Meetings
Fayette County Board of Health Date Changed — The Fayette County Board of Health will meet Thursday, June 22 (originally scheduled for June 12) at 3 p.m. in the Fayette County Health Department conference room at 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville. All interested persons are invited to attend.
New River Humane Society — The monthly meeting of the New River Humane Society will be held Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar & Grill in Fayetteville.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, June 13, 6 p.m., BOE office; regular meeting — Tuesday, June 27, 6 p.m., BOE office; and special meeting for finance — Friday, June 30, 5 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Rabies Clinics — For the public’s convenience and in compliance with state law, a series of rabies clinics will be held next week in Fayette County for the vaccinations of all dogs and cats. According to the county assessor, Eddie Young, state law requires that a tax be paid on all dogs 6 months or older. The tax is $3 and dog immunizations are: rabies, $10; distemper and parvo-virus, $25; and bordetella, $10. Fees for cats are: rabies, $10; distemper, $12; and leukemia, $12. Following is the schedule of clinics by day. Monday, June 12 — 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Gauley Bridge, New River Campground; 10 to 10:45 a.m., Falls View, old Armory (Department of Highways); 11 to 11:30 a.m., Smithers, old Town Hall; 12:45 to 1:15 p.m., Cannelton, Post Office; 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., Kimberly/Powellton, fork of the road; and 2:30 to 3 p.m., Beards Fork, Southern Appalachian Labor School. Tuesday, June 13 — 9 to 10 a.m., Ansted, new fire station lot; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Jodie, fire station; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Dixie, Bell Creek Baptist Church; 1 to 2:30 p.m., Oak Hill, Southern States; and 2:45 to 3:15, Page/Kincaid, Kincaid Post Office. Wednesday, June 14 — 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., Meadow Bridge, Family Dollar; 9:30 to 10 a.m., Danese, end of Macombs Road; 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., Corliss, Methodist Church; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Nallen, Nallen Post Office; 12:30 to 1 p.m., Winona, Winona Pool Room lot; 1:15 to 2:15 p.m., Lookout, Fred and Ted’s Exxon; and 2:45 to 3:30 p.m., Summerlee/Lochgelly, old Summerlee/Lochgelly school lot. Thursday, June 15 — 9 to 9:30 a.m., Pax, Corner Gas and Grill; 10 to 10:30 a.m., Scarbro, old theater parking lot; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Mount Hope, fire station; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Glen Jean, Cold Spot; 1 to 2 p.m., Fayetteville, Town Park shelter; and 2:15 to 3 p.m., Beckwith, The Store. Any person who owns or harbors any dog, cat or other domestic animal, whether licensed or unlicensed, which bites any person, shall forthwith confine and quarantine the animal for a period of 14 days for rabies observation. If such animal is not so confined and quarantined, the humane officer, dog warden or sheriff may cause such animal to be placed in custody and care of a licensed veterinarian for such purposes at the owner’s expense. The penalty for any violation of this section shall be a fine of $50 or confinement in the county jail for a period of no less than two or more than three days.
Vendors Accepted — Fayetteville’s annual Heritage Festival is set for Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4 and vendors are currently being accepted. Deadline for registration is June 24. All food handlers must have a food handlers permit. Activities will be held in downtown Fayetteville and at Fayetteville Town Park. For a vendor registration form, visit https://fayettevillewv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/HERITAGE-FESTIVAL-VENDOR-REGISTRATION-form.pdf or the Fayetteville Heritage Festival and Fourth of July Celebration Facebook page. Forms must be returned to Zenda Vance, 125 N. Court Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840 by June 24.
Parade Entries Sought — The annual parade for the Fayetteville Heritage Festival and Fourth of July Celebration is now seeking parade entries. This year’s theme is “Red, White and Blue.” The parade will be held Saturday, July 1 at 5 p.m. Line-up will be 4 p.m. at Fayetteville PreK-8. Everyone is urged to decorate their entry or walkers with red, white and blue. Cash awards will be given to the overall best decorated float, ATV and walkers ($50 for first place and $25 for second place). Winners will be announced and prizes presented after the parade on Court Street in front of Town Hall. Candy may be tossed. Registration forms (located on the Fayetteville Heritage Festival and Fourth of July Celebration Facebook page or available at Town Hall) must be returned by June 30 to Zenda Vance, 125 N. Court Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more information, call 304-575-8671.
Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant — The Town of Gauley Bridge will host its annual Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant July 29 (for children up to 12 years of age) and July 30 (for 13 years to superior, no age limit). The pageants will be held at Gauley Bridge Town Hall (the old Gauley Bridge Elementary School). Registration each day will be 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. The doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the pageant starts at 2 p.m. For applications, contact Gauley Bridge Town Hall at 304-632-2505 or by email at gbtownhall@suddenlinkmail.com.
Fayette County Courthouse — The Fayette County Courthouse conducts normal business hours as follows: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To phone the Courthouse, dial 304-574-1200. For more information, visit the county website at https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/. The Fayette County Courthouse will be closed the following days: West Virginia Day — Tuesday, June 20; Independence Day — Tuesday, July 4; Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 4; Columbus Day — Monday, Oct. 9; Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 10; Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 23; Lincoln’s Birthday (observed) — Friday, Nov. 24; Christmas Day — Monday, Dec. 25; and New Year’s Day — Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Oak Hill Municipal Election — The Oak Hill municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. Early voting ends June 10. Early voting will be held in council chambers at City Hall, 100 Kelly Avenue, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Places to Go/Things to Do
WV Historic Preservation Awards Banquet — Tickets are now available for the West Virginia Historic Preservation Awards Banquet, PAWV’s annual event that celebrates the people making strides to improve their communities through historic preservation. All are welcome to join the fun and mingle with fellow supporters of preservation in the Mountain State. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Clingman Center in Lewisburg. Optional tours start at 1:30 p.m. The evening will start with hors d’oeuvres, cocktail hour, and silent auction, and will be followed by a plated dinner, awards ceremony, and raffle. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-virginia-historic-preservation-awards-banquet-2023-tickets-638205037447
Gritty Chix Mud Run — ACE Adventure Resort will host the annual Gritty Chix Mud Run (5K Run and Moxie Mile) on Saturday, June 24. There will be free live music Saturday night. This year’s event will benefit Harmony for Hope of West Virginia, Inc. For a complete schedule and more information, visit https://aceraft.com/event/gritty-chix-mud-run-2/.
Community Yard Sale — The annual Town of Jodie yard sale is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 beginning at 9 a.m.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedules of events for June. The summer reading program (SRP) begins in June. Scavenger hunts will be held in June at all branch libraries. The FCPL will be closed Monday, June 19 for Juneteenth and West Virginia Day. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — Jigsaw Club, Wednesdays, June 14, 21 and 28, 3:30 p.m.; book discussion, Friday, June 23, 3:30 p.m.; homeschool board games, Thursday, June 22, 11 a.m.; colander planter craft, Tuesday, June 13, 6 p.m.; SRP, Wednesdays, June 14, 21 and 28, 1 p.m.; and Kitchen Fun, Tuesday, June 20, 6 p.m. Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — Adult Book Club, Thursday, June 8, 6 p.m. Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — family time (games, puzzles, Legos, KNEX and scavenger hunt), Saturdays, June 10, 17, 24, 10 a.m.; book group, Monday, June 26, 6 p.m.; Protection Program, Thursday, June 8, 11 a.m.; Kitchen Witchery, Monday, June 12, 5:30 p.m.; SRP, Wednesdays, June 14, 21 and 28, 11 a.m.; and Nutrition Program, Tuesday, June 20, 3:30 p.m. Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Teen STEM, Tuesdays, June 13, 20 and 27, 2 p.m.; $ Deco, Mondays, June 12 and 26, 1 p.m.; Crafternoons, Wednesdays, June 14, 21 and 28, 1 p.m.; rock painting, Thursday, June 8, all day; Puzzle Club, Fridays, June 9, 16, 23 and 30, all day; crochet, Tuesdays, June 13, 20 and 27, 11 a.m.; and Youth Environmental Program, Thursday, June 29, 2 p.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — walking club, Tuesdays, June 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m.; Lego/KNEX, Thursdays, June 8, 15, 22 and 29, all day; adult coloring club, Fridays, June 9, 16, 23 and 30, 3 p.m.; 1 on 1 computer help, Mondays, June 12 and 26, 10 a.m. (by appointment); Candy Guess, until June 16; SRP, Wednesdays, June 14, 21 and 28, 2 p.m.; movie marathon, Thursday, June 22, all day; and Meteor Craft, Friday, June 30, 2 p.m. Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — baby lapsit, Friday, June 23, 11 a.m.; CYOA, Thursday, June 29, 5:30 p.m.; SRP kickoff, Friday, June 9, 10:30 a.m.; SRP, Mondays, June 13, 20 and 27, 11 a.m.; SRP, Thursdays, June 15, 22 and 29, 11 a.m.; and YA Beach Party, Tuesday, June 27, 5 p.m.
Fundraisers
Yard Sale — The Fayetteville United Methodist Church will host “A Bargain Hunter’s Dream,” a yard sale and bake sale, on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Anything and everything you’ve dreamed about owning will be for sale, including books, toys, household items, quilts, afghans, crocheted doilies and much more. For your sweet tooth, there will be cakes, pies, cookies and candy for sale, along with bread, pepperoni rolls and more. The church is located at 120 High Street, Fayetteville, and may be contacted at 304-574-0187.
Paint & Sip — There will be a Paint & Sip fundraiser by Wild and Wonderful Paint Parties for the New River Humane Society on Tuesday, June 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Freefolk Brewery Taproom, 1690 Court Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840. The painting will be “Retro Owl,” a beginner-friendly painting, and a portion of each ticket purchased will go directly to the NRHS. No prior experience is necessary. All materials are provided, including a 16x20-inch canvas. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. The event will be held outside under the pavilion. For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-river-humane-society-fundraiser-paint-sip-retro-owl-public-class-tickets-645744006707?fbclid=IwAR2ySQ-rDxMmgkoTDj_Nfb8kKwjqgp2Od1_fGxLgzKdOyKOGP9q2zLGouQs.
Schools
Fayette County Schools Summer Events — The Fayette County Schools offers a number of special events for students during the summer. Among offerings scheduled are: Save the Children, K-2, New River Primary, June 19 to July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Save the Children, K-5, Divide Elementary (Ansted Elementary invited) and Meadow Bridge Elementary, June 19 to July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Energy Express, New River Intermediate grades 3-5 and Valley PreK-8 grades 1-6, June 21-July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Fayette Summer Academy, grades 3-12, Oak Hill Middle School, June 12-June 23 and July 17-July 28, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For registration information, follow the FCS website at www.boe.faye.k12.wv.us or on social media at www.facebook.com/fayetteschoolswv on Facebook or @FCSWV on Twitter. The forms may be located at forms.office.com/r/sCe6Anidmx.
Church
Stellar VBS 2023 — Spirit & Truth Ministries in Oak Hill will host Stellar Vacation Bible School 2023 June 12 to June 16 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening for those ages 4 to 12. Launch kids on a cosmic quest where they’ll have a blast shining Jesus’ light to the world. Stellar rockets kids on an out-of-this-world adventure that’s light years of faith-building fun. Pre-registration is now open at https://vbspro.events/p/events/spiritandtruth.
Reunions
Nuttall High Class of 1973 — The Nuttall High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on Saturday, June 10 at Babcock State Park’s Sugar Camp Shelter. For more information and/or to make reservations, call 334-301-3172 or 304-222-3545.
FHS Come On Home Reunion — Fayetteville High School’s annual Come on Home class reunion will be held July 1 at the Fayetteville Church of God Fellowship Hall, 114 Harvey Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Doors open at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per person and reservations are needed by June 14. There will be door prizes and auction items. New this year will be the induction for the first of the Fayetteville High School Hall of Fame. Please remit registration and $25 (payable to Come on Home) to Zenda Vance, 189 Wood Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more information, call 304-575-8671.
