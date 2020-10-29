John Michael Adkins
John Michael Adkins, 47, of Meadow Bridge, passed Oct. 4, 2020 at his home.
He was the son of Michael and Kay Fury Adkins.
He is survived by his parents; his sons, Colby Adkins and Jacob Adkins; their mother, Carolyn Roach; and his girlfriend, Joyella Thomas.
As per his wishes, he will be cremated.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Rainelle.
Janet Elaine Bailey-Kincaid
Janet Elaine Bailey-Kincaid, 68, of Oak Hill, formerly of Dunbar and Packsville, went home to be with the Lord after a long illness on Oct. 1, 2020 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
She was born Dec. 17, 1951 in Charleston, daughter of the late Glen and Hazel Richmond Bailey. In addition to her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Andy and Domie Richmond; paternal grandparents, William H. and Lydia Bailey; and sister-in-law, Alice Bailey.
Janet retired in 2007 after 27 years working with the state as a clerk/secretary/accounting technician.
She graduated from Marsh Fork High School in 1969. Janet studied at Marshall University, Beckley Junior College, and WV Career College.
Janet was always very active in her churches, from youth to an adult, until her health decline in the last few years. She loved the Lord and talking to family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, David Kincaid; her stepson, Scott Kincaid; her stepdaughter, Cherylin of Oak Hill; two stepgrandchildren; sister, Deanna Lewis in Parkersburg; brother, Neldon Bailey in Lodi, Ohio; nieces, Beth Minear of Charleston, Tana Stanley of Vienna and Lorinda Tagg of Lodi, Ohio; nephews, Glen Bailey of Lodi, Ohio, and Jesse Bailey of Elyeria, Ohio; special cousins, Linda Bailey-Ramsey of Beckley and Linda Cloonan-Whitherspoon of Fort Pierce, Florida; and two furbabies, Velveteen and Boomer.
As per Janet’s personal wishes, she will be cremated with no services. The family would like to thank all of her caretakers, neighbors, friends, and Jan-Care Ambulance Service.
James Eli Belcher
James Eli Belcher, 85, of Victor, passed away on Sept. 25, 2020 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.
Born on July 14, 1935, in Maybeury, McDowell County, he was the son of the late James Belcher and Mabel Aliff Belcher.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Thomas Belcher, in 2014.
James was a Korea Air Force veteran and a welder.
Survivors are one son, Richard Belcher of Tennessee.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and no service.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace of Ansted.
Maxine L. Bowyer
Maxine L. Bowyer, 99, of Richwood, died Oct. 15, 2020, at Meadow Garden Nursing Home in Rainelle.
Born in Fayette County on Jan. 23, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Noah Judson and Leah Rae White Rhodes. She was the last surviving of 14 children.
First employed by the New River and Pocahontas Coal Company as a store clerk in Minden, she moved to Detroit, Michigan, in 1943 to work as a “Rosie the Riveter” in the Aircraft Engine Division of the Packard Motor Car Company “to help the boys,” returning to Fayette County to marry and become a homemaker.
Preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Bowyer, and their daughter, Constance Taylor, she is survived by daughter, Lesley Morris of Leivasy; grandson, Christopher Morris (Jennifer) of Charleston; great-grandsons, Jackson and Jeb Bradley Morris; and “the best friend [she] ever had,” Donnie Cox of Richwood.
The family will respect Maxine’s wishes to forgo a memorial service.
Arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.
Deborah Scragg Burgess
Deborah Scragg Burgess, of Oak Hill, passed away on Oct. 8, 2020.
Born Sept. 20, 1952, in Montgomery, she was the daughter of the late Ann Clendenin and Rev. Charles W. Scragg Jr.
Deborah was a retired schoolteacher at Collins Middle School, and a proud supporter of the Democratic Party.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Cynthia Jayne Scragg.
Her memory will be cherished by husband, Kevin B. Burgess; her brothers, Charles W. Scragg III and Stephen L. Scragg; and a sister, Linda Scragg Pitrilla; her uncle, John Lyle Scragg; and aunt, Patricia “Tootie” Lanham.
She was loved by her niece, Lindsey Kristen Pitrilla Cianci (Mark); and nephews, Charles W. Scragg IV (Shanna), Jonathan B. Scragg and Christopher L. Scragg (Tiffany).
Deborah is also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews who loved her, as well as the many members of Kevin’s family, who all loved her like she was their own.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that, if you are politically inclined, please make a donation to the Democratic Party (Democratic National Committee, PO Box 96585, Washington DC 20077-7242); if not political, please consider donating to Habitat for Humanity (Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, Georgia 31709-3543 USA).
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent at tyreefuneralhome.com
Billy Aaron Canada
Billy Aaron Canada, 73, was born on Sept. 26, 1947 in Oak Hill, son of the late Thomas and Mable Canada.
He was educated in the West Virginia school system.
Billy was a veteran of the Vietnam Era. He then met and married Eloise Smoot. Billy also worked over 15 years and retired from Alloy Plant, Alloy.
On Oct. 13, 2020, when he was called home, he leaves to mourn and cherish his memory, his wife, Eloise (Weasel) Canada of Montgomery; sons, Billy Jr. (Nikki) Canada of Charlotte, North Carolina, Greg (Kelley) Canada of Dunbar and Michael Barron of Athens, Ohio; daughter, Staci (Dewey) Payne of Montgomery; brothers, Thomas Geary (Margaret) Canada of Cleveland, Ohio, Ronald Gerald (Karen) Canada of Oak Hill and Anthony “Tony” Glen (Colleen) Canada, all of Oak Hill, and Michael Lennell (Rosetta) Canada of Scarbro; sisters, Gwendolyn Cookie (Michael) Adams and Adelia Lavern (Michael) Heflin, all of Cleveland, Ohio; special uncle, David (Libby) Canada of White Sulphur Springs; 12 grandkids, six great-grandkids and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Billy loved dancing, driving and his family. He is gone, but never forgotten.
Service was Oct. 21 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Bishop Thomas R. Murray Jr. officiating. Burial with military honors followed at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Nina L. Decker
Nina Louise (Gravely Twyman) Decker, 103, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away Oct. 11, 2020 at Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tennessee.
She was born in Berwind on Jan. 8, 1917, a daughter of the late Millard and Mollie B. Gravely. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Allen Carl Twyman (1955) and Eldon M. Decker (2001); her eldest daughter, Nina Lee Twyman Grabowski (2011); stepson, Eldon M. Decker Jr. of Texas; and sisters, Martha, Edna, Edith Gravely, Patricia Woody and Mary Riley.
The first of seven daughters, she went to McDowell County schools and to Bluefield College.
After her family moved to Bristol, Virginia from Oak Hill in 1969, Nina served on the board of the Bristol YWCA. She was a member of Bristol Women's Club as well as State Street United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and a church circle. In Bristol, she worked as an assistant in the remedial math program at High Point Elementary School for many years.
Nina is survived by her daughter, Carla Twyman Molley and husband John of Johnson City, Tennessee; son, Kevin Decker of Bristol, Virginia; Ann O'Bryan, her youngest sister and caregiver; son-in-law, Bill Grabowski of Asheville, North Carolina; three grandchildren and their spouses; three great-grandchildren, all of North Carolina; step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren in Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no formal service.
In lieu of flowers, Nina wanted those who wish to send a donation to a favorite cause or charity.
Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com.
Mrs. Decker and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services (276-669-6141).
Jacqueline Ethel Robinson Griffith
Jacqueline Ethel Robinson Griffith, 74, of Oak Hill, died Oct. 6, 2020 at her home.
Born June 22, 1946 in Fayette County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Lionel and Bessie Madeline Morton Robinson.
She was a retired licensed practical nurse, having worked at Hilltop Healthcare Center for 30 years.
She also was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Griffith; brother, James Ernest Robinson; and sister, Bessie Joanna Hicks.
Survivors include children, Cindy Kincaid and Hank Kincaid, both of North Carolina, Darla Mullens of Lookout and Ernest Kincaid of Oak Hill; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Ms. Griffith was cremated. There will be no visitation or service.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Ruth Ann Hayes
In loving memory of Ruth Ann Hayes, 82, of Jodie, born Aug. 28, 1938 and welcomed into heaven with open arms by her loving husband, Bobby R. Hayes, on Oct. 10, 2020.
She resided in Boomer with her daughter and her family. She was a homemaker, volunteered countless hours, worked at Simons Pharmacy and helped take care of her great-grandchildren, Michael and Jacob, who were her world.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby R. Hayes; infant daughter, Juanita; brother, Fenton Burdette; and parents, Lena and Carl Burdette.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Pam Prince, Joyce (Gary) McNeeley and Kenny (Kathy) Hayes; grandchildren, Amber Hayes, Stephanie Shuff, Colleen McNeeley, Carl Ray (Heather) Hayes and Michelle Abner; and her great-grandchildren, Vincent Ray Hayes, Shelby Shuff and Alyssa and Autumn Abner.
She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her!
Philippians 1:21: For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.
Service was Oct. 15 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Pastor Kenneth Hayes and Pastor Mark Strickland officiating. Burial followed in Montgomery Memorial Park at London.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Robert Harold Hess
Robert Harold Hess, 94, of Fayetteville, passed away on Aug. 28, 2020 at Summersville Regional Medical Center.
Born on Sept. 11, 1925 at Ansted, he was the son of the late Herbert Forrest and Nellie Legg Hess.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Helen Louise Davies Hess; and two brothers, Dennis Hess and Herbert “Bud” Hess.
Left to cherish his memory include his sons, Alan Hess and wife Susan and Robert Hess Jr.; sisters, Ernestine Davies, Ann Jordan and Dr. Thelma Rose Hess Burns; grandchildren, Alan Hess Jr. and Amy Evans and husband Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Banyan R. Evans and Baylen M. Evans.
Mr. Hess was a 32nd degree Mason with York and Scottish Rites.
He attended West Virginia University and received a bachelor’s degree in geology. While there, he worked for the West Virginia Geological Society under Doctor Price, whose friendship he valued dearly.
He became Director of Gas Procurement for United Fuel Gas Company until he retired and took up a position as president of Allegheny and Western Energy Corporation. They acquired United Fuel Gas Distribution and he named the company Mountaineer Gas, as it operates today.
Mr. Hess was a Shriner at the Beni Kedem Temple in Charleston as well as a member of Kanawha Lodge A.F & A.M; he had many friends; was an avid World War II buff as he was a U.S. Navy veteran. He also collected guns and artifacts with his son, Robert Hess Jr. Above all, he loved his grandchildren and the outdoors.
A celebration of life was held Sept. 26 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home with burial following immediately afterwards at the Hess Family Farm.
For those wishing to express condolences to the Hess family, you may do so by visiting www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Linda Kaye Kuhn Johnson
Linda Kaye Kuhn Johnson, 75, of Fayetteville, died Oct. 8, 2020, at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.
Born July 5, 1945 in Tennessee, she was the only daughter of the late Monroe and Reba Mae Gill Kuhn.
At the time of her retirement, Linda was Director of Central Supply for Plateau Medical Center.
She was a member of the Graydon Baptist Church.
Her husband, Marvin Roy Johnson, preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 2019.
Her memory will be cherished by daughters, Tina Payne of Beckley, and Tereasa Canterbury and Tammie Myers and husband Timmy, all of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Lyndzie Edwards, Cassie Jennings, Kristen Jennings, Shane Myers, Brandi Canterbury, Mandi Moragne, Josh Payne, Travis Myers and Lacie Myers; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside rites and committal services, with entombment following, were Oct. 12 at High Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Oak Hill with Pastor Greg Swisher officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Judy Rebecca Holly Kessler
Judy Rebecca Holly Kessler, 79, of Beckwith, passed away at her home on Sept. 24, 2020.
Born March 23, 1941 at Beckwith, she was the daughter of the late William and Maggie Holly.
Judy had several jobs in her life and all were in service to others. The most memorable was as a bus driver in the Hico and Ansted area.
She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death to her husband, William (Pete) Kessler Sr.; daughter, Maggie Ann Kessler (Pridemore Nichols Birt); son, James Everette Holly.
Left to cherish her memory are her three sons, William (BJ) Kessler Jr. and fiancee’ Allison Moore, Offie Kessler and wife Malisha and Richard Kessler; and her daughter, Nona Kessler Ringler and husband Karl. Judy had a love like no other for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren include William (Bear) Kessler III, Theodor William Myers, Beth Kessler (Shaun Stark), Donnette Taylor (Matthew), Tommy Pridemore, Chelsea Kessler, Joseph Kessler, William (Billy) Kessler, Paige Kessler, Offie Kessler II, Cheyanne Kessler, John Keeney and Pam Keeney; great-grandchildren, Sky Treadway, Halle Kessler, Canyon Kessler, Joshua Ayden Gillman, Trey Stark, Jeremyh Gillman, Michael Taylor and Austin Taylor and one on the way, Donnette.
Judy had lots of nieces and nephews that she loved as if they were hers.
Funeral services were held at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home in Fayetteville on Sept. 30, with the Rev. Ed Carpenter officiating. Burial was at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Victor.
For those wishing to express condolences to the Hess family, you may do so by visiting www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Everette Dale Mullins
Everette Dale Mullins, 63, of Hinton, died Oct. 7, 2020.
Born Feb. 26, 1957 at Beckley, he was the son of the late Flossie Marie Maynor and Russell Lee Mullins.
His brothers, Mitchell and Ronnie Mullins, also preceded him in death.
Dale was a coal miner and served on the Pax Fire Department for over 30+ year and was former fire chief.
He is survived by wife, Robin Elvena VeBoard Mullins; son, James Russell Mullins of Sophia; daughter, Christina Renee Mullins of Pax; and Ronnie Mullins, who was like a son to Dale.
Dale’s memory will be cherished by six grandchildren, Destiny Stover, Tessa Mullins, Eric Williams, Amelia Mullins, Thomas Mullins and Hunter Mullins.
He is also survived by his sister, Dinah Bailey, and husband Robert, of Packs Branch.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Annetta Louise Walter Myers
Annetta Louise Walter Myers, 82, of Fayetteville, passed away at home on Sept. 26, 2020.
Born on Aug. 28, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Daniel Walter and Sadie Elizabeth Ireland Walter.
She received her bachelor’s degree from Iowa State College, she received her master’s degree from West Virginia Tech, and taught chemistry and physics at Oak Hill High School.
Mrs. Myers was a member of Pleasant View Church of the Brethren.
Mrs. Myers had a very giving personality, her smile would light up the room, and she could also be stern and sassy as well as quick-witted.
She volunteered in a number of capacities, including serving as past president of AARP and playing piano and organ at the church. She loved to travel and drive fast. She was a fantastic teacher.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert Logan Myers; her parents; and son-in-law, John Thomas Madigan.
Left to cherish her memory include her son, Paul Myers and Donna McClure; daughter, Catherine Anne (Candy) Madigan-Larson and Gregory Monte Larson; granddaughter, Kindra Annetta Gresham; Paul’s family, Tracy Burkey and Jessica Wade; and loving caregivers, Ally, Matt, Maggie and Katie McAllister.
Funeral services were held Oct. 2 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Pastor Harry Fuller officiating. Burial followed at Highlawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.
For those wishing to express condolences to the Hess family, you may do so by visiting www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Shelia Nelson
Shelia Nelson, 59, of Oak Hill, went home to be with the Lord after a sudden illness on Oct. 5, 2020.
Shelia was the daughter of Eva Marie Evans and the late Harry Burgess of Oak Hill. She also was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Aaron Johnson; stepfather, Houston Lee Evans; and grandparents, Leon and Elsie Noble.
Shelia had a smile that would light up any room. She was a very special woman and made a great impression on everyone around her with her kindness and compassion. She was an amazing mother and grandmother. She also loved spending time with her friends and family, and was always sure to lift them up and keep them laughing.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Eva Marie Evans; daughter, Christina Marie Acord; grandchildren, Courtney Acord, Alexavier Acord and Christopher Michael Johnson; sister, Tammy Arrington; niece, Stephanie Phillips; great-niece, Sidney Phillips; great-nephew, Eli Phillips; and other siblings, family members, and friends and co-workers that became family. Sheila will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
Services are private.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Priscilla Joan Robinson Osborn
Priscilla Joan Robinson Osborn, 79, of Oak Hill, gained her heavenly wings on Oct. 17, 2020, at Charleston Area Medical Center after a long illness.
She was born Feb. 15, 1941, in Bluefield, daughter of the late Floyd and Edna Robinson.
Joan served in the Women’s Army Corps until she met and married her beloved Pat, whom she married on Dec 2, 1961. He preceded her in death on Aug 26, 2007.
Two brothers, Ray Robinson and Floyd Robinson Jr., also preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory include three children, Jeff Osborn of Oak Hill, Brian Osborn of Beckley and Priscilla “Annette” Osborn Casterline of Palm Coast, Florida; brother, Henry Robinson of Brandenburg, Kentucky; sister, Wanda Watkins of Oak Hill; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services were conducted Oct. 22 at the Oak Hill Gospel Tabernacle officiated by Rev. Charlie Schmuck, with burial immediately following in the Thomas Addition of Odd Fellows Cemetery in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Samuel Lee Pauley Sr.
With his children by his side, Samuel Lee Pauley Sr., 81, of Scarbro, formerly of Pineville, went peacefully into Heaven to be with our Lord and Savior and to be reunited with his loving wife of 53 years, Judy, on Sept. 27, 2020, at CAMC Memorial, Charleston.
Born April 24, 1939, in Seth, he was the son of the late James and Pearl Parsons Pauley of Drawdy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy Buzzard Pauley; brother, Danny Pauley; and parents-in-law, John and Sabie Buzzard.
Sam was a master mechanic and worked countless hours over the years to provide for his family until he was disabled from a back injury, but he always made sure his family was taken care of.
Sam gave his heart and soul to the Lord many years ago and was a member of Packs Branch Baptist Church. The change in him afterward was obvious to everyone, and Sam lived his life every day from then on ready for his eternal home.
Sam did not know a stranger and was open and honest with everyone he met. His favorite hangout was The Korner in Pax. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved children, Samuel Pauley Jr. and wife Emma of Scarbro, Dwight Pauley and wife Kathryn of Lexington, South Carolina, Judith Thompson and husband Cecil of Glen Fork and James Pauley and wife Vicki of Beckley; his grandchildren, Michael, Jeffrey, Matthew, Trenton, Marianna, Steven, Josh, Jacob and Ryan; 14 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Diana Casto and Sherry Bailey of Ripley; brothers, Ray Pauley of Huntington and Michael Pauley of Oceana; and many other family members and friends.
Graveside services, with burial following, were Oct. 2 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Prosperity with Pastor Cecil Thompson officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Geraldine “Sissy” Dolin Prather
Geraldine “Sissy” Dolin Prather, 69, of Oak Hill, died Oct. 7, 2020 at her home.
Born July 26, 1951 at Page, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Mary Odessa Wriston Dolin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Prather, in January 2018; and brother, Ray Dolin.
Those left to cherish her memory include son, Jason Christopher Prather and wife Promise of Mount Hope; daughter, Tabatha Frame and husband Daniel of Oak Hill; sisters, Dimple Ann Taylor and Allison Odessa and husband Dennis; brothers, Samuel E. Dolin and Clarence Sherman Dolin and wife Carol; grandchildren, Ashley Frame and Noah Frame; four special nieces and two special nephews; and her beloved granddog, Cooper.
Graveside rites and committal services, with burial following, were Oct. 11 at Wriston Cemetery in Mossy with Pastor Ken Souder and Pastor Gary McGuire officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Brenda Gayle Puckett
Brenda Gayle Puckett, age 75, of Oak Hill, passed away Oct. 18, 2020 at Bowers Hospice House.
Brenda was born on Oct. 14, 1945 to the late Everette Steel Sr. and Edith Irene Steel.
In addition to her parents, Brenda is preceded in death by her husband, James Luther Puckett, late husband and father to Brenda’s only child, Sherman Luther Hackney; brothers, Ray Ervin and Clyde Ervin Sr.; and her sister, Wanda Hackney.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Tina Gay Wilson of Virginia; sister, Sue Jones and husband Don of Florida; brother, Everette Steel Jr. and wife Beverly of North Carolina; grandchildren, Daniel Wilson II (DJ) and Bridgette Wilson, all of Virginia; great-grandchildren, Carter, Carlee, Cannon and Devae; and special friends, Judy and Richard Mackey of Oak Hill, Nancy Widay of Ohio and Lisa Neely of Texas.
Graveside services were Oct. 22 at High Lawn Memorial Park. Mask and social distancing will be required for those attending.
Patricia Yvonne Ramsey
Our beloved Patricia Yvonne Ramsey, age 83, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully Oct. 7, 2020.
She was born on July 20, 1937, in Jonben, the daughter of the late Willis and Lessie Wooten.
She attended Woodrow Wilson High School, graduating in 1955.
Patricia married Duke Ramsey on Aug. 10, 1957, and they raised two sons, Clifford and Matthew. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in 2015.
Patricia was employed in Charleston for a number of years by the Sacred Heart School and First Presbyterian Pre-School before she and Duke moved to Oak Hill in 1994.
A loving, generous woman, Patricia loved her church, her family, friends, dogs Rhett and Buster, and was a life-long volunteer. She loved helping others, and in Charleston volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Ronald McDonald House. In Oak Hill she did volunteer work at Raleigh General Hospital and the Oak Hill Beautification Committee, and participated in the Fayette Study Club and the White Oak Country Club. She was a 28-year member of the Oak Hill Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by husband Duke.
Those left to cherish her memory include sons, Cliff of Oak Hill and Matt of Portsmouth, Rhode Island; sister, Lana Kay Cunningham of Parkersburg; and brother, Willis “Bo” Wooten of Aiken, South Carolina.
Following Patricia's wishes, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held sometime in the future.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley WV 25801 or Oak Hill United Methodist Church, Backpack Ministry, 250 East Main Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Elisa Rose
On Oct. 18, 2020, God called our sweet Lisa home.
She was a resident of Montgomery Rehab and Nursing in Montgomery for two years.
She resided in Columbia with her parents, Eugene and LaVonne Rose, until their death. She then made her home with her loving sister, Mary.
Elisa was born in Charlton Heights on Aug. 4, 1965.
She had Down syndrome. Elisa was an amazing daughter, sister, aunt, and great-aunt, and had a great amount of family and friends.
She attended Cannelton School for Exceptional Children. She could read, write, talk with sign language, loved to sing and play games. She loved camping, and the pontoon boat. She was active in Special Olympics.
She attended Kimberly Church of God, and later in life attended New Beginnings Church in Shrewsbury.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and LaVonne Rose of Kimberly; a niece, Morgan Caroline Rose; and a great-niece, Kerrigan Elizabeth Richmond.
Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Mary and Claude Richmond of Kimberly; brothers, Michael and Vicki Rose of St. Albans and Tim and Gretchen Rose of Charleston; nephews, Jeremy and Beverly Richmond of Oak Hill and Travis and Jill Rose of St. Albans; nieces, Michele and Dean Porter of Santa Clearita, California and Baylee Rose of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; great-nieces, Daisy Porter, Vivian Porter, Jocelyn Rose and Sidney Greer, all of Tennessee; great-nephews, Dawson Rose of St. Albans and Josh Greer of Tennessee; aunts, Lemoine Hogan of North Carolina and Aretta Rose of Ohio; uncles, Pete and Bernie Coffman of Baltimore, Maryland, whom she adored. She also left a host of cousins and great friends. We would like to thank everyone at Montgomery Rehab and Nursing for all their concern, love, and great care for Elisa and Hospice of Charleston for her last days and hours of comfort care.
In lieu of flowers, please visit an elderly friend, feed the birds, a squirrel, or drop off dog or cat food to a shelter in Elisa’s name as she loved all of Gods creation. She was a Christian and loved to praise the Lord or you can make a donation to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311. A private family service was held Oct. 23 and Elisa was then laid to rest with her predeceased family.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Mary Sue Coleman Scarbrough
Mary Sue Coleman Scarbrough, 77, of Oak Hill, passed away at her home on Oct. 7, 2020, following a short illness. She was surrounded by her four children, husband of 61 years, and countless other loving family members.
Sue, as she was known to most, was born on Aug. 10, 1943, in Dothan, a daughter of the late Chester Coleman and Veda Smith Coleman Legg.
Sue was married to David Keith Scarbrough Sr. on Aug. 15th, 1959 in Dothan.
Sue was the owner of Three’s Company Hair Design in Oak Hill for many years. Her passion was cosmetology and she used those skills to brighten the lives of so many of her family members, clients, and friends throughout the years.
Sue was also an avid gardener and was well known for her green thumb. She found great passion in crocheting, making afghans, baby blankets, hats, gloves and many other cherished pieces for friends and family.
Brothers James (Buster) Coleman, William (Willie) Coleman and Carroll Coleman; her sisters, Velva Coleman Mitchell and Betty Coleman Thomas King; and many nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Rodney Pittman, also preceded her in death.
Sue is survived by and will be greatly missed by her husband, David Scarbrough Sr.; sister and best friend, Helen Pittman; sisters, Norma Flint and Letha Reynolds; her brother, Samuel Legg; her daughter, Michelle Nuckels and husband Allen Nuckels; and sons, David Scarbrough Jr. and wife Sandra Scarbrough, Darrell Scarbrough and Mike Scarbrough and wife Cynthia Scarbrough. Her memory will also be held close by her niece, Kim King; nephew, Roger Vansickle; and a host of other nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is also survived by five grandchildren whom she loved very much: Lisa, Brittny, Tara, Dustin and Tiffany, as well as nine great-grandchildren, Levi, Nash, Kingston, Taylee, Kayleigh, Stevie, Jaxon, Caden and Presley.
Graveside rites and committal with entombment following were held Oct. 9 at High Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor Bobby Thomas Jr. officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Gary Conrad Shorter Sr.
Gary Conrad Shorter Sr., 72, of St. Albans, formerly of Pax, passed away Oct. 18, 2020, at CAMC Memorial in Charleston.
Born March 31, 1948, in Weirwood, he was the son of the late James C. and Vivian I. Wriston Shorter.
Gary was a 1966 graduate of Mount Hope High School after which he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving from 1967 to 1971 earning rank as Class E4 SGT. Following his military service, Gary graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree in accounting from WV State College in 1978.
As a former U.S. Postal Service employee, with 40 years service, Gary was also member of the Charleston WV Area Local of the American Postal Workers Union, at one point serving as president and for the past 24 years as treasurer. He was a member of the WV Postal Workers Union, serving as treasurer for the past 16 years. He was a member of the CWVAL APWU for his entire career, was president of the Charleston Postal Employee Credit Union and was on the executive board for the National Association of Letter Carriers/CWVAL Building Corporation for the last 30 years.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kondra Ray Shorter, and sister, Elizabeth Ann Darbyshire.
Those left to cherish his memory include his former wife of 37 years, Elsie Almiria Gray; children, Gary Conrad Shorter Jr.(Jenny), Robert Carson Shorter and Jennifer Rebecca Freeman (Chris); and grandchildren, Riley Catherine Freeman and Sophie Elizabeth Shorter. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda Carol Stover, and several nieces, nephews and their families.
Graveside service with burial were Oct. 25 at Pax Community Cemetery with Pastor Greg Swisher officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Gary L. Tincher
After a long illness, Gary L. Tincher, 70, of Pratt, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 16, 2020. He died peacefully at home with his loved ones where he wanted to be.
He was a former pastor at First Baptist Church of Standard; the president and part owner in Tincher Safety, Inc. for 30 years; and had worked for many years previous to that at various mines, including Capital Fuels, Hawks Nest Mining and Cannelton Industries.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, DiAnna; his son, Gary “Scott” Tincher and his wife, Terri, of Fayetteville; his son, Christopher B. Tincher of Pratt; his grandchildren, Brooke Tincher and husband Shoichi Nakayama of Westland, Michigan, David Tincher of Morgantown, Hilary Martin (Jerry) of Danese and Timothy Bass (Jaclyn) of Oak Hill; great-grandchildren, Shannon and Scarlet Martin of Danese and Bentley and Ethan Bass of Oak Hill; sisters, Carolyn Sue McCune (Gordon) of Standard, Deborah King (Kendrick) of War and Teresa Snodgrass (David) of Standard; brother, James “Larry” Tincher of Hansford; many nieces and nephews and many friends and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his mother and dad, Madge and James “Everett” Tincher; his grandparents, Joe and Lottie Marsh; and his sister, Janice Hughes (Ronald) of Gary, Indiana.
He has left a void that can never be filled.
Due to COVID, a graveside service was held for family members only at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow on Oct. 24, with Pastor Gary “Scott” Tincher officiating.
A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at a later time and will be announced.
Memorial donations may be made to Dry Branch Independent Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 14, Dry Branch, WV 25061 or a charity of your choosing.
Arrangements by Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.
Lawrence Edward Treadway Jr.
Lawrence Edward Treadway Jr., 39, of Fayetteville, died Sept. 27, 2020, as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident in Tionesta, Pennsylvania.
Born Dec. 5, 1980 at Beckley, he was the son of Lawrence Treadway Sr. and Shirley Ernst and stepmother, Lisa Treadway.
Lawrence was a hard worker. He loved art and also enjoyed spending time with friends.
In addition to his parents, those left to cherish Lawrence’s memory are his daughter, Sky Treadway; brothers, Randy Treadway and Mickey Treadway; and sisters, Jo Burzycki and Kat Oliver. He would also like to be remembered by his nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was Oct. 12 at the Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Daniel Cupp officiating. Burial was at Treadway Cemetery, Beckwith.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Franklin Alonza White
Franklin Alonza White, 88, of Oak Hill, passed away Sept. 27, 2020 surrounded by all seven of his children.
Frank was born in Whipple to the late John Lee and Ada Lora White.
Frank worked as a machinist at Union Carbide (Alloy).
He was an Airman First Class in the Air Force, working as an instrument specialist.
Frank also worked as an Oak Hill Auxiliary Policeman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 53 years, Naomi Ruth; and his siblings, John Earl White, Lillian Cason and Marie Bailey.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Darlene Shoemaker (Kenny), Sandra Warren (Reggie), Alice Humphrey (Ken), Wayne White (Jean), Mark White (Brenda), Michael White (Tami) and Jonathan White (Becky). He will be missed by his siblings; Norman White, Della Colley and Pansy Gadomski, as well as his 22 grandkids and 31 great-grandkids.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Research Hospital or Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
Funeral service was Sept. 29 at High Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor Michael Arritt officiating.
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Marjorie “Margie” Dodd Zastawniak
A life-long resident of Minden, Marjorie “Margie” Dodd Zastawniak, 97, died Oct. 12, 2020, at Kingsbrook Life Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.
Born Oct. 13, 1922 at Minden, she was the daughter of the late Kelly Martin and Ora Belle Sorrell Dodd.
Margie retired from G.C. Murphy in Oak Hill.
She a member of the Missionary Baptist Church at Minden.
Her husband, Edward “Al” Zastawniak; three brothers, infant Adolphus Dodd, Ralph Eugene Dodd and Roy Preston Dodd; two sisters, Gladys Thelma Jones and Mable Louise Loukx; and infant grandson, William Zastawniak, also preceded her in death.
Her memory will be cherished by sons, Michael (Brenda Miller) Zastawniak of Henderson, Kentucky and Ronald (Sue) Zastawniak of Flatwoods, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Rick (Donna) Zastawniak, Karen Gibson and Michael Dean; two grandchildren by marriage, Shonda Zastawniak and Michelle Rider; five great-grandchildren, Christina, Jennifer, Wyatt, Hayden and Amelia; great-great-granddaughter, Sloan; and her loving caregiver, Anita Scarbro.
Graveside rites and committal, with burial following, were Oct. 15 at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill with Pastor Ron Richards officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.