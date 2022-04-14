In 2016 when a flood swept through parts of southern West Virginia claiming everything in its path, a group of women from neighboring counties were at a loss for what they could do to help.
“None of us were able to go and shovel out stuff, but we decided everybody needed a quilt. So we started making quilts,” said Pat Hayes of Meadow Bridge, adding that her group ended up making more than 300 quilts for flood victims in Greenbrier County.
Now, more than five years later, Hayes and that same group of women are helping another state that also experienced a tragedy at the hands of Mother Nature.
Known as Floods of Love, a ministry supported by Lockbridge United Methodist Church, Hayes said they have been working since January to make more than 150 quilts for families in Mayfield, Kentucky, who lost everything after tornadoes reduced their homes to rubble just a few weeks before Christmas last year.
Working side by side on the project with Haynes since the beginning is Nancy Isaacs.
Isaacs said the main reason they started Floods of Love was for the simple purpose of helping people.
“We need to give back to people because we’re fortunate for what we have,” she said.
“And we feel for these people,” said Hayes, adding on to Isaacs’ thought. “It’s a devastating thing to lose everything that you’ve got. It’s kind of like a death.”
Haynes said she can relate to what the people in Kentucky are going through, having lost everything in a house fire many years ago.
“Before I moved here, we lost our home to a fire, and I can’t tell you how wonderful it is to get a quilt after going through something like that,” she said. “There was a quilt guild in the neighborhood where I lived at, that I did not go to because I didn’t quilt at that time. But they brought me a handmade quilt and it touches you all the way to your very soul.”
Isaacs said she and several other members of the group plan to hand deliver their quilts to the fairgrounds in Mayfield, Kentucky, on April 20.
She said the fairgrounds in Mayfield has been set up as a distribution site to help those impacted by the tornadoes.
“We’re going to volunteer at the fairground and hand out the quilts,” Isaacs said.
In preparation for their trip, Isaacs and Haynes, along with Doris Critchley, Ann Hanshew and Elsie Baker, who also assisted in making quilts for Floods of Love, met at the Lockbridge United Methodist Church.
The group placed several of the quilts on the back of pews and at the altar at the front of the church so that the church’s pastor could say a blessing on the quilts before they are driven to Kentucky.
The women also worked to finish some of the remaining quilts.
Isaacs said the project has truly been a community effort, with many who were unable or did not know how to sew, purchasing fabric or donating money to help purchase supplies for the quilts.
She added that they even received donations from out of state after putting the word out on Facebook.
Isaacs said others who have assisted with Floods of Love include Peggy Gwinn, Linda Hypes, Thelma Shawver, Vicky Malone, Pam Myles, Bertie Lively and many others.
She said they also had help from the members of the Quirky Quilters, which meets at the church once a week.
In addition to making quilts for those impacted by major disasters, Isaacs said they’ve also given quilts to families that may be dealing with cancer or the loss of a loved one and to nursing homes.
