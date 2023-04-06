Brian Michael “Bubby” Bare
Brian Michael “Bubby” Bare, 52, of Belle, passed away Feb. 20, 2023 following a short illness.
Bubby impacted the lives of many children in our community through youth sports; his famous line was, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” Coaching was one of his greatest joys. He was also an avid Mountaineer fan.
Bubby is preceded in death by his mother, Delores.
Surviving are his wife, Dawn; daughters, Taylor (Koty) Humphreys, Haidyn and Sophia; father, Lanny; sister, Karen (Earl) Oldham; grandchildren, Lainey, Rylee and Blakely; and mother-in-law, Brenda.
A gathering of his family and friends was held Feb. 24 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
In keeping with Bubby’s final requests, his cremation wishes were honored following the visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Riverside High School girls soccer and/or basketball programs, 1 Warrior Way, Belle, WV 25015.
Clarence Urchal Berry
Clarence Urchal Berry, 88, formerly of Page, passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2023 at the Hilltop Center in Hilltop.
Born April 20, 1934 in Kincaid, he was the son of the late Jess and Eva Robinson Berry.
Clarence worked in auto body, was a member of the Page Baptist Church, he enjoyed watching his western shows, feeding the birds, and most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley Anne Shuff Berry; daughter, Peggy Goins; son, James Berry; sister; Pauletta Elliott; and brother, Jess Berry.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memory include children, Debra Richmond. Robert Berry, Kenneth Berry Sr., Patricia Shelor and Thomas Berry; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Loretta Martin.
Funeral services were Feb. 24 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Burial followed at Thomas Addition I.O.O.F. Cemetery
Charles E. (Chuckie) Blankenship Jr.
Charles E. (Chuckie) Blankenship Jr. was born on Aug. 17, 1966 in Elkton, Maryland to Barbara and the late Charles (Charlie) E. Blankenship Sr. Chuckie passed away March 9, 2023 surrounded by family.
Chuckie grew up in McDunn with two brothers, many cousins and his uncle, Tommy, whom he was very close to. He and his friends and cousins would hang out and he spent lots of time with his Pawpaw and Mawmaw Linville.
They would travel to different states, racing motorbikes and enjoying the outdoors and spending time with each other.
Chuckie enjoyed working on motorbikes and vehicles. Chuckie grew to be a fine mechanic and coal truck and tractor trailer driver before his diabetes kept him from persevering.
He had an enjoyable, on-the-go personality that was a magnet to many people. He loved to talk about cars, trucks, motorcycles and traveling.
In his older years he loved to ride around the mountains in his Teryx while his family and friends rode their bikes and four-wheelers. He always had to be doing something or going somewhere to trade, wheel and deal.
Chuckie will be missed and remembered by many friends and family.
He is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and his father, Charlie Blankenship.
Surviving: his loving mother, Barbara; son, Jonathan (Stacy) of Handley; daughter, Samantha (Jason) Haddix of Clarksburg; brothers, Daniel and James (Emily), all of McDunn; granddaughters, Arissa (Tyson), Gracie, Paisley and Kenzleigh of Clarksburg; nephews, Kristopher, Chuckie shared his birthday with Zachary (Martia) of McDunn and Jacob (Kayla) of Gauley Bridge; nieces, Madison and Seanna; great-nephews, Damien and Yuki, all of McDunn.
Special thanks to Martia and Dan (Bub) for all helping take good care of him; his mother couldn’t have done it without them.
Services were March 14 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with the Rev. Chad Smailes officiating.
Timothy Neal Bragg
Timothy Neal Bragg, 71, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully March 13, 2023 at Pine Lodge in Beckley.
Born Sept. 2, 1951 in White Oak Fork, he was the son of the late Edward and Nora Marie Woolwine Bragg.
Timothy was a proud United States Army Veteran.
He worked in construction, and most of all he loved being surrounded by his family.
He is preceded in death by brothers, Luther Bragg, Keith Bragg, Fred Bragg and Gerald Bragg.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memory include his loving sisters, Sandra Bragg King, Nancy Bragg, Kathy Treadway and Linda Phillips.
In keeping with his wishes, Timothy will be cremated and no services at this time.
Danny Lee Campbell
Danny Lee Campbell, 66, of Prince, passed away on March 12, 2023 at Raleigh General Hospital following a short illness.
Danny was born on June 29, 1956 in Beckley, the son of the late Oather and Lucy Vaughn Campbell.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandchild, Bentley, and great-grandchild, Mason.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Moody Campbell; daughter, Jamie (Billy) Acord; sons, Richard (Christina) Ward and Charles (Ashley) Ward; grandchildren, Justin, Summer, Chance, Gauge, Kassie, Damian, Krissie, Dixie, Dalton, Kaiden, Kailey and Savannah; great-grandchildren, Adrianne and Carter; and sisters, Darlene Cox, Debra Campbell, Dianna Bostic, Donna Foster, Drema Bazzie and Delsie Martin.
Service was March 16 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle. Burial followed at Harrah Cemetery, Backus Mountain, Meadow Bridge.
Bruce Carr
Bruce Carr, 63, of Fayetteville, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 14, 2023.
Born on March 9, 1960, he was the son of the late Mebourne Francis Carr and Rosalie Crislip Carr.
In addition to his parents, Bruce is preceded in death by his uncles, Marple, Milton and Mack.
Bruce worked many jobs throughout his life, as he was extremely talented in many fields. He drove trucks, laid stone and river rock, operated heavy equipment, and work in construction.
In his free time, Bruce loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, hunting, fishing, and enjoyed spending time at the beach. He adored hanging out with his friends and family, and especially cherished the company of his beloved dog, Rampage.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Carrie Carr of Fayetteville; two brothers, Eugene Carr of Oak Hill and Darius Carr (Debra) of Fayetteville; aunt, Ruth Carr of Frametown; nephews, Darius Carr Jr. (Melinda) and Bryant Carr, both of Fayetteville; niece, Elizabeth Hamilton (William) of Fayetteville; cousins, Asa Carr and son Josh of Napier, Hazel Carr and daughter Danielle, Ray Carr and Ruth Carr, all of Frametown; there are also several other nieces and nephews that he loved dearly, including Kendall, Hannah, Courtney, Lebron, Kody, Aaron, Faith (Chris) and their son, Conner, and Camryn.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Bruce’s cousin, Asa, who spent endless hours taking care of him and making him smile. He spent a lot of time with him, and Bruce loved Asa a lot. The family would also like to extend their appreciation to Bruce’s brother, Darius, as well as Bruce’s nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, who were loved very much.
There was a funeral for Bruce on March 24, with Pastor Justin Seay officiating. Burial followed the funeral service at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
Floyd William Clay
Floyd William Clay, 74, of Kincaid, passed away March 17, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Floyd was born Oct. 1, 1948, in Beards Fork, son of parents Floyd Edward Clay and Gladys Clay.
He was a welder by trade.
He loved spending time with his family, and he had a passion for the outdoors, especially looking for ginseng, hunting, and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Edward Clay and Gladys Clay; and brothers, Donald Edward Clay and baby brother, Howard Edward Clay. Those left to cherish his memories include his loving wife of 49 years, Kathy Bailey Clay; son, Floyd Aaron Clay (Heather); brother, Ronald Lee Clay; and sisters, Mary Lou Price (Sidney) and Marlene Lynn Clay. In keeping with Floyd’s wishes to be cremated, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Betty Gelene Collins
Betty Gelene Collins, 86, formerly of Gauley Bridge, went home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2023, at Stonerise Charleston Nursing Home in Charleston, with the help of Hospice.
She was born on May 5, 1936, and was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Minnie Kincaid Egnor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Collins Sr.; and her two sons, Billy “Johnny” Collins Jr. and Elbert Collins. Betty is survived by her daughter, Sylvia (Tim) Carpenter of Glasgow; three grandchildren, Samantha Smallman of Charleston, Crystal Hersh of Gauley Bridge and Angela Hersh of Charleston. She was blessed with eight great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Services were held March 23 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Jeff Floyd officiating. Burial followed at Rich Creek Cemetery in Jodie.
Cheryl “Sherry” Lee Farrell Conley
Cheryl “Sherry” Lee Farrell Conley, 62, of Fayetteville, passed away March 10, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.
Sherry was born Feb. 23, 1961, in Clinton, Maryland to Robert “Vernon” Farrell and Alice Faye Moore Farrell.
Sherry worked for Smoker Friendly for 20+ years. She was a dedicated supervisor and loved all her co-workers. She was a hard worker.
She loved vacationing at the beach with her family. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings. She loved most of all spending time with her boys and her grandbabies. Sherry loved many and was loved by many and will be so very missed.
In addition to her parents, Sherry is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Conley; maternal grandparents, Alma and Bernard Dearstine; paternal grandparents, Charles and Eleanor Farrell; siblings, Brenda Jane Pierson and Richard Wayne Farrell; uncle, Billy Moore; and aunt, Mary Moore.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Shane and Christina Trofy of Oak Hill, Brian and Katie Trofy of Beaver and Travis and Kayla Trofy of Beckwith; stepson, Brent and Marissa Conley of Fayetteville; stepdaughter, Brittney and Daniel Smith of Victor; grandchildren, Olivia Trofy, Trevor Trofy, Kalilah Smith and two arriving later this year; sisters, Cindy Proskin of Fayetteville and Pam (Bobby) Farrell of Fayetteville; sister-in-law, Patsy Farrell of Kincaid; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held March 15 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, Oak Hill, with Pastor Jackie Pittman officiating. Burial followed at Huse Memorial Park in Fayetteville.
Mildred Coon Criniti
Mildred Coon Criniti, 49, of Glen Ferris, passed away March 13, 2023, after a long illness.
She was born Aug. 31, 1973, at Montgomery General Hospital and grew up in Boomer. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Coon Sr.
She is survived by her mother, Edith Coon of Glen Ferris; sister, Lois (Keith) Ramsey of Pond Gap; brother, Larry of Kimberly; daughters. Emily and Taylor of Glen Ferris; son, Adam of Glen Ferris; grandchildren, Addison Ramsey of Powell and Sebastian Ramsey of Charleston; husband, Ralph Criniti II; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She loved her flower garden, country music, and her laugh was contagious. Her smile was as beautiful as her. Even in death, she has a way of showing us her desire to continuously take care of others. Mildred was an organ donor and we know her legacy will live on, not only in our hearts but in life.
Service was March 22 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Chad Smailes officiating. Burial followed at Montgomery Memorial Park in London.
Virginia Nugen Dickerson
Virginia Nugen Dickerson, 92, of Fayetteville, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Feb. 21, 2023.
She was a homemaker, loving mother, and devoted wife of 62 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Iva and Aurelius (Real) Nugen, and husband, Daryl Dickerson. She was the last surviving child of 10 children.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Larry Dickerson of Fayetteville; daughters, Barbara Reed of Fayetteville and Donna Dickerson Rice (Jim) of Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Mysty (Mike) Underwood, Jamie (Stephanie) Rice, Larry Dickerson Jr., Amy Dickerson, Avery Dickerson, Robert (Crystal) Reed, Heather Reed and Kristy (Chris) Yarber; 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services were held Feb. 24 at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Pastor Lewis Sanson officiating. Burial followed at Huse Memorial Park Fayetteville.
Billy Ray Duncan
Billy Ray Duncan, 77, of Mount Hope, passed away on March 26, 2023.
Born Jan. 12, 1946 in Mount Hope, he was the son of the late Clarence W. (Joe) Duncan and Mary Madeline Wees Duncan.
He was preceded in death by his oldest grandson, Johnathon Tyler-Ray Moore; brothers, Clarence Jr. (Buddy) Duncan and James (Jimmy) Duncan; sisters, Barbara (Bobbi) James Underwood, Mary Sue Norment and Billy's twin sister, Nancy Kay Duncan; and his special aunt, Opal (Billie) Wall, who attended his birth and insisted he be named Billy Ray.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memory include his loving wife of 52 years, Donna Rae Duncan; daughters, Cindy Moore, of Mooresville, North Carolina and Billie Jo Jackson (Joe), of Mt. Hope; son, Michael Ray Duncan (Heather) of Beckley; his grandchildren include, Michael Moore (Courtney) and Kenny Moore, all of Beckley, Amanda Moore of Mooresville, Kayla Smith (RJ) of Beckley, MaKenzie Lawson and Dre Lawson, all of Beckley; and four great-grandchildren; his brothers include, John Samuel (Sammy) Duncan of Oak Hill and David Michael "Mike" Duncan of Columbus, Ohio; and his sisters include Connie Jo Craddock of Mt. Hope, Ruby Carol Swigart of Diamond, Ohio and Patty Logan of Mt. Hope. In addition there are many nieces, nephews, and friends that loved their "Uncle Bill" so very much.
Funeral service was March 29 at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope with Pastor Randy Mann officiating. Burial followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley.
Doris Jean Edelman
Doris Jean Edelman, of Cannelton, passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2023, at Montgomery General.
Her final days were spent surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 7, 1931, in Boomer, daughter of the late John E and Margaret K Stevens. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her siblings, Sonny, James and Phyllis; and by her children, Roger and Philip.
She is survived by her siblings, Betty Bailey, Tom Stevens, Peggy Fagan and Bill Stevens; her children, David and Charlotte Maner, Linda and Steve Morrison, William and Cathryn Maner, Beth and Brett Griffith, Mark and Ladonna Maner and Lora and Dirk Darmohray; her stepdaughters, Jean and Larry Brown, Susan and Don Pugh and Mary and Bo Perdue; as well as her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She retired from Hobet Mining after many years of dedicated service. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and traveling. She had a great sense of humor and was always full of life. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She was always a steward of the environment who appreciated nature’s beauty and wanted to protect it.
Service was Feb. 27 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Michael “Ping” Wayne Emiline
Michael “Ping” Wayne Emiline, 65, of Cannelton, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2023, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Nina Emiline and Edward “Bill” Smith and Annette Emiline; his brothers, Tom, Ike and Ivan; and sister, Lynne Smith.
He is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart, Ann Emiline (Holdren); his daughter, Michelle Emiline and grandson Dakota; also his brothers, James Mimms (Betty) of Glenville and Van Smith of Maryland; and his sisters, Jeanne and Karla (John), all of Maryland; and his aunt, Snookie Emiline Hess of Montgomery.
Michael was born Jan. 27, 1958.
He graduated from Montgomery High School. Following graduation, Michael worked at Smitty's Hardware and was later employed by Cannelton Coal Industry.
He was a member of the Eagles Club, Chapter 1040, Montgomery. Michael loved spending time with friends. He enjoyed watching Nascar racing, Cincinnati Reds baseball, and his beloved Dallas Cowboys. He was most excited when he was driving his 1999 Chevy Corvette.
Funeral services were held at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, on March 22, with Rev. Billy Morris officiating.
Please consider donating to Priority Ambulance Service, 801 Main Street East, Oak Hill WV 25901
Terry Lane Gibson
Terry Lane Gibson, age 72, of Oak Hill, passed away on March 19, 2023.
Born March 4, 1951, in Ames, he was the son of the late Charles B. Gibson and Helen Woolwine Gibson.
Terry served in U.S. Army during the Vietnam War conflict and then worked as a custodian during most of his life.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, Carla Roberts, Starla Powell, Stanton Gibson, Chris Gibson and Brent Gibson.
He will be missed dearly by son, Matthew Gibson; grandchildren, Peter Gibson, Charlie Gibson and Andrew Gibson; and brother, Charles Gibson Jr.
Funeral service was March 23 at Tyree Funeral Home Chapel, Oak Hill, with Pastor Bill McClung officiating. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Lisa Ann Neal Hamilton
Lisa Ann Neal Hamilton, 55, of Bradley, passed away at home on March 23, 2023.
Lisa was born on March 13, 1968, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Jerry and Maurnetia Neal.
Lisa enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, music, and being a social butterfly. To know her was to love her. Lisa never met a stranger.
In addition to her parents, Lisa is predeceased by her niece, Brittany Farrell; great-nephew, Jayden Holstine; and her beloved pit bull, Tyson.
Those left to cherish her memory include daughters, Kristina Neal of Hilltop and Tara Hamilton (Kaleb) of Bradley; siblings, Eric Neal (Kathy) of Hilltop, Erin Rollyson (Damon) of Gauley Bridge and Cheryl Farrell (Frank) of Oak Hill; and grandchildren, Jahkel Cosby, Deja Smoot, Rashaad Cosby, Kingston Releford, Mia Releford and baby Atlas, due in July.
In keeping with Lisa’s wishes, no memorial service will be held.
A balloon release will be held at 7 p.m. following baby Atlas’ baby shower for family and close friends on April 29, directly after the baby shower at 202 Park Ave., Beckley, WV 25801.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for assistance with Lisa’s funeral expenses to be made to High Lawn Funeral Home by calling the funeral home at 304-469-3283 or in person or by mail at High Lawn Funeral Home, 1435 E. Main St., Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Christopher Michael Harmon
Mr. Christopher Michael Harmon, of Lexington, North Carolina, passed away March 15, 2023, at Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington.
He was born Dec. 21, 1972 in Fayette County, son of Arlen Ralph Harmon and the late Sharon Kay Stone Harmon.
Christopher was baptized into the Baptist faith at Meadowdale Church in West Virginia and was self-employed as a construction contractor.
He loved rebuilding cars and always had a motorcycle.
Christopher always had a project he was working on. He loved traveling and made friends wherever he went. Christopher will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Surviving is his father, Arlen Harmon (Patricia) of Surfside Beach, South Carolina; two daughters, Whitley Davenport (Austin) of High Point and Sara Harmon of Thomasville; a brother, Timothy Harmon and wife Penny of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a sister, Tina Marie Elkins and husband Ron of Venice, Florida; granddaughter, Emilia; and a nephew, Zachary McDonald. Christopher also leaves behind many beloved extended relatives and friends.
A memorial service was held March 18 at the JC Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville, with Rev. Bynum Orr officiating.
Memorials may be directed to Hinkle Hospice House, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292 or The American Kidney Fund for Research at contributions@kidneyfund.org.
George “Pawpaw” Arnold Harrah
George “Pawpaw” Arnold Harrah, 65, of Oak Hill, passed away March 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side.
George was born Nov. 29, 1957, in Oak Hill to the late Russell Harrah and Evelena Nutter Harrah.
George was a mechanic. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and going to car shows with his son, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his father, George is preceded in death by his stepfather, Richard Harrah; sister, Anna Morton; and brother, Harold Harrah.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 42 years, Terri Lawhorn Harrah; his six daughters, Shelia Fitzwater and her husband, Jamie, Chassity Honaker and her husband, JJ, Channing Randolph and her husband, Austin, Rose Harrah, Aniyah Harrah and Syrianah Harrah; two sons, George Harrah Jr. and JaQuese Harrah; four grandchildren, Elijah Fitzwater, Jacob Fitzwater, Jaylee Honaker and Jordan Honaker; and siblings, Russell Harrah, Billy Harrah, Becky Harrah Flowers, Donna Hunley, Bobby Harrah and David Harrah.
Funeral services were held March 18 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, Oak Hill, with Pastor Larry Humphrey officiating. Burial followed in High Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlawnfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Goldie L.“Blackie” Howell
Goldie L.“Blackie” Howell, 86, of Ohley, passed away on March 7, 2023 at Glasgow Health and Rehab Center after a long illness.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence “Moon” Howell; sons, James “Buddy,” Kevin, Clarence “Kayo” Jr., Mark, Patrick “Pat”and Terry Howell; daughters, Sharon Kay Howell and Debra Dingess; parents, Charles B. and Refonna Haywood Kay; stepfather, Joseph Miller; and sisters, Helen “Dixie” Dunn and Hattie Jo Randolph.
She leaves behind her children to cherish her memory: sons, Billy (Danielle) Howell of Ohley, Rick (Missy) Howell of Shrewsbury and Phillip (Howie) Howell of South Carolina; daughters, Diana Howell of Chesapeake, Cindy Miller of Ohio, Sarah (Steve) Hicks of Maryland and Loretta Williams of Indiana; and sister, Jenny Clark of Gallipolis, Ohio.
Blackie cherished her grandchildren more than anything and leaves behind 24 grandkids, 34 great-grandkids and 11 great-great-grandkids. She also leaves behind her lifelong best friend, Linda Howell Carver; special family friend, Jeremy “Hook” Hamilton; and her beloved dog, Clyde, who always watched over her.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Glasgow Nursing and Rehab Center and Kanawha Hospice for the great care they gave Blackie while she was there.
Funeral was March 12 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, with Rev. Joe McClung officiating. Burial followed in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Stephanie Danielle Johnson
Stephanie Danielle Johnson, 33, of Kincaid, passed away March 15, 2023 at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.
Born Sept. 5, 1989 in Beckley, she was the daughter of Steve and Nancy Williams Johnson.
Stephanie enjoyed singing; painting, especially drawing and crafting; she loved make up and was very talented with doing make up; and most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Kimberly Suzanne Johnson.
Those left to cherish her wonderful and loving memory include her children, Raegan Vonna-Marie Walker, Riley Cheyanne Walker and Bodhi Nikolai Watkins; parents, Steve Johnson and Nancy Williams Johnson; grandmother, Shirley Johnson; and nieces and nephews, Kaylee Johnson, Dawson Johnson and Sadie Johnson.
Funeral service was March 25 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Delmas Wolfe officiating. Burial followed at Settle Cemetery in Robson.
Brenda Gail Keenan
Brenda Gail Keenan, 61, of Pond Gap, passed away March 12, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles J. and Ruby P. Garten Keenan.
Surviving: her daughter, Brittanny (John) Leach of Mammoth; son, Zachary (Mallory) Keenan of Ravenswood; granddaughters, Alli and Addison Leach and Parker Keenan; six sisters; two brothers; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends who all loved her dearly.
James Gabriel King
James Gabriel King, age 62, of Fayetteville, passed away on Feb. 20, 2023.
Born on Oct. 13, 1960, he was the son of the late James Bernard King and Phyllis Carol Chittum King.
James enjoyed spending his time gardening, farming, and greatly loved visiting with his nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents, James and Phyllis King.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers and sisters.
In keeping with James’ wishes, he will be cremated and will not have services.
Robert Lee Knight
Robert Lee Knight, 73, of Glasgow, died Feb. 13, 2023, after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Betty Knight.
He was a Veteran of the United States Army, earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Morris Harvey College (University of Charleston), and was retired from Charleston Area Medical Center after a long career in cytology.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Candace Long of North Carolina.
We would like to extend a special thank you to the Cox family and the staff of the VA Hopewell House in Chillicothe, Ohio for the love and care he received.
A gathering of family and friends was held Feb. 28 at Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Clarence Robert (Bob) Laing
Clarence Robert (Bob) Laing, 83, of Barboursville, passed away on March 16, 2023.
He was born June 10, 1939 in Cannelton, to the late Clarence and Irene Laing.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patti (Kincaid); his sons, Steve from Columbus Ohio and Craig (Leneda) from Athens, Tennessee; and one grandchild, Westin (Erika) from Bulls Gap, Tennessee. He is also survived by a special adopted family, Brian and Stephanie Ramsey from Madison, and their children and grandchildren.
Bob had one brother, JW (Patricia) from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, who passed away in 2006.
Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served his country for two years before marrying Patti.
He graduated from West Virginia Institute of Technology with an associate’s degree in science.
Bob worked at INCO in Huntington for 30 years in various capacities including as a draftsman in the engineering department, head of the carpenter shop, and planner.
Bob was active in the East Bank High School Alumni Association, serving as president and treasurer for several years.
He was instrumental in the creation of the Guyan Estates Park and ball fields.
He was also active in the U.S. Marine Corps League in Huntington, volunteering for Toys for Tots and organizing their annual Pearl Harbor Day commemoration for several years.
Bob loved Marshall University and followed their sports teams. He and Patti traveled to many of their away games to cheer on the Thundering Herd.
He especially loved the history of West Virginia and his favorite sandwich, “The Al Burger,” that he would famously order with “no pickles.”
Bob enjoyed photography and took many pictures of the places he and Patti visited. He loved his family, especially the love of his life, Patti.
The family would like to thank Kendra from Visiting Angels and the staff at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their wonderful care of Bob.
Services were held March 20 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, Huntington. A graveside service followed at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Glada Oletha Nelson Lanham
Glada Oletha Nelson Lanham sadly passed away Feb. 23, 2023 at the age of 96 in Oak Hill at the home of her son.
Glada was born April 12, 1926, at Adair, one of 10 children born to Herman and Chessie Nelson. She was married to Wilburn Jack Lanham, who preceded her in death. Glada is also preceded in death by her youngest son, Robert Lanham; grandson, Robert Lanham Jr.; sisters, Madeline Boggs, Catherine Bargar, Dorothy Keener and Reva Snodgrass; and brother, Virgil Nelson.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Billy Lanham (Kathleen) of Oak Hill; grandsons, Billy Lanham Jr. (Amy) of Oak Hill and Michael Lanham (Susan) of Fayetteville; four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Myrl Bailey of Spencer and Nancy Lambey of North Carolina; and brothers, Burl Nelson (Lu) of Ohio and Jerry Nelson (Verneda) of Clay.
Glada was very active in Clay in her younger years serving as director of the Clay Ambulance Service and on the Clay County Commission.
I remember her and Jack on call for the ambulance service and missing several Christmas dinners, Jack driving the ambulance and Glada in the back as an EMT.
She was well known for her fried apple pies and her beautiful quilts.
We would like to give special thank you to her special neighbors, Tina and Norma Ramsey and Regina and Dallas Stevenson for years of help so Glada could reside in her home as long as possible. Also, a special thank you to Hospice of Southern West Virginia for all their compassionate care.
Funeral service was Feb. 28 at Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay. She was laid to rest at the Nelson Family Cemetery, Dundon.
Carol Lee Lewis
Carol Lee Lewis, 84 years young, of Oak Hill, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 24, 2023 at Raleigh General Hospital after a long illness.
Mrs. Lewis was born Aug. 22, 1938, in Stanaford.
She is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Delphia Smith; husband, Rev. Carlos Lewis; and four brothers, Doug, Duke, Junior and Woody.
Mrs. Lewis attended Mount Hope Pentecostal Church prior to her passing.
Carol married Rev. Carlos Lewis on June 30, 1956, at Kanawha Falls.
Mrs. Lewis dedicated her life to serving God by her husband’s side starting at the age of 17. Her and her husband, Rev. Carlos Lewis, evangelized all over the eastern and southern portion of the United States; and pastored a church in Harrisonburg, Virginia, for several years before settling down in Oak Hill in 1965, where they raised their three daughters and pastored the Apostolic Holiness Church for 49 years.
Mrs. Lewis was a CNA for a short time and was accepted into a nursing program but chose to dedicate her life to raising her daughters and working by her husband’s side in his ministry, playing her Martin and Gibson guitars and leading the worship service.
Some of her favorite things to do and things she’ll be fondly remembered for was playing her guitar, singing, cooking, baking, shopping, decorating, keeping a spic and span clean home and taking many trips to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, especially the Comedy Barn, Cracker Barrel and Cheddar’s. She will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.
Survivors include three daughters, Debra Kay Medeiros and husband Gary of Roanoke, Virginia, and Carla Angela Lewis and Andrea Dora Pitsenbarger and husband D.J., all of Oak Hill, five grandchildren, Erica Selke and husband Kevin of Roanoke, Alisha Ratliff, James “JA” Kirk and wife April and Erik Lewis and wife Katie, all of Beckley, and Geoff Pittman of Oak Hill; 11 great-grandchildren, Carlos Selke, Malachi Kirk, Ezekiel Kirk, Eli Kirk, Geremia Wheeler, Bonnie Wheeler, Brodie Lewis, Addie Lewis, Carlos O. Lewis Jr., Logan Pittman and Hunter Pittman; brother, Wayne Smith and wife Doris of Fayetteville; and a host of cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
Services were Feb. 28 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, with Pastor Lloyd Hart officiating. Burial followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
Ruby Marie Midkiff Lilly
Ruby Marie Midkiff Lilly, 74, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Otis L. and Hattie (Pat) Midkiff.
She was a presence at the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia for 25 years and retired in Pinehurst in 2005.
She adored her family, friends and loved the Lord with all her heart. She was passionate about gardening, cooking and giving a helping hand to others. She lived her life with such grace, love and compassion for others; many people have said how special she was and how she touched and inspired their lives. She will never be forgotten. Her loving spirit will forever live within all who knew her.
Ruby is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Larry L. Lilly, a decorated Vietnam Veteran; a loving and devoted daughter, Judy A. Riggsbee and husband Marc who adored her; her siblings, Robey (Jean) Midkiff, Ronald (Carol) Midkiff, Ralph (Shelma) Midkiff, Ruth (Gene) Goddard, Renda Midkiff Ferguson and Roberta Yeatman; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and extended family and friends.
Service was March 18 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle, with Elder Tommy Pack and Brother Joe Blevins officiating. Burial followed at Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Louis Maynard Maggard
Louis Maynard Maggard, 78, of Crown Hill, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away on March 7, 2023.
He was born on June 10, 1944, in Richlands, Virginia, the sixth of 12 children of Ernest Maggard and Virgie Mae Steele.
Louis graduated from Richlands High School before joining the U.S. Army and serving as a Specialist E4 medic in Germany during the Vietnam War.
After his honorable discharge, Louis began a long and dedicated career as a coal miner, retiring in 2006 from the United Mine Workers of America.
Louis was a man of great faith and belonged to the Hampton Baptist Church of East Bank. He spent many years filling in as a preacher in what he called his calling of providing respite for other pastors.
In October of 1979, Louis married the love of his life, Linda McCann, and the two eventually settled in East Bank. Together, they raised a family and shared a life full of love, laughter and memories that will be cherished forever.
Louis loved nothing more than spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with his family.
Louis is survived by his wife, Linda; his sons, Greg, Scott and Jason, as well as his stepson, Scott. He adored his five grandchildren, Joshua, Ashley, Zachary, Chelsey and Madison, and loved spending time with them, whether it was watching them play sports, telling stories, or just enjoying each other's company. Louis was also a beloved brother. Surviving siblings include Sylvia, Beatrice, Carol Sue, Jimmy, Mary, Charlotte and Jackie.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Geraldine, Worley, Hubert and Gladys, and their memories will always be cherished.
Louis will be remembered for his kind and compassionate nature, his unwavering work ethic, and his dedication to his family and community. He was a man of few words, but his actions spoke volumes. He was always there to lend a helping hand or a listening ear, and his selflessness and generosity inspired those around him.
A service of remembrance was held March 10 at the Hampton Baptist Church, East Bank, with Don Stennett officiating.
The family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made to the Hampton Baptist Church for the Gideon Bible Fund, a cause that was near and dear to Louis’ heart. Your contributions will help ensure that Louis’ legacy of faith and commitment to spreading the word of God lives on.
Phyllis Maxine Cottle Shelton McLain
Phyllis Maxine Cottle Shelton McLain, 88, of Jacksonville, Florida, died peacefully March 20, 2023. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.
Mrs. McLain was born in Glen White, to the late Zella (Cottle) Shelton on Oct. 14, 1934, and raised by her mother and stepfather, the late Bruce Shelton, in and around Hinton.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward H. McLain; sister, Mary Shelton Herrin; and four grandbabies.
Mrs. McLain loved Jesus, adored her husband, and set an example for her children and grandchildren, encouraging everyone she knew to live the best version of themselves.
She attended University Blvd. Chapel, later called New Journey Church, for 63 years where she served as chair of the Board of Christian Education, Sunday school teacher, women’s missionary society officer and choir member, using her talents to win people to Christ and mentor others in the faith. For the last few years, she has worshiped at Christ’s Church Fleming Island, sharing her smile with all she encountered.
Phyllis graduated from Collins High School in Oak Hill.
Her greatest earthly joy and source of pride were her family, including children, Stephanie (Richard) Araujo, Lyn (Kirk) Lichty, Jesse (Joi) McLain and Mydra (Mike) Meyer; 23 grandchildren and spouses; 16 great-grandchildren; and two nieces, Merry (Carl) Hanning of Oak Hill and Kimberly (Dane) Sanders of Amite, Louisiana.
A celebration of life was held in Mrs. McLain’s memory on April 1 at Christ’s Church Fleming Island.
The family suggests contributions be made to Christ’s Church, the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.
Freda Bell Royal Nickell
Freda Bell Royal Nickell, 89, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2023 at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born July 8, 1933 in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Welsie and Dela Privets Royal.
Freda was a loyal and faithful member of the Mt. View Church of God and her greatest joy in life was being surrounded by her family whom she loved dearly.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Freddy Nickell; brothers, Richard Royal and Elzie Royal; and a sister, Arbutus Canterbury
Those left to cherish her wonderful memory include son, Danny Nickell (Nancy); daughter, Denise Shrewsbury (Bob); grandchildren, Zachary Shrewsbury and Steven Nickell; great-grandson, Liam Shrewsbury; and brother, Clifford Royal.
Funeral service was March 21 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Kenny Hayes officiating. Burial followed at Huse Memorial Park in Fayetteville.
Emma Jean Parsons
Emma Jean Parsons, 89, of Ansted, went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2023 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jayson Parsons in 1985; and brothers, Charles Puckett and Carl Puckett.
Emma faithfully attended Ansted Baptist Church while she was able. She loved the Lord more than anything in her life and evidence of that was seen through her actions and throughout her house.
Her second love was her family. Her love for each one was unwavering. She loved to help in any way she could and loved to whip up a meal for anyone stopping by for a visit.
She was a store clerk for many years, but mostly kept busy taking care of everyone.
She was a long term member of the Eastern Star.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Survivors are a daughter, Tonja Parsons of Charleston; son, Robert Jayson Parsons Jr. of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Hollie Glover and Shelly Tincher; great-grandchildren, Chase Glover, Cole Glover, Cade Glover, Braylee Tincher, Gavin Tincher and Mason Tincher; sisters, Eva Gilkeson and Ruby Neal, both of Ansted; and extended family.
Graveside service was March 26 at Highlawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill, with Pastor Randy Spurgeon officiating.
Earl Franklin Puckett
Earl Franklin Puckett, 90, of Hughes Creek, passed away on Feb. 25, 2023.
He was born Aug. 5, 1932, and spent his life at Hughes Creek surrounded by family, friends, and neighbors.
He was the son of David Franklin and Pauline Kitchen Puckett, who preceded him in death, as well as one sister and two brothers. He is survived by his younger brother, David Puckett (Barbara).
His loving wife, Chloe Ann Puckett, died on the same day nine years earlier. They had been married for 62 years.
Earl leaves behind his two daughters, Karen Puckett Hopkins (Rich) and Kay Puckett Cox (Ed). He had four grandchildren, Jill Hopkins Loughney (Matt), Jenni Earle Hopkins, William Franklin Cragg (Cindy) and Travis Edward Cox (Alline). Earl also had seven great-grandsons, Travis, Zane, Wyatt, Parker, Grady, Mitchell and Tanner. He was proud of his family, and we all loved him very much.
Earl worked in the coal mines for 42 years and maintained friendships with many of his workmates.
He also maintained a very close and special friendship with his neighbor, Jean Hundley. Jean and Earl checked on each other daily and kept watch for each other. We are so grateful for her. We also extend a special thank you to Mark Hundley and Dave Bess for being available any time Earl needed a helping hand.
Earl loved riding and rebuilding antique cars, attending car shows, riding his side-by-side in the mountains, eating good food, camping, and boating when he was able, and talking to his friends and family.
He was a proud member of UMWA and the Masonic Lodge.
He especially loved sitting in his swing, watching for visitors down the lane.
The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to Pam Proctor and Jessica Siders, who cared for Earl daily.
Services were held at O’Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery on March 4, with Pastor Gary H. Tucker officiating. Burial followed in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Attendees were then invited to a dinner provided by the Hughes Creek Community Church.
Garnet Ramona Simms
Garnet Ramona Simms, 86, of Hico, passed away early March 23, 2023 at Bowers Hospice House.
She was born on Aug. 26, 1936 in Hico, the daughter of the late Joseph Anderson Davis and Opal Eula Browning Davis.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Billy G. Simms, in 1994; and brother, Joseph Davis Jr., in 2021.
Garnet was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church of Lookout.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking and hiking with her collies. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Konda (Yogi) Nutter of Richmond Chapel, Kara (John) Griffith of Romney and Wendy (Darin) Minor of Hico; son, Billy G. Simms Jr. of HIco; grandchildren, Mirinda, Ambir (Brendan), Samantha (Jamie), Tristan (Brianna), Noah and Serena (Chris); great grandchildren, Lilly, Christian, Kiauna, Zeppelen, Gracelyn, Brinley and Rhyker; sisters, Juanita Swain of Tacoma, Washington, Glenna Zylius of Figi and Joy McKinney of Hico; brother, Keith (Barbara) Davis of Richmond, Virginia; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Graveside service was March 27 at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor, with Pastor Mark Secrist officiating.
Jeannie Gay Smith
Jeannie Gay Smith, 74, of Oak Hill, a wonderful mother, Nana, sister, and friend, left this world peacefully on March 20, 2023.
Born Aug. 20, 1948, she was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward Elder and Norma Jean Clifton Elder; and her brother, James Randall “Randy” Elder. She is survived by her children, Barbara Lynn Smith and Brian Wayne Martin; her grandchildren, Tarron Blake Burchfield Thomas, Aidan Elijah Comer, Cassandra Ann Sweeney Short and Carol Jean Sweeney; her great-grandchildren, Arabella Yevette Thomas, Jaelyn Lilley Thomas, Isaiah Edward Short, Kennedy Ann Short, Mason Allen Short, Lilibeth May Sweeney, and Lailynn Rose Sweeney; her sister-in-law and best friend, Karen Sue Elder; nieces, Tara Clifton Elder and Traci Dawn Elder Shepherd; nephew, Adam Randall Elder; and her great-nieces, Caitlyn Brianna Elder Welch, Phoenix Rose Elder and Abigail Meredith Elder. They, as well as many other beloved family and friends, will truly miss her presence here with them. May Heaven keep her safe, somewhere in the Garden surrounded by the flowers she loved, until we meet again. A memorial service was held March 24 at the Gentry Missionary Baptist Church in Sanger. The family asks that donations be made to the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley. We are so very grateful for the kind and loving care they provided for Jeannie in her last days. High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Michael Sorrell
Michael Ray Sorrell, 64, passed away March 11, 2023 at Plateau Medical Center after battling a long illness.
He was born July 12, 1958.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Sorrell; children, Michelle Sorrell, Michael and Amanda Shelton, Barbara and Mark Donell, and David Sorrell and Lindsey Guest; grandchildren, Maddie, Emma, Rylan, Brinlee and Gracelynn; brothers, Dean, David and Robert; and a sister, Kay.
Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, football and music.
Per his wishes, there will be no open services.
Brenda Faye Stone Sparks
Brenda Faye Stone Sparks, of Hugheston, passed away on March 10, 2023 at home surrounded by loved ones after a long illness.
Brenda grew up as a child in Cedar Grove, often recalling fond memories of her childhood friends. Summer was her favorite season as she vacationed at the beach with her family every year.
She retired from the United States Postal Service and was a respected member of her community. Brenda never met a stranger and could light up a room with conversation. She will be missed dearly as she was the glue to her family.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 53 years, William (Bill) Sparks; daughter, Andrea R. Cook (Thomas); son, Chris Sparks (Tracy); sister, Susie Montague (John); brother, Rusty Stone; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Brenda was preceded in death by her loving mother, Phyllis R. Brown Stone; father, Charles R. Stone; and baby brother, Jerry L. Stone.
“Jesus said to her, I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me, even though they die, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die” (John 11:25-26).
A celebration of life for Brenda will be held at a later date.
Carl F. Thompson
Carl F. Thompson, 78, of East Bank, passed away on Feb. 22, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.
Born March 12, 1944 in Welch, he was the son of the late Raymond H. and Helen Elizabeth Blaylock Thompson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Thompson.
Carl was a Christian and graduated from Van High School in 1962. He worked as a coal miner for 35 years and belonged to the Masonic Lodge in Chelyan.
Carl enjoyed being a baseball umpire, as well as a baseball and football coach. He was a dedicated Mountaineers fan.
Above all, Carl was a devoted husband for 50 years and a loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his sons, Jeff (Amanda) Thompson and Jarrett (Elizabeth) Thompson; grandchildren, Hannah (Chase), Hunter, Josh (Morgan) and Gabriella; and great-grandchildren, Addison, Annsley, Rhealynn, Marley, Ryeleigh and Charlotte.
The family would like to thank Leonard Clark for his care of Carl.
Funeral services were held Feb. 27 at Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank, with Pastor Brenda Grey officiating. Burial followed at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the East Bank Middle School.
Larry Kane Trofy
Larry Kane Trofy, 60, of Gauley Bridge, passed away at his home on March 20, 2023.
Larry was born Nov. 5, 1962, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Donna Trofy and Gary Zapp. Larry was an iron worker by trade and, in recent years, followed his dream of becoming a cowboy.
Larry also served as a Lance Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Larry enjoyed fishing, traveling, and meeting new people. Larry never met a stranger and will be missed by many. Larry is preceded in death by his father, Gary Zapp; and brothers, Jay Zapp and David Zapp. Those left to cherish his memory include sons, Shane and Christina Trofy of Oak Hill, Brian and Katie Trofy of Beaver and Travis and Kayla Trofy of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Olivia Trofy, Trevor Trofy, Bennett Trofy and a granddaughter expected in August; his mother and stepfather, Donna and Larry Trofy of Nebraska; brother, Troy Trofy of California; sisters, Vicky (Dennis) Sargent of Washington and Samantha (Aaron) Wilson and Lenette Trofy, all of Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Cindy Proskin of Fayetteville and Pam (Bobby) Farrell, all of Fayetteville, and Patsy Farrell of Kincaid; and many nieces and nephews. A private burial was held at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar. The family is asking for assistance with Larry’s funeral expenses to be made to High Lawn Funeral Home by calling the funeral home at 304-469-3283 or in person or by mail at High Lawn Funeral Home, 1435 E. Main St., Oak Hill, WV 25901. High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Okey Glen Tucker
Okey Glen Tucker, 83, of Smithers, passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Okey was born April 26, 1939 in Hugheston, son of the late Leonard “Buck” and Hester Tucker.
He graduated from Cedar Grove High School in 1958.
He retired form Cannelton Coal Company after having worked as an underground miner for 30 years.
He was a loving husband and father. He was his happiest when he was spoiling and caring for his family, especially his grandchildren.
He enjoyed fishing and gardening. Sharing vegetables from his garden with family, friends and neighbors brought him great joy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patsy; sons, Okey Jr. (Andrea) Tucker and Matthew (Connie) Halstead; daughters, Karen (Richard “Chug”) Skaggs and Nancy (Mark) Hess; grandchildren, Sarah (Scott), Corey, Okey Glen, Lauren (Nick), Mark Evan, Ethan and Alec; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Mason, Dawson and Heath; brother, Sterling Tucker; and sister-in-law, Nancy Caldwell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard “Buck” and Hester Tucker; son, Craig Tucker; brothers, Leonard Jr., Marshall and Charles Tucker; and sisters, Theresa Lipford and Barbara Spaulding.
He was loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, loving friends and neighbors.
Services were held at O’Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery on Feb. 22, with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Interment followed at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Memorial donations can be made to Hubbard Hospice House.
James Mitchell Webb Jr.
James Mitchell Webb Jr., 43, of Oak Hill, passed away suddenly at home on March 18, 2023.
He was born on May 9, 1979, in Beckley, to Vanessa Elder and the late James Webb Sr.
James worked several years in construction with his dad who taught him to be one of the best heavy equipment operators. He will be greatly missed and loved by his family. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joel and Roberta Webb; maternal grandparents, John and Irene Leonard; uncle, Timothy Leonard; and aunt, Jewell Parsons. Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Vanessa and husband Gary Elder; sisters, Tonya Mason (Clint) and Crystal Farley (Marvin); and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family wishes to hold a private service for family and close friends. The family will notify those people of the service date and time. Memorial donations may be sent to Bower’s Hospice House in Beckley, or the Ronald McDonald House in Charleston in honor of Mitchell. High Lawn funeral home is assisting the family.
Bonnie Sue Herndon Wellman
Bonnie Sue Herndon Wellman was born on May 25, 1938 and left this life on March 22, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Wellman; parents, Ottie and Katherine Herndon; sisters, Janet Perry and Mary Maher; brothers, Junior, Jim, John, Bob and Larry; her daughter-in-law, Diana Wellman; and son-in-law, Kent Haga.
She is survived by her daughter, Melody Haga; sons, Ernie and Mike Wellman; grandchildren, Chris, Mike, Heather, Brooke, Ashley, Ryan, Jody, Heather, Matthew and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Liam, Hadley and Emerson; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
Bonnie loved her family, West Virginia, watching her favorite football team the Dallas Cowboys, favorite baseball team the Texas Rangers and hosting countless parties at Bonnie’s Party Palace.
Although she loved her family dearly, she had a special bond with her great-grandson, Liam, whom she cared for from birth until kindergarten.
Family received visitors at the chapel located at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery, 151 Restlawn Cemetery Road, Victor, on April 1 immediately followed by graveside service.
The family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital by phone at 800-805-5856 or by mail at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Rev. BillyReed Wickline
Rev. BillyReed Wickline, 98, of the Huntington area, Lewisburg, and Fayetteville, passed away March 21, 2023 at St. Mary's Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 31, 1924 in Lewisburg, a son of the late Czernie and Goldie Reed Wickline.
His wife, Phyllis Jean Hillman Wickline, and one brother, Eugene Wickline, also preceded him in death.
He was a retired United Methodist minister.
Funeral services were conducted March 25 at Lewisburg United Methodist Church, with Rev. Dr. Joe Kenaston officiating. Burial was in Carmel Cemetery, Gap Mills, Monroe County.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Ed Wildman of Buckhannon and Karen and Tim Stevens of Huntington; grandchildren, Chelsea Hall (Chad), Cardyn Wildman (Brycen), Graham Stevens (Ashley) and Brooks Stevens; and great-granddaughters, Jules and Elizabeth Hall.
BillyReed was one of a kind, cut from a cloth that no longer exists today. He touched countless lives with his love, kindness, care and compassion. If you knew him, you loved him! Well done thou good and faithful servant.
Friends visited with the family March 24 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Chapman's Mortuary assisted the family in Huntington, and Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home assisted the family in Lewisburg.
Drema F. Johnson Wiley
Drema F. Johnson Wiley, 74, of Mammoth, passed away March 24, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Betty Johnson; and sisters, Retha Stone and Geraldine Muthler.
She was a member of the Dry Branch Freewill Baptist Church and was an LPN in medical services.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Oswald Wiley; daughters, Laura (John) Shuler of Lizemore and Tammy (Carl) Stevens of Clendenin; son, Harold (Mary) Wiley of Lizemore; grandchildren, Dustin Jones, Keri Wiley, Jacob Kincaid and Cecilia Kincaid; five great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
Services were March 28 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove, with Pastor Greg Stover officiating. Burial followed in Ward Cemetery, Ward.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is serving the Wiley family.
Madeline Yevonne Allen Williams
Madeline Yevonne Allen Williams, 82, of Maple Fork, passed away peacefully March 16, 2023 at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born Jan. 23, 1942 in Packs Branch, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Elizabeth Allen.
She is preceded in death by brothers, Roger Allen and Frankie Allen; and sisters, Dixie Williamson and Wanda Lafferty.
Those left to cherish her wonderful memory include her loving husband, Phillip Williams; sons, Mark Watts (Debra) and Dennis Watts (Jennifer), all of Maple Fork; loving sisters, Mary Dixon (David) of Mount Hope, Gloria Adkins (Howard) of Maple Fork and Drema Davidson (Richard) of Ohio; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service was March 20 at the Little Valley Baptist Church on South Sandbranch Road, Prosperity, with Pastor Junior Plumley officiating. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Oak Hill.
Sampson Webb Williams
Sampson Webb Williams, 63, of Meadow Bridge, passed away March 22, 2023 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.
Sampson was born on April 27, 1959, the son of Eula Thelma Stover.
In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by a brother, David Stover.
Surviving children are sons, Wayne Williams, Tony Buford Williams and Derek Lee Williams; daughter, Samantha Williams; and siblings, Cindy Ellison and Denise Long.
Upon retirement and being disabled from a tree accident, he spent his time raising his two youngest children and helping Samantha with his grandchild, Andrew Zickefoose, who is now six years old.
He also enjoyed years of goat and horse farming.
Memorial service will be private at the home of Sampson and Samantha Williams at a later date.
Margie Leedy Wilson
Margie Leedy Wilson, 97, of Oak Hill, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2023 at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born Dec. 23, 1925 in Pikeville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Lee Leedy and Della Bray Leedy Compton.
Margie was a hard worker, working at Ben Franklin in Fayetteville and Eppy’s Drug Store.
She was a 30-plus year member of the Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene.
She enjoyed making ceramics in her shop, and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family whom she loved dearly, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, William L. Wilson; two great-grandchildren, Rachel and Rebecca Spraker; and a brother, Frank Leedy.
Those left to cherish her wonderful memory include her loving daughter, Carol Errington (Bob); son, Ronald Ray (Linda); grandchildren, Dina Facello, Robert Errington, Sharon Spraker and Susan Errington; great-grandchildren, TJ Facello, Cody Errington, Miranda Spraker, John Paul Errington, Robert Ty Errington and Michael Spraker; sisters, Florine Clemmons and Sylvia Akers; and she leaves behind her four-legged companion, Joe.
Funeral service was Feb. 27 at Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene, Oak Hill, with Pastor Dan Cupp officiating. Entombment followed at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
