hostetter, 71, of Oak Hill, died Sept. 4, 2019 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born Jan. 15, 1948 in Decota, she was the daughter of the late John Floyd and Ernestine Rebecca Burgess Gay. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald L. Hostetter; brother, James Gay; and sister, Carmen Walton.
Mary was a member of the Lochgelly Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Survivors include daughter, Misty Ann Stover; grandchildren, Rebecca Gay and Jonathan Stover; great-granddaughter, Nona Peyton Burgess; brother, John Gay; sisters, Shirley Evans, Sondra Hodge and Annie McCormick
Services were Sept. 9 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with Rev. Bill McClung officiating. Burial was at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill.
Beverly S. Hylton
Beverly S. Hylton passed away with family by her side July 17, 2019.
She was born Jan. 22, 1955, daughter of the late James and Shelva Hylton. She is loved and will be missed by family and friends.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Mary Katherine Combs Kincaid
Mary Katherine Combs Kincaid, 89, of Red Star, passed away Sept. 7, 2019 at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.
Born June 5, 1930 on Beury Mountain, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Wiley and Dorothy Elizabeth Smith Combs. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Kincaid Sr.; and brothers, Thomas, Russell and Arthur Combs.
Mary was a homemaker and a loyal and faithful member of the Harvey United Methodist Church, serving in multiple positions.
Those left to cherish her memory include son, Gerald Kincaid Jr. (Annette); daughters, Teresa McCallister (Randy), Beverly Rice, Barbara Scott (Frank) and Linda Fisher (David); 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; brother, Fred Combs (Lisa); and sister, Elizabeth Vance (Archie).
Funeral service was Sept. 10 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastors Robby Shorter and Gary Bowers officiating. Burial followed at High Lawn Memorial Park.
Buddy “Bud” Wayne Naylor
Buddy “Bud” Wayne Naylor, 32, of Oak Hill, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 26, 2019.
He was born Feb. 27, 1987, the son of Bobby and Patty Naylor.
Bud left behind a very large family that loved him very much. The family includes his parents; sons, Lucas Wayne and Logan Lee; girlfriend, Susan Showalter; brothers, Michael Naylor (Tisha) and Mark R. Skaggs; sisters, Tina Naylor (John Bragg) and Babette Hess (Stephen); nieces and nephews, Breanne Naylor, Amber Naylor, Brooklyn Bragg, Bobbi Bragg, Angelina Bragg, Bethany Bragg, LJ Bragg, Kolton Hess, Lucas Naylor, Carlee Naylor, Greyson Hess, Bowen Hess, Hudson Hess and Nova Hess, as well as great-nieces and nephews, Stephen Browning, Tiffany Perry and Jacob Browning
Services for Bud were Sept. 2 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Good Hope Cemetery.
Dorothy Marie Hayden Osborne
Announcing that Heaven has gained another angel! Dorothy Marie Hayden Osborne, 91, received her crown on Sept. 13, 2019. Her peaceful passing took place at Bowers Hospice House.
She resided in Scarbro.
Dorothy was born on Nov. 7, 1927 at Four Mile, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Lewis Hayden Sizemore Slusher, and father, Jeff Hayden; brothers, Owen Hayden and Bobby Sizemore; first husband, Delford L. Oliver; and her beloved second husband, Elmer Osborne, to whom she was married 48 years. Elmer was a supportive ministry partner, musician and a Bible teacher and scholar throughout Dorothy’s time as a pastor and televangelist.
Those who are left to cherish her memory include daughter, Carol St. Clair (Bill) of Oak Hill; son, Jefferson Oliver of Scarbro; and sister, Louise Rosian of Russell Spring, Kentucky. She was grandmother of six: Wanda Lewis (Mark) Buffalo, Kentucky, Sonja St. Clair-Hassler (Andy) of O’Fallon, Missouri, Stacy Baber (Hans) of Duncan, South Carolina, Shannon Cherian (Roy) of Wentzville, Missouri, Nathan St. Clair (Christine) of Scarbro and Teresa Matson (Michael) of Killdeer, North Dakota; great-grandmother of 33, great-great-grandmother of 20 and great-great-great-grandmother of three. Before her passing there were six living generations. Not many families can say that.
Dorothy was pastor at the Full Gospel Church of Scarbro for 48 years. She had a television program on WOAY-TV for 39 years and three years in Abington, Virginia. Only God knows how many people Dorothy was instrumental in leading to the Lord.
Dorothy was saved at 17 and evangelized for over 20 years. Working while her husband was in War World II, she later went to school for accounting and was an accountant. She was a soul winner for God, a bread winner and a prayer warrior for many. She taught us values, morals, to respect our elders, and most of all to love God with all our heart and soul. She has been a living example of what God wants us to be in our lives. She was God’s hands and feet on earth — a true disciple for her Lord.
Service of celebration and remembrance will be conducted at 12 noon on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with Pastors Darrell Stapleton and Jessie Parker officiating.
Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley. Grandsons and Matt Bowyer will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to the Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.
Patricia Greer Pino
Patricia Pino, 77, passed away at her home in Oak Hill on Sept. 15, 2019.
Patricia was born on Oct. 14, 1941. Her parents, Eugene and Helen Greer, lived in Kilsyth. Patricia had five siblings: Helen Urban and husband Jack of York, Pennsylvania, Carol Billups and husband Bruce of Beckley, Donna Fitzwater and husband Randy of Crab Orchard and Larry Greer and Bobby Greer, both deceased.
Patricia was a graduate of Mount Hope High School.
She married Pasquale (Pat) Pino of Mount Hope, on March 4, 1960. Pat and Patricia had six children: Pasquale (Butch) Pino Jr. and spouse Irma Lou of Ramsey, Tina Scott and spouse Robert of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, Jim Pino and spouse Melissa of Shady Spring, Lisa Brewer and spouse Mark of Columbus, Georgia, Vicki Canterbury and spouse Norton of San Clemente, California and Sandi Pino of Lighthouse Point, Florida. Pat and Patricia had 19 grandchildren: Shawn, Regina, Chris, Angela, Jessica, Joshua, Jordan, Ashleigh, Brandon, Ross, Jillian, Jalynn, Aaron, Lindsey, Jaime, Jeremy, Paige, Brittany and Courtney. Pat and Patricia had 27 great-grandchildren: Adam, Maya, Jarek, Alex, Alysia, Avina, Jakob, Theodore, John, Zack, Ali, Carlie, Kian, Kaylee, Jada, Anna, Skyler, Carter, Gia, Eliana, Wyatt, Reese, Emily, Dane, Grant, Jackson and Brady. Pat and Patricia had two great-great-grandchildren, Jayce and Rylen.
Patricia lived in Mount Hope until 1990, at which time she and Pat moved to Oak Hill.
Patricia was a member of Bradley FreeWill Baptist Church, an active member of Women Active for Christ and past member/officer of Preceptor Nu of Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
The funeral service was held Sept. 20 at Bradley FreeWill Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Peters officiating. Burial followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
Dora Mae Bradbury Yeager
Dora Mae Bradbury Yeager, 93, of Zolfo Springs, Florida, died Aug. 27, 2019.
Born Sept. 12, 1925 in Kincaid, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Grace Oretha Kinser Bradbury. She also was preceded in death by her husband, George Robert Yeager; son, William John Yeager; brother, Roy E. Bradbury; and sister, Thelma (Sam) Lorene Eldreth.
A resident of Oak Hill until 2005, Dora was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors include son, George Robert Yeager II and his wife, Revona Kay, of Winter Springs, Florida.
Dora will be sorely missed by family and friends.
Graveside rites and committal, followed by burial, were Sept. 6 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Prosperity with Pastor Greg Swisher officiating.
