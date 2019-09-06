Emmett “Frank” and Loretta (Scarbro) Pennock celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on Aug. 17.
Frank and Loretta were residents of Oak Hill for over 50 years. Frank was born in Carlisle and Loretta in Dothan. They met in Dothan when Frank assisted his father on a plumbing job. They were married in 1950 and now reside in Oakton, Virginia.
Frank and Loretta have four children — Rhonda Snyder (Sam) of Cross Lanes, Lou Ann Kershner (Michael) of Clifton, Virginia, Janie Smith (David) of Mount Hope, and Stephen (Traci) Pennock of Middletown, Ohio; three grandchildren, Matthew Smith (Ennis) of Baltimore, Maryland, Christopher Mahan of St. Albans and Abigail Pennock of Middletown, Ohio; and two great-grandchildren, Alexander and Conner Mahan.
Frank retired from the New River Coal Company as a safety director. He also retired as a major from the National Guard after 22 years of service.
Loretta graduated from Beckley Beauty Academy. Both also graduated from Oak Hill High School. They were members of the Gatewood Baptist Church.
Guests enjoyed a video celebrating the events of their life together. Guests were entertained with live music of the era.
Friends and family members attended. All had a great time celebrating two lives well-lived, with plenty of celebratory cake for all.
Special out of town guests were the family of Alva Pennock (brother of Frank) of Parkersburg, including nephew Dan (Janie) Pennock of Mineral Wells, nephew David Pennock of Shepherdstown and nephew Doug Pennock and great-nephew Bryan Pennock of Lexington Park, Maryland.
