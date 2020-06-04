The Oak Hill High School/Collins High School Alumni House reopened last weekend and 12 people visited the house to see its displays.
The Alumni House, which is located at 108 Kelly Avenue, across from City Hall, has received numerous donations of memorabilia. Changes have occurred inside the Alumni House with the addition of articles from the old high school. These include lockers, plaques, pictures, chairs, library tables, the original door from the journalism room and much more.
The Alumni House features a section designated to authors from the are, with signed books from authors such as Lawrence Dickerson, Class of 1950; Tracy Hewitt Meyer, 1993; Dale Payne, Fayetteville; and Steve Crislip, 1966. Crislip also has an original sofa belonging to Mr. Collins which he says he will be donating to the Alumni House.
A special glass case donated by Sam Jasper houses recognition of George Cafego, a Mount Hope native who played football at the University of Tennessee before going on to play in the National Football League. He was the brother of Wanda Meador and Marilyn Montgomery who were kind enough to give this memorabilia to the Alumni House for the display.
Shadow boxes are also located in the room where the class president pictures are located to house pictures the Alumni Association wants to have viewed by the public. Future boxes also are being considered. I give Regina Wriston all the credit for her expertise in design of the picture placement. The time, expense and effort she has shown are extremely appreciated.
Alumni Association members are working with Doris Mauritz on the possibility of a Mauritz Wall and she has been providing class portraits as far back as she has. Calvin Kidd and Sarah Glover have been instrumental in working on displays from Frank Mauritz Studio.
The Alumni House will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The house also will be open Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Face masks and sanitizers will be available at the center. I will be contacting members to arrange when they would be available to work their shifts. I ask that you place these hours on your Facebook accounts weekly or frequently so people can come to visit.
To contact the Alumni House, call 304-640-0498 or 304-877-3247.
Finally, we have had a couple of local people visit who are wishing to become more involved with the Alumni House and we feel enthusiastic about their visit.
• • •
The Alumni Log will be available for purchase Labor Day Weekend at the Alumni Center. The center will be open Friday, Sept. 4 and Saturday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 6, 1 to 3 p.m.; and Monday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The cost of the Alumni Log is $5.
More to come.
