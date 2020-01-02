Start your New Year’s reading with a visit to the Southern Appalachian Labor School’s book sale on Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Historic Oak Hill School. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the sale continues to 3 p.m.
There is a wide selection of titles including some of the most popular contemporary authors of adult fiction. There is also a shelf of classics in literature and a shelf (plus several boxes) of children’s books.
Cookbooks are in stock, as well as arts and crafts books, history, biography, and even humor. If you are inclined toward romances, you can name your author and the stacks probably include some of her work.
There is a selection of large print books for those who might need them, as well as LPs, CDs, DVDs and a few books on tape.
The Historic Oak Hill School is located at 140 School Street with ample parking on both sides of the school. Enter on the left side as you face the building.
