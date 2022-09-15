CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Humanities Council is seeking proposals from nonprofit organizations for its upcoming Oct. 1 minigrant deadline.
Humanities Council minigrants support projects that request $1,500 or less, including small projects, single events, lectures, small museum exhibits, brochures, consultation needs, and planning for more complex projects. Minigrants are offered four times per year by the Humanities Council.
For more information about the West Virginia Humanities Council grants program contact grants administrator Erin Riebe at 304-346-8500 or via email at riebe@wvhumanities.org.
Grant guidelines and applications are available on the Humanities Council website, www.wvhumanities.org.
