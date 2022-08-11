Jim McGee revisited an old friend last week.
McGee, a former Fayette countian who now lives in Louisville, Ky., was among those joining fellow festival-goers to rekindle friendships and play some tunes on the Camp Washington-Carver grounds on Saturday, Aug. 7 during the return of the four-day Appalachian String Band Music Festival.
McGee lived in Scarbro from 1989 to 1993, pastoring some churches in Oak Hill and on Sunday Road. Today, he's a licensed clinical social worker and a minister who works for a counseling center run by a church, and he performs music therapy.
A then-new music festival in Fayette County provided therapy for McGee and his fellow musicians back in the day, as he attended the initial String Band Festival in 1989.
"I remember it was very small," said McGee. "There were very few people here, but we had a feeling, 'This is going to take off and it's really going to be good.' I remember sitting in the dining hall with Bobby Taylor, and I said, 'You know, I think this festival is really going to take off' and in the next few years it did. It really did."
McGee was among the musicians who performed in that inaugural year. "I was in a contest and played on stage with my friend over here, Jim Costa. We played on the stage," he recalled Saturday. "This morning, we got together, and we had a little band and we played for the band contest. We hadn't played together on the stage in a long time, so that was a good memory."
Since its genesis in 1989, String Band has continued annually with the exception of the Covid-19 years of 2020 and 2021.
"We did have concerns, this year being the first String Band since the Covid shutdowns in 2020," said JD Hess, the site manager at Camp Washington-Carver. "We knew we were facing five dollar a gallon gas, a new outbreak of a mild Covid strain and also severe rainfall with localized flooding.
"However, our parking lot had over 100 vehicles waiting to get in on opening day. The people were enthusiastic and excited that the festival that they have grown to love was back again. Rain, although called for, bypassed the event, letting it dry out the grounds and making it possible to have all of our outside scheduled events. We ended up with a higher-than-expected attendance of 2,500-plus people on top of the hill, which represented over half of all of the states and 10 different countries.
"Everyone stated that they had a wonderful time and couldn't wait to do it all again next year. In all, we are very pleased and happy with this year's event and the continuation of the Appalachian String Band Music Festival tradition."
"I come back just about every year," McGee said. "I haven't been to every Clifftop but come back here regularly, because I enjoy coming back here. Just for the playing and (chance) to see friends that live around here.
"It's great to drive over Gauley Mountain and come to Clifftop. I loved this area when I was here, and I enjoy coming back."
"It's been so nice (to come back after Covid)," added McGee, who arrived on Thursday for this year's event. "We've missed it for two years in a row, so it was just a good coming back together.
"The numbers have been down a little bit this year, probably because of Covid, maybe because of the weather, too. Gas prices and other things probably played into it. We still have had a great time here."
