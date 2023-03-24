The time has come to nominate the preservationist in your community. All are welcome to submit nominations and attend the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia awards banquet to celebrate the people leading our state's preservation successes.
The nomination form is available for download on the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia website at https://www.pawv.org/awards.html. Please submit your nominations by Friday, April 21 at 5 p.m.
Also, save the date: This year, the awards banquet will be held on Saturday, June 17 at the Clingman Center for Community Engagement in Lewisburg. We look forward to seeing you there.
