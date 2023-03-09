CHARLESTON – Better Than Ezra, Flo Rida, Kool & the Gang and Jo Dee Messina will provide entertainment for the 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, according to a press release from the regatta commission.
“Last year, I remember looking down the Boulevard at the crowd on the very first day, at the very first concert – energy and excitement filling the evening air. We are thrilled to, again, announce a diverse lineup of headline performers for the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.
“We appreciate the hard work that went into securing this year’s robust entertainment lineup, and the generous support we’ve received from our community – including Encova Insurance and the Kanawha County Commission.”
Charleston Regatta President Alisa Bailey said the Regatta Commission and its committees work hard to make the state’s premier festival a world class event as evidenced by this announcement.
“The board of the Regatta set a goal of attracting more people to the 2023 Regatta and this line up of national musical acts — with support of our sponsors — delivered! So, save the date, Charleston.”
The announcement was made at Encova Insurance, the Regatta’s title sponsor. This is the second year the company has made the commitment to the festival.
The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta takes place June 30 to July 4 in downtown Charleston. Organizers are working on a full events schedule to be released in the next few months. Check the website for updates, charlestonregatta.com. In November 2022, the Regatta Commission announced the Great Rubber Duck Race will return in 2023.
