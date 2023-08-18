Eat a heart-healthy diet. Eat more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Limit salt and red meat. Find more tips at https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/education/dash-eating-plan.
Be physically active. Experts recommend adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week.
Aim for a healthy weight. Excess weight can increase your chances of developing health conditions linked with blood clots. Healthy eating and physical activity can help prevent excess weight.
Manage stress. Stress can contribute to high blood pressure and other heart disease risk factors. Find tips for lowering stress at https://newsinhealth.nih.gov/2021/01/feeling-stressed.
Quit smoking. Get free help to quit smoking at smokefree.gov, 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669), or by texting QUIT to 47848.
Control high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes. Talk with your doctor about how to manage these conditions.
— NIH News in Health
