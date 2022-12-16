Talk with your circle compiler in advance of the count day for guidance on which areas to survey and the sequence of your coverage. 1. Record every bird seen or heard in your assigned area, between midnight and 11:59 p.m. on the count date. 2. Try to cover your assigned route as thoroughly as possible during daylight hours. 3. Nocturnal birding or “owling” is optional. 4. Record all hours spent watching or listening for birds. 5. Record all miles traveled while watching or listening for birds (see guide to CBC party miles/hours for details). 6. Record each mode of transportation (by foot, by car, etc.), and match the mode with the number of hours and miles for each type. 7. Record hours watching at feeders separately from any birding in the field. 8. Record hours and miles “owling” (nocturnal birding) separately from any birding in the field during count day. 9. Give your completed WVOH CBC Data Collection Form to your Circle Compiler within 24 hours of the count day.
Field observers (excludes feeder observers and nocturnal/owling observers) Birds tallied by observers in the field during daylight hours are counted separately from feeder observers, and separately from nocturnal/owling observers. While in the field, if you happen by a feeder, those birds are counted in the field. Round hours to the nearest quarter-hour, and distances to the nearest quarter-mile or quarter-kilometer. Two or more individuals observing together make a “party.” Distance by foot is the effort of the party, not a sum of the individuals. For example: 3 individuals walking together 1 mile is 1 mile for the party; if the party splits and 2 individuals walk 1 mile in one direction and 1 individual walks 1 mile in another direction, the party walked 2 miles. A route re-traced is recorded as the one-way distance. For example: An individual or party walks 1 mile out a path then returns the same way, the distance is recorded as 1 mile. Hours by foot records the entire time spent on the path, not just the one-way distance. If appropriate, enter a 0 for distance. For example: A stationary individual or party observing a roost, lake, or river bank may spend 1/2 hour in one spot resulting in 1/2 hour and 0 miles. If you don’t travel by foot or by car, indicate the mode of transportation on your report (bicycle, ATV, boat, etc.). Counting when re-tracing your route — If an individual or party needs to retrace their path along their route, birds should not be recounted. However, if other species or new individuals of the same species are encountered, they should be counted. For example: A party walks out a trail and counts 10 robins, later while retracing their steps back they count 15 robins and a crow, they would record 15 robins and 1 crow.
Feeder observers Round feeder observation hours to the nearest quarter-hour. Feeder observation hours is the time a feeder was observed, not a sum of time for all individuals watching a feeder at the same time. For example: 2 people watching one feeder, 1 person watches from 8:00 to 9:00 and the other watches from 8:30 to 10:00, the total observation time for that feeder is two hours. If those 2 people watch two separate feeders, the time is added together for a total of two and a half hours. While in the field, if you happen by a feeder, those birds are counted in the field. Record the maximum number of each species visible or within earshot at one time. Do not continue to add chickadees for the entire watch period.
Nocturnal/owling observers Birds tallied by observers during non-daylight hours. Round hours to the nearest quarter-hour, and distances to the nearest quarter-mile or quarter-kilometer. Two or more individuals observing together make a “party.” Distance by foot is the effort of the party, not a sum of the individuals. For example: 3 individuals walking together 1 mile is 1 mile for the party; if the party splits and 2 individuals walk 1 mile in one direction and 1 individual walks 1 mile in another direction, the party walked 2 miles. A route re-traced on foot is recorded as the one-way distance. For example: An individual or party walks 1 mile out a path then returns the same way, the distance is recorded as 1 mile. Hours by foot records the entire time spent on the path, not just the one-way distance. If appropriate, enter a 0 for distance. For example: A stationary individual or party observing a roost, lake, or river bank may spend 1/2 hour in one spot resulting in 1/2 hour and 0 miles. If you don’t travel by foot or by car, indicate the mode of transportation on your report (bicycle, ATV, boat, etc.).
