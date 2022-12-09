Children typically have higher achievement when parents support their child’s learning at home and throughout their school years.
Experts recognize that parental involvement has a greater effect on a child’s success in school than the parents’ level of education or their socio-economic status.
The following strategies can help your child succeed in school:
Communicate effectively. Children learn language skills by hearing their parents talk and responding to those conversations. Children who are not engaged in talking often have problems learning to read or have difficulty following directions. Stimulate your child’s language development by talking to them often and by allowing them to ask and answer questions.
Promote reading skills. Developing strong reading habits is key to early success in school, as well as continued success throughout life. Read together and read often to your child. Encourage your child to check out books from the school’s library or visit the community library. Most libraries offer services for school-aged children, including storytelling hours, book clubs and summer reading programs.
Provide learning opportunities. Every child benefits from having reasonable rules and responsibilities. From an early age, give your child increasing responsibilities. These responsibilities could include picking up toys, making the bed, cleaning one’s bedroom, clearing the dishes, and helping with feeding the pets. There should be many learning opportunities that happen at home as a child grows into adulthood such as following a recipe to make a dish or meal, changing a tire, learning how to create a budget, opening a saving’s account and doing laundry.
Demonstrate a positive attitude. Your words and actions greatly influence your child. Children will develop positive attitudes toward school if parents are encouraging and positive about their education, teachers, and activities. Demonstrate enthusiasm about learning and help your child see that learning can be enjoyable and rewarding.
Boost active learning opportunities. Active learning involves exploring interests, problem solving and asking questions. Active learning occurs when your child plays a game with you, accompanies you on a nature walk at a local park or visit to a museum. To promote active learning, ask questions and listen to your child’s ideas. Allow your child to express opinions and offer them choices regarding activities.
Monitor classroom performance. Meet your child’s teachers during the school’s open house and be sure to attend parent conferences. Monitor your child’s grades. Grades are usually posted on a weekly basis. If your child is not performing at grade level, ask about reading or math interventions and tutoring opportunities. Staff at your child’s school are available to help students grow academically, socially and emotionally.
Prioritize homework. You can help your child with homework by establishing a regular time for homework and providing a quiet place to concentrate. Whether your child is completing a third grade vocabulary assignment or an Algebra I assignment, it’s important to eliminate distractions and disruptions. Remove cell phones and television during homework time.
Explain the purpose of grades and testing. Students need to understand why tests are given and how performance on tests are used for report card grades. If your child is anxious about tests or has difficulty taking tests, try practicing test questions at home. Often students will have a study guide, vocabulary list or study notes. Keep study sessions frequent and manageable.
Encourage participation in extracurricular activities. Schools offer many activities such as art, drama, music, robotics, sports, and after-school programs. It’s important for parents and students to understand that participation in high school sports and some extra-curricular activities require a minimum grade point average. A sense of accomplishment, belonging and self-confidence often results as students develop abilities, interests and talents.
Tap into ways to motivate your child to succeed. Help your child understand the relevance between school lessons and real life. If your child is learning about fractions, explain how fractions are used in baking; in learning time, indicate how each minute is a fraction of an hour and how fractions are used by stores to determine discounts.
Finally, praise your child’s efforts and celebrate progress and success throughout your child’s education.
Kim Green Kalbaugh is chief academic officer at Allegany County Public Schools in Maryland.
