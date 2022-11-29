Paul Harris Fellows

Four members of the Canyon Rim Rotary Club of Fayette County received Paul Harris Fellow recognitions at the club’s Nov. 3 meeting held at The Gaines Estate. The recipients of the PHF designations were recognized for their significant contributions to the club’s many service projects. Pictured, from left, are District Governor Dan McCarthy, Thomas Heemstra, Claude Bess and Sally Wells. Chris Frost, who was also honored, was not available for the picture.

 Submitted photo

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you