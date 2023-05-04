Registration for summer 2023 classes is underway at New River Community and Technical College.
“Each summer we see both New River CTC students and college students from other institutions register for classes at New River CTC to help them to get ahead in their coursework over the summer,” said Michael Green, executive director for institutional advancement and the New River CTC Foundation.
Over the summer, the New River CTC offers both online and in-person classes in 10-week and five-week sessions. The first summer term begins May 22 and financial aid is available for the session.
Students attending other colleges or universities should check with the registrar’s office at their institution regarding transferring credits.
For information on programs at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.