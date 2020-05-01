Registration for the summer 2020 and fall 2020 semesters is now underway at New River Community and Technical College, and staff are working virtually to help students register for classes.
Due to COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions, staff and faculty are emailing, calling and scheduling Zoom meetings during regular office hours to assist both current and new students with the registration process.
New River CTC has moved all summer 2020 classes online and is waiving all distance learning fees. The college is offering both 10-week and five-week summer classes starting May 26.
Course schedules are posted online at https://www.newriver.edu/course-schedules/.
Current students can register for classes online once they receive a pin from their advisor or the college’s Student Success Center, and new students can obtain their pin from Enrollment Services. Additional information on online registration can be found at https://www.newriver.edu/registering-online-for-classes/.
For more information on the programs offered at New River CTC and the application process, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.
