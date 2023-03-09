As part of Carnegie Hall’s Appalachian Heritage Lecture Series, Carnegie Hall and Greenbrier Historical Society, with additional support from the Lewisburg Literary Festival and A New Chapter Bookstore, present Affrilachian: Selected Readings by Nikki Giovanni on Sunday, March 19, at 3 p.m. Giovanni is an award-winning poet, author, civil rights activist, and has even been named as one of Oprah Winfrey’s 25 “Living Legends.” She will also be available following the lecture, as guests are invited to the North House Museum’s Tavern & Parlor for a “Book Signing/Meet the Author” reception.
Poet Nikki Giovanni was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on June 7, 1943, and grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio. She graduated with a degree in history from Fisk University. A world-renowned poet and one of the foremost authors of the Black Arts Movement, her notable books of poetry are Black Judgment (1968) and Those Who Ride the Night Winds (1983), which were influenced by her participation in the Black Arts Movement and Black Power movement in the 1960s.
Giovanni has published numerous collections of poetry — from her first self-published volume, Black Feeling Black Talk (1968), to New York Times best seller Bicycles: Love Poems (2009). She has written several works of nonfiction and children’s literature and made multiple recordings, including the Emmy Award-nominated The Nikki Giovanni Poetry Collection (2004). Her most recent publications include Make Me Rain: Poems & Prose (2020); Chasing Utopia: A Hybrid (2013); and, as editor, The 100 Best African American Poems (2010). She has published more than two dozen volumes of poetry, essays, and edited anthologies and 11 illustrated children’s books, including Rosa, an award-winning biography of Rosa Parks.
Giovanni has received numerous awards, including the 2022 Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize, the inaugural Rosa L. Parks Woman of Courage Award, the American Book Award, the Langston Hughes Award, the Virginia Governor’s Award for the Arts, the Emily Couric Leadership Award, a Literary Excellence Award. She is a seven-time recipient of the NAACP Image Award. Her autobiography, Gemini, was a finalist for the 1973 National Book Award. In 2004, her album, The Nikki Giovanni Poetry Collection, was a Grammy finalist for Best Spoken Word Album.
Giovanni’s work explores race, gender, sexuality, and the African American family. Her poetry was political and worked to uplift the Black experience in the arts and as part of the Black Arts Movement. Giovanni also dedicated herself to uplifting other Black writers, especially Black women writers, such as by editing and publishing Night Comes Softly (1970), an anthology of poetry written by Black women. She also advocates for the right to vote worldwide and supports the right of incarcerated people to vote. She continues to write poetry and recently made headlines for penning a poem titled “Vote” on the importance of voting.
Giovanni has taught at many universities, including Rutgers, Ohio State, and Queens College, City University of New York. She was on the faculty at Virginia Tech since 1987, where she was a University Distinguished Professor. Following the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007, she delivered a chant-poem at a memorial for the shooting victims.
Doors to the Hamilton Auditorium will open at 2 p.m. The lecture begins at 3 p.m. Following the lecture, the North House Museum will host a “Book Signing/Meet the Author” reception. Giovanni will be available for book signings and to chat. A New Chapter now has selected works by Nikki Giovanni available at its location (922 Washington St East, Lewisburg, WV.) A selection of Giovanni’s work will also be available for purchase at the reception.
Tickets start at $20 and include the lecture and reception. To purchase tickets, call Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304-645-7917, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, or stop by at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia. Carnegie Hall Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Carnegie Hall is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Gala. The Hall is located at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, WV. For more information, please call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.
